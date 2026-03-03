Let's continue our deep dive into Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles design with the rollicking rebels and reprobates of the red-white color pair!

Why Red and White with Alliance?

We knew pretty much from the start what TMNT flavor we wanted for four of the enemy-color pairs, but red-white was not as clear. We initially themed this around the "student and sensei" dynamic (trying to capture the "teenage" part of TMNT), but it didn't end up there. Red-white became the home for aggressive mutants and allies, including antagonists that aren't Foot Clan like Slash, Wingnut, and Old Hob, and allies like Lita, the Mighty Mutanimals, and the Neutrinos. It also took the longest to find the right mechanic for this color pair, which I'll talk about now!

Potential Red-White Mechanics

0019_MTGTMT_Main: Lita, Little Orphan Amphibian

For our red-white mechanic, we started by trying to lean into the "sensei and student" feel. That's a major trope in TMNT, and we wanted to make sure it was represented somewhere.

This mechanic started as training. We often fill in sets with returning mechanics that are thematic just to start somewhere. We quickly moved off that to try something new, which was an odd mechanic called "quick study." It worked like this:

When CARDNAME enters, gain life equal to her power, then draw a card.

Quick study (When this creature enters, until end of turn you may have its base power become equal to the greatest power among other creatures you control.)

It was fine flavor-wise, but it didn't play that well. It was a lot of text broken across two abilities, and it was weird that the extra "power" on the turn you played only mattered if the creature had haste. We did try to save it in one meeting by making it an ability word that just cared about the greatest power among creatures you controlled, but it didn't solve all the weird play patterns.

Then, the red-white mechanic spent the next few months as "together." This was a variant on battalion, where a creature with "together" had to attack with one or more other creatures to trigger its effect. It still captured some of the "sensei and student" flavor. It played fine, and we may use it again someday. The thing that led to its downfall was more structural. We already had sneak in white-black, which required you to attack to get its trigger. Having two of our five archetypes do this made the set too aggressive, and it was hard to catch up if you couldn't get into combat.

Sometimes in design, you need to step back and re-evaluate the goals you set. For months we kept trying to make "sensei and student" flavor work. It kept presenting more problems and didn't integrate well into the set. It also was more limited flavor wise than we had hoped, too, apart from Turtles and Splinter, there wasn't as much mentoring as we needed. Though that theme makes TMNT feel a bit more like students and teenagers, it just didn't lend itself to many resonant cards. In the end, we thought we could express the "sensei and student" theme on far fewer individual cards (like Hamato Guardian Stance and Grounded for Life ) and still have it present enough in the set.

0021_MTGTMT_Main: Mighty Mutanimals

This happens all the time—the initial idea for what a color pair is "about" may just not have enough depth, or it may lack an easy way to capture the flavor in mechanics. The red-white color pair includes several teams (like the Neutronos and the Mighty Mutanimals). To play into that, we shifted "together" over to alliance, which was the last mechanic locked down in set design.

Alliance doesn't have to be aggressive; you can get your triggers just by having creatures enter. And hey, sneak makes creatures enter more than once—synergy! In fact, the one "weird bug" that sneak and ninjustu have in common is that if you have an unblocked attacking Ninja and a second Ninja in hand, you can return the first Ninja, then use the first Ninja to return the second Ninja, repeating the process until you run out of mana. You can get a lot of alliance triggers this way, so watch for that trick in your games!

The Neutrinos

0160_MTGTMT_Main: The Neutrinos

For my deep dive into a key card from this archetype, I'm looking at The Neutrinos ! These strange allies of the Turtles are inhabitants of Dimension X, from which Krang also hails, and they resist his oppressive rule. Are they also chill 1950s teenagers in a space hot rod? Kind of! Their creature types were the subject of much debate, but we ended up on "Elf Rebel" as the closest Magic equivalent.

2RW, 2/3

Flying

Training (Whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target creature you control gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Yep, we started with a basic training design to get something in the file.

2RW, 1/4

Flying

Quick study (As this enters, until end of turn its power becomes equal to the greatest power among creatures you control.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target creature you control gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is CARDNAME's power.

Then we messed around with our weird "quick study" mechanic. It was a weird power doubler on the turn you cast it, and it was very swingy.

2RW, 2/4

Flying, haste

Quick study (When this enters, until end of turn you may have its base power become equal to the greatest power among other creatures you control.)

