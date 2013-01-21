Document last modified January 11, 2013

An FAQ is a collection of clarifications and rulings involving the cards in a new Magic: The Gathering set. It's intended to make playing with these new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. If you can't find the answer you're looking for here, please contact us at www.wizards.com/customerservice.

This FAQ has two sections, each of which serves a different purpose.

The first section ("General Notes") explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The second section ("Card-Specific Notes") contains answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" section include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Gatecrash set contains 249 cards (101 common, 80 uncommon, 53 rare, and 15 mythic rare).

Prerelease events: January 26–27, 2013

Launch Weekend: February 1–3, 2013

Game Day: February 23–24, 2013

Pro Tour Gatecrash will take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on February 15–17, 2013. Go to www.wizards.com/ProTourCoverage for live streaming coverage of Magic events.

The Gatecrash set becomes legal for sanctioned Constructed play on its official release date: Friday, February 1, 2013.

At that time, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Innistrad, Dark Ascension, Avacyn Restored, Magic 2013 , Return to Ravnica, and Gatecrash.

Go to locator.wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

Go to www.wizards.com/MagicFormats for a complete list of formats and permitted card sets.

Returning Themes: Guilds and Guildmarks

The original Ravnica block introduced the plane of Ravnica, a world dominated by cityscape and controlled by ten guilds, each centered around two colors. Five of these ten guilds (Orzhov, Dimir, Gruul, Boros, and Simic) are featured in the Gatecrash set. The other five (Azorius, Golgari, Izzet, Rakdos, and Selesnya) were featured in the previous set, Return to Ravnica. All ten guilds will return in the May 2013 set: Dragon's Maze.

If a card in the Gatecrash set is associated with a guild, it features the appropriate guildmark in the background of its text box. These guildmarks have no effect on game play.

Orzhov Keyword: Extort

The white-black guild is the Orzhov Syndicate. The profiteering pontiffs and wealthy nobles of the Orzhov thrive on the devotion—and debt—of their followers. Extort is a new ability that can drain your opponents 1 life at a time.

Basilica Screecher



Creature—Bat

1/2

Flying

Extort(Whenever you cast a spell, you may pay . If you do, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain that much life.)

The official rules for extort are as follows:

702.99. Extort 702.99a Extort is a triggered ability. "Extort" means "Whenever you cast a spell, you may pay . If you do, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain life equal to the total life lost this way." 702.99b If a permanent has multiple instances of extort, each triggers separately.

You may pay a maximum of one time for each extort triggered ability. You decide whether to pay when the ability resolves.

The amount of life you gain is based on the total amount of life lost, not necessarily the number of opponents you have. For example, if your opponent's life total can't change (perhaps because that player controls Platinum Emperion), you won't gain any life.



The extort ability doesn't target any player.

Dimir Keyword: Cipher

The blue-black guild is the House Dimir. The Dimir are cunning spies, secretive brokers of information throughout Ravnica. Cipher is a new ability found on instants and sorceries that allows you to cast them turn after turn by encoding them on one of your creatures.

Last Thoughts



Sorcery

Draw a card

Cipher (Then you may exile this spell card encoded on a creature you control. Whenever that creature deals combat damage to a player, its controller may cast a copy of the encoded card without paying its mana cost.)

The official rules for cipher are as follows:

702.97. Cipher 702.97a Cipher appears on some instants and sorceries. It represents two static abilities, one that functions while the spell is on the stack and one that functions while the card with cipher is in the exile zone. "Cipher" means "If this spell is represented by a card, you may exile this card encoded on a creature you control" and "As long as this card is encoded on that creature, that creature has 'Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, you may copy this card and you may cast the copy without paying its mana cost.'" 702.97b The term "encoded" describes the relationship between the card with cipher while in the exile zone and the creature chosen when the spell represented by that card resolves. 702.97c The card with cipher remains encoded on the chosen creature as long as the card with cipher remains exiled and the creature remains on the battlefield. The card remains encoded on that object even if it changes controller or stops being a creature, as long as it remains on the battlefield.

The spell with cipher is encoded on the creature as part of that spell's resolution, just after the spell's other effects. That card goes directly from the stack to exile. It never goes to the graveyard.

You choose the creature as the spell resolves. The cipher ability doesn't target that creature, although the spell with cipher may target that creature (or a different creature) because of its other abilities.

If the spell with cipher is countered, none of its effects will happen, including cipher. The card will go to its owner's graveyard and won't be encoded on a creature.

If the creature leaves the battlefield, the exiled card will no longer be encoded on any creature. It will stay exiled.

If you want to encode the card with cipher onto a noncreature permanent such as a Keyrune that can turn into a creature, that permanent has to be a creature before the spell with cipher starts resolving. You can choose only a creature to encode the card onto.

The copy of the card with cipher is created in and cast from exile.

You cast the copy of the card with cipher during the resolution of the triggered ability. Ignore timing restrictions based on the card's type.

If you choose not to cast the copy, or you can't cast it (perhaps because there are no legal targets available), the copy will cease to exist the next time state-based actions are performed. You won't get a chance to cast the copy at a later time.

The exiled card with cipher grants a triggered ability to the creature it's encoded on. If that creature loses that ability and subsequently deals combat damage to a player, the triggered ability won't trigger. However, the exiled card will continue to be encoded on that creature.

If another player gains control of the creature, that player will control the triggered ability. That player will create a copy of the encoded card and may cast it.

If a creature with an encoded card deals combat damage to more than one player simultaneously (perhaps because some of the combat damage was redirected), the triggered ability will trigger once for each player it deals combat damage to. Each ability will create a copy of the exiled card and allow you to cast it.

Gruul Ability:Bloodrush

The red-green guild is the Gruul Clans. Loosely organized and fiercely aggressive, the savage clans of the Gruul crave battle. Bloodrush is an ability word that appears in italics at the beginning of abilities of creature cards you can discard to give an attacking creature a bonus. (An ability word has no rules meaning.)

Slaughterhorn



Creature — Beast

3/2

Bloodrush — , Discard Slaughterhorn: Target attacking creature gets +3/+2 until end of turn.

Boros Ability Word: Battalion

The red-white guild is the Boros Legion. The Boros are the most formidable military force on Ravnica. Battalion is an ability word that appears in italics at the beginning of abilities that trigger whenever you attack with that creature and at least two other creatures. (An ability word has no rules meaning.)

Warmind Infantry



Creature — Elemental Soldier

2/3

Battalion — Whenever Warmind Infantry and at least two other creatures attack, Warmind Infantry gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

The three attacking creatures don't have to be attacking the same player or planeswalker.



Once a battalion ability has triggered, it doesn't matter how many creatures are still attacking when that ability resolves.



The effects of battalion abilities vary from card to card. Read each card carefully.



Simic Keyword: Evolve

The green-blue guild is the Simic Combine. The Simic are Ravnica's stewards of nature and the wild. Evolve is a new ability that allows a creature to grow when a larger creature enters the battlefield under your control.

Cloudfin Raptor



Creature — Bird Mutant

0/1

Flying

Evolve (Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

The official rules for evolve are as follows:

702.98. Evolve 702.98a Evolve is a triggered ability. "Evolve" means "Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature's power is greater than this creature's power and/or that creature's toughness is greater than this creature's toughness, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature." 702.98b If a creature has multiple instances of evolve, each triggers separately.

When comparing the stats of the two creatures, you always compare power to power and toughness to toughness.



Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, check its power and toughness against the power and toughness of the creature with evolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, evolve won't trigger at all. For example, if you control a 2/3 creature with evolve and a 2/2 creature enters the battlefield under your control, you won't have the opportunity to cast a spell like Giant Growth to make the 2/2 creature large enough to cause evolve to trigger.



If evolve triggers, the stat comparison will happen again when the ability tries to resolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, the ability will do nothing. If the creature that entered the battlefield leaves the battlefield before evolve tries to resolve, use its last known power and toughness to compare the stats.



If a creature enters the battlefield with +1/+1 counters on it, consider those counters when determining if evolve will trigger. For example, a 1/1 creature that enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it will cause the evolve ability of a 2/2 creature to trigger.



If multiple creatures enter the battlefield at the same time, evolve may trigger multiple times, although the stat comparison will take place each time one of those abilities tries to resolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and two 3/3 creatures enter the battlefield, evolve will trigger twice. The first ability will resolve and put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. When the second ability tries to resolve, neither the power nor the toughness of the new creature is greater than that of the creature with evolve, so that ability does nothing.



When comparing the stats as the evolve ability resolves, it's possible that the stat that's greater changes from power to toughness or vice versa. If this happens, the ability will still resolve and you'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and a 1/3 creature enters the battlefield under your control, it toughness is greater so evolve will trigger. In response, the 1/3 creature gets +2/-2. When the evolve trigger tries to resolve, its power is greater. You'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve.

