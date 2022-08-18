(Editor's Note: This article was updated to include additional details found elsewhere for Dominaria United cards designed for Jumpstart Booster packs.)

As we return to Magic's original plane of Dominaria, there are whispers on the wind. Some of the many familiar and, dare I say, legendary heroes of Dominaria are banding together in a new coalition to fight the Phyrexians once again, but they must do so carefully. With the Phyrexians creating sleeper agents everywhere, who knows who is friend or foe?

In Dominaria United, releasing September 9, there are so many ways for you to open up all the different legends who are defending—or invading—this beloved and historic plane, and even some ways to open up actual Legends cards from Magic's past.

Set Boosters

Set Boosters are the best way to add Dominaria United cards to your Magic collection. Dominaria United Set Boosters contain all the great cards from the main set that you could want and an opportunity for Dominaria United Commander cards or cards from The List, with more opportunities of getting multiple rares or mythic rares than Draft Boosters.

Set Boosters are also a great way to adventure through the plane of Dominaria, as all the common and uncommon cards are connected to each other, and they help tell the story of the invasion and defense of this glorious plane. Set Boosters also drop an art card, and in Dominaria United Set Boosters, signed art cards appear twice as often as in previous standard-legal Set Boosters.

In Dominaria United, every single Set, Draft, and Collector Booster comes with a guaranteed legendary creature. Likewise, every Set Booster display comes with a special traditional foil Legends Retold Box Topper. Legends Retold is a series of 20 legendary creatures from Dominaria's history with totally new designs, inspired by 1994's Legends, that are Commander legal.

Every Dominaria United Set Booter contains:

At least 1 rare or mythic rare card (approximately 25% to have 2, 3% to have 3, and < 1% to have 4)

1 Traditional foil card of any rarity, including Booster Fun cards with showcase stained-glass, borderless, or Phyrexian-language treatments

2 Wildcards of any rarity, including an opportunity of drawing Dominaria United Commander cards or Dominaria United Jumpstart Booster rares or Booster Fun treatment cards

1 Showcase stained-glass uncommon legendary creature

3 Connected uncommons

3 Connected commons

1 Basic land that could come in foil or non-foil (and could be in the standard frame or a full-art stained-glass basic treatment)

1 Art card

1 Card from The List or a token or ad card

Jumpstart Boosters

With Dominaria United, Jumpstart will release with a themed Magic set and with standard-legal cards for the first time. Jumpstart is the quickest and easiest way to play a Limited game of Magic: just open two Jumpstart Boosters, shuffle them together, and play! Jumpstart is a great sealed experience for everyone, from new players to long time Magic fans. Skip the deck building and jump right into playing games of Magic.

Dominaria United Jumpstart Boosters come in one of ten themes, and when you put them together, chaos ensues! In Dominaria United Jumpstart, the Coalition Corps may join forces with the Beasts of Dominaria, or the ruthless Phyrexians may find themselves allied with mischief makers in the Tolarian Academy. Here's all ten themes to discover:

White : Coalition Corps and Coalition Legions

: Coalition Corps and Coalition Legions Blue : Mystic Mischief and Arcane Mischief

: Mystic Mischief and Arcane Mischief Black : Totally Ruthless and Totally Merciless

: Totally Ruthless and Totally Merciless Red : Ready to Charge and Ready to Attack

: Ready to Charge and Ready to Attack Green: Beast Territory and Monster Territory

For Dominaria United, there are five new and rare cards that are designed for Jumpstart Boosters, one for each color, and all the Jumpstart rare cards are standard legal. Each booster will also come with another rare from the main set that is randomly selected from a pool within the theme's color pie.

Dominaria United Jumpstart Boosters each contain:

1 Theme card that describes the theme of the Jumpstart Booster

20 Total playable cards

2 Rare cards—one random rare or mythic rare from the main set within the theme's mana color and one rare that is designed for Jumpstart Boosters

2 Traditional foil lands

5 Non-foil lands

1 Non-foil full-art stained-glass basic land

The five new rares designed for Dominaria United Jumpstart Boosters can also be found in Set Boosters, in both foil and nonfoil, as well as in an extended-art version in Collector Boosters.

Collector Boosters

Collector Boosters are the best way to collect the most exciting cards from Dominaria United . . . and from Dominaria's history. While Collector Boosters are always the best place to find rare and mythic rare Booster Fun cards, Dominaria United Collector Boosters are extra special.

In 3% of Collector Boosters, you'll be able to find a Lost Legend: a card from 1994's set Legends that was found in an old Legends booster, opened up, and packed back into Dominaria United Collector Boosters.

The Lost Legends promotion can only be found in 3% of Dominaria United Collector Boosters.

Back in 2016, members of the Magic team got a call from an old warehouse that was closing, notifying us that "they had some of our stuff." Little did we know, "some of our stuff" turned out to include cases full of Legends, and now, on the eve of Magic's 30th anniversary, we're giving those Legends back to you, available in Dominaria United Collector Boosters. The absolute thrill of opening those Legends so that they could be inserted into Collector Boosters was a special, unforgettable experience, and you can read more about it in Mike Turian's Collecting Dominaria United article.

