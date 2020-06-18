News / Feature
Jumpstart Decklists
There are a variety of 20-card packs you can open in Jumpstart, including up to four different decklists for some themes! Below you'll find the decklists for the themes as we reveal them during preview season. Note that during preview season, card images in the decklists will not be accurate to Jumpstart (cards listed under "Other" are new Jumpstart cards). To see accurate card images, check out our Jumpstart Card Image Gallery here. NOTE: Decklists automatically pull the most recently printed card images from Gatherer. The card images you see here will differ from the received product depending on when you last visited this page, including any special frame treatments which aren't already in Jumpstart. Once Jumpstart has been added to Gatherer, you can view the exact printings there.
Title: Above the Clouds (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Warden of Evos Isle
1 Inniaz, the Gale Force
1 Thriving Isle
1 Above the Clouds Island
1 Unsubstantiate
1 Rain of Revelation
1 Tide Skimmer
1 Keen Glidemaster
1 Roaming Ghostlight
1 Rookie Mistake
1 Capture Sphere
1 Wall of Runes
1 Mistral Singer
1 Lofty Denial
6 Island
Title: Above the Clouds (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Serendib Efreet
1 Inniaz, the Gale Force
1 Talrand's Invocation
1 Thriving Isle
1 Above the Clouds Island
1 Rain of Revelation
1 Unsubstantiate
1 Tide Skimmer
1 Keen Glidemaster
1 Capture Sphere
1 Roaming Ghostlight
1 Frost Breath
1 Mistral Singer
1 Wall of Runes
1 Lofty Denial
5 Island
Title: Above the Clouds (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Windreader Sphinx
1 Warden of Evos Isle
1 Thriving Isle
1 Above the Clouds Island
1 Rain of Revelation
1 Unsubstantiate
1 Tide Skimmer
1 Keen Glidemaster
1 Capture Sphere
1 Roaming Ghostlight
1 Frost Breath
1 Wall of Runes
1 Lofty Denial
7 Island
Title: Above the Clouds (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Kira, Great Glass-Spinner
1 Windstorm Drake
1 Thriving Isle
1 Above the Clouds Island
1 Rain of Revelation
1 Unsubstantiate
1 Tide Skimmer
1 Keen Glidemaster
1 Roaming Ghostlight
1 Rookie Mistake
1 Capture Sphere
1 Mistral Singer
1 Wall of Runes
1 Lofty Denial
6 Island
Title: Angels (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Emancipation Angel
1 Serra Angel
1 Guardian Idol
1 Angelic Edict
1 Angelic Page
1 Scroll of Avacyn
1 Thriving Heath
1 Voice of the Provinces
1 Angels Plains
1 Baneslayer Angel
1 Angelic Ascension
1 Feat of Resistance
1 Anointed Chorister
1 Celestial Enforcer
6 Plains
Title: Angels (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Linvala, Keeper of Silence
1 Angelic Arbiter
1 Emancipation Angel
1 Serra Angel
1 Guardian Idol
1 Angelic Page
1 Angelic Edict
1 Scroll of Avacyn
1 Take Heart
1 Thriving Heath
1 Angels Plains
1 Angelic Ascension
1 Anointed Chorister
1 Celestial Enforcer
6 Plains
Title: Archaeology (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Chromatic Sphere
1 Scholar of the Lost Trove
1 Buried Ruin
1 Hedron Archive
1 Juggernaut
1 Meteor Golem
1 Thirst for Knowledge
1 Aether Spellbomb
1 Ancestral Statue
2 Archaeomender
1 Erratic Visionary
1 Lightning-Core Excavator
1 Thriving Isle
1 Archaeology Island
5 Island
Title: Archaeology (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Dreamstone Hedron
1 Scholar of the Lost Trove
1 Buried Ruin
1 Juggernaut
1 Meteor Golem
1 Thirst for Knowledge
1 Aether Spellbomb
1 Ancestral Statue
2 Archaeomender
1 Erratic Visionary
1 Lightning-Core Excavator
1 Terrarion
1 Thriving Isle
1 Archaeology Island
5 Island
Title: Archaeology (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Sharding Sphinx
1 Vedalken Archmage
1 Buried Ruin
1 Hedron Archive
1 Juggernaut
1 Meteor Golem
1 Thirst for Knowledge
1 Aether Spellbomb
1 Ancestral Statue
2 Archaeomender
1 Lightning-Core Excavator
1 Thriving Isle
1 Archaeology Island
1 Prismite
5 Island
Title: Archaeology (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Scarecrone
1 Buried Ruin
1 Juggernaut
1 Meteor Golem
1 Scuttlemutt
1 Thirst for Knowledge
1 Aether Spellbomb
2 Archaeomender
1 Lightning-Core Excavator
1 Thriving Isle
1 Jousting Dummy
1 Signpost Scarecrow
1 Archaeology Island
1 Short Sword
5 Island
Title: Basri
Format: Legacy
1 Concordia Pegasus
1 Knight of the Tusk
1 Thriving Heath
1 Basri Ket
1 Basri's Lieutenant
1 Tempered Veteran
1 Siege Striker
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Basri's Solidarity
1 Feat of Resistance
1 Staunch Shieldmate
1 Legion's Judgment
1 Basri's Acolyte
7 Plains
Title: Cats (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Enlarge
1 Keeper of Fables
1 Nature's Way
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Feral Invocation
1 Initiate's Companion
1 Pouncing Cheetah
1 Thriving Grove
1 Feral Prowler
1 Cats Forest
1 Feline Sovereign
1 Canopy Stalker
1 Sabertooth Mauler
1 Pridemalkin
6 Forest
Title: Cats (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Lurking Predators
1 Enlarge
1 Keeper of Fables
1 Nature's Way
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Feral Invocation
1 Initiate's Companion
1 Penumbra Bobcat
