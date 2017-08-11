Today, we revealed the full Card Image Gallery for Commander (2017 Edition), and all week I was getting the same question:

"When do we get to see the decklists?"

Well, typically we wait until the Wednesday following the full reveal of the set, because Gatherer updates then, and you can see all the cards in the decklists in under their proper type and in a way where you can hover over them or click on them to see what the card does. It's far more useful at that point.

But since these are preconstructed decks, and since people are already calling which ones they want to buy or claiming which one they get to take over in their playgroup (I call Wizards!), we're posting them a touch earlier. So please mind the mess in the decklists in exchange for getting to see them early. The reprints will all show up normally, but will not look like their C17 version (set symbol, etc.).

And if you wonder what a card is on one of these lists, keep the full Card Image Gallery open in another tab or window and check back and forth!

Feline Ferocity

COMMANDER: Arahbo, Roar of the World
Creature (24)
1 Nazahn, Revered Bladesmith 1 Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist 1 Alms Collector 1 Balan, Wandering Knight 1 Stalking Leonin 1 Hungry Lynx 1 Qasali Slingers 1 Jazal Goldmane 1 Jareth, Leonine Titan 1 Kemba, Kha Regent 1 Leonin Arbiter 1 Leonin Shikari 1 Raksha Golden Cub 1 Seht's Tiger 1 Spirit of the Hearth 1 Jedit Ojanen of Efrava 1 Fleecemane Lion 1 Phantom Nishoba 1 Leonin Relic-Warder 1 Oreskos Explorer 1 Sunspear Shikari 1 Taj-Nar Swordsmith 1 Temur Sabertooth 1 Qasali Pridemage
Sorcery (8)
1 Traverse the Outlands 1 Divine Reckoning 1 Rout 1 Hunter's Prowess 1 Soul's Majesty 1 Cultivate 1 Harmonize 1 Nissa's Pilgrimage
Instant (6)
1 Kindred Summons 1 White Sun's Zenith 1 Condemn 1 Wing Shards 1 Crushing Vines 1 Relic Crush
Artifact (19)
1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe 1 Hammer of Nazahn 1 Argentum Armor 1 Grappling Hook 1 Quietus Spike 1 Staff of Nin 1 Sword of the Animist 1 Sword of Vengeance 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Herald's Horn 1 Behemoth Sledge 1 Dreamstone Hedron 1 Hedron Archive 1 Hero's Blade 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Loxodon Warhammer 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots
Enchantment (5)
1 Mirari's Wake 1 Abundance 1 Zendikar Resurgent 1 Curse of Vitality 1 Curse of Bounty
Land (37)
1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Stirring Wildwood 7 Plains 6 Forest 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Blighted Woodland 1 Blossoming Sands 1 Command Tower 1 Elfhame Palace 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Grasslands 1 Graypelt Refuge 1 Krosan Verge 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Opal Palace 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Saltcrusted Steppe 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Selesnya Guildgate 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Tranquil Expanse 1 Tranquil Thicket 1 Vivid Meadow 1 Vivid Grove
99 Cards
Vampiric Bloodlust

COMMANDER: Edgar Markov
Creature (26)
1 Licia, Sanguine Tribune 1 Mathas, Fiend Seeker 1 Kheru Mind-Eater 1 Patron of the Vein 1 Bloodsworn Steward 1 Crimson Honor Guard 1 Anowon, the Ruin Sage 1 Bloodlord of Vaasgoth 1 Blood Baron of Vizkopa 1 Butcher of Malakir 1 Captivating Vampire 1 Dark Impostor 1 Drana, Kalastria Bloodchief 1 Malakir Bloodwitch 1 Sangromancer 1 Skeletal Vampire 1 Vein Drinker 1 Bloodline Necromancer 1 Blood Artist 1 Bloodhusk Ritualist 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Pawn of Ulamog 1 Vampire Nighthawk 1 Rakish Heir 1 Stromkirk Captain 1 Tithe Drinker
Sorcery (11)
1 New Blood 1 Disrupt Decorum 1 Kindred Charge 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Blood Tribute 1 Consuming Vapors 1 Damnable Pact 1 Merciless Eviction 1 Ambition's Cost 1 Read the Bones 1 Syphon Mind
Instant (7)
1 Teferi's Protection 1 Crackling Doom 1 Return to Dust 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Go for the Throat 1 Skeletal Scrying 1 Mortify
Artifact (10)
1 Blade of the Bloodchief 1 Door of Destinies 1 Well of Lost Dreams 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Boros Signet 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Worn Powerstone
Enchantment (8)
1 Kindred Boon 1 Blind Obedience 1 Black Market 1 Sanguine Bond 1 Underworld Connections 1 Outpost Siege 1 Curse of Vitality 1 Curse of Disturbance
Land (37)
8 Swamp 4 Mountain 3 Plains 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Akoum Refuge 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Boros Garrison 1 Boros Guildgate 1 Cinder Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Forsaken Sanctuary 1 Kabira Crossroads 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Opal Palace 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Orzhov Guildgate 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Rakdos Guildgate 1 Scoured Barrens 1 Stone Quarry 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Urborg Volcano 1 Wind-Scarred Crag
99 Cards
Draconic Domination