Returning Mechanic: Hybrid Cards

Hybrid mana symbols represent a cost that can be paid with either of two colors. For example, can be paid with either or . It's both a blue and a black mana symbol. A card with the mana cost is both blue and black, and its converted mana cost is 1. Visually, the symbol is a circle divided in half: the upper left looks like a blue mana symbol and the lower right looks like a black mana symbol.

Deathcult Rogue



Creature — Human Rogue

2/2

Deathcult Rogue can't be blocked except by Rogues.



Hybrid mana symbols appear only in costs, such as the mana cost in the upper right corner of a card or the cost to activate an activated ability.



A card with hybrid mana symbols in its mana cost is each color that appears in its mana cost, regardless of what mana was spent to cast it. For example, the Deathcult Rogue above is blue and black, even if you cast it with only blue mana.



As you cast a spell or activate an activated ability with hybrid mana symbols in its cost, you choose which color of mana you will spend for each hybrid mana symbol. You do this at the same time you would choose modes or choose a value for an X in a mana cost. For example, you choose whether you'll cast Deathcult Rogue by paying , , or .

Cycle: Ravnica "Dual Lands"

There are five nonbasic lands in the Gatecrash set that each have two basic land types. These lands were originally printed in the Ravnica block.

Stomping Ground

Land — Mountain Forest

{T}: Add or to your mana pool.

As Stomping Ground enters the battlefield, you may pay 2 life. If you don't, Stomping Ground enters the battlefield tapped.

Although these cards have basic land types, they are not basic lands. For example, you couldn't find one of these cards if an effect told you to search your library for a "basic land card."



Effects that care about a basic land type are looking for lands that have that land type, not just lands with that name. For example, forestwalk cares if the defending player controls a land with the land type Forest (such as Stomping Ground), not just lands named Forest.



If another effect instructs you to put one of these lands onto the battlefield tapped, it will enter the battlefield tapped whether you pay 2 life or not.



If more than one of these lands are entering the battlefield at the same time, you'll decide whether to pay 2 life for each one individually, then put them all onto the battlefield. For example, if you have 3 life and two Stomping Grounds are entering the battlefield at the same time, you could pay 2 life for only one of them, not both.

Cycle: Guildgates

The Gatecrash set includes a cycle of nonbasic lands with the subtype Gate, introduced in the Return to Ravnica set. Each guild has a Gate card with Guildgate in its name that taps for mana of either of that guild's colors.

Simic Guildgate

Land — Gate

Simic Guildgate enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add or to your mana pool.

The subtype Gate has no special rules significance, but other spells and abilities may refer to it.



Gate is not a basic land type.



Cycle: Keyrunes

Each guild has a Keyrune, an artifact that taps for mana of either of that guild's colors and can become a creature.

Gruul Keyrune



Artifact

{T}: Add or to your mana pool.

: Gruul Keyrune becomes a 3/2 red and green Beast artifact creature with trample until end of turn.

Until the ability that turns the Keyrune into a creature resolves, the Keyrune is colorless.



Activating the ability that turns the Keyrune into a creature while it's already a creature will override any effects that set its power and/or toughness to another number, but effects that modify power and/or toughness without directly setting them will still apply. For example, say you activate the last ability of Gruul Keyrune. After it resolves, you cast Giant Growth targeting it. It's now 6/5. Then Diminish ("Target creature becomes 1/1 until end of turn") is cast targeting it. Once Diminish resolves, Gruul Keyrune would be 4/4. Activating Gruul Keyrune's last ability a second time would make it 6/5 again until end of turn.



CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Act of Treason



Sorcery

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn.



Act of Treason can target any creature, even one that's untapped or one you already control.



Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

Ætherize



Instant

Return all attacking creatures to their owner's hand.



An "attacking creature" is one that has been declared as an attacker this combat, or one that was put onto the battlefield attacking this combat. Unless that creature leaves combat, it continues to be an attacking creature through the end of combat step, even if the player it was attacking has left the game, or the planeswalker it was attacking has left combat. There's no such thing as an attacking creature outside of the combat phase.

Agoraphobia



Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets -5/-0.

: Return Agoraphobia to its owner's hand.

Only Agoraphobia's controller can activate its last ability, no matter who controls the creature Agoraphobia's attached to.



Agoraphobia's last ability can be activated only while it's on the battlefield.



Players don't have priority to cast spells and activate abilities between combat damage being assigned and being dealt. This means that if you want to return Agoraphobia to its owner's hand before combat damage is dealt, you must do so before combat damage is assigned (and the creature will no longer get -5/-0).

Alms Beast



Creature — Beast

6/6

Creatures blocking or blocked by Alms Beast have lifelink.

Multiple instances of lifelink are redundant. If a creature that had lifelink already is blocking or blocked by Alms Beast, the controller of that creature won't gain extra life.

Angelic Skirmisher



Creature — Angel

4/4

Flying

At the beginning of each combat, choose first strike, vigilance, or lifelink. Creatures you control gain that ability until end of turn.

You choose which ability creatures you control will gain when Angelic Skirmisher's ability resolves. This happens before attacking creatures are declared.

Only creatures you control when the ability resolves will gain the chosen ability. Creatures that come under your control later in the turn will not gain the ability.

Arrows of Justice



Instant

Arrows of Justice deals 4 damage to target attacking or blocking creature.

An "attacking creature" or "blocking creature" is one that has been declared as an attacker or blocker this combat, or one that was put onto the battlefield attacking or blocking this combat. Unless that creature leaves combat, it continues to be an attacking or blocking creature through the end of combat step, even if the player it was attacking has left the game, the planeswalker it was attacking has left combat, or the creature or creatures it was blocking have left combat, as appropriate.

Arrows of Justice may be cast during the end of combat step, after combat damage has been dealt.

Assemble the Legion



Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, put a muster counter on Assemble the Legion. Then put a 1/1 red and white Soldier creature token with haste onto the battlefield for each muster counter on Assemble the Legion.



If Assemble the Legion isn't on the battlefield when its ability resolves, use the number of muster counters it had when it was last on the battlefield to determine how many Soldier tokens to put onto the battlefield.

Aurelia, the Warleader



Legendary Creature — Angel

3/4

Flying, vigilance, haste

Whenever Aurelia, the Warleader attacks for the first time each turn, untap all creatures you control. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

You untap all creatures you control, including ones that aren't attacking.



You don't have to attack with any creatures during the additional combat phase.



If Aurelia is put onto the battlefield attacking, the triggered ability won't trigger.

Aurelia's Fury



Instant

Aurelia's Fury deals X damage divided as you choose among any number of target creatures and/or players. Tap each creature dealt damage this way. Players dealt damage this way can't cast noncreature spells this turn.

You announce the value of X and how the damage will be divided as part of casting Aurelia's Fury. Each chosen target must receive at least 1 damage.



Aurelia's Fury can't deal damage to both a planeswalker and that planeswalker's controller. If damage dealt by Aurelia's Fury is redirected from a player to a planeswalker he or she controls, that player will be able to cast noncreature spells that turn. If you want to stop a player from casting noncreature spells this turn, you can't choose to redirect the damage to a planeswalker he or she controls.



If Aurelia's Fury has multiple targets, and some but not all of them are illegal targets when Aurelia's Fury resolves, Aurelia's Fury will still deal damage to the remaining legal targets according to the original damage division.



If all of the targets are illegal when Aurelia's Fury tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen. No creature or player will be dealt damage.

Balustrade Spy



Creature — Vampire Rogue

2/3

Flying

When Balustrade Spy enters the battlefield, target player reveals cards from the top of his or her library until he or she reveals a land card, then puts those cards into his or her graveyard.

If the target player has no land cards in his or her library, all cards from that library will be revealed and put into his or her graveyard.

Bane Alley Broker



Creature — Human Rogue

0/3

{T}: Draw a card, then exile a card from your hand face down.

You may look at cards exiled with Bane Alley Broker.

, {T}: Return a card exiled with Bane Alley Broker to its owner's hand.

If Bane Alley Broker's first ability resolves when you have no cards in your hand, you'll draw a card and then exile it. You won't have the opportunity to cast that card (or do anything else with it) before exiling it.



Due to a recent rules change, once you are allowed to look at a face-down card in exile, you are allowed to look at that card as long as it's exiled. If you no longer control Bane Alley Broker when its last ability resolves, you can continue to look at the relevant cards in exile to choose one to return.



Bane Alley Broker's second and third abilities apply to cards exiled with that specific Bane Alley Broker, not any other creature named Bane Alley Broker. You should keep cards exiled by different Bane Alley Brokers separate.



If Bane Alley Broker leaves the battlefield, the cards exiled with it will be exiled indefinitely. If it later returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the cards exiled with it in its previous existence. You won't be able to use the "new" Bane Alley Broker to return cards exiled with the "old" one.



Even if not all players can look at the exiled cards, each card's owner is still known. It is advisable to keep cards owned by different players in distinct piles in case another player gains control of Bane Alley Broker and exiles one or more cards with it.



