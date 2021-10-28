Innistrad: Crimson Vow Product Overview
(Editor's Note November 16, 2021: We've updated details to reflect that two Box Topper boosters are found in each Collector Booster display.)
Hello to all things that go bump in the night!
We kicked off our return to Innistrad by taking you deep into the Kessig Forest with Innistrad: Midnight Hunt's Harvesttide Festival. Now it's time for the grandest wedding ever seen on Innistrad with Innistrad: Crimson Vow.
There's a crisp chill in the air. Leaves fall from the trees. By now, you've likely whipped up a pumpkin coffee in your cauldron, gone on a nature walk through the apple orchard, lit a fire in your hearth, and howled at the moon like werewolves. We're here with one more item to add to your fall bucket list: the experience of an epic vampire wedding.
Innistrad: Crimson Vow is packed with everything you'd expect from a vampire wedding: a "radiant" bride and dashing groom, guests traveling from afar, and gifts to share—all being attended to with exacting detail. You can learn more about everything included in boosters with Product Architect Mike Turian's Collecting Innistrad: Crimson Vow article, and be sure to see all the delightful card frames themselves in Clayton Kroh's Booster Fun article.
Let's check out the products in store for us!
DRACULA SERIES CARDS
A cozy fireside read for any gothic horror fan, Bram Stoker's Dracula is widely accepted as the quintessential vampire novel. Naturally, we had to invite him to the wedding ceremony, and he didn't come alone.
There are 18 total Dracula series cards in Innistrad: Crimson Vow inspired by beloved characters from the 1897 novel, and they can be obtained in a few different ways. 17 of these cards can be found in Collector Boosters and the single-card Box Topper boosters, while the eighteenth card is only available through our Buy-a-Box promotion.
1. Box Topper Booster: A traditional foil Dracula series card
The most common way to get one of these is from the single-card Box Topper booster. You can find one of these inside each Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set and Draft Booster display—or two in a Collector Booster display. By purchasing any one of these three products, you will find one Dracula series card with a traditional foil treatment inside each Box Topper booster.
2. Buy-a-Box WPN Promo: Castle Dracula
The second way to get your claws on a Dracula series card is by visiting your local WPN store. By purchasing your box of Draft, Set, or Collector Boosters at a WPN store, you can receive the Castle Dracula Buy-a-Box promo, an alternate art of Voldaren Estate, while supplies last, in addition to the Box Topper booster that comes inside the box.
That's right, you can get two Dracula series cards by purchasing a Set, Draft, or Collector Booster display from your local WPN store while supplies last.
3. Collector Boosters: One (or more) in every pack!
The final way to get Dracula series cards is by opening Collector Boosters.
In every Collector Booster, you are guaranteed one non-foil Dracula series card and have a chance to receive an additional Dracula series card in traditional foil treatment.
PRERELEASE PACKS
Prerelease Packs are your first chance to experience Innistrad: Crimson Vow. Prerelease Packs contain six Draft Boosters, one foil-stamped rare or mythic rare card, three double-faced helper cards, an MTG Arena code card, and a spindown for keeping track of your life total.
SET BOOSTERS
Set Boosters: the booster pack for everyone. Looking to add Vampires to your favorite deck? Look no further than these Set Boosters, each packed with Booster Fun treatments and great for Limited play—now featuring select Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander cards. No matter how you play, you'll find something uniquely you in a Set Booster.
- 1x Art card
- Art cards are foil stamped in 5% of packs
- 1x Traditional foil double- or single-faced card
- Showcase, borderless, or any other Innistrad: Crimson Vow card of any rarity
- 2x Double- or single-faced cards
- Can be a showcase card of any rarity, a borderless rare or mythic rare, an Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander rare or mythic rare, or any common or uncommon
- 1x Double- or single-faced rare or mythic rare
- 2x Double- or single-faced commons or uncommons
- Can be a double-faced showcase, single-faced showcase, or any Innistrad: Crimson Vow double-faced common or uncommon
- 2x Single-faced uncommons
- 3x Single-faced commons
- 1x Eternal night full-art basic land
- Eternal night basic land is traditional foil in 15% of packs
- 1x Token, ad card, helper card, or card from The List
DRAFT BOOSTERS
Draft Boosters are optimized for drafting Magic. These boosters contain two double-faced cards in each and every pack, making them the perfect addition to game night.