1 Thriving Grove
1 Feral Prowler
1 Cats Forest
1 Feline Sovereign
1 Canopy Stalker
1 Pridemalkin
6 Forest
Title: Chandra
Format: Legacy
1 Flames of the Firebrand
1 Pyroclastic Elemental
1 Young Pyromancer
1 Fanatical Firebrand
1 Hungry Flames
1 Pillar of Flame
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Chandra, Heart of Fire
1 Chandra's Incinerator
1 Chandra's Pyreling
2 Chandra's Magmutt
1 Thrill of Possibility
7 Mountain
Title: Devilish (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Forge Devil
1 Zurzoth, Chaos Rider
1 Dance with Devils
1 Chained Brute
1 Spiteful Prankster
1 Collateral Damage
1 Heartfire
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Torch Fiend
1 Devilish Mountain
1 Traitorous Greed
1 Havoc Jester
1 Hobblefiend
1 Pitchburn Devils
6 Mountain
Title: Devilish (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Tibalt's Rager
1 Zurzoth, Chaos Rider
1 Chained Brute
1 Spiteful Prankster
1 Collateral Damage
1 Heartfire
1 Thriving Bluff
2 Torch Fiend
1 Devilish Mountain
1 Traitorous Greed
1 Havoc Jester
1 Hobblefiend
1 Pitchburn Devils
6 Mountain
Title: Devilish (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Dance with Devils
1 Chained Brute
1 Spiteful Prankster
1 Act of Treason
1 Collateral Damage
1 Lightning-Core Excavator
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Torch Fiend
1 Devilish Mountain
1 Brash Taunter
1 Traitorous Greed
1 Havoc Jester
1 Hobblefiend
1 Pitchburn Devils
6 Mountain
Title: Devilish (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Hellrider
1 Sin Prodder
1 Barrage of Expendables
1 Chained Brute
1 Spiteful Prankster
1 Act of Treason
1 Collateral Damage
1 Lightning-Core Excavator
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Devilish Mountain
1 Traitorous Greed
1 Havoc Jester
1 Hobblefiend
1 Pitchburn Devils
6 Mountain
Title: Dinosaurs (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Ghalta, Primal Hunger
1 Drover of the Mighty
1 Savage Stomp
1 Commune with Dinosaurs
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Orazca Frillback
1 Thriving Grove
1 Dinosaurs Forest
1 Thrashing Brontodon
1 Cultivate
1 Colossal Dreadmaw
1 Setessan Training
1 Ornery Dilophosaur
1 Drowsing Tyrannodon
6 Forest
Title: Dinosaurs (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
1 Drover of the Mighty
1 Savage Stomp
1 Thundering Spineback
1 Commune with Dinosaurs
1 Crushing Canopy
1 New Horizons
1 Orazca Frillback
1 Thriving Grove
1 Dinosaurs Forest
1 Garruk's Uprising
1 Colossal Dreadmaw
1 Ornery Dilophosaur
1 Drowsing Tyrannodon
6 Forest
Title: Dinosaurs (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Ghalta, Primal Hunger
1 Drover of the Mighty
1 Savage Stomp
1 Thundering Spineback
1 Commune with Dinosaurs
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Orazca Frillback
1 Thriving Grove
1 Dinosaurs Forest
1 Cultivate
1 Colossal Dreadmaw
1 Titanic Growth
1 Ornery Dilophosaur
1 Drowsing Tyrannodon
6 Forest
Title: Dinosaurs (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Rampaging Brontodon
1 Drover of the Mighty
1 Savage Stomp
1 Commune with Dinosaurs
1 New Horizons
1 Orazca Frillback
1 Thriving Grove
1 Dinosaurs Forest
1 Primal Might
1 Thrashing Brontodon
1 Garruk's Uprising
1 Colossal Dreadmaw
1 Ornery Dilophosaur
1 Drowsing Tyrannodon
6 Forest
Title: Discarding 1
Format: Legacy
1 Fell Specter
1 Tinybones, Trinket Thief
1 Assassin's Strike
1 Ravenous Chupacabra
1 Entomber Exarch
1 Burglar Rat
1 Death's Approach
1 Phyrexian Rager
1 Slate Street Ruffian
1 Thriving Moor
2 Wight of Precinct Six
1 Mind Rot
7 Swamp
Title: Discarding 2
Format: Legacy
1 Liliana's Reaver
1 Nyxathid
1 Assassin's Strike
1 Fell Specter
1 Ravenous Chupacabra
1 Entomber Exarch
1 Burglar Rat
1 Death's Approach
1 Phyrexian Rager
1 Slate Street Ruffian
1 Thriving Moor
2 Wight of Precinct Six
7 Swamp
Title: Doctor (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Brightmare
1 Bulwark Giant
1 Mesa Unicorn
1 Take Heart
1 Thriving Heath
1 Doctor Plains
1 Speaker of the Heavens
1 Griffin Aerie
1 Light of Promise
1 Swift Response
1 Revitalize
1 Anointed Chorister
1 Basri's Acolyte
6 Plains
Title: Doctor (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Revitalize
1 Brightmare
1 Stone Haven Pilgrim
1 Angel of Mercy
1 Moment of Heroism
1 Thriving Heath
1 Doctor Plains
1 Speaker of the Heavens
1 Griffin Aerie
1 Light of Promise
1 Secure the Scene
1 Anointed Chorister
1 Swift Response
1 Basri's Acolyte
6 Plains
Title: Doctor (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Rhox Faithmender
1 Brightmare
1 Angel of Mercy
1 Mesa Unicorn
1 Moment of Heroism
1 Thriving Heath
1 Doctor Plains
1 Griffin Aerie
1 Light of Promise
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Swift Response
1 Revitalize
1 Anointed Chorister
1 Basri's Acolyte
6 Plains
Title: Doctor (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Cradle of Vitality
1 Path of Bravery
1 Alabaster Mage
1 Brightmare
1 Stone Haven Pilgrim
1 Angel of Mercy
1 Bulwark Giant
1 Thriving Heath
1 Doctor Plains
1 Griffin Aerie
1 Swift Response
1 Revitalize
1 Anointed Chorister
1 Basri's Acolyte
6 Plains
Title: Dogs (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Affa Guard Hound
1 Release the Dogs
1 Supply Runners