Beckon Apparition



Instant

Exile target card from a graveyard. Put a 1/1 white and black Spirit creature token with flying onto the battlefield.



Beckon Apparition will be on the stack when you choose its target. It can't target itself.



If the target card is an illegal target when Beckon Apparition tries to resolve, the spell will be countered and none of its effects will happen. You won't get a Spirit token.



Biomass Mutation



Instant

Creatures you control become X/X until end of turn.



Choosing 0 as the value for X will likely cause creatures you control to become 0/0 and be put into the graveyard.



Biomass Mutation overwrites any effects that set the power and/or toughness of a creature you control to a specific value. Effects that modify power and/or toughness but don't set them to a specific value (like the one created by Giant Growth), power/toughness changes from counters, and effects that switch a creature's power and toughness will continue to apply. For example, say you control a 1/1 creature that's getting +4/+2 from an Aura, has a +1/+1 counter on it, and is affected by an effect that switches its power and toughness. This creature is 4/6. If you cast Biomass Mutation with X equal to 4, the creature would become 7/9 (4/4, +4/+2 from the Aura, +1/+1 from the counter, then switch power and toughness).



Bioshift



Instant

Move any number of +1/+1 counters from target creature onto another target creature with the same controller.



To move a counter from one creature to another, the counter is removed from the first creature and placed on the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being removed or placed on a creature will apply.



You decide how many counters to move when Bioshift resolves.



If one of the two creatures is an illegal target when Bioshift tries to resolve, or if the creatures are controlled by different players at that time, no counters will move.



Biovisionary



Creature — Human Wizard

2/3

At the beginning of the end step, if you control four or more creatures named Biovisionary, you win the game.

Token creatures that are a copy of Biovisionary will count.



If you don't control four or more creatures named Biovisionary at the beginning of the end step, the ability won't trigger.



If the ability does trigger, but you don't control four or more creatures named Biovisionary when the ability tries to resolve, the ability will do nothing.



Boros Charm



Instant

Choose one — Boros Charm deals 4 damage to target player; or permanents you control are indestructible this turn; or target creature gains double strike until end of turn.

If you choose the second mode, permanents that come under your control later in the turn will also be indestructible.



Boros Reckoner



Creature — Minotaur Wizard

3/3

Whenever Boros Reckoner is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to target creature or player.

: Boros Reckoner gains first strike until end of turn.

Boros Reckoner's first ability will trigger even if it is dealt lethal damage. For example, if it blocks a 7/7 creature, its ability will trigger and Boros Reckoner will deal 7 damage to the target creature or player.



Damage dealt by Boros Reckoner due to its first ability isn't combat damage, even if it was combat damage that caused that ability to trigger.



Burning-Tree Emissary



Creature — Human Shaman

2/2

When Burning-Tree Emissary enters the battlefield, add to your mana pool.

Burning-Tree Emissary's enters-the-battlefield ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.



Burst of Strength



Instant

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature and untap it.



Burst of Strength can target and put a +1/+1 counter on a creature that's already untapped.



Call of the Nightwing



Sorcery

Put a 1/1 blue and black Horror creature token with flying onto the battlefield.

Cipher (Then you may exile this spell card encoded on a creature you control. Whenever that creature deals combat damage to a player, its controller may cast a copy of the encoded card without paying its mana cost.)

You can exile Call of the Nightwing encoded on the Horror creature token it just created.



Cartel Aristocrat



Creature — Human Advisor

2/2

Sacrifice another creature: Cartel Aristocrat gains protection from the color of your choice until end of turn.

You choose the color when the ability resolves.



Clan Defiance



Sorcery

Choose one or more — Clan Defiance deals X damage to target creature with flying; Clan Defiance deals X damage to target creature without flying; and/or Clan Defiance deals X damage to target player.

You can choose just one mode, any two of the modes, or all three. You make this choice as you cast Clan Defiance.



The value of X is the same for each mode you choose.



Consuming Aberration



Creature — Horror

*/*

Consuming Aberration's power and toughness are each equal to the number of cards in your opponents' graveyards.

Whenever you cast a spell, each opponent reveals cards from the top of his or her library until he or she reveals a land card, then puts those cards into his or her graveyard.

If any opponent has no land cards in his or her library, all the cards from that library will be revealed and put into his or her graveyard.



The cards will be put into graveyards before the spell you cast to cause the ability to trigger resolves. However, none of those cards will be in a graveyard as you cast that spell, so they can't be chosen as a target of that spell.



Contaminated Ground



Enchantment — Aura

Enchant land.

Enchanted land is a Swamp.

Whenever enchanted land becomes tapped, its controller loses 2 life.

The enchanted land loses its existing land types and any abilities printed on it. It will have the land type Swamp and the ability "{T}: Add to your mana pool." Contaminated Ground doesn't affect the land's name or any other types or supertypes (such as basic or legendary) the land may have.

Contaminated Ground's last ability triggers whenever the enchanted land becomes tapped for any reason, not just when it's tapped for mana.



If, while casting a spell or activating an ability, the enchanted land's controller taps the land for mana to pay for it, Contaminated Ground's ability triggers and goes on the stack on top of that spell or ability. Contaminated Ground's ability will resolve first.



On the other hand, the enchanted land's controller may tap the land for mana, let Contaminated Ground's ability trigger and go on the stack, then spend that mana to cast an instant or activate an ability in response. In that case, that instant or ability will resolve first.



Crackling Perimeter



Enchantment

Tap an untapped Gate you control: Crackling Perimeter deals 1 damage to each opponent.



You can't tap an untapped Gate you control for mana and tap it to activate Crackling Perimeter's ability at the same time. You must choose one or the other.



Death's Approach



Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets -X/-X, where X is the number of creature cards in its controller's graveyard.

The value of X will change as the number of creature cards in the enchanted creature's controller's graveyard changes. Any time state-based actions are performed, if that creature's toughness is 0 or less, or damage marked on it is equal to or greater than its toughness, the creature will be put into its owner's graveyard.



Deathcult Rogue



Creature — Human Rogue

2/2

Deathcult Rogue can't be blocked except by Rogues.

If a creature already assigned to block Deathcult Rogue stops being a Rogue, it will continue to block.



Deathpact Angel



Creature — Angel

5/5

Flying

When Deathpact Angel dies, put a 1/1 white and black Cleric creature token onto the battlefield. It has " , {T}, Sacrifice this creature: Return a card named Deathpact Angel from your graveyard to the battlefield."

The card named Deathpact Angel that you return to the battlefield doesn't necessarily have to be the same one that created the token you sacrificed.



The activated ability is part of the Cleric token's copiable values. Any copy of that creature token will also have that ability.



The activated ability of the token doesn't target any card in your graveyard. You choose the card named Deathpact Angel, if any, when the ability resolves.



Devour Flesh



Instant

Target player sacrifices a creature, then gains life equal to that creature's toughness.



Devour Flesh targets only a player. It doesn't target any creatures. The target player chooses which creature to sacrifice when the spell resolves. That player can sacrifice only a creature he or she controls.



The amount of life gained is equal to the creature's toughness as it last existed on the battlefield.



Diluvian Primordial



Creature — Avatar

5/5

Flying

When Diluvian Primordial enters the battlefield, for each opponent, you may cast up to one target instant or sorcery card from that player's graveyard without paying its mana cost. If a card cast this way would be put into a graveyard this turn, exile it instead.

You can choose a number of targets up to the number of opponents you have, one target per opponent.



You cast the cards one at a time, choosing modes, targets and so on. The last card you cast will be the first one to resolve.



When casting an instant or sorcery card this way, ignore timing restrictions based on the card's type. Other timing restrictions, such as "Cast [this card] only during combat," must be followed.



If you can't cast one of the target instant or sorcery cards, perhaps because there are no legal targets available, or if you choose not to cast one, it will remain in its owner's graveyard.



If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't pay alternative costs such as overload costs. You can pay additional costs such as kicker costs. If the card has mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.



If a card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as its value.

If an instant or sorcery card you cast this way is countered, it will still be exiled.



If you cast an instant or sorcery spell with cipher this way, you may exile the card encoded on a creature you control. If you can't, or if you choose not to, the card will end up exiled but not encoded on a creature.



If an instant or sorcery card you cast this way goes to a zone other than exile or a graveyard, perhaps because one of its abilities says to put it into its owner's hand, it won't be exiled. This is true even if the card would be put into a graveyard later that turn.



Dinrova Horror



Creature — Horror

4/4

When Dinrova Horror enters the battlefield, return target permanent to its owner's hand, then that player discards a card.

If the target permanent is an illegal target when Dinrova Horror's ability tries to resolve, the ability will be countered and none of its effects will happen. No player will discard a card.



If a player has no cards in his or her hand and Dinrova's Horror returns a card to that player's hand, the player must discard that card. He or she won't have the opportunity to cast that card (or do anything else with it) before discarding it.



A token permanent returned to a player's hand isn't a card and can't be discarded. It will cease to exist when state-based actions are performed after the ability finishes resolving.



