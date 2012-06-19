Title: Ajani Goldmane's Celestial Light
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

25 Plains
1 Serra Ascendant
2 Ajani's Pridemate
1 Archon of Redemption
1 Goldenglow Moth
2 Soul Warden
1 Peace Strider
1 Slith Ascendant
2 Lone Missionary
2 Seraph of Dawn
1 Cathedral Sanctifier
2 Kor Cartographer
1 Celestial Force
3 Kemba's Skyguard
1 Ajani's Sunstriker
1 Chastise
2 Solemn Offering
1 Ajani's Mantra
1 Angel's Feather
2 Divine Favor
1 Loxodon Warhammer
2 Pearl Medallion
1 White Sun's Zenith
1 Moment of Heroism
1 Celestial Mantle
1 Landbind Ritual

Unlocks
  1. Felidar Sovereign
  2. Ajani’s Sunstriker
  3. Ajani's Pridemate
  4. Chastise
  5. Purity
  6. Day of Judgment
  7. Soul Warden
  8. Baneslayer Angel
  9. Serra Ascendant
  10. Knight of Meadowgrain
  11. Beacon of Immortality
  12. Ajani's Pridemate
  13. Seraph of Dawn
  14. Swords to Plowshares
  15. Recumbent Bliss
  16. Celestial Mantle
  17. Solemn Offering
  18. Knight of Meadowgrain
  19. Slith Ascendant
  20. Swell of Courage
  21. Swords to Plowshares
  22. Elixir of Immortality
  23. Serra Ascendant
  24. Chastise
  25. Elixir of Immortality
  26. Moment of Heroism
  27. Basilisk Collar
  28. Well of Lost Dreams
  29. Day of Judgment
  30. Rhox Faithmender

Title: Chandra Nalaar's Born of Flame
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

24 Mountain
2 Torch Fiend
2 Fiery Hellhound
1 Prodigal Pyromancer
2 Pyre Charger
2 Furnace Whelp
1 Chandra's Phoenix
1 Hostility
2 Fire Elemental
1 Magma Phoenix
1 Skarrgan Firebird
1 Dragon Hatchling
2 Firewing Phoenix
4 Searing Spear
2 Chandra's Fury
2 Flames of the Firebrand
2 Flame Slash
1 Rain of Embers
2 Ruby Medallion
3 Chandra's Outrage
1 Flame Wave
1 Flamebreak

Unlocks

  1. Magma Phoenix
  2. Fire Servant
  3. Swiftfoot Boots
  4. Dragon Hatchling
  5. Searing Blaze
  6. Chandra's Phoenix
  7. Obsidian Fireheart
  8. Inferno Titan
  9. Cone of Flame
  10. Blaze
  11. Disaster Radius
  12. Earthquake
  13. Flames of the Blood Hand
  14. Chandra's Spitfire
  15. Flamebreak
  16. Fireblast
  17. Red Sun's Zenith
  18. Chandra’s Fury
  19. Swiftfoot Boots
  20. Searing Blaze
  21. Fire Servant
  22. Flames of the Blood Hand
  23. Chandra's Outrage
  24. Obsidian Fireheart
  25. Searing Blaze
  26. Cone of Flame
  27. Red Sun's Zenith
  28. Flames of the Blood Hand
  29. Firewing Phoenix
  30. Beacon of Destruction

Title: Garruk Wildspeaker's Pack Instinct
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

24 Forest
2 Garruk's Companion
1 Wildheart Invoker
1 Leatherback Baloth
3 Indrik Stomphowler
2 Garruk's Packleader
3 Brindle Boar
2 Timbermaw Larva
1 Primalcrux
1 Terra Stomper
3 Sentinel Spider
2 Primal Huntbeast
4 Nature's Lore
2 Emerald Medallion
1 Primal Bellow
3 Prey Upon
1 Fog
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Bountiful Harvest
1 Blanchwood Armor
1 Howl of the Night Pack

Unlocks

  1. Khalni Hydra
  2. Timbermaw Larva
  3. Garruk's Companion
  4. Garruk's Packleader
  5. Jayemdae Tome
  6. Master of the Wild Hunt
  7. Rampaging Baloths
  8. Ant Queen
  9. Wildheart Invoker
  10. Fangren Firstborn
  11. Leatherback Baloth
  12. Ulvenwald Tracker
  13. Boundless Realms
  14. Garruk's Companion
  15. Predatory Rampage
  16. Primordial Hydra
  17. Leatherback Baloth
  18. Cultivate
  19. Primal Bellow
  20. Fangren Firstborn
  21. Ant Queen
  22. Incremental Growth
  23. Chameleon Colossus
  24. Jayemdae Tome
  25. Cultivate
  26. Primeval Titan
  27. Epic Proportions
  28. Howl of the Night Pack
  29. Blanchwood Armor
  30. Primalcrux

Title: Jace Beleren's Dream Puppets
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

