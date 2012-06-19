

Title: Ajani Goldmane's Celestial Light

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013



25 Plains

1 Serra Ascendant

2 Ajani's Pridemate

1 Archon of Redemption

1 Goldenglow Moth

2 Soul Warden

1 Peace Strider

1 Slith Ascendant

2 Lone Missionary

2 Seraph of Dawn

1 Cathedral Sanctifier

2 Kor Cartographer

1 Celestial Force

3 Kemba's Skyguard

1 Ajani's Sunstriker

1 Chastise

2 Solemn Offering

1 Ajani's Mantra

1 Angel's Feather

2 Divine Favor

1 Loxodon Warhammer

2 Pearl Medallion

1 White Sun's Zenith

1 Moment of Heroism

1 Celestial Mantle

1 Landbind Ritual



Felidar Sovereign Ajani’s Sunstriker Ajani's Pridemate Chastise Purity Day of Judgment Soul Warden Baneslayer Angel Serra Ascendant Knight of Meadowgrain Beacon of Immortality Ajani's Pridemate Seraph of Dawn Swords to Plowshares Recumbent Bliss Celestial Mantle Solemn Offering Knight of Meadowgrain Slith Ascendant Swell of Courage Swords to Plowshares Elixir of Immortality Serra Ascendant Chastise Elixir of Immortality Moment of Heroism Basilisk Collar Well of Lost Dreams Day of Judgment Rhox Faithmender



Title: Chandra Nalaar's Born of Flame

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013



24 Mountain

2 Torch Fiend

2 Fiery Hellhound

1 Prodigal Pyromancer

2 Pyre Charger

2 Furnace Whelp

1 Chandra's Phoenix

1 Hostility

2 Fire Elemental

1 Magma Phoenix

1 Skarrgan Firebird

1 Dragon Hatchling

2 Firewing Phoenix

4 Searing Spear

2 Chandra's Fury

2 Flames of the Firebrand

2 Flame Slash

1 Rain of Embers

2 Ruby Medallion

3 Chandra's Outrage

1 Flame Wave

1 Flamebreak



Unlocks

Magma Phoenix Fire Servant Swiftfoot Boots Dragon Hatchling Searing Blaze Chandra's Phoenix Obsidian Fireheart Inferno Titan Cone of Flame Blaze Disaster Radius Earthquake Flames of the Blood Hand Chandra's Spitfire Flamebreak Fireblast Red Sun's Zenith Chandra’s Fury Swiftfoot Boots Searing Blaze Fire Servant Flames of the Blood Hand Chandra's Outrage Obsidian Fireheart Searing Blaze Cone of Flame Red Sun's Zenith Flames of the Blood Hand Firewing Phoenix Beacon of Destruction



Title: Garruk Wildspeaker's Pack Instinct

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013



24 Forest

2 Garruk's Companion

1 Wildheart Invoker

1 Leatherback Baloth

3 Indrik Stomphowler

2 Garruk's Packleader

3 Brindle Boar

2 Timbermaw Larva

1 Primalcrux

1 Terra Stomper

3 Sentinel Spider

2 Primal Huntbeast

4 Nature's Lore

2 Emerald Medallion

1 Primal Bellow

3 Prey Upon

1 Fog

1 Lightning Greaves

1 Bountiful Harvest

1 Blanchwood Armor

1 Howl of the Night Pack



Unlocks

Khalni Hydra Timbermaw Larva Garruk's Companion Garruk's Packleader Jayemdae Tome Master of the Wild Hunt Rampaging Baloths Ant Queen Wildheart Invoker Fangren Firstborn Leatherback Baloth Ulvenwald Tracker Boundless Realms Garruk's Companion Predatory Rampage Primordial Hydra Leatherback Baloth Cultivate Primal Bellow Fangren Firstborn Ant Queen Incremental Growth Chameleon Colossus Jayemdae Tome Cultivate Primeval Titan Epic Proportions Howl of the Night Pack Blanchwood Armor Primalcrux



