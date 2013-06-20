Title: Chandra's "Firewave" Deck
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014

25 Mountain
2 Bloodpyre Elemental
2 Chandra's Phoenix
2 Crimson Mage
2 Fire Elemental
1 Firewing Phoenix
3 Goblin Arsonist
1 Magma Phoenix
1 Skarrgan Firebird
3 Torch Fiend
4 Pilgrim's Eye
2 Regathan Firecat
2 Chandra's Outrage
1 Cone of Flame
1 Disintegrate
1 Flames of the Firebrand
2 Lava Axe
2 Pillar of Flame
1 Searing Spear
2 Staff of the Flame Magus

Unlocks

  1. Inferno
  2. Lava Axe
  3. Staff of the Flame Magus
  4. Kiln Fiend
  5. Fire Servant
  6. Flamebreak
  7. Grim Lavamancer
  8. Fireshrieker
  9. Furnace of Rath
  10. Inferno Titan
  11. Wild Guess
  12. Seismic Assault
  13. Kiln Fiend
  14. Grim Lavamancer
  15. Sulfuric Vortex
  16. Fireshrieker
  17. Flames of the Firebrand
  18. Browbeat
  19. Flame Slash
  20. Chandra's Spitfire
  21. Disintegrate
  22. Final Fortune
  23. Kiln Fiend
  24. Fire Servant
  25. Reverberate
  26. Final Fortune
  27. Sulfuric Vortex
  28. Stalking Vengeance
  29. Fireshrieker
  30. Hostility

Title: Zorislav's "Masks of the Dimir" Deck (Ravnica boss deck)
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014

4 Terramorphic Expanse
11 Island
10 Swamp
3 Chittering Rats
3 Dimir Guildmage
3 Moroii
1 Necropolis Regent
2 Ravenous Rats
3 Surveilling Sprite
3 Vedalken Dismisser
1 Vengeful Vampire
1 Beacon of Unrest
2 Divination
4 Last Gasp
2 Mind Rot
2 Sleep
3 Thought Scour
1 Time Ebb
1 Illusionary Armor

Unlocks

  1. Mindleech Mass
  2. Lobotomy
  3. Ravenous Rats
  4. Illusionary Armor
  5. Sleep
  6. Mark of the Vampire
  7. Threads of Disloyalty
  8. Treasure Hunt
  9. Archaeomancer
  10. Evil Twin
  11. Consult the Necrosages
  12. Vengeful Vampire
  13. Illusionary Armor
  14. Dire Undercurrents
  15. Lobotomy
  16. Threads of Disloyalty
  17. Fool's Demise
  18. Archaeomancer
  19. Guardian of the Ages
  20. Avatar of Will
  21. Slate Street Ruffian
  22. Shadow Slice
  23. Smog Elemental
  24. Hands of Binding
  25. Mental Vapors
  26. Diluvian Primordial
  27. Stolen Identity
  28. Dinrova Horror
  29. Countersquall
  30. Doomsday Specter

Title: Krufa's "Enter the Dracomancer" Deck (Jund boss deck)
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014

4 Terramorphic Expanse
9 Forest
7 Mountain
4 Swamp
2 Borderland Ranger
2 Dragonspeaker Shaman
1 Flameblast Dragon
2 Gorger Wurm
3 Hellkite Hatchling
1 Hellkite Overlord
2 Igneous Pouncer
1 Predator Dragon
4 Tukatongue Thallid
2 Valley Rannet
1 Volcanic Dragon
4 Dragon Fodder
4 Cultivate
2 Jund Charm
1 Sangrite Surge
4 Soul's Fire

Unlocks

  1. Form of the Dragon
  2. Torrent of Fire
  3. Dragon Fangs
  4. Borderland Ranger
  5. Sangrite Surge
  6. Crucible of Fire
  7. Predator Dragon
  8. Hellkite Hatchling
  9. Maelstrom Pulse
  10. Kaarthus, Tyrant of Jund
  11. Dragon Roost
  12. Dragonspeaker Shaman
  13. Crucible of Fire
  14. Torrent of Fire
  15. Jund Battlemage
  16. Dragonspeaker Shaman
  17. Maelstrom Pulse
  18. Ogre Battledriver
  19. Dragon Breath
  20. Broodmate Dragon
  21. Consume Strength
  22. Torrent of Fire
  23. Banefire
  24. Bloodbraid Elf
  25. Dragonlair Spider
  26. Spellbreaker Behemoth
  27. Artifact Mutation
  28. Maelstrom Pulse
  29. Penumbra Wurm
  30. Dragon Broodmother

Title: Garruk's "Hunter's Strength" Deck
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014

24 Forest
2 Cudgel Troll
3 Garruk's Companion
3 Gloomwidow
2 Sacred Wolf
3 Sentinel Spider
1 Garruk's Horde
1 Regal Force
3 Kalonian Hydra
2 Bramblecrush
2 Nature's Lore
2 Overrun
2 Oakenform
3 Prey Upon
2 Enlarge
2 Hunt the Weak
1 Primeval Bounty
2 Staff of the Wild Magus