25 Island
3 Vedalken Entrancer
1 Dreamborn Muse
2 Cephalid Broker
1 Clone
2 Aether Adept
3 Jace's Phantasm
2 Mind Sculpt
3 Thought Scour
1 Visions of Beyond
2 Howling Mine
2 Jace's Erasure
1 Crippling Chill
2 Into the Roil
2 Counterspell
1 Telemin Performance
1 Sleep
2 Font of Mythos
1 Wheel and Deal
2 Sapphire Medallion
1 Mind Control

Unlocks

  1. Mind Control
  2. Prosperity
  3. Unsummon
  4. Jace’s Phantasm
  5. Dreamborn Muse
  6. Icy Manipulator
  7. Clone
  8. Sturmgeist
  9. Mind Sculpt
  10. Hedron Crab
  11. Crippling Chill
  12. Sword of Body and Mind
  13. Chancellor of the Spires
  14. Scalpelexis
  15. Traumatize
  16. Tome Scour
  17. Hedron Crab
  18. Prosperity
  19. Crippling Chill
  20. Icy Manipulator
  21. Tome Scour
  22. Unsummon
  23. Grindclock
  24. Visions of Beyond
  25. Body Double
  26. Isleback Spawn
  27. Sands of Delirium
  28. Archive Trap
  29. Chancellor of the Spires
  30. Isleback Spawn

Title: Krenko, Mob Boss's Goblin Gangland
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

24 Mountain
1 Goblin Bushwhacker
2 Ember Hauler
1 Goblin Fire Fiend
1 Blisterstick Shaman
3 Goblin Piker
2 Raging Goblin
1 Goblin Roughrider
1 Goblin Chieftain
2 Goblin Arsonist
2 Reckless One
1 Battle-Rattle Shaman
1 Clickslither
1 Lowland Oaf
1 Siege-Gang Commander
1 Goblin Wardriver
2 Gempalm Incinerator
1 Goblin Piledriver
1 Goblin Warchief
2 Rummaging Goblin
1 Mindmoil
1 Rage Reflection
1 Goblin Grenade
2 Shock
2 Krenko's Command
2 Ring of Valkas

Unlocks

  1. Krenko, Mob Boss
  2. Relentless Assault
  3. Rummaging Goblin
  4. Goblin Guide
  5. Thunder-Thrash Elder
  6. Goblin Balloon Brigade
  7. Goblin Bushwhacker
  8. Goblin Goon
  9. Lowland Oaf
  10. Chancellor of the Forge
  11. Goblin Ringleader
  12. Goblin Dynamo
  13. Goblin Chieftain
  14. Smelt
  15. Squee, Goblin Nabob
  16. Thunder-Thrash Elder
  17. Relentless Assault
  18. Lavafume Invoker
  19. Voracious Dragon
  20. Goblin Balloon Brigade
  21. Goblin Offensive
  22. Krenko’s Command
  23. Goblin Piledriver
  24. Goblin Fireslinger
  25. Lowland Oaf
  26. Smelt
  27. Arms Dealer
  28. Gempalm Incinerator
  29. Goblin Grenade
  30. Warren Instigator

Title: Liliana Vess's Obedient Dead
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

25 Swamp
2 Liliana's Specter
2 Warpath Ghoul
2 Blister Beetle
2 Fume Spitter
1 Rune-Scarred Demon
1 Vampire Nighthawk
1 Xathrid Gorgon
2 Bloodhunter Bat
2 Veilborn Ghoul
2 Liliana's Shade
3 Murder
2 Crippling Blight
2 Public Execution
1 Underworld Dreams
1 Tendrils of Corruption
2 Sign in Blood
1 Corrupt
1 Last Kiss
1 Rise from the Grave
2 Jet Medallion
1 Mire's Toll
1 Innocent Blood

Unlocks

  1. Nekrataal
  2. Liliana’s Shade
  3. Incremental Blight
  4. Nightwing Shade
  5. Nantuko Shade
  6. Befoul
  7. Nested Ghoul
  8. Avatar of Woe
  9. Liliana’s Shade
  10. Infest
  11. Mutilate
  12. Nightmare
  13. Plague Wind
  14. Icy Manipulator
  15. Reiver Demon
  16. Rise from the Grave
  17. Innocent Blood
  18. Dread Warlock
  19. Befoul
  20. Murder
  21. Exsanguinate
  22. Underworld Dreams
  23. Nested Ghoul
  24. Icy Manipulator
  25. Griselbrand
  26. Halo Hunter
  27. Dread Warlock
  28. Nightmare Incursion
  29. Pestilence Demon
  30. Exsanguinate

Title: Odric, Master Tactician's Peacekeepers
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

25 Plains
2 Attended Knight
2 Crusader of Odric
2 Doomed Traveler
1 Captain of the Watch
2 Elite Vanguard
2 Squadron Hawk
2 Accorder Paladin
2 Fiend Hunter
1 Elgaud Inquisitor
1 Geist-Honored Monk
2 Master Decoy
2 Nightguard Patrol
1 Safe Passage
1 Glorious Anthem
2 Raise the Alarm
3 Pacifism
2 Oblivion Ring
2 Ring of Thune
3 Captain's Call

