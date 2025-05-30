Compiled by Eric Levine

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ cards with the FIN set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations, Dominaria United, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, March of the Machine, March of the Machine: The Aftermath, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, and Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. Notably, all cards in the Starter Kit have the FIN set code.

New Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander cards with the FIC set code are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Previously printed cards with the FIC set code are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

The Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY release also includes FINAL FANTASY Through the Ages cards with the FCA set code. These returning cards are legal for play in any format that already allows those cards. The FINAL FANTASY Through the Ages printings of these cards each feature an alternate name on the primary title bar and a secondary title bar below the name line that shows the card's name as listed in the Oracle reference. For the purposes of format legality, deck construction, game rules, and effects, these cards have only the card name specified in the secondary title bar. The alternate name has no effect on gameplay.

FINAL FANTASY Game Identifiers

Each card in this release represents a specific character, item, or moment from one of the sixteen main FINAL FANTASY games. Since some names, items, and creatures appear in multiple games, each card has text above its collector number indicating which of those sixteen games it belongs to. For example, while many FINAL FANTASY games include an item named Ether, the Ether depicted in this release has the text "FFVII" above its collector number to denote that it is from FINAL FANTASY VII.

New Mechanic: Saga Creatures

We're representing the various summoned creatures in the FINAL FANTASY series with our first ever Saga creatures! These enchantment creatures have the Saga enchantment type as well as relevant creature types. Mechanically, they work just like the Sagas you're used to, but with one main difference: they're creatures too, with power, toughness, and sometimes other abilities you wouldn't see on a noncreature Saga. This means that, unless they have haste, they'll be subject to "summoning sickness," preventing them from attacking or using {T} abilities the turn they enter or come under your control.

0160_MTGFIN_Main: Summon: Brynhildr

Summon: Brynhildr

{1}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Knight

2/1

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Chain — Exile the top card of your library. During any turn you put a lore counter on this Saga, you may play that card.

II, III — Gestalt Mode — When you next cast a creature spell this turn, it gains haste until end of turn.

0120_MTGFIN_Main: Summon: Anima

Summon: Anima

{4}{B}{B}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Horror

4/4

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I, II, III — Pain — You draw a card and you lose 1 life.

IV — Oblivion — Each opponent sacrifices a creature of their choice and loses 3 life.

//

Menace

Saga creatures have two sections to their text boxes. The first section, above the type line, contains their chapter abilities, and the second section, below the type line, contains any other abilities (or italicized flavor text). Any abilities in the latter section aren't chapter abilities and apply no matter how many lore counters are on the creature.

Due to a rules change that takes effect with this release (see below for details), a Saga that somehow loses all of its chapter abilities will not be sacrificed as a state-based action. It will also not gain a lore counter at the beginning of each of its controller's first main phases.

As a Saga enters, its controller puts a lore counter on it. As your first main phase begins (immediately after your draw step), you put another lore counter on each Saga you control. Putting a lore counter on a Saga in either of these ways doesn't use the stack.

Each symbol on the left of a Saga's text box represents a chapter ability. A chapter ability is a triggered ability that triggers when a lore counter that is put on the Saga causes the number of lore counters on the Saga to become equal to or greater than the ability's chapter number. Chapter abilities are put onto the stack and may be responded to.

A chapter ability doesn't trigger if a lore counter is put on a Saga that already had a number of lore counters greater than or equal to that chapter's number. For example, the third lore counter put on a Saga causes the chapter III ability to trigger, but chapters I and II won't trigger again.

Once a chapter ability has triggered, the ability on the stack won't be affected if the Saga gains or loses counters, or if it leaves the battlefield.

If multiple chapter abilities trigger at the same time, their controller puts them on the stack in any order. If any of them require targets, those targets are chosen as you put the abilities on the stack, before any of those abilities resolve.

Removing lore counters won't cause a previous chapter ability to trigger. If lore counters are removed from a Saga, the appropriate chapter abilities will trigger again when the Saga receives more lore counters.

Once the number of lore counters on a Saga is greater than or equal to the greatest number among its chapter abilities, the Saga's controller sacrifices it as soon as its chapter ability has left the stack, most likely by resolving or being countered. This state-based action doesn't use the stack.

Rules Update: Sagas

Speaking of Sagas, we're making a small but impactful rules update with this release. With the advent of Saga creatures, it's much easier to get into a situation where a Saga on the battlefield loses all of its abilities but is still a Saga enchantment. The result of this interaction was previously unintuitive to many players: since that Saga had no chapter abilities, the game defined the "greatest number among its chapter abilities" as zero, and no matter how many lore counters that Saga had on it, it would be sacrificed as a state-based action once it wasn't the source of a chapter ability on the stack (usually right away).

Starting with the release of Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY, we're updating the rules: If a Saga has no chapter abilities, it won't be subject to the state-based action that would cause it to be sacrificed due to how many lore counters it has. Similarly, it won't be subject to the turn-based action that adds a lore counter to each Saga you control at the beginning of your first main phase each turn. For example, if your Summon: Bahamut with one lore counter on it loses all abilities because someone attaches Observed Stasis to it, it'll won't gain lore counters via the turn-based action until it has chapter abilities again (probably because you removed the Observed Stasis somehow.)

New Keyword Ability: Job Select

Many FINAL FANTASY games allow characters to choose (and sometimes switch between) different jobs with unique strengths and abilities. The job select ability, which appears only on Equipment cards, represents this system's presence in the series.

0028_MTGFIN_Main: Paladin's Arms

Paladin's Arms

{2}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Job select (When this Equipment enters, create a 1/1 colorless Hero creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature gets +2/+1, has ward {1}, and is a Knight in addition to its other types.

Lightbringer and Hero's Shield — Equip {4} ({4}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

0046_MTGFIN_Main: Astrologian's Planisphere

Astrologian's Planisphere

{1}{U}

Artifact — Equipment

Job select (When this Equipment enters, create a 1/1 colorless Hero creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature is a Wizard in addition to its other types and has "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell and whenever you draw your third card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature."

Diana — Equip {2}

The Hero token enters as a 1/1 creature, then the Equipment becomes attached to it. Abilities that trigger when a creature enters the battlefield see that a 1/1 creature entered the battlefield.

If the Hero token is destroyed, the Equipment stays on the battlefield.

You may pay the Equipment's equip cost as normal to move it from the Hero token to another creature you control.

If the job select ability causes two Hero tokens to be created (due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), the Equipment becomes attached to only one of them.

New Keyword Ability: Tiered

Ever since the release of the original FINAL FANTASY, characters have been able to learn new spells and abilities that help them face new challenges. As those challenges become greater, stronger spells and abilities become available. Several powerful spells and abilities that have different versions with varying strength or function are represented in this release with the tiered mechanic. Each spell with tiered has a base cost as well as multiple modes, each with their own additional costs. When you cast a tiered spell, you'll pick exactly one of those modes and pay its additional cost in addition to the spell's normal mana cost.

0165_MTGFIN_Main: Thunder Magic

Thunder Magic

{R}

Instant

Tiered (Choose one additional cost.)

• Thunder — {0} — Thunder Magic deals 2 damage to target creature.

• Thundara — {3} — Thunder Magic deals 4 damage to target creature.

• Thundaga — {5}{R} — Thunder Magic deals 8 damage to target creature.

0207_MTGFIN_Main: Tifa's Limit Break

Tifa's Limit Break

{G}

Instant

Tiered (Choose one additional cost.)

• Somersault — {0} — Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

• Meteor Strikes — {2} — Double target creature's power and toughness until end of turn.

• Final Heaven — {6}{G} — Triple target creature's power and toughness until end of turn.

You must choose exactly one of the listed modes and pay its associated additional cost in order to cast a spell with tiered.

You choose the mode as you cast the spell with tiered. Once the mode is chosen, it can't be changed.

If a mode requires a target, you can select that mode only if there's a legal target available. Ignore the targeting requirements for modes you don't choose.

The mana value of a spell with tiered is determined only by its mana cost (in the upper right corner of the card). It doesn't matter which mode you choose or which additional costs you pay, including any additional costs imposed by other effects.

If a spell with tiered is copied, the effect that creates the copy may allow you to choose new targets. You cannot choose a new mode.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with tiered "without paying its mana cost," you must still choose exactly one mode and pay the associated additional cost.

New Land Type: Town

Each game in the FINAL FANTASY series features several memorable Towns. Many of these towns are represented in this release as land cards with the Town land type.

0289_MTGFIN_Main: Starting Town

Starting Town

Land — Town

This land enters tapped unless it's your first, second, or third turn of the game.

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}, Pay 1 life: Add one mana of any color.

0273_MTGFIN_Main: Baron, Airship Kingdom

Baron, Airship Kingdom

Land — Town

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {U} or {R}.

Town is a land type with no special meaning. It doesn't grant the land any intrinsic abilities. Other cards may care about which lands are Towns.

Returning Ability Word: Landfall

The landfall ability word highlights abilities that reward you whenever a land you control enters. In this release, it represents travel-related abilities as well as some combat abilities.

0179_MTGFIN_Main: Chocobo Racetrack

Chocobo Racetrack

{3}{G}{G}

Artifact

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, create a 2/2 green Bird creature token with "Whenever a land you control enters, this token gets +1/+0 until end of turn."

0206_MTGFIN_Main: Tifa Lockhart

Tifa Lockhart

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Monk

1/2

Trample

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, double Tifa Lockhart's power until end of turn.

A landfall ability triggers whenever a land you control enters for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

A landfall ability doesn't trigger if a permanent already on the battlefield becomes a land.

Whenever a land you control enters, each landfall ability of the permanents you control will trigger. You can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability you put on the stack will be the first one to resolve (As a result, you can have those abilities resolve in the order of your choosing.).

Returning Keyword Ability: Flashback

Flashback is a returning mechanic that gives instant and sorcery cards a second chance to have an impact.

0050_MTGFIN_Main: Dreams of Laguna

Dreams of Laguna

{1}{U}

Instant

Surveil 1, then draw a card. (To surveil 1, look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Flashback {3}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

0146_MTGFIN_Main: Nibelheim Aflame

Nibelheim Aflame

{2}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Choose target creature you control. It deals damage equal to its power to each other creature. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, discard your hand and draw four cards.

Flashback {5}{R}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard if the resulting spell is an instant or sorcery spell by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

Returning Mechanics: Transforming Double-Faced Cards and Meld Cards

There are many transformations in the FINAL FANTASY series, both metaphorical and literal. These transformations are represented with double-faced cards. We've also used double-faced cards in this release to represent a few other game mechanics, including some sidequests and the rewards for completing them.

0091a_MTGFIN_Main: Cecil, Dark Knight

Cecil, Dark Knight

{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

2/3

Deathtouch

Darkness — Whenever Cecil deals damage, you lose that much life. Then if your life total is less than or equal to half your starting life total, untap Cecil and transform it.

//

Cecil, Redeemed Paladin

(white color indicator)

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

4/4

Lifelink

Protect — Whenever Cecil attacks, other attacking creatures gain indestructible until end of turn.

0013a_MTGFIN_Main: Crystal Fragments

Crystal Fragments

{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1.

{5}{W}{W}: Exile this Equipment, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control. Activate only as a sorcery.

Equip {1}

//

Summon: Alexander

(white color indicator)

Enchantment Creature — Saga Construct

4/3

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I, II ― Prevent all damage that would be dealt to creatures you control this turn.

III ― Tap all creatures your opponents control.

//

Flying

Each face of a transforming double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a transforming double-faced permanent is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

Each transforming double-faced card in this release is cast face up. In every zone other than the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. If it is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's up; the other face's characteristics are ignored.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

The back face of a transforming double-faced card usually has a color indicator that defines its color.

A transforming double-faced card enters the battlefield with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or you cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up.

In the Commander variant, a double-faced card's color identity is determined by the mana costs and mana symbols in the rules text of both faces combined. If either face has a color indicator or basic land type, those are also considered. For example, Cecil, Dark Knight's color identity is black and white, since its front face is black and its back face has a white color indicator.

A transforming double-faced card enters with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or allows you to cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up.

If you are instructed to put a card that isn't a double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will not enter at all. In that case, it stays in the zone it was previously in. For example, if a single-faced card is a copy of Crystal Fragments, it will be exiled during the resolution of its second ability and remain in exile.

A token that is created as a copy of a transforming permanent or a transforming double-faced card in another zone is a transforming token. It will have both the front face and back face of whatever object it's copying. If it's copying a transforming permanent whose back face is up, the token will enter with its back face up. It can transform if instructed to do so.

This release also features the meld mechanic on a single "meld pair": a duo of cards that, under the right circumstances, combines into one extremely powerful creature. Each of the two cards that are part of this meld pair has a meld icon in the upper left hand corner of its front face and half of the larger creature card on the back.

0099a_MTGFIN_Main: Fang, Fearless l'Cie 0211a_MTGFIN_Main: Vanille, Cheerful l'Cie

Fang, Fearless l'Cie

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

2/3

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, you draw a card and you lose 1 life. This ability triggers only once each turn.

(Melds with Vanille, Cheerful l'Cie.)

////

Vanille, Cheerful l'Cie

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

3/2

When Vanille enters, mill two cards, then return a permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

At the beginning of your first main phase, if you both own and control Vanille and a creature named Fang, Fearless l'Cie, you may pay {3}{B}{G}. If you do, exile them, then meld them into Ragnarok, Divine Deliverance.

////

Ragnarok, Divine Deliverance

(black and green color indicator)

Legendary Creature — Beast Avatar

7/6

Vigilance, menace, trample, reach, haste

When Ragnarok dies, destroy target permanent and return target nonlegendary permanent card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

When two cards (for example, Fang, Fearless l'Cie and Vanille, Cheerful l'Cie) are melded, the result is a single permanent (in this case, Ragnarok, Divine Deliverance) that's represented by two cards. If the melded permanent goes to your graveyard from the battlefield, both cards are put into your graveyard. As the melded permanent leaves the battlefield, both of those cards are turned face up again. If the cards are put on the top or bottom of a library, their owner chooses their relative order.

One card in each pair of meld cards has an ability that instructs you to exile the two cards and meld them. If you control more than one object with the specified name, you select one object with that name to exile.

When two cards are exiled and melded, they each leave the battlefield, then return together as one new untapped object with no relation to either of the objects that left the battlefield. Counters, Auras, Equipment, and other effects that affected those two cards don't affect the melded permanent.

Only two cards belonging to the same meld pair can be melded. Tokens, cards that aren't meld cards, or meld cards that don't form a meld pair can't be melded. If an effect instructs a player to meld cards that can't be melded, those cards remain in exile.

While a meld card is in any zone other than the battlefield, it has only the characteristics of its front face. The same is true while it's on the battlefield with its front face up.

While a melded permanent is on the battlefield, it has only the characteristics of its combined back face. Any effects that modify how the new object enters the battlefield will consider only the combined back face.

Note that the permanent represented by the combined back faces is colorless unless it has a color indicator.

The mana value of a melded permanent is the sum of the mana values of its front faces. A permanent that becomes a copy of a melded permanent has only the characteristics of that combined back face, and its mana value is 0.

A player prompted to name a card may name the combined back face, and each player has the right to know that combined back face's characteristics at all times.

If an effect moves a melded permanent to a new zone and then affects "that card," it affects both cards.

In the Commander variant, a meld card's color identity is determined only by the mana costs and mana symbols in the rules text of its front face. No symbols or rules text of the permanent it melds into are considered.

Returning Mechanic: Adventurer Cards

Adventurer cards return in this release in a new form: the first ever land cards with Adventures. These cards represent key locations from the FINAL FANTASY series.

0284_MTGFIN_Main: Jidoor, Aristocratic Capital

Jidoor, Aristocratic Capital

Land — Town

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {U}.

//ADV//

Overture

{4}{U}{U}

Sorcery — Adventure

Target opponent mills half their library, rounded down. (Then exile this card. You may play the land later from exile.)

An adventurer card is a permanent card in every zone except the stack, as well as while on the stack if not cast as an Adventure. Ignore its alternative characteristics in those cases. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Jidoor, Aristocratic Capital is a colorless Town land card whose mana value is 0. It can't be the target of Sorceress's Schemes, which reads in part "Return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard or exiled card with flashback you own to your hand."

When playing a card as an Adventure, use the alternative characteristics and ignore all of the card's normal characteristics. The resulting spell's color, mana cost, mana value, and so on are determined by only those alternative characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

If you cast an adventurer card as an Adventure, use only its alternative characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast that spell. For example, if you control Traveling Chocobo ("You may play lands and cast Bird spells from the top of your library.") and Jidoor, Aristocratic Capital is on top of your library, you can play Jidoor, Aristocratic Capital, but you can't cast Overture.

If a spell is cast as an Adventure, its controller exiles it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard as it resolves. For as long as it remains exiled, that player may play it using its primary characteristics. If an Adventure spell leaves the stack in any way other than resolving (most likely by being countered or by failing to resolve because its targets have all become illegal), that card won't be exiled and the spell's controller won't be able to play that card from exile later.

If an adventurer card ends up in exile for any other reason than by exiling itself while resolving, it won't give you permission to play it with its primary characteristics.

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions for the card you play from exile. In the case of any of the five lands in this release, you'll be able to play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

If an effect copies an Adventure spell, that copy is exiled as it resolves. It ceases to exist as a state-based action; it's not possible to play the copy as a permanent.

An effect may refer to a card, spell, or permanent that "has an Adventure." This refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an adventurer card's set of alternative characteristics, even if they're not being used and even if that card was never cast as an Adventure.

If an effect refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an Adventure, it won't find an instant or sorcery spell on the stack that's been cast as an Adventure.

If an object becomes a copy of an object that has an Adventure, the copy also has an Adventure. If it changes zones, it will either cease to exist (if it's a token) or cease to be a copy (if it's a nontoken permanent), and so you won't be able to cast it as an Adventure.

If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose the alternative Adventure name. Consider only the alternative characteristics to determine whether that is an appropriate name to choose.

Casting a card as an Adventure isn't casting it for an alternative cost. Effects that allow you to cast a spell for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost may allow you to apply those to the Adventure.

Returning Mechanic: Kicker

Spells with kicker allow you to pay an additional cost to get an alternate or additional effect.

0178_MTGFIN_Main: Chocobo Kick

Chocobo Kick

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Kicker—Return a land you control to its owner's hand. (You may return a land you control to its owner's hand in addition to any other costs as you cast this spell.)

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls. If this spell was kicked, the creature you control deals twice that much damage instead.

If a spell's kicker cost was paid, the spell is "kicked."

The kicker ability doesn't let you pay a kicker cost more than once.

If you put a permanent with a kicker ability onto the battlefield without casting it, you can't kick it.

If you copy a kicked spell on the stack, the copy is also kicked. If the copied spell is a permanent spell, the token the copy of that spell becomes when it enters is also kicked.

If a card or token enters as a copy of a permanent, the new permanent isn't kicked, even if the original was.

To determine a spell's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases (such as kicker), then apply any cost reductions. The spell's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0212_MTGFIN_Main: Absolute Virtue

Absolute Virtue

{6}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Avatar Warrior

8/8

This spell can't be countered.

Flying

You have protection from each of your opponents. (You can't be dealt damage, enchanted, or targeted by anything controlled by your opponents.)

Protection from a player means that you have protection from each object controlled by that player. If an object has no controller (such as a card in a graveyard), its owner is considered its controller for this purpose.

0004_MTGFIN_Main: Aerith Gainsborough

Aerith Gainsborough

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Lifelink

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on Aerith Gainsborough.

When Aerith Gainsborough dies, put X +1/+1 counters on each legendary creature you control, where X is the number of +1/+1 counters on Aerith Gainsborough.

Aerith Gainsborough's second ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Al Bhed Salvagers or 3 life from Balamb T-Rexaur.

If Aerith Gainsborough is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it will die before its second ability would resolve. Its last ability will use the number of counters that were on it when it was last on the battlefield.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Aerith Gainsborough's second ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Aerith Gainsborough's second ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Aerith Gainsborough's second ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

In the rare case where enough -1/-1 counters are put on Aerith Gainsborough at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less, the number of +1/+1 counters on it before it got those -1/-1 counters will be used to determine the value of X in Aerith Gainsborough's third ability. For example, if there are two +1/+1 counters on Aerith Gainsborough and it gets three -1/-1 counters, you'll put two +1/+1 counters on each legendary creature you control when Aerith Gainsborough's third ability resolves.

0005_MTGFIN_Main: Aerith Rescue Mission

Aerith Rescue Mission

{3}{W}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Take the Elevator — Create three 1/1 colorless Hero creature tokens.

• Take 59 Flights of Stairs — Tap up to three target creatures. Put a stun counter on one of them. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

If you choose the second mode, you don't have to choose which of the target creatures you'll put a stun counter on until Aerith Rescue Mission is resolving.

0253_MTGFIN_Main: Aettir and Priwen

Aettir and Priwen

{6}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature has base power and toughness X/X, where X is your life total.

Equip {5}

The value of X changes as your life total changes. Since damage remains marked on creatures until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to the equipped creature may become lethal if your life total decreases during that turn.

0088_MTGFIN_Main: Al Bhed Salvagers

Al Bhed Salvagers

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Artificer Warrior

2/3

Whenever this creature or another creature or artifact you control dies, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

If Al Bhed Salvagers dies at the same time as one or more other creatures and/or artifacts you control, its ability will trigger once for each of those permanents, including itself.

The term "dies" isn't exclusive to creatures. Al Bhed Salvagers's ability will trigger when an artifact is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, even if that artifact wasn't a creature.

0172_MTGFIN_Main: Ancient Adamantoise

Ancient Adamantoise

{5}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Turtle

8/20

Vigilance, ward {3}

Damage isn't removed from this creature during cleanup steps.

All damage that would be dealt to you and other permanents you control is dealt to this creature instead.

When this creature dies, exile it and create ten tapped Treasure tokens.

If you control more than one Ancient Adamantoise, you choose which redirection effect to apply. You can't divide damage dealt by a single source between them. For example, if an attacking creature would deal 8 damage to you and you control two Ancient Adamantoises, you'll choose which of those Ancient Adamantoises will take that damage. You can't have 4 damage be dealt to each Ancient Adamantoise, and you can't choose to take the damage yourself.

Effects that remove all damage from a permanent (such as regeneration) will still remove damage from Ancient Adamantoise.

In the incredibly rare case where, during your cleanup step, Ancient Adamantoise is phased out with damage marked on it, Ancient Adamantoise's second ability won't apply and all marked damage will be removed from it during that cleanup step.

0089_MTGFIN_Main: Ardyn, the Usurper

Ardyn, the Usurper

{5}{B}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elder Human Noble

4/4

Demons you control have menace, lifelink, and haste.

Starscourge — At the beginning of combat on your turn, exile up to one target creature card from a graveyard. If you exiled a card this way, create a token that's a copy of that card, except it's a 5/5 black Demon.

Except for the listed exceptions, the token copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into a graveyard.

The token is a Demon creature instead of its other types and is black instead of its other colors. Its base power and toughness are 5/5. These are copiable values of the token that other effects may copy.

If the copied card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If a card copied by the token had any "when [this permanent] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0046_MTGFIN_Main: Astrologian's Planisphere

Astrologian's Planisphere

{1}{U}

Artifact — Equipment

Job select (When this Equipment enters, create a 1/1 colorless Hero creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature is a Wizard in addition to its other types and has "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell and whenever you draw your third card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature."

Diana — Equip {2}

Astrologian's Planisphere doesn't need to have been attached to a creature you control when the first or second card is drawn for the granted ability to trigger. As long as a creature you control has the granted ability when you draw your third card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0213_MTGFIN_Main: Balthier and Fran

Balthier and Fran

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Rabbit

4/3

Reach

Vehicles you control get +1/+1 and have vigilance and reach.