Domri Rade



Planeswalker — Domri

3

[+1]: Look at the top card of your library. If it's a creature card, you may reveal it and put it into your hand.

[-2]: Target creature you control fights another target creature.

[-7]: You get an emblem with "Creatures you control have double strike, trample, hexproof, and haste.

When resolving Domri's first ability, if the card you look at isn't a creature card, or it it's a creature card you don't want to put into your hand, you simply put it back on top of your library.



The second target of the second ability can be another creature you control, but it can't be the same creature as the first target.



If either target of the second ability is an illegal target when the ability tries to resolve, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.



Domri's emblem doesn't remove any other abilities of creatures you control.



Duskmantle Guildmage



Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

: Whenever a card is put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere this turn, that player loses 1 life. : Target player puts the top two cards of his or her library into his or her graveyard.



The first ability considers each of your opponents. You don't choose just one of them.



Each time the first ability resolves, a delayed triggered ability is created. Whenever a card is put into an opponent's graveyard that turn, each of those abilities will trigger. For example, if you activate the first ability twice (and let those abilities resolve) and then activate the second ability targeting an opponent, that player will lose a total of 4 life. Each card put into that player's graveyard will cause two abilities to trigger, each causing that player to lose 1 life.



The delayed triggered ability created won't trigger if a token permanent is put into an opponent's graveyard.



Duskmantle Seer



Creature — Vampire Wizard

4/4

Flying

At the beginning of your upkeep, each player reveals the top card of his or her library, loses life equal to that card's converted mana cost, then puts it into his or her hand.

The loss of life is simultaneous. If this causes both players to end up at 0 or less life, the game will be a draw. In a multiplayer game, players with 0 or less life will lose the game.



The cards put into hands this way are not "drawn." For example, you couldn't reveal a card with miracle put into your hand this way (but it also won't count as the first card you've drawn this turn either).



Dying Wish



Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When enchanted creature dies, target player loses X life and you gain X life, where X is its power.

Use the creature's power the last time it was on the battlefield to determine how much life the target player loses and how much life you gain.



If another player gains control of either Dying Wish or the enchanted creature (but not both), Dying Wish will be enchanting an illegal permanent. The Aura will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action.



Ember Beast



Creature — Beast

3/4

Ember Beast can't attack or block alone.

Ember Beast can't attack or block unless another creature is also assigned to attack or block at the same time. Notably, two Ember Beasts can attack or block together.



Once Ember Beast has been declared as an attacker or blocker, it doesn't matter what happens to the other creature(s).



Other creatures assigned to attack alongside Ember Beast don't have to attack the same player or planeswalker. Other creatures assigned to block alongside Ember Beast don't have to block the same creature as Ember Beast.



Enter the Infinite



Sorcery

Draw cards equal to the number of cards in your library, then put a card from your hand on top of your library. You have no maximum hand size until your next turn.



You won't have to discard any card during the cleanup step of the turn you cast Enter the Infinite. You will have to discard down to your maximum hand size during the cleanup step of your next turn.



If you are playing with the top card of your library revealed (due to Garruk's Horde, for example), you'll reveal each card before you draw it.



Executioner's Swing



Instant

Target creature that dealt damage this turn gets -5/-5 until end of turn.

You can't choose a creature that hasn't yet dealt damage during the turn as the target of Executioner's Swing, so in most cases it's not possible for Executioner's Swing to reduce the amount of combat damage a creature deals. (If a creature has double strike, you could cast Executioner's Swing after it deals first-strike damage but before it deals regular combat damage.)



It doesn't matter what the creature dealt damage to or if that damage was combat damage.



Experiment One



Creature — Human Ooze

1/1

Evolve (Whenever a creatre enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Remove two +1/+1 counters from Experiment One: Regenerate Experiment One.

If removing two +1/+1 counters from Experiment One causes the amount of damage already marked on Experiment One to be equal to or greater than its toughness, it will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action before the regeneration shield is created.



Fathom Mage



Creature — Human Wizard

1/1

Evolve (Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.) Whenever a +1/+1 counter is placed on Fathom Mage, you may draw a card.

Fathom Mage's last ability will trigger whenever any +1/+1 counter is placed on it, not just ones due to the evolve ability.



If multiple +1/+1 counters are placed on Fathom Mage simultaneously, its last ability will trigger once for each of those counters.



If Fathom Mage enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it (perhaps due to Master Biomancer), its last ability will trigger once for each +1/+1 counter it entered the battlefield with.



Firemane Avenger



Creature — Angel

3/3

Flying

Battalion — Whenever Firemane Avenger and at least two other creatures attack, Firemane Avenger deals 3 damage to target creature or player and you gain 3 life.

If the target creature or player is an illegal target when Firemane Avenger's battalion ability tries to resolve, the ability will be countered and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.



If Firemane Avenger's battalion ability resolves but some or all of the damage is prevented, you'll still gain 3 life.



Five-Alarm Fire



Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage, put a blaze counter on Five-Alarm Fire.

Remove five blaze counters from Five-Alarm Fire: Five-Alarm Fire deals 5 damage to target creature or player.

Five-Alarm Fire's first ability triggers once for each time a creature you control deals combat damage, even if it deals combat damage to more than one creature, planeswalker, or player. For example, an attacking creature with trample that deals combat damage to a blocking creature and the defending player will cause Five-Alarm Fire's ability to trigger once. A creature with double strike, however, may cause Five-Alarm Fire's ability to trigger twice during a single combat.



Forced Adaptation



Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

At the beginning of your upkeep, put a +1/+1 counter on enchanted creature.

The creature that gets the +1/+1 counter is the creature enchanted by Forced Adaptation when the ability resolves.



If Forced Adaptation's ability triggers but Forced Adaptation isn't on the battlefield when the ability resolves, put a +1/+1 counter on the creature it was enchanting when it left the battlefield.



Foundry Champion



Creature — Elemental Soldier

4/4

When Foundry Champion enters the battlefield, it deals damage to target creature or player equal to the number of creatures you control.

: Foundry Champion gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

: Foundry Champion gets +0/+1 until end of turn.

The number of creatures you control is counted when Foundry Champion's triggered ability resolves. Foundry Champion will count itself if it's still on the battlefield under your control at that time.



Frenzied Tilling



Sorcery

Destroy target land. Search your library for a basic land card and put that card onto the battlefield tapped. Then shuffle your library.

If the target land is an illegal target when Frenzied Tilling tries to resolve, the spell will be countered and none of its effects will happen. You won't search your library for a basic land card.



Frontline Medic



Creature — Human Cleric

3/3

Battalion — Whenever Frontline Medic and at least two other creatures attack, creatures you control are indestructible this turn.

Sacrifice Frontline Medic: Counter target spell with in its mana cost unless its controller pays

Creatures that come under your control after Frontline Medic's battalion ability resolves will also be indestructible that turn.



Gateway Shade



Creature — Shade

1/1

: Gateway Shade gets +1/+1 until end of turn. Tap an untapped Gate you control: Gateway Shade gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

You can't tap an untapped Gate you control for mana and tap it to activate Gateway Shade's ability at the same time. You must choose one or the other.



Giant Adephage



Creature — Insect

7/7

Trample

Whenever Giant Adephage deals combat damage to a player, put a token onto the battlefield that's a copy of Giant Adephage.

As the token is created, it checks the printed values of the Giant Adephage it's copying—or, if the Giant Adephage whose ability triggered was itself a token, the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put it onto the battlefield—as well as any copy effects that have been applied to it. It won't copy counters on the Giant Adephage, nor will it copy other effects that have changed Giant Adephage's power, toughness, types, color, or so on. Normally, this means the token will simply be a Giant Adephage. But if any copy effects have affected that Giant Adephage, they're taken into account.



Gideon, Champion of Justice



Planeswalker — Gideon

4

[+1]: Put a loyalty counter on Gideon, Champion of Justice for each creature target opponent controls.

[0]: Until end of turn, Gideon, Champion of Justice becomes an indestructible Human Soldier creature with power and toughness each equal to the number of loyalty counters on him. He's still a planeswalker. Prevent all damage that would be dealt to him this turn. [-15]: Exile all other permanents.

You put a loyalty counter on Gideon, Champion of Justice as part of the cost of activating the first ability. When that ability resolves, you count the number of creatures controlled by the target opponent and put that many additional loyalty counters on Gideon.



If the first ability is countered (perhaps because the target opponent is an illegal target when the ability tries to resolve), you won't put any additional loyalty counters on Gideon, although the loyalty counter you put on him to activate the ability will remain.



If Gideon, Champion of Justice becomes a creature due to his second ability, that doesn't count as having a creature enter the battlefield. Gideon was already on the battlefield; he only changed his types. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature enters the battlefield won't trigger.



Gideon, Champion of Justice's power and toughness are set to the number of loyalty counters on him when his second ability resolves. They won't change later in the turn if the number of loyalty counters on him changes.