1 Cathar's Companion
1 Trusty Retriever
1 Pacifism
1 Thriving Heath
1 Dogs Plains
1 Pack Leader
1 Selfless Savior
1 Secure the Scene
1 Feat of Resistance
1 Alpine Watchdog
1 Rambunctious Mutt
6 Plains
Title: Dogs (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Isamaru, Hound of Konda
1 Affa Guard Hound
1 Dauntless Onslaught
1 Release the Dogs
1 Supply Runners
1 Cathar's Companion
1 Trusty Retriever
1 Pacifism
1 Thriving Heath
1 Dogs Plains
1 Pack Leader
1 Secure the Scene
1 Alpine Watchdog
1 Rambunctious Mutt
6 Plains
Title: Dragons (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Dragonloft Idol
1 Rapacious Dragon
1 Draconic Roar
1 Dragonspeaker Shaman
1 Bathe in Dragonfire
1 Dragon Fodder
1 Dragon Hatchling
1 Lightning Shrieker
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Dragons Mountain
1 Terror of the Peaks
1 Hellkite Punisher
1 Thrill of Possibility
7 Mountain
Title: Dragons (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Lathliss, Dragon Queen
1 Rapacious Dragon
1 Draconic Roar
1 Dragonlord's Servant
1 Furnace Whelp
1 Dragon Fodder
1 Dragon Hatchling
1 Lightning Shrieker
1 Sarkhan's Rage
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Dragons Mountain
1 Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge
1 Hellkite Punisher
7 Mountain
Title: Elves (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Craterhoof Behemoth
1 Elvish Archdruid
1 Dwynen's Elite
1 Ghirapur Guide
1 Silhana Wayfinder
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Presence of Gond
1 Thriving Grove
1 Wildheart Invoker
1 Elves Forest
1 Skyway Sniper
1 Llanowar Visionary
1 Hunter's Edge
1 Titanic Growth
6 Forest
Title: Elves (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Dwynen's Elite
1 Allosaurus Shepherd
1 Silhana Wayfinder
1 Wren's Run Vanquisher
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Leaf Gilder
1 Presence of Gond
1 Thriving Grove
1 Wildheart Invoker
1 Elves Forest
1 Skyway Sniper
1 Llanowar Visionary
1 Hunter's Edge
1 Titanic Growth
6 Forest
Title: Enchanted (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Kor Spiritdancer
1 Blessed Spirits
1 Face of Divinity
1 Stone Haven Pilgrim
1 Knightly Valor
1 Forced Worship
1 Trusty Retriever
1 Indomitable Will
1 Knight of the Tusk
1 Thriving Heath
1 Enchanted Plains
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Dub
1 Anointed Chorister
6 Plains
Title: Enchanted (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Ajani's Chosen
1 Celestial Mantle
1 Blessed Spirits
1 Face of Divinity
1 Stone Haven Pilgrim
1 Knightly Valor
1 Bulwark Giant
1 Forced Worship
1 Trusty Retriever
1 Indomitable Will
1 Thriving Heath
1 Enchanted Plains
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Staunch Shieldmate
6 Plains
Title: Feathered Friends (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Healer's Hawk
1 Steel-Plume Marshal
1 Dauntless Onslaught
1 Sky Tether
1 Aerial Assault
1 Moment of Heroism
1 Thriving Heath
1 Feathered Friends Plains
1 Aven Gagglemaster
1 Falconer Adept
1 Concordia Pegasus
1 Warded Battlements
1 Gale Swooper
1 Celestial Enforcer
6 Plains
Title: Feathered Friends (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Concordia Pegasus
1 Steel-Plume Marshal
1 Sky Tether
1 Healer's Hawk
1 Tandem Tactics
1 Thriving Heath
1 Feathered Friends Plains
1 Angelic Ascension
1 Aven Gagglemaster
1 Falconer Adept
1 Warded Battlements
1 Swift Response
1 Gale Swooper
1 Celestial Enforcer
6 Plains
Title: Feathered Friends (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Angel of the Dire Hour
1 Dauntless Onslaught
1 Sky Tether
1 Healer's Hawk
1 Take Heart
1 Thriving Heath
1 Feathered Friends Plains
1 Aven Gagglemaster
1 Falconer Adept
1 Concordia Pegasus
1 Warded Battlements
1 Swift Response
1 Gale Swooper
1 Celestial Enforcer
6 Plains
Title: Feathered Friends (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Archon of Justice
1 Archon of Redemption
1 Aegis of the Heavens
1 Dauntless Onslaught
1 Sky Tether
1 Aerial Assault
1 Healer's Hawk
1 Thriving Heath
1 Feathered Friends Plains
1 Falconer Adept
1 Concordia Pegasus
1 Warded Battlements
1 Gale Swooper
1 Celestial Enforcer
6 Plains
Title: Garruk
Format: Legacy
1 Affectionate Indrik
1 Brushstrider
1 Hunter's Insight
1 Rumbling Baloth
1 Orazca Frillback
1 Thriving Grove
1 Garruk, Unleashed
1 Garruk's Harbinger
1 Garruk's Uprising
1 Hunter's Edge
1 Ranger's Guile
1 Garruk's Gorehorn
1 Drowsing Tyrannodon
7 Forest
Title: Goblins (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Beetleback Chief
1 Muxus, Goblin Grandee
1 Goblin Commando
1 Makeshift Munitions
1 Volley Veteran
1 Boggart Brute
1 Goblin Instigator
1 Goblin Shortcutter
1 Ornery Goblin
1 Outnumber
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Goblins Mountain
1 Goblin Arsonist
1 Shock
6 Mountain
Title: Goblins (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Goblin Instigator
1 Muxus, Goblin Grandee
1 Beetleback Chief
1 Goblin Commando
1 Makeshift Munitions
1 Boggart Brute
1 Goblin Shortcutter
1 Ornery Goblin
1 Outnumber
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Goblins Mountain
1 Battle-Rattle Shaman
1 Burn Bright
1 Goblin Arsonist
6 Mountain
Title: Goblins (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Goblin Chieftain
