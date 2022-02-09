Compiled by Jess Dunks

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty cards with the NEO set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, Strixhaven: School of Mages, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, and Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander cards with the NEC set code and numbered 1–38 (and their alternate versions numbered 39–78) are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Cards with the NEC set code numbered 79 and above are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Keyword Ability: Reconfigure

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty presents, for the first time, printed cards that are both Equipment and creatures. The new keyword ability reconfigure allows such an Equipment creature to become attached to another creature, move from creature to creature, or become unattached and become a creature itself again. It's everything equip can do, plus the added flexibility of not having to wait around for another creature to be effective on the battlefield.

Acquisition Octopus

{2}{U}

Artifact Creature — Equipment Octopus

2/2

Whenever Acquisition Octopus or equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Reconfigure {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a sorcery. While attached, this isn't a creature.)

Reconfigure represents two activated abilities. Reconfigure [cost] means "[Cost]: Attach this permanent to another target creature you control. Activate only as a sorcery," and "[Cost]: Unattach this permanent. Activate only if this permanent is attached to a creature and only as a sorcery."

Attaching an Equipment with reconfigure to a creature causes that Equipment to stop being a creature until it becomes unattached. It also loses any creature subtypes it had.

An Equipment doesn't become tapped when the permanent it's attached to becomes tapped. For example, if you attack with a creature that is equipped with Acquisition Octopus, then use reconfigure to unattach Acquisition Octopus after combat, the Octopus will be untapped and could be used to block during your opponent's turn.

Similarly, if an Equipment is tapped, its reconfigure abilities may still be activated and it may still become attached to creatures. Becoming attached doesn't untap it. In most cases, an attached Equipment being tapped won't affect gameplay, but it will be relevant if it becomes unattached again before it untaps.

If an Equipment with reconfigure somehow loses its abilities while it is attached, the effect causing it to not be a creature continues to apply until it becomes unattached.

As soon as an Equipment creature with reconfigure stops being a creature, any Equipment and Auras with enchant creature abilities become unattached. Auras that can enchant an Equipment that isn't a creature remain attached to it.

An Equipment creature with reconfigure can be attached to creatures by effects other than its reconfigure ability, such as the activated ability of Brass Squire.

Although it causes an Equipment to become attached to a creature, reconfigure is not an "equip ability" for the purpose of cards like Fighter Class and Leonin Shikari.

An Equipment creature can never become attached to itself. If an effect tries to do this, nothing happens.

If a permanent with reconfigure is somehow still a creature after it becomes attached (perhaps due to an effect like that of March of the Machines), it immediately becomes unattached from the equipped creature.

New Game Term: Modified

Many cards in this set reward you for improving your creatures by referring to "modified" creatures. A creature you control is considered modified if it has at least one counter on it, if it's equipped, or if it's enchanted by an Aura you control.

Akki Ember-Keeper

{1}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Goblin Warrior

2/1

Whenever a nontoken modified creature you control dies, create a 1/1 colorless Spirit creature token. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

Ambitious Assault

{2}{R}

Instant

Creatures you control get +2/+0 until end of turn. If you control a modified creature, draw a card. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

An Aura controlled by an opponent does not cause a creature you control to be modified.

A creature with a counter on it is considered modified no matter what kind of counter it is or which player put it on that creature.

A creature that is equipped is considered modified no matter who controls the Equipment that's attached to it.

Only creatures can be modified. If a modified creature stops being a creature, it is no longer considered modified.

New Keyword Ability: Compleated

New/Returning Game Mechanic: Hybrid Phyrexian Mana

Compleation is the process by which one becomes Phyrexian, almost certainly unwillingly, and the Praetors have finally discovered a way to compleat planeswalkers. Tamiyo, Compleated Sage debuts the compleated keyword ability along with a new hybrid Phyrexian mana symbol. Paying life for that symbol allows you cast Tamiyo perhaps a turn sooner, but she'll enter with two fewer loyalty counters.

Tamiyo, Compleated Sage

{2}{G}{G/U/P}{U}

Legendary Planeswalker — Tamiyo

5

Compleated ({G/U/P} can be paid with {G}, {U}, or 2 life. If life was paid, this planeswalker enters with two fewer loyalty counters.)

+1: Tap up to one target artifact or creature. It doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

−X: Exile target nonland permanent card with mana value X from your graveyard. Create a token that's a copy of that card.

−7: Create Tamiyo's Notebook, a legendary colorless artifact token with "Spells you cast cost {2} less to cast" and "{T}: Draw a card."

General Phyrexian mana notes:

You choose whether to pay {G}, {U}, or 2 life as you begin to cast the spell, at the same time you would choose modes or a value for X in a spell.

A hybrid Phyrexian mana symbol is counted the same way as a normal mana symbol when determining the mana value of a card. Specifically, Tamiyo's mana value is always 5, even if you pay {2}{G]{U} and 2 life to cast her.

Phyrexian is not a color nor a type of mana, and players cannot add Phyrexian mana. It's just a symbol that gives you another way to pay for a spell or ability.

General compleated notes:

Compleated is a replacement effect, but it applies only to a permanent that is entering the battlefield with loyalty counters. Any other replacement effect that would apply to the number of loyalty counters it enters the battlefield with will apply as normal.

The compleated ability looks only at whether a player chose to pay 2 life for a Phyrexian mana symbol as they were casting the spell. If a player paid life for some other reason while casting the spell, that will not reduce the number of loyalty counters the planeswalker enters the battlefield with.

Returning Mechanics: Sagas and Transforming Double-Faced Cards

Kamigawa's history is full of stories, and stories told often or artfully enough just seem to come alive. In this case, literally! Saga cards in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty are printed on the front face of transforming double-faced cards. As their final chapter resolves, they are exiled and returned to the battlefield transformed. The back faces of these cards are enchantment creatures.

Turn Over

Azusa's Many Journeys

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — You may play an additional land this turn.

II — You gain 3 life.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Likeness of the Seeker

Enchantment Creature — Human Monk

3/3

Whenever Likeness of the Seeker becomes blocked, untap up to three lands you control.

A double-faced card has two faces: a front face and a back face. It doesn't have a Magic card back. A transforming double-faced card from this set has a closed fan symbol in the upper-left corner of its front face and an open fan symbol in the upper-left corner of its back face. Other than distinguishing one face from another, these symbols have no effect on game play.

Unlike the modal double-faced cards found in some recent sets, the back faces of transforming double-faced cards don't have a mana cost and can't be cast. They can, however, transform. To transform a card is to turn it from its front face to its back face, or vice versa. The Saga cards found in this set don't normally transform while on the battlefield. Rather, they are exiled and return to the battlefield transformed. (Some effects from cards in previous sets may cause these to transform while on the battlefield, though these effects are unusual.)

Double-faced cards haven't changed since the last time we saw them in Innistrad: Crimson Vow. Here is some more info:

Each face of a transforming double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a transforming double-faced permanent is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

Each transforming double-faced card in this set is cast face up. In every zone other than the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. If it is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's up; the other face's characteristics are ignored.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

The back face of a transforming double-faced card usually has a color indicator that defines its color.

A transforming double-faced card enters the battlefield with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or you cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up.

If you are instructed to put a card that isn't a double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will not enter the battlefield at all. In that case, it stays in the zone it was previously in. For example, if a single-faced card is a copy of Azusa's Many Journeys, the chapter III ability will cause it to be exiled and then remain in exile.

Returning Ability Word: Channel

Channel is an ability word that appears on cards which can be discarded from your hand for a special effect. Each of those cards has an activated ability which includes discarding that card as part of its cost.

Bamboo Grove Archer

{1}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Snake Archer

3/3

Defender, reach

Channel — {4}{G}, Discard Bamboo Grove Archer: Destroy target creature with flying.

Discarding the card is part of the cost to activate a channel ability.

If a channel ability requires a target, you may not activate it without a target just to discard the card.

Returning Mechanic: Vehicles and Crew

Alongside creatures that reshape themselves into Equipment, it should be no surprise that this set also has power suits, hoverbikes, and a mech or two. Vehicle cards are making an exciting return in ways we haven't seen before!

Mobilizer Mech

{1}{U}

Artifact — Vehicle

3/4

Flying

Whenever Mobilizer Mech becomes crewed, up to one other target Vehicle you control becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.

Crew 3 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 3 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

Vehicles appearing in this set function the largely the same way that Vehicles from other sets do, but there are a couple of minor changes:

Previously, a Vehicle that had become a creature was able to be tapped for its own crew ability. This rarely came up, and it doesn't make a lot of sense for a Vehicle to crew itself, so the rules are changing slightly to prevent that. You must now tap other creatures to crew a Vehicle.

Some Vehicles in this set have a triggered ability that occurs whenever they "become crewed." This happens whenever a crew ability of that Vehicle resolves, even if that Vehicle was already a creature.