Whenever a Vehicle crewed by Balthier and Fran this turn attacks, if it's the first combat phase of the turn, you may pay {1}{R}{G}. If you do, after this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Balthier and Fran's last ability doesn't give you any additional main phases. This means that you will move directly from the end of combat step of one combat phase to the beginning of combat step of the next one.

0129_MTGFIN_Main: Barret Wallace

Barret Wallace

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rebel

4/4

Reach

Whenever Barret Wallace attacks, it deals damage equal to the number of equipped creatures you control to defending player.

Use the number of equipped creatures you control at the time Barret Wallace's last ability resolves to determine how much damage to deal.

0175_MTGFIN_Main: Bartz and Boko

Bartz and Boko

{3}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Bird

4/3

Affinity for Birds (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each Bird you control.)

When Bartz and Boko enters, each other Bird you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

Bartz and Boko's last ability targets only one creature, regardless of how many Birds you control.

0090_MTGFIN_Main: Black Mage's Rod

Black Mage's Rod

{1}{B}

Artifact — Equipment

Job select (When this Equipment enters, create a 1/1 colorless Hero creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature gets +1/+0, has "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature deals 1 damage to each opponent," and is a Wizard in addition to its other types.

Equip {3}

The granted ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0214_MTGFIN_Main: Black Waltz No. 3

Black Waltz No. 3

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Wizard

2/2

Flying, deathtouch

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Black Waltz No. 3 deals 2 damage to each opponent.

Black Waltz No. 3's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0130_MTGFIN_Main: Blazing Bomb

Blazing Bomb

{R}

Creature — Elemental

1/1

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, if at least four mana was spent to cast it, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Blow Up — {T}, Sacrifice this creature: It deals damage equal to its power to target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.

Blazing Bomb's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

Use Blazing Bomb's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage its last ability deals.

0254_MTGFIN_Main: Blitzball

Blitzball

{3}

Artifact

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

GOOOOAAAALLL! — {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw two cards. Activate only if an opponent was dealt combat damage by a legendary creature this turn.

Blitzball's last ability doesn't care who controls the legendary creature that dealt combat damage to an opponent this turn.

0255_MTGFIN_Main: Buster Sword

Buster Sword

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +3/+2.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card, then you may cast a spell from your hand with mana value less than or equal to that damage without paying its mana cost.

Equip {2}

You choose whether to cast a spell from among the cards in your hand as Buster Sword's middle ability resolves. You can't wait to cast one later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0047_MTGFIN_Main: Cargo Ship

Cargo Ship

{1}{U}

Artifact — Vehicle

2/3

Flying, vigilance

{T}: Add {C}. Spend this mana only to cast an artifact spell or activate an ability of an artifact source.

Crew 1 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

An "artifact source" is any object with the card type artifact. This means you could spend the mana to activate an ability of an artifact you control or an artifact card in your hand or graveyard, for example.

0091a_MTGFIN_Main: Cecil, Dark Knight

Cecil, Dark Knight

{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

2/3

Deathtouch

Darkness — Whenever Cecil deals damage, you lose that much life. Then if your life total is less than or equal to half your starting life total, untap Cecil and transform it.

//

Cecil, Redeemed Paladin

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

4/4

Lifelink

Protect — Whenever Cecil attacks, other attacking creatures gain indestructible until end of turn.

If Cecil, Dark Knight is dealt lethal damage at the same time it deals damage (probably because it blocked or became blocked), its last ability will still trigger. You'll still lose life, but you won't untap or transform Cecil, Dark Knight because it won't be on the battlefield anymore.

0132_MTGFIN_Main: Choco-Comet

Choco-Comet

{X}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Choco-Comet deals X damage to any target.

Create a 2/2 green Bird creature token with "Whenever a land you control enters, this token gets +1/+0 until end of turn."

If the target is illegal when Choco-Comet tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't create a Bird token.

0178_MTGFIN_Main: Chocobo Kick

Chocobo Kick

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Kicker—Return a land you control to its owner's hand. (You may return a land you control to its owner's hand in addition to any other costs as you cast this spell.)

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls. If this spell was kicked, the creature you control deals twice that much damage instead.

If either target is illegal as Chocobo Kick resolves, no damage will be dealt. If both targets are illegal, the spell won't resolve at all.

0216_MTGFIN_Main: Cid, Timeless Artificer

Cid, Timeless Artificer

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

4/4

Artifact creatures and Heroes you control get +1/+1 for each Artificer you control and each Artificer card in your graveyard.

A deck can have any number of cards named Cid, Timeless Artificer.

Cycling {W}{U} ({W}{U}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

The second ability of Cid, Timeless Artificer lets you ignore the "four-of" rule in constructed play. It doesn't let you ignore format legality. For example, during a Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Limited event, you can't add copies of Cid, Timeless Artificer to your deck from your personal collection.

—FINAL FANTASY Limited event, you can't add copies of Cid, Timeless Artificer to your deck from your personal collection. The second ability of Cid, Timeless Artificer also lets you ignore the "singleton" rule in formats like Commander.

0092_MTGFIN_Main: Circle of Power

Circle of Power

{3}{B}

Sorcery

You draw two cards and you lose 2 life. Create a 0/1 black Wizard creature token with "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this token deals 1 damage to each opponent."

Wizards you control get +1/+0 and gain lifelink until end of turn.

The Wizard token's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0180_MTGFIN_Main: Clash of the Eikons

Clash of the Eikons

{G}

Sorcery

Choose one or more —

• Target creature you control fights target creature an opponent controls.

• Remove a lore counter from target Saga you control. (Removing lore counters doesn't cause chapter abilities to trigger.)

• Put a lore counter on target Saga you control.

Removing lore counters won't cause a previous chapter ability to trigger. If lore counters are removed from a Saga, the appropriate chapter abilities will trigger again when the Saga receives more lore counters.

Putting a lore counter on a Saga will usually cause its next chapter ability to trigger. If it already has a number of lore counters on it that's greater than or equal to its final chapter number, however, no chapter abilities trigger.

0133a_MTGFIN_Main: Clive, Ifrit's Dominant

Clive, Ifrit's Dominant

{4}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Warrior

5/5

When Clive enters, you may discard your hand, then draw cards equal to your devotion to red. (Each {R} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to red.)

{4}{R}{R}, {T}: Exile Clive, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Ifrit, Warden of Inferno

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Saga Demon

9/9

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Lunge — Ifrit fights up to one other target creature.

II, III — Brimstone — Add {R}{R}{R}{R}. If Ifrit has three or more lore counters on it, exile it, then return it to the battlefield (front face up).

You may choose to discard your hand even if your hand contains zero cards.

Colorless and generic mana symbols ({C}, {0}, {1}, {2}, {X}, and so on) in mana costs of permanents you control don't count toward your devotion to any color.

Mana symbols in the text boxes of permanents you control don't count toward your devotion to any color.

Hybrid mana symbols, monocolored hybrid mana symbols, and Phyrexian mana symbols do count toward your devotion to their color(s).

Count the number of red mana symbols among the mana costs of permanents you control as Clive's triggered ability resolves to determine your devotion to red. If Clive is still on the battlefield at that time, it will be included in that count.

If you put an Aura on an opponent's permanent, you still control the Aura, and mana symbols in its mana cost count towards your devotion. Similarly, if you make an opponent the protector of a Siege you control, mana symbols in that battle's mana cost count toward your devotion.

0275_MTGFIN_Main: Clive's Hideaway

Clive's Hideaway

Land — Town

Hideaway 4 (When this land enters, look at the top four cards of your library, exile one face down, then put the rest on the bottom in a random order.)

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}, {T}: You may play the exiled card without paying its mana cost if you control four or more legendary creatures.

"Hideaway N" means "When this permanent enters, look at the top N cards of your library. Exile one of them face down and put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. The exiled card gains 'The player who controls the permanent that exiled this card may look at this card in the exile zone.'"

Any player who has controlled a permanent with a hideaway ability since a card was exiled with it may look at that card.

You play the card while Clive's Hideaway's last ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to play it later in the turn.

If the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only if you have an available land play remaining this turn.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when playing it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

Clive's Hideaway's last ability only cares if you control four or more legendary creatures at the time it resolves. You don't even have to control four or more legendary creatures when you activate it.

0217_MTGFIN_Main: Cloud of Darkness

Cloud of Darkness

{2}{B}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Avatar

3/3

Flying

Particle Beam — When Cloud of Darkness enters, target creature an opponent controls gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the number of permanent cards in your graveyard.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Cloud of Darkness's last ability resolves.

0010_MTGFIN_Main: Cloud, Midgar Mercenary

Cloud, Midgar Mercenary

{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier Mercenary

2/1

When Cloud enters, search your library for an Equipment card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

As long as Cloud is equipped, if an ability of Cloud or an Equipment attached to it triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Cloud's last ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. For example, if Strata Scythe's imprint ability ("When this Equipment enters, search your library for a land card, exile it, then shuffle.") triggers twice (probably because it somehow entered attached to Cloud), up to two total land cards can be exiled. Strata Scythe's last ability will give the equipped creature +1/+1 for each land on the battlefield with the same name as either of the exiled cards.

0093_MTGFIN_Main: Cornered by Black Mages

Cornered by Black Mages

{1}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Target opponent sacrifices a creature of their choice.

Create a 0/1 black Wizard creature token with "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this token deals 1 damage to each opponent."

The Wizard token's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0094_MTGFIN_Main: Dark Confidant

Dark Confidant

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/1

At the beginning of your upkeep, reveal the top card of your library and put that card into your hand. You lose life equal to its mana value.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0183_MTGFIN_Main: Diamond Weapon

Diamond Weapon

{7}{G}{G}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Elemental

8/8

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each permanent card in your graveyard.

Reach

Immune — Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt to Diamond Weapon.

Diamond Weapon's prevention effect isn't considered while assigning combat damage from a creature with trample that's being blocked by Diamond Weapon. For example, if it blocks a 12/12 creature with trample, that creature's controller must assign at least 8 of that creature's combat damage to Diamond Weapon, and the remainder can be assigned to the defending player, planeswalker, or battle.

0096_MTGFIN_Main: The Darkness Crystal

The Darkness Crystal

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Artifact

Black spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

If a nontoken creature an opponent controls would die, instead exile it and you gain 2 life.

{4}{B}{B}, {T}: Put target creature card exiled with The Darkness Crystal onto the battlefield tapped under your control with two additional +1/+1 counters on it.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of black spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of The Darkness Crystal's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

While you control The Darkness Crystal, abilities that trigger whenever a nontoken creature an opponent control dies won't trigger because that card is exiled instead.

If a creature token an opponent controls dies, it goes to that player's graveyard as normal before ceasing to exist.

If The Darkness Crystal leaves the battlefield at the same time as one or more nontoken creatures an opponent controls would die, those creature cards will be exiled and you'll gain 2 life for each of them.

0016a_MTGFIN_Main: Dion, Bahamut's Dominant

Dion, Bahamut's Dominant

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Knight

3/3

Dragonfire Dive — During your turn, Dion and other Knights you control have flying.

When Dion enters, create a 2/2 white Knight creature token.

{4}{W}{W}, {T}: Exile Dion, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Bahamut, Warden of Light

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Saga Dragon

5/5

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I, II — Wings of Light — Put a +1/+1 counter on each other creature you control. Those creatures gain flying until end of turn.

III — Gigaflare — Destroy target permanent. Exile Bahamut, then return it to the battlefield (front face up).

//

Flying

Dion's first ability will still give it flying during your turn even if Dion somehow isn't a Knight.

If the target permanent is an illegal target when Bahamut's third chapter ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't exile Bahamut and return it to the battlefield front face up. Instead, when the ability leaves the stack without resolving and state-based actions are checked, Bahamut will be sacrificed due to having a number of lore counters greater than or equal to its final chapter number.

0184_MTGFIN_Main: The Earth Crystal

The Earth Crystal

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Artifact

Green spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

If one or more +1/+1 counters would be put on a creature you control, twice that many +1/+1 counters are put on that creature instead.

{4}{G}{G}, {T}: Distribute two +1/+1 counters among one or two target creatures you control.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of green spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of The Earth Crystal's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If a creature you control would enter the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters on it, it enters with twice that many instead.

If the rare case where you control two of The Earth Crystal, the number of +1/+1 counters put on a creature is four times the original number. Three of The Earth Crystal multiplies the original number by eight, and so on.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many counters would be put onto a creature you control, you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

You choose how many targets The Earth Crystal's last ability has and how the counters are distributed as you activate it. Each target must receive at least one counter. This means, for example, that you can't target two creatures and assign them two and zero counters respectively.

If one of the creatures is an illegal target and the other one isn't as The Earth Crystal's last ability tries to resolve, the original distribution of counters applies and the counter that would have been put on the illegal target is lost. It won't be put on the remaining legal target instead.

0277_MTGFIN_Main: Eden, Seat of the Sanctum

Eden, Seat of the Sanctum

Land — Town

{T}: Add {C}.

{5}, {T}: Mill two cards. Then you may sacrifice this land. When you do, return another target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

You don't choose a target for Eden, Seat of the Sanctum's last ability at the time you activate it. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice Eden, Seat of the Sanctum this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0051_MTGFIN_Main: Edgar, King of Figaro

Edgar, King of Figaro

{4}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer Noble

4/5

When Edgar enters, draw a card for each artifact you control.

Two-Headed Coin — The first time you flip one or more coins each turn, those coins come up heads and you win those flips.

Ignore the actual results of the coin or coins flipped when applying Edgar's last ability.

If an effect tells you to flip multiple coins at once and you haven't flipped one or more coins already during that turn, Edgar's last ability modifies that set of flips. For example, suppose you control Edgar, King of Figaro and Ral Zarek and you activate Ral Zarek's last ability ("−7: Flip five coins. Take an extra turn after this one for each coin that comes up heads.") on a turn where you haven't flipped any coins yet. Edgar's last ability will apply to each of those five flips, meaning they'll all come up heads and you'll take five extra turns as a result.

Some effects that instruct a player to flip a coin care only about whether the coin comes up heads or tails. These effects don't cause any player to win or lose that coin flip. However, Edgar's last ability can cause you to win coin flips that would ordinarily have no winner. For example, suppose you control Edgar, King of Figaro, Ral Zarek, and Chance Encounter (which has "Whenever you win a coin flip, put a luck counter on this enchantment.") and you activate Ral Zarek's last ability ("−7: Flip five coins. Take an extra turn after this one for each coin that comes up heads.") on a turn where you haven't flipped any coins yet. Each of those flips will come up heads, but you'll also win each of those flips. This means Chance Encounter's first ability will trigger five times.

0052_MTGFIN_Main: Eject

Eject

{3}{U}

Instant

This spell can't be countered.

Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand.

Draw a card.

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Eject tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0218a_MTGFIN_Main: Emet-Selch, Unsundered

Emet-Selch, Unsundered

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elder Wizard

2/4

Vigilance

Whenever Emet-Selch enters or attacks, draw a card, then discard a card.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are fourteen or more cards in your graveyard, you may transform Emet-Selch.

//

Hades, Sorcerer of Eld

Legendary Creature — Avatar

6/6

Vigilance

Echo of the Lost — During your turn, you may play cards from your graveyard.

If a card or token would be put into your graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

Emet-Selch's last ability checks your graveyard at the moment it would trigger to see if you have fourteen or more cards in your graveyard. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't have fourteen or more cards in your graveyard at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Hades, Sorcerer of Eld's second ability.

If you discard a card while you control Hades, Sorcerer of Eld, abilities that function when a card is discarded (such as madness) still work, even though that card never reaches your graveyard. In addition, spells or abilities that check the characteristics of a discarded card (such as connive) can find that card in exile.

While you control Hades, Sorcerer of Eld, abilities that trigger whenever a permanent you own is put into your graveyard from the battlefield (for example, "When this creature dies . . .") won't trigger.

If a Hades, Sorcerer of Eld you control is destroyed by a spell you own, Hades will be exiled and then the spell will be put into your graveyard. Conversely, if a Hades you control is dealt lethal damage by a spell you own, the spell will be exiled, and then Hades will be exiled as well.

0219a_MTGFIN_Main: The Emperor of Palamecia

The Emperor of Palamecia

{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Wizard

2/2

{T}: Add {U} or {R}. Spend this mana only to cast a noncreature spell.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, if at least four mana was spent to cast it, put a +1/+1 counter on The Emperor of Palamecia. Then if it has three or more +1/+1 counters on it, transform it.

//

The Lord Master of Hell

Legendary Creature — Demon Noble Wizard

3/3

Starfall — Whenever The Lord Master of Hell attacks, it deals X damage to each opponent, where X is the number of noncreature, nonland cards in your graveyard.

The Emperor of Palamecia's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

The value of X is calculated only once, as The Lord Master of Hell's ability resolves.

0185a_MTGFIN_Main: Esper Origins

Esper Origins

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Surveil 2. You gain 2 life. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, exile it, then put it onto the battlefield transformed under its owner's control with a finality counter on it. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

Flashback {3}{G} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

//

Summon: Esper Maduin

Enchantment Creature — Saga Elemental

4/4

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Reveal the top card of your library. If it's a permanent card, put it into your hand.

II — Add {G}{G}.

III — Other creatures you control get +2/+2 and gain trample until end of turn.

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

Summon: Esper Maduin's second chapter ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

A sorcery can't be put onto the battlefield and a permanent can't transform into a sorcery. If an effect exiles Summon: Esper Maduin and then instructs you to return it to the battlefield, it remains face up in exile (unless that effect instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed, in which case it returns as Summon: Esper Maduin). If an effect instructs you to transform Summon: Esper Maduin, the instruction is ignored.

0053_MTGFIN_Main: Ether

Ether

{3}{U}

Artifact

{T}, Exile this artifact: Add {U}. When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Ether's ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

After Ether's ability resolves, the next instant or sorcery spell you cast that turn will be copied whether or not it has targets and whether or not you spent the mana added by Ether's ability on that spell.

If the spell has any targets, the copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

0257_MTGFIN_Main: Excalibur II

Excalibur II

{1}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Whenever you gain life, put a charge counter on Excalibur II.

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 for each charge counter on Excalibur II.

Equip {3}

Excalibur II's first ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Al Bhed Salvagers or 3 life from Balamb T-Rexaur.

If the equipped creature is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it will die before Excalibur II's first ability would resolve.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Excalibur II's ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Excalibur II's first ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Excalibur II's first ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0220a_MTGFIN_Main: Exdeath, Void Warlock

Exdeath, Void Warlock

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Warlock

3/3

When Exdeath enters, you gain 3 life.

At the beginning of your end step, if there are six or more permanent cards in your graveyard, transform Exdeath.

//

Neo Exdeath, Dimension's End

Legendary Creature — Spirit Avatar

*/3

Trample

Neo Exdeath's power is equal to the number of permanent cards in your graveyard.

Exdeath, Void Warlock's last ability checks your graveyard at the moment it would trigger to see if you have six or more permanent cards in your graveyard. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't have six or more permanent cards in your graveyard at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0099a_MTGFIN_Main: Fang, Fearless l'Cie 0211a_MTGFIN_Main: Vanille, Cheerful l'Cie

Fang, Fearless l'Cie

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

2/3

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, you draw a card and you lose 1 life. This ability triggers only once each turn.

(Melds with Vanille, Cheerful l'Cie.)

////

Vanille, Cheerful l'Cie

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

3/2

When Vanille enters, mill two cards, then return a permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

At the beginning of your first main phase, if you both own and control Vanille and a creature named Fang, Fearless l'Cie, you may pay {3}{B}{G}. If you do, exile them, then meld them into Ragnarok, Divine Deliverance.

////

Ragnarok, Divine Deliverance

Legendary Creature — Beast Avatar

7/6

Vigilance, menace, trample, reach, haste

When Ragnarok dies, destroy target permanent and return target nonlegendary permanent card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Fang's ability will trigger only once.

Vanille's second ability checks the battlefield at the moment it would trigger to see if you own and control Vanille and a creature named Fang, Fearless l'Cie. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control both Fang and Vanille at that time, the ability won't resolve, you won't have the opportunity to pay {3}{B}{G}, and none of the ability's other effects will happen.

0101_MTGFIN_Main: The Final Days

The Final Days

{2}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Create two tapped 2/2 black Horror creature tokens. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, instead create X of those tokens, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

Flashback {4}{B}{B} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The value of X is calculated only once, as The Final Days resolves.

0135_MTGFIN_Main: The Fire Crystal

The Fire Crystal

{2}{R}{R}

Legendary Artifact

Red spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Creatures you control have haste.

{4}{R}{R}, {T}: Create a token that's a copy of target creature you control. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of red spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of The Fire Crystal's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied.

If the creature copied by the token had any "when [this permanent] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0137_MTGFIN_Main: Firion, Wild Rose Warrior

Firion, Wild Rose Warrior

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rebel Warrior

3/3

Equipped creatures you control have haste.

Whenever a nontoken Equipment you control enters, create a token that's a copy of it, except it has "This Equipment's equip abilities cost {2} less to activate." Sacrifice that token at the beginning of the next upkeep.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original Equipment, with the listed exception (unless that Equipment is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that Equipment is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied Equipment has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied Equipment is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that Equipment copied, with the listed exception.

If the Equipment copied by the token had any "when [this permanent] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0021_MTGFIN_Main: G'raha Tia

G'raha Tia

{4}{W}

Legendary Creature — Cat Archer

3/5

Reach

The Allagan Eye — Whenever one or more other creatures and/or artifacts you control die, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

If G'raha Tia and one or more other creatures and/or artifacts you control die at the same time, its last ability will trigger once (as long as it hasn't already triggered this turn).

0186_MTGFIN_Main: Galuf's Final Act

Galuf's Final Act

{1}{G}

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature gets +1/+0 and gains "When this creature dies, put a number of +1/+1 counters equal to its power on up to one target creature."

Use the dying creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many counters to put on the target creature.

0222_MTGFIN_Main: Garnet, Princess of Alexandria

Garnet, Princess of Alexandria

{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Cleric

2/2

Lifelink

Whenever Garnet attacks, you may remove a lore counter from each of any number of Sagas you control. Put a +1/+1 counter on Garnet for each lore counter removed this way.

Removing lore counters won't cause a previous chapter ability to trigger. If lore counters are removed from a Saga, the appropriate chapter abilities will trigger again when the Saga receives more lore counters.

0187_MTGFIN_Main: Gigantoad

Gigantoad

{3}{G}

Creature — Frog

4/4

As long as you control seven or more lands, this creature gets +2/+2.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Gigantoad may become lethal if the number of lands you control drops below seven during that turn.

0139_MTGFIN_Main: Gilgamesh, Master-at-Arms

Gilgamesh, Master-at-Arms

{4}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai

6/6

Whenever Gilgamesh enters or attacks, look at the top six cards of your library. You may put any number of Equipment cards from among them onto the battlefield. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. When you put one or more Equipment onto the battlefield this way, you may attach one of them to a Samurai you control.

You can't use the reflexive triggered ability to try to attach an Equipment to a creature if that Equipment can't legally be attached to that creature.

If you put an Equipment with job select onto the battlefield with Gilgamesh's ability, the job select ability and the reflexive triggered ability will both trigger, and you'll choose the order in which those abilities go on the stack. For example, if you put the reflexive triggered ability on the top of the stack with the job select ability below it, the reflexive triggered ability will resolve first and allow you to attach the Equipment to a Samurai you control. After that, regardless of whether or not you chose to attach the Equipment to a Samurai you control, the job select ability will create a Hero token and attach the Equipment to the Hero token.