1 Goblin Goon
1 Beetleback Chief
1 Goblin Commando
1 Makeshift Munitions
1 Volley Veteran
1 Boggart Brute
1 Goblin Instigator
1 Goblin Shortcutter
1 Ornery Goblin
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Goblins Mountain
1 Goblin Arsonist
1 Shock
6 Mountain
Title: Goblins (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Krenko, Mob Boss
1 Goblin Commando
1 Goblin Lore
1 Goblin Rally
1 Makeshift Munitions
1 Boggart Brute
1 Goblin Instigator
1 Goblin Shortcutter
1 Ornery Goblin
1 Outnumber
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Goblins Mountain
1 Burn Bright
1 Goblin Arsonist
6 Mountain
Title: Heavily Armored (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Cathars' Crusade
1 Patron of the Valiant
1 Bulwark Giant
1 Trusty Retriever
1 Lightwalker
1 Thriving Heath
1 Heavily Armed Plains
1 Tempered Veteran
1 Siege Striker
1 Basri's Solidarity
1 Secure the Scene
1 Feat of Resistance
1 Makeshift Battalion
1 Basri's Acolyte
6 Plains
Title: Heavily Armored (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Cathars' Crusade
1 Gird for Battle
1 Patron of the Valiant
1 Battlefield Promotion
1 Bulwark Giant
1 Trusty Retriever
1 Lightwalker
1 Thriving Heath
1 Heavily Armed Plains
1 Tempered Veteran
1 Siege Striker
1 Secure the Scene
1 Makeshift Battalion
1 Basri's Acolyte
6 Plains
Title: Heavily Armored (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Mikaeus, the Lunarch
1 Patron of the Valiant
1 Supply Runners
1 Battlefield Promotion
1 Bulwark Giant
1 Divine Arrow
1 Trusty Retriever
1 Lightwalker
1 Thriving Heath
1 Heavily Armed Plains
1 Tempered Veteran
1 Basri's Solidarity
1 Makeshift Battalion
1 Basri's Acolyte
6 Plains
Title: Heavily Armored (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Duelist's Heritage
1 High Sentinels of Arashin
1 Long Road Home
1 Supply Runners
1 Bulwark Giant
1 Trusty Retriever
1 Lightwalker
1 Thriving Heath
1 Heavily Armed Plains
1 Tempered Veteran
1 Siege Striker
1 Swift Response
1 Makeshift Battalion
1 Basri's Acolyte
6 Plains
Title: Lands (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Ulvenwald Hydra
1 Awakener Druid
1 Feral Hydra
1 Zendikar's Roil
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Elemental Uprising
1 Fa'adiyah Seer
1 Fertilid
1 Sylvan Ranger
1 Thriving Grove
1 Vastwood Zendikon
1 Wildheart Invoker
1 Lands Forest
1 Cultivate
6 Forest
Title: Lands (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Oracle of Mul Daya
1 Awakener Druid
1 Feral Hydra
1 Woodborn Behemoth
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Elemental Uprising
1 Fa'adiyah Seer
1 Fertilid
1 Sporemound
1 Sylvan Ranger
1 Thriving Grove
1 Wildheart Invoker
1 Lands Forest
1 Cultivate
6 Forest
Title: Legion (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Knight of the Tusk
1 Blessed Sanctuary
1 Path to Exile
1 Inspired Charge
1 Thriving Heath
1 Raise the Alarm
1 Legion Plains
1 Selfless Savior
1 Falconer Adept
1 Basri's Solidarity
1 Valorous Steed
1 Daybreak Charger
1 Makeshift Battalion
1 Legion's Judgment
6 Plains
Title: Legion (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Inspiring Captain
1 Release the Dogs
1 Thriving Heath
1 Raise the Alarm
1 Legion Plains
1 Glorious Anthem
1 Siege Striker
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Basri's Solidarity
1 Valorous Steed
1 Daybreak Charger
1 Makeshift Battalion
1 Staunch Shieldmate
1 Legion's Judgment
6 Plains
Title: Legion (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Legion's Judgment
1 Release the Dogs
1 Fortify
1 Thriving Heath
1 Raise the Alarm
1 Legion Plains
1 Glorious Anthem
1 Siege Striker
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Basri's Solidarity
1 Valorous Steed
1 Daybreak Charger
1 Makeshift Battalion
1 Staunch Shieldmate
6 Plains
Title: Legion (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Lena, Selfless Champion
1 Mentor of the Meek
1 Fortify
1 Thriving Heath
1 Raise the Alarm
1 Legion Plains
1 Siege Striker
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Selfless Savior
1 Basri's Solidarity
1 Valorous Steed
1 Daybreak Charger
1 Makeshift Battalion
1 Legion's Judgment
6 Plains
Title: Lightning (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Weaver of Lightning
1 Lightning Phoenix
1 Homing Lightning
1 Lightning Axe
1 Living Lightning
1 Lightning Bolt
2 Lightning Visionary
1 Lightning Diadem
1 Lightning Elemental
1 Lightning Shrieker
1 Lightning-Core Excavator
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Lightning Mountain
6 Mountain
Title: Lightning (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Ball Lightning
1 Lightning Phoenix
1 Chain Lightning
1 Lightning Axe
1 Living Lightning
1 Riddle of Lightning
1 Weaver of Lightning
2 Lightning Visionary
1 Lightning Diadem
1 Lightning Elemental
1 Lightning-Core Excavator
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Lightning Mountain
6 Mountain
Title: Liliana
Format: Legacy
1 Liliana's Elite
1 Settle the Score
1 Blighted Bat
1 Cemetery Recruitment
1 Ghoulraiser
1 Thriving Moor
1 Wailing Ghoul
1 Liliana, Waker of the Dead
1 Liliana's Standard Bearer
1 Goremand
1 Liliana's Devotee
1 Rise Again
1 Liliana's Steward
7 Swamp
Title: Milling
Format: Legacy
1 Bruvac the Grandiloquent