The rest of the rules for Vehicles are unchanged. Below are some general Vehicle notes:

Each Vehicle is printed with a power and toughness, but a Vehicle is not a creature. If it becomes a creature (most likely through its crew ability, though this set includes other effects that could allow it to become a creature), it will have that power and toughness.

If an effect causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature with a specified power and toughness, that effect overwrites the Vehicle's printed power and toughness.

Any other untapped creature you control can be tapped to pay a crew cost, even one that just came under your control.

You may tap more creatures than necessary to activate a crew ability.

Once a player announces that they are activating a crew ability, no player may take other actions until the ability has been paid for. Notably, players can't try to stop the ability by changing a creature's power or by removing or tapping a creature.

Creatures that crew a Vehicle aren't attached to it or related to it in any other way. Effects that affect the Vehicle, such as by destroying it or giving it a +1/+1 counter, don't affect the creatures that crewed it.

Once a Vehicle becomes a creature, it behaves exactly like any other artifact creature. It can't attack unless you've controlled it continuously since your turn began, it can block if it's untapped, it can be tapped to pay another Vehicle's crew cost, and so on.

Vehicle is an artifact type, not a creature type. A Vehicle that's crewed won't have any creature type.

You may activate a crew ability of a Vehicle even if it's already an artifact creature. Doing so has no effect on the Vehicle. It doesn't change its power and toughness.

For a Vehicle to be able to attack, it must be a creature as the declare attackers step begins, so the latest you can activate its crew ability to attack with it is during the beginning of combat step. For a Vehicle to be able to block, it must be a creature as the declare blockers step begins, so the latest you can activate its crew ability to block with it is during the declare attackers step. In either case, players may take actions after the crew ability resolves but before the Vehicle has been declared as an attacking or blocking creature.

When a Vehicle becomes a creature, that doesn't count as having a creature enter the battlefield. The permanent was already on the battlefield; it only changed its types. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature enters the battlefield won't trigger.

If a permanent becomes a copy of a Vehicle, the copy won't be a creature, even if the Vehicle it's copying has become an artifact creature.

Returning Keyword Ability: Ninjutsu

Ninjutsu is a mechanic that allows your creatures to appear on the battlefield in a puff of smoke* when your opponent least expects it. If an attacking creature you control goes unblocked, you can reveal a card with ninjutsu from your hand, pay the ninjutsu cost, and return that attacking creature to its owner's hand. If you do, put the creature with ninjutsu onto the battlefield tapped and attacking.

Blade-Blizzard Kitsune

{2}{W}

Creature — Fox Ninja

2/2

Ninjutsu {3}{W} ({3}{W}, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Double strike

The ninjutsu ability can be activated only after blockers have been declared. Before then, attacking creatures are neither blocked nor unblocked.

As you activate a ninjutsu ability, you reveal the Ninja card in your hand and return the attacking creature. The Ninja card stays revealed and isn't put onto the battlefield until the ability resolves. If it leaves your hand before then, it won't enter the battlefield at all.

The creature with ninjutsu enters the battlefield attacking the same player or planeswalker that the returned creature was attacking. This is a rule specific to ninjutsu; in other cases, when a creature is put onto the battlefield attacking, that creature's controller chooses which player or planeswalker it's attacking.

Although the Ninja is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

The ninjutsu ability can be activated during the declare blockers step, combat damage step, or end of combat step. In most cases (see below), if you wait until the combat damage step or end of combat step, it will be after combat damage has been dealt, so the Ninja won't deal combat damage.

If a creature in combat has first strike or double strike, you can activate the ninjutsu ability during the first-strike combat damage step. The Ninja will deal combat damage during the regular combat damage step, even if it has first strike.

* Puff of smoke not included.

Returning Enchantment Cycle: Shrines

What would a Kamigawa set be without Shrines? Shrines are legendary enchantments that generally have abilities that get better when you have more Shrines. In this set, Shrines are also creatures!

Go-Shintai of Ancient Wars

{2}{R}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Shrine

2/2

First strike

At the beginning of your end step, you may pay {1}. When you do, Go-Shintai of Ancient Wars deals X damage to target player or planeswalker, where X is the number of Shrines you control.

Even though it appears on some creatures, Shrine is an enchantment type, not a creature type. It cannot be chosen for any effect that instructs you to choose a creature type.

Shrines in the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty main set have abilities that trigger at the beginning of your end step and allow you to pay {1}. If you do pay {1}, a second triggered ability goes on the stack. If that second triggered ability requires any targets, those targets are chosen as that second ability goes on the stack.

KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Ancestral Katana

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Whenever a Samurai or Warrior you control attacks alone, you may pay {1}. When you do, attach Ancestral Katana to it.

Equipped creature gets +2/+1.

Equip {3} ({3}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step. For example, Ancestral Katana's triggered ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

If you choose to pay {1} as Ancestral Katana's ability resolves, a second triggered ability triggers and players may respond to it. Then, as that second ability resolves, Ancestral Katana becomes attached to the creature that attacked alone.

Anchor to Reality

{2}{U}{U}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice an artifact or creature.

Search your library for an Equipment or Vehicle card, put that card onto the battlefield, then shuffle. If it has mana value less than the sacrificed permanent's mana value, scry 2.

You must sacrifice exactly one artifact or creature to cast this spell; you can't cast it without sacrificing an artifact or creature, and you can't sacrifice additional artifacts or creatures.

Players can only respond once this spell has been cast and all its costs have been paid. No one can try to interfere with the permanent you sacrificed to prevent you from casting this spell.

Ao, the Dawn Sky

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dragon Spirit

5/4

Flying, vigilance

When Ao, the Dawn Sky dies, choose one —

• Look at the top seven cards of your library. Put any number of nonland permanent cards with total mana value 4 or less from among them onto the battlefield. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

• Put two +1/+1 counters on each permanent you control that's a creature or Vehicle.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Asari Captain

{3}{R}{W}

Creature — Human Samurai

4/3

Haste

Whenever a Samurai or Warrior you control attacks alone, it gets +1/+0 until end of turn for each Samurai or Warrior you control.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step. For example, Asari Captain's triggered ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

Asari Captain's triggered ability gives the solitary attacker +1/+0 for each creature you control that is either a Samurai or a Warrior as it resolves, including the attacker itself, if applicable. A creature that is both a Samurai and a Warrior is only counted once.

Assassin's Ink

{2}{B}{B}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast if you control an artifact and {1} less to cast if you control an enchantment.

Destroy target creature or planeswalker.

If you control an artifact that is also an enchantment, Assassin's Ink costs {2} less to cast.

Automated Artificer

{2}

Artifact Creature — Artificer

1/3

{T}: Add {C}. Spend this mana only to activate an ability or cast an artifact spell.

Mana from Automated Artificer's ability can be spent to activate any ability, including those activated from off the battlefield, such as ninjutsu or channel abilities.

Awakened Awareness

{X}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact or creature

When Awakened Awareness enters the battlefield, put X +1/+1 counters on enchanted permanent.

As long as enchanted permanent is a creature, it has base power and toughness 1/1.

Awakened Awareness will overwrite any previous effects that set the enchanted creature's power and toughness to specific numbers. Effects that otherwise modify the enchanted creature's power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

The enchanted creature's toughness becomes 1 before the triggered ability that puts counters on it goes on the stack. If it has damage equal to or greater than its toughness at that point, it will be destroyed before the triggered ability that puts counters on it resolves.

You may cast this spell with X equal to 0 if, for example, you just want an opponent's creature to have base power and toughness 1/1 but not give it counters.

If Awakened Awareness is enchanting a Vehicle that is currently a creature or it becomes a creature later, its base power and toughness will be 1/1, not the power and toughness printed on the Vehicle.

Banishing Slash

{W}{W}

Sorcery

Destroy up to one target artifact, enchantment, or tapped creature. Then if you control an artifact and an enchantment, create a 2/2 white Samurai creature token with vigilance.

If you control an artifact that is also an enchantment as Banishing Slash resolves, you will create a Samurai token.

You may cast Banishing Slash without choosing a target. If you do, and you control both an artifact and an enchantment as it resolves, you'll just create a Samurai token. However, if you do choose a target and that target is an illegal target as Banishing Slash tries to resolve, Banishing Slash won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. The illegal target won't be destroyed and you won't create a Samurai token.

Turn Over

Behold the Unspeakable

{3}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Creatures you don't control get -2/-0 until your next turn.

II — If you have one or fewer cards in hand, draw four cards. Otherwise, scry 2, then draw two cards.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Vision of the Unspeakable

Enchantment Creature — Spirit

0/0

Flying, trample

Vision of the Unspeakable gets +1/+1 for each card in your hand.

