Today, we revealed the full Card Image Gallery for Commander (2017 Edition), and all week I was getting the same question:
"When do we get to see the decklists?"
Well, typically we wait until the Wednesday following the full reveal of the set, because Gatherer updates then, and you can see all the cards in the decklists in under their proper type and in a way where you can hover over them or click on them to see what the card does. It's far more useful at that point.
But since these are preconstructed decks, and since people are already calling which ones they want to buy or claiming which one they get to take over in their playgroup (I call Wizards!), we're posting them a touch earlier. So please mind the mess in the decklists in exchange for getting to see them early. The reprints will all show up normally, but will not look like their C17 version (set symbol, etc.).
And if you wonder what a card is on one of these lists, keep the full Card Image Gallery open in another tab or window and check back and forth!
Feline Ferocity
COMMANDER: Arahbo, Roar of the World
Vampiric Bloodlust
Draconic Domination
COMMANDER: The Ur-Dragon
Creature (32)1 O-Kagachi, Vengeful Kami 1 Ramos, Dragon Engine 1 Scalelord Reckoner 1 Boneyard Scourge 1 Territorial Hellkite 1 Taigam, Ojutai Master 1 Wasitora, Nekoru Queen 1 Ryusei, the Falling Star 1 Scourge of Valkas 1 Utvara Hellkite 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Deathbringer Regent 1 Hellkite Charger 1 Tyrant's Familiar 1 Atarka, World Render 1 Bladewing the Risen 1 Broodmate Dragon 1 Crosis, the Purger 1 Dromoka, the Eternal 1 Intet, the Dreamer 1 Kolaghan, the Storm's Fury 1 Niv-Mizzet, Dracogenius 1 Ojutai, Soul of Winter 1 Scion of the Ur-Dragon 1 Silumgar, the Drifting Death 1 Spellbound Dragon 1 Teneb, the Harvester 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Orator of Ojutai 1 Dragonlord's Servant 1 Dragonspeaker Shaman 1 Savage Ventmaw
99 Cards
Multi colored (18)1 O-Kagachi, Vengeful Kami 1 Fractured Identity 1 Taigam, Ojutai Master 1 Wasitora, Nekoru Queen 1 Atarka, World Render 1 Bladewing the Risen 1 Broodmate Dragon 1 Crosis, the Purger 1 Dromoka, the Eternal 1 Intet, the Dreamer 1 Kolaghan, the Storm's Fury 1 Niv-Mizzet, Dracogenius 1 Ojutai, Soul of Winter 1 Scion of the Ur-Dragon 1 Silumgar, the Drifting Death 1 Spellbound Dragon 1 Teneb, the Harvester 1 Savage Ventmaw
99 Cards
Rare (35)1 Fortunate Few 1 Scalelord Reckoner 1 Kindred Discovery 1 Boneyard Scourge 1 Territorial Hellkite 1 Fractured Identity 1 Taigam, Ojutai Master 1 Wasitora, Nekoru Queen 1 Ryusei, the Falling Star 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Monastery Siege 1 Deathbringer Regent 1 Painful Truths 1 Palace Siege 1 Crucible of Fire 1 Earthquake 1 Hellkite Charger 1 Tyrant's Familiar 1 Frontier Siege 1 Atarka, World Render 1 Broodmate Dragon 1 Crosis, the Purger 1 Dromoka, the Eternal 1 Intet, the Dreamer 1 Kolaghan, the Storm's Fury 1 Niv-Mizzet, Dracogenius 1 Ojutai, Soul of Winter 1 Scion of the Ur-Dragon 1 Silumgar, the Drifting Death 1 Spellbound Dragon 1 Teneb, the Harvester 1 Fist of Suns 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Crucible of the Spirit Dragon 1 Haven of the Spirit Dragon
99 Cards
Arcane Wizardry
COMMANDER: Inalla, Archmage Ritualist