1 Belltower Sphinx
1 Reckless Scholar
1 Wall of Lost Thoughts
1 Selhoff Occultist
1 Sweep Away
1 Thought Collapse
1 Thought Scour
1 Thriving Isle
1 Vedalken Entrancer
1 Towering-Wave Mystic
1 Milling Island
1 Teferi's Tutelage
1 Capture Sphere
6 Island
Title: Minions (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Ghoulcaller's Accomplice
1 Kels, Fight Fixer
1 Bone Picker
1 Innocent Blood
1 Dutiful Attendant
1 Nocturnal Feeder
1 Shambling Goblin
1 Thriving Moor
1 Minions Swamp
1 Witch's Cauldron
1 Eliminate
1 Goremand
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Village Rites
6 Swamp
Title: Minions (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Eternal Taskmaster
1 Kels, Fight Fixer
1 Bone Splinters
1 Drainpipe Vermin
1 Dutiful Attendant
1 Ghoulcaller's Accomplice
1 Nocturnal Feeder
1 Thriving Moor
1 Minions Swamp
1 Witch's Cauldron
1 Eliminate
1 Goremand
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Village Rites
6 Swamp
Title: Minions (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Dutiful Attendant
1 Phyrexian Tower
1 Drainpipe Vermin
1 Ghoulcaller's Accomplice
1 Launch Party
1 Nocturnal Feeder
1 Thriving Moor
1 Minions Swamp
1 Witch's Cauldron
1 Eliminate
1 Goremand
1 Liliana's Devotee
1 Fetid Imp
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Village Rites
5 Swamp
Title: Minions (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Ghoulcaller Gisa
1 Innocent Blood
1 Dutiful Attendant
1 Ghoulcaller's Accomplice
1 Nocturnal Feeder
1 Shambling Goblin
1 Thriving Moor
1 Minions Swamp
1 Witch's Cauldron
1 Eliminate
1 Goremand
1 Liliana's Devotee
1 Fetid Imp
1 Village Rites
6 Swamp
Title: Minotaurs (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Bloodrage Brawler
1 Sethron, Hurloon General
1 Herald's Horn
1 Warfire Javelineer
1 Borderland Minotaur
1 Flurry of Horns
1 Lightning Visionary
1 Minotaur Skullcleaver
1 Minotaur Sureshot
1 Mugging
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Minotaurs Mountain
1 Soul Sear
1 Sure Strike
6 Mountain
Title: Minotaurs (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Rageblood Shaman
1 Sethron, Hurloon General
1 Bloodrage Brawler
1 Borderland Minotaur
1 Flurry of Horns
1 Lightning Visionary
1 Minotaur Skullcleaver
1 Minotaur Sureshot
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Minotaurs Mountain
1 Unleash Fury
1 Traitorous Greed
1 Soul Sear
1 Sure Strike
6 Mountain
Title: Phyrexian
Format: Legacy
1 Sheoldred, Whispering One
1 Entomber Exarch
1 Phyrexian Gargantua
1 Phyrexian Reclamation
1 Douse in Gloom
1 Myr Sire
1 Parasitic Implant
1 Perilous Myr
1 Phyrexian Broodlings
1 Phyrexian Debaser
1 Phyrexian Rager
1 Thriving Moor
1 Phyrexian Swamp
1 Malefic Scythe
6 Swamp
Title: Pirates (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Rishadan Airship
1 Corsair Captain
1 Chart a Course
1 Coastal Piracy
1 Departed Deckhand
1 Spectral Sailor
1 Kitesail Corsair
1 Pirate's Cutlass
1 Prosperous Pirates
1 Sailor of Means
1 Thriving Isle
1 Voyage's End
1 Waterknot
1 Pirates Island
6 Island
Title: Pirates (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Departed Deckhand
1 Corsair Captain
1 Chart a Course
1 Curious Obsession
1 Spectral Sailor
1 Kitesail Corsair
1 Pirate's Cutlass
1 Prosperous Pirates
1 Rishadan Airship
1 Sailor of Means
1 Thriving Isle
1 Pirates Island
1 Capture Sphere
1 Read the Tides
6 Island
Title: Plus One (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Primeval Bounty
1 Armorcraft Judge
1 Nessian Hornbeetle
1 Arbor Armament
1 Ironshell Beetle
1 Fertilid
1 Thriving Grove
1 Plus One Forest
1 Invigorating Surge
1 Wildwood Scourge
1 Trufflesnout
1 Hunter's Edge
1 Pridemalkin
7 Forest
Title: Plus one (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Armorcraft Judge
1 Branching Evolution
1 Nessian Hornbeetle
1 Arbor Armament
1 Fertilid
1 Ironshell Beetle
1 Thriving Grove
1 Plus One Forest
1 Invigorating Surge
1 Wildwood Scourge
1 Trufflesnout
1 Hunter's Edge
1 Pridemalkin
7 Forest
Title: Plus One (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade
1 Inspiring Call
1 Nessian Hornbeetle
1 Arbor Armament
1 Fertilid
1 Scrounging Bandar
1 Thriving Grove
1 Plus One Forest
1 Invigorating Surge
1 Wildwood Scourge
1 Trufflesnout
1 Hunter's Edge
1 Pridemalkin
7 Forest
Title: Plus One (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Champion of Lambholt
1 Branching Evolution
1 Lifecrafter's Gift
1 Nessian Hornbeetle
1 Arbor Armament
1 Scrounging Bandar
1 Thriving Grove
1 Plus One Forest
1 Invigorating Surge
1 Wildwood Scourge
1 Trufflesnout
1 Hunter's Edge
1 Pridemalkin
7 Forest
Title: Predatory (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Somberwald Stag
1 Sylvan Brushstrider
1 Neyith of the Dire Hunt
1 Brindle Shoat
1 Irresistible Prey
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Dawntreader Elk
1 Marauder's Axe
1 Thriving Grove
1 Time to Feed
1 Time to Feed Forest
1 Fungal Rebirth
1 Trufflesnout
1 Sabertooth Mauler
6 Forest
Title: Predatory (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Gingerbrute
1 Neyith of the Dire Hunt
1 Affectionate Indrik
1 Brindle Shoat
1 Irresistible Prey
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Dawntreader Elk
1 Marauder's Axe
1 Thriving Grove