Behold the Unspeakable's first chapter ability affects creatures you don't control at the time it resolves. It does not apply to creatures that come under your opponents' control after it resolves. They will have to wait to behold it another time.

Biting-Palm Ninja

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Ninja

3/3

Ninjutsu {2}{B}

Biting-Palm Ninja enters the battlefield with a menace counter on it.

Whenever Biting-Palm Ninja deals combat damage to a player, you may remove a menace counter from it. When you do, that player reveals their hand and you choose a nonland card from it. Exile that card.

If you choose to remove a menace counter from Biting-Palm Ninja as its triggered ability resolves, a second triggered ability will go on the stack, and players may respond to it with spells and abilities. When that second ability resolves, the player will reveal their hand.

Blade of the Oni

{1}{B}

Artifact Creature — Equipment Demon

3/1

Menace

Equipped creature has base power and toughness 5/5, has menace, and is a black Demon in addition to its other colors and types.

Reconfigure {2}{B}{B} ({2}{B}{B}: Attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a sorcery. While attached, this isn't a creature.)

Blade of the Oni will overwrite any previous effects that set the equipped creature's power and toughness to specific numbers. Effects that otherwise modify the equipped creature's power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

Boon of Boseiju

{1}{G}

Instant

Target creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the greatest mana value among permanents you control. Untap it.

The greatest mana value among permanents you control is determined as Boon of Boseiju resolves.

If a permanent on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining that permanent's mana value.

Transforming double-faced permanents, such as those found in this set, have the mana value of their front face at all times, even while back-face-up.

Bronze Cudgels

{1}

Artifact — Equipment

{2}: Until end of turn, equipped creature gets +X/+0, where X is the number of times this ability has resolved this turn.

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

As the first activated ability resolves, it counts the number of times that same ability from that same Bronze Cudgels has resolved that turn, including that activation. For example, the first time the ability resolves in a turn, it will grant +1/+0 until end of turn, the second time +2/+0 until end of turn, and so on.

A resolution of the ability counts even if Bronze Cudgels was attached to a different creature or no creature at the time. A copy of the ability (created by Lithoform Engine, for example) will also count toward the total. An ability from another Equipment with the same name doesn't count towards the total, nor does an ability that's been countered.

Chainflail Centipede

{2}{B}

Artifact Creature — Equipment Insect

2/2

Whenever Chainflail Centipede or equipped creature attacks, it gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Reconfigure {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a sorcery. While attached, this isn't a creature.)

If the equipped creature is the one that attacks, it gets +2/+0 until end of turn, not Chainflail Centipede. This is true even if Chainflail Centipede is no longer attached to it by the time the ability resolves.

Cloudsteel Kirin

{2}{W}

Artifact Creature — Equipment Kirin

3/2

Flying

Equipped creature has flying and "You can't lose the game and your opponents can't win the game."

Reconfigure {5} ({5}: Attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a sorcery. While attached, this isn't a creature.)

No game effect can cause you to lose the game or cause any opponent to win the game while you control a creature equipped with Cloudsteel Kirin. It doesn't matter whether you have 0 or less life, you're forced to draw a card while your library is empty, you have ten or more poison counters, you're at the end of your Nine Lives, your opponent is a Triskaidekaphile, or so on. You keep playing.

Other circumstances can still cause you to lose the game. For example, you will lose a game if you concede or if you're penalized with a Game Loss or a Match Loss during a sanctioned tournament due to a tournament rules infraction.

If you control a creature equipped with Cloudsteel Kirin in a Two-Headed Giant game, your team can't lose the game and the opposing team can't win the game.

If you have 0 or less life while Cloudsteel Kirin is equipped to a creature, activating reconfigure to attach Cloudsteel Kirin to another creature you control doesn't cause you to lose the game. You would lose the game if Cloudsteel Kirin becomes unattached or becomes attached to a creature you don't control.

Coiling Stalker

{1}{G}

Creature — Snake Ninja

2/1

Ninjutsu {1}{G} ({1}{G}, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Whenever Coiling Stalker deals combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control that doesn't have a +1/+1 counter on it.

The target of Coiling Stalker's triggered ability will become an illegal target if a +1/+1 counter is placed on it before the triggered ability resolves.

Crackling Emergence

{1}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant land you control

Enchanted land is a 3/3 red Spirit creature with haste. It's still a land.

If enchanted land would be destroyed, instead sacrifice Crackling Emergence and that land gains indestructible until end of turn.

Crackling Emergence's replacement effect applies whether the enchanted land would be destroyed due to lethal damage or any other reason.

Crackling Emergence's replacement effect does not replace effects or costs that require you to sacrifice the enchanted land.

Discover the Impossible

{2}{U}

Instant

Look at the top five cards of your library. Exile one of them face down and put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. You may cast the exiled card without paying its mana cost if it's an instant spell with mana value 2 or less. If you don't, put that card into your hand.

You may cast the card you exile with Discover the Impossible as long as the resulting spell is an instant spell with mana value 2 or less, even if the card you exiled doesn't match that criteria. This may happen if you exile a split card, a modal double-faced card, an adventurer card, or similar.

Dokuchi Silencer

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Ninja

2/1

Ninjutsu {1}{B} ({1}{B}, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Whenever Dokuchi Silencer deals combat damage to a player, you may discard a creature card. When you do, destroy target creature or planeswalker that player controls.

You don't choose the target for Dokuchi Silencer's last ability until after you have chosen whether or not to discard a card. If you choose to discard a card, a second triggered ability goes on the stack and you will choose a target for it. Opponents may respond to that triggered ability as normal.

Turn Over

The Dragon-Kami Reborn

{2}{G}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I, II — You gain 2 life. Look at the top three cards of your library. Exile one of them face down with a hatching counter on it, then put the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Dragon-Kami's Egg

Enchantment Creature — Egg

0/1

Whenever Dragon-Kami's Egg or a Dragon you control dies, you may cast a creature spell from among cards you own in exile with hatching counters on them without paying its mana cost.

You may look at the cards you exile with The Dragon-Kami Reborn's first two chapter abilities, and you may continue to do so after it has left the battlefield.

If Dragon-Kami's Egg and one or more Dragons you control die at the same time, the ability of Dragon-Kami's Egg will trigger once for each of them. Each time one of those abilities resolves, you'll be able to cast a creature spell from among cards you own in exile with hatchling counters on them.

Dragonspark Reactor

{1}{R}

Artifact

Whenever Dragonspark Reactor or another artifact enters the battlefield under your control, put a charge counter on Dragonspark Reactor.

{4}, Sacrifice Dragonspark Reactor: It deals damage equal to the number of charge counters on it to target player and that much damage to up to one target creature.

Targeting a creature is optional, but you must choose at least one target player to activate Dragonspark Reactor's last ability.

If you target both a player and a creature as you activate the ability, and one of the targets is illegal as the ability resolves, Dragonspark Reactor will deal damage to the remaining legal target. If both targets are illegal, the ability won't resolve.

Dramatist's Puppet

{4}

Artifact Creature — Construct

2/4

When Dramatist's Puppet enters the battlefield, for each kind of counter on target permanent, put another counter of that kind on it or remove one from it.

You choose whether to add or remove counters as the ability resolves. If the permanent has multiple kinds of counters, you don't have to make the same choice for each kind.

Eater of Virtue

{1}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Whenever equipped creature dies, exile it.

Equipped creature gets +2/+0.

As long as a card exiled with Eater of Virtue has flying, equipped creature has flying. The same is true for first strike, double strike, deathtouch, haste, hexproof, indestructible, lifelink, menace, protection, reach, trample, and vigilance.

Equip {1}

If Eater of Virtue leaves the battlefield and returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no association to any cards it exiled from any previous times it was on the battlefield. It will have to exile new cards to grant abilities to creatures it equips from that point forward.

Essence Capture

{U}{U}

Instant

Counter target creature spell. Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature you control.

You can't cast Essence Capture without a target creature spell. If either target is illegal when Essence Capture tries to resolve, the other is still affected as appropriate.

A creature spell that can't be countered is a legal target for Essence Capture. The spell won't be countered when Essence Capture resolves, but you'll still put a +1/+1 counter on the target creature.

Explosive Singularity

{8}{R}{R}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may tap any number of untapped creatures you control. This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature tapped this way.

Explosive Singularity deals 10 damage to any target.

Explosive Singularity's additional cost can't reduce its cost below {R}{R}. You can tap any number of untapped creatures, however, even if they won't reduce the cost further.

Turn Over

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker

{2}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Create a 2/2 red Goblin Shaman creature token with "Whenever this creature attacks, create a Treasure token."