0054_MTGFIN_Main: Gogo, Master of Mimicry

Gogo, Master of Mimicry

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Wizard

2/4

{X}{X}, {T}: Copy target activated or triggered ability you control X times. You may choose new targets for the copies. This ability can't be copied and X can't be 0. (Mana abilities can't be targeted.)

The source of the copy from Gogo's ability is the same as the source of the original ability.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keywords (such as prowess) are triggered abilities and will use "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Gogo's ability targets an activated or triggered ability that is on the stack and creates one or more additional instances of that ability on the stack. It doesn't cause any object to gain any abilities.

If an ability is linked to a second ability, copies of that first ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by the first ability and the copy. For example, if Clive's Hideaway's hideaway ability is copied and two cards are exiled, you may cast both exiled cards without paying their mana costs (assuming you control four or more legendary creatures at that time.)

Gogo's ability can copy any activated or triggered ability on the stack, not just one with targets.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "activated." Creating the copy won't cause abilities that trigger when a player activates an ability to trigger. Abilities that say that a triggered ability triggers additional times won't apply to copying a triggered ability.

The copy will resolve before the original ability does.

The copy will have the same targets as the ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the ability that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. A different mode can't be chosen.

If the ability that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was activated, the copy will have the same value of X.

If the ability has damage divided as it was put onto the stack, the division can't be changed, although the targets receiving that damage still can. The same is true of abilities that distribute counters.

You can't choose to pay any activation costs for the copy. However, effects based on those costs that were paid for the original ability are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

Any choices made when the ability resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves. Most notably, if a triggered ability asks its controller to pay a cost, you pay that cost for the copy if you wish to have it paid.

0225_MTGFIN_Main: Golbez, Crystal Collector

Golbez, Crystal Collector

{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/4

Whenever an artifact you control enters, surveil 1.

At the beginning of your end step, if you control four or more artifacts, return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand. Then if you control eight or more artifacts, each opponent loses life equal to that card's power.

Golbez, Crystal Collector's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you control four or more artifacts. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control four or more artifacts at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

If the target creature card is an illegal target as Golbez, Crystal Collector's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Opponents won't lose life even if you control eight or more artifacts.

0189_MTGFIN_Main: Gran Pulse Ochu

Gran Pulse Ochu

{G}

Creature — Plant Beast

1/1

Deathtouch

{8}: Until end of turn, this creature gets +1/+1 for each permanent card in your graveyard.

The bonus from Gran Pulse Ochu's last ability is determined at the time it resolves. Once the ability resolves, the bonus applied by that instance of the ability doesn't change even if the number of permanent cards in your graveyard changes.

0140_MTGFIN_Main: Haste Magic

Haste Magic

{1}{R}

Instant

Target creature gets +3/+1 and gains haste until end of turn. Exile the top card of your library. You may play it until your next end step.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

0103_MTGFIN_Main: Hecteyes

Hecteyes

{1}{B}

Creature — Ooze Horror

1/1

When this creature enters, each opponent discards a card.

As Hecteyes's ability resolves, the next opponent in turn order (or, if it's an opponent's turn, that opponent) chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then the chosen cards are discarded at the same time.

0226_MTGFIN_Main: Hope Estheim

Hope Estheim

{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Lifelink

At the beginning of your end step, each opponent mills X cards, where X is the amount of life you gained this turn.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Hope's last ability resolves.

0227_MTGFIN_Main: Ignis Scientia

Ignis Scientia

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

2/2

When Ignis Scientia enters, look at the top six cards of your library. You may put a land card from among them onto the battlefield tapped. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

I've Come Up with a New Recipe! — {1}{G}{U}, {T}: Exile target card from a graveyard. If a creature card was exiled this way, create a Food token.

A Food token is an artifact token with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life."

If the target card is an illegal target as Ignis Scientia's last ability resolves, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't create a Food token even if the target card was a creature card.

0142_MTGFIN_Main: Item Shopkeep

Item Shopkeep

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Citizen

2/2

Whenever you attack, target attacking equipped creature gains menace until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

If the target creature isn't both attacking and equipped when Item Shopkeep's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. However, in cases where it does resolve, it doesn't matter what happens to any of the Equipment on that creature. It'll still have menace even if it stops being equipped.

0104a_MTGFIN_Main: Jecht, Reluctant Guardian

Jecht, Reluctant Guardian

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

4/3

Menace

Whenever Jecht deals combat damage to a player, you may exile it, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control.

//

Braska's Final Aeon

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Saga Nightmare

7/7

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I, II — Jecht Beam — Each opponent discards a card and you draw a card.

III — Ultimate Jecht Shot — Each opponent sacrifices two creatures of their choice.

//

Menace

As Braska's Final Aeon's first or second chapter ability resolves, the next opponent in turn order (or, if it's an opponent's turn, that opponent) chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then the chosen cards are discarded at the same time. Finally, you draw a card.

0228_MTGFIN_Main: Jenova, Ancient Calamity

Jenova, Ancient Calamity

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Alien

1/5

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a number of +1/+1 counters equal to Jenova's power on up to one other target creature. That creature becomes a Mutant in addition to its other types.

Whenever a Mutant you control dies during your turn, you draw cards equal to its power.

If Jenova isn't on the battlefield at the time its first ability resolves, use Jenova's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many counters to put on the target creature.

If Jenova dies at the same time as one or more Mutants you control, its last ability will trigger for each of those Mutants (including itself if it somehow became a mutant).

Use the power of the Mutant that died as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many cards to draw with Jenova's last ability.

0229a_MTGFIN_Main: Joshua, Phoenix's Dominant

Joshua, Phoenix's Dominant

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Wizard

3/4

When Joshua enters, discard up to two cards, then draw that many cards.

{3}{R}{W}, {T}: Exile Joshua, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Phoenix, Warden of Fire

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Saga Phoenix

4/4

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I, II — Rising Flames — Phoenix deals 2 damage to each opponent.

III — Flames of Rebirth — Return any number of target creature cards with total mana value 6 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. Exile Phoenix, then return it to the battlefield (front face up).

//

Flying, lifelink

You can choose to discard no cards when Joshua's first ability resolves. If you do, you won't draw any cards.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0231a_MTGFIN_Main: Kefka, Court Mage

Kefka, Court Mage

{2}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

4/5

Whenever Kefka enters or attacks, each player discards a card. Then you draw a card for each card type among cards discarded this way.

{8}: Each opponent sacrifices a permanent of their choice. Transform Kefka. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Kefka, Ruler of Ruin

Legendary Creature — Avatar Wizard

5/7

Flying

Whenever an opponent loses life during your turn, you draw that many cards.

The card types in Magic include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Hero and Saga are subtypes, not card types.

include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Hero and Saga are subtypes, not card types. While resolving Kefka, Court Mage's last ability, the next opponent in turn order chooses a permanent they control, then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then each of the chosen permanents are sacrificed simultaneously.

0232a_MTGFIN_Main: Kuja, Genome Sorcerer

Kuja, Genome Sorcerer

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Mutant Wizard

3/4

At the beginning of your end step, create a tapped 0/1 black Wizard creature token with "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this token deals 1 damage to each opponent." Then if you control four or more Wizards, transform Kuja.

//

Trance Kuja, Fate Defied

Legendary Creature — Avatar Wizard

4/6

Flame Star — If a Wizard you control would deal damage to a permanent or player, it deals double that damage instead.

The Wizard token's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

The damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The doubled damage isn't dealt by Trance Kuja unless it was the original source of damage.

If another effect (or effects) modifies how much damage a Wizard you control would deal—by preventing some of it, for example—the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses the order in which any such effects (including Trance Kuja's) apply. If all of the damage is prevented, Trance Kuja's effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a Wizard you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents and/or players, that damage is divided or assigned before doubling. For example, if you attack with a 4/6 Wizard with trample and it's blocked by a 1/1 creature, you can assign 1 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then doubled to 2 and 6, respectively.

0144_MTGFIN_Main: Light of Judgment

Light of Judgment

{4}{R}

Instant

Light of Judgment deals 6 damage to target creature. Destroy up to one Equipment attached to that creature.

Light of Judgment can target a creature that has no Equipment attached to it.

You don't choose the Equipment to destroy until Light of Judgment is resolving.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Light of Judgment tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't destroy any Equipment.

0233_MTGFIN_Main: Lightning, Army of One

Lightning, Army of One

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/2

First strike, trample, lifelink

Stagger — Whenever Lightning deals combat damage to a player, until your next turn, if a source would deal damage to that player or a permanent that player controls, it deals double that damage instead.

The damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The doubled damage isn't dealt by Lightning unless it was the original source of damage.

If another effect (or effects) modifies how much damage a source you control would deal—by preventing some of it, for example—the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses the order in which any such effects (including Lightning's) apply. If all of the damage is prevented, Lightning's effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents and/or players, that damage is divided or assigned before doubling. For example, if you attack with a 5/5 creature with trample and it's blocked by a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then doubled to 4 and 6, respectively.

0285_MTGFIN_Main: Lindblum, Industrial Regency

Lindblum, Industrial Regency

Land — Town

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {R}.

//ADV//

Mage Siege

{2}{R}

Instant — Adventure

Create a 0/1 black Wizard creature token with "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this token deals 1 damage to each opponent."

The Wizard token's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0059_MTGFIN_Main: Louisoix's Sacrifice

Louisoix's Sacrifice

{U}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a legendary creature or pay {2}.

Counter target activated ability, triggered ability, or noncreature spell.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keywords (such as prowess) are triggered abilities and will use "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

0060_MTGFIN_Main: The Lunar Whale

The Lunar Whale

{3}{U}

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

3/5

Flying

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

As long as The Lunar Whale attacked this turn, you may play the top card of your library.

Crew 1

The Lunar Whale lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must follow all normal timing rules for spells cast and lands played using the third ability and must pay all costs for spells cast this way. To cast a spell this way, you may choose to pay any alternative costs or optional additional costs the spell may have (such as a kicker cost). You must pay any mandatory additional costs.

The top card of your library isn't in your hand, so you can't cycle it, discard it, or activate any of its abilities that could be activated from your hand.

0106_MTGFIN_Main: Malboro

Malboro

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Plant Horror

4/4

Bad Breath — When this creature enters, each opponent discards a card, loses 2 life, and exiles the top three cards of their library.

Swampcycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Search your library for a Swamp card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

As Malboro's first ability resolves, the next opponent in turn order (or, if it's an opponent's turn, that opponent) chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then the chosen cards are discarded at the same time. Next, each opponent loses 2 life at the same time. Finally, each opponent exiles the top three cards of their library simultaneously.

0264_MTGFIN_Main: The Masamune

The Masamune

{3}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

As long as equipped creature is attacking, it has first strike and must be blocked if able.

Equipped creature has "If a creature dying causes a triggered ability of this creature or an emblem you own to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time."

Equip {2}

The granted ability affects the equipped creature's own "when this creature dies" triggered abilities as well as other triggered abilities of that creature or emblems you own that trigger when a creature dies. Such triggered abilities start with "when" or "whenever."

The granted ability's effect doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger twice. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to pay a cost for that triggered ability, are also made separately.

The trigger event doesn't have to specifically refer to "creatures." In these cases, the trigger event may also refer to something being "put into a graveyard from the battlefield." For example, if the equipped creature or an emblem you own has an ability that triggers "whenever an artifact is put into a graveyard from the battlefield," that ability would trigger twice if an artifact creature died.

An ability of the equipped creature or an emblem you own that triggers when a creature "leaves the battlefield" will trigger twice if that creature leaves the battlefield by dying.

An ability that triggers on an event that causes a creature to die doesn't trigger twice. For example, an ability that triggers "whenever you sacrifice a creature" triggers only once.

Look at each creature as it exists on the battlefield, taking into account continuous effects, to determine whether any triggered abilities will trigger multiple times. For example, if a land that has become a creature dies, an ability that triggers when it dies triggers twice.

If a creature dying at the same time as the equipped creature (including the equipped creature itself dying) causes a triggered ability of the equipped creature or an emblem you own to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

If you somehow control two of The Masamune and they're equipped to creatures you control, a creature dying causes abilities of emblems you own to trigger three times, not four. (If they're equipped to the same creature, the abilities of the equipped creature will also trigger three times.)

An ability of the equipped creature that triggers when a card is put into a graveyard "from anywhere" triggers twice only if (a) a creature card was put into a graveyard from the battlefield and (b) The Masamune is still on the battlefield and attached to the creature with the relevant ability. (For abilities of emblems you own, the same is true, except The Masamune must simply be attached to a creature you control.)

0026_MTGFIN_Main: Minwu, White Mage

Minwu, White Mage

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

3/3

Vigilance, lifelink

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on each Cleric you control.

Minwu's last ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Al Bhed Salvagers or 3 life from Balamb T-Rexaur.

If Minwu or another Cleric you control is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it will die before Minwu's last ability would resolve.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Minwu's last ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Minwu's last ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Minwu's last ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0145_MTGFIN_Main: Mysidian Elder

Mysidian Elder

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

When this creature enters, create a 0/1 black Wizard creature token with "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this token deals 1 damage to each opponent."

The Wizard token's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0146_MTGFIN_Main: Nibelheim Aflame

Nibelheim Aflame

{2}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Choose target creature you control. It deals damage equal to its power to each other creature. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, discard your hand and draw four cards.

Flashback {5}{R}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The creature is the source of the damage, not Nibelheim Aflame. For example, Nibelheim Aflame can have a white creature deal damage to a creature with protection from red.

Use the power of the target creature as Nibelheim Aflame resolves to determine how much damage it deals to each other creature.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Nibelheim Aflame tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No damage will be dealt, and you won't discard and draw even if you cast Nibelheim Aflame from a graveyard.

0108_MTGFIN_Main: Ninja's Blades

Ninja's Blades

{2}{B}

Artifact — Equipment

Job select

Equipped creature gets +1/+1, is a Ninja in addition to its other types, and has "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card, then discard a card. That player loses life equal to the discarded card's mana value."

Mutsunokami — Equip {2}

If the discarded card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0235_MTGFIN_Main: Noctis, Prince of Lucis

Noctis, Prince of Lucis

{1}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

4/3

Lifelink

You may cast artifact spells from your graveyard by paying 3 life in addition to paying their other costs. If you cast a spell this way, that artifact enters with a finality counter on it.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for artifact spells cast with the permission granted by Noctis's last ability.

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0236_MTGFIN_Main: Omega, Heartless Evolution

Omega, Heartless Evolution

{5}{G}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

8/8

Wave Cannon — When Omega enters, for each opponent, tap up to one target nonland permanent that opponent controls. Put X stun counters on each of those permanents and you gain X life, where X is the number of nonbasic lands you control. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

The value of X is calculated only once, as Omega's ability resolves.

0147_MTGFIN_Main: Opera Love Song

Opera Love Song

{1}{R}

Instant

Choose one —

• Exile the top two cards of your library. You may play those cards until your next end step.

• One or two target creatures each get +2/+0 until end of turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

0029_MTGFIN_Main: Phoenix Down

Phoenix Down

{W}

Artifact

{1}{W}, {T}, Exile this artifact: Choose one —

• Return target creature card with mana value 4 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

• Exile target Skeleton, Spirit, or Zombie.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0064_MTGFIN_Main: The Prima Vista

The Prima Vista

{4}{U}

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

5/3

Flying

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, if at least four mana was spent to cast it, The Prima Vista becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.

Crew 2 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 2 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

The Prima Vista's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0193_MTGFIN_Main: Prishe's Wanderings

Prishe's Wanderings

{2}{G}

Instant

Search your library for a basic land card or Town card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle. When you search your library this way, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

You don't choose a target for Prishe's Wanderings at the time you cast it. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you search your library this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0148_MTGFIN_Main: Prompto Argentum

Prompto Argentum

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Scout

2/2

Haste

Selfie Shot — Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, if at least four mana was spent to cast it, create a Treasure token.

Prompto's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0266_MTGFIN_Main: PuPu UFO

PuPu UFO

{2}

Artifact Creature — Construct Alien

0/4

Flying

{T}: You may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

{3}: Until end of turn, this creature's base power becomes equal to the number of Towns you control.

Putting a land card onto the battlefield with PuPu UFO's first activated ability doesn't count as playing a land. You can put a land card onto the battlefield this way even if you've already played a land for the turn.

Use the number of Towns you control when PuPu UFO's last ability resolves to determine PuPu UFO's new base power.

0149_MTGFIN_Main: Queen Brahne

Queen Brahne

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

2/1

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Whenever Queen Brahne attacks, create a 0/1 black Wizard creature token with "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this token deals 1 damage to each opponent."

The Wizard token's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0194_MTGFIN_Main: Quina, Qu Gourmet

Quina, Qu Gourmet

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Qu

2/3

If one or more tokens would be created under your control, those tokens plus a 1/1 green Frog creature token are created instead.

{2}, Sacrifice a Frog: Put a +1/+1 counter on Quina.

The additional Frog token won't have any abilities the other tokens were created with. Anything else specified in the effect creating the token (such as tapped or "Exile that token at end of combat") applies to both the original tokens and the Frog.

You don't need to control the spell or ability that creates the tokens, but you do have to be the one creating the tokens for Quina's first ability to apply.

0066_MTGFIN_Main: Quistis Trepe

Quistis Trepe

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Blue Magic — When Quistis Trepe enters, you may cast target instant or sorcery card from a graveyard, and mana of any type can be spent to cast that spell. If that spell would be put into a graveyard, exile it instead.

You choose whether to cast the target instant or sorcery card as Quistis Trepe's triggered ability resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of that ability. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

0151_MTGFIN_Main: Raubahn, Bull of Ala Mhigo

Raubahn, Bull of Ala Mhigo

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

2/2

Ward—Pay life equal to Raubahn's power.

Whenever Raubahn attacks, attach up to one target Equipment you control to target attacking creature.

Use Raubahn's power at the time the ward ability resolves to determine how much life must be paid. If Raubahn is no longer on the battlefield at that time, use Raubahn's power as it last existed on the battlefield. (If this matters, you must have a very good reason for wanting to pay life.)

If the target Equipment can't legally be attached to the target attacking creature when Raubahn's last ability resolves, the Equipment won't move.

0152_MTGFIN_Main: Red Mage's Rapier

Red Mage's Rapier

{1}{R}

Artifact — Equipment

Job select (When this Equipment enters, create a 1/1 colorless Hero creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature has "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +2/+0 until end of turn" and is a Wizard in addition to its other types.

Equip {3}

The ability granted by Red Mage's Rapier resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0268_MTGFIN_Main: Relentless X-ATM092

Relentless X-ATM092

{6}

Artifact Creature — Robot Spider

6/5

This creature can't be blocked except by three or more creatures.

{8}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped with a finality counter on it. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0067_MTGFIN_Main: Relm's Sketching

Relm's Sketching

{2}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Create a token that's a copy of target artifact, creature, or land.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied permanent is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied.

If the permanent copied by the token had any "when [this permanent] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0113_MTGFIN_Main: Reno and Rude

Reno and Rude

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

2/1

Menace

Whenever Reno and Rude deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of that player's library. Then you may sacrifice another creature or artifact. If you do, you may play the exiled card this turn, and mana of any type can be spent to cast it.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

0030_MTGFIN_Main: Restoration Magic

Restoration Magic

{W}

Instant

Tiered (Choose one additional cost.)

• Cure — {0} — Target permanent gains hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

• Cura — {1} — Target permanent gains hexproof and indestructible until end of turn. You gain 3 life.

• Curaga — {3}{W} — Permanents you control gain hexproof and indestructible until end of turn. You gain 6 life.

If you chose the Cura mode and the target permanent is an illegal target when Restoration Magic tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain 3 life.

0197_MTGFIN_Main: Ride the Shoopuf

Ride the Shoopuf

{1}{G}

Enchantment

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

{5}{G}{G}: This enchantment becomes a 7/7 Beast creature in addition to its other types.

Ride the Shoopuf's last ability doesn't have a duration. Once it resolves, it will remain in effect until the game ends, Ride the Shoopuf's leaves the battlefield, or some subsequent effect changes its characteristics, whichever comes first.

If Ride the Shoopuf becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to attack with it that turn.

0239_MTGFIN_Main: Rydia, Summoner of Mist

Rydia, Summoner of Mist

{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Shaman

1/2

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

Summon — {X}, {T}: Return target Saga card with mana value X from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. It gains haste until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery.

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0071_MTGFIN_Main: Sahagin

Sahagin

{1}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Warrior

1/3

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, if at least four mana was spent to cast it, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature and it can't be blocked this turn.

Sahagin's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

Once Sahagin has been blocked, casting a noncreature spell in order to cause Sahagin's ability to trigger won't cause Sahagin to become unblocked.

0155_MTGFIN_Main: Sandworm

Sandworm

{4}{R}

Creature — Worm

5/4

Haste

When this creature enters, destroy target land. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

If the target land is an illegal target when Sandworm's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. The target land's controller won't search for a basic land card.

If Sandworm's last ability resolves but doesn't destroy the target land (probably because the land had indestructible), the target land's controller still gets to search for a basic land card.

0199_MTGFIN_Main: Sazh Katzroy

Sazh Katzroy

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Pilot

3/3

When Sazh Katzroy enters, you may search your library for a Bird or basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Whenever Sazh Katzroy attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature, then double the number of +1/+1 counters on that creature.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a permanent, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other effects that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0156_MTGFIN_Main: Seifer Almasy

Seifer Almasy

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

3/4

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gains double strike until end of turn.

Fire Cross — Whenever Seifer Almasy deals combat damage to a player, you may cast target instant or sorcery card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, Seifer Almasy's first ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat. Similarly, creatures that enter the battlefield attacking later in combat won't be considered when determining whether or not a creature attacked alone.

You cast the instant or sorcery while Seifer Almasy's last ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value and you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0157_MTGFIN_Main: Self-Destruct

Self-Destruct

{1}{R}

Instant

Target creature you control deals X damage to any other target and X damage to itself, where X is its power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Self-Destruct resolves.

If the target creature you control is an illegal target as Self-Destruct tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage. If the creature you control is a legal target but the other target isn't, your creature will still deal damage to itself.

0115a_MTGFIN_Main: Sephiroth, Fabled SOLDIER

Sephiroth, Fabled SOLDIER

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Avatar Soldier

3/3

Whenever Sephiroth enters or attacks, you may sacrifice another creature. If you do, draw a card.

Whenever another creature dies, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life. If this is the fourth time this ability has resolved this turn, transform Sephiroth.

//

Sephiroth, One-Winged Angel

Legendary Creature — Angel Nightmare Avatar

5/5

Flying

Super Nova — As this creature transforms into Sephiroth, One-Winged Angel, you get an emblem with "Whenever a creature dies, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life."

Whenever Sephiroth attacks, you may sacrifice any number of other creatures. If you do, draw that many cards.

If Sephiroth, Fabled SOLDIER and one or more other creatures die at the same time, its last ability will trigger for each of those other creatures. (It won't transform, though.)

If this card somehow enters the battlefield with its back face up, it didn't transform, so you won't get an emblem.

0116_MTGFIN_Main: Sephiroth's Intervention

Sephiroth's Intervention

{3}{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature. You gain 2 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Sephiroth's Intervention tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0240a_MTGFIN_Main: Serah Farron

Serah Farron

{1}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Citizen

2/2

The first legendary creature spell you cast each turn costs {2} less to cast.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control two or more other legendary creatures, you may transform Serah Farron.

//

Crystallized Serah

Legendary Artifact

The first legendary creature spell you cast each turn costs {2} less to cast.

