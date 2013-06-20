News / Feature
Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014 Decklists and Card Unlocks
- Core Game Decks
- Chandra Nalaar – Firewave
- Zorislav – Masks of the Dimir
- Krufa – Enter the Dracomancer
- Garruk Wildspeaker – Hunter's Strength
- Sigismund – Avacyn's Glory
- Jace Beleren – Mind Maze
- Liliana Vess – Deadwalkers
- Girundar – Chant of Mul Daya
- Ess-Nelek – Sliver Hive
- Ajani Goldmane – Guardians of Light
Title: Chandra's "Firewave" Deck
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014
25 Mountain
2 Bloodpyre Elemental
2 Chandra's Phoenix
2 Crimson Mage
2 Fire Elemental
1 Firewing Phoenix
3 Goblin Arsonist
1 Magma Phoenix
1 Skarrgan Firebird
3 Torch Fiend
4 Pilgrim's Eye
2 Regathan Firecat
2 Chandra's Outrage
1 Cone of Flame
1 Disintegrate
1 Flames of the Firebrand
2 Lava Axe
2 Pillar of Flame
1 Searing Spear
2 Staff of the Flame Magus
Unlocks
-
Inferno
-
Lava Axe
-
Staff of the Flame Magus
-
Kiln Fiend
-
Fire Servant
-
Flamebreak
-
Grim Lavamancer
-
Fireshrieker
-
Furnace of Rath
-
Inferno Titan
-
Wild Guess
-
Seismic Assault
-
Kiln Fiend
-
Grim Lavamancer
-
Sulfuric Vortex
-
Fireshrieker
-
Flames of the Firebrand
-
Browbeat
-
Flame Slash
-
Chandra's Spitfire
-
Disintegrate
-
Final Fortune
-
Kiln Fiend
-
Fire Servant
-
Reverberate
-
Final Fortune
-
Sulfuric Vortex
-
Stalking Vengeance
-
Fireshrieker
-
Hostility
Title: Zorislav's "Masks of the Dimir" Deck (Ravnica boss deck)
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014
4 Terramorphic Expanse
11 Island
10 Swamp
3 Chittering Rats
3 Dimir Guildmage
3 Moroii
1 Necropolis Regent
2 Ravenous Rats
3 Surveilling Sprite
3 Vedalken Dismisser
1 Vengeful Vampire
1 Beacon of Unrest
2 Divination
4 Last Gasp
2 Mind Rot
2 Sleep
3 Thought Scour
1 Time Ebb
1 Illusionary Armor
Unlocks
-
Mindleech Mass
-
Lobotomy
-
Ravenous Rats
-
Illusionary Armor
-
Sleep
-
Mark of the Vampire
-
Threads of Disloyalty
-
Treasure Hunt
-
Archaeomancer
-
Evil Twin
-
Consult the Necrosages
-
Vengeful Vampire
-
Illusionary Armor
-
Dire Undercurrents
-
Lobotomy
-
Threads of Disloyalty
-
Fool's Demise
-
Archaeomancer
-
Guardian of the Ages
-
Avatar of Will
-
Slate Street Ruffian
-
Shadow Slice
-
Smog Elemental
-
Hands of Binding
-
Mental Vapors
-
Diluvian Primordial
-
Stolen Identity
-
Dinrova Horror
-
Countersquall
-
Doomsday Specter
Title: Krufa's "Enter the Dracomancer" Deck (Jund boss deck)
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014
4 Terramorphic Expanse
9 Forest
7 Mountain
4 Swamp
2 Borderland Ranger
2 Dragonspeaker Shaman
1 Flameblast Dragon
2 Gorger Wurm
3 Hellkite Hatchling
1 Hellkite Overlord
2 Igneous Pouncer
1 Predator Dragon
4 Tukatongue Thallid
2 Valley Rannet
1 Volcanic Dragon
4 Dragon Fodder
4 Cultivate
2 Jund Charm
1 Sangrite Surge
4 Soul's Fire
Unlocks
-
Form of the Dragon
-
Torrent of Fire
-
Dragon Fangs
-
Borderland Ranger
-
Sangrite Surge
-
Crucible of Fire
-
Predator Dragon
-
Hellkite Hatchling
-
Maelstrom Pulse
-
Kaarthus, Tyrant of Jund
-
Dragon Roost
-
Dragonspeaker Shaman
-
Crucible of Fire
-
Torrent of Fire
-
Jund Battlemage
-
Dragonspeaker Shaman
-
Maelstrom Pulse
-
Ogre Battledriver
-
Dragon Breath
-
Broodmate Dragon
-
Consume Strength
-
Torrent of Fire
-
Banefire
-
Bloodbraid Elf
-
Dragonlair Spider
-
Spellbreaker Behemoth
-
Artifact Mutation
-
Maelstrom Pulse
-
Penumbra Wurm
-
Dragon Broodmother