II — You may discard up to two cards. If you do, draw that many cards.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Reflection of Kiki-Jiki

Enchantment Creature — Goblin Shaman

2/2

{1}, {T}: Create a token that's a copy of another target nonlegendary creature you control, except it has haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

The token created by Reflection of Kiki-Jiki copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (except that the copy also has haste) and nothing else (unless it's copying a creature that's a token or that's copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether the creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on. Most notably, if the target creature isn't normally a creature, the copy won't be a creature.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If a copied creature is copying something else, the token you create will use the copiable values of the target creature. In most cases, it will just be a copy of whatever that creature is copying.

If a copied creature is a token that isn't a copy of something else, the copy copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created it.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature card will also work.

If another creature becomes a copy of, or enters the battlefield as a copy of, the token, that creature will copy the creature card the token is copying, except it will also have haste. However, you won't sacrifice the new copy at the beginning of the next end step.

If Reflection of Kiki-Jiki's ability creates multiple tokens due to a replacement effect (such as the one Doubling Season creates), you'll sacrifice each of them.

Farewell

{4}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Choose one or more —

• Exile all artifacts.

• Exile all creatures.

• Exile all enchantments.

• Exile all graveyards.

If you choose more than one mode for Farewell, you perform the actions in the order written.

Futurist Operative

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Ninja

3/4

As long as Futurist Operative is tapped, it's a Human Citizen with base power and toughness 1/1 and can't be blocked.

{2}{U}: Untap Futurist Operative.

Effects that set a creature's power, toughness, or creature types will be applied in timestamp order. The timestamp of Futurist Operative's first ability is when it entered the battlefield, not when it became tapped. Notably, this means the ability will not overwrite any effects that set its power and toughness to specific numbers after it entered the battlefield. Effects that otherwise modify its power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

Untapping Futurist Operative once it's been declared as an attacker won't remove it from combat.

Go-Shintai of Boundless Vigor

{1}{G}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Shrine

1/1

Trample

At the beginning of your end step, you may pay {1}. When you do, put a +1/+1 counter on target Shrine for each Shrine you control.

Go-Shintai of Boundless Vigor's reflexive triggered ability may target a Shrine which isn't currently a creature.

Count the number of Shrines you control as the reflexive triggered ability resolves to determine how many +1/+1 counters to put on the target Shrine.

Gravelighter

{2}{B}

Creature — Spirit

2/2

Flying

When Gravelighter enters the battlefield, draw a card if a creature died this turn. Otherwise, each player sacrifices a creature.

The word "otherwise" in Gravelighter's triggered ability refers to whether or not a creature died this turn, not whether or not a card was drawn.

Greasefang, Okiba Boss

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Rat Pilot

4/3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, return target Vehicle card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Return it to its owner's hand at the beginning of your next end step.

A Vehicle with haste must still be crewed (or become a creature some other way) before it can attack.

Harmonious Emergence

{3}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant land you control

Enchanted land is a 4/5 green Spirit creature with vigilance and haste. It's still a land.

If enchanted land would be destroyed, instead sacrifice Harmonious Emergence and that land gains indestructible until end of turn.

Harmonious Emergence's replacement effect applied whether the enchanted land would be destroyed due to lethal damage or any other reason.

Harmonious Emergence's replacement effect does not replace effects or costs that require you to sacrifice the enchanted land.

Heiko Yamazaki, the General

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai

3/3

Trample

Whenever a Samurai or Warrior you control attacks alone, you may cast target artifact card from your graveyard this turn.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step. For example, Heiko Yamazaki's triggered ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

You must still pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules when casting an artifact from your graveyard this way. Normally, this means you will not be able to cast that card until your post-combat main phase.

Turn Over

Hidetsugu Consumes All

{1}{B}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Destroy each nonland permanent with mana value 1 or less.

II — Exile all graveyards.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Vessel of the All-Consuming

Enchantment Creature — Ogre Shaman

3/3

Trample

Whenever Vessel of the All-Consuming deals damage, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Whenever Vessel of the All-Consuming deals damage to a player, if it has dealt 10 or more damage to that player this turn, they lose the game.

If a permanent on the battlefield has {X} in its mana value, X is 0.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card with its back face up is the mana value of the front face.

Vessel of the All-Consuming's first triggered ability will trigger whenever it deals any damage, not just combat damage. If it deals damage to multiple players and/or permanents at the same time (perhaps because of trample or because it was blocked by multiple creatures), that ability triggers only once.

If Vessel of the All-Consuming is dealt lethal damage at the same time it deals damage, it will be destroyed before the first triggered ability resolves, so the +1/+1 counter won't be put on it in time to potentially save it.

Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Ogre Demon

4/4

{B}, Sacrifice a creature: Scry 2.

{2}{R}, {T}: Exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn. When you exile a nonland card this way, Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos deals damage equal to the exiled card's mana value to any target.

You must still pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules when playing a card this way. For example, you may play a land this way only during one of your own main phases while the stack is empty, and only if you haven't previously played a land this turn.

Hinata, Dawn-Crowned

{1}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Kirin Spirit

4/4

Flying, trample

Spells you cast cost {1} less to cast for each target.

Spells your opponents cast cost {1} more to cast for each target.

Hinata's last two abilities ability count the number of players or objects that are targets of a spell as it is cast, not the number of times the card text uses the word "target." For example, a spell you cast that says "target creature" twice would cost {1} less to cast if each instance targeted the same creature and {2} less to cast if they each targeted different creatures.

Historian's Wisdom

{2}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact or creature

When Historian's Wisdom enters the battlefield, if enchanted permanent is a creature with the greatest power among creatures on the battlefield, draw a card.

As long as enchanted permanent is a creature, it gets +2/+1.

Historian's Wisdom has an intervening "if" clause in its triggered ability. This means that you will draw a card only if the enchanted permanent is a creature with the greatest power both at the time the ability triggers and at the time that it resolves.

If the enchanted creature leaves the battlefield in response to the triggered ability but the Aura is still on the battlefield, the Aura will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action. In that case, the last time it was on the battlefield, it wasn't enchanting a permanent, and its controller will not draw a card.

Intercessor's Arrest

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant permanent

Enchanted permanent can't attack, block, or crew Vehicles. Its activated abilities can't be activated unless they're mana abilities.

A creature that "can't crew Vehicles" can't be tapped to pay the crew cost of a Vehicle.

Activated abilities contain a colon and appear in the form "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts. Loyalty abilities of planeswalkers are also activated abilities.

Intercessor's Arrest doesn't stop static abilities from affecting the game, and it doesn't stop triggered abilities from triggering. It also doesn't stop mana abilities from being activated. Most activated abilities that produce mana as they resolve are mana abilities.

Turn Over

Inventive Iteration

{3}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Return up to one target creature or planeswalker to its owner's hand.

II — Return an artifact card from your graveyard to your hand. If you can't, draw a card.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Living Breakthrough

Enchantment Creature — Moonfolk

3/3

Flying

Whenever you cast a spell, your opponents can't cast spells with the same mana value as that spell until your next turn.

Living Breakthrough's triggered ability will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger. Notably, the ability has no effect until it resolves, so your opponents can respond to it by casting instant spells with the same mana value as the original spell.

Living Breakthrough's triggered ability won't affect spells that a player has already cast, even if those spells haven't resolved yet.

Invoke Calamity

{1}{R}{R}{R}{R}

Instant

You may cast up to two instant and/or sorcery spells with total mana value 6 or less from your graveyard and/or hand without paying their mana costs. If those spells would be put into your graveyard, exile them instead. Exile Invoke Calamity.

Invoke Calamity looks for the mana values and types of the spells on the stack, not the mana values and types of the cards in your graveyard. Notably, this means that you may cast the back face of a modal double-faced card or either face of a split card as long as the spells you are casting are either instants or sorceries and together have a total mana value of 6 or less.

The spells are cast one after the other during the resolution of Invoke Calamity. The one you cast second will be the first one to resolve.

If you cast a spell without paying its mana cost, you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay any additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Invoke Despair

{1}{B}{B}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Target opponent sacrifices a creature. If they can't, they lose 2 life and you draw a card. Then repeat this process for an enchantment and a planeswalker.

The target opponent doesn't choose whether to sacrifice a creature or not, although they do choose which creature they control to sacrifice.

When you repeat the process, you don't choose a new player. The same player sacrifices each of the three permanents, if able.

You repeat the process for an enchantment and a planeswalker whether the target opponent was able to sacrifice a creature or not.

Invoke Justice

{1}{W}{W}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Return target permanent card from your graveyard to the battlefield, then distribute four +1/+1 counters among any number of creatures and/or Vehicles target player controls.

You choose both targets for this spell as you cast it, but you choose which creatures and/or Vehicles to put counters on as it resolves. Notably, if you targeted yourself and put a creature or Vehicle card onto the battlefield with Invoke Justice, you may put some or all of the counters on that permanent.