If Gideon, Champion of Justice becomes a creature the same turn he enters the battlefield, you can't attack with him or use any of his {T} abilities (if he gains any).



If damage that can't be prevented is dealt to Gideon, Champion of Justice after his second ability has resolved, that damage will have all applicable results: specifically, the damage is marked on Gideon (since he's a creature) and that damage causes that many loyalty counters to be removed from him (since he's a planeswalker). Even though he's indestructible, if Gideon, Champion of Justice has no loyalty counters on him, he's put into his owner's graveyard as a state-based action.



Gideon, Champion of Justice's second ability causes him to become a creature with the creature types Human and Soldier. He remains a planeswalker with the planeswalker type Gideon. (He also retains any other card types or subtypes he may have had.) Each subtype is correlated to the proper card type: Gideon is just a planeswalker type (not a creature type), and Human and Soldier are just creature types (not planeswalker types).



If you activate Gideon, Champion of Justice's second ability and then a creature enters the battlefield as a copy of him, that copy will be just a planeswalker, not a creature. (The effect of Gideon's second ability isn't copied, just as the effect of a Giant Growth, for example, wouldn't be copied.) Since both permanents will be planeswalkers with the planeswalker type Gideon, each one will be put into his owner's graveyard as a state-based action due to the "planeswalker uniqueness rule."



If you activate Gideon, Champion of Justice's second ability and then a permanent that's already on the battlefield becomes a copy of him, that copy will be just a planeswalker, not a creature. If the first Gideon, Champion of Justice is still on the battlefield by the time the copy effect happens, each of those permanents will be put into his owner's graveyard as a state-based action due to the "planeswalker uniqueness rule." If the first Gideon, Champion of Justice is gone by this time, the other permanent will be put into his owner's graveyard as a state-based action for having no loyalty counters on him (unless, for some odd reason, he already had loyalty counters on him).



Say you activate Gideon, Champion of Justice's second ability, and then an opponent gains control of him before combat. You may have any of your creatures attack Gideon, Champion of Justice (since he's still a planeswalker). Then Gideon, Champion of Justice may block (since he's a creature). He may block any eligible attacking creature, including one that's attacking him! During combat, he behaves as an attacked planeswalker and/or a blocking creature, as appropriate. For example, he deals combat damage to any creatures he's blocking, but he doesn't deal combat damage to any unblocked creatures that are attacking him.



Glaring Spotlight



Artifact

Creatures your opponents control with hexproof can be the targets of spells and abilities you control as though they didn't have hexproof.

, Sacrifice Glaring Spotlight: Creatures you control gain hexproof until end of turn and are unblockable this turn.

Creatures your opponents control don't actually lose hexproof, although you will ignore hexproof for purposes of choosing targets of spells and abilities you control.



Creatures that come under your control after Glaring Spotlight's last ability resolves won't have hexproof but will be unblockable that turn.



Greenside Watcher



Creature — Elf Druid

2/1

{T}: Untap target Gate.

Greenside Watcher's ability is not a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.



Grisly Spectacle



Instant

Destroy target nonartifact creature. Its controller puts a number of cards equal to that creature's power from the top of his or her library into his or her graveyard.



Use the creature's power the last time it was on the battlefield to determine how many cards its controller puts into his or her graveyard.



If the creature is an illegal target when Grisly Spectacle tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen. The creature's controller won't put any cards into his or her graveyard.



Gruul Charm



Instant

Choose one — Creatures without flying can't block this turn; or gain control of all permanents you own; or Gruul Charm deals 3 damage to each creature with flying.

If you choose the first mode, no creature without flying will be able to block that turn, including creatures that lose flying and creatures without flying that enter the battlefield after Gruul Charm resolves.



If you choose the second mode, Gruul Charm's effect will override any other control-changing effects on those permanents.



A token is owned by the player under whose control it entered the battlefield.



Gruul Ragebeast



Creature — Beast

6/6

Whenever Gruul Ragebeast or another creature enters the battlefield under your control, that creature fights target creature an opponent controls.

Gruul Ragebeast's triggered ability isn't optional. However, if no opponent controls a creature when a creature enters the battlefield under your control, the ability will be removed from the stack.



If one or both of the creatures that are supposed to fight are no longer on the battlefield when the ability resolves, the fight won't happen. Neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.



If the target creature is an illegal target when the ability tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen. Neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.



Guardian of the Gateless



Creature — Angel

3/3

Flying

Guardian of the Gateless can block any number of creatures.

Whenever Guardian of the Gateless blocks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each creature it's blocking.

Guardian of the Gateless's last ability triggers only once when it's declared as a blocker no matter how many creatures it's blocking.



Guildscorn Ward



Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has protection from multicolored.

The enchanted creature can't be enchanted or equipped by multicolored Auras and Equipment, it can't be blocked by multicolored creatures, it can't be targeted by multicolored spells or abilities from multicolored sources, and all damage dealt to it by multicolored sources is prevented.



Hybrid spells and permanents in the Return to Ravnica block are multicolored, even if you cast them with one color of mana.



Gyre Sage



Creature — Elf Druid

1/2

Evolve (Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

{T}: Add to your mana pool for each +1/+1 counter on Gyre Sage.

Gyre Sage's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.



Hands of Binding



Sorcery

Tap target creature an opponent controls. That creature doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

Cipher (Then you may exile this spell card encoded on a creature you control. Whenever that creature deals combat damage to a player, its controller may cast a copy of the encoded card without paying its mana cost.)

If the creature that was tapped by Hands of Binding is untapped during its controller's next untap step (perhaps because a spell untapped it), Hands of Binding has no effect at that time. It won't apply at some later time when the creature is tapped.



If a different player gains control of the creature that was tapped by Hands of Binding, Hands of Binding will stop that creature from untapping during its new controller's next untap step.



Hellkite Tyrant



Creature — Dragon

6/5

Flying, trample

Whenever Hellkite Tyrant deals combat damage to a player, gain control of all artifacts that player controls. At the beginning of your upkeep, if you control twenty or more artifacts, you win the game.

If you don't control twenty or more artifacts at the beginning of your upkeep, Hellkite Tyrant's last ability won't trigger. If it does trigger, it will check again when it tries to resolve. If you don't control twenty or more artifacts at that time, the ability will do nothing.



Hellraiser Goblin



Creature — Goblin Berserker

2/2

Creatures you control have haste and attack each combat if able.

Hellraiser Goblin's ability also affects itself. If it enters the battlefield before combat, it will have to attack that combat if able.



If, during your declare attackers step, a creature you control is tapped or is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having a creature attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.



Unlike many other effects that force a creature to attack if able, Hellraiser Goblin's ability applies during each combat. If a turn has multiple combat phases, creatures you control must attack in each of them if able.



High Priest of Penance



Creature — Human Cleric

1/1

Whenever High Priest of Penance is dealt damage, you may destroy target nonland permanent.

High Priest of Penance's ability triggers once for each instance of damage dealt to it, not once for each 1 damage. The ability will trigger even if High Priest of Penance is dealt lethal damage.



Hindervines



Instant

Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt this turn by creatures with no +1/+1 counters on them.

Hindervines checks whether a creature has a +1/+1 counter on it at the moment it deals damage. It doesn't matter whether a creature had a +1/+1 counter, or was even on the battlefield, when Hindervines resolved.



Hold the Gates



Enchantment

Creatures you control get +0/+1 for each Gate you control and have vigilance.

Creatures you control will have vigilance even if you control no Gates.



Holy Mantle



Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from creatures.

The enchanted creature can't be blocked, it can't be targeted by abilities of creatures or creature cards (like, notably, the scavenge ability), and all damage dealt to it by creatures or creature cards is prevented.



Homing Lightning



Instant

Homing Lightning deals 4 damage to target creature and each other creature with the same name as that creature.



Homing Lightning has only one target. Other creatures with that name are not targeted. For example, a creature with hexproof will be dealt damage if it has the same name as the target creature.



The name of a creature token is the same as its creature types unless the token is a copy of another creature or the effect that created the token specifically gives it a different name. For example, a 1/1 Soldier creature token is named "Soldier."



Hydroform



Instant

Target land becomes a 3/3 Elemental creature with flying until end of turn. It's still a land.



If the target land hasn't been under its controller's control continuously since the beginning of his or her most recent turn, that land won't be able to attack and its {T} abilities won't be able to be activated. In most cases, that means it will no longer be able to be tapped for mana that turn.



Hydroform doesn't affect the land's name or any other types, subtypes, or supertypes (such as basic or legendary) the land may have. The land will also keep any abilities it had.



Effects that modify power and/or toughness but don't set them to a specific value (like the one created by Giant Growth), power/toughness changes from counters, and effects that switch a creature's power and toughness will continue to apply. This may happen if the land was already a creature when Hydroform resolved.



Illness in the Ranks



Enchantment

Creature tokens get -1/-1.

