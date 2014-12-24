Today is a day for giving, and we have plenty of presents for you at DailyMTG. For one, there's a card preview that, if you haven't already seen it, you most certainly should check out. For another, Walking the Planes has delivered yet another episode.

But we're not done yet. Not by a long shot.

The Khans of Tarkir draft environment has been fun, challenging, and full of powerful multicolored cards. To make it so you could cast all of those multicolored cards, we included a cycle of ten common dual lands—like Dismal Backwater—to ensure there was plenty of mana fixing to go around.

But the release of Fate Reforged offers new challenges. Mana fixing is very important in multicolor blocks, and while Fate Reforged is not a wedge set like Khans of Tarkir, the draft environment will still want multicolored lands.

Therefore, in Fate Reforged booster packs, the basic land slot may contain nonbasic lands.[1] You may get one of the ten common Khans of Tarkir dual lands—Dismal Backwater, Jungle Hollow, and friends. They will have new artwork and the Fate Reforged expansion symbol.

Or, you may encounter one of the Khans of Tarkir fetch lands, which will be identical to the Khans of Tarkir version, including the expansion symbol.

This is similar to the manner in which Return to Ravnica dual lands were available in Dragon's Maze in the lands slot.

In other words, it's entirely possible to open your Fate Reforged packs at a Prerelease and, instead of seeing a basic land or a Jungle Hollow, see this staring back at you:

Happy Holidays!