Title: Garruk's "Hunter's Strength" Deck
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014
24 Forest
2 Cudgel Troll
3 Garruk's Companion
3 Gloomwidow
2 Sacred Wolf
3 Sentinel Spider
1 Garruk's Horde
1 Regal Force
3 Kalonian Hydra
2 Bramblecrush
2 Nature's Lore
2 Overrun
2 Oakenform
3 Prey Upon
2 Enlarge
2 Hunt the Weak
1 Primeval Bounty
2 Staff of the Wild Magus
Unlocks
-
Master of the Wild Hunt
-
Wurmskin Forger
-
Staff of the Wild Magus
-
Revive
-
Rancor
-
Overrun
-
Enlarge
-
Leatherback Baloth
-
Eternal Witness
-
Primalcrux
-
Predator Ooze
-
Living Hive
-
Savage Summoning
-
Regal Force
-
Eternal Witness
-
Elephant Guide
-
Rancor
-
Prey Upon
-
Bramblecrush
-
Rampaging Baloths
-
Nature's Lore
-
Brawn
-
Fangren Firstborn
-
Overwhelming Stampede
-
Biorhythm
-
Beastmaster Ascension
-
Bellowing Tanglewurm
-
Rancor
-
Nature's Lore
-
Craterhoof Behemoth
Title: Sigismund's "Avacyn's Glory" Deck (Innistrad boss deck)
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014
25 Plains
1 Angelic Overseer
1 Archangel
1 Champion of the Parish
2 Doomed Traveler
2 Elder Cathar
2 Elgaud Inquisitor
2 Fiend Hunter
1 Geist-Honored Monk
2 Goldnight Commander
1 Mentor of the Meek
1 Midnight Guard
1 Requiem Angel
2 Selfless Cathar
3 Thraben Valiant
2 Unruly Mob
1 Voice of the Provinces
3 Gather the Townsfolk
2 Hallow
1 Honor of the Pure
2 Oblivion Ring
2 Path to Exile
Unlocks
-
Mikaeus, the Lunarch
-
Angel's Mercy
-
Seraph of Dawn
-
Gather the Townsfolk
-
Honor of the Pure
-
Champion of the Parish
-
Seraph of Dawn
-
Thraben Doomsayer
-
Angelic Overseer
-
Avacyn, Angel of Hope
-
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
-
Champion of the Parish
-
Ring of Three Wishes
-
Mentor of the Meek
-
Fiend Hunter
-
Baneslayer Angel
-
Seraph of Dawn
-
Bonds of Faith
-
Increasing Devotion
-
Devout Invocation
-
Soul Warden
-
Grand Abolisher
-
Restoration Angel
-
Hallowed Burial
-
Elite Inquisitor
-
Deathless Angel
-
Martyr's Bond
-
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
-
Soul Warden
-
Twilight Shepherd
Title: Jace's "Mind Maze" Deck
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014
25 Island
2 Blind Phantasm
1 Draining Whelk
3 Gossamer Phantasm
3 Illusionary Servant
1 Jace's Phantasm
3 Phantasmal Bear
1 Phantasmal Dragon
1 Phantasmal Image
2 Phantom Beast
2 Phantom Warrior
1 Roil Elemental
1 Jace's Mindseeker
1 Cancel
3 Claustrophobia
1 Disorient
2 Divination
1 Dream Fracture
2 Frost Breath
2 Unsummon
2 Staff of the Mind Magus
Unlocks
-
Lord of the Unreal
-
Cancel
-
Unsummon
-
Gossamer Phantasm
-
Æther Figment
-
Veiled Sentry
-
Phantasmal Image
-
Halcyon Glaze
-
Lord of the Unreal
-
Chronozoa
-
Draining Whelk
-
Phantasmal Image
-
Æther Figment
-
Lord of the Unreal
-
Veiled Sentry
-
Phantasmal Image
-
Lord of the Unreal
-
Unsummon
-
Halcyon Glaze
-
Krovikan Mist
-
Ovinize
-
Twincast
-
Leyline Phantom
-
Incursion Specialist
-
Illusory Angel
-
Wistful Thinking
-
Ætherplasm
-
Counterspell
-
Ovinize
-
Omniscience
Title: Liliana's "Deadwalkers" Deck
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014
26 Swamp
2 Abattoir Ghoul
3 Black Cat
1 Bloodghast
2 Butcher Ghoul
2 Diregraf Ghoul
2 Fleshbag Marauder
1 Gravecrawler
1 Grave Titan
1 Nightmare
1 Veilborn Ghoul
2 Walking Corpse
1 Liliana's Reaver
3 Cruel Revival
3 Doom Blade
1 Endless Ranks of the Dead
2 Sign in Blood
1 Soul Bleed
2 Tendrils of Corruption
1 Grim Return
2 Staff of the Death Magus
Unlocks
-
Zombie Apocalypse
-
