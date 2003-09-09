News / Feature
Grand Prix Shizuoka Artist: Rob Alexander
Rob Alexander's Cards
|Card Name
|Card Set
|Evacuation
|Eighth Edition (Core Set)
|Lesser Gargadon
|Eighth Edition (Core Set)
|Mountain
|Eighth Edition (Core Set)
|Plow Under
|Eighth Edition (Core Set)
|Rain of Blades
|Eighth Edition (Core Set)
|Shivan Oasis
|Eighth Edition (Core Set)
|Verduran Enchantress
|Eighth Edition (Core Set)
|Wall of Stone
|Eighth Edition (Core Set)
|Forest
|Seventh Edition
|Island
|Seventh Edition
|Mountain
|Seventh Edition
|Plains
|Seventh Edition
|Sulfurous Springs
|Seventh Edition
|Swamp
|Seventh Edition
|Verduran Enchantress
|Seventh Edition
|Wind Dancer
|Seventh Edition
|Exile
|Sixth Edition (Classic)
|Hurrican
|Sixth Edition (Classic)
|Tidal Surge
|Sixth Edition (Classic)
|Brassclaw Orcs
|Fifth Edition
|Icatian Scout
|Fifth Edition
|Twiddle
|Fifth Edition
|Twiddle
|Fourth Edition
|Web
|Fourth Edition
|Badlands
|Alpha-Beta-Unlimited
|Lance
|Alpha-Beta-Unlimited
|Savannah
|Alpha-Beta-Unlimited
|Taiga
|Alpha-Beta-Unlimited
|Twiddle
|Alpha-Beta-Unlimited
|Underground Sea
|Alpha-Beta-Unlimited
|Web
|Alpha-Beta-Unlimited
|Divergent Growth
|Scourge
|Rain of Blades
|Scourge
|Bloodstained Mire
|Onslaught
|Flooded Strand
|Onslaught
|Plains
|Onslaught
|Polluted Delta
|Onslaught
|Wooded Foothills
|Onslaught
|Nantuko Monastery
|Judgment
|Soulcatchers' Aerie
|Judgment
|Cephalid Aristocrat
|Torment
|Tainted Wood
|Torment
|Deserted Temple
|Odyssey
|Forest
|Odyssey
|Island
|Odyssey
|Lava Blister
|Odyssey
|Mountain
|Odyssey
|Plains
|Odyssey
|Skycloud Expanse
|Odyssey
|Swamp
|Odyssey
|Ana Sanctuary
|Apocalypse
|Llanowar Wastes
|Apocalypse
|Shivan Reef
|Apocalypse
|Harrow
|Invasion
|Irrigation Ditch
|Invasion
|Kavu Climber
|Invasion
|Shivan Oasis
|Invasion
|Swamp
|Invasion
|Tectonic Instability
|Invasion
|Tinder Farm
|Invasion
|Tranquility
|Invasion
|Lesser Gargadon
|Prophecy
|Rhystic Cave
|Prophecy
|Forest
|Mercadian Masques
|Mountain
|Mercadian Masques
|Remote Farm
|Mercadian Masques
|Swamp
|Mercadian Masques
|Silk Net
|Urza's Legacy
|Spawning Pool
|Urza's Legacy
|Subversion
|Urza's Legacy
|Plains
|Urza's Saga
|Welkin Hawk
|Exodus
|Evacuation
|Stronghold
|Overgrowth
|Stronghold
|Volrath's Gardens
|Stronghold
|Exile
|Alliances
|Fyndhorn Druid
|Alliances
|Lim-Dul's Vault
|Alliances
|Sheltered Valley
|Alliances
|Winter's Night
|Alliances
|Dark Maze
|Homelands
|Koskun Falls
|Homelands
|Primal Order
|Homelands
|Brand of Ill Omen
|Ice Age
|Demonic Consultation
|Ice Age
|Fyndhorn Bow
|Ice Age
|Illusionary Terrain
|Ice Age
|Sea Spirit
|Ice Age
|Soul Burn
|Ice Age
|Brassclaw Orcs
|Fallen Empires
|Dwarven Soldier
|Fallen Empires
|Feral Thallid
|Fallen Empires
|Icatian Scout
|Fallen Empires
|Tidal Flats
|Fallen Empires
|Hidden Path
|The Dark
|Tangle Kelp
|The Dark
|Crevasse
|Legends
|Rubinia Soulsinger
|Legends
|Spectral Cloak
|Legends
|Elephant Graveyard
|Arabian Nights
|Singing Tree
|Arabian Nights
|Ancient Craving
|Portal 2
|Armageddon
|Portal 2
|Hurricane
|Portal 2
|Mountain
|Portal 2
|Wildfire
|Portal 2
|Arena
|Book Promo
Rob Alexander is a watercolour artist, who is working in the Publishing, Magazine, Gaming and collectable card game markets. He paints fine art, Fantasy and Science Fiction, children's illustrations and contemporary landscapes.