Invoke the Ancients

{1}{G}{G}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Create two 4/5 green Spirit creature tokens. For each of them, put your choice of a vigilance counter, a reach counter, or a trample counter on it.

You choose the type of counter that each of the two green Spirit creature tokens will get separately.

If a replacement effect causes you to create more than two tokens, you will make that choice for each of those tokens individually. For example, if you resolve Invoke the Ancients while you control Parallel Lives, you will choose a type of counter for each of the four resulting tokens.

Invoke the Winds

{1}{U}{U}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Gain control of target artifact or creature. Untap it.

You will not be able to attack with the creature you gain control of or use its activated abilities with {T} in the cost unless it has haste.

Gaining control of a permanent doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to that permanent.

Iron Apprentice

{1}

Artifact Creature — Construct

0/0

Iron Apprentice enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it.

When Iron Apprentice dies, if it had counters on it, put those counters on target creature you control.

Iron Apprentice puts all of its counters onto the target creature, not just its +1/+1 counters.

Iron Apprentice's ability doesn't cause you to move counters from itself to the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter Iron Apprentice had when it died onto that creature.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith when Iron Apprentice dies, you will put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature.

If Iron Apprentice has -1/-1 counters on it when it dies, the last ability will include those as well. This may result in the recipient also dying.

Isshin, Two Heavens as One

{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai

3/4

If a creature attacking causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

Isshin, Two Heavens as One's ability affects only triggered abilities with conditions that are directly related to attacking, such as "whenever [this creature] attacks" or "whenever you attack with one or more creatures." It does not affect triggered abilities with other trigger conditions, such as "whenever [this creature] becomes tapped."

Isshin's effect doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger twice. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution are also made individually.

Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant

{5}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Praetor

5/5

Whenever you cast an artifact, instant, or sorcery spell, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy. This ability triggers only once each turn. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

Whenever an opponent casts an artifact, instant, or sorcery spell, counter that spell. This ability triggers only once each turn.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy created by Jin-Gitaxias's first ability will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied had damage divided to targets as it was cast, the division can't be changed, although the targets receiving that damage still can. The same is true of spells that distribute counters to targets as it was cast.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy created by Jin-Gitaxias's first ability. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copies that Jin-Gitaxias's first ability creates are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

A copy is created even if the spell that caused the ability to trigger has been countered by the time that ability resolves. The copy resolves before the original spell.

Jin-Gitaxias's last ability triggers once each turn, not once each turn per opponent.

Kaito Shizuki

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Kaito

3

At the beginning of your end step, if Kaito Shizuki entered the battlefield this turn, he phases out.

+1: Draw a card. Then discard a card unless you attacked this turn.

−2: Create a 1/1 blue Ninja creature token with "This creature can't be blocked."

−7: You get an emblem with "Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, search your library for a blue or black creature card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle."

Phased out permanents are treated as though they don't exist. They can't be the target of spells or abilities, their static abilities have no effect on the game, their triggered abilities can't trigger, they can't attack or block, and so on.

As Kaito Shizuki phases out, Auras attached to him also phase out at the same time. Those Auras will phase in at the same time Kaito does, and they'll phase in still attached to Kaito.

Permanents phase back in during their controller's untap step, immediately before that player untaps their permanents. Kaito phases back in with the same number of loyalty counters that he phased out with.

Phasing out doesn't cause permanents to leave or re-enter the battlefield, so no "leaves the battlefield" or "enters the battlefield" abilities will trigger, and Kaito's first ability won't trigger again at the end of a turn in which he phased in.

Kaito's Pursuit

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Target player discards two cards. Ninjas and Rogues you control gain menace until end of turn. (They can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

The Ninjas and Rogues that gain menace are determined only once, as Kaito's Pursuit resolves. A Ninja or Rogue that enters the battlefield after it resolves will not have menace, and a creature that gained menace this way but then stops being a Ninja or Rogue due to another effect will not lose menace.

Kami of Terrible Secrets

{3}{B}

Creature — Spirit

3/4

When Kami of Terrible Secrets enters the battlefield, if you control an artifact and an enchantment, you draw a card and you gain 1 life.

The artifact and the enchantment may be the same permanent.

If you don't control both an artifact and an enchantment at the moment Kami of Terrible Secrets enters the battlefield, its ability won't trigger at all. If the ability triggers, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control both at that time, the ability won't do anything.

Its terrible secret is that it always forgets to call home on Mother's Day.

Kotose, the Silent Spider

{3}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Ninja

4/4

When Kotose, the Silent Spider enters the battlefield, exile target card other than a basic land card from an opponent's graveyard. Search that player's graveyard, hand, and library for any number of cards with the same name as that card and exile them. Then that player shuffles. For as long as you control Kotose, you may play one of the exiled cards, and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast it.

You may play exactly one of the exiled cards. Once you play one of them, the others will remain in exile.

You may leave any cards with the same name as the target card in the zones they're in if you want.

If another player gains control of Kotose, the Silent Spider, you won't be able to play any of the exiled cards, even if you later regain control of it. Similarly, if Kotose leaves the battlefield and later returns, you won't be able to play the cards that were exiled the first time it was on the battlefield.

Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Fox Advisor

2/2

Whenever an Aura enters the battlefield under your control, if you cast it, you may search your library for an Aura card with mana value less than or equal to that Aura and with a different name than each Aura you control, put that card onto the battlefield attached to Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice, then shuffle.

If the Aura card you find can't be attached to Light-Paws for any reason, it stays in your library and does not enter the battlefield.

Malicious Malfunction

{1}{B}{B}

Sorcery

All creatures get -2/-2 until end of turn. If a creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

Creatures that would die for any reason this turn are exiled instead, not just creatures that would die after getting -2/-2.

While the -2/-2 applies only to creatures that are on the battlefield as Malicious Malfunction resolves, the replacement effect applies to all creatures that turn, including ones that enter the battlefield after Malicious Malfunction resolves or noncreatures that become creatures after Malicious Malfunction resolves.

March of Burgeoning Life

{X}{G}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may exile any number of green cards from your hand. This spell costs {2} less to cast for each card exiled this way.

Choose target creature with mana value less than X. Search your library for a creature card with the same name as that creature, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

March of Burgeoning Life's target must have a mana value less than X. A creature with a mana value equal to X is not a legal target.

You may exile more cards than necessary for March of Burgeoning Life's first ability, but you can't reduce the mana it costs to less than {G} this way.

For example, say you wanted to choose a target with mana value 3. You need X to be at least 4. You could choose to cast March of Burgeoning Life by exiling two green cards from your hand and paying {G}, by exiling one green card and paying {2}{G}, or just by paying {4}{G}. If you had a reason to, you could even choose a greater value for X.

The mana value of March of Burgeoning Life while it's on the stack is the value chosen for X plus 1, no matter how much mana you actually paid to cast it.

March of Otherworldly Light

{X}{W}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may exile any number of white cards from your hand. This spell costs {2} less to cast for each card exiled this way.

Exile target artifact, creature, or enchantment with mana value X or less.

You may exile more cards than necessary for March of Otherworldly Light's first ability, but you can't reduce the mana it costs to less than {W} this way.

For example, say you wanted to choose a target with mana value 6. You need X to be at least 6. You could choose to cast March of Otherworldly Light by paying {6}{W}. You could also exile white cards from your hand to reduce that cost by {2} for each one. If you had a reason to, you could even choose a greater value for X.

The mana value of March of Otherworldly Light while it's on the stack is the value chosen for X plus 1, no matter how much mana you actually paid to cast it.

March of Reckless Joy

{X}{R}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may exile any number of red cards from your hand. This spell costs {2} less to cast for each card exiled this way.

Exile the top X cards of your library. You may play up to two of those cards until the end of your next turn.

You choose which cards that you are playing from exile as you play them, not as March of Reckless Joy is resolving.

You may exile more cards than necessary for March of Reckless Joy's first ability, but you can't reduce the mana it costs to less than {R} this way.

The mana value of March of Reckless Joy while it's on the stack is the value chosen for X plus 1, no matter how much mana you actually paid to cast it.

March of Swirling Mist

{X}{U}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may exile any number of blue cards from your hand. This spell costs {2} less to cast for each card exiled this way.

Up to X target creatures phase out. (While they're phased out, they're treated as though they don't exist. Each one phases in before its controller untaps during their next untap step.)

Phased out permanents are treated as though they don't exist. They can't be the target of spells or abilities, their static abilities have no effect on the game, their triggered abilities can't trigger, they can't attack or block, and so on.

As a creature is phased out, Auras and Equipment attached to it also phase out at the same time. Those Auras and Equipment will phase in at the same time that creature does, and they'll phase in still attached to that creature.

Permanents phase back in during their controller's untap step, immediately before that player untaps their permanents. Creatures that phase in this way are able to attack and pay a cost of {T} during that turn. If a permanent had counters on it when it phased out, it will have those counters when it phases back in.