Legendary creatures you control get +2/+2.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of legendary creature spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Serah Farron or Crystallized Serah's first abilities). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Serah Farron's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you control two or more other legendary creatures. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control two or more other legendary creatures at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0117_MTGFIN_Main: Shambling Cie'th

Shambling Cie'th

{2}{B}

Creature — Mutant Horror

3/3

This creature enters tapped.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, you may pay {B}. If you do, return this card from your graveyard to your hand.

Shambling Cie'th's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0241_MTGFIN_Main: Shantotto, Tactician Magician

Shantotto, Tactician Magician

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Wizard

0/4

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Shantotto gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the amount of mana spent to cast that spell. If X is 4 or more, draw a card.

Shantotto's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0073a_MTGFIN_Main: Sidequest: Card Collection

Sidequest: Card Collection

{3}{U}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, draw three cards, then discard two cards.

At the beginning of your end step, if eight or more cards are in your graveyard, transform this enchantment.

//

Magicked Card

Artifact — Vehicle

4/4

Flying

Crew 1 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

Sidequest: Card Collection's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you have eight or more cards in your graveyard. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If there aren't eight or more cards in your graveyard at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0031a_MTGFIN_Main: Sidequest: Catch a Fish

Sidequest: Catch a Fish

{2}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, look at the top card of your library. If it's an artifact or creature card, you may reveal it and put it into your hand. If you put a card into your hand this way, create a Food token and transform this enchantment.

//

Cooking Campsite

Land

{T}: Add {W}.

{3}, {T}, Sacrifice an artifact: Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

You don't have to reveal the card even if it's an artifact or creature card. You may choose not to reveal it and instead leave it on top of your library.

0119a_MTGFIN_Main: Sidequest: Hunt the Mark

Sidequest: Hunt the Mark

{3}{B}{B}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, destroy up to one target creature.

At the beginning of your end step, if a creature died under an opponent's control this turn, create a Treasure token. Then if you control three or more Treasures, transform this enchantment.

//

Yiazmat, Ultimate Mark

Legendary Creature — Dragon

5/6

{1}{B}, Sacrifice another creature or artifact: Yiazmat gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it.

Sidequest: Hunt the Mark's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if a creature died under an opponent's control this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all. Once your end step begins, it's too late to cause creatures your opponents control to die in order to cause this ability to trigger.

0201a_MTGFIN_Main: Sidequest: Raise a Chocobo

Sidequest: Raise a Chocobo

{1}{G}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, create a 2/2 green Bird creature token with "Whenever a land you control enters, this token gets +1/+0 until end of turn."

At the beginning of your first main phase, if you control four or more Birds, transform this enchantment.

//

Black Chocobo

Creature — Bird

2/2

When this permanent transforms into Black Chocobo, search your library for a land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, Birds you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

Sidequest: Raise a Chocobo's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you control four or more Birds. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control four or more Birds at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

If this card somehow enters the battlefield with its back face up, it didn't transform, so you won't search.

0242_MTGFIN_Main: Sin, Spira's Punishment

Sin, Spira's Punishment

{4}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Leviathan Avatar

7/7

Flying

Whenever Sin enters or attacks, exile a permanent card from your graveyard at random, then create a tapped token that's a copy of that card. If the exiled card is a land card, repeat this process.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into your graveyard.

If the copied card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If a card copied by the token had any "when [this permanent] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0032_MTGFIN_Main: Slash of Light

Slash of Light

{1}{W}

Instant

Slash of Light deals damage equal to the number of creatures you control plus the number of Equipment you control to target creature.

Use the number of creatures you control and the number of Equipment you control when Slash of Light resolves to determine how much damage is dealt.

0033_MTGFIN_Main: Snow Villiers

Snow Villiers

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Rebel Monk

*/3

Vigilance

Snow Villiers's power is equal to the number of creatures you control.

The ability that defines Snow Villiers's power applies in all zones, not just the battlefield. As long as Snow Villiers is on the battlefield (and still a creature), that ability will count Snow Villiers itself.

0243_MTGFIN_Main: Squall, SeeD Mercenary

Squall, SeeD Mercenary

{2}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight Mercenary

3/4

Rough Divide — Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gains double strike until end of turn.

Whenever Squall deals combat damage to a player, return target permanent card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, Squall's first ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat. Similarly, creatures that enter the battlefield attacking later in combat won't be considered when determining whether or not a creature attacked alone.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0289_MTGFIN_Main: Starting Town

Starting Town

Land — Town

This land enters tapped unless it's your first, second, or third turn of the game.

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}, Pay 1 life: Add one mana of any color.

If Starting Town enters during another player's turn, it'll enter tapped no matter how many turns they've taken.

Starting Town's first ability cares about how many turns you have taken, not necessarily how many turns the game has had, in case you take an extra turn.

If an effect restarts the game, Starting Town will enter tapped in the new game unless it's your first, second, or third turn of that game.

0075_MTGFIN_Main: Stolen Uniform

Stolen Uniform

{U}

Instant

Choose target creature you control and target Equipment. Gain control of that Equipment until end of turn. Attach it to the chosen creature. When you lose control of that Equipment this turn, if it's attached to a creature you control, unattach it.

If the target creature is an illegal target, you'll still gain control of the target Equipment until end of turn, but you won't attach it to the chosen creature.

The reflexive triggered ability will trigger any time you lose control of that Equipment this turn, whether it's because the "until end of turn" duration ended or because someone else gained control of the Equipment with another effect.

0076_MTGFIN_Main: Stuck in Summoner's Sanctum

Stuck in Summoner's Sanctum

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant artifact or creature

When this Aura enters, tap enchanted permanent.

Enchanted permanent doesn't untap during its controller's untap step and its activated abilities can't be activated.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text.

0001_MTGFIN_Main: Summon: Bahamut

Summon: Bahamut

{9}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Dragon

9/9

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I, II — Destroy up to one target nonland permanent.

III — Draw two cards.

IV — Mega Flare — This creature deals damage equal to the total mana value of other permanents you control to each opponent.

//

Flying

If a permanent you control has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced permanent is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

Use the total mana value of other permanents you control as Summon: Bahamut's fourth chapter ability resolves to determine how much damage is dealt.

0160_MTGFIN_Main: Summon: Brynhildr

Summon: Brynhildr

{1}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Knight

2/1

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Chain — Exile the top card of your library. During any turn you put a lore counter on this Saga, you may play that card.

II, III — Gestalt Mode — When you next cast a creature spell this turn, it gains haste until end of turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

0161_MTGFIN_Main: Summon: Esper Ramuh

Summon: Esper Ramuh

{2}{R}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Wizard

3/3

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Judgment Bolt — This creature deals damage equal to the number of noncreature, nonland cards in your graveyard to target creature an opponent controls.

II, III — Wizards you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

Use the number of noncreature, nonland cards in your graveyard as Summon: Esper Ramuh's first chapter ability resolves to determine how much damage is dealt.

0162_MTGFIN_Main: Summon: G.F. Cerberus

Summon: G.F. Cerberus

{2}{R}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Dog

3/3

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

II — Double — When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy.

III — Triple — When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy it twice. You may choose new targets for the copies.

After Summon: G.F. Cerberus's second or third chapter ability resolves, the next instant or sorcery spell you cast that turn will be copied whether or not it has targets.

If the spell has any targets, the copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

0163_MTGFIN_Main: Summon: G.F. Ifrit

Summon: G.F. Ifrit

{2}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Demon

3/2

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I, II — You may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

III, IV — Add {R}.

Summon: G.F. Ifrit's third and fourth chapter abilities aren't mana abilities. They use the stack and can be responded to.

0121_MTGFIN_Main: Summon: Primal Odin

Summon: Primal Odin

{4}{B}{B}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Knight

5/3

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Gungnir — Destroy target creature an opponent controls.

II — Zantetsuken — This creature gains "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, that player loses the game."

III — Hall of Sorrow — Draw two cards. Each player loses 2 life.

Once Summon: Primal Odin deals combat damage to a player and the ability granted by Summon: Primal Odin's second chapter ability triggers, it doesn't matter what happens to Summon: Primal Odin. When that ability resolves, the player who was dealt combat damage this way loses the game even if Summon: Primal Odin isn't on the battlefield anymore or is controlled by another player.

0204_MTGFIN_Main: Summon: Titan

Summon: Titan

{3}{G}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Giant

7/7

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Mill five cards.

II — Return all land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

III — Until end of turn, another target creature you control gains trample and gets +X/+X, where X is the number of lands you control.

//

Reach, trample

The value of X in Summon: Titan's third chapter ability is calculated only once, as the ability resolves.

0164_MTGFIN_Main: Suplex

Suplex

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Suplex deals 3 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

• Exile target artifact.

The replacement effect from Suplex's first mode will exile the target creature if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0244_MTGFIN_Main: Tellah, Great Sage

Tellah, Great Sage

{3}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create a 1/1 colorless Hero creature token. If four or more mana was spent to cast that spell, draw two cards. If eight or more mana was spent to cast that spell, sacrifice Tellah and it deals that much damage to each opponent.

Tellah's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

If Tellah is no longer on the battlefield when its ability resolves and eight or more mana was spent to cast the spell that caused its ability to trigger, the ability will still deal damage to each opponent.

0245a_MTGFIN_Main: Terra, Magical Adept

Terra, Magical Adept

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard Warrior

4/2

When Terra enters, mill five cards. Put up to one enchantment card milled this way into your hand.

Trance — {4}{R}{G}, {T}: Exile Terra, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Esper Terra

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Saga Wizard

6/6

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I, II, III — Create a token that's a copy of target nonlegendary enchantment you control. It gains haste. If it's a Saga, put up to three lore counters on it. Sacrifice it at the beginning of your next end step.

IV — Add {W}{W}, {U}{U}, {B}{B}, {R}{R}, and {G}{G}. Exile Esper Terra, then return it to the battlefield (front face up).

//

Flying

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original enchantment (unless that enchantment is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that enchantment is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied enchantment has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied enchantment is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied enchantment is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that enchantment copied.

If the enchantment copied by the token had any "when [this permanent] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

Esper Terra's fourth chapter ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

0206_MTGFIN_Main: Tifa Lockhart

Tifa Lockhart

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Monk

1/2

Trample

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, double Tifa Lockhart's power until end of turn.

To double Tifa Lockhart's power, it gets +X/+0, where X is Tifa Lockhart's power when the landfall ability resolves.

0207_MTGFIN_Main: Tifa's Limit Break

Tifa's Limit Break

{G}

Instant

Tiered (Choose one additional cost.)

• Somersault — {0} — Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

• Meteor Strikes — {2} — Double target creature's power and toughness until end of turn.

• Final Heaven — {6}{G} — Triple target creature's power and toughness until end of turn.

To double a creature's power and toughness, that creature gets +X/+Y, where X is that creature's power and Y is that creature's toughness when Tifa's Limit Break resolves. To triple a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+Y, where X is twice that creature's power and Y is twice that creature's toughness when Tifa's Limit Break resolves.

0210_MTGFIN_Main: Traveling Chocobo

Traveling Chocobo

{2}{G}

Creature — Bird

3/2

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play lands and cast Bird spells from the top of your library.

If a land or Bird you control entering the battlefield causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

Traveling Chocobo lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must follow all normal timing rules for Bird spells cast and lands played using the middle ability and must pay all costs for spells cast this way. To cast a spell this way, you may choose to pay any alternative costs or optional additional costs the spell may have (such as a kicker cost). You must pay any mandatory additional costs.

The top card of your library isn't in your hand, so you can't cycle it, discard it, or activate any of its abilities that could be activated from your hand.

Traveling Chocobo's last ability affects a permanent's own "enters" triggered abilities (as long as it's a land or Bird you control) as well as other triggered abilities that trigger when a land or Bird you control enters the battlefield. Such triggered abilities start with "when" or "whenever." Some keyword abilities also include a triggered ability that happens when a permanent enters the battlefield.

Replacement effects are unaffected by Traveling Chocobo's ability. For example, a Bird that enters the battlefield under your control with one +1/+1 counter on it won't receive an additional +1/+1 counter.

Abilities that apply "as [this permanent] enters," such as choosing a color with Crossroads Village, are also unaffected.

Traveling Chocobo's ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If you control two Traveling Chocobos, a land or Bird you control entering causes abilities to trigger three times, not four. A third Traveling Chocobo causes abilities to trigger four times, a fourth causes abilities to trigger five times, and so on.

If a land or Bird you control entering at the same time as Traveling Chocobo (including Traveling Chocobo itself) causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. For example, if Clive's Hideaway's hideaway ability triggers twice, two cards are eventually exiled. The last ability of Clive's Hideaway will allow you to cast both exiled cards without paying their mana costs (assuming you control four or more legendary creatures at that time.)

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Traveling Chocobo's second ability does not affect triggered abilities of permanents your teammate controls.

0166_MTGFIN_Main: Triple Triad

Triple Triad

{3}{R}{R}{R}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, each player exiles the top card of their library. Until end of turn, you may play the card you own exiled this way and each other card exiled this way with lesser mana value than it without paying their mana costs.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

If an exiled card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0038_MTGFIN_Main: Ultima

Ultima

{3}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Destroy all artifacts and creatures. End the turn. (Exile all spells and abilities from the stack, including this card. The player whose turn it is discards down to their maximum hand size. Damage wears off, and "this turn" and "until end of turn" effects end.)

Ending the turn this way means the following things happen in order: (1) All spells and abilities on the stack are exiled. This includes Ultima, though it will continue to resolve. It also includes spells and abilities that can't be countered. (2) All attacking and blocking creatures are removed from combat. (3) State-based actions are checked. No player gets priority, and no triggered abilities are put onto the stack. (4) The current phase and/or step ends. The game skips straight to the cleanup step. The cleanup step happens in its entirety.

If any triggered abilities do trigger during this process, they're put onto the stack during the cleanup step. If this happens, players will have a chance to cast spells and activate abilities, then there will be another cleanup step before the turn finally ends.

0002_MTGFIN_Main: Ultima, Origin of Oblivion

Ultima, Origin of Oblivion

{5}

Legendary Creature — God

4/4

Flying

Whenever Ultima attacks, put a blight counter on target land. For as long as that land has a blight counter on it, it loses all land types and abilities and has "{T}: Add {C}."

Whenever you tap a land for {C}, add an additional {C}.

The affected land keeps any other card types (such as artifact) and supertypes (such as basic or legendary) when it loses its land types.

Ultima's last ability is a triggered mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0083_MTGFIN_Main: Ultros, Obnoxious Octopus

Ultros, Obnoxious Octopus

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Octopus

2/1

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, if at least four mana was spent to cast it, tap target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, if at least eight mana was spent to cast it, put eight +1/+1 counters on Ultros.

Each of Ultros's abilities resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0168_MTGFIN_Main: Vaan, Street Thief

Vaan, Street Thief

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Scout

2/2

Whenever one or more Scouts, Pirates, and/or Rogues you control deal combat damage to a player, exile the top card of that player's library. You may cast it. If you don't, create a Treasure token.

Whenever you cast a spell you don't own, put a +1/+1 counter on each Scout, Pirate, and Rogue you control.

You cast the exiled card while Vaan's first ability is still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

Vaan's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0039a_MTGFIN_Main: Venat, Heart of Hydaelyn

Venat, Heart of Hydaelyn

{1}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elder Wizard

3/3

Whenever you cast a legendary spell, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Hero's Sundering — {7}, {T}: Exile target nonland permanent. Transform Venat. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Hydaelyn, the Mothercrystal

Legendary Creature — God

4/4

Indestructible

Blessing of Light — At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on another target creature you control. Until your next turn, it gains indestructible. If that creature is legendary, draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Hydaelyn, the Mothercrystal's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card even if that creature is legendary.

0125a_MTGFIN_Main: Vincent Valentine

Vincent Valentine

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Assassin

2/2

Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, put a number of +1/+1 counters on Vincent Valentine equal to that creature's power.

Whenever Vincent Valentine attacks, you may transform it.

//

Galian Beast

Legendary Creature — Werewolf Beast

3/2

Trample, lifelink

When Galian Beast dies, return it to the battlefield tapped (front face up).

Use the creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many +1/+1 counters to put on Vincent Valentine.

0126_MTGFIN_Main: Vincent's Limit Break

Vincent's Limit Break

{1}{B}

Instant

Tiered (Choose one additional cost.)

Until end of turn, target creature you control gains "When this creature dies, return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner's control" and has the chosen base power and toughness.

• Galian Beast — {0} — 3/2.

• Death Gigas — {1} — 5/2.

• Hellmasker — {3} — 7/2.

Vincent's Limit Break will overwrite any previous effects that set the creature's power and toughness to specific numbers. Effects that otherwise modify its power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

If the target creature is a token, the ability still triggers when it dies, but you won't return the token to the battlefield because it'll cease to exist when state-based actions are checked.

0248_MTGFIN_Main: Vivi Ornitier

Vivi Ornitier

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Wizard

0/3

{0}: Add X mana in any combination of {U} and/or {R}, where X is Vivi Ornitier's power. Activate only during your turn and only once each turn.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Vivi Ornitier and it deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Vivi Ornitier's first ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and it can't be responded to.

Vivi Ornitier's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0249_MTGFIN_Main: The Wandering Minstrel

The Wandering Minstrel

{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Bard

1/3

Lands you control enter untapped.

The Minstrel's Ballad — At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control five or more Towns, create a 2/2 Elemental creature token that's all colors.

{3}{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}: Other creatures you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of Towns you control.

If a land has an ability that says it enters the battlefield tapped, you choose the order in which that ability's effect and The Wandering Minstrel's effect apply. This means you can choose to have the land enter tapped or untapped. If a land you control is simply put onto the battlefield tapped without a replacement effect being applied, it always enters untapped if you control The Wandering Minstrel.

If The Wandering Minstrel would enter the battlefield at the same time a land you control would enter the battlefield tapped, that land still enters the battlefield tapped.

The Wandering Minstrel's second ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you control five or more Towns. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control five or more Towns at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

The value of X is calculated only once, as The Wandering Minstrel's last ability resolves.

0085_MTGFIN_Main: The Water Crystal

The Water Crystal

{2}{U}{U}

Legendary Artifact

Blue spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

If an opponent would mill one or more cards, they mill that many cards plus four instead.

{4}{U}{U}, {T}: Each opponent mills cards equal to the number of cards in your hand.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of blue spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of The Water Crystal's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If an opponent is instructed to put a card into their graveyard without using the word "mill," The Water Crystal's second ability doesn't apply.

Some older cards have received errata to instruct a player to mill cards rather than to put the top cards of their library into their graveyard. Use the Oracle card reference at Gatherer.Wizards.com to determine whether a specific card has received such errata. As a rule of thumb, if an effect instructs a player to look at or reveal a card before it's put into its owner's graveyard, it's unlikely to have received errata.

In the rare case where you control two of The Water Crystal, each opponent mills eight more cards than originally instructed. If you control three, your opponents mill twelve more, and so on.

0040_MTGFIN_Main: Weapons Vendor

Weapons Vendor

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Artificer

2/2

When this creature enters, draw a card.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control an Equipment, you may pay {1}. When you do, attach target Equipment you control to target creature you control.

You don't choose targets for Weapons Vendor's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {1} this way. You choose targets for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0041_MTGFIN_Main: White Auracite

White Auracite

{2}{W}{W}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until this artifact leaves the battlefield.

{T}: Add {W}.

If White Auracite leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

0043_MTGFIN_Main: The Wind Crystal

The Wind Crystal

{2}{W}{W}

Legendary Artifact

White spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

If you would gain life, you gain twice that much life instead.

{4}{W}{W}, {T}: Creatures you control gain flying and lifelink until end of turn.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of white spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of The Wind Crystal's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

In the rare case where you control two of The Wind Crystal, life you gain is multiplied by four. Three of The Wind Crystal means life you gain is multiplied by eight, and so on.

If an effect would set your life total to a specific number that's higher than your current life total, that effect causes you to gain life equal to the difference. The Wind Crystal will then double the amount of life that effect would cause you to gain. For example, if you have 3 life and an effect says that your life total "becomes 10," you would gain 7 life which The Wind Crystal doubles to 14, so your life total will actually become 17.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause The Wind Crystal's second ability to apply, even though it will cause your team's life total to increase.

0086_MTGFIN_Main: Y'shtola Rhul

Y'shtola Rhul

{4}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Cat Druid

3/5

At the beginning of your end step, exile target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. Then if it's the first end step of the turn, there is an additional end step after this step.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Y'shtola Rhul's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. There won't be an additional end step.

Abilities that trigger "at the beginning of [your/the] end step" will trigger at the beginning of each of your additional end steps as well.

Additional end steps don't come with any other additional steps (such as cleanup). Damage marked on permanents won't be removed until you actually get to the cleanup step (which will happen after your second end step), and "until end of turn" and "this turn" effects won't end until the cleanup step either.

If a permanent with an ability that triggers "at the beginning of the end step" enters during your first end step, that ability won't trigger during that end step, but it will trigger during your second end step. Likewise, if a delayed triggered ability that triggers "at the beginning of the next end step" is created during your first end step, that ability will trigger during your second end step.

0250_MTGFIN_Main: Yuna, Hope of Spira

Yuna, Hope of Spira

{3}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

3/5

During your turn, Yuna and enchantment creatures you control have trample, lifelink, and ward {2}.

At the beginning of your end step, return up to one target enchantment card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. (If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.)

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0045_MTGFIN_Main: Zack Fair

Zack Fair

{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

0/1

Zack Fair enters with a +1/+1 counter on it.

{1}, Sacrifice Zack Fair: Target creature you control gains indestructible until end of turn. Put Zack Fair's counters on that creature and attach an Equipment that was attached to Zack Fair to that creature.

Zack Fair's last ability puts all counters that were on Zack Fair onto the target creature, not just its +1/+1 counters.

Zack Fair's last ability doesn't cause you to move counters from Zack Fair onto the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter Zack Fair had when it was sacrificed onto the target creature.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith ("Whenever a creature you control leaves the battlefield, if it had counters on it, put those counters on The Ozolith.") when Zack Fair's last ability resolves, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature.

0170_MTGFIN_Main: Zell Dincht

Zell Dincht

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Monk

0/3

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

Zell Dincht gets +1/+0 for each land you control.

At the beginning of your end step, return a land you control to its owner's hand.

The effect of Zell Dincht's first ability is cumulative with similar effects. For example, if you control both Zell Dincht and Exploration (an enchantment with "You may play an additional land on each of your turns"), you'll be able to play three lands during each of your turns.

0127a_MTGFIN_Main: Zenos yae Galvus

Zenos yae Galvus

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Warrior

4/4

My First Friend — When Zenos yae Galvus enters, choose a creature an opponent controls. Until end of turn, creatures other than Zenos yae Galvus and the chosen creature get -2/-2.

When the chosen creature leaves the battlefield, transform Zenos yae Galvus.

//

Shinryu, Transcendent Rival

Legendary Creature — Dragon

8/8

Flying

As this creature transforms into Shinryu, choose an opponent.

Burning Chains — When the chosen player loses the game, you win the game.

If this card somehow enters the battlefield with its back face up, it didn't transform, so you won't choose an opponent.

0251_MTGFIN_Main: Zidane, Tantalus Thief

Zidane, Tantalus Thief

{3}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Mutant Scout

3/3

When Zidane enters, gain control of target creature an opponent controls until end of turn. Untap it. It gains lifelink and haste until end of turn.

Whenever an opponent gains control of a permanent from you, you create a Treasure token.

If an opponent gains control of Zidane from you, Zidane's last ability will trigger and you'll create a Treasure token. If an opponent gains control of Zidane and one or more other permanents from you simultaneously, Zidane's last ability will trigger for each of those permanents, including itself. This means you'll create a Treasure token for each of those permanents, including Zidane.

0128_MTGFIN_Main: Zodiark, Umbral God

Zodiark, Umbral God

{B}{B}{B}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — God

5/5

Indestructible

When Zodiark enters, each player sacrifices half the non-God creatures they control of their choice, rounded down.

Whenever a player sacrifices another creature, put a +1/+1 counter on Zodiark.

While resolving Zodiark's second ability, you choose half the non-God creatures you control (rounded down), then each other player in turn order does the same. Then each of the chosen creatures are sacrificed simultaneously.

FINAL FANTASY THROUGH THE AGES CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0001_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Adeline, Resplendent Cathar

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar

(Alternate name: Hero of Light)

{1}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

*/4

Vigilance

Hero of Light's power is equal to the number of creatures you control.

Whenever you attack, for each opponent, create a 1/1 white Human creature token that's tapped and attacking that player or a planeswalker they control.

The ability that defines Adeline's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield. As long as Adeline is on the battlefield (and still a creature), that ability will count Adeline itself.

Attacking with any creatures will cause Adeline's last ability to trigger. Adeline doesn't have to be among them.

Tokens will be created for each of your opponents, not just opponents that you attacked.

You choose whether each token is attacking that opponent or a planeswalker they control as those tokens enter the battlefield.

Although the Human tokens created by the triggered ability are attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

0021_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Akroma's Will

Akroma's Will

(Alternate name: Blessing of the Oracle )

{3}{W}

Instant

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both instead.

• Creatures you control gain flying, vigilance, and double strike until end of turn.

• Creatures you control gain lifelink, indestructible, and protection from each color until end of turn.

There's no extra bonus if you control more than one commander.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

Once you've announced that you're casting a spell, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove your commander to change how many modes you may choose.

Once you've chosen both modes for the spell, it doesn't matter whether you continue to control a commander. This is true even if you somehow no longer control a commander as you finish casting the spell.

0049_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Atraxa, Grand Unifier

Atraxa, Grand Unifier

(Alternate name: Sephiroth, the Savior)

{3}{G}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Angel

7/7

Flying, vigilance, deathtouch, lifelink

When Sephiroth enters, reveal the top ten cards of your library. For each card type, you may put a card of that type from among the revealed cards into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

The card types in Magic include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Hero and Saga are subtypes, not card types.

include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Hero and Saga are subtypes, not card types. If a revealed card has more than one card type, you may choose to put it into your hand for any of its types. For example, an artifact creature card could be put into your hand as the artifact card you choose or as the creature card you choose. If you choose it as the artifact card, you could also put into your hand a creature card, and vice versa.

0015_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Azusa, Lost but Seeking

Azusa, Lost but Seeking

(Alternate name: Princess Sarah)

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Monk

1/2

You may play two additional lands on each of your turns.

The effect of Azusa's first ability is cumulative with similar effects. For example, if you control both Azusa and Exploration (an enchantment with "You may play an additional land on each of your turns"), you'll be able to play four lands during each of your turns.

0007_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Bolas's Citadel

Bolas's Citadel

(Alternate name: Kefka's Tower)

{3}{B}{B}{B}

Legendary Artifact

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play lands and cast spells from the top of your library. If you cast a spell this way, pay life equal to its mana value rather than pay its mana cost.

{T}, Sacrifice ten nonland permanents: Each opponent loses 10 life.

Bolas's Citadel lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of the cards you play from your library.

You can play a land card from the top of your library only if you have available land plays remaining.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than pay its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

Bolas's Citadel may be one of the permanents you sacrifice to activate its last ability.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, the last ability of Bolas's Citadel causes the opposing team to lose 20 life.

0028_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Brainstorm

Brainstorm

(Alternate name: Endwalker)

{U}

Instant

Draw three cards, then put two cards from your hand on top of your library in any order.

You draw three cards and put two cards back all while Brainstorm is resolving. Nothing can happen between the two, and no player may choose to take actions.

0050_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Bruse Tarl, Boorish Herder

Bruse Tarl, Boorish Herder

(Alternate name: Hugo Kupka)

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Ally

3/3

Whenever Hugo Kupka enters or attacks, target creature you control gains double strike and lifelink until end of turn.

Partner

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Bruse Tarl and Ishai are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with red, white, and/or blue in their color identity, but not cards with green or black.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability as the game begins. Losing the ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from any one of them, not from both of them combined.

If something refers to your commander while you have two commanders, it refers to one of them of your choice. If you are instructed to perform an action on your commander (e.g. put it from the command zone into your hand due to Command Beacon), you choose one of your commanders at the time the effect happens.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

You can choose two commanders with partner that are the same color or colors. In Commander Draft, you can even choose two of the same commander with partner if you drafted them. If you do this, make sure you keep the number of times you've cast each from the command zone clear for "commander tax" purposes.

0038_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Captain Lannery Storm

Captain Lannery Storm

(Alternate name: Vaan, Aspiring Sky Pirate)

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Pirate

2/2

Haste

Whenever Vaan attacks, create a Treasure token.

Whenever you sacrifice a Treasure, Vaan gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

You can activate the mana ability of a Treasure even if you have nothing to spend that mana on.

Captain Lannery Storm's last ability triggers whenever you sacrifice a Treasure for any reason, not just to activate a Treasure's mana ability.

If you sacrifice Treasures to cast Captain Lannery Storm, its last ability won't trigger for those Treasures.

0044_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Carpet of Flowers

Carpet of Flowers

(Alternate name: Fal'Cie Paradise)

{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of each of your main phases, if you haven't added mana with this ability this turn, you may add X mana of any one color, where X is the number of Islands target opponent controls.

The ability is not a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

The value of X is calculated only once, as the ability resolves.

0061_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Chromatic Lantern

Chromatic Lantern

(Alternate name: Crystal of Altar Cave)

{3}

Artifact

Lands you control have "{T}: Add one mana of any color."

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

Lands you control won't lose any other abilities they had. They also won't gain or lose any land types.

0064_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Command Beacon

Command Beacon

(Alternate name: Balamb Garden)

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}, Sacrifice this land: Put your commander into your hand from the command zone.

If you cast a commander from your hand, the commander tax doesn't apply. Additionally, that casting won't add to commander tax if you later cast the commander from the command zone.

If your commander isn't in the command zone (or you don't have a commander) as the last ability resolves, nothing happens.

If you have two commanders with the partner ability in the command zone, Command Beacon's effect puts one of your choice into your hand, not both.

0029_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Cryptic Command

Cryptic Command

(Alternate name: To the Crystal Tower)

{1}{U}{U}{U}

Instant

Choose two —

• Counter target spell.

• Return target permanent to its owner's hand.

• Tap all creatures your opponents control.

• Draw a card.

You choose both modes as you cast Cryptic Command. You must choose two different modes.

Look at both chosen modes to determine how many targets Cryptic Command has, if any. If it has at least one target, and all its targets are illegal when it tries to resolve, then it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. For example, if you choose the second and fourth modes, and the permanent is an illegal target when Cryptic Command tries to resolve, you won't draw a card.

0022_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Danitha Capashen, Paragon

Danitha Capashen, Paragon

(Alternate name: Squall Leonhart)

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

2/2

First strike, vigilance, lifelink

Aura and Equipment spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of Aura and Equipment spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Danitha Capashen's last ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0034_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Diabolic Intent

Diabolic Intent

(Alternate name: Shantotto's Coercion)

{1}{B}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Search your library for a card, put that card into your hand, then shuffle.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature to cast this spell; you cannot cast it without sacrificing a creature, and you cannot sacrifice additional creatures.

Players can only respond once this spell has been cast and all its costs have been paid. No one can try to destroy the creature you sacrificed to prevent you from casting this spell.

0051_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Dovin's Veto

Dovin's Veto

(Alternate name: Shadowbringers)

{W}{U}

Instant

This spell can't be countered.

Counter target noncreature spell.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Dovin's Veto. When that spell or ability resolves, Dovin's Veto won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

0045_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Farseek

Farseek

(Alternate name: Newfound Adventure)

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Search your library for a Plains, Island, Swamp, or Mountain card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Farseek can find any land with any of the listed land types, including nonbasic ones, even if that land is a Forest in addition to one or more of those types.

0009_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Fatal Push

Fatal Push

(Alternate name: Battle at the Big Bridge)

{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature if it has mana value 2 or less.

Revolt — Destroy that creature if it has mana value 4 or less instead if a permanent you controlled left the battlefield this turn.

Fatal Push can target any creature, even one with mana value 5 or greater. The creature's mana value is checked only as Fatal Push resolves.

If a creature on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Revolt abilities don't care why the permanent left the battlefield, who caused it to move, or where it moved to. They're equally satisfied by an artifact you sacrificed to pay a cost, a creature you controlled that was destroyed by Sephiroth's Intervention, or an enchantment you returned to a player's hand with Cryptic Command.

Tokens that leave the battlefield will satisfy a revolt ability.

0046_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Fynn, the Fangbearer

Fynn, the Fangbearer

(Alternate name: Vayne Carudas Solidor)

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

1/3

Deathtouch

Whenever a creature you control with deathtouch deals combat damage to a player, that player gets two poison counters.

Losing the game because a player (preferably an opponent) has ten or more poison counters is a rule of the game. Fynn doesn't have to still be on the battlefield when someone (preferably an opponent) gets their tenth poison counter.

0035_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

(Alternate name: The Shadow Lord)

{1}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Praetor

3/3

Whenever a creature deals combat damage to one of your opponents, its controller may pay 1 life. If they do, they draw a card.

{4}{B}{B}{B}, Discard X cards: Exile the top X cards of target opponent's library. You may play lands and cast spells from among cards exiled this way without paying their mana costs.

You must play the cards as you resolve the last ability. You can't wait and play them later.

You may play a land this way only during your own turn and only if you have not yet played a land this turn.

If a spell you cast this way has an {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X.

0013_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Godo, Bandit Warlord

Godo, Bandit Warlord

(Alternate name: Gilgamesh, Weapon Collector)

{5}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Barbarian

3/3

When Gilgamesh enters, you may search your library for an Equipment card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

Whenever Gilgamesh attacks for the first time each turn, untap it and all Samurai you control. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Unlike many effects that grant additional combat phases, you don't get an additional main phase with Godo, Bandit Warlord's ability. The additional combat phase happens immediately after the first combat phase.

0052_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Inalla, Archmage Ritualist

Inalla, Archmage Ritualist

(Alternate name: Kuja, Mage Manufacturer)

{2}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

4/5

Eminence — Whenever another nontoken Wizard you control enters, if Kuja is in the command zone or on the battlefield, you may pay {1}. If you do, create a token that's a copy of that Wizard. The token gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step.

Tap five untapped Wizards you control: Target player loses 7 life.

Inalla must be on the battlefield or in the command zone as the trigger event for its eminence ability occurs and also as the triggered ability resolves. If Inalla is in an appropriate zone as the trigger event occurs but leaves that zone, the ability won't do anything as it resolves.

Notably, if Inalla is on the battlefield and its eminence ability triggers, but it's put into the command zone before that ability resolves, that ability won't do anything as it resolves. This is because an object that changes zones is considered a new object.

0053_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker

Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker

(Alternate name: Benedikta Harman)

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bird Monk

1/1

Flying

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Benedikta Harman.

Partner

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Bruse Tarl and Ishai are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with red, white, and/or blue in their color identity, but not cards with green or black.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability as the game begins. Losing the ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from any one of them, not from both of them combined.

If something refers to your commander while you have two commanders, it refers to one of them of your choice. If you are instructed to perform an action on your commander (e.g. put it from the command zone into your hand due to Command Beacon), you choose one of your commanders at the time the effect happens.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

You can choose two commanders with partner that are the same color or colors. In Commander Draft, you can even choose two of the same commander with partner if you drafted them. If you do this, make sure you keep the number of times you've cast each from the command zone clear for "commander tax" purposes.

0054_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Isshin, Two Heavens as One

Isshin, Two Heavens as One

(Alternate name: Lightning, Lone Commando)

{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai

3/4

If a creature attacking causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

Isshin, Two Heavens as One's ability affects only triggered abilities with conditions that are directly related to attacking, such as "whenever [this creature] attacks" or "whenever you attack with one or more creatures." It does not affect triggered abilities with other trigger conditions, such as "whenever [this creature] becomes tapped."

Isshin's effect doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger twice. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution are also made individually.

0017_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Jodah, the Unifier

Jodah, the Unifier

(Alternate name: Warrior of Light)

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

5/5

Legendary creatures you control get +X/+X, where X is the number of legendary creatures you control.

Whenever you cast a legendary spell from your hand, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a legendary nonland card with lesser mana value. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Both Jodah, the Unifier's triggered ability and the spell cast with that ability resolve before the spell that caused the ability to trigger, even if the original spell was countered in response.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

The legendary nonland card exiled may be cast immediately. If you do not cast it immediately, you don't get to cast it at a later time.

The types and mana value of a double-faced card in exile are determined by the characteristics of its front face. The mana value of a split card is the total mana value of both halves of the split card added together.

If the legendary nonland card exiled this way is a modal double-faced card, and the back face is also a nonland card face, you may cast either face, even if the back face isn't legendary.

If you choose not to cast the card, it remains in exile. The rest of the cards will be put on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

The mana value of the spell that caused the ability to trigger is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was. If that spell had an {X} in its cost, include the chosen value for X when determining its mana value.

If you exile your entire library without exiling a legendary nonland card with lesser mana value, you will randomize the exiled cards and they again become your library, ending the effect. You will not continue to exile and shuffle your library forever.

0036_MTGFIN_CptBonus: K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth

K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth

(Alternate name: Emet-Selch, Ascian)

{4}{B/P}{B/P}{B/P}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Horror Minion

2/2

Lifelink

For each {B} in a cost, you may pay 2 life rather than pay that mana.

Whenever you cast a black spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Emet-Selch.

A Phyrexian mana symbol contributes 1 toward the mana value of a card, even if life is paid for it. Specifically, K'rrik's mana value is always 7.

K'rrik's ability lets you pay 2 life for {B} in any cost you pay, including the mana costs of spells, activation costs, and even costs for special actions (such as morph). Any time you pay mana, that's a cost.

0023_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Kenrith, the Returned King

Kenrith, the Returned King

(Alternate name: Noctis Lucis Caelum)

{4}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

5/5

{R}: All creatures gain trample and haste until end of turn.

{1}{G}: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

{2}{W}: Target player gains 5 life.

{3}{U}: Target player draws a card.

{4}{B}: Put target creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under its owner's control.

Kenrith's last ability can target a creature card in any player's graveyard. Its owner will control the creature, and it will remain on the battlefield even if you leave the game (if you don't own it).

0055_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy

Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy

(Alternate name: Seymour Guado)

{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Druid

2/2

Whenever you tap a nonland permanent for mana, add one mana of any type that permanent produced.

{5}{G}{U}: Look at the top five cards of your library. You may put a non-Human creature card from among them onto the battlefield. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Kinnan's first ability is a triggered mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

You're "tapping a permanent for mana" only if you're activating a mana ability of that permanent that includes the {T} symbol in its cost. A mana ability produces mana as part of its effect.

The types of mana are white, blue, black, red, green, and colorless.

The additional mana is produced by Kinnan, not by the nonland permanent that you tapped for mana.

Kinnan doesn't care about any restrictions or riders the nonland permanent put on the mana it produced. The additional mana Kinnan produces won't have any restrictions or riders.

0056_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Kraum, Ludevic's Opus

Kraum, Ludevic's Opus

(Alternate name: Barnabas Tharmr)

{3}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Horror

4/4

Flying, haste

Whenever an opponent casts their second spell each turn, draw a card.

Partner

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Bruse Tarl and Kraum are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with red, white, and/or blue in their color identity, but not cards with green or black.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability as the game begins. Losing the ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from any one of them, not from both of them combined.

If something refers to your commander while you have two commanders, it refers to one of them of your choice. If you are instructed to perform an action on your commander (e.g. put it from the command zone into your hand due to Command Beacon), you choose one of your commanders at the time the effect happens.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

You can choose two commanders with partner that are the same color or colors. In Commander Draft, you can even choose two of the same commander with partner if you drafted them. If you do this, make sure you keep the number of times you've cast each from the command zone clear for "commander tax" purposes.

0030_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Laboratory Maniac

Laboratory Maniac

(Alternate name: Vana'diel Adventurers)

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

If you would draw a card while your library has no cards in it, you win the game instead.

If for some reason you can't win the game (because your opponent has cast Angel's Grace this turn, for example), you won't lose for having tried to draw a card from a library with no cards in it. The draw was still replaced.

If two or more players each control a Laboratory Maniac and each player is instructed to draw a number of cards, first the player whose turn it is draws that many cards. If this causes that player to win the game instead, the game is immediately over. If the game isn't over yet, repeat this process for each other player in turn order.

0039_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Light Up the Stage

Light Up the Stage

(Alternate name: A Promise Fulfilled)

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Spectacle {R}

Exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

"Spectacle [cost]" means "You may pay [cost] rather than pay this spell's mana cost if an opponent lost life this turn."

Damage dealt to a player causes that player to lose that much life.

Spectacle cares only that an opponent lost life during the turn, not that the opponent's life total is currently lower than it was. For example, if an opponent loses 1 life and then gains 2 life in the same turn, you can cast a spell for its spectacle cost that turn.

Spectacle doesn't change when you can cast the spell. For example, you can't cast a sorcery with spectacle during an opponent's turn unless another effect allows you to do so, even if that player has lost life this turn.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a spectacle cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

A card's spectacle cost is the same no matter how much life your opponents lost or how many opponents lost life.

In a multiplayer game, if an opponent loses life and later that turn leaves the game, you can cast a spell for its spectacle cost. (If a player leaves the game during their turn, that turn continues without an active player.)

0025_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Mangara, the Diplomat

Mangara, the Diplomat

(Alternate name: Minwu, Rebellion Strategist)

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/4

Lifelink

Whenever an opponent attacks with creatures, if two or more of those creatures are attacking you and/or planeswalkers you control, draw a card.

Whenever an opponent casts their second spell each turn, draw a card.

If some of the attacking creatures leave the battlefield while Mangara's triggered ability is on the stack, use the player or planeswalker they were attacking before they left to determine whether you draw a card. On the other hand, if they're removed from combat without leaving the battlefield, use their current information to determine that they're not attacking you or a planeswalker you control anymore.

If your opponent attacks you with one creature and your planeswalker with another, you draw a card.

You draw just one card, no matter how many creatures are attacking you and your planeswalkers beyond the second.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Players can cast spells and activate abilities after the triggered ability resolves but before the spell that caused it to trigger does.

0041_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Mizzix's Mastery

Mizzix's Mastery

(Alternate name: Dawn Warriors' Legacy)

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Exile target card that's an instant or sorcery from your graveyard. For each card exiled this way, copy it, and you may cast the copy without paying its mana cost. Exile Dawn Warriors' Legacy.

Overload {5}{R}{R}{R}

Each of the copies may be cast immediately, during the resolution of Mizzix's Mastery. If you don't cast one or more of the copies immediately, you don't get to cast them at a later time.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

If the copy has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Overload [cost] means "You may choose to pay [cost] rather than pay this spell's mana cost" and "If you chose to pay this spell's overload cost, change its text by replacing all instances of the word 'target' with the word 'each.'"

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell with overload, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with hexproof or with protection from the appropriate color.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an overload cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If you are instructed to cast a spell with overload "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to pay its overload cost instead.

0057_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Muldrotha, the Gravetide

Muldrotha, the Gravetide

(Alternate name: Orphan, Cocoon fal'Cie)

{3}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Avatar

6/6

During each of your turns, you may play a land and cast a permanent spell of each permanent type from your graveyard.

For example, you may cast an artifact creature spell as your artifact spell and cast another artifact creature spell as your creature spell.

Use the type of the card as it's played or cast to determine which permanent type to count it as. For example, if you cast a creature spell from your graveyard, you can cast a card with bestow as an enchantment spell.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of the cards you play from your graveyard. For example, you can't use Muldrotha to play a land if you don't have an available land play or to cast a planeswalker spell during your end step.

You must pay the costs to cast a spell this way. If it has an alternative cost, you may cast it for that cost instead.

Once you begin to cast a spell, losing control of Muldrotha won't affect the spell.

If you play a card from your graveyard and then have a new Muldrotha come under your control in the same turn, you may play another land or spell of that type from your graveyard that turn.

If a permanent card is put into your graveyard during your main phase and the stack is empty, you have a chance to cast it before any player may attempt to remove that card from your graveyard.

If multiple effects allow you to play a card from your graveyard, you must announce which permission you're using as you begin to play the card.

0042_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Najeela, the Blade-Blossom

Najeela, the Blade-Blossom

(Alternate name: Cloud Strife)

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/2

Whenever a Warrior attacks, you may have its controller create a 1/1 white Warrior creature token that's tapped and attacking.

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}: Untap all attacking creatures. They gain trample, lifelink, and haste until end of turn. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase. Activate only during combat.

The controller of each Warrior token created by Najeela chooses which player or planeswalker it's attacking. The tokens don't have to be attacking the same player or planeswalker as the creature that caused the ability to trigger. They can even be attacking players or planeswalkers that weren't being attacked.

Although the tokens created by Najeela's first ability are attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

There is no main phase before the additional combat phase. This means that, for example, you can't activate an equip ability between combats.

0047_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Nature's Claim

Nature's Claim

(Alternate name: Search for the Frozen Esper)

{G}

Instant

Destroy target artifact or enchantment. Its controller gains 4 life.

If the target artifact or enchantment is an illegal target by the time Nature's Claim tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. No player gains 4 life. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does gain 4 life.

0016_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Nyxbloom Ancient

Nyxbloom Ancient

(Alternate name: The Cloudsea Djinn)

{4}{G}{G}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Elemental

5/5

Trample

If you tap a permanent for mana, it produces three times as much of that mana instead.

You're "tapping a permanent for mana" only if you're activating a mana ability of that permanent that includes the {T} symbol in its cost. A mana ability produces mana as part of its effect.

If an ability triggers "whenever you tap" something for mana and produces mana, that triggered mana ability won't be affected by Nyxbloom Ancient.

Nyxbloom Ancient doesn't produce any mana itself. Rather, it causes permanents you tap for mana to produce more mana. If the mana ability of that permanent puts any restrictions or riders on the mana it produces, that will apply to all the mana it produces this way.

The effects of multiple Nyxbloom Ancients are cumulative. For example, if you have two Nyxbloom Ancients on the battlefield, you'll get nine times the original amount and type of mana.

0014_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Purphoros, God of the Forge

Purphoros, God of the Forge

(Alternate name: Kefka Palazzo)

{3}{R}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

6/5

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to red is less than five, Kefka Palazzo isn't a creature.

Whenever another creature you control enters, Kefka Palazzo deals 2 damage to each opponent.

{2}{R}: Creatures you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

A player's devotion to a color is equal to the number of mana symbols of that color among the mana costs of permanents that player controls.

The type-changing ability that can make Purphoros not be a creature functions only on the battlefield. It's always a creature card in other zones, regardless of your devotion to its color. It's always a creature spell while it's on the stack.

As Purphoros enters the battlefield, your devotion to its color will determine whether any replacement effects that affect creatures entering the battlefield apply to Purphoros. Because replacement effects are considered before Purphoros is on the battlefield, the mana symbols in its mana cost won't be counted when determining this.

When Purphoros enters the battlefield, your devotion to its color (including the mana symbols in the mana cost of Purphoros itself) will determine if a creature entered the battlefield or not for abilities that trigger whenever a creature enters the battlefield.

If Purphoros stops being a creature, it loses the type creature and the creature type God. It continues to be a legendary enchantment.

Purphoros's abilities function while it's on the battlefield, regardless of whether it's a creature.

If Purphoros is attacking or blocking and it stops being a creature (probably because your devotion to red was reduced), it will be removed from combat. It won't rejoin combat if it resumes being a creature later during that combat.

Counters put on Purphoros remain on it while it's not a creature, even if they have no effect.

If an effect causes Purphoros to lose all abilities, its ability that causes it to stop being a creature still applies if appropriate.

0043_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

(Alternate name: Zidane Tribal)

{R}

Legendary Creature — Monkey Pirate

2/1

Whenever Zidane Tribal deals combat damage to a player, create a Treasure token and exile the top card of that player's library. Until end of turn, you may cast that card.

Dash {1}{R}

You'll create a Treasure token even if that player has no cards left in their library to exile.

You must still follow all timing restrictions and pay all costs when casting the exiled card. If you exile a land card, you can't play that card.

"Dash [cost]" means "You may cast this card by paying [cost] rather than its mana cost," "If this spell's dash cost was paid, return the permanent this spell becomes to its owner's hand at the beginning of the next end step," and "As long as this permanent's dash cost was paid, it has haste."

If you choose to pay the dash cost rather than the mana cost, you're still casting the spell. It goes on the stack and can be responded to and countered. You can cast a creature spell for its dash cost only when you otherwise could cast that creature spell. Most of the time, this means during your main phase when the stack is empty.

If you pay the dash cost to cast a creature spell, that card will be returned to its owner's hand only if it's still on the battlefield when its triggered ability resolves. If it dies or goes to another zone before then, it will stay where it is.

You don't have to attack with the creature with dash unless another ability says you do.

If a creature enters the battlefield as a copy of or becomes a copy of a creature whose dash cost was paid, the copy won't have haste and won't be returned to its owner's hand.

0002_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Ranger-Captain of Eos

Ranger-Captain of Eos

(Alternate name: Knights of San d'Oria)

{1}{W}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier Ranger

3/3

When this creature enters, you may search your library for a creature card with mana value 1 or less, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Sacrifice this creature: Your opponents can't cast noncreature spells this turn.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

Your opponents may cast spells in response to the last ability of Ranger-Captain of Eos. The ability won't affect those spells and it won't affect spells that those players cast before you activated it. (In other words, the ability can't be used to counter a spell.)

0031_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Rhystic Study

Rhystic Study

(Alternate name: Stay with Me)

{2}{U}

Enchantment

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, you may draw a card unless that player pays {1}.

Rhystic Study's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving. The player gets the option to pay when this triggered ability resolves.

You don't have to decide whether or not to draw a card until after the player decides whether or not to pay.

0003_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Sram, Senior Edificer

Sram, Senior Edificer

(Alternate name: Firion, Swordmaster)

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Advisor

2/2

Whenever you cast an Aura, Equipment, or Vehicle spell, draw a card.

Sram's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0063_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Strixhaven Stadium

Strixhaven Stadium

(Alternate name: Luka Stadium)

{3}

Artifact

{T}: Add {C}. Put a point counter on this artifact.

Whenever a creature deals combat damage to you, remove a point counter from this artifact.

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to an opponent, put a point counter on artifact. Then if it has ten or more point counters on it, remove them all and that player loses the game.

"That player" refers to the opponent who was dealt damage.

If multiple creatures deal combat damage to you or an opponent at the same time, the appropriate ability of Strixhaven Stadium will trigger that many times. You can put these abilities on the stack in any order. The last ability put on the stack will be the first to resolve.

In a multiplayer game, if creatures you control deal combat damage to multiple opponents at the same time, the last ability will trigger multiple times. However, because the counters are removed, it is difficult (but not impossible) to make multiple players lose the game from this ability in the same combat phase.

The check for ten or more point counters happens only as the last ability is resolving. Notably, if you add the tenth point counter some other way, no one will lose the game . . . yet.

0026_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Stroke of Midnight

Stroke of Midnight

(Alternate name: Memories of Nibelheim)

{2}{W}

Instant

Destroy target nonland permanent. Its controller creates a 1/1 white Human creature token.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Stroke of Midnight tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. No player creates a Human token. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does create a Human token.

0010_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Syr Konrad, the Grim

Syr Konrad, the Grim

(Alternate name: Golbez, Clad in Darkness)

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

5/4

Whenever another creature dies, or a creature card is put into a graveyard from anywhere other than the battlefield, or a creature card leaves your graveyard, Golbez deals 1 damage to each opponent.

{1}{B}: Each player mills a card.

If one or more creatures die at the same time as Syr Konrad, its first ability triggers for each of those creatures.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Syr Konrad's first ability causes it to deal 1 damage twice.

0032_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir

Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir

(Alternate name: Edea Kramer)

{2}{U}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/4

Flash

Creature cards you own that aren't on the battlefield have flash.

Each opponent can cast spells only any time they could cast a sorcery.

While you control Teferi, you may exile creature cards in your hand with suspend any time you could cast an instant.

If a spell on the stack has split second while you control Teferi, you can't suspend creature cards since split second stops you from casting them, even though suspending them is a special action.

Teferi's last ability means that in order for an opponent to cast a spell, it must be that opponent's turn, during a main phase, and the stack must be empty. This is true even if a rule or effect allows a sorcery to be cast at another time.

If a spell or ability lets an opponent cast a spell as part of its effect (such as suspend and rebound do), that opponent can't cast that spell since the resolving ability is still on the stack. This is true even if the spell is an instant.

If an effect allows an opponent to cast spells any time they could cast an instant (for example, if your opponent also controls Teferi), the restriction of Teferi's last ability takes precedence over that permission.

0058_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Thrasios, Triton Hero

Thrasios, Triton Hero

(Alternate name: Tidus, Zanarkand Fayth)

{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

1/3

{4}: Scry 1, then reveal the top card of your library. If it's a land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped. Otherwise, draw a card.

Partner

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Kraum and Thrasios are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with green, blue, and/or red in their color identity, but not cards with white or black.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability as the game begins. Losing the ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from any one of them, not from both of them combined.

If something refers to your commander while you have two commanders, it refers to one of them of your choice. If you are instructed to perform an action on your commander (e.g. put it from the command zone into your hand due to Command Beacon), you choose one of your commanders at the time the effect happens.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

You can choose two commanders with partner that are the same color or colors. In Commander Draft, you can even choose two of the same commander with partner if you drafted them. If you do this, make sure you keep the number of times you've cast each from the command zone clear for "commander tax" purposes.

0020_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Traxos, Scourge of Kroog

Traxos, Scourge of Kroog

(Alternate name: Giant of Babil)

{4}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Construct

7/7

Trample

Giant of Babil enters tapped and doesn't untap during your untap step.

Whenever you cast a historic spell, untap Giant of Babil.

A historic spell is a spell that is legendary, is an artifact, or is a Saga.

Some abilities trigger "whenever you cast a historic spell." Such an ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

An ability that triggers "whenever you cast a historic spell" doesn't trigger if a historic card is put onto the battlefield without being cast.

Lands are never cast, so abilities that trigger "whenever you cast a historic spell" won't trigger if you play a legendary land. They also won't trigger if a card on the battlefield transforms into a legendary permanent.

0018_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Tymna the Weaver

Tymna the Weaver

(Alternate name: Cecil Harvey)

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Lifelink

At the beginning of each of your postcombat main phases, you may pay X life, where X is the number of opponents that were dealt combat damage this turn. If you do, draw X cards.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Tymna and Bruse Tarl are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with red, white, and/or black in their color identity, but not cards with green or blue.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability as the game begins. Losing the ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from any one of them, not from both of them combined.

If something refers to your commander while you have two commanders, it refers to one of them of your choice. If you are instructed to perform an action on your commander (e.g. put it from the command zone into your hand due to Command Beacon), you choose one of your commanders at the time the effect happens.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

You can choose two commanders with partner that are the same color or colors. In Commander Draft, you can even choose two of the same commander with partner if you drafted them. If you do this, make sure you keep the number of times you've cast each from the command zone clear for "commander tax" purposes.

0005_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Urza, Lord High Artificer

Urza, Lord High Artificer

(Alternate name: Terra Branford)

{2}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

1/4

When Terra Branford enters, create a 0/0 colorless Construct artifact creature token with "This token gets +1/+1 for each artifact you control."

Tap an untapped artifact you control: Add {U}.

{5}: Shuffle your library, then exile the top card. Until end of turn, you may play that card without paying its mana cost.

The token created by Urza's first ability will count itself, so it'll be at least 1/1.

You can tap any untapped artifact you control to pay the cost of the mana ability, including an artifact creature you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn. Tapping an Equipment this way won't affect its abilities or the equipped creature.

If you don't play the card exiled with Urza's last ability, it remains in exile.

Urza's last ability doesn't change when you can play the exiled card. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty. If you exile a land card, you can play it only during your main phase and only if you have an available land play remaining.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

0037_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire

Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire

(Alternate name: Ardyn Izunia)

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Demon Rogue

2/3

Deathtouch

Boast — {1}{B}: Target player searches their library for a card, then shuffles and puts that card on top.

"Boast — [Cost]: [Effect]" means "[Cost]: [Effect]. Activate only if this creature attacked this turn and only once each turn."

A boast ability can be activated at any point after the creature with that ability has been declared as an attacker. This can be before blockers are declared, after blockers are declared but before combat damage is dealt, during combat after combat damage is dealt, during the postcombat main phase, during the end step, or, in some unusual cases, during the cleanup step.

If it's not your turn and you gain control of a creature with a boast ability after that creature attacked, you can activate that creature's boast ability if it hasn't been activated yet that turn.

If a creature with a boast ability is put onto the battlefield attacking, it was never declared as an attacker. Its boast ability can't be activated that turn.

If an effect adds additional combat phases to a turn and a creature with a boast ability attacks more than once during that turn, its boast ability can still be activated only once.

0006_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Venser, Shaper Savant

Venser, Shaper Savant

(Alternate name: Master Xande)

{2}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Flash

When Master Xande enters, return target spell or permanent to its owner's hand.

If Venser's triggered ability targets a spell cast with flashback, that spell will be exiled instead of returning to its owner's hand.

If a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it just no longer exists. This works even against a spell that can't be countered.

If a copy of a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's moved there, then it will cease to exist as a state-based action. It can't be recast.

0059_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Vial Smasher the Fierce

Vial Smasher the Fierce

(Alternate name: Clive Rosfield)

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Berserker

2/3

Whenever you cast your first spell each turn, choose an opponent at random. Clive Rosfield deals damage equal to that spell's mana value to that player or a planeswalker that player controls.

Partner

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Bruse Tarl and Vial Smasher are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with red, white, and/or black in their color identity, but not cards with green or blue.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability as the game begins. Losing the ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from any one of them, not from both of them combined.

If something refers to your commander while you have two commanders, it refers to one of them of your choice. If you are instructed to perform an action on your commander (e.g. put it from the command zone into your hand due to Command Beacon), you choose one of your commanders at the time the effect happens.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

You can choose two commanders with partner that are the same color or colors. In Commander Draft, you can even choose two of the same commander with partner if you drafted them. If you do this, make sure you keep the number of times you've cast each from the command zone clear for "commander tax" purposes.

0019_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Winota, Joiner of Forces

Winota, Joiner of Forces

(Alternate name: Bartz Klauser)

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

4/4

Whenever a non-Human creature you control attacks, look at the top six cards of your library. You may put a Human creature card from among them onto the battlefield tapped and attacking. It gains indestructible until end of turn. Put the rest of the cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If more than one non-Human creature you control attacks, Winota's ability triggers separately for each of them. For example, if three non-Human creatures attack, you won't look at the top eighteen cards of your library at once; you'll look at six, finish resolving the ability, and then repeat the process twice more as the other instances of the ability resolve.

You choose which player, planeswalker, or battle the Human is attacking. It doesn't have to be attacking the same player, planeswalker, or battle that the non-Human creature is attacking.

Although the Human is an attacking creature, it was never declared as an attacking creature. This means that abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when it enters the battlefield attacking.

Any effects that say that the Human can't attack (such as that of Propaganda, or if you get a Human with defender) affect only the declaration of attackers. They won't stop the Human you find from entering the battlefield attacking.

0011_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

(Alternate name: The Emperor, Hell Tyrant)

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/4

Protection from Humans

Pay 1 life, Sacrifice another creature: Put a -1/-1 counter on up to one target creature and draw a card.

{B}{B}, Discard a card: Proliferate.

To proliferate means to choose any number of permanents and/or players that have a counter, then give each one additional counter of each kind that permanent or player already has.

To proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter, only the ones you want to add another counter to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

An ability that triggers "Whenever you proliferate" triggers even if you chose no permanents or players while doing so.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

If a permanent ever has both +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it at the same time, they're removed in pairs as a state-based action so that the permanent has only one of those kinds of counters on it.

0060_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow

Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow

(Alternate name: Yuffie Kisaragi)

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Ninja

1/3

Commander ninjutsu {U}{B}

Whenever a Ninja you control deals combat damage to a player, reveal the top card of your library and put that card into your hand. Each opponent loses life equal to that card's mana value.

"Commander ninjutsu [cost]" means "[Cost], Reveal this card from your hand or from the command zone, Return an unblocked attacking creature you control to its owner's hand: Put this card onto the battlefield tapped and attacking."

Commander ninjutsu is a variant of ninjutsu that can be activated from the command zone as well as from your hand. Just as with regular ninjutsu, the Ninja enters attacking the player or planeswalker that the returned creature was attacking.

Although the ninjutsu ability has the creature enter the battlefield attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

Activating Yuriko's commander ninjutsu ability isn't the same as casting Yuriko as a spell. You won't have to pay the commander tax to activate that ability, and activating that ability won't increase the commander tax to pay later.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

STARTER KIT CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0554_MTGFIN_StartNew: Beatrix, Loyal General

Beatrix, Loyal General

{4}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

4/4

Vigilance (Attacking doesn't cause this creature to tap.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may attach any number of Equipment you control to target creature you control.

You choose which Equipment to attach as Beatrix's last ability resolves. Players can't take actions between the time you choose what to attach and the time they're attached to the target creature.

You can't use Beatrix's last ability to try to attach an Equipment to a creature if that Equipment can't legally be attached to that creature.

0552_MTGFIN_StrtFace: Cloud, Planet's Champion

Cloud, Planet's Champion

{3}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier Mercenary

4/4

During your turn, as long as Cloud is equipped, it has double strike and indestructible. (This creature deals both first-strike and regular combat damage. Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy this creature.)

Equip abilities you activate that target Cloud cost {2} less to activate.

Cloud's last ability reduces only the amount of generic mana you pay for equip abilities that target Cloud. For example, it will reduce {2} to {0}, but it will have no effect on an equip cost of {G}.

Some Equipment creature cards in other sets have reconfigure, a different ability that attaches them to a creature. Reconfigure is not an equip ability, and reconfigure costs are not reduced by Cloud's last ability. Equip variants or equip abilities with restrictions, like the "equip legendary creature" ability of Wrecking Ball Arm, are still equip abilities, and their costs will be reduced by Cloud's last ability.

0557_MTGFIN_StartNew: Deadly Embrace

Deadly Embrace

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature an opponent controls. Then draw a card for each creature that died this turn.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Deadly Embrace tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw cards.

0559_MTGFIN_StartNew: Judgment Bolt

Judgment Bolt

{3}{R}

Instant

Judgment Bolt deals 5 damage to target creature and X damage to that creature's controller, where X is the number of Equipment you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Judgment Bolt resolves.

0560_MTGFIN_StartNew: Lightning, Security Sergeant

Lightning, Security Sergeant

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever Lightning deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card for as long as you control Lightning.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

If another player gains control of Lightning, you won't be able to play any of the exiled cards, even if you later regain control of Lightning. Similarly, if Lightning leaves the battlefield and later returns, you won't be able to play the cards that were exiled the first time it was on the battlefield since it's a new object.

COMMANDER CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0076_MTGFIN_CommNew: Aerith, Last Ancient

Aerith, Last Ancient

{2}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric Druid

3/5

Lifelink

Raise — At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand. If you gained 7 or more life this turn, return that card to the battlefield instead.

Aerith's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you gained life this turn. If you didn't, the ability won't trigger at all. Once your end step begins, it's too late to gain life in order to cause this ability to trigger. However, the last part of the ability will check how much life you've gained as the ability resolves, so if you've only gained 5 life this turn by the time the end step comes around, you could still gain 2 more life while this ability is on the stack in order to return the target creature card to the battlefield instead of your hand.

0009_MTGFIN_CommNew: Alisaie Leveilleur

Alisaie Leveilleur

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elf Wizard

3/2

Partner with Alphinaud Leveilleur (When this creature enters, target player may put Alphinaud Leveilleur into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

First strike

Dualcast — The second spell you cast each turn costs {2} less to cast.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of the second spell you cast each turn.

Spells that were cast before Alisaie Leveilleur entered count. If Alisaie Leveilleur was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

"Partner with [name]" represents two abilities. The first is a triggered ability: "When this permanent enters, target player may search their library for a card named [name], reveal it, put it into their hand, then shuffle."

Note that the target player searches their library (which may be affected by effects such as that of Stranglehold) and that the card they find is revealed, even though these words aren't included in the ability's reminder text.

The second ability represented by the "partner with [name]" keyword modifies the rules for deck construction in the Commander variant and has no function outside of that variant. If a legendary creature card with "partner with [name]" is designated as your commander, the named legendary creature card can also be designated as your commander.

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Alisaie Leveilleur and Alphinaud Leveilleur are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with white and/or blue in their color identity, but not black, red, or green.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability or corresponding "partner with" abilities as the game begins. A creature with a "partner with" ability can't partner with any creature other than its designated partner. Losing a partner ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from one of them, not from both of them combined. Command Beacon's effect puts one into your hand from the command zone, not both.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

The triggered ability of the "partner with" keyword still triggers in a Commander game. If your other commander has somehow ended up in your library, you can find it. You can also target another player, whether or not they have that card in their library.

0033_MTGFIN_CommNew: Alphinaud Leveilleur

Alphinaud Leveilleur

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elf Wizard

2/4

Partner with Alisaie Leveilleur (When this creature enters, target player may put Alisaie Leveilleur into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Vigilance

Eukrasia — Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, draw a card.

Alphinaud Leveilleur's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

Spells that were cast before Alphinaud Leveilleur entered count. If Alphinaud Leveilleur was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

"Partner with [name]" represents two abilities. The first is a triggered ability: "When this permanent enters, target player may search their library for a card named [name], reveal it, put it into their hand, then shuffle."

Note that the target player searches their library (which may be affected by effects such as that of Stranglehold) and that the card they find is revealed, even though these words aren't included in the ability's reminder text.

The second ability represented by the "partner with [name]" keyword modifies the rules for deck construction in the Commander variant and has no function outside of that variant. If a legendary creature card with "partner with [name]" is designated as your commander, the named legendary creature card can also be designated as your commander.

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Alisaie Leveilleur and Alphinaud Leveilleur are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with white and/or blue in their color identity, but not black, red, or green.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability or corresponding "partner with" abilities as the game begins. A creature with a "partner with" ability can't partner with any creature other than its designated partner. Losing a partner ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from one of them, not from both of them combined. Command Beacon's effect puts one into your hand from the command zone, not both.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

The triggered ability of the "partner with" keyword still triggers in a Commander game. If your other commander has somehow ended up in your library, you can find it. You can also target another player, whether or not they have that card in their library.

0077_MTGFIN_CommNew: Ardbert, Warrior of Darkness

Ardbert, Warrior of Darkness

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Warrior

2/2

Whenever you cast a white spell, put a +1/+1 counter on each legendary creature you control. They gain vigilance until end of turn.

Whenever you cast a black spell, put a +1/+1 counter on each legendary creature you control. They gain menace until end of turn.

Each of Ardbert's abilities resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0010_MTGFIN_CommNew: Auron, Venerated Guardian

Auron, Venerated Guardian

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Spirit Samurai

2/5

Vigilance

Shooting Star — Whenever Auron attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it. When you do, exile target creature defending player controls with power less than Auron's power until Auron leaves the battlefield.

You don't choose a target for Auron's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you put a +1/+1 counter on it this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

Once a creature is exiled by the reflexive triggered ability, it doesn't matter what happens to Auron's power. Reducing Auron's power below the exiled creature's power won't cause the exiled creature to return to the battlefield.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0053_MTGFIN_CommNew: Avalanche of Sector 7

Avalanche of Sector 7

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rebel

*/3

Menace

Avalanche of Sector 7's power is equal to the number of artifacts your opponents control.

Whenever an opponent activates an ability of an artifact they control, Avalanche of Sector 7 deals 1 damage to that player.

The ability that defines Avalanche of Sector 7's power applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text.

0078_MTGFIN_CommNew: Banon, the Returners' Leader

Banon, the Returners' Leader

{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric Rebel

1/3

Pray — Once during each of your turns, you may cast a creature spell from among cards in your graveyard that were put there from anywhere other than the battlefield this turn.

Whenever you attack, you may pay {1} and discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Banon's first ability.

0079_MTGFIN_CommNew: Barret, Avalanche Leader

Barret, Avalanche Leader

{2}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Rebel

4/4

Reach

Avalanche! — Whenever an Equipment you control enters, create a 2/2 red Rebel creature token.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach up to one target Equipment you control to target Rebel you control.

You can't use Barret's last ability to try to attach an Equipment to a Rebel if that Equipment can't legally be attached to that Rebel.

0035_MTGFIN_CommNew: Blue Mage's Cane

Blue Mage's Cane

{2}{U}

Artifact — Equipment

Job select

Equipped creature gets +0/+2, is a Wizard in addition to its other types, and has "Whenever this creature attacks, exile up to one target instant or sorcery card from defending player's graveyard. If you do, copy it. You may cast the copy by paying {3} rather than paying its mana cost."

Spirit of the Whalaqee — Equip {2}

You cast the copy while the ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn.

If the spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it by paying {3} rather than paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell by paying {3} rather than paying its mana cost, you can't choose to cast it for any other alternative cost. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the card.

If you don't want to cast the copy, you can choose not to; the copy ceases to exist the next time state-based actions are performed.

0066_MTGFIN_CommNew: Bugenhagen, Wise Elder

Bugenhagen, Wise Elder

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Shaman

1/3

Reach

At the beginning of your upkeep, if you control a creature with power 7 or greater, draw a card.

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

Bugenhagen's second ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you control a creature with power 7 or greater. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control a creature with power 7 or greater at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0054_MTGFIN_CommNew: Cait Sith, Fortune Teller

Cait Sith, Fortune Teller

{3}{R}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Cat Moogle

3/3

Lucky Slots — At the beginning of combat on your turn, scry 1, then exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn. When you exile a card this way, target creature you control gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is that card's mana value.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

You don't choose a target for Cait Sith's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you exile a card this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

The value of X is calculated only once, as the reflexive triggered ability resolves.

If the exiled card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0001_MTGFIN_Face: Celes, Rune Knight

Celes, Rune Knight

{1}{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard Knight

4/4

When Celes enters, discard any number of cards, then draw that many cards plus one.

Whenever one or more other creatures you control enter, if one or more of them entered from a graveyard or was cast from a graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

You choose how many cards to discard as Celes's first ability resolves. You may choose to discard no cards and just draw a card.

0011_MTGFIN_CommNew: Champions from Beyond

Champions from Beyond

{X}{W}{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, create X 1/1 colorless Hero creature tokens.

