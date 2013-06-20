

Title: Chandra's "Firewave" Deck

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014



25 Mountain

2 Bloodpyre Elemental

2 Chandra's Phoenix

2 Crimson Mage

2 Fire Elemental

1 Firewing Phoenix

3 Goblin Arsonist

1 Magma Phoenix

1 Skarrgan Firebird

3 Torch Fiend

4 Pilgrim's Eye

2 Regathan Firecat

2 Chandra's Outrage

1 Cone of Flame

1 Disintegrate

1 Flames of the Firebrand

2 Lava Axe

2 Pillar of Flame

1 Searing Spear

2 Staff of the Flame Magus



Unlocks

Inferno Lava Axe Staff of the Flame Magus Kiln Fiend Fire Servant Flamebreak Grim Lavamancer Fireshrieker Furnace of Rath Inferno Titan Wild Guess Seismic Assault Kiln Fiend Grim Lavamancer Sulfuric Vortex Fireshrieker Flames of the Firebrand Browbeat Flame Slash Chandra's Spitfire Disintegrate Final Fortune Kiln Fiend Fire Servant Reverberate Final Fortune Sulfuric Vortex Stalking Vengeance Fireshrieker Hostility



Title: Zorislav's "Masks of the Dimir" Deck (Ravnica boss deck)

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014



4 Terramorphic Expanse

11 Island

10 Swamp

3 Chittering Rats

3 Dimir Guildmage

3 Moroii

1 Necropolis Regent

2 Ravenous Rats

3 Surveilling Sprite

3 Vedalken Dismisser

1 Vengeful Vampire

1 Beacon of Unrest

2 Divination

4 Last Gasp

2 Mind Rot

2 Sleep

3 Thought Scour

1 Time Ebb

1 Illusionary Armor



Unlocks

Mindleech Mass Lobotomy Ravenous Rats Illusionary Armor Sleep Mark of the Vampire Threads of Disloyalty Treasure Hunt Archaeomancer Evil Twin Consult the Necrosages Vengeful Vampire Illusionary Armor Dire Undercurrents Lobotomy Threads of Disloyalty Fool's Demise Archaeomancer Guardian of the Ages Avatar of Will Slate Street Ruffian Shadow Slice Smog Elemental Hands of Binding Mental Vapors Diluvian Primordial Stolen Identity Dinrova Horror Countersquall Doomsday Specter



Title: Krufa's "Enter the Dracomancer" Deck (Jund boss deck)

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014



4 Terramorphic Expanse

9 Forest

7 Mountain

4 Swamp

2 Borderland Ranger

2 Dragonspeaker Shaman

1 Flameblast Dragon

2 Gorger Wurm

3 Hellkite Hatchling

1 Hellkite Overlord

2 Igneous Pouncer

1 Predator Dragon

4 Tukatongue Thallid

2 Valley Rannet

1 Volcanic Dragon

4 Dragon Fodder

4 Cultivate

2 Jund Charm

1 Sangrite Surge

4 Soul's Fire



Unlocks

Form of the Dragon Torrent of Fire Dragon Fangs Borderland Ranger Sangrite Surge Crucible of Fire Predator Dragon Hellkite Hatchling Maelstrom Pulse Kaarthus, Tyrant of Jund Dragon Roost Dragonspeaker Shaman Crucible of Fire Torrent of Fire Jund Battlemage Dragonspeaker Shaman Maelstrom Pulse Ogre Battledriver Dragon Breath Broodmate Dragon Consume Strength Torrent of Fire Banefire Bloodbraid Elf Dragonlair Spider Spellbreaker Behemoth Artifact Mutation Maelstrom Pulse Penumbra Wurm Dragon Broodmother



Title: Garruk's "Hunter's Strength" Deck

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014



24 Forest

2 Cudgel Troll

3 Garruk's Companion

3 Gloomwidow

2 Sacred Wolf

3 Sentinel Spider

1 Garruk's Horde

1 Regal Force

3 Kalonian Hydra

2 Bramblecrush

2 Nature's Lore

2 Overrun

2 Oakenform

3 Prey Upon

2 Enlarge

2 Hunt the Weak

1 Primeval Bounty

2 Staff of the Wild Magus



Unlocks

Master of the Wild Hunt Wurmskin Forger Staff of the Wild Magus Revive Rancor Overrun Enlarge Leatherback Baloth Eternal Witness Primalcrux Predator Ooze Living Hive Savage Summoning Regal Force Eternal Witness Elephant Guide Rancor Prey Upon Bramblecrush Rampaging Baloths Nature's Lore Brawn Fangren Firstborn Overwhelming Stampede Biorhythm Beastmaster Ascension Bellowing Tanglewurm Rancor Nature's Lore Craterhoof Behemoth



Title: Sigismund's "Avacyn's Glory" Deck (Innistrad boss deck)

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014



25 Plains

1 Angelic Overseer

1 Archangel

1 Champion of the Parish

2 Doomed Traveler

2 Elder Cathar

2 Elgaud Inquisitor

2 Fiend Hunter

1 Geist-Honored Monk

2 Goldnight Commander

1 Mentor of the Meek

1 Midnight Guard

1 Requiem Angel

2 Selfless Cathar

3 Thraben Valiant

2 Unruly Mob

1 Voice of the Provinces

3 Gather the Townsfolk

2 Hallow

1 Honor of the Pure

2 Oblivion Ring

2 Path to Exile



Unlocks

Mikaeus, the Lunarch Angel's Mercy Seraph of Dawn Gather the Townsfolk Honor of the Pure Champion of the Parish Seraph of Dawn Thraben Doomsayer Angelic Overseer Avacyn, Angel of Hope Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Champion of the Parish Ring of Three Wishes Mentor of the Meek Fiend Hunter Baneslayer Angel Seraph of Dawn Bonds of Faith Increasing Devotion Devout Invocation Soul Warden Grand Abolisher Restoration Angel Hallowed Burial Elite Inquisitor Deathless Angel Martyr's Bond Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Soul Warden Twilight Shepherd



Title: Jace's "Mind Maze" Deck

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014



25 Island

2 Blind Phantasm

1 Draining Whelk

3 Gossamer Phantasm

3 Illusionary Servant

1 Jace's Phantasm

3 Phantasmal Bear

1 Phantasmal Dragon

1 Phantasmal Image

2 Phantom Beast

2 Phantom Warrior

1 Roil Elemental

1 Jace's Mindseeker

1 Cancel

3 Claustrophobia

1 Disorient

2 Divination

1 Dream Fracture

2 Frost Breath

2 Unsummon

2 Staff of the Mind Magus



Unlocks

Lord of the Unreal Cancel Unsummon Gossamer Phantasm Æther Figment Veiled Sentry Phantasmal Image Halcyon Glaze Lord of the Unreal Chronozoa Draining Whelk Phantasmal Image Æther Figment Lord of the Unreal Veiled Sentry Phantasmal Image Lord of the Unreal Unsummon Halcyon Glaze Krovikan Mist Ovinize Twincast Leyline Phantom Incursion Specialist Illusory Angel Wistful Thinking Ætherplasm Counterspell Ovinize Omniscience



Title: Liliana's "Deadwalkers" Deck

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014



26 Swamp

2 Abattoir Ghoul

3 Black Cat

1 Bloodghast

2 Butcher Ghoul

2 Diregraf Ghoul

2 Fleshbag Marauder

1 Gravecrawler

1 Grave Titan

1 Nightmare

1 Veilborn Ghoul

2 Walking Corpse

1 Liliana's Reaver

3 Cruel Revival

3 Doom Blade

1 Endless Ranks of the Dead

2 Sign in Blood

1 Soul Bleed

2 Tendrils of Corruption

1 Grim Return

2 Staff of the Death Magus



Unlocks

Zombie Apocalypse Shrivel Vial of Poison Cruel Revival Farbog Boneflinger Gravecrawler Geralf's Messenger Lord of the Undead Endless Ranks of the Dead Mikaeus, the Unhallowed Gravecrawler Staff of the Death Magus Corrupt Reanimate Nightmare Geralf's Messenger Quest for the Gravelord Corrupt Lord of the Undead Rise of the Dark Realms Undead Warchief Grave Pact Exhume Mutilate Vampiric Tutor Death Cloud Consuming Vapors Grave Betrayal Undead Warchief Death Baron



Title: Girundar's "Chant of Mul Daya" Deck (Zendikar boss deck)

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014



25 Forest

1 Artisan of Kozilek

4 Farhaven Elf

4 Grazing Gladehart

2 Oracle of Mul Daya

1 Pathrazer of Ulamog

2 Pelakka Wurm

1 Primeval Titan

2 Ulamog's Crusher

1 It That Betrays

1 Sporemound

1 Vastwood Hydra

2 All Is Dust

1 Eldrazi Conscription

3 Explore

4 Khalni Heart Expedition

4 Rampant Growth



Unlocks

Primeval Titan Bountiful Harvest Woodborn Behemoth Into the Wilds Explore Oracle of Mul Daya Eldrazi Conscription Terastodon Fierce Empath Scute Mob Green Sun's Zenith Eye of Ugin Bountiful Harvest Rites of Flourishing Rites of Flourishing Artisan of Kozilek Pelakka Wurm Woodborn Behemoth Vengevine Elvish Piper Tangle Exploration Vigor Tangle Elvish Piper Summoning Trap Plow Under Terastodon Exploration Tooth and Nail



Title: Ess-Nelek's "Sliver Hive" Deck (Shandalar boss deck)

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014



4 Terramorphic Expanse

9 Forest

6 Mountain

5 Plains

2 Battle Sliver

2 Blur Sliver

1 Bonescythe Sliver

3 Groundshaker Sliver

1 Magantic Sliver

3 Predatory Sliver

3 Sliver Construct

2 Sentinel Sliver

3 Striking Sliver

1 Thorncaster Sliver

4 Cultivate

2 Path to Exile

3 Rampant Growth

3 Shock

3 Hive Stirrings



Unlocks

Megantic Sliver Indestructibility Fiery Justice Battle Sliver Faith's Fetters Bonescythe Sliver Bifurcate Predatory Sliver Indestructibility Shared Animosity Path to Exile Armageddon Lifeline Blur Sliver Wild Pair Thorncaster Sliver Faith's Fetters Lifeline Mirror Entity Survival of the Fittest Indestructibility Armageddon Bifurcate Unflinching Courage Fiery Justice Faith's Fetters Lifeline Savage Beating Wild Pair Titanic Ultimatum



Title: Ajani's "Guardians of Light" Deck

Format: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2014



25 Plains

1 Admonition Angel

3 Ajani's Sunstriker

2 Auramancer

3 Blade of the Sixth Pride

1 Dawn Elemental

1 Healer of the Pride

1 Kor Spiritdancer

1 Nomad Mythmaker

1 Seasoned Marshal

2 Skyhunter Skirmisher

1 Totem-Guide Hartebeest

1 Ajani's Chosen

2 Dawnstrike Paladin

1 Armored Ascension

1 Celestial Mantle

1 Divine Favor

1 Divine Transformation

1 Griffin Guide

1 Indestructibility

1 Lifelink

2 Pacifism

2 Serra's Boon

2 Spirit Mantle

2 Staff of the Sun Magus



Unlocks