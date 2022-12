The full Card Image Gallery for Commander (2018 Edition) is up! Yay! Check out all those sweet cards (but mostly Mulldrifter) before you look below.

First up, all the tokens below come with the relevant cards in the relevant decks so you have the relevant board state.

Next up, we have all the decklists for each of the four decks. Here's your helpful reminder on why these look a bit weird: all the new cards are not yet loaded into Gatherer, our card database. As such, they show up under the "Other" category and you can't see what the card looks like. Reprints show up, but they show up as the last printed version of the card before C18. To see what the cards look like in C18, head back to the Card Image Gallery.

Without further ado: