(Editor's Note: This article was updated on January 25, 2021 to clarify the maximum number of mythic rare cards that can be opened in Kaldheim Set Booster packs, and that the Bundle spindown die is distinct from the spindown die available in the Prerelease Pack.)

Welcome one, welcome all, to the Kaldheim product overview. As always, I will be your guide to the different products offered as part of the set. All of us at Wizards are super excited for Magic's first foray into a Viking-inspired Plane, and we hope you love it as much as we do! Read on to become a certifiable Kaldheim genius.

I also have a special treat for my dearest friends (you folks). I was sifting through the worldbuilding trashcan last week, just like normal, and I uncrumpled an enticing piece of paper with the title "REJECTED KALDHEIM REALMS (INTERNAL USE ONLY)." Clearly these were intended to be shared with the world, and I'm including a few of my favorites throughout this article—I have no idea why they didn't make the cut!

SET BOOSTERS

First up is Set Boosters. Returning from Zendikar Rising, Set Boosters are designed for those times when you just want to have fun opening a pack of cards. They are a joy to look through from start to finish and contain a guaranteed foil and one to four rares or up to one rare and three mythic rares. (Editor's Note: We have clarified the maximum number of mythic rares that can be opened in one Set Booster pack.) Here's what you'll find inside:

1 Snow land (basic or dual land, possibly foil)

1 Rare or mythic rare (can be showcase or borderless)

1 Snow common or uncommon, showcase uncommon, or exclusive rare (see below)

1 Foil card of any rarity (can be showcase or borderless)

1 Non-foil card of any rarity (can be showcase or borderless)

7 Commons and uncommons

1 Art card (1 in 20 are foil-stamped)

1 Ad card or card from The List

For the first time, Kaldheim contains 20 cards (5 rares, 15 uncommons) that can be found exclusively in Set Boosters and Theme Boosters (you can also find the rares in Collector Boosters, and a handful are included in Commander decks). These cards are geared for casual play but are 100% legal in Standard.

Set Boosters are available individually or in booster displays of 30 packs. Each display purchase may be eligible for one of these awesome foil Buy-a-Box promos (ask your store!):

Realmwalker is available normally in boosters, but this art is exclusive to this promo.

REJECTED REALM #1:

Hundfell

A realm where warriors ride giant dogs into battle. Each dog is extremely cute and your best friend in the entire Multiverse. This concept was eliminated due to outcry from the cat lovers' contingent.

DRAFT BOOSTERS

As always, Kaldheim comes in Draft Boosters. These are by far the best way to play any Limited format. This is the classic Magic booster, and the contents are pretty straightforward:

1 Rare or mythic rare

3 Uncommons

10 Commons

1 Snow land (basic or dual land)

1 Token/ad card

1 in 3 packs have 1 common card replaced by a foil card of any rarity

It's also possible that one or more of these cards has been replaced by a showcase or borderless card, exciting alternate versions of Kaldheim cards.

Turn Over

Draft Boosters are available on their own or in a display of 36 packs. Just like Set Boosters, your display may be eligible for a foil Buy-a-Box promo. Just ask your store!

REJECTED REALM #2:

Metagard

A realm where disputes are not solved through conflict but through a collectible card game called Magic: The Gathering whose newest set release was about Vikings. Rejected for obvious reasons.

COLLECTOR BOOSTERS

Collector Boosters are the best way to find tons of the most exciting cards in Kaldheim. Let's jump right into the contents:

Turn Over Turn Over

COLLECTOR BOOSTER CONTENTS

Foil showcase, foil borderless, or foil extended-art rare or mythic rare 1 Non-foil showcase or borderless rare or mythic rare 1 Foil rare or mythic rare 1 Non-foil extended-art rare or mythic rare 1 Non-foil rare Saga, rare or mythic rare Commander deck card, or Set/Theme Booster rare 1 Foil showcase uncommon 1 Non-foil showcase uncommon 1 Foil snow basic land 1 Foil uncommon 2 Foil common or snow dual land 5 Foil double-sided token 1 IN TOTAL Guaranteed rares and/or mythic rares 5 Guaranteed foils 11 Guaranteed alternate frame 5

How's that for Viking treasure? Collector Boosters are available individually or in displays of twelve boosters, which may be eligible for a foil Buy-a-Box promo card.