Unlocks

  1. Master of the Wild Hunt
  2. Wurmskin Forger
  3. Staff of the Wild Magus
  4. Revive
  5. Rancor
  6. Overrun
  7. Enlarge
  8. Leatherback Baloth
  9. Eternal Witness
  10. Primalcrux
  11. Predator Ooze
  12. Living Hive
  13. Savage Summoning
  14. Regal Force
  15. Eternal Witness
  16. Elephant Guide
  17. Rancor
  18. Prey Upon
  19. Bramblecrush
  20. Rampaging Baloths
  21. Nature's Lore
  22. Brawn
  23. Fangren Firstborn
  24. Overwhelming Stampede
  25. Biorhythm
  26. Beastmaster Ascension
  27. Bellowing Tanglewurm
  28. Rancor
  29. Nature's Lore
  30. Craterhoof Behemoth

Title: Sigismund's "Avacyn's Glory" Deck (Innistrad boss deck)
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014

25 Plains
1 Angelic Overseer
1 Archangel
1 Champion of the Parish
2 Doomed Traveler
2 Elder Cathar
2 Elgaud Inquisitor
2 Fiend Hunter
1 Geist-Honored Monk
2 Goldnight Commander
1 Mentor of the Meek
1 Midnight Guard
1 Requiem Angel
2 Selfless Cathar
3 Thraben Valiant
2 Unruly Mob
1 Voice of the Provinces
3 Gather the Townsfolk
2 Hallow
1 Honor of the Pure
2 Oblivion Ring
2 Path to Exile

Unlocks

  1. Mikaeus, the Lunarch
  2. Angel's Mercy
  3. Seraph of Dawn
  4. Gather the Townsfolk
  5. Honor of the Pure
  6. Champion of the Parish
  7. Seraph of Dawn
  8. Thraben Doomsayer
  9. Angelic Overseer
  10. Avacyn, Angel of Hope
  11. Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
  12. Champion of the Parish
  13. Ring of Three Wishes
  14. Mentor of the Meek
  15. Fiend Hunter
  16. Baneslayer Angel
  17. Seraph of Dawn
  18. Bonds of Faith
  19. Increasing Devotion
  20. Devout Invocation
  21. Soul Warden
  22. Grand Abolisher
  23. Restoration Angel
  24. Hallowed Burial
  25. Elite Inquisitor
  26. Deathless Angel
  27. Martyr's Bond
  28. Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
  29. Soul Warden
  30. Twilight Shepherd

Title: Jace's "Mind Maze" Deck
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014

25 Island
2 Blind Phantasm
1 Draining Whelk
3 Gossamer Phantasm
3 Illusionary Servant
1 Jace's Phantasm
3 Phantasmal Bear
1 Phantasmal Dragon
1 Phantasmal Image
2 Phantom Beast
2 Phantom Warrior
1 Roil Elemental
1 Jace's Mindseeker
1 Cancel
3 Claustrophobia
1 Disorient
2 Divination
1 Dream Fracture
2 Frost Breath
2 Unsummon
2 Staff of the Mind Magus

Unlocks

  1. Lord of the Unreal
  2. Cancel
  3. Unsummon
  4. Gossamer Phantasm
  5. Æther Figment
  6. Veiled Sentry
  7. Phantasmal Image
  8. Halcyon Glaze
  9. Lord of the Unreal
  10. Chronozoa
  11. Draining Whelk
  12. Phantasmal Image
  13. Æther Figment
  14. Lord of the Unreal
  15. Veiled Sentry
  16. Phantasmal Image
  17. Lord of the Unreal
  18. Unsummon
  19. Halcyon Glaze
  20. Krovikan Mist
  21. Ovinize
  22. Twincast
  23. Leyline Phantom
  24. Incursion Specialist
  25. Illusory Angel
  26. Wistful Thinking
  27. Ætherplasm
  28. Counterspell
  29. Ovinize
  30. Omniscience

Title: Liliana's "Deadwalkers" Deck
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014

26 Swamp
2 Abattoir Ghoul
3 Black Cat
1 Bloodghast
2 Butcher Ghoul
2 Diregraf Ghoul
2 Fleshbag Marauder
1 Gravecrawler
1 Grave Titan
1 Nightmare
1 Veilborn Ghoul
2 Walking Corpse
1 Liliana's Reaver
3 Cruel Revival
3 Doom Blade
1 Endless Ranks of the Dead
2 Sign in Blood
1 Soul Bleed
2 Tendrils of Corruption
1 Grim Return
2 Staff of the Death Magus