1 Time to Feed
1 Time to Feed Forest
1 Fungal Rebirth
1 Trufflesnout
1 Sabertooth Mauler
6 Forest
Title: Predatory (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Thragtusk
1 Somberwald Stag
1 Brindle Shoat
1 Irresistible Prey
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Dawntreader Elk
1 Marauder's Axe
1 Thriving Grove
1 Time to Feed
1 Gingerbrute
1 Time to Feed Forest
1 Fungal Rebirth
1 Trufflesnout
1 Sabertooth Mauler
6 Forest
Title: Predatory (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Ravenous Baloth
1 Momentous Fall
1 Affectionate Indrik
1 Irresistible Prey
1 Brindle Shoat
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Dawntreader Elk
1 Sylvan Brushstrider
1 Thriving Grove
1 Time to Feed
1 Time to Feed Forest
1 Fungal Rebirth
1 Trufflesnout
1 Sabertooth Mauler
6 Forest
Title: Rainbow
Format: Legacy
1 Maelstrom Archangel
1 Chamber Sentry
1 Dinrova Horror
1 Fusion Elemental
1 Mirrodin's Core
1 Raging Regisaur
1 Ironroot Warlord
1 Alloy Myr
1 Auger Spree
1 Rainbow Terramorphic Expanse
1 Lawmage's Binding
1 Prophetic Prism
1 Rupture Spire
1 Skittering Surveyor
1 Prismite
1 Forest
1 Island
1 Mountain
1 Plains
1 Swamp
Title: Reanimated (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Reanimate
1 Mire Triton
1 Cadaver Imp
1 Crow of Dark Tidings
1 Funeral Rites
1 Miasmic Mummy
1 Thriving Moor
1 Tithebearer Giant
1 Reanimated Swamp
1 Archfiend's Vessel
1 Goremand
1 Eliminate
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Rise Again
6 Swamp
Title: Reanimated (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Mire Triton
1 Reanimate
1 Crow of Dark Tidings
1 Funeral Rites
1 Macabre Waltz
1 Miasmic Mummy
1 Thriving Moor
1 Reanimated Swamp
1 Carrion Grub
1 Goremand
1 Eliminate
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Rise Again
1 Gloom Sower
6 Swamp
Title: Reanimated (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Gravewaker
1 Scourge of Nel Toth
1 Mire Triton
1 Zombie Infestation
1 Crow of Dark Tidings
1 Exhume
1 Funeral Rites
1 Miasmic Mummy
1 Thriving Moor
1 Reanimated Swamp
1 Goremand
1 Eliminate
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Rise Again
6 Swamp
Title: Reanimated (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Rise of the Dark Realms
1 Mire Triton
1 Crow of Dark Tidings
1 Funeral Rites
1 Miasmic Mummy
1 Soul Salvage
1 Thriving Moor
1 Reanimated Swamp
1 Carrion Grub
1 Goremand
1 Eliminate
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Rise Again
1 Gloom Sower
6 Swamp
Title: Rogues (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury
1 Mausoleum Turnkey
1 Oona's Blackguard
1 Rogue's Gloves
1 Stab Wound
1 Lawless Broker
1 Nightshade Stinger
1 Nocturnal Feeder
1 Thriving Moor
1 Rogues Swamp
1 Thieves' Guild Enforcer
1 Alchemist's Gift
1 Masked Blackguard
1 Finishing Blow
6 Swamp
Title: Rogue (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Corpse Traders
1 Oona's Blackguard
1 Rogue's Gloves
1 Stab Wound
1 Corpse Hauler
1 Lawless Broker
1 Last Gasp
1 Nightshade Stinger
1 Nocturnal Feeder
1 Thriving Moor
1 Rogues Swamp
1 Thieves' Guild Enforcer
1 Alchemist's Gift
1 Masked Blackguard
6 Swamp
Title: Seismic
Format: Legacy
1 Grim Lavamancer
1 Magmaquake
1 Cinder Elemental
1 Magma Jet
1 Seismic Elemental
1 Volcanic Fallout
1 Ashmouth Hound
1 Bloodrock Cyclops
1 Mana Geode
1 Molten Ravager
1 Spitting Earth
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Seismic Mountain
1 Volcanic Geyser
6 Mountain
Title: Smashing (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Bloodrage Brawler
1 Flametongue Kavu
1 Borderland Marauder
1 Fling
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Smashing Mountain
1 Volcanic Salvo
1 Furious Rise
1 Unleash Fury
1 Heartfire Immolator
1 Onakke Ogre
1 Shock
1 Turret Ogre
1 Bone Pit Brute
6 Mountain
Title: Smashing (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Bloodrage Brawler
1 Flames of the Raze-Boar
1 Borderland Marauder
1 Fling
1 Hungry Flames
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Smashing Mountain
1 Volcanic Salvo
1 Furious Rise
1 Heartfire Immolator
1 Onakke Ogre
1 Short Sword
1 Turret Ogre
1 Bone Pit Brute
6 Mountain
Title: Smashing (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Hamletback Goliath
1 Sarkhan's Unsealing
1 Bloodrage Brawler
1 Inferno Hellion
1 Borderland Marauder
1 Fling
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Smashing Mountain
1 Furious Rise
1 Unleash Fury
1 Heartfire Immolator
1 Onakke Ogre
1 Turret Ogre
1 Bone Pit Brute
6 Mountain
Title: Smashing (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Etali, Primal Storm
1 Bloodrage Brawler
1 Bloodshot Trainee
1 Borderland Marauder
1 Fling
1 Hungry Flames
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Smashing Mountain
1 Furious Rise
1 Heartfire Immolator
1 Furor of the Bitten
1 Onakke Ogre
1 Turret Ogre
1 Bone Pit Brute
6 Mountain
Title: Spellingcasting (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Thermo-Alchemist
1 Living Lightning
1 Blindblast
1 Hungry Flames
1 Lightning Visionary
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Spellcasting Mountain
1 Double Vision
1 Chandra's Pyreling
1 Kinetic Augur
1 Heartfire Immolator
1 Goblin Wizardry
1 Shock
1 Thrill of Possibility