Shrivel
-
Vial of Poison
-
Cruel Revival
-
Farbog Boneflinger
-
Gravecrawler
-
Geralf's Messenger
-
Lord of the Undead
-
Endless Ranks of the Dead
-
Mikaeus, the Unhallowed
-
Gravecrawler
-
Staff of the Death Magus
-
Corrupt
-
Reanimate
-
Nightmare
-
Geralf's Messenger
-
Quest for the Gravelord
-
Corrupt
-
Lord of the Undead
-
Rise of the Dark Realms
-
Undead Warchief
-
Grave Pact
-
Exhume
-
Mutilate
-
Vampiric Tutor
-
Death Cloud
-
Consuming Vapors
-
Grave Betrayal
-
Undead Warchief
-
Death Baron
Title: Girundar's "Chant of Mul Daya" Deck (Zendikar boss deck)
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014
25 Forest
1 Artisan of Kozilek
4 Farhaven Elf
4 Grazing Gladehart
2 Oracle of Mul Daya
1 Pathrazer of Ulamog
2 Pelakka Wurm
1 Primeval Titan
2 Ulamog's Crusher
1 It That Betrays
1 Sporemound
1 Vastwood Hydra
2 All Is Dust
1 Eldrazi Conscription
3 Explore
4 Khalni Heart Expedition
4 Rampant Growth
Unlocks
-
Primeval Titan
-
Bountiful Harvest
-
Woodborn Behemoth
-
Into the Wilds
-
Explore
-
Oracle of Mul Daya
-
Eldrazi Conscription
-
Terastodon
-
Fierce Empath
-
Scute Mob
-
Green Sun's Zenith
-
Eye of Ugin
-
Bountiful Harvest
-
Rites of Flourishing
-
Rites of Flourishing
-
Artisan of Kozilek
-
Pelakka Wurm
-
Woodborn Behemoth
-
Vengevine
-
Elvish Piper
-
Tangle
-
Exploration
-
Vigor
-
Tangle
-
Elvish Piper
-
Summoning Trap
-
Plow Under
-
Terastodon
-
Exploration
-
Tooth and Nail
Title: Ess-Nelek's "Sliver Hive" Deck (Shandalar boss deck)
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014
4 Terramorphic Expanse
9 Forest
6 Mountain
5 Plains
2 Battle Sliver
2 Blur Sliver
1 Bonescythe Sliver
3 Groundshaker Sliver
1 Magantic Sliver
3 Predatory Sliver
3 Sliver Construct
2 Sentinel Sliver
3 Striking Sliver
1 Thorncaster Sliver
4 Cultivate
2 Path to Exile
3 Rampant Growth
3 Shock
3 Hive Stirrings
Unlocks
-
Megantic Sliver
-
Indestructibility
-
Fiery Justice
-
Battle Sliver
-
Faith's Fetters
-
Bonescythe Sliver
-
Bifurcate
-
Predatory Sliver
-
Indestructibility
-
Shared Animosity
-
Path to Exile
-
Armageddon
-
Lifeline
-
Blur Sliver
-
Wild Pair
-
Thorncaster Sliver
-
Faith's Fetters
-
Lifeline
-
Mirror Entity
-
Survival of the Fittest
-
Indestructibility
-
Armageddon
-
Bifurcate
-
Unflinching Courage
-
Fiery Justice
-
Faith's Fetters
-
Lifeline
-
Savage Beating
-
Wild Pair
-
Titanic Ultimatum
Title: Ajani's "Guardians of Light" Deck
Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014
25 Plains
1 Admonition Angel
3 Ajani's Sunstriker
2 Auramancer
3 Blade of the Sixth Pride
1 Dawn Elemental
1 Healer of the Pride
1 Kor Spiritdancer
1 Nomad Mythmaker
1 Seasoned Marshal
2 Skyhunter Skirmisher
1 Totem-Guide Hartebeest
1 Ajani's Chosen
2 Dawnstrike Paladin
1 Armored Ascension
1 Celestial Mantle
1 Divine Favor
1 Divine Transformation
1 Griffin Guide
1 Indestructibility
1 Lifelink
2 Pacifism
2 Serra's Boon
2 Spirit Mantle
2 Staff of the Sun Magus
Unlocks
-
Sigil of the Empty Throne
-
Divine Favor
-
Seasoned Marshal
-
Auratouched Mage
-
Mesa Enchantress
-
Pacifism
-
Armored Ascension
-
Kor Spiritdancer
-
Three Dreams
-
Angelic Destiny
-
Seraph of the Sword
-
Divine Favor
-
Guardian's Magemark
-
Mesa Enchantress
-
Totem-Guide Hartebeest
-
Daybreak Coronet
-
Idyllic Tutor
-
Pacifism
-
Aura of Silence
-
Final Judgment
-
Evangelize
-
Pariah
-
Idyllic Tutor
-
Unquestioned Authority
-
Armored Ascension
-
Retether
-
Guardian's Magemark
-
Kor Spiritdancer
-
Divine Deflection
-
Concerted Effort