Title: Jace Beleren's Dream Puppets

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013



25 Island

3 Vedalken Entrancer

1 Dreamborn Muse

2 Cephalid Broker

1 Clone

2 Aether Adept

3 Jace's Phantasm

2 Mind Sculpt

3 Thought Scour

1 Visions of Beyond

2 Howling Mine

2 Jace's Erasure

1 Crippling Chill

2 Into the Roil

2 Counterspell

1 Telemin Performance

1 Sleep

2 Font of Mythos

1 Wheel and Deal

2 Sapphire Medallion

1 Mind Control



Unlocks

Mind Control Prosperity Unsummon Jace’s Phantasm Dreamborn Muse Icy Manipulator Clone Sturmgeist Mind Sculpt Hedron Crab Crippling Chill Sword of Body and Mind Chancellor of the Spires Scalpelexis Traumatize Tome Scour Hedron Crab Prosperity Crippling Chill Icy Manipulator Tome Scour Unsummon Grindclock Visions of Beyond Body Double Isleback Spawn Sands of Delirium Archive Trap Chancellor of the Spires Isleback Spawn



Title: Krenko, Mob Boss's Goblin Gangland

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013



24 Mountain

1 Goblin Bushwhacker

2 Ember Hauler

1 Goblin Fire Fiend

1 Blisterstick Shaman

3 Goblin Piker

2 Raging Goblin

1 Goblin Roughrider

1 Goblin Chieftain

2 Goblin Arsonist

2 Reckless One

1 Battle-Rattle Shaman

1 Clickslither

1 Lowland Oaf

1 Siege-Gang Commander

1 Goblin Wardriver

2 Gempalm Incinerator

1 Goblin Piledriver

1 Goblin Warchief

2 Rummaging Goblin

1 Mindmoil

1 Rage Reflection

1 Goblin Grenade

2 Shock

2 Krenko's Command

2 Ring of Valkas



Unlocks

Krenko, Mob Boss Relentless Assault Rummaging Goblin Goblin Guide Thunder-Thrash Elder Goblin Balloon Brigade Goblin Bushwhacker Goblin Goon Lowland Oaf Chancellor of the Forge Goblin Ringleader Goblin Dynamo Goblin Chieftain Smelt Squee, Goblin Nabob Thunder-Thrash Elder Relentless Assault Lavafume Invoker Voracious Dragon Goblin Balloon Brigade Goblin Offensive Krenko’s Command Goblin Piledriver Goblin Fireslinger Lowland Oaf Smelt Arms Dealer Gempalm Incinerator Goblin Grenade Warren Instigator



Title: Liliana Vess's Obedient Dead

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013



25 Swamp

2 Liliana's Specter

2 Warpath Ghoul

2 Blister Beetle

2 Fume Spitter

1 Rune-Scarred Demon

1 Vampire Nighthawk

1 Xathrid Gorgon

2 Bloodhunter Bat

2 Veilborn Ghoul

2 Liliana's Shade

3 Murder

2 Crippling Blight

2 Public Execution

1 Underworld Dreams

1 Tendrils of Corruption

2 Sign in Blood

1 Corrupt

1 Last Kiss

1 Rise from the Grave

2 Jet Medallion

1 Mire's Toll

1 Innocent Blood



Unlocks

Nekrataal Liliana’s Shade Incremental Blight Nightwing Shade Nantuko Shade Befoul Nested Ghoul Avatar of Woe Liliana’s Shade Infest Mutilate Nightmare Plague Wind Icy Manipulator Reiver Demon Rise from the Grave Innocent Blood Dread Warlock Befoul Murder Exsanguinate Underworld Dreams Nested Ghoul Icy Manipulator Griselbrand Halo Hunter Dread Warlock Nightmare Incursion Pestilence Demon Exsanguinate