COMMANDER: The Ur-Dragon
Creature (32)
1 O-Kagachi, Vengeful Kami 1 Ramos, Dragon Engine 1 Scalelord Reckoner 1 Boneyard Scourge 1 Territorial Hellkite 1 Taigam, Ojutai Master 1 Wasitora, Nekoru Queen 1 Ryusei, the Falling Star 1 Scourge of Valkas 1 Utvara Hellkite 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Deathbringer Regent 1 Hellkite Charger 1 Tyrant's Familiar 1 Atarka, World Render 1 Bladewing the Risen 1 Broodmate Dragon 1 Crosis, the Purger 1 Dromoka, the Eternal 1 Intet, the Dreamer 1 Kolaghan, the Storm's Fury 1 Niv-Mizzet, Dracogenius 1 Ojutai, Soul of Winter 1 Scion of the Ur-Dragon 1 Silumgar, the Drifting Death 1 Spellbound Dragon 1 Teneb, the Harvester 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Orator of Ojutai 1 Dragonlord's Servant 1 Dragonspeaker Shaman 1 Savage Ventmaw
Sorcery (9)
1 Fortunate Few 1 Fractured Identity 1 Crux of Fate 1 Painful Truths 1 Earthquake 1 Cultivate 1 Farseek 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Rain of Thorns
Artifact (11)
1 Fist of Suns 1 Herald's Horn 1 Mirror of the Forebears 1 Armillary Sphere 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Darksteel Ingot 1 Dreamstone Hedron 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Nihil Spellbomb 1 Sol Ring 1 Wayfarer's Bauble
Enchantment (10)
1 Kindred Discovery 1 Monastery Siege 1 Palace Siege 1 Crucible of Fire 1 Dragon Tempest 1 Frontier Siege 1 Curse of Verbosity 1 Curse of Opulence 1 Curse of Bounty 1 Elemental Bond
Land (37)
1 Crucible of the Spirit Dragon 1 Haven of the Spirit Dragon 6 Mountain 3 Swamp 3 Forest 3 Plains 3 Island 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Command Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Opulent Palace 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Savage Lands 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Vivid Crag 1 Vivid Creek 1 Vivid Grove 1 Vivid Marsh 1 Vivid Meadow
99 Cards
Arcane Wizardry

COMMANDER: Inalla, Archmage Ritualist
Creature (31)
1 Kess, Dissident Mage 1 Mairsil, the Pretender 1 Galecaster Colossus 1 Magus of the Mind 1 Portal Mage 1 Vindictive Lich 1 Izzet Chemister 1 Taigam, Sidisi's Hand 1 Havengul Lich 1 Marchesa, the Black Rose 1 Vela the Night-Clad 1 Arcanis the Omnipotent 1 Azami, Lady of Scrolls 1 Body Double 1 Harbinger of the Tides 1 Serendib Sorcerer 1 Apprentice Necromancer 1 Magus of the Abyss 1 Puppeteer Clique 1 Etherium-Horn Sorcerer 1 Mercurial Chemister 1 Nin, the Pain Artist 1 Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind 1 Shadowmage Infiltrator 1 Bloodline Necromancer 1 Archaeomancer 1 Merchant of Secrets 1 Sea Gate Oracle 1 Corpse Augur 1 Izzet Chronarch 1 Nivix Guildmage
Sorcery (5)
1 Kindred Dominance 1 Clone Legion 1 Spelltwine 1 Decree of Pain 1 Necromantic Selection
Instant (13)
1 Comet Storm 1 Polymorphist's Jest 1 Chaos Warp 1 Memory Plunder 1 Silumgar's Command 1 Into the Roil 1 Opportunity 1 Reality Shift 1 Go for the Throat 1 Cauldron Dance 1 Crosis's Charm 1 Rakdos Charm 1 Terminate
Artifact (8)
1 Nevinyrral's Disk 1 Mirror of the Forebears 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Darksteel Ingot 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Unstable Obelisk 1 Worn Powerstone
Enchantment (4)
1 Shifting Shadow 1 Curse of Verbosity 1 Curse of Disturbance 1 Curse of Opulence
Land (38)
1 Exotic Orchard 1 Mystifying Maze 10 Island 6 Swamp 4 Mountain 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Command Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Dismal Backwater 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Grixis Panorama 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Jwar Isle Refuge 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Vivid Crag 1 Vivid Creek 1 Vivid Marsh
99 Cards