Unlocks

  1. Zombie Apocalypse
  2. Shrivel
  3. Vial of Poison
  4. Cruel Revival
  5. Farbog Boneflinger
  6. Gravecrawler
  7. Geralf's Messenger
  8. Lord of the Undead
  9. Endless Ranks of the Dead
  10. Mikaeus, the Unhallowed
  11. Gravecrawler
  12. Staff of the Death Magus
  13. Corrupt
  14. Reanimate
  15. Nightmare
  16. Geralf's Messenger
  17. Quest for the Gravelord
  18. Corrupt
  19. Lord of the Undead
  20. Rise of the Dark Realms
  21. Undead Warchief
  22. Grave Pact
  23. Exhume
  24. Mutilate
  25. Vampiric Tutor
  26. Death Cloud
  27. Consuming Vapors
  28. Grave Betrayal
  29. Undead Warchief
  30. Death Baron

Title: Girundar's "Chant of Mul Daya" Deck (Zendikar boss deck)
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014

25 Forest
1 Artisan of Kozilek
4 Farhaven Elf
4 Grazing Gladehart
2 Oracle of Mul Daya
1 Pathrazer of Ulamog
2 Pelakka Wurm
1 Primeval Titan
2 Ulamog's Crusher
1 It That Betrays
1 Sporemound
1 Vastwood Hydra
2 All Is Dust
1 Eldrazi Conscription
3 Explore
4 Khalni Heart Expedition
4 Rampant Growth

Unlocks

  1. Primeval Titan
  2. Bountiful Harvest
  3. Woodborn Behemoth
  4. Into the Wilds
  5. Explore
  6. Oracle of Mul Daya
  7. Eldrazi Conscription
  8. Terastodon
  9. Fierce Empath
  10. Scute Mob
  11. Green Sun's Zenith
  12. Eye of Ugin
  13. Bountiful Harvest
  14. Rites of Flourishing
  15. Rites of Flourishing
  16. Artisan of Kozilek
  17. Pelakka Wurm
  18. Woodborn Behemoth
  19. Vengevine
  20. Elvish Piper
  21. Tangle
  22. Exploration
  23. Vigor
  24. Tangle
  25. Elvish Piper
  26. Summoning Trap
  27. Plow Under
  28. Terastodon
  29. Exploration
  30. Tooth and Nail

Title: Ess-Nelek's "Sliver Hive" Deck (Shandalar boss deck)
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014

4 Terramorphic Expanse
9 Forest
6 Mountain
5 Plains
2 Battle Sliver
2 Blur Sliver
1 Bonescythe Sliver
3 Groundshaker Sliver
1 Magantic Sliver
3 Predatory Sliver
3 Sliver Construct
2 Sentinel Sliver
3 Striking Sliver
1 Thorncaster Sliver
4 Cultivate
2 Path to Exile
3 Rampant Growth
3 Shock
3 Hive Stirrings

Unlocks

  1. Megantic Sliver
  2. Indestructibility
  3. Fiery Justice
  4. Battle Sliver
  5. Faith's Fetters
  6. Bonescythe Sliver
  7. Bifurcate
  8. Predatory Sliver
  9. Indestructibility
  10. Shared Animosity
  11. Path to Exile
  12. Armageddon
  13. Lifeline
  14. Blur Sliver
  15. Wild Pair
  16. Thorncaster Sliver
  17. Faith's Fetters
  18. Lifeline
  19. Mirror Entity
  20. Survival of the Fittest
  21. Indestructibility
  22. Armageddon
  23. Bifurcate
  24. Unflinching Courage
  25. Fiery Justice
  26. Faith's Fetters
  27. Lifeline
  28. Savage Beating
  29. Wild Pair
  30. Titanic Ultimatum

Title: Ajani's "Guardians of Light" Deck
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014

25 Plains
1 Admonition Angel
3 Ajani's Sunstriker
2 Auramancer
3 Blade of the Sixth Pride
1 Dawn Elemental
1 Healer of the Pride
1 Kor Spiritdancer
1 Nomad Mythmaker
1 Seasoned Marshal
2 Skyhunter Skirmisher
1 Totem-Guide Hartebeest
1 Ajani's Chosen
2 Dawnstrike Paladin
1 Armored Ascension
1 Celestial Mantle
1 Divine Favor
1 Divine Transformation
1 Griffin Guide
1 Indestructibility
1 Lifelink
2 Pacifism
2 Serra's Boon
2 Spirit Mantle
2 Staff of the Sun Magus

Unlocks

  1. Sigil of the Empty Throne
  2. Divine Favor
  3. Seasoned Marshal
  4. Auratouched Mage
  5. Mesa Enchantress
  6. Pacifism
  7. Armored Ascension
  8. Kor Spiritdancer
  9. Three Dreams
  10. Angelic Destiny
  11. Seraph of the Sword
  12. Divine Favor
  13. Guardian's Magemark
  14. Mesa Enchantress
  15. Totem-Guide Hartebeest
  16. Daybreak Coronet
  17. Idyllic Tutor
  18. Pacifism
  19. Aura of Silence
  20. Final Judgment
  21. Evangelize
  22. Pariah
  23. Idyllic Tutor
  24. Unquestioned Authority
  25. Armored Ascension
  26. Retether
  27. Guardian's Magemark
  28. Kor Spiritdancer
  29. Divine Deflection
  30. Concerted Effort