Each Draft Booster contains 15 Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards, including one showcase eternal night basic land and at least two double-faced cards in every pack!
- 1x Double- or single-faced rare or mythic rare
- 1x Double- or single-faced uncommon
- 1x Double-faced common
- 2x Single-faced uncommons
- 9x Single-faced commons
- 1x Eternal night basic land
- 1x Double-faced helper card
- 1x Token or ad card
COLLECTOR BOOSTERS
If you want a straight line right to the sharpest, most vicious cards in the set, Collector Boosters are for you. These boosters contain showcase cards, extended-art cards, and tons of traditional foil cards. Plus, you are guaranteed one non-foil Dracula series card in every pack, with an opportunity to receive an additional traditional foil Dracula series card.
- 1x Traditional foil Dracula series, showcase, borderless, or extended-art Innistrad: Crimson Vow rare or mythic rare
- 1x Dracula series, showcase, or borderless rare or mythic rare
- 1x Dracula series uncommon or showcase common or uncommon
- 1x Extended-art Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander rare or mythic rare
- 1x Extended-art Innistrad: Crimson Vow rare or mythic rare
- 1x Traditional foil Dracula series uncommon or showcase common or uncommon
- 1x Showcase common or uncommon
- 1x Traditional foil rare or mythic rare
- 2x Traditional foil uncommons
- 4x Traditional foil commons
- 1x Traditional foil eternal night basic land
- 1x Traditional foil double-sided token
THEME BOOSTERS
Innistrad: Crimson Vow has six theme boosters: one for every color and, of course, an additional one with a dedicated Vampire theme.
COMMANDER DECKS
Innistrad: Crimson Vow will feature two Commander decks. First up, Vampiric Bloodline, a black-red deck commanded by Strefan, Maurer Progenitor. The second deck in the set is Spirit Squadron, a white-blue deck commanded by Millicent, Restless Revenant.
Each deck contains 15 new-to-Magic Commander cards from Innistrad: Crimson Vow, plus a foil-etched display commander.
BUNDLE
The Bundle is the ultimate Innistrad fan kit! This kit features a traditional foil alternate-art Sigarda's Summons and an oversized spindown that looks good enough to eat! (Do not eat the spindown.)
The Bundle includes:
- 8x Set Boosters
- 20x Basic lands
- 20x Traditional foil basic lands
- 1x Oversized spindown
- 1x Alternate-art Sigarda's Summons
BUNDLE: GIFT EDITION
Bundle: Gift Edition is a special-edition bundle that includes a Collector Booster and releases a few weeks after Innistrad: Crimson Vow—perfect to share with a friend looking for more from Innistrad: Crimson Vow.
Bundle: Gift Edition includes:
- 1x Innistrad: Crimson Vow Collector Booster
- 8x Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Boosters
- 20x Basic lands
- 20x Traditional foil basic lands
- 1x Traditional foil alternate-art Sigarda's Summons
- 1x Oversized spindown
WELCOME BOOSTERS
What wedding would be complete without a gift for guests? New Magic players in North America can visit their local WPN store to receive a Welcome Booster.
We look forward to seeing you at the wedding! If you have questions about the dress code, the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Booster Fun article has you covered. If you want to know what gifts await, Mike Turian's Collecting Innistrad: Crimson Vow article has everything you can find.
And please do read all the details carefully. At this wedding, there's a fine line between being on the guest list and being on the menu. Enjoy the festivities!