The ode is a Classical form of lyric poetry. Its name comes from the Greek aeidein, "to sing," and this sort of poem was intended to be performed at public occasions to dancing and the strains of lyre and flute.



The most famous composer of odes in the ancient Greek world was Pindar, who is credited with inventing the form. His poems memorialized the winners of athletic competitions but also incorporated lofty ideals of philosophy and religion.



In this piece, I attempted to recall the lyrical style of Pindar in a victory ode to the champion of the Iroan Games in Akros.



—Jennifer

Priest of Iroas | Art by Clint Cearley

ing , elegant Muses of star-dappled Nyx

The joyous name of Him, glory-crowned,

Who raises victor's pennant o'er battle ground,

Bestows His love on th' highest of poleis,

Bold Akros, paragon preeminent

In war, in peace eternal vigilant.

The Kolophon's apex blazes higher

Than sun-spear Khrusor's sacred fire

And Purphoros's forge; Keranan bolt

Of prophecy its epic ramparts smote.

Yet, eclipsing all, Thine aegis gleams,

Philomachos, who shields the deme.

Arena Athlete | Art by Jason Chan

Brows bent, we pray, as Thou Anax

Endowed, in holy tournaments,

The wreath of mortal excellence,

Now bless Thy child, Pandamator.

Athlete superb, famed pankratist,

Euphoric in victory rose-kissed.

O tetrapteric-helmed, spear-shaking

Fame's epitome, bright-shining

Hoplite's lord, Iroas, hegemon.

Enthusiasts, eyes bright, oiled skin,

Thy happy youth, physiques aglow,

Gymnastic offertory show.

Akroan heir, the weighty pallium

Of honor lies, god's panoply,

On your character. Let all see

Humility, not hubris, as befits

Your family, Stratians, throne;

Or fall to grim Erebos, disowned.

Th'empyrial heights where Nymosyne,

Arissa, Lanathos, so many

Strove, whose phalanxes monsters slew

And kakomancers sent below,

Echo sweet paeans. In agora raise

Kylix and pause in reverent praise.

Temple of Triumph | Art by Jason Felix