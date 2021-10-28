(Editor's Note November 16, 2021: We've updated details to reflect that two Box Topper boosters are found in each Collector Booster display.)

Hello to all things that go bump in the night!

We kicked off our return to Innistrad by taking you deep into the Kessig Forest with Innistrad: Midnight Hunt's Harvesttide Festival. Now it's time for the grandest wedding ever seen on Innistrad with Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

There's a crisp chill in the air. Leaves fall from the trees. By now, you've likely whipped up a pumpkin coffee in your cauldron, gone on a nature walk through the apple orchard, lit a fire in your hearth, and howled at the moon like werewolves. We're here with one more item to add to your fall bucket list: the experience of an epic vampire wedding.

Innistrad: Crimson Vow is packed with everything you'd expect from a vampire wedding: a "radiant" bride and dashing groom, guests traveling from afar, and gifts to share—all being attended to with exacting detail. You can learn more about everything included in boosters with Product Architect Mike Turian's Collecting Innistrad: Crimson Vow article, and be sure to see all the delightful card frames themselves in Clayton Kroh's Booster Fun article.

Let's check out the products in store for us!

DRACULA SERIES CARDS

A cozy fireside read for any gothic horror fan, Bram Stoker's Dracula is widely accepted as the quintessential vampire novel. Naturally, we had to invite him to the wedding ceremony, and he didn't come alone.

There are 18 total Dracula series cards in Innistrad: Crimson Vow inspired by beloved characters from the 1897 novel, and they can be obtained in a few different ways. 17 of these cards can be found in Collector Boosters and the single-card Box Topper boosters, while the eighteenth card is only available through our Buy-a-Box promotion.

1. Box Topper Booster: A traditional foil Dracula series card

The most common way to get one of these is from the single-card Box Topper booster. You can find one of these inside each Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set and Draft Booster display—or two in a Collector Booster display. By purchasing any one of these three products, you will find one Dracula series card with a traditional foil treatment inside each Box Topper booster.

Turn Over

2. Buy-a-Box WPN Promo: Castle Dracula

The second way to get your claws on a Dracula series card is by visiting your local WPN store. By purchasing your box of Draft, Set, or Collector Boosters at a WPN store, you can receive the Castle Dracula Buy-a-Box promo, an alternate art of Voldaren Estate, while supplies last, in addition to the Box Topper booster that comes inside the box.

That's right, you can get two Dracula series cards by purchasing a Set, Draft, or Collector Booster display from your local WPN store while supplies last.

3. Collector Boosters: One (or more) in every pack!

The final way to get Dracula series cards is by opening Collector Boosters.

In every Collector Booster, you are guaranteed one non-foil Dracula series card and have a chance to receive an additional Dracula series card in traditional foil treatment.

PRERELEASE PACKS

Prerelease Packs are your first chance to experience Innistrad: Crimson Vow. Prerelease Packs contain six Draft Boosters, one foil-stamped rare or mythic rare card, three double-faced helper cards, an MTG Arena code card, and a spindown for keeping track of your life total.

SET BOOSTERS

Set Boosters: the booster pack for everyone. Looking to add Vampires to your favorite deck? Look no further than these Set Boosters, each packed with Booster Fun treatments and great for Limited play—now featuring select Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander cards. No matter how you play, you'll find something uniquely you in a Set Booster.

1x Art card Art cards are foil stamped in 5% of packs

1x Traditional foil double- or single-faced card Showcase, borderless, or any other Innistrad: Crimson Vow card of any rarity

2x Double- or single-faced cards Can be a showcase card of any rarity, a borderless rare or mythic rare, an Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander rare or mythic rare, or any common or uncommon

1x Double- or single-faced rare or mythic rare

2x Double- or single-faced commons or uncommons Can be a double-faced showcase, single-faced showcase, or any Innistrad: Crimson Vow double-faced common or uncommon

2x Single-faced uncommons

3x Single-faced commons

1x Eternal night full-art basic land Eternal night basic land is traditional foil in 15% of packs

1x Token, ad card, helper card, or card from The List

DRAFT BOOSTERS

Draft Boosters are optimized for drafting Magic. These boosters contain two double-faced cards in each and every pack, making them the perfect addition to game night.

Each Draft Booster contains 15 Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards, including one showcase eternal night basic land and at least two double-faced cards in every pack!

1x Double- or single-faced rare or mythic rare

1x Double- or single-faced uncommon

1x Double-faced common

2x Single-faced uncommons

9x Single-faced commons

1x Eternal night basic land

1x Double-faced helper card

1x Token or ad card

COLLECTOR BOOSTERS

If you want a straight line right to the sharpest, most vicious cards in the set, Collector Boosters are for you. These boosters contain showcase cards, extended-art cards, and tons of traditional foil cards. Plus, you are guaranteed one non-foil Dracula series card in every pack, with an opportunity to receive an additional traditional foil Dracula series card.

1x Traditional foil Dracula series, showcase, borderless, or extended-art Innistrad: Crimson Vow rare or mythic rare

1x Dracula series, showcase, or borderless rare or mythic rare

1x Dracula series uncommon or showcase common or uncommon

1x Extended-art Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander rare or mythic rare

1x Extended-art Innistrad: Crimson Vow rare or mythic rare

1x Traditional foil Dracula series uncommon or showcase common or uncommon

1x Showcase common or uncommon

1x Traditional foil rare or mythic rare

2x Traditional foil uncommons

4x Traditional foil commons

1x Traditional foil eternal night basic land

1x Traditional foil double-sided token

THEME BOOSTERS

Innistrad: Crimson Vow has six theme boosters: one for every color and, of course, an additional one with a dedicated Vampire theme.

COMMANDER DECKS

Innistrad: Crimson Vow will feature two Commander decks. First up, Vampiric Bloodline, a black-red deck commanded by Strefan, Maurer Progenitor. The second deck in the set is Spirit Squadron, a white-blue deck commanded by Millicent, Restless Revenant.

Each deck contains 15 new-to-Magic Commander cards from Innistrad: Crimson Vow, plus a foil-etched display commander.

BUNDLE

The Bundle is the ultimate Innistrad fan kit! This kit features a traditional foil alternate-art Sigarda's Summons and an oversized spindown that looks good enough to eat! (Do not eat the spindown.)

The Bundle includes:

8x Set Boosters

20x Basic lands

20x Traditional foil basic lands

1x Oversized spindown

1x Alternate-art Sigarda's Summons

BUNDLE: GIFT EDITION

Bundle: Gift Edition is a special-edition bundle that includes a Collector Booster and releases a few weeks after Innistrad: Crimson Vow—perfect to share with a friend looking for more from Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

Bundle: Gift Edition includes:

1x Innistrad: Crimson Vow Collector Booster

8x Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Boosters

20x Basic lands

20x Traditional foil basic lands

1x Traditional foil alternate-art Sigarda's Summons

1x Oversized spindown

WELCOME BOOSTERS

What wedding would be complete without a gift for guests? New Magic players in North America can visit their local WPN store to receive a Welcome Booster.

We look forward to seeing you at the wedding! If you have questions about the dress code, the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Booster Fun article has you covered. If you want to know what gifts await, Mike Turian's Collecting Innistrad: Crimson Vow article has everything you can find.

And please do read all the details carefully. At this wedding, there's a fine line between being on the guest list and being on the menu. Enjoy the festivities!