This weekend at the Ixalan Prerelease, you'll be able to pick up one of the new Planeswalker Decks featuring unique versions of Jace and the new Ixalan Planeswalker, Huatli. The decks are meant for newer players, but they are fun for anyone to battle against one another.

You can check out the exclusive cards found in these decks here. Enjoy!

Jace, Ingenious Mind Mage

Huatli, Dinosaur Knight