{o1}: Target creature gains flying or haste until end of turn.

This version added haste (their hot rod isn't slow!) and took advantage of "quick study" in that way. Also, the haste-granting was meant to synergize in a "quick study" deck.

3RW, 2/4

Flying, double strike, haste

The Neutrinos never actually had a "together" design, they had the above design for several months which was supposed to work well to enable "together" instead.

2RW, 1/4

Flying, double strike, haste

Alliance — Whenever another creature enters under your control, CARDNAME gets +1/+0 until end turn.

When alliance got added to the set, we changed The Neutrinos to use that mechanic.

We wanted The Neutrinos as the red-white signpost to strongly enable alliance. While haste was flavorful for them (they just will not stop moving or talking), we had another powerful ability in mind: blinking and returning your tapped and attacking creatures. These represented them portaling back and forth from Dimension X. This can make for some cool moments, but having it happen out of nowhere with haste was just too strong when we were tuning Limited. So that's how The Neutrinos came to be!

0160_MTGTMT_Main: The Neutrinos

Go Ninja Go!

0149_MTGTMT_Main: Go Ninja Go

We knew from day one that we wanted a "Foot Ninja thrown toward the viewer" card in the set. Sometimes when I'd play a certain TMNT video game, I'd do nothing but try and throw every single Foot Ninja attacking me right into the screen. I spent a lot of time not beating that game, but you know, I had fun. Similarly, the design team spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to best represent this. We started with a red-white Fling variant.

RW

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature or pay {o3}. Deal 4 damage to any target and you gain 4 life.

We tried making it an instant and having it hit only creatures. We also tried making the power of the creature you sacrificed add to the base damage (with many adjustments to mana and damage output along the way). But it just never really fit well into the red-white archetype, and it was kind of a random flavorful outlier. In general, we like our multicolor uncommon cards to play more directly into what that color pair is doing in some way. Sacrifice works ok with alliance because you probably have a few extra creatures, but that wasn't at all what red-white was about.

We brainstormed about how else we could represent being thrown and how to better fit the effect into the color pair. This spell became an amalgam of a blink and bite effect on the same card. You "throw" your creature at theirs and can get alliance triggers, knock out their creature, then your creature needs to take a turn to recover from being thrown.

It used to require you to use both parts of the spell on the same creature, but for more flexible gameplay (that's less vulnerable to being blown out with a removal spell), we opened it up to being a "choose one or both" design that cares about the greatest power, not specifically the power of the creature you blink. But it's always that creature in my heart—which, more than once, was the actual Foot Ninjas!

Also, the Creative team and I went back and forth on whether this spell should be called "Go Ninja" or "Go Ninja Go." We actually ended up doing a small poll among those working on the set about which sounded cooler, and Creative was convinced to use the extra "go."

Finally, here's a bonus story about a red card that doesn't have alliance, though you definitely will be running this card in many of your red-white decks.

Spicy Oatmeal Pizza

0109_MTGTMT_Main: Spicy Oatmeal Pizza

This card was one of the most controversial cards in the entire set, and you can probably guess why: Because who would mix oatmeal with spicy pepperoni when everyone knows hot fudge is the best thing to pair with oatmeal on pizzas! Some people …

Anyway, we had several chats with Ben Weitz, who at the time was the representative for red on the Council of Colors, about whether this fit into red's portion of the color pie. A red life-gain card is not something you'd ever normally see, but here, context is everything. Red can certainly deal damage to anything without itself taking damage. So, we framed this more as a "spell that deals damage to you with a way to remove that damage," like Sarkhan's Rage .

The MTG Arena team has assured me that this card will always hold priority for you when its ability is on the stack. You can cast it while at 3 life and use its ability to gain life before the enters trigger resolves so you don't die of terrible indigestion. We rarely do effects like Flame Rift that deal damage to all players anymore, and this still might result in a few "intentional" draws in Limited, but it shouldn't accidentally cause you to lose. I mean, unless you're an impulsively fast clicker on MTG Arena, in which case you're probably already used to accidentally losing games.

Oh, and yeah, we also briefly tried to put a blue pizza in the set, but that one was a (color) pie too far.

Until next time, may you and your alliance quickly study and train together!

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases on March 6, 2026, and you can preorder cards now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.