But that's not all. Collector Boosters will still be the home of at least five rares and mythic rares in every booster, with tons of Booster Fun variants, including extended-art treatments and stained-glass textured foils.

Textured foils are an incredible new treatment that's been years in the making, and Dominaria United features a version of the textured foiling that's totally unique to the set, and they can be found in every Collector Booster. In addition to all the shiny goodies, Collector Boosters will also be home to at least two legendary creatures in every booster.

Each Collector Booster display will also come with a Legends Retold traditional foil Box Topper, just like Set Booster displays, but Collector Boosters will also be the exclusive home of some of those Legends Retold cards in either foil-etched (shown below) or non-foil treatments.

Each Collector Booster contains:

An opportunity to open a card from 1994's Legends set (found in 3% of Dominaria United Collector Boosters)

1 Traditional foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare that could have extended-art, showcase stained-glass, borderless art, or Phyrexian-language treatments

2 Alternative-border rares or mythic rares that can be showcase stained-glass, borderless, Phyrexian-language, or foil-etched or non-foil versions of the rare Legends Retold cards

1 Extended-art rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare

1 Guaranteed textured foil in either uncommon, rare, or mythic rare

1 Uncommon non-foil or foil-etched Legends Retold card

1 Uncommon traditional foil showcase stained-glass card

1 Traditional foil full-art stained-glass basic land

2 Traditional foil uncommons

4 Traditional foil commons, unless one is replaced by a Lost Legends card

Draft Boosters

Dominaria United Draft Boosters are designed for that perfect Draft or Sealed play experience, but just like Set and Collector Boosters, every single Draft Booster in Dominaria United contains a legendary creature, perfect for defending the plane from a threat to the Multiverse. These boosters are optimized for fun and competitive gameplay, and they continue to include a rare or mythic rare in every booster, and plenty of Booster Fun treatments.

Like with Set and Collector Booster displays, every Draft Booster display comes with a special traditional foil Legends Retold Box Topper, where you can find one of 20 new legendary creatures inspired by Legends.

Dominaria United Draft Boosters contain:

1 Rare or mythic rare that can be a legendary creature and/or showcase stained-glass, borderless, or Phyrexian-language card

1 Rare or uncommon legendary creature with an opportunity to get the showcase stained-glass, borderless, or Phyrexian-language treatment

1 Basic land, which can have the showcase stained-glass treatment

1 Basic land or non-foil common, or an opportunity for many other cards, including a traditional foil that could be rare or mythic rare, showcase, borderless, or Phyrexian

2 Nonlegendary uncommons

9 Commons

Commander Decks

Our return to our most legendary plane meant that we had to do something extra special for our Commander decks. Both of Dominaria United's Commander decks will have planeswalker face cards and at least one other legendary creature. Play as ancient hero Jared Carthalion and prove your mastery of all colors of mana, or as Dihada, Binder of Wills and show how much legendary cards matter. Each deck comes with ten new-to-Magic cards, the face card and another powerful legendary creature each in traditional foil, plus the foil-etched display commander.

Each Dominaria United Commander deck comes with a Collector Booster Sample Pack, which contains two cards:

1 Rare or mythic rare that can be traditional foil, showcase, extended art, and/or a borderless planeswalker

1 Traditional foil showcase stained-glass uncommon

Your Collector Booster Sample Pack might contain a special version of one of the cards in your Commander deck or a card perfect to add to another Commander deck. Most Dominaria United Commander decks contain a Collector Booster Sample Pack in the same language as the deck. However, if your Commander deck is in Italian, Portuguese, or Spanish, your Collector Booster Sample Pack will be in English.

Bundles

One of the best ways to immerse yourself in the lush, rich plane of Dominaria is with a Dominaria United Bundle, which has everything a traveling Planeswalker could need, whether you're seeking to ride to war with the Dragons of Shiv or plunder a Phyrexian Dreadnought with the Barbarians of Keld. Each bundle contains eight Dominaria United Set Boosters to crack open in a great box for holding your cards and displaying, in addition to:

20 Traditional foil basic lands

20 Non-foil basic lands

1 Traditional foil Herd Migration promo card with unique alternate art by Antonio José Manzanedo

1 Oversized Dominaria United-themed spindown die

Prerelease Packs

For all those eager fans looking to get a jump on the Phyrexians invading the plane, Prerelease Packs are available for Prerelease events taking place one week before the launch of Dominaria United on September 2. Get early access to six Dominaria United Draft Boosters to build your first Dominaria United sealed deck at participating retailers.

Each Prerelease Pack contains:

6 Draft Boosters

1 Traditional foil and stamped rare or mythic rare from the set

1 Prerelease Pack with punch-out accessories and counters themed to the mechanics of Dominaria United

1 Spindown die

Welcome Boosters

New Magic players can visit their local WPN store to receive a Welcome Booster. As we return to Magic's home in Dominaria United and begin to explore Magic's history with our next set The Brother's War and Magic's future in 2023, now is a great time to introduce a friend to Magic: The Gathering!

To get your hands on these incredible cards, you can find Dominaria United products available for preorder at your local game store and online at Amazon.