REJECTED REALM #3:

Baldheim

A realm where no one has any hair. This concept was killed because it struck certain creatives too close to home.

THEME BOOSTERS

Theme Boosters make a return with Kaldheim. These are great as an intro-level product or for more casual players looking to grab a bunch of cards that match a particular color or theme. There are six different Theme Boosters available: one for each color, and a multicolor Viking booster containing cards that really hit that Norse Viking feel. Just like Set Boosters, Theme Boosters may contain some of the same 20 special cards only available in a few places. Each booster contains 33–34 commons/uncommons and 1–2 rares/mythic rares. Theme Boosters can also contain uncommon showcase cards!

REJECTED REALM #4:

Tortjara

An infinite ocean with a single turtle floating in the middle of it. Rejected for being too political.

COMMANDER DECKS

Just like Zendikar Rising and Commander Legends, Kaldheim releases with two associated Commander decks. Each deck has 8 new cards (that's more than ZNR and CMR!) and comes with 100 cards (1 foil commander and 99 non-foil cards), 10 double-sided tokens, and 1 Life Wheel™. These decks are a great way to get into the format or just try something new. Let's take quick a look at the decks and meet the commanders:

ELVEN EMPIRE

Awaiting your orders! Team up with Lathril and lead an army of elves to absolute victory. Grow your forces large enough, and even the mightiest foe will lie helpless at your feet.

PHANTOM PREMONITION

The prophecy has come to pass! Summon Ranar and a horde of spirits to do your bidding. Expel cards from across the battlefield (and from your hand with the new foretell mechanic) and watch your spectral squadron swell with each card you exile.

REJECTED REALM #5:

Surtland (Ver. 1)

The initial pitch for Surtland involved the realm balancing precariously in the center of an enormous giant's face. This was changed as the concept was seen as too on the nose.

BUNDLE

Next up is the Bundle! Bundles are perfect for players who want to grab a whole bunch of cards with some extra goodies on the side. They also make great gifts for the other Magic fans in your life. Bundles contain the following:

10 Draft Boosters

20 Foil basic lands (not snow)

20 Non-foil basic lands (not snow)

1 Bundle-exclusive alt-art promo

1 Bundle-exclusive oversized spindown

1 Card storage box

Let's take a closer look at this spindown, because it is in contention for the coolest spindown we've ever made:

I know how I'm tracking my life from now on . . .

REJECTED REALM #6:

Kaldrhyme

A realm where everyone spoke in rhyming verse. This was a neat idea but was removed because it seemed really hard to write, and writers are lazy. Writers are so lazy that [finish joke later].

PRERELEASE PACK

Finally, we have the Prerelease Pack. While it's more than likely you won't be able to attend an in-store Prerelease event, many stores will still have these available for sale and for at-home Prereleases. They contain the right number of packs to create a Sealed deck and have a few other goodies as well:

6 Draft Boosters

1 Foil date-stamped rare or mythic rare

1 MTG Arena code card

1 Spindown

1 Reusable box with divider

(Editor's Note: We have updated the spindown information to clarify that the Prerelease Pack spindown is distinct from the Bundle spindown.)

If you and some friends do decide to pick these up, we highly recommend trying to play some games over webcam. Spelltable.com makes webcam Magic super simple, and you don't even need to own a webcam—you only need to use your phone.

REJECTED REALM #7:

Vacationheim

This peaceful realm, tucked away in the farthest branches of the World Tree, is where Emrakul went when she needed to stretch out her tentacles and relax. It has beautiful beaches and a great score on all the Multiverse vacation websites. Unfortunately, this realm was discarded because Mai Tais aren't fantasy enough.

OUTRO

That's it for Kaldheim! I am shocked these realms went unused, but I guess a lot of the creative process is knowing when to let your favorite ideas go.

There's something in Kaldheim for everyone, and we know you'll have a blast with whichever products you pick up. Hit us up on Twitter with your favorite pulls—we want to see what you got! See you for the next set.