If an effect creates a creature token that normally has toughness 1, it will enter the battlefield with toughness 0, be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action, and then cease to exist. Any abilities that trigger when a creature enters the battlefield or dies will trigger.



Illusionist's Bracers



Artifact — Equipment

Whenever an ability of equipped creature is activated, if it isn't a mana ability, copy that ability. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Equip



An activated ability is written in the form "Cost: Effect."



The copy will have the same targets as the ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).



If the ability is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. You can't choose a different one.



If the ability has in its cost, the value of X is copied.

If the cost of an activated ability requires Illusionist's Bracers or the equipped creature to be sacrificed, the ability won't be copied. At the time the ability is considered activated (after all costs are paid), Illusionist's Bracers is no longer equipped to that creature.



If Illusionist's Bracers somehow becomes equipped to a creature an opponent controls, and an activated ability (that isn't a mana ability) of that creature is activated, you will control the copy of that ability.



Immortal Servitude



Sorcery

Return each creature card with converted mana cost X from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If a creature card in a graveyard has X in its mana cost, that X is considered to be 0.



Incursion Specialist



Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, Incursion Specialist gets +2/+0 until end of turn and is unblockable this turn.

Incursion Specialist's ability can trigger only once each turn. The ability will resolve before the second spell resolves. It doesn't matter if the first spell you cast that turn has resolved, was countered, or is still on the stack.



Ivy Lane Denizen



Creature — Elf Warrior

2/3

Whenever another green creature enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

The green creature that entered the battlefield can be chosen as the target of Ivy Lane Denizen's ability.



Ivy Lane Denizen can be chosen as the target of its own ability.



Keymaster Rogue



Creature — Human Rogue

3/2

Keymaster Rogue is unblockable.

When Keymaster Rogue enters the battlefield, return a creature you control to its owner's hand.

Keymaster Rogue's last ability isn't optional. If Keymaster Rogue is the only creature you control when the ability resolves, you'll have to return it to its owner's hand.



Killing Glare



Instant

Destroy target creature with power X or less.

The power of the target creature is checked both as you target it and as Killing Glare resolves. If its power is greater than the value chosen for X when Killing Glare tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen.



Lazav, Dimir Mastermind



Legendary Creature — Shapeshifter

3/3

Hexproof

Whenever a creature card is put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere, you may have Lazav, Dimir Mastermind become a copy of that card except its name is still Lazav, Dimir Mastermind, it's legendary in addition to its other types, and it gains hexproof and this ability.

Lazav, Dimir Mastermind becomes a copy of the creature card in the graveyard. If that card is no longer in the graveyard when Lazav's ability resolves, use the characteristics of that card as it last existed in the graveyard. Notably, copy effects that applied to the creature card when it was on the battlefield won't be copied by Lazav. For example, if a Clone is put into an opponent's graveyard from the battlefield and you use Lazav's ability, it will become 0/0. It won't become a copy of whatever Clone was copying.



Lazav doesn't copy the creature card's name and remains legendary, so if another Lazav is on the battlefield, both will be put into their owners' graveyards as a state-based action, even if the first one is copying another creature card.



If multiple creature cards are put into an opponent's graveyard at the same time, you choose the order that Lazav's triggered abilities go on the stack.



Enters-the-battlefield abilities of the creature card Lazav is copying won't trigger as Lazav is already on the battlefield when it becomes a copy of that creature card.



Token creatures dying won't cause Lazav's triggered ability to trigger.



Lord of the Void



Creature — Demon

7/7

Flying

Whenever Lord of the Void deals combat damage to a player, exile the top seven cards of that player's library, then put a creature card from among them onto the battlefield under your control.

Lord of the Void's ability isn't optional. If there is a creature card among the seven cards you exiled, you must put one onto the battlefield under your control.



Luminate Primordial



Creature — Avatar

4/7

Vigilance

When Luminate Primordial enters the battlefield, for each opponent, exile up to one target creature that player controls and that player gains life equal to its power.

You can choose a number of targets up to the number of opponents you have, one target per opponent.



To determine how much life each opponent gains, use the power of the creature that opponent controlled as it last existed on the battlefield.



If some, but not all, of the targets become illegal, the controller(s) of the illegal target(s) will still gain life, even though the creature is not exiled.



Mark for Death



Sorcery

Target creature an opponent controls blocks this turn if able. Untap that creature. Other creatures that player controls can't block this turn.

That creature's controller still decides which attacking creature it blocks.



If the creature can't block (perhaps because it has become tapped or it doesn't have flying and all attacking creatures do), then the requirement to block does nothing.



If there are any costs required for that creature to block (such as the one imposed by War Cadence), the creature's controller isn't required to pay those costs. In that case, the requirement to block would do nothing.



Martial Glory



Instant

Target creature gets +3/+0 until end of turn.

Target creature gets +0/+3 until end of turn.

You may choose the same creature for both targets since the card says "target creature" multiple times. You may also choose two different creatures.



Massive Raid



Instant

Massive Raid deals damage to target creature or player equal to the number of creatures you control.



Count the number of creatures you control when Massive Raid resolves to determine how much damage is dealt.



Master Biomancer



Creature — Elf Wizard

2/4

Each other creature you control enters the battlefield with a number of additional +1/+1 counters on it equal to Master Biomancer's power and as a Mutant in addition to its other types.

To determine how many additional +1/+1 counters a creature enters the battlefield with, use Master Biomancer's power as that creature is entering the battlefield.



The creature type Mutant becomes part of the creature's copiable values.



Merciless Eviction



Sorcery

Choose one — Exile all artifacts; or exile all creatures; or exile all enchantments; or exile all planeswalkers.

You choose the mode as you cast the spell.



Miming Slime



Sorcery

Put an X/X green Ooze creature token onto the battlefield, where X is the greatest power among creatures you control.

The value of X is the greatest power among creatures you control when Miming Slime resolves. If you control no creatures at that time, X will be 0, creating a 0/0 Ooze token that will be put into your graveyard as a state-based action (unless something else is raising its toughness).



The power and toughness of the Ooze token is determined when Miming Slime resolves. It won't change as the greatest power among creatures you control changes.



Mind Grind



Sorcery

Each opponent reveals cards from the top of his or her library until he or she reveals X land cards, then puts all cards revealed this way into his or her graveyard. X can't be 0.

If an opponent's library contains fewer than X land cards, all cards from that library are revealed and put into his or her graveyard.



If another spell or ability instructs you to cast Mind Grind "without paying its mana cost," you won't be able to. You must pick 0 as the value of X in the mana cost of a spell being cast "without paying its mana cost," but the X in Mind Grind's mana cost can't be 0.



Molten Primordial



Creature — Avatar

6/4

Haste

When Molten Primordial enters the battlefield, for each opponent, gain control of up to one target creature that player controls until end of turn. Untap those creatures. They gain haste until end of turn.

You can choose a number of targets up to the number of opponents you have, one target per opponent.



Molten Primordial's triggered ability can target a creature that's already untapped.



Mortus Strider



Creature — Skeleton

1/1

When Mortus Strider dies, return it to its owner's hand.

Mortis Strider will return to its owner's hand only if it is still in the graveyard when its ability resolves.



Murder Investigation



Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When enchanted creature dies, put X 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens onto the battlefield, where X is its power.

To determine how many Soldier tokens are created, use the power of the enchanted creature as it last existed on the battlefield.



If another player gains control of either Murder Investigation or the enchanted creature (but not both), Murder Investigation will be enchanting an illegal permanent. The Aura will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action.



Mystic Genesis



Instant

Counter target spell. Put an X/X green Ooze creature token onto the battlefield, where X is that spell's converted mana cost.



If the target spell is an illegal target when Mystic Genesis tries to resolve, Mystic Genesis will be countered and none of its effects will happen. You won't get an Ooze token.



You may target a spell that can't be countered. When Mystic Genesis resolves, the target spell will be unaffected, but you'll still get an Ooze token.



Nightveil Specter



Creature — Specter

2/3

Flying

Whenever Nightveil Specter deals combat damage to a player, that player exiles the top card of his or her library.

You may play cards exiled with Nightveil Specter.

The card is exiled face up. All players may look at it.



Playing a card exiled with Nightveil Specter follows all the normal rules for playing that card. You must pay its costs, and you must follow all timing restrictions, for example.



Nightveil Specter's last ability applies to cards exiled with that specific Nightveil Specter, not any other creature named Nightveil Specter. You should keep cards exiled by different Nightveil Specters separate.



Obzedat, Ghost Council



Legendary Creature — Spirit Advisor

5/5

When Obzedat, Ghost Council enters the battlefield, target opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

At the beginning of your end step, you may exile Obzedat. If you do, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of your next upkeep. It gains haste.

When Obzedat is returned to the battlefield by its last ability, it gains haste indefinitely. This may be relevant if a player gains control of it later using a spell or ability that doesn't give it haste.



Ogre Slumlord



Creature — Ogre Rogue

3/3

Whenever another nontoken creature dies, you may put a 1/1 black Rat creature token onto the battlefield.