An attacking or blocking creature that phases out is removed from combat.

Phasing out doesn't cause permanents to leave or re-enter the battlefield, so no "leaves the battlefield" or "enters the battlefield" abilities will trigger.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration, such as that of Mind Flayer, ignore phased-out objects. If ignoring those objects causes the effect's conditions to no longer be met, the duration will expire.

Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in.

If an opponent gains control of one of your creatures, that creature phases out, and the duration of the control-change effect expires before it phases back in, that creature phases in under your control as that opponent's next untap step begins. If they leave the game before their next untap step, it phases in as the next untap step begins after their turn would have begun.

You may exile more cards than necessary for March of Swirling Mist's first ability, but you can't reduce the mana it costs to less than {U} this way.

The mana value of March of Swirling Mist while it's on the stack is the value chosen for X plus 1, no matter how much mana you actually paid to cast it.

March of Wretched Sorrow

{X}{B}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may exile any number of black cards from your hand. This spell costs {2} less to cast for each card exiled this way.

March of Wretched Sorrow deals X damage to target creature or planeswalker and you gain X life.

You may exile more cards than necessary for March of Wretched Sorrow's first ability, but you can't reduce the mana it costs to less than {B} this way.

The mana value of March of Wretched Sorrow while it's on the stack is the value chosen for X plus 1, no matter how much mana you actually paid to cast it.

Mech Hangar

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a Pilot or Vehicle spell.

{3}, {T}: Target Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.

Mech Hangar's last ability doesn't count as "crewing" a Vehicle for any ability that would trigger off of a Vehicle becoming crewed.

If an effect that causes a Vehicle to become a creature doesn't specify its power and toughness, it has the same power and toughness that it would normally have if it were crewed.

Mindlink Mech

{2}{U}

Artifact — Vehicle

4/3

Flying

Whenever Mindlink Mech becomes crewed for the first time each turn, until end of turn, Mindlink Mech becomes a copy of target nonlegendary creature that crewed it this turn, except it's 4/3, it's a Vehicle artifact in addition to its other types, and it has flying.

Crew 1

Mindlink Mech's second ability triggers as its crew ability resolves for the first time each turn.

Mindlink Mech's triggered ability can target only a creature that was tapped to pay its crew cost this turn.

If a continuous effect that isn't a copy effect is modifying Mindlink Mech's power, toughness, or types, that effect will continue to apply to it after it becomes a copy.

Mindlink Mech copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below), except that it also has Mindlink Mech's types and is 4/3. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If Mindlink Mech becomes a copy of a creature that is copying something else, it becomes a copy of whatever that creature is a copy of.

If the creature is a token, Mindlink Mech copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put the token onto the battlefield. It doesn't become a token.

If a player crews Mindlink Mech with a nonlegendary permanent that is not normally a creature or Vehicle, the resulting permanent Mindlink Mech becomes is a 0/0 artifact creature and will usually be put into its owner's graveyard. This is because a copy effect can't set the power and toughness of a permanent if being a creature isn't part of that permanent's copiable characteristics. The crew effect is then applied after the copy effect, and it becomes a creature with no defined power or toughness, so both are set to 0.

Mirror Box

{3}

Artifact

The "legend rule" doesn't apply to permanents you control.

Each legendary creature you control gets +1/+1.

Each nontoken creature you control gets +1/+1 for each other creature you control with the same name as that creature.

A face-down creature has no name, so it doesn't have the same name as anything else.

Although token creatures won't get a bonus from Mirror Box's last ability, tokens that are copies of nontoken creatures improve the bonus those creatures get.

The "legend rule" is the rule that states that if a player controls two or more legendary permanents with the same name, that player chooses one of them, and the rest are put into their owners' graveyards.

While the "legend rule" doesn't apply to permanents you control, you can control any number of legendary permanents with the same name and none of them will be put into the graveyard.

If you control more than one legendary permanent with the same name and the "legend rule" begins applying again (perhaps because Mirror Box leaves the battlefield), you'll immediately have to comply with the rule and put all but one of those permanents into the graveyard.

Mobilizer Mech

{1}{U}

Artifact — Vehicle

3/4

Flying

Whenever Mobilizer Mech becomes crewed, up to one other target Vehicle you control becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.

Crew 3 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 3 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

Mobilizer Mech's second ability triggers whenever its crew ability resolves, even if it is already a creature at that time.

That ability doesn't count as "crewing" a Vehicle for any ability that would trigger off of a Vehicle becoming crewed.

If an effect that causes a Vehicle to become a creature doesn't specify its power and toughness, it has the same power and toughness that it would normally have if it were crewed.

Moonsnare Prototype

{U}

Artifact

{T}, Tap an untapped artifact or creature you control: Add {C}.

Channel — {4}{U}, Discard Moonsnare Prototype: The owner of target nonland permanent puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

The owner of that permanent chooses whether it goes on top or bottom. Other players get to know what they chose. In some unusual cases, including melded or mutated creatures, a permanent may consist of multiple cards. In those cases, the permanent's owner puts all cards on top or all cards on bottom. They choose the cards' relative order, and other players don't get to know that order.

Naomi, Pillar of Order

{3}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

4/4

Whenever Naomi, Pillar of Order enters the battlefield or attacks, if you control an artifact and an enchantment, create a 2/2 white Samurai creature token with vigilance.

The artifact and the enchantment may be the same permanent.

If you don't control both an artifact and an enchantment at the moment Naomi, Pillar of Order enters the battlefield or attacks, its ability won't trigger at all. If the ability triggers, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control both at that time, the ability won't do anything.

Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion

{1}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Rat Ninja

3/2

Ninjutsu {3}{B} ({3}{B}, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Whenever Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of each player's library. Until end of turn, you may play one of those cards. If you cast a spell this way, pay life equal to its mana value rather than paying its mana cost.

You may only cast a spell this way by paying the appropriate amount of life. You may not pay its normal cost and may not pay any other alternative costs. You may still pay for additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting a spell or playing a land this way. For example, you cannot normally play a land card this way if you have already played a land this turn.

If you cast a spell with {X} in its mana cost this way, the only legal choice for X is 0.

Ninja's Kunai

{1}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature has "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice Ninja's Kunai: Ninja's Kunai deals 3 damage to any target."

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

If a player gains control of a creature equipped with an opponent's Ninja's Kunai without also gaining control of the Equipment, they cannot activate the ability it grants the equipped creature because you cannot sacrifice permanents you don't control.

Norika Yamazaki, the Poet

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai

3/2

Vigilance

Whenever a Samurai or Warrior you control attacks alone, you may cast target enchantment card from your graveyard this turn.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step. For example, Norika Yamazaki's triggered ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

You must still follow all normal timing rules and pay all costs for the enchantment card you cast this way.

Ogre-Head Helm

{1}{R}

Artifact Creature — Equipment Ogre

2/2

Equipped creature gets +2/+2.

Whenever Ogre-Head Helm or equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, you may sacrifice it. If you do, discard your hand, then draw three cards.

Reconfigure {3} ({3}: Attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a sorcery. While attached, this isn't a creature.)

If the equipped creature deals combat damage, you may sacrifice the equipped creature, not Ogre-Head Helm.

Raiyuu, Storm's Edge

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai

3/3

First strike

Whenever a Samurai or Warrior you control attacks alone, untap it. If it's the first combat phase of the turn, there is an additional combat phase after this phase.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step. For example, Raiyuu's triggered ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

Notably, the triggered ability doesn't give you any additional main phases. This means that you will move directly from the end of combat step of one combat phase to the beginning of combat step of the next one.

The Reality Chip

{1}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Equipment Jellyfish

0/4

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

As long as The Reality Chip is attached to a creature, you may play lands and cast spells from the top of your library.

Reconfigure {2}{U} ({2}{U}: Attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a sorcery. While attached, this isn't a creature.)

You must pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played from the top of your library this way. For example, you may play a land this way only while the stack is empty during one of your own main phases, and only if you haven't played a land yet this turn.

Once you cast a spell from the top of your library, causing The Reality Chip to no longer be attached to a creature will have no effect on that spell.

The top card of your library is still in your library and not in your hand. You can't discard cards from the top of your library (for example, to activate their channel abilities).

Reckoner Shakedown

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Target opponent reveals their hand. You may choose a nonland card from it. If you do, that player discards that card. If you don't, put two +1/+1 counters on a creature or Vehicle you control.

You choose the creature or Vehicle to put counters on after the target opponent reveals their hand and you've decided whether or not to choose a card.

You may cast Reckoner Shakedown even if you don't control any creatures or Vehicles. If you end up not choosing a nonland card (probably because they don't reveal any), nothing else happens.

Regent's Authority

{W}

Instant

Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn. If it's an enchantment creature or legendary creature, instead put a +1/+1 counter on it and it gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

If it is both an enchantment creature and a legendary creature, you still only put one +1/+1 counter on it and it gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Turn Over

The Restoration of Eiganjo

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Search your library for a basic Plains card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

II — You may discard a card. When you do, return target permanent card with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

///

Architect of Restoration

Enchantment Creature — Fox Monk

3/4

Vigilance

Whenever Architect of Restoration attacks or blocks, create a 1/1 colorless Spirit creature token.

If you choose to discard a card as The Restoration of Eiganjo's second chapter ability resolves, a second triggered ability goes on the stack and you choose a target for it. Notably, this means you may target the card you discarded if it is a permanent card with mana value 2 or less.

Risona, Asari Commander

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai

3/3

Haste

Whenever Risona, Asari Commander deals combat damage to a player, if it doesn't have an indestructible counter on it, put an indestructible counter on it.

Whenever combat damage is dealt to you, remove an indestructible counter from Risona.

Removing the indestructible counter from Risona may cause it to die if it has taken lethal damage, usually because it blocked in the same combat that you took damage.

Roadside Reliquary

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice Roadside Reliquary: Draw a card if you control an artifact. Draw a card if you control an enchantment.

If you control both an artifact and an enchantment, you will draw two cards. If a single permanent is both an artifact and an enchantment, that counts as controlling both.

Runaway Trash-Bot

{3}

Artifact Creature — Construct

0/4

Trample

Runaway Trash-Bot gets +1/+0 for each artifact and/or enchantment card in your graveyard.

A card in your graveyard that is both an artifact and an enchantment is only counted once.

Satoru Umezawa

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Ninja

2/4

Whenever you activate a ninjutsu ability, look at the top three cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Each creature card in your hand has ninjutsu {2}{U}{B}.

Satoru Umezawa's triggered ability triggers whenever you activate a ninjustsu ability, and it will resolve before that ability resolves. The card with ninjustsu will still be in your hand while resolving the ability and must remain revealed until the ninjutsu ability resolves or is otherwise removed from the stack.

Once you activate a ninjutsu ability, no player can affect that ability by removing Satoru Umezawa from the battlefield. Even if Satoru leaves the battlefield before it resolves, you'll still be able to put the creature onto the battlefield tapped and attacking.

Satsuki, the Living Lore

{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Druid

1/3

{T}: Put a lore counter on each Saga you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

When Satsuki, the Living Lore dies, choose up to one —

• Return target Saga or enchantment creature you control to its owner's hand.

• Return target Saga card from your graveyard to your hand.

Putting a lore counter on a Saga will usually cause the next chapter ability to trigger. If it already has a number of lore counters on it equal to its final chapter number however, no abilities trigger. In particular, this doesn't cause the final chapter ability to trigger again.

Scrap Welder

{2}{R}

Creature — Goblin Artificer

3/3

{T}, Sacrifice an artifact with mana value X: Return target artifact card with mana value less than X from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste until end of turn.

The target card's mana value must be less than X. A card with mana value equal to X is not a legal target for Scrap Welder's ability.

Secluded Courtyard

Land

As Secluded Courtyard enters the battlefield, choose a creature type.

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a creature spell of the chosen type or activate an ability of a creature or creature card of the chosen type.

If Secluded Courtyard is somehow on the battlefield without a chosen type, mana from its second mana ability can't be spent on anything.

Simian Sling

{R}

Artifact Creature — Equipment Monkey

1/1

Equipped creature gets +1/+1.

Whenever Simian Sling or equipped creature becomes blocked, it deals 1 damage to defending player.

Reconfigure {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a sorcery. While attached, this isn't a creature.)

If Simian Sling becomes blocked, Simian Sling deals the damage. If the equipped creature becomes blocked, that creature deals the damage, not Simian Sling.

Soul Transfer

{1}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Choose one. If you control an artifact and an enchantment as you cast this spell, you may choose both.

• Exile target creature or planeswalker.

• Return target creature or planeswalker card from your graveyard to your hand.

The artifact and the enchantment may be the same permanent.

Once you cast Soul Transfer and choose both modes, it doesn't matter what happens to the artifact or enchantment you control in response. Soul Transfer will still have both modes chosen.

Spirit-Sister's Call

{3}{W}{B}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, choose target permanent card in your graveyard. You may sacrifice a permanent that shares a card type with the chosen card. If you do, return the chosen card from your graveyard to the battlefield and it gains "If this permanent would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else."

If Spirit-Sister's Call leaves the battlefield, the replacement effect continues to apply. If one of the permanents it returned would leave the battlefield, it'll be exiled instead.

Because to die means to be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, a creature or planeswalker that is exiled instead doesn't "die." Abilities that would trigger when it dies won't trigger.

Suit Up

{2}{U}

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature or Vehicle becomes an artifact creature with base power and toughness 4/5.

Draw a card.

Suit Up will overwrite any previous effects that set the creature or Vehicle's power and toughness to specific numbers. Effects that otherwise modify its power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

If Suit Up causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature, it doesn't count as "crewing" that Vehicle for any ability that would trigger off of a Vehicle becoming crewed.

Takenuma, Abandoned Mire

Legendary Land

{T}: Add {B}.

Channel — {3}{B}, Discard Takenuma, Abandoned Mire: Mill three cards, then return a creature or planeswalker card from your graveyard to your hand. This ability costs {1} less to activate for each legendary creature you control.

The creature or planeswalker card you return to your hand is not chosen until after you mill three cards. You may choose a creature or planeswalker card from among all the cards in your graveyard, including the milled cards.

Tameshi, Reality Architect

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Moonfolk Wizard

2/3

Whenever one or more noncreature permanents are returned to hand, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

{X}{W}, Return a land you control to its owner's hand: Return target artifact or enchantment card with mana value X or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

Tameshi's first ability triggers only whenever one or more noncreature permanents are returned to hand from the battlefield. Noncreature permanent cards returned to hand from other zones do not cause this ability to trigger.

Tamiyo's Compleation

{3}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant artifact, creature, or planeswalker

When Tamiyo's Compleation enters the battlefield, tap enchanted permanent. If it's an Equipment, unattach it.

Enchanted permanent loses all abilities and doesn't untap during its controller's untap step.

An Equipment creature that loses its reconfigure ability cannot be attached to a creature by any effect.

An attached Equipment with reconfigure that loses its reconfigure ability doesn't become a creature again until it becomes unattached, and it won't become unattached until the triggered ability of Tamiyo's Compleation resolves. If that ability is countered, the Equipment will stay attached to the equipped creature.

A planeswalker with Tamiyo's Compleation attached to it may still be attacked and it will continue to lose loyalty counters if damage is dealt to it.

Tempered in Solitude

{1}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step. For example, Tempered in Solitude's ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

You must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules to play a card this way. For example, you may play a land this way only during your main phase while the stack is empty, and only if you haven't yet played a land this turn.

Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh

{2}{U}{U}

Legendary Planeswalker — Tezzeret

4

The first activated ability of an artifact you activate each turn costs {2} less to activate.

+1: Draw two cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard an artifact card.

−2: Target artifact becomes an artifact creature. If it isn't a Vehicle, it has base power and toughness 4/4.

−6: You get an emblem with "Whenever an artifact you control becomes tapped, draw a card."

Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh's first ability reduces the cost of the first activated ability of an artifact that you begin to activate each turn. The second ability (and any subsequent abilities) of an artifact you activate that turn won't cost {2} less to activate, even if the first ability you activated didn't cost any mana to begin with. Notably, this does not exclude mana abilities.

If you begin to activate an ability that costs mana before activating any mana abilities you need to pay for it, that ability will be the one to get Tezzeret's discount. The total cost for that ability becomes locked in, and then you can activate mana abilities to pay for it.

If you activate Tezzeret's second loyalty ability targeting a Vehicle, it will have its printed power and toughness.

If Tezzeret's second loyalty ability causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature, it doesn't count as "crewing" that Vehicle for any ability that would trigger off of a Vehicle becoming crewed.

Thousand-Faced Shadow

{U}

Creature — Human Ninja

1/1

Ninjutsu {2}{U}{U} ({2}{U}{U}, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Flying

When Thousand-Faced Shadow enters the battlefield from your hand, if it's attacking, create a token that's a copy of another target attacking creature. The token enters the battlefield tapped and attacking.

You choose which opponent or opposing planeswalker the token is attacking as you put it onto the battlefield. It doesn't have to be the same player or planeswalker Thousand-Faced Shadow is attacking. (Remember that the rules for ninjutsu specify that a creature that enters the battlefield attacking because of a ninjutsu ability attacks the same player or planeswalker the returned unblocked creature was.)