6 Mountain
Title: Spellcasting (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Young Pyromancer
1 Flame Lash
1 Hungry Flames
1 Kiln Fiend
1 Lightning Visionary
1 Thermo-Alchemist
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Spellcasting Mountain
1 Double Vision
1 Chandra's Pyreling
1 Kinetic Augur
1 Heartfire Immolator
1 Shock
1 Thrill of Possibility
6 Mountain
Title: Spellcasting (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Charmbreaker Devils
1 Dualcaster Mage
1 Living Lightning
1 Dragon Fodder
1 Hungry Flames
1 Lightning Visionary
1 Thermo-Alchemist
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Spellcasting Mountain
1 Chandra's Pyreling
1 Kinetic Augur
1 Heartfire Immolator
1 Shock
1 Thrill of Possibility
6 Mountain
Title: Spellcasting (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Doublecast
1 Immolating Gyre
1 Hungry Flames
1 Kiln Fiend
1 Lightning Visionary
1 Thermo-Alchemist
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Spellcasting Mountain
1 Chandra's Pyreling
1 Kinetic Augur
1 Heartfire Immolator
1 Crash Through
1 Shock
1 Thrill of Possibility
6 Mountain
Title: Spirits (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Battleground Geist
1 Departed Deckhand
1 Essence Flux
1 Nebelgast Herald
1 Befuddle
1 Murmuring Phantasm
1 Thriving Isle
1 Winged Words
1 Spirits Island
1 Shacklegeist
1 Capture Sphere
1 Roaming Ghostlight
1 Frost Breath
1 Tome Anima
6 Island
Title: Spirits (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Rattlechains
1 Battleground Geist
1 Departed Deckhand
1 Nebelgast Herald
1 Thriving Isle
1 Winged Words
1 Spirits Island
1 Shacklegeist
1 Rewind
1 Capture Sphere
1 Roaming Ghostlight
1 Rookie Mistake
1 Frost Breath
1 Tome Anima
6 Island
Title: Spooky (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Barter in Blood
1 Bone Picker
1 Eternal Taskmaster
1 Gristle Grinner
1 Dutiful Attendant
1 Thriving Moor
1 Spooky Swamp
1 Liliana's Standard Bearer
1 Malefic Scythe
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Caged Zombie
1 Finishing Blow
1 Fetid Imp
1 Village Rites
6 Swamp
Title: Spooky (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Harvester of Souls
1 Barter in Blood
1 Bone Picker
1 Eternal Taskmaster
1 Gristle Grinner
1 Bone Splinters
1 Dutiful Attendant
1 Sanitarium Skeleton
1 Thriving Moor
1 Spooky Swamp
1 Malefic Scythe
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Caged Zombie
1 Finishing Blow
6 Swamp
Title: Spooky (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Ogre Slumlord
1 Languish
1 Bone Picker
1 Eternal Taskmaster
1 Gristle Grinner
1 Dutiful Attendant
1 Thriving Moor
1 Spooky Swamp
1 Malefic Scythe
1 Liliana's Devotee
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Caged Zombie
1 Finishing Blow
1 Fetid Imp
6 Swamp
Title: Spooky (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Black Market
1 Bone Picker
1 Eternal Taskmaster
1 Gristle Grinner
1 Dutiful Attendant
1 Plagued Rusalka
1 Sanitarium Skeleton
1 Thriving Moor
1 Spooky Swamp
1 Malefic Scythe
1 Liliana's Devotee
1 Crypt Lurker
1 Caged Zombie
1 Finishing Blow
6 Swamp
Title: Teferi
Format: Legacy
1 Exclude
1 Talrand's Invocation
1 Leave in the Dust
1 Prescient Chimera
1 Sage's Row Savant
1 Thriving Isle
1 Teferi, Master of Time
1 Teferi's Ageless Insight
1 Tolarian Kraken
1 Teferi's Tutelage
1 Opt
1 Vodalian Arcanist
1 Teferi's Protege
7 Island
Title: Tree-Hugging (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Primordial Sage
1 Nature's Way
1 Wall of Blossoms
1 Aggressive Urge
1 Ambassador Oak
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Explore
1 Thriving Grove
1 Tree Hugging Forest
1 Burlfist Oak
1 Warden of the Woods
1 Llanowar Visionary
1 Snarespinner
1 Gnarled Sage
6 Forest
Title: Tree-Hugging (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Primordial Sage
1 Nature's Way
1 Wall of Blossoms
1 Ambassador Oak
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Explore
1 Thriving Grove
1 Wildsize
1 Tree Hugging Forest
1 Burlfist Oak
1 Warden of the Woods
1 Llanowar Visionary
1 Snarespinner
1 Gnarled Sage
6 Forest
Title: Tree-Hugging (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Nature's Way
1 Wall of Blossoms
1 Aggressive Urge
1 Ambassador Oak
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Explore
1 Thriving Grove
1 Tree Hugging Forest
1 Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse
1 Burlfist Oak
1 Warden of the Woods
1 Llanowar Visionary
1 Snarespinner
1 Gnarled Sage
6 Forest
Title: Tree-Hugging (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Soul of the Harvest
1 Verdant Embrace
1 Nature's Way
1 Wall of Blossoms
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Explore
1 Thriving Grove
1 Wildsize
1 Tree Hugging Forest
1 Burlfist Oak
1 Warden of the Woods
1 Llanowar Visionary
1 Snarespinner
1 Gnarled Sage
6 Forest
Title: Under the Sea (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Sigiled Starfish
1 Unstable Obelisk
1 Octoprophet
1 Thriving Isle
1 Voyage's End
1 Waterknot
1 Wishful Merfolk
1 Aegis Turtle
1 Under the Sea Island
1 Pursued Whale
1 Tolarian Kraken
1 Waker of Waves
1 Rousing Read
7 Island
Title: Under the Sea (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Whelming Wave
1 Cryptic Serpent