Rats you control have deathtouch.

All Rats you control have deathtouch while Ogre Slumlord is on the battlefield, not just the ones created by Ogre Slumlord.



Orzhov Charm



Instant

Choose one — Return target creature you control and all Auras you control attached to it to their owner's hand; or destroy target creature and you lose life equal to its toughness; or return target creature card with converted mana cost 1 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.



Orzhov Charm's first mode doesn't target any of the Auras attached to the target creature.



If you choose the first mode, any Aura controlled by another player attached to the creature will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action after the creature leaves the battlefield.



If you choose the second mode, you'll lose life equal to the creature's toughness when it was last on the battlefield.



If you choose the second mode, and Orzhov Charm resolves but the creature isn't destroyed (perhaps because it's indestructible or it regenerates), you'll still lose life equal to the creature's toughness.



For each of the modes, if the target creature or creature card is an illegal target when Orzhov Charm tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen.



Orzhov Keyrune



Artifact

{T}: Add or to your mana pool.

: Orzhov Keyrune becomes a 1/4 white and black Thrull artifact creature with lifelink until end of turn.

Multiple instances of lifelink are redundant. Activating the last ability multiple times won't cause you to gain more life.



Pit Fight



Instant

Target creature you control fights another target creature. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

The second target of Pit Fight can be another creature you control, but it can't be the same creature as the first target.



If either target of Pit Fight is an illegal target when the ability tries to resolve, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.



Predator's Rapport



Instant

Choose target creature you control. You gain life equal to that creature's power plus its toughness.

Use the creature's power and toughness when Predator's Rapport resolves to determine how much life you gain.



Prime Speaker Zegana



Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

1/1

Prime Speaker Zegana enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it, where X is the greatest power among other creatures you control.

When Prime Speaker Zegana enters the battlefield, draw cards equal to its power.

The value of X is the greatest power among creatures you control as Prime Speaker Zegana enters the battlefield. If you control no creatures at that time, X will be 0.



The number of cards you draw equals Prime Speaker Zegana's power when the last ability resolves.



If Prime Speaker Zegana enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature you control, you won't consider that creature when determining the greatest power among creatures you control.



Psychic Strike



Instant

Counter target spell. Its controller puts the top two cards of his or her library into his or her graveyard.



If the target spell is an illegal target when Psychic Strike tries to resolve, Psychic Strike will be countered and none of its effects will happen. The target's controller won't put any cards from the top of his or her library into his or her graveyard.



You may target a spell that can't be countered. When Psychic Strike resolves, the target spell will be unaffected, but its controller will still put the top two cards of his or her library into his or her graveyard.



Purge the Profane



Sorcery

Target opponent discards two cards and you gain 2 life.



If the opponent has fewer than two cards in his or her hand, he or she will discard them. You'll still gain 2 life, no matter how many cards were discarded.



Rapid Hybridization



Instant

Destroy target creature. It can't be regenerated. That creature's controller puts a 3/3 green Frog Lizard creature token onto the battlefield.



If the creature is an illegal target when Rapid Hybridization tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen. No Frog Lizard token will be created.



If, however, Rapid Hybridization resolves and the creature isn't destroyed (perhaps because it's indestructible), its controller will still get the Frog Lizard token.



Realmwright



Creature — Vedalken Wizard

1/1

As Realmwright enters the battlefield, choose a basic land type.

Lands you control are the chosen type in addition to their other types.

The basic land types are Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. Other land types, like Gate, aren't basic lands types.



Lands you control will have the ability to tap for the color of mana corresponding to the chosen type. They'll also retain any other abilities they have.



Righteous Charge



Sorcery

Creatures you control get +2/+2 until end of turn.

Only creatures you control when Righteous Charge resolves will get +2/+2. Creatures that come under your control later in the turn will not.



Rubblebelt Raiders



Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Whenever Rubblebelt Raiders attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it for each attacking creature you control.

Count the number of attacking creatures you control when Rubblebelt Raiders's ability resolves, including Rubblebelt Raiders itself, to determine how many +1/+1 counters to put on it.



Rubblehulk



Creature — Elemental

*/*

Rubblehulk's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

Bloodrush — , Discard Rubblehulk: Target attacking creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of lands you control.

The ability that defines Rubblehulk's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.



If you activate Rubblehulk's bloodrush ability, the value of X is the number of lands you control when that ability resolves.



Rust Scarab



Creature — Insect

4/5

Whenever Rust Scarab becomes blocked, you may destroy target artifact or enchantment defending player controls.

Rust Scarab's ability normally triggers only once per combat, no matter how many creatures are assigned to block it.



The artifact or enchantment will be destroyed before combat damage is dealt but after blockers are chosen.



Sepulchral Primordial



Creature — Avatar

5/4

Intimidate

When Sepulchral Primordial enters the battlefield, for each opponent, you may put up to one target creature card from that player's graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

You can choose a number of targets up to the number of opponents you have, one target per opponent.



The creature cards enter the battlefield simultaneously.



Serene Remebrance



Sorcery

Shuffle Serene Remebrance and up to three target cards from a single graveyard into their owners' libraries.



You may choose zero targets when you cast Serene Remebrance. If you do, you'll shuffle Serene Remebrance into its owner's library when it resolves.



If you choose at least one target for Serene Remebrance, and all of its targets are illegal when Serene Remebrance tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen. You won't shuffle any library and Serene Remebrance will be put into its owner's graveyard.



If you give Serene Remebrance the flashback ability and cast it from your graveyard, it will be exiled instead of being shuffled into your library. Any other targets will still be shuffled into their owners' library, however.



Shadow Alley Denizen



Creature — Vampire Rogue

1/1

Whenever another black creature enters the battlefield under your control, target creature gains intimidate until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by artifact creatures and/or creatures that share a color with it.)

The black creature that entered the battlefield can be chosen as the target of Shadow Alley Denizen's ability, but it won't be able to attack that turn unless it also has haste.



Shadow Alley Denizen can be chosen as the target of its own ability.



Signal the Clans



Instant

Search your library for three creature cards and reveal them. If you reveal three cards with different names, choose one of them at random and put that card into your hand. Shuffle the rest into your library.

If you don't reveal three creature cards with different names, you'll simply shuffle your library (including any cards you revealed).



All players will know which card you put into your hand and which cards are shuffled into your library.



Simic Charm



Instant

Choose one — Target creature gets +3/+3 until end of turn; or permanents you control gain hexproof until end of turn; or return target creature to its owner's hand.

If you choose the second mode, only permanents you control when Simic Charm resolves will gain hexproof. Permanents that come under your control later that turn will not.



Simic Fluxmage



Creature — Merfolk Wizard

1/2

Evolve (Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

, {T}: Move a +1/+1 counter from Simic Fluxmage onto target creature.

To move a counter from one creature to another, the counter is removed from the first creature and placed on the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being placed on the second creature will apply.



If the creature is an illegal target when Simic Fluxmage's ability tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen. No counters will be removed from Simic Fluxmage.



Simic Manipulator



Creature — Mutant Wizard

0/1

Evolve (Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

{T}, Remove one or more +1/+1 counters from Simic Manipulator: Gain control of target creature with power less than or equal to the number of +1/+1 counters removed this way.

The power of the target creature is checked both as you target it and as the ability resolves. If the power of the target creature when the ability resolves is greater than the number of +1/+1 counters removed from Simic Manipulator, the ability will be countered and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain control of any creature, but the counters removed as a cost remain removed.



Skarrg Guildmage



Creature — Human Shaman

2/2

: Creatures you control gain trample until end of turn.

: Target land you control becomes a 4/4 Elemental creature until end of turn. It's still a land.

Only creatures you control when the first ability resolves will gain trample. Creatures that come under your control later in the turn won't have trample. Lands you control that aren't creatures also won't gain trample, even if you use the second ability to turn them into creatures later in the turn.



Skarrg Guildmage's second ability doesn't affect the land's name or any other types, subtypes, or supertypes (such as basic or legendary) the land may have. The land will also keep any abilities it had.



Skullcrack



Instant

Players can't gain life this turn. Damage can't be prevented this turn. Skullcrack deals 3 damage to target player.

Skullcrack targets only the player. If that player is an illegal target when Skullcrack tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen.



Spells and abilities that would cause a player to gain life or that would prevent damage still resolve, but the life-gain and damage-prevention parts have no effect.



Effects that would replace gaining life with another effect won't apply because it's impossible for players to gain life.



If an effect says to set a player's life total to a certain number and that number is higher than the player's current life total, that part of the effect won't do anything. (If the number is lower than the player's current life total, the effect will work as normal.)



Skyblinder Staff



Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+0 and can't be blocked by creatures with flying.

Equip ( : Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The equipped creature can still be blocked by a creature with reach.



If the equipped creature is blocked by a creature and then that creature gains flying, the equipped creature will remain blocked.



Smite



Instant

Destroy target blocked creature.