Unlocks

  1. Odric, Master Tactician
  2. Spectral Rider
  3. Elgaud Inquisitor
  4. Journey to Nowhere
  5. Windborne Charge
  6. Pennon Blade
  7. Intrepid Hero
  8. Glorious Anthem
  9. Mass Calcify
  10. Captain’s Call
  11. Mausoleum Guard
  12. Dawn Elemental
  13. Loyal Sentry
  14. Archon of Justice
  15. Crusader of Odric
  16. Captain of the Watch
  17. Elite Vanguard
  18. Journey to Nowhere
  19. Windborne Charge
  20. Geist-Honored Monk
  21. Flickerwisp
  22. Archon of Justice
  23. Turn the Tables
  24. Master Decoy
  25. Pennon Blade
  26. Spirit of the Hearth
  27. Midnight Guard
  28. Honor of the Pure
  29. Guardians' Pledge
  30. Archangel

Title: Nefarox, Overlord of Grixis's Exalted Darkness
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

4 Evolving Wilds
11 Swamp
9 Plains
1 Cathedral of War
1 Cathedral of War
3 Guardians of Akrasa
1 Silent Arbiter
4 Aven Squire
1 Battlegrace Angel
1 Deathbringer Liege
2 Daggerclaw Imp
2 Tormented Soul
2 Child of Night
4 Duty-Bound Dead
2 Servant of Nefarox
2 Duskmantle Prowler
2 Angelic Benediction
1 Whispersilk Cloak
3 Doom Blade
1 Seize the Initiative
2 Pacifism
2 Ring of Xathrid

Unlocks

  1. Nefarox, Overlord of Grixis
  2. Knight of Infamy
  3. Akrasan Squire
  4. Guardians of Akrasa
  5. Darklit Gargoyle
  6. Knight of Glory
  7. Unmake
  8. Sublime Archangel
  9. Spirit Mantle
  10. Silent Arbiter
  11. Cathedral of War
  12. Whispersilk Cloak
  13. Spirit Mantle
  14. No Mercy
  15. Debtors' Knell
  16. Sigil of Distinction
  17. Angelic Benediction
  18. Knight of Glory
  19. Mark of Asylum
  20. Darklit Gargoyle
  21. Unmake
  22. Knight of Infamy
  23. Akrasan Squire
  24. Angelic Benediction
  25. Mighty Leap
  26. Knight of Glory
  27. Divinity of Pride
  28. Deathbringer Liege
  29. Sword of Vengeance
  30. Vindicate

Title: Yeva, Nature's Herald's Ancient Wilds
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

25 Forest
2 Elvish Visionary
2 Thornweald Archer
2 Acidic Slime
1 Wolfbriar Elemental
1 Primordial Sage
1 Terastodon
2 Wood Elves
1 Stingerfling Spider
2 Ambassador Oak
2 Taunting Elf
1 Awakener Druid
2 Yeva's Forcemage
2 Bond Beetle
4 Roaring Primadox
1 Thragtusk
1 Wild Pair
1 Wurmweaver Coil
2 Giant Growth
2 Beast Within
1 Overrun
2 Ring of Kalonia

Unlocks

  1. Yeva, Nature’s Herald
  2. Carven Caryatid
  3. Erratic Portal
  4. Acidic Slime
  5. Natural Order
  6. Momentous Fall
  7. Wild Pair
  8. Fauna Shaman
  9. Vengevine
  10. Pelakka Wurm
  11. Lurking Predators
  12. Briarpack Alpha
  13. Caller of the Claw
  14. Wood Elves
  15. Primal Surge
  16. Eternal Witness
  17. Elderscale Wurm
  18. Pelakka Wurm
  19. Elvish Visionary
  20. Wild Pair
  21. Stingerfling Spider
  22. Caller of the Claw
  23. Briarpack Alpha
  24. Momentous Fall
  25. Thragtusk
  26. Manaplasm
  27. Erratic Portal
  28. Herd Gnarr
  29. Primordial Sage
  30. Gaea's Revenge

Title: Talrand, Sky Summoner's Crosswinds
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

25 Island
3 Kraken Hatchling
3 Fog Bank
3 Skywinder Drake
2 Goliath Sphinx
2 Archaeomancer
2 Favorable Winds
2 Curiosity
1 Recurring Insight
1 Rite of Replication
3 Sleight of Hand
2 Disperse
2 Cancel
1 Sphinx-Bone Wand
4 Talrand's Invocation
2 Ring of Evos Isle
2 Hydrosurge

Unlocks

  1. Talrand, Sky Summoner
  2. Repulse
  3. Dehydration
  4. Azure Mage
  5. Mana Leak
  6. Distortion Strike
  7. Time Warp
  8. Cast Through Time
  9. Dehydration
  10. Spiketail Hatchling
  11. Arm with Æther
  12. Rite of Replication
  13. Keep Watch
  14. Time Reversal
  15. Panoptic Mirror
  16. Repulse
  17. Future Sight
  18. Cerulean Sphinx
  19. Azure Mage
  20. Sphinx of Lost Truths
  21. Spiketail Drake
  22. Call to Mind
  23. Goliath Sphinx
  24. Azure Mage
  25. Gravitational Shift
  26. Blatant Thievery
  27. Distortion Strike
  28. Twincast
  29. Mana Leak
  30. Day of the Dragons