Light Party — Whenever you attack with four or more creatures, scry 2, then draw a card.

Full Party — Whenever you attack with eight or more creatures, those creatures get +4/+4 until end of turn.

The second and third abilities of Champions from Beyond don't care what happens to those creatures after you attack with them. Once the second ability triggers, you'll scry 2 and then draw a card when it resolves even if one or more of those creatures left the battlefield or were otherwise removed from combat. Similarly, once the third ability triggers, those creatures will get +4/+4 when it resolves, even if one or more of those creatures left the battlefield. Any of those creatures that were removed from combat but are still on the battlefield will still get +4/+4.

While the second and third abilities of Champions from Beyond have "Party" in their flavor words, neither of them refer to a player's party (a mechanic from previous releases that also uses the term "full party").

0013_MTGFIN_CommNew: Cid, Freeflier Pilot

Cid, Freeflier Pilot

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Pilot

2/2

Equipment and Vehicle spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Jump — During your turn, Cid has flying.

{2}, {T}: Return target Equipment or Vehicle card from your graveyard to your hand.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of Equipment and Vehicle spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Cid's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0002_MTGFIN_Face: Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER

Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER

{2}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier Mercenary

4/4

Haste

When Cloud enters, attach up to one target Equipment you control to it.

Whenever Cloud attacks, draw a card for each equipped attacking creature you control. Then if Cloud has power 7 or greater, create two Treasure tokens.

You can't use Cloud's second ability to try to attach an Equipment to Cloud if that Equipment can't legally be attached to Cloud.

0015_MTGFIN_CommNew: Coin of Fate

Coin of Fate

{1}{W}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, surveil 1.

{3}{W}, {T}, Exile two creature cards from your graveyard, Sacrifice this artifact: An opponent chooses one of the exiled cards. You put that card on the bottom of your library and return the other to the battlefield tapped. You become the monarch.

The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

0016_MTGFIN_CommNew: Cyan, Vengeful Samurai

Cyan, Vengeful Samurai

{6}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai

3/3

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature card in your graveyard.

Double strike

Whenever one or more creature cards leave your graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on Cyan.

If multiple creature cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Cyan's last ability will trigger only once.

0017_MTGFIN_CommNew: Dancer's Chakrams

Dancer's Chakrams

{3}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Job select (When this Equipment enters, create a 1/1 colorless Hero creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature gets +2/+2, has lifelink and "Other commanders you control get +2/+2 and have lifelink," and is a Performer in addition to its other types.

Krishna — Equip {3}

The last ability granted by Dancer's Chakrams to the equipped creature applies whether or not Dancer's Chakrams is attached to a commander.

0080_MTGFIN_CommNew: Edgar, Master Machinist

Edgar, Master Machinist

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer Noble

2/4

Once during each of your turns, you may cast an artifact spell from your graveyard. If you cast a spell this way, that artifact enters tapped.

Tools — Whenever Edgar attacks, it gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the greatest mana value among artifacts you control.

You must still pay all costs and follow any timing restrictions and permissions for artifact spells you cast from your graveyard this way. Normally, you'll be able to cast them only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Edgar must be under your control in order to start casting an artifact spell using its first ability, but it doesn't need to stay under your control throughout that process or be under your control as the spell resolves. If, for example, you sacrifice Edgar to pay an additional cost of the spell or Edgar is destroyed in response, the spell will still resolve normally.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Edgar's last ability resolves.

If an artifact you control has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of calculating its mana value.

0018_MTGFIN_CommNew: Elena, Turk Recruit

Elena, Turk Recruit

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

1/4

When Elena enters, return target non-Assassin historic card from your graveyard to your hand. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

Whenever you cast a historic spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Elena.

A historic spell is a spell that is legendary, is an artifact, or is a Saga.

Some abilities trigger "whenever you cast a historic spell." Such an ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

An ability that triggers "whenever you cast a historic spell" doesn't trigger if a historic card is put onto the battlefield without being cast.

Lands are never cast, so abilities that trigger "whenever you cast a historic spell" won't trigger if you play a legendary land. They also won't trigger if a card on the battlefield transforms into a legendary permanent.

0081_MTGFIN_CommNew: Emet-Selch of the Third Seat

Emet-Selch of the Third Seat

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elder Wizard

3/4

Spells you cast from your graveyard cost {2} less to cast.

Whenever one or more opponents lose life, you may cast target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead. Do this only once each turn.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of spells you cast from your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Emet-Selch of the Third Seat's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

You choose whether to cast the target card while Emet-Selch of the Third Seat's second ability is still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

0043_MTGFIN_CommNew: Espers to Magicite

Espers to Magicite

{3}{B}

Instant

Exile each opponent's graveyard. When you do, choose up to one target creature card exiled this way. Create a token that's a copy of that card, except it's an artifact and it loses all other card types.

You don't choose a target for Espers to Magicite at the time you cast it. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you exile each opponent's graveyard this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

Except for the listed exceptions, the token copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card may have been at any point before it was exiled.

The token is an artifact instead of its other types. This is a copiable value of the token that other effects may copy.

If the copied card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If a card copied by the token had any "when [this permanent] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0082_MTGFIN_CommNew: Estinien Varlineau

Estinien Varlineau

{2}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elf Warrior

3/3

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Estinien Varlineau. It gains flying until end of turn.

At the beginning of your second main phase, you draw X cards and lose X life, where X is the number of your opponents who were dealt combat damage by Estinien Varlineau or a Dragon this turn.

Estinien Varlineau's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0044_MTGFIN_CommNew: Eye of Nidhogg

Eye of Nidhogg

{2}{B}

Legendary Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature is a black Dragon with base power and toughness 4/2, has flying and deathtouch, and is goaded. (It attacks each combat if able and attacks a player other than you if able.)

When Eye of Nidhogg is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, return it to its owner's hand.

Eye of Nidhogg overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness without setting base power and/or toughness will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

Eye of Nidhogg overwrites all colors and creature types the enchanted creature has. It's just a black Dragon. The creature keeps any supertypes it has (such as legendary), as well as any other card types it has (such as enchantment).

Eye of Nidhogg may enchant a permanent that is only temporarily a creature, such as a Vehicle. If this happens, Eye of Nidhogg will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action once the creature stops being a creature.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if Eye of Nidhogg becomes attached to it or unattached from it during that turn.

If, during a player's declare attackers step, a creature that player controls that's been goaded is tapped, is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, or hasn't been under that player's control continuously since the turn began (and doesn't have haste), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having a creature attack a player, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack that player.

If the creature doesn't meet any of the above exceptions and can attack, it must attack a player other than the controller of the spell or ability that goaded it if able. If the creature can't attack any of those players but could otherwise attack, it must attack a planeswalker an opponent controls, a battle an opponent protects, or the player that goaded it.

Being goaded isn't an ability the creature has. Once it's been goaded, it must attack as detailed above even if it loses all abilities.

Attacking with a goaded creature doesn't cause it to stop being goaded. If there is an additional combat phase that turn, or if another player gains control of it before it stops being goaded, it must attack again if able.

If a creature you control has been goaded by multiple opponents, it must attack one of your opponents that hasn't goaded it, as that fulfills the maximum number of goad requirements. If a creature you control has been goaded by each of your opponents, the creature must attack an opponent (rather than a planeswalker or battle), but you choose which opponent it attacks.

0045_MTGFIN_CommNew: The Falcon, Airship Restored

The Falcon, Airship Restored

{2}{B}

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

4/3

Flying

Whenever The Falcon deals combat damage to a player, you may sacrifice it. When you do, return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

{4}{B}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Crew 2

You don't choose a target for The Falcon's second ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice The Falcon this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0046_MTGFIN_CommNew: Fandaniel, Telophoroi Ascian

Fandaniel, Telophoroi Ascian

{4}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elder Wizard

4/5

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, surveil 1.

At the beginning of your end step, each opponent may sacrifice a nontoken creature of their choice. Each opponent who doesn't loses 2 life for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

Fandaniel's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

While resolving Fandaniel's second ability, the next opponent in turn order chooses up to one nontoken creature to be sacrificed, then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then each of the chosen creatures are sacrificed simultaneously. Finally, each opponent who didn't sacrifice a creature this way loses 2 life for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

0003_MTGFIN_Face: G'raha Tia, Scion Reborn

G'raha Tia, Scion Reborn

{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Cat Wizard

2/3

Lifelink

Throw Wide the Gates — Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, you may pay X life, where X is that spell's mana value. If you do, create a 1/1 colorless Hero creature token and put X +1/+1 counters on it. Do this only once each turn.

G'raha Tia's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

Alternative costs, additional costs, and cost reductions don't change a spell's mana value. Its mana value is still based on its mana cost.

For spells on the stack with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

0019_MTGFIN_CommNew: Gatta and Luzzu

Gatta and Luzzu

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

1/1

Flash

When Gatta and Luzzu enters, choose target creature you control. If damage would be dealt to that creature this turn, prevent that damage and put that many +1/+1 counters on it.

If damage that can't be prevented is dealt to the target creature after Gatta and Luzzu's last ability resolves, you still put that many +1/+1 counters on it.

0055_MTGFIN_CommNew: Gau, Feral Youth

Gau, Feral Youth

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Berserker

2/2

Rage — Whenever Gau attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

At the beginning of each end step, if a card left your graveyard this turn, Gau deals damage equal to its power to each opponent.

Gau's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if a card left your graveyard this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all. Once your end step begins, it's too late to make a card leave your graveyard in order to cause this ability to trigger.

If Gau is no longer on the battlefield when its last ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage the ability deals.

0020_MTGFIN_CommNew: General Leo Cristophe

General Leo Cristophe

{4}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

When General Leo Cristophe enters, return up to one target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. Then put a +1/+1 counter on General Leo Cristophe for each creature you control.

If the target creature card is an illegal target as General Leo Cristophe's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't put +1/+1 counters on General Leo Cristophe.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0056_MTGFIN_CommNew: Gogo, Mysterious Mime

Gogo, Mysterious Mime

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Wizard

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may have Gogo become a copy of another target creature you control until end of turn, except its name is Gogo, Mysterious Mime. If you do, Gogo and that creature each get +2/+0 and gain haste until end of turn and attack this turn if able.

Gogo copies exactly what was printed on the original creature, with the listed exception (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If Gogo copies a legendary creature, Gogo will also be legendary, but because its name remains Gogo, Mysterious Mime, the "legend rule" won't cause either of them to be put into the graveyard.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Gogo becomes a copy of whatever that creature is copying, with the listed exception.

If the copied creature is a token, Gogo copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exception.

0021_MTGFIN_CommNew: Heidegger, Shinra Executive

Heidegger, Shinra Executive

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target creature you control gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the number of Soldiers you control.

At the beginning of your end step, create a number of 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens equal to the number of opponents who control more creatures than you.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Heidegger's first ability resolves.

0022_MTGFIN_CommNew: Helitrooper

Helitrooper

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

1/2

Flying

Whenever this creature attacks, another target attacking creature gains flying until end of turn.

Equip abilities you activate that target this creature cost {2} less to activate.

Helitrooper's last ability reduces only the amount of generic mana you pay for equip abilities that target Helitrooper. For example, it will reduce {2} to {0}, but it will have no effect on an equip cost of {G}.

Some Equipment creature cards in other sets have reconfigure, a different ability that attaches them to a creature. Reconfigure is not an equip ability, and reconfigure costs are not reduced by Helitrooper's last ability. Equip variants or equip abilities with restrictions, like the "equip legendary creature" ability of Wrecking Ball Arm, are still equip abilities, and their costs will be reduced by Helitrooper's last ability. (Sure, Helitrooper isn't normally legendary, but there are ways to fix that.)

0036_MTGFIN_CommNew: Hermes, Overseer of Elpis

Hermes, Overseer of Elpis

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elder Wizard

2/4

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create a 1/1 blue Bird creature token with flying and vigilance.

Whenever you attack with one or more Birds, scry 2.

Hermes's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0083_MTGFIN_CommNew: Hildibrand Manderville

Hildibrand Manderville

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Detective

2/2

Creature tokens you control get +1/+1.

When Hildibrand Manderville dies, you may cast it from your graveyard as an Adventure until the end of your next turn.

//ADV//

Gentleman's Rise

{2}{B}

Instant — Adventure

Create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions for Gentleman's Rise when casting it with the permission of Hildibrand Manderville's triggered ability. You must pay its mana cost (or, if another effect allows, an alternative cost).

0037_MTGFIN_CommNew: Hraesvelgr of the First Brood

Hraesvelgr of the First Brood

{4}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dragon

5/5

Flying, vigilance, ward {2}

Shiva's Aid — When Hraesvelgr enters and whenever you cast a noncreature spell, target creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn and can't be blocked this turn.

Hraesvelgr's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

Once a creature has been blocked, Hraesvelgr's last ability won't cause it to become unblocked.

0047_MTGFIN_CommNew: Interceptor, Shadow's Hound

Interceptor, Shadow's Hound

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Dog

4/3

Menace

Assassins you control have menace.

Whenever you attack with one or more legendary creatures, you may pay {2}{B}. If you do, return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped and attacking.

As Interceptor returns to the battlefield because of its triggered ability, you choose which player, planeswalker, or battle it's attacking. It doesn't have to attack the same player, planeswalker, or battle as your legendary creatures.

Although Interceptor's last ability causes it to enter attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when it enters attacking.

0084_MTGFIN_CommNew: Kefka, Dancing Mad

Kefka, Dancing Mad

{5}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

6/6

During your turn, Kefka has indestructible.

At the beginning of your end step, exile a card at random from each opponent's graveyard. You may cast any number of spells from among cards exiled this way without paying their mana costs. Then each player who owns a spell you cast this way loses life equal to its mana value.

You choose which spells to cast (if any) as Kefka's last ability resolves. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on their types are ignored.

Cards you choose not to cast this way (or can't cast this way) remain in exile.

You cast the spells one at a time, choosing modes, targets, and so on. The last spell you cast will be the first one to resolve.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0085_MTGFIN_CommNew: Kimahri, Valiant Guardian

Kimahri, Valiant Guardian

{2}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Cat Warrior

3/3

Vigilance

Ronso Rage — At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Kimahri and tap target creature an opponent controls. Then you may have Kimahri become a copy of that creature, except its name is Kimahri, Valiant Guardian and it has vigilance and this ability.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Kimahri's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't put a counter on Kimahri, and Kimahri won't become a copy of anything.

Kimahri copies exactly what was printed on the original creature, with the listed exceptions (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Kimahri becomes a copy of whatever that creature is copying, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature is a token, Kimahri copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exceptions.

0086_MTGFIN_CommNew: Krile Baldesion

Krile Baldesion

{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Wizard

2/1

Lifelink

Trace Aether — Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, you may return target creature card with mana value equal to that spell's mana value from your graveyard to your hand. Do this only once each turn.

Krile Baldesion's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

For spells on the stack with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0067_MTGFIN_CommNew: Lifestream's Blessing

Lifestream's Blessing

{4}{G}{G}

Instant

Draw X cards, where X is the greatest power among creatures you controlled as you cast this spell. If this spell was cast from exile, you gain twice X life.

Foretell {4}{G} (During your turn, you may pay {2} and exile this card from your hand face down. Cast it on a later turn for its foretell cost.)

The value of X is determined only once, as you cast Lifestream's Blessing. It doesn't matter what happens to your creatures after this; the value of X won't change.

Because exiling a card with foretell from your hand is a special action, you can do so any time you have priority during your turn, including in response to spells and abilities. Once you announce you're taking the action, no other player can respond by trying to remove the card from your hand.

Casting a foretold card from exile follows the timing rules for that card. If you foretell an instant card, you can cast it as soon as the next player's turn. In most cases, if you foretell a card that isn't an instant, you'll have to wait until your next turn to cast it.

If you're casting a foretold card from exile for its foretell cost, you can't choose to cast it for any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

0087_MTGFIN_CommNew: Locke, Treasure Hunter

Locke, Treasure Hunter

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue

2/3

Locke can't be blocked by creatures with greater power.

Mug — Whenever Locke attacks, each player mills a card. If a land card was milled this way, create a Treasure token. Until end of turn, you may cast a spell from among those cards.

Once Locke has been blocked, changing its power or the power of the blocking creature won't cause Locke to become unblocked.

As long as one or more lands were milled this way, you'll create a Treasure token. Additional land cards milled beyond the first won't cause you to create additional Treasures.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of the spell you cast from among those cards.

You must pay the costs to cast that spell. If it has an alternative cost, you may cast it for that cost instead.

Losing control of Locke after the last ability has triggered won't affect your ability to cast a spell from among the milled cards.

If you cast a spell from among the milled cards using another permission, Locke's effect doesn't apply. You can cast another spell from among the milled cards using the permission granted by Locke's last ability.

0023_MTGFIN_CommNew: Lord Jyscal Guado

Lord Jyscal Guado

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Cleric

2/1

Flying

At the beginning of each end step, if you put a counter on a creature this turn, investigate. (Create a Clue token. It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

Lord Jyscal Guado's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you put a counter on a creature this turn. If you didn't, the ability won't trigger at all. Once your end step begins, it's too late to put a counter on a creature in order to cause this ability to trigger.

0038_MTGFIN_CommNew: Lulu, Stern Guardian

Lulu, Stern Guardian

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/3

Whenever an opponent attacks you, choose target creature attacking you. Put a stun counter on that creature.

{3}{U}: Proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

Lulu's first ability only cares about creatures attacking you, not planeswalkers you control or battles you protect.

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0088_MTGFIN_CommNew: Lyse Hext

Lyse Hext

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Rebel Monk

2/2

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Noncreature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

As long as you've cast two or more noncreature spells this turn, Lyse Hext has double strike.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of noncreature spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Lyse Hext's second ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Noncreature spells that were cast before Lyse Hext entered count. For example, if Lyse Hext enters on a turn where you've already cast two noncreature spells, she'll have double strike immediately.

0068_MTGFIN_CommNew: Maester Seymour

Maester Seymour

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Elf Cleric

1/3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a number of +1/+1 counters equal to Maester Seymour's power on another target creature you control.

{3}{G}{G}: Monstrosity X, where X is the number of counters among creatures you control. (If this creature isn't monstrous, put X +1/+1 counters on it and it becomes monstrous.)

If Maester Seymour is no longer on the battlefield when its first ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many +1/+1 counters to put on the target creature.

The value of X is determined only once, as Maester Seymour's last ability resolves.

Once a creature becomes monstrous, it can't become monstrous again. If the creature is already monstrous when the monstrosity ability resolves, nothing happens.

Monstrous isn't an ability that a creature has. It's just something true about that creature. If the creature stops being a creature or loses its abilities, it will continue to be monstrous.

0089_MTGFIN_CommNew: Mog, Moogle Warrior

Mog, Moogle Warrior

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Moogle Warrior

1/2

Lifelink

Dance — At the beginning of your end step, each player may discard a card. Each player who discarded a card this way draws a card. If a creature card was discarded this way, you create a 1/2 white Moogle creature token with lifelink. Then if a noncreature card was discarded this way, put a +1/+1 counter on each Moogle you control.

As long as at least one creature card was discarded this way, you'll create a Moogle token, and as long as at least one noncreature card was discarded this way, you'll put a +1/+1 counter on each Moogle you control. Additional creature cards discarded beyond the first won't result in additional Moogle tokens, and additional noncreature cards discarded beyond the first won't result in additional counters.

0040_MTGFIN_CommNew: Observed Stasis

Observed Stasis

{3}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature an opponent controls

When this Aura enters, remove enchanted creature from combat. Then draw a card for each tapped creature its controller controls.

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and can't attack or block.

Removing the enchanted creature from combat doesn't cause it to untap.

0090_MTGFIN_CommNew: Papalymo Totolymo

Papalymo Totolymo

{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Wizard

1/2

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Papalymo Totolymo deals 1 damage to each opponent and you gain 1 life.

{4}, {T}, Sacrifice Papalymo Totolymo: Each opponent who lost life this turn sacrifices a creature with the greatest power among creatures they control.

Papalymo Totolymo's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

While resolving Papalymo Totolymo's second ability, the next opponent in turn order who lost life this turn chooses a creature with the greatest power among creatures they control, then each other opponent who lost life this turn in turn order does the same. Then each of the chosen creatures are sacrificed simultaneously.

0069_MTGFIN_CommNew: Professor Hojo

Professor Hojo

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist

2/2

The first activated ability you activate during your turn that targets a creature you control costs {2} less to activate.

Whenever one or more creatures you control become the target of an activated ability, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text.

Professor Hojo's first ability reduces only the amount of generic mana in the first activated ability you activate during your turn that targets a creature. For example, it will reduce an activation cost of {2} to {0}, but it will have no effect on an activation cost of {G}.

Professor Hojo's last ability resolves before the activated ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that activated ability is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0024_MTGFIN_CommNew: Protection Magic

Protection Magic

{1}{W}

Instant

Put a shield counter on each of up to three target creatures. (If a creature with a shield counter would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

Shield counters don't prevent players from sacrificing creatures.

Removing a shield counter when a permanent would be dealt damage or destroyed isn't the same as regenerating that permanent.

If a permanent that would be dealt damage has more than one shield counter on it, that damage is prevented and only one shield counter is removed.

If a permanent with a shield counter is dealt unpreventable damage, that damage will be dealt and a shield counter will still be removed.

A creature with a shield counter on it may still be destroyed by state-based actions if it has damage marked on it equal to its toughness or has been dealt unpreventable damage by a source with deathtouch.

"Shield" is not an ability that creatures have and shield counters are not keyword counters. If a creature with a shield counter loses its abilities, the shield counter will still protect it as normal.

0091_MTGFIN_CommNew: Red XIII, Proud Warrior

Red XIII, Proud Warrior

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Beast Warrior

3/3

Vigilance, trample

Other modified creatures you control have vigilance and trample. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

Cosmo Memory — When Red XIII enters, return target Aura or Equipment card from your graveyard to your hand.

An Aura controlled by another player does not cause a creature you control to be modified.

A creature with a counter on it is considered modified no matter what kind of counter it is or which player put it on that creature.

A creature that is equipped is considered modified no matter who controls the Equipment that's attached to it.

0041_MTGFIN_CommNew: Rikku, Resourceful Guardian

Rikku, Resourceful Guardian

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

2/3

Whenever you put one or more counters on a creature, until end of turn, that creature can't be blocked by creatures your opponents control.

Steal — {1}, {T}: Move a counter from target creature an opponent controls onto target creature you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

Once a creature has been blocked, Rikku's first ability won't cause it to become unblocked.

To move a counter from one permanent to another, the counter is removed from the first permanent and put on the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being removed from or put onto a permanent will apply.

0057_MTGFIN_CommNew: Sabin, Master Monk

Sabin, Master Monk

{4}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Monk

4/3

Double strike

Blitz—{2}{R}{R}, Discard a card. (If you cast this spell for its blitz cost, it gains haste and "When this creature dies, draw a card." Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.)

You may cast this card from your graveyard using its blitz ability.

If you choose to pay the blitz cost rather than the mana cost, you're still casting the spell. It goes on the stack and can be responded to and countered. You can cast a creature spell for its blitz cost only if you could cast that creature spell. Most of the time, this means during your main phase when the stack is empty.

If you pay the blitz cost to cast a creature spell, that permanent will be sacrificed only if it's still on the battlefield when that triggered ability resolves. If it dies or goes to another zone before then, it will stay where it is.

You don't have to attack with the creature with blitz unless another ability says you do.

If a creature enters the battlefield as a copy of or becomes a copy of a creature whose blitz cost was paid, the copy won't have haste, won't be sacrificed, and its controller won't draw a card when it dies.