A "blocked creature" is an attacking creature that has been blocked by a creature this combat, or has become blocked as the result of a spell or ability this combat. Unless the attacking creature leaves combat, it continues to be a blocked creature through the end of combat step, even if the creature or creatures that blocked it are no longer on the battlefield or have otherwise left combat by then.



Soul Ransom



Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

You control enchanted creature.

Discard two cards: Soul Ransom's controller sacrifices it, then draws two cards. Only any opponent may activate this ability.

Only an opponent of Soul Ransom's controller can activate its last ability.



In most cases, you'll enchant a creature controlled by an opponent, which will cause you to gain control of that creature. Any of your opponents can activate the last ability of Soul Ransom by discarding two cards. When that ability resolves, you'll sacrifice Soul Ransom and draw two cards.



Spell Rupture



Instant

Counter target spell unless its controller pays , where X is the greatest power among creatures you control.

The value of X is the greatest power among creatures you control when Spell Rupture resolves. If you control no creatures at that time, X will be 0. The target spell's controller can choose to pay (simply by indicating he or she wishes to do so). That player can also choose to not pay {0} and the spell will be countered.



Stolen Identity



Sorcery

Put a token onto the battlefield that's a copy of target artifact or creature.

Cipher (Then you may exile this spell card encoded on a creature you control. Whenever that creature deals combat damage to a player, its controller may cast a copy of the encoded card without paying its mana cost.)

If the token you create is a copy of a creature, you can exile Stolen Identity encoded on that token.



The token copies exactly what was printed on the original artifact or creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether it is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.



If the copied permanent has in its mana cost, X is considered to be zero.

If the copied permanent is copying something else (for example, if the copied creature is a Clone), then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied.



If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put the token onto the battlefield.



Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen permanent will also work.



Structural Collapse



Sorcery

Target player sacrifices an artifact and a land. Structural Collapse deals 2 damage to that player.

Structural Collapse targets only the player. The player can sacrifice an artifact or land with hexproof, for example.



The target player needn't control an artifact or a land. Structural Collapse will still deal 2 damage to that player.



If the player controls an artifact land, he or she can't choose to sacrifice that permanent for both the artifact and the land. If that's the only artifact the player controls, he or she must sacrifice another land. If it's the only land the player controls, he or she must sacrifice another artifact. If it's the only artifact and the only land the player controls, he or she sacrifices just that permanent.



Sunhome Guildmage



Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

: Creatures you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

: Put a 1/1 red and white Soldier creature token with haste onto the battlefield.

Only creatures you control when Sunhome Guildmage's first ability resolves will get +1/+0. Creatures that come under your control later in the turn will not.



Sylvan Primordial



Creature — Avatar

6/8

Reach

When Sylvan Primordial enters the battlefield, for each opponent, destroy target noncreature permanent that player controls. For each permanent destroyed this way, search your library for a Forest card and put that card onto the battlefield tapped. Then shuffle your library.

You can choose a number of targets up to the number of opponents you have, one target per opponent.



If Sylvan Primordial's enters-the-battlefield ability resolves but one of the target noncreature permanents isn't destroyed (perhaps because it is indestructible or it regenerated), it won't count toward the number of Forest cards you can put onto the battlefield.



You search and shuffle your library only once.



Thespian's Stage

Land

{T}: Add to your mana pool. , {T}: Thespian's Stage becomes a copy of target land and gains this ability.

The copy effect created by the last activated ability doesn't have a duration. It will last until Thespian's Stage leaves the battlefield or another copy effect overwrites it. The permanent will no longer have the first ability of Thespian's Stage.



A land's copiable values are those printed on it, as modified by other copy effects. Counters and other effects aren't copied. Notably, if you copy a land that is also a creature because of a temporary effect (such as Celestial Colonnade), Thespian's Stage will become just the "unanimated" land.



No enters-the-battlefield abilities of the land Thespian's Stage is copying will trigger. Thespian's Stage was already on the battlefield.



Thrull Parasite



Creature — Thrull

1/1

Extort (Whenever you cast a spell, you may pay . If you do, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain that much life.)

{T}, Pay 2 life: Remove a counter from target nonland permanent.

The nonland permanent you choose as the target doesn't have to have any counters on it. If it has more than one kind of counter, you'll choose one of those counters when the ability resolves.



You can't activate Thrull Parasite's last ability to stop a player from paying the cost of a spell or an ability that requires removing a counter from a permanent (such as a planeswalker's loyalty ability).



Tower Defense



Instant

Creatures you control get +0/+5 and gain reach until end of turn.

Only creatures you control when Tower Defense resolves will get the bonuses. Creatures that come under your control later that turn will not.



Towering Thunderfist



Creature — Giant Soldier

4/4

You must activate Towering Thunderfist's ability before you declare attackers (at the latest, during the beginning of combat step) in order to have it attack without becoming tapped.



Undercity Informer



Creature — Human Rogue

2/3

, Sacrifice a creature: Target player reveals cards from the top of his or her library until he or she reveals a land card, then puts those cards into his or her graveyard.

If the target player has no land cards in his or her library, all cards from that library will be revealed and put into his or her graveyard.



Unexpected Results



Sorcery

Shuffle your library, then reveal the top card. If it's a nonland card, you may cast it without paying its mana cost. If it's a land card, you may put it onto the battlefield and return Unexpected Results to its owner's hand.

If you reveal a nonland card, you may cast it during the resolution of Unexpected Results. Ignore timing restrictions based on the card's type. Other timing restrictions, such as "Cast [this card] only during combat," must be followed.



If you can't cast the card (perhaps because there are no legal targets), or if you choose not to, the card will remain on top of the library.



If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't pay alternative costs such as overload costs. You can pay additional costs such as kicker costs. If the card has mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.



If the card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as its value.

If you reveal a land card, Unexpected Results will be returned to your hand only if you put that land card onto the battlefield. If you don't, Unexpected Results will be put into its owner's graveyard.



If you reveal a land card and put that card onto the battlefield, Unexpected Results will be put into its owner's hand directly from the stack. It won't be put into any graveyard.



Urban Evolution



Sorcery

Draw three cards. You may play an additional land this turn.

Urban Evolution's effect allows you to play an additional land during your main phase. Doing so follows the normal timing rules for playing lands. In particular, you don't get to play a land as Urban Evolution resolves; Urban Evolution fully resolves (and you'll draw three cards, perhaps including a land you'll play later) first.



The effects of multiple Urban Evolutions in the same turn are cumulative. They're also cumulative with other effects that let you play additional lands, such as the one from Rites of Flourishing.



If you somehow manage to cast Urban Evolution when it's not your turn, you'll draw three cards when it resolves, but you won't be able to play a land that turn.



Vizkopa Confessor



Creature — Human Cleric

1/3

Extort (Whenever you cast a spell, you may pay . If you do, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain that much life.)

When Vizkopa Confessor enters the battlefield, pay any amount of life. Target opponent reveals that many cards from his or her hand. You choose one of them and exile it.

You may pay 0 life when Vizkopa Confessor's enters-the-battlefield ability resolves. If you do, no cards are revealed or exiled.



The amount of life you pay is chosen when Vizkopa Confessor's last ability resolves.



If the target opponent is an illegal target when Vizkopa Confessor's last ability tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen. You won't pay life and no player will reveal any cards.



Vizkopa Guildmage



Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

: Target creature gains lifelink until end of turn. : Whenever you gain life this turn, each opponent loses that much life.

Multiple instances of lifelink are redundant. Giving the same creature lifelink more than once won't cause you to gain additional life.



Each time the second ability resolves, a delayed triggered ability is created. Whenever you gain life that turn, each of those abilities will trigger. For example, if you activate the second ability twice (and let those abilities resolve) and then you gain 2 life, each opponent will lose a total of 4 life. Each instance will cause two abilities to trigger, each causing that player to lose 2 life.



Whispering Madness



Sorcery

Each player discards his or her hand, then draws cards equal to the greatest number of cards a player discarded this way.

Each player draws cards simultaneously. If this causes a player to draw more cards than are left in his or her library, that player will lose the game. If this causes all players to do so, the game is a draw. (In multiplayer games, multiple players drawing from an empty library will cause those players to lose although the game may continue.)



You'll draw cards before deciding which creature (if any) Whispering Madness will be encoded on.



Wight of Precinct Six



Creature — Zombie

1/1

Wight of Precinct Six gets +1/+1 for each creature card in your opponents' graveyards.

Wight of Precinct Six's ability applies only if Wight of Precinct Six is on the battlefield.



Zameck Guildmage



Creature — Elf Wizard

2/2

: This turn, each creature you control enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

, Remove a +1/+1 counter from a creature you control: Draw a card.

Zameck Guildmage's first ability is cumulative. For example, if it resolves twice in a turn, each creature that enters the battlefield under your control that turn will do so with two +1/+1 additional counters on it.



Zameck Guildmage's first ability has no effect on creatures already on the battlefield when it resolves.