1 Sigiled Starfish
1 Unstable Obelisk
1 Octoprophet
1 Sweep Away
1 Thriving Isle
1 Waterknot
1 Wishful Merfolk
1 Aegis Turtle
1 Under the Sea Island
1 Pursued Whale
1 Waker of Waves
7 Island
Title: Unicorns
Format: Legacy
1 Inspiring Unicorn
1 Emiel the Blessed
1 Blessed Sanctuary
1 Brightmare
1 Valorous Stance
1 Cloudshift
1 Inspired Charge
1 Mesa Unicorn
1 Ronom Unicorn
1 Thriving Heath
1 Unicorns Plains
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Valorous Steed
1 Daybreak Charger
6 Plains
Title: Vampires (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Blood Artist
1 Bloodbond Vampire
1 Gifted Aetherborn
1 Agonizing Syphon
1 Eternal Thirst
1 Kalastria Nightwatch
1 Last Gasp
1 Nocturnal Feeder
1 Thriving Moor
1 Vampires Swamp
1 Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
1 Silversmote Ghoul
1 Sanguine Indulgence
1 Gloom Sower
6 Swamp
Title: Vampires (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Blood Host
1 Bloodbond Vampire
1 Gifted Aetherborn
1 Agonizing Syphon
1 Child of Night
1 Eternal Thirst
1 Last Gasp
1 Nocturnal Feeder
1 Thriving Moor
1 Vampires Swamp
1 Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
1 Silversmote Ghoul
1 Sanguine Indulgence
1 Gloom Sower
6 Swamp
Title: Vampires (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Exquisite Blood
1 Sangromancer
1 Bloodbond Vampire
1 Gifted Aetherborn
1 Sengir Vampire
1 Agonizing Syphon
1 Last Gasp
1 Nocturnal Feeder
1 Thriving Moor
1 Vampire Neonate
1 Vampires Swamp
1 Silversmote Ghoul
1 Sanguine Indulgence
1 Gloom Sower
6 Swamp
Title: Vampires (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Drana, Liberator of Malakir
1 Bloodbond Vampire
1 Falkenrath Noble
1 Gifted Aetherborn
1 Agonizing Syphon
1 Child of Night
1 Last Gasp
1 Mark of the Vampire
1 Nocturnal Feeder
1 Thriving Moor
1 Vampires Swamp
1 Silversmote Ghoul
1 Sanguine Indulgence
1 Gloom Sower
6 Swamp
Title: Walls
Format: Legacy
1 Wall of Blossoms
1 Towering Titan
1 Assault Formation
1 Carven Caryatid
1 Gargoyle Sentinel
1 Overgrown Battlement
1 Warmonger's Chariot
1 Crushing Canopy
1 Grave Bramble
1 Thriving Grove
1 Wall of Vines
1 Roving Keep
1 Walls Forest
1 Portcullis Vine
6 Forest
Title: Well-Read (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Suspicious Bookcase
1 Ormos, Archive Keeper
1 Curiosity
1 Oneirophage
1 Erratic Visionary
1 Narcolepsy
1 Runed Servitor
1 Thriving Isle
1 Well-Read Island
1 Tolarian Kraken
1 Tome Anima
1 Library Larcenist
1 Rousing Read
1 Opt
6 Island
Title: Well-Read (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Arcane Encyclopedia
1 Ormos, Archive Keeper
1 Curiosity
1 Oneirophage
1 Erratic Visionary
1 Runed Servitor
1 Thriving Isle
1 Well-Read Island
1 Tolarian Kraken
1 Capture Sphere
1 Tome Anima
1 Library Larcenist
1 Rousing Read
1 Opt
6 Island
Title: Well-Read (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Rhystic Study
1 Curiosity
1 Oneirophage
1 Suspicious Bookcase
1 Cloudreader Sphinx
1 Erratic Visionary
1 Narcolepsy
1 Runed Servitor
1 Thriving Isle
1 Well-Read Island
1 Tolarian Kraken
1 Tome Anima
1 Library Larcenist
1 Opt
6 Island
Title: Well-Read (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Mystic Archaeologist
1 Read the Runes
1 Curiosity
1 Oneirophage
1 Suspicious Bookcase
1 Cloudreader Sphinx
1 Runed Servitor
1 Thriving Isle
1 Well-Read Island
1 Tolarian Kraken
1 Capture Sphere
1 Tome Anima
1 Library Larcenist
1 Opt
6 Island
Title: Witchcraft (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Bogbrew Witch
1 Witch of the Moors
1 Bubbling Cauldron
1 Malakir Familiar
1 Tempting Witch
1 Bake into a Pie
1 Bloodhunter Bat
1 Cauldron Familiar
2 Festering Newt
1 Thriving Moor
1 Witchcraft Swamp
1 Witch's Cauldron
1 Finishing Blow
6 Swamp
Title: Witchcraft (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Tempting Witch
1 Bogbrew Witch
1 Witch of the Moors
1 Blood Divination
1 Bubbling Cauldron
1 Swarm of Bloodflies
1 Bake into a Pie
1 Black Cat
1 Bloodhunter Bat
2 Festering Newt
1 Last Gasp
1 Thriving Moor
1 Witchcraft Swamp
6 Swamp
Title: Wizards (1)
Format: Legacy
1 Talrand, Sky Summoner
1 Exclusion Mage
1 Talrand's Invocation
1 Wizard's Retort
1 Befuddle
1 Sage's Row Savant
1 Thriving Isle
1 Winged Words
1 Wizards Island
1 Shipwreck Dowser
1 Frost Breath
1 Opt
1 Vodalian Arcanist
1 Read the Tides
6 Island
Title: Wizards (2)
Format: Legacy
1 Riptide Laboratory
1 Exclusion Mage
1 Talrand's Invocation
1 Wizard's Retort
1 Crookclaw Transmuter
1 Sage's Row Savant
1 Sea Gate Oracle
1 Thriving Isle
1 Winged Words
1 Wizards Island
1 Shipwreck Dowser
1 Rookie Mistake
1 Opt
1 Vodalian Arcanist
1 Read the Tides
5 Island
Title: Wizards (3)
Format: Legacy
1 Talrand, Sky Summoner
1 Talrand's Invocation
1 Wizard's Retort
1 Sage's Row Savant
1 Thriving Isle
1 Winged Words
1 Wizards Island
1 Shipwreck Dowser
1 Unsubstantiate
1 Capture Sphere
1 Opt
1 Vodalian Arcanist
1 Read the Tides
1 Teferi's Protege
6 Island
Title: Wizards (4)
Format: Legacy
1 Talrand's Invocation
1 Wizard's Retort
1 Sage's Row Savant
1 Peel from Reality
1 Storm Sculptor
1 Thriving Isle
1 Wizards Island
1 Barrin, Tolarian Archmage
1 Shipwreck Dowser
1 Rain of Revelation
1 Frost Breath
1 Vodalian Arcanist
1 Read the Tides
1 Teferi's Protege
6 Island