Designing Red-White Alliance in Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Let's continue our deep dive into Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles design with the rollicking rebels and reprobates of the red-white color pair!
Why Red and White with Alliance?
We knew pretty much from the start what TMNT flavor we wanted for four of the enemy-color pairs, but red-white was not as clear. We initially themed this around the "student and sensei" dynamic (trying to capture the "teenage" part of TMNT), but it didn't end up there. Red-white became the home for aggressive mutants and allies, including antagonists that aren't Foot Clan like Slash, Wingnut, and Old Hob, and allies like Lita, the Mighty Mutanimals, and the Neutrinos. It also took the longest to find the right mechanic for this color pair, which I'll talk about now!
Potential Red-White Mechanics
For our red-white mechanic, we started by trying to lean into the "sensei and student" feel. That's a major trope in TMNT, and we wanted to make sure it was represented somewhere.
This mechanic started as training. We often fill in sets with returning mechanics that are thematic just to start somewhere. We quickly moved off that to try something new, which was an odd mechanic called "quick study." It worked like this:
When CARDNAME enters, gain life equal to her power, then draw a card.
Quick study (When this creature enters, until end of turn you may have its base power become equal to the greatest power among other creatures you control.)
It was fine flavor-wise, but it didn't play that well. It was a lot of text broken across two abilities, and it was weird that the extra "power" on the turn you played only mattered if the creature had haste. We did try to save it in one meeting by making it an ability word that just cared about the greatest power among creatures you controlled, but it didn't solve all the weird play patterns.
Then, the red-white mechanic spent the next few months as "together." This was a variant on battalion, where a creature with "together" had to attack with one or more other creatures to trigger its effect. It still captured some of the "sensei and student" flavor. It played fine, and we may use it again someday. The thing that led to its downfall was more structural. We already had sneak in white-black, which required you to attack to get its trigger. Having two of our five archetypes do this made the set too aggressive, and it was hard to catch up if you couldn't get into combat.
Sometimes in design, you need to step back and re-evaluate the goals you set. For months we kept trying to make "sensei and student" flavor work. It kept presenting more problems and didn't integrate well into the set. It also was more limited flavor wise than we had hoped, too, apart from Turtles and Splinter, there wasn't as much mentoring as we needed. Though that theme makes TMNT feel a bit more like students and teenagers, it just didn't lend itself to many resonant cards. In the end, we thought we could express the "sensei and student" theme on far fewer individual cards (like
This happens all the time—the initial idea for what a color pair is "about" may just not have enough depth, or it may lack an easy way to capture the flavor in mechanics. The red-white color pair includes several teams (like the Neutronos and the Mighty Mutanimals). To play into that, we shifted "together" over to alliance, which was the last mechanic locked down in set design.
Alliance doesn't have to be aggressive; you can get your triggers just by having creatures enter. And hey, sneak makes creatures enter more than once—synergy! In fact, the one "weird bug" that sneak and ninjustu have in common is that if you have an unblocked attacking Ninja and a second Ninja in hand, you can return the first Ninja, then use the first Ninja to return the second Ninja, repeating the process until you run out of mana. You can get a lot of alliance triggers this way, so watch for that trick in your games!
The Neutrinos
For my deep dive into a key card from this archetype, I'm looking at
2RW, 2/3
Flying
Training (Whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)
At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target creature you control gets +2/+0 until end of turn.
Yep, we started with a basic training design to get something in the file.
2RW, 1/4
Flying
Quick study (As this enters, until end of turn its power becomes equal to the greatest power among creatures you control.)
At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target creature you control gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is CARDNAME's power.
Then we messed around with our weird "quick study" mechanic. It was a weird power doubler on the turn you cast it, and it was very swingy.
2RW, 2/4
Flying, haste
Quick study (When this enters, until end of turn you may have its base power become equal to the greatest power among other creatures you control.)
{o1}: Target creature gains flying or haste until end of turn.
This version added haste (their hot rod isn't slow!) and took advantage of "quick study" in that way. Also, the haste-granting was meant to synergize in a "quick study" deck.
3RW, 2/4
Flying, double strike, haste
The Neutrinos never actually had a "together" design, they had the above design for several months which was supposed to work well to enable "together" instead.
2RW, 1/4
Flying, double strike, haste
Alliance — Whenever another creature enters under your control, CARDNAME gets +1/+0 until end turn.
When alliance got added to the set, we changed
We wanted
Go Ninja Go!
We knew from day one that we wanted a "Foot Ninja thrown toward the viewer" card in the set. Sometimes when I'd play a certain TMNT video game, I'd do nothing but try and throw every single Foot Ninja attacking me right into the screen. I spent a lot of time not beating that game, but you know, I had fun. Similarly, the design team spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to best represent this. We started with a red-white
RW
Sorcery
As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature or pay {o3}. Deal 4 damage to any target and you gain 4 life.
We tried making it an instant and having it hit only creatures. We also tried making the power of the creature you sacrificed add to the base damage (with many adjustments to mana and damage output along the way). But it just never really fit well into the red-white archetype, and it was kind of a random flavorful outlier. In general, we like our multicolor uncommon cards to play more directly into what that color pair is doing in some way. Sacrifice works ok with alliance because you probably have a few extra creatures, but that wasn't at all what red-white was about.
We brainstormed about how else we could represent being thrown and how to better fit the effect into the color pair. This spell became an amalgam of a blink and bite effect on the same card. You "throw" your creature at theirs and can get alliance triggers, knock out their creature, then your creature needs to take a turn to recover from being thrown.
It used to require you to use both parts of the spell on the same creature, but for more flexible gameplay (that's less vulnerable to being blown out with a removal spell), we opened it up to being a "choose one or both" design that cares about the greatest power, not specifically the power of the creature you blink. But it's always that creature in my heart—which, more than once, was the actual Foot Ninjas!
Also, the Creative team and I went back and forth on whether this spell should be called "Go Ninja" or "Go Ninja Go." We actually ended up doing a small poll among those working on the set about which sounded cooler, and Creative was convinced to use the extra "go."
Finally, here's a bonus story about a red card that doesn't have alliance, though you definitely will be running this card in many of your red-white decks.
Spicy Oatmeal Pizza
This card was one of the most controversial cards in the entire set, and you can probably guess why: Because who would mix oatmeal with spicy pepperoni when everyone knows hot fudge is the best thing to pair with oatmeal on pizzas! Some people …
Anyway, we had several chats with Ben Weitz, who at the time was the representative for red on the Council of Colors, about whether this fit into red's portion of the color pie. A red life-gain card is not something you'd ever normally see, but here, context is everything. Red can certainly deal damage to anything without itself taking damage. So, we framed this more as a "spell that deals damage to you with a way to remove that damage," like
The MTG Arena team has assured me that this card will always hold priority for you when its ability is on the stack. You can cast it while at 3 life and use its ability to gain life before the enters trigger resolves so you don't die of terrible indigestion. We rarely do effects like
Oh, and yeah, we also briefly tried to put a blue pizza in the set, but that one was a (color) pie too far.
Until next time, may you and your alliance quickly study and train together!