The triggered ability that lets its controller draw a card triggers when it dies for any reason, not just when you sacrifice it during the end step.

0092_MTGFIN_CommNew: Sephiroth, Fallen Hero

Sephiroth, Fallen Hero

{3}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Avatar Soldier

7/5

Jenova Cells — Whenever Sephiroth attacks, you may put a cell counter on target creature. Until end of turn, each modified creature you control has base power and toughness 7/5. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

The Reunion — {3}, Sacrifice a modified creature: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Sephiroth's first ability will overwrite any previous effects that set the creature's power and toughness to specific numbers. Effects that otherwise modify its power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

An Aura controlled by another player does not cause a creature you control to be modified.

A creature with a counter on it is considered modified no matter what kind of counter it is or which player put it on that creature.

A creature that is equipped is considered modified no matter who controls the Equipment that's attached to it.

0093_MTGFIN_CommNew: Setzer, Wandering Gambler

Setzer, Wandering Gambler

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue Pilot

2/2

When Setzer enters, create The Blackjack, a legendary 3/3 colorless Vehicle artifact token with flying and crew 2.

Whenever a Vehicle you control deals combat damage to a player, flip a coin.

Whenever you win a coin flip, create two tapped Treasure tokens.

Some effects that instruct a player to flip a coin care only about whether the coin comes up heads or tails. These effects don't normally cause any player to win or lose that coin flip.

0050_MTGFIN_CommNew: Shadow, Mysterious Assassin

Shadow, Mysterious Assassin

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

3/3

Deathtouch

Throw — Whenever Shadow deals combat damage to a player, you may sacrifice another nonland permanent. If you do, draw two cards and each opponent loses life equal to the mana value of the sacrificed permanent.

Use the mana value of the sacrificed permanent as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much life each opponent loses.

If a permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0051_MTGFIN_CommNew: Siegfried, Famed Swordsman

Siegfried, Famed Swordsman

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Rogue

2/2

Menace

When Siegfried enters, mill three cards. Then put X +1/+1 counters on Siegfried, where X is twice the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Siegfried's last ability resolves.

0095_MTGFIN_CommNew: Sin, Unending Cataclysm

Sin, Unending Cataclysm

{5}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Leviathan Avatar

5/5

Flying, trample

As Sin enters, remove all counters from any number of artifacts, creatures, and enchantments. Sin enters with X +1/+1 counters on it, where X is twice the number of counters removed this way.

When Sin dies, put its counters on target creature you control, then shuffle this card into its owner's library.

Sin's last ability puts all counters that were on Sin onto the target creature, not just its +1/+1 counters.

Sin's last ability doesn't cause you to move counters from Sin onto the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter Sin had when it died onto the target creature.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith ("Whenever a creature you control leaves the battlefield, if it had counters on it, put those counters on The Ozolith.") when Sin's last ability resolves, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Sin's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Sin will remain in the zone it went to when it died (which is usually the graveyard).

0058_MTGFIN_CommNew: Snort

Snort

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Each player may discard their hand and draw five cards. Then Snort deals 5 damage to each opponent who discarded their hand this way.

Flashback {5}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

A player may choose to discard their hand even if their hand contains zero cards. Snort will still deal 5 damage to that player if they choose to discard their empty hand.

0025_MTGFIN_CommNew: SOLDIER Military Program

SOLDIER Military Program

{2}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of combat on your turn, choose one. If you control a commander, you may choose both instead.

• Create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

• Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two Soldiers you control.

There's no extra bonus if you control more than one commander.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

0070_MTGFIN_CommNew: Sphere Grid

Sphere Grid

{1}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.

Unlock Ability — Creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them have reach and trample.

Once a creature that has reach because of Sphere Grid's last ability has blocked a creature, removing all +1/+1 counters from that creature or causing Sphere Grid to leave the battlefield won't cause that creature to stop blocking.

0059_MTGFIN_CommNew: Strago and Relm

Strago and Relm

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

Sketch and Lore — {2}{R}, {T}: Target opponent exiles cards from the top of their library until they exile an instant, sorcery, or creature card. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost. If you cast a creature spell this way, it gains haste and "At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice this creature." Activate only as a sorcery.

You cast the card while Strago and Relm's ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to play it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on its types are ignored.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when playing it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

0060_MTGFIN_CommNew: Summon: Esper Valigarmanda

Summon: Esper Valigarmanda

{3}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Drake

3/3

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I — Exile an instant or sorcery card from each graveyard.

II, III, IV — Add {R} for each lore counter on this Saga. You may cast an instant or sorcery card exiled with this Saga, and mana of any type can be spent to cast that spell.

//

Flying, haste

Summon: Esper Valigarmanda's second, third, and fourth chapter abilities aren't mana abilities. They use the stack and can be responded to.

You cast the spell while the ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn.

0026_MTGFIN_CommNew: Summon: Good King Mog XII

Summon: Good King Mog XII

{4}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Moogle

4/4

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I — Create two 1/2 white Moogle creature tokens with lifelink.

II, III — Whenever you cast a noncreature spell this turn, create a token that's a copy of a non-Saga token you control.

IV — Put two +1/+1 counters on each other Moogle you control.

//

Flying, lifelink

The delayed triggered ability set up by Summon: Good King Mog XII's second and third chapter abilities resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

The new token copies the original characteristics of the copied token as stated by the effect that created that token.

The new token doesn't copy whether the original token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, color, and so on.

Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the new token will work.

0027_MTGFIN_CommNew: Summon: Ixion

Summon: Ixion

{2}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Unicorn

3/3

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Aerospark — Exile target creature an opponent controls until this Saga leaves the battlefield.

II, III — Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures you control. You gain 2 life.

//

First strike

If Summon: Ixion leaves the battlefield before its first chapter ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

You don't have to choose any targets for Summon: Ixion's second or third chapter ability. However, if you do and all of the targets are illegal when the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0061_MTGFIN_CommNew: Summon: Kujata

Summon: Kujata

{5}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Ox

7/5

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Lightning — This creature deals 3 damage to each of up to two target creatures.

II — Ice — Up to three target creatures can't block this turn.

III — Fire — Discard a card, then draw two cards. When you discard a card this way, this creature deals damage equal to that card's mana value to each opponent.

//

Trample, haste

If the discarded card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0071_MTGFIN_CommNew: Summon: Magus Sisters

Summon: Magus Sisters

{4}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Faerie

5/5

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I, II, III — Choose one at random —

• Combine Powers! — Put three +1/+1 counters on target creature.

• Defense! — Put a shield counter on target creature. You gain 3 life.

• Fight! — This creature fights up to one target creature an opponent controls.

//

Haste

As you put one of Summon: Magus Sisters's chapter abilities on the stack, you choose a mode at random. Players can respond to the ability knowing which mode was chosen.

The random choice of mode for Summon: Magus Sisters's chapter abilities is made before targets are chosen.

In the incredibly rare case where there is no legal target for the first or second mode, those modes can't be chosen at random. Since the third mode doesn't require a target, it is always eligible to be chosen.

Shield counters don't prevent players from sacrificing creatures.

Removing a shield counter when a permanent would be dealt damage or destroyed isn't the same as regenerating that permanent.

If a permanent that would be dealt damage has more than one shield counter on it, that damage is prevented and only one shield counter is removed.

If a permanent with a shield counter is dealt unpreventable damage, that damage will be dealt and a shield counter will still be removed.

A creature with a shield counter on it may still be destroyed by state-based actions if it has damage marked on it equal to its toughness or has been dealt unpreventable damage by a source with deathtouch.

"Shield" is not an ability that creatures have and shield counters are not keyword counters. If a creature with a shield counter loses its abilities, the shield counter will still protect it as normal.

0042_MTGFIN_CommNew: Summon: Valefor

Summon: Valefor

{4}{U}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Drake

5/4

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I — Sonic Wings — Each opponent chooses a creature with the greatest mana value among creatures they control. Return those creatures to their owners' hands.

II, III, IV — Tap up to one target creature and put a stun counter on it.

//

Flying

While resolving Valefor's first chapter ability, the next opponent in turn order chooses a creature with the greatest mana value among creatures they control, then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then the chosen creatures are returned to their owners' hands simultaneously.

If a creature on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0028_MTGFIN_CommNew: Summon: Yojimbo

Summon: Yojimbo

{3}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Saga Samurai

5/5

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I — Exile target artifact, enchantment, or tapped creature an opponent controls.

II, III — Until your next turn, creatures can't attack you unless their controller pays {2} for each of those creatures.

IV — Create X Treasure tokens, where X is the number of opponents who control a creature with power 4 or greater.

//

Vigilance

On turns where the effect of Summon: Yojimbo's second or third chapter ability is applying, your opponents can choose not to attack with a creature that must attack if able as long as there is no other player, planeswalker, or battle for that creature to attack that wouldn't require a cost.

The value of X is determined only once, as Summon: Yojimbo's fourth chapter ability resolves.

0029_MTGFIN_CommNew: Summoner's Sending

Summoner's Sending

{1}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, you may exile target creature card from a graveyard. If you do, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying. Put a +1/+1 counter on it if the exiled card's mana value is 4 or greater.

If the exiled card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0072_MTGFIN_CommNew: Summoning Materia

Summoning Materia

{2}{G}

Artifact — Equipment

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

As long as this Equipment is attached to a creature, you may cast creature spells from the top of your library.

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has vigilance and "{T}: Add {G}."

Equip {2}

Summoning Materia lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must follow all normal timing rules for spells cast using the second ability and must pay all costs for spells cast this way. To cast a spell this way, you may choose to pay any alternative costs or optional additional costs the spell may have (such as a kicker cost). You must pay any mandatory additional costs.

The top card of your library isn't in your hand, so you can't cycle it, discard it, or activate any of its abilities that could be activated from your hand.

0030_MTGFIN_CommNew: Tataru Taru

Tataru Taru

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Advisor

0/3

When Tataru Taru enters, you draw a card and target opponent may draw a card.

Scions' Secretary — Whenever an opponent draws a card, if it isn't that player's turn, create a tapped Treasure token. This ability triggers only once each turn.

If the target opponent is an illegal target as Tataru Taru's first ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0004_MTGFIN_Face: Terra, Herald of Hope

Terra, Herald of Hope

{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard Warrior

3/3

Trance — At the beginning of combat on your turn, mill two cards. Terra gains flying until end of turn.

Whenever Terra deals combat damage to a player, you may pay {2}. When you do, return target creature card with power 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

You don't choose a target for Terra's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {2} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0031_MTGFIN_CommNew: Thancred Waters

Thancred Waters

{4}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/5

Flash

Royal Guard — When Thancred Waters enters, another target legendary permanent you control gains indestructible for as long as you control Thancred Waters.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Thancred Waters gains indestructible until end of turn.

If Thancred Waters leaves the battlefield or you lose control of it before its triggered ability resolves, the target legendary permanent won't gain indestructible at all.

Thancred Waters's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0005_MTGFIN_Face: Tidus, Yuna's Guardian

Tidus, Yuna's Guardian

{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may move a counter from target creature you control onto a second target creature you control.

Cheer — Whenever one or more creatures you control with counters on them deal combat damage to a player, you may draw a card and proliferate. Do this only once each turn.

To move a counter from one permanent to another, the counter is removed from the first permanent and put on the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being removed from or put onto a permanent will apply.

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0006_MTGFIN_Face: Tifa, Martial Artist

Tifa, Martial Artist

{1}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Monk

4/4

Melee (Whenever this creature attacks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each opponent you attacked this combat.)

Whenever one or more creatures you control with power 7 or greater deal combat damage to a player, untap all creatures you control. If it's the first combat phase of your turn, there is an additional combat phase after this phase.

You determine the size of the bonus as the melee ability resolves. Count each opponent that you attacked with one or more creatures. It doesn't matter if the attacking creatures are still attacking or even if they are still on the battlefield. It also doesn't matter if the opponent you attacked is still in the game.

It doesn't matter how many creatures you attacked a player with, only that you attacked a player with at least one creature. For example, if you attack one player with Tifa and another player with five creatures, Tifa will get +2/+2 until end of turn.

Melee will trigger if the creature with melee attacks a planeswalker or battle. However, the effect counts only opponents (and not planeswalkers or battles) that you attacked with a creature when determining the bonus.

Creatures that enter the battlefield attacking were never declared as attackers, so they won't count toward melee's effect. Similarly, if a creature with melee enters the battlefield attacking, melee won't trigger.

Tifa's last ability cares about the power of each individual creature that dealt combat damage to a player, not their total power.

Tifa's last ability doesn't give you any additional main phases. This means that you will move directly from the end of combat step of one combat phase to the beginning of combat step of the next one.

0052_MTGFIN_CommNew: Transpose

Transpose

{2}{B}

Instant

Draw a card, then discard a card. You lose 1 life. If this spell was cast from your hand, create a 0/1 black Wizard creature token with "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this token deals 1 damage to each opponent."

Rebound (If you cast this spell from your hand, exile it as it resolves. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost.)

The Wizard token's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't because an effect prohibits it, the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand doesn't resolve for any reason, including being countered, that spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

0073_MTGFIN_CommNew: Tromell, Seymour's Butler

Tromell, Seymour's Butler

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Advisor

2/3

Each other nontoken creature you control enters with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

{1}, {T}: Proliferate X times, where X is the number of nontoken creatures you control that entered this turn. (To proliferate, choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

The value of X is determined only once, as Tromell's last ability resolves. To determine that value, look at the nontoken creatures you control and count each one that entered this turn. It doesn't matter if they were creatures when they entered or who controlled them when they entered.

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

While proliferating multiple times, players can't respond between proliferating the first time and proliferating the second time, and so on.

If you proliferate multiple times, you don't have to choose the same set of players and/or permanents to get additional counters each time.

0032_MTGFIN_CommNew: Ultimate Magic: Holy

Ultimate Magic: Holy

{2}{W}

Instant

Permanents you control gain indestructible until end of turn. If this spell was cast from exile, prevent all damage that would be dealt to you this turn.

Foretell {2}{W} (During your turn, you may pay {2} and exile this card from your hand face down. Cast it on a later turn for its foretell cost.)

Because exiling a card with foretell from your hand is a special action, you can do so any time you have priority during your turn, including in response to spells and abilities. Once you announce you're taking the action, no other player can respond by trying to remove the card from your hand.

Casting a foretold card from exile follows the timing rules for that card. If you foretell an instant card, you can cast it as soon as the next player's turn. In most cases, if you foretell a card that isn't an instant, you'll have to wait until your next turn to cast it.

If you're casting a foretold card from exile for its foretell cost, you can't choose to cast it for any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

0062_MTGFIN_CommNew: Ultimate Magic: Meteor

Ultimate Magic: Meteor

{5}{R}

Sorcery

Ultimate Magic: Meteor deals 7 damage to each creature. If this spell was cast from exile, for each opponent, choose an artifact or land that player controls. Destroy the chosen permanents.

Foretell {5}{R} (During your turn, you may pay {2} and exile this card from your hand face down. Cast it on a later turn for its foretell cost.)

Because exiling a card with foretell from your hand is a special action, you can do so any time you have priority during your turn, including in response to spells and abilities. Once you announce you're taking the action, no other player can respond by trying to remove the card from your hand.

Casting a foretold card from exile follows the timing rules for that card. If you foretell an instant card, you can cast it as soon as the next player's turn. In most cases, if you foretell a card that isn't an instant, you'll have to wait until your next turn to cast it.

If you're casting a foretold card from exile for its foretell cost, you can't choose to cast it for any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

0063_MTGFIN_CommNew: Umaro, Raging Yeti

Umaro, Raging Yeti

{5}{R}

Legendary Creature — Yeti Berserker

6/6

Trample

At the beginning of combat on your turn, choose one at random —

• Other creatures you control get +3/+0 and gain trample until end of turn.

• Discard your hand, then draw four cards.

• Umaro deals 5 damage to any target.

As you put Umaro's triggered ability on the stack, you choose a mode at random. Players can respond to the ability knowing which mode was chosen.

In the incredibly rare case where there is no legal target for the last mode, that mode can't be chosen. The first two modes are always eligible to be chosen.

0096_MTGFIN_CommNew: Urianger Augurelt

Urianger Augurelt

{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elf Advisor

1/3

Whenever you play a land from exile or cast a spell from exile, you gain 2 life.

Draw Arcanum — {T}: Look at the top card of your library. You may exile it face down.

Play Arcanum — {T}: Until end of turn, you may play cards exiled with Urianger Augurelt. Spells you cast this way cost {2} less to cast.

Urianger Augurelt's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack. (Playing a land doesn't use the stack.)

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Urianger Augurelt's last ability.

If one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only if you have an available land play remaining this turn.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of spells you cast with the permission granted by Urianger Augurelt's last ability.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Urianger Augurelt's last ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0064_MTGFIN_CommNew: Vincent, Vengeful Atoner

Vincent, Vengeful Atoner

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Assassin

3/3

Menace

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on Vincent.

Chaos — Whenever Vincent deals combat damage to an opponent, it deals that much damage to each other opponent if Vincent's power is 7 or greater.

The damage dealt by Vincent as a result of its last ability is not combat damage and therefore doesn't cause the ability to trigger again.

Vincent's last ability doesn't care what Vincent's power is when it deals combat damage to an opponent; it only matters what its power is when the ability resolves. For example, if Vincent's power was 7 when it dealt combat damage to an opponent but is reduced to 6 just before its last ability resolves, it won't deal any additional damage when the last ability resolves.

If Vincent isn't on the battlefield when its last ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine whether it deals damage to each other opponent.

0097_MTGFIN_CommNew: Wakka, Devoted Guardian

Wakka, Devoted Guardian

{2}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

4/4

Reach, trample

Whenever Wakka deals combat damage to a player, destroy up to one target artifact that player controls and put a +1/+1 counter on Wakka.

Blitzball Captain — At the beginning of your end step, if a counter was put on Wakka this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on each other creature you control.

You don't have to choose a target for Wakka's second ability. However, if you do and the target is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't put a counter on Wakka.

Wakka's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if a counter was put on Wakka this turn. If none were, the ability won't trigger at all. Once your end step begins, it's too late to put a counter on Wakka in order to cause this ability to trigger.

0099_MTGFIN_CommNew: The Warring Triad

The Warring Triad

{3}

Legendary Artifact Creature — God

5/5

Flying, trample, haste

As long as there are fewer than eight cards in your graveyard, The Warring Triad isn't a creature.

{T}, Mill a card: Target player adds one mana of any color.

The Warring Triad's last ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

The type-changing ability that can make The Warring Triad not be a creature functions only on the battlefield. It's always a creature card in other zones, regardless of how many cards are in your graveyard. It's always a creature spell while it's on the stack.

As The Warring Triad enters the battlefield, the number of cards in your graveyard will determine whether any replacement effects that affect creatures entering the battlefield apply to The Warring Triad.

When The Warring Triad enters the battlefield, the number of cards in your graveyard will determine if a creature entered the battlefield or not for abilities that trigger whenever a creature enters the battlefield.

If The Warring Triad stops being a creature, it loses the type creature and the creature type God. It continues to be a legendary artifact.

The Warring Triad's abilities function while it's on the battlefield, regardless of whether it's a creature.

If The Warring Triad is attacking or blocking and it stops being a creature, it will be removed from combat. It won't rejoin combat if it resumes being a creature later during that combat.

Counters put on The Warring Triad remain on it while it's not a creature, even if they have no effect.

If an effect causes The Warring Triad to lose all abilities, its ability that causes it to stop being a creature still applies if appropriate.

0100_MTGFIN_CommNew: Wrecking Ball Arm

Wrecking Ball Arm

{2}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature has base power and toughness 7/7 and can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Equip legendary creature {3}

Equip {7}

Wrecking Ball Arm overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness without setting base power and/or toughness will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

Once a creature equipped with Wrecking Ball Arm has been blocked, changing the blocking creature's power to 2 or less won't cause the creature to become unblocked.

0007_MTGFIN_Face: Y'shtola, Night's Blessed

Y'shtola, Night's Blessed

{1}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Cat Warlock

2/4

Vigilance

At the beginning of each end step, if a player lost 4 or more life this turn, you draw a card.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell with mana value 3 or greater, Y'shtola deals 2 damage to each opponent and you gain 2 life.

Y'shtola's second ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if a player lost 4 or more life this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all. Once an end step begins, it's too late to cause a player to lose life in order to cause this ability to trigger.

Y'shtola's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

For spells on the stack with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

0065_MTGFIN_CommNew: Yuffie, Materia Hunter

Yuffie, Materia Hunter

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Ninja

3/3

Ninjutsu {1}{R} ({1}{R}, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

When Yuffie enters, gain control of target noncreature artifact for as long as you control Yuffie. Then you may attach an Equipment you control to Yuffie.

The ninjutsu ability can be activated only after blockers have been declared. Before then, attacking creatures are neither blocked nor unblocked.

As you activate Yuffie's ninjutsu ability, you reveal Yuffie from your hand and return the attacking creature. Yuffie isn't put onto the battlefield until the ability resolves. If Yuffie leaves your hand before then, it won't enter at all.

Yuffie enters attacking the same player, planeswalker, or battle the returned creature was attacking. This is a rule specific to ninjutsu; in other cases, when a creature is put onto the battlefield attacking, that creature's controller chooses which player, planeswalker, or battle it's attacking.

Although Yuffie enters attacking when its ninjutsu ability resolves, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

The ninjutsu ability can be activated during the declare blockers step, combat damage step, or end of combat step. If you wait until after the declare blockers step, because all combat damage is dealt at once, Yuffie won't normally deal combat damage.

If at least one creature in combat has first strike or double strike, you can activate Yuffie's ninjutsu ability during the first-strike combat damage step. In that case, Yuffie will deal combat damage during the regular combat damage step, even if it has first strike.

If you lose control of Yuffie or it leaves the battlefield before its last ability resolves, you won't gain control of the target noncreature artifact.

If the target of Yuffie's last ability is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't attach any Equipment to Yuffie.

You can't use Yuffie's last ability to try to attach an Equipment to Yuffie if that Equipment can't legally be attached to Yuffie.

0008_MTGFIN_Face: Yuna, Grand Summoner

Yuna, Grand Summoner

{1}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

1/5

Grand Summon — {T}: Add one mana of any color. When you next cast a creature spell this turn, that creature enters with two additional +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever another permanent you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, if it had one or more counters on it, you may put that number of +1/+1 counters on target creature.

Yuna's last ability counts all counters that were on the permanent, not just +1/+1 counters.

0074_MTGFIN_CommNew: Yuna's Decision

Yuna's Decision

{3}{G}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Continue the Pilgrimage — Sacrifice a creature. If you do, draw a card, then you may put a creature card and/or a land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

• Find Another Way — Return one or two target permanent cards from your graveyard to your hand.

Putting a land card onto the battlefield with the first mode of Yuna's Decision doesn't count as playing a land. You can put a land card onto the battlefield this way even if you've already played a land for the turn.

0075_MTGFIN_CommNew: Yuna's Whistle

Yuna's Whistle

{1}{G}{G}

Instant

Reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a creature card. Put that card into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. When you reveal a creature card this way, put X +1/+1 counters on target creature you control, where X is the mana value of that card.

You don't choose a target for Yuna's Whistle at the time you cast it. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you reveal a creature card this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

If the revealed card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

© SQUARE ENIX © 2025 Wizards of the Coast LLC. Magic: The Gathering, Magic, Innistrad, New Capenna, Kamigawa, Dominaria, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia, Eldraine, and Ixalan are property of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries.

IMAGE ILLUSTRATION: © YOSHITAKA AMANO