Title: Odric, Master Tactician's Peacekeepers

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013



25 Plains

2 Attended Knight

2 Crusader of Odric

2 Doomed Traveler

1 Captain of the Watch

2 Elite Vanguard

2 Squadron Hawk

2 Accorder Paladin

2 Fiend Hunter

1 Elgaud Inquisitor

1 Geist-Honored Monk

2 Master Decoy

2 Nightguard Patrol

1 Safe Passage

1 Glorious Anthem

2 Raise the Alarm

3 Pacifism

2 Oblivion Ring

2 Ring of Thune

3 Captain's Call



Unlocks

Odric, Master Tactician Spectral Rider Elgaud Inquisitor Journey to Nowhere Windborne Charge Pennon Blade Intrepid Hero Glorious Anthem Mass Calcify Captain’s Call Mausoleum Guard Dawn Elemental Loyal Sentry Archon of Justice Crusader of Odric Captain of the Watch Elite Vanguard Journey to Nowhere Windborne Charge Geist-Honored Monk Flickerwisp Archon of Justice Turn the Tables Master Decoy Pennon Blade Spirit of the Hearth Midnight Guard Honor of the Pure Guardians' Pledge Archangel



Title: Nefarox, Overlord of Grixis's Exalted Darkness

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013



4 Evolving Wilds

11 Swamp

9 Plains

1 Cathedral of War

1 Cathedral of War

3 Guardians of Akrasa

1 Silent Arbiter

4 Aven Squire

1 Battlegrace Angel

1 Deathbringer Liege

2 Daggerclaw Imp

2 Tormented Soul

2 Child of Night

4 Duty-Bound Dead

2 Servant of Nefarox

2 Duskmantle Prowler

2 Angelic Benediction

1 Whispersilk Cloak

3 Doom Blade

1 Seize the Initiative

2 Pacifism

2 Ring of Xathrid



Unlocks

Nefarox, Overlord of Grixis Knight of Infamy Akrasan Squire Guardians of Akrasa Darklit Gargoyle Knight of Glory Unmake Sublime Archangel Spirit Mantle Silent Arbiter Cathedral of War Whispersilk Cloak Spirit Mantle No Mercy Debtors' Knell Sigil of Distinction Angelic Benediction Knight of Glory Mark of Asylum Darklit Gargoyle Unmake Knight of Infamy Akrasan Squire Angelic Benediction Mighty Leap Knight of Glory Divinity of Pride Deathbringer Liege Sword of Vengeance Vindicate



Title: Yeva, Nature's Herald's Ancient Wilds

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013



25 Forest

2 Elvish Visionary

2 Thornweald Archer

2 Acidic Slime

1 Wolfbriar Elemental

1 Primordial Sage

1 Terastodon

2 Wood Elves

1 Stingerfling Spider

2 Ambassador Oak

2 Taunting Elf

1 Awakener Druid

2 Yeva's Forcemage

2 Bond Beetle

4 Roaring Primadox

1 Thragtusk

1 Wild Pair

1 Wurmweaver Coil

2 Giant Growth

2 Beast Within

1 Overrun

2 Ring of Kalonia



Unlocks

Yeva, Nature’s Herald Carven Caryatid Erratic Portal Acidic Slime Natural Order Momentous Fall Wild Pair Fauna Shaman Vengevine Pelakka Wurm Lurking Predators Briarpack Alpha Caller of the Claw Wood Elves Primal Surge Eternal Witness Elderscale Wurm Pelakka Wurm Elvish Visionary Wild Pair Stingerfling Spider Caller of the Claw Briarpack Alpha Momentous Fall Thragtusk Manaplasm Erratic Portal Herd Gnarr Primordial Sage Gaea's Revenge



Title: Talrand, Sky Summoner's Crosswinds

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013



25 Island

3 Kraken Hatchling

3 Fog Bank

3 Skywinder Drake

2 Goliath Sphinx

2 Archaeomancer

2 Favorable Winds

2 Curiosity

1 Recurring Insight

1 Rite of Replication

3 Sleight of Hand

2 Disperse

2 Cancel

1 Sphinx-Bone Wand

4 Talrand's Invocation

2 Ring of Evos Isle

2 Hydrosurge



Unlocks