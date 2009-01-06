As one of the early combo decks to meet with Pro Tour success, Fruit Pebbles was innovative for a host of reasons. It allowed players to "go infinite." And of course, and perhaps most importantly, it set the stage for naming combo decks after cereals. The combo was simple: play Shield Sphere to survive the early turns. The play Goblin Bombardment, followed by Enduring Renewal. The Renewal allowed you to return Shield Sphere to your hand when it died, Goblin Bombardment allowed you to sacrifice the 0/6 to sting your opponent for 1, and the Sphere's zero-casting cost allowed you to play it without spending any mana. Fruity Pebbles was a powerhouse for years, but was eventually tamed by cards like Aura of Silence, Wasteland, and Hymn to Tourach.