Although the token is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature has any counters on it or Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on. Notably, it doesn't copy any effects that may have turned a noncreature permanent into a creature. If the token isn't a creature as it enters the battlefield, it won't be attacking.

If the copied creature had {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature was copying something else, the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature was copying.

If the copied creature is a token, the token created by Thousand-Faced Shadow copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put it onto the battlefield.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "As [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[This creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

Touch the Spirit Realm

{2}{W}

Enchantment

When Touch the Spirit Realm enters the battlefield, exile up to one target artifact or creature until Touch the Spirit Realm leaves the battlefield.

Channel — {1}{W}, Discard Touch the Spirit Realm: Exile target artifact or creature. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

If a double-faced card is exiled and returned to the battlefield with Touch the Spirit Realm or its channel ability, that card will return to the battlefield front-face up.

If Touch the Spirit Realm leaves the battlefield before its first ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Uncharted Haven

Land

Uncharted Haven enters the battlefield tapped.

As Uncharted Haven enters the battlefield, choose a color.

{T}: Add one mana of the chosen color.

If Uncharted Haven is somehow on the battlefield without a chosen color, its mana ability won't make any mana.

Unforgiving One

{2}{B}

Creature — Spirit

2/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever Unforgiving One attacks, return target creature card with mana value X or less from your graveyard to the battlefield, where X is the number of modified creatures you control. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

The value of X needs to be determined both when the ability triggers (so you can choose a target) and again when the ability resolves (to check if that target is still legal). If the number of modified creatures you control has decreased enough in that time to make the target illegal, Unforgiving One's ability won't resolve.

The Wandering Emperor

{2}{W}{W}

Legendary Planeswalker

3

Flash

As long as The Wandering Emperor entered the battlefield this turn, you may activate her loyalty abilities any time you could cast an instant.

+1: Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature. It gains first strike until end of turn.

−1: Create a 2/2 white Samurai creature token with vigilance.

−2: Exile target tapped creature. You gain 2 life.

You may still only activate one of The Wandering Emperor's loyalty abilities on the turn she entered the battlefield.

Weaver of Harmony

{1}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Snake Druid

2/2

Other enchantment creatures you control get +1/+1.

{G}, {T}: Copy target activated or triggered ability you control from an enchantment source. You may choose new targets for the copy. (Mana abilities can't be targeted.)

Activated and triggered abilities from enchantment sources include abilities of enchantment cards that can be activated or triggered from other zones, such as channel abilities.

When We Were Young

{3}{W}

Instant

Up to two target creatures each get +2/+2 until end of turn. If you control an artifact and an enchantment, those creatures also gain lifelink until end of turn.

"Those creatures" refers to the target creatures, not the artifact and the enchantment.

The artifact and the enchantment may be the same permanent.

Whether you control an artifact and an enchantment is checked as When We Were Young resolves.

KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY COMMANDER CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Aerial Surveyor

{2}{W}

Artifact — Vehicle

3/4

Flying

Whenever Aerial Surveyor attacks, if defending player controls more lands than you, search your library for a basic Plains card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Crew 2

Aerial Surveyor's triggered ability has an intervening "if" clause. That means (1) the ability won't trigger at all unless the defending player controls more lands than you, and (2) the ability will do nothing if you control at least as many lands as the defending player by the time it resolves.

Akki Battle Squad

{5}{R}

Creature — Goblin Samurai

6/6

Whenever one or more modified creatures you control attack, untap all modified creatures you control. After this combat phase, there is an additional combat phase. This ability triggers only once each turn. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

Notably, the triggered ability of Akki Battle Squad doesn't give you any additional main phases. This means that you will move directly from the end of combat step of one combat phase to the beginning of combat step of the next one.

Ascendant Acolyte

{4}{G}

Creature — Human Monk

1/1

Ascendant Acolyte enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it for each +1/+1 counter among other creatures you control.

At the beginning of your upkeep, double the number of +1/+1 counters on Ascendant Acolyte.

If Ascendant Acolyte is entering the battlefield at the same time as other creatures, it doesn't count any counters those other creatures would enter the battlefield with.

Collision of Realms

{6}{R}

Sorcery

Each player shuffles all creatures they own into their library. Each player who shuffled a nontoken creature into their library this way reveals cards from the top of their library until they reveal a creature card, then puts that card onto the battlefield and the rest on the bottom of their library in a random order.

All creatures are shuffled into their owners' libraries at the same time. Then all players who shuffled nontoken creatures into their library this way reveal cards. Then all creature cards revealed this way enter the battlefield at the same time. Then all other cards are put on the bottom of their owners' libraries. Any abilities that triggered during this process are then put on the stack, starting by those controlled by the active player in an order of that player's choice, then continuing with each other player's abilities in turn order. The last player to put their abilities on the stack will be the first player to have their abilities resolve. A player who controls no creatures or who controls only creature tokens will still shuffle their library.

Each player reveals and puts onto the battlefield one creature card or fewer. They don't reveal a card for each nontoken creature they shuffle into their library; it's just one creature card at most.

Concord with the Kami

{3}{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, choose one or more —

• Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature with a counter on it.

• Draw a card if you control an enchanted creature.

• Create a 1/1 colorless Spirit creature token if you control an equipped creature.

You cannot choose the first mode unless you have a legal target for it. You may choose the second and third mode even if you don't have an enchanted or equipped creature at the time this ability triggers.

If you choose the first mode, and the target creature becomes an illegal target by the time the ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen, even if you chose other modes.

Drumbellower

{2}{W}

Creature — Spirit

2/1

Flying

Untap all creatures you control during each other player's untap step.

Other effects can prevent a creature from untapping during an untap step. You do need to look carefully, however, as many effects say that the creature doesn't untap during its controller's untap step, and this card's ability applies during other players' untap steps. If a card does say this, then Drumbellower can untap it.

All your creatures untap during each other player's untap step. You have no choice about what untaps.

Go-Shintai of Life's Origin

{3}{G}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Shrine

3/4

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}, {T}: Return target enchantment card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Whenever Go-Shintai of Life's Origin or another nontoken Shrine enters the battlefield under your control, create a 1/1 colorless Shrine enchantment creature token.

If a token copy of Go-Shintai of Life's Origin enters the battlefield, it will cause its own triggered ability to trigger.

Imposter Mech

{1}{U}

Artifact — Vehicle

3/1

You may have Imposter Mech enter the battlefield as a copy of a creature an opponent controls, except it's a Vehicle artifact with crew 3 and it loses all other card types.

Crew 3

Imposter Mech does not copy any subtypes related to a card type that it lost. For example, if Imposter Mech enters the battlefield as a copy of a 1/1 Human Soldier token, it is neither a Human nor a Soldier. It won't gain those subtypes if it is later crewed.

If Imposter Mech enters the battlefield as a copy of a creature that was also a planeswalker, it loses both the planeswalker and creature card types. Its controller may activate any loyalty abilities it now has as normal, but it notably cannot be attacked and it does not lose loyalty counters when it is dealt damage.

Kaima, the Fractured Calm

{2}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Spirit

3/3

At the beginning of your end step, goad each creature your opponents control that's enchanted by an Aura you control. Put a +1/+1 counter on Kaima, the Fractured Calm for each creature goaded this way. (Until your next turn, the goaded creatures attack each combat if able and attack a player other than you if able.)

The set of creatures that are goaded by this ability are locked in when it resolves. A creature becoming enchanted later or an Aura being removed from a creature later won't change whether it is goaded.

Kami of Celebration

{4}{R}

Creature — Spirit

3/3

Whenever a modified creature you control attacks, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

Whenever you cast a spell from exile, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

You must still pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules to play a card this way. For example, you may play a land this way only during your own main phase while the stack is empty, and only if you have not yet played a land this turn.

Myojin of Cryptic Dreams

{5}{U}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Spirit

3/3

Myojin of Cryptic Dreams enters the battlefield with an indestructible counter on it if you cast it from your hand.

Remove an indestructible counter from Myojin of Cryptic Dreams: Copy target permanent spell you control three times. (The copies become tokens.)

If you copy a permanent spell that has targets, such as an Aura spell, those targets remain unchanged.

Myojin of Towering Might

{5}{G}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Spirit

8/8

Myojin of Towering Might enters the battlefield with an indestructible counter on it if you cast it from your hand.

Remove an indestructible counter from Myojin of Towering Might: Distribute eight +1/+1 counters among any number of target creatures you control. They gain trample until end of turn.

You choose how to distribute the counters as you activate Myojin of Towering Might's last ability. Each target must get at least one counter. Notably, you cannot choose more than eight targets just to give more creatures trample.

Rampant Rejuvenator

{3}{G}

Creature — Plant Hydra

0/0

Rampant Rejuvenator enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it.

When Rampant Rejuvenator dies, search your library for up to X basic land cards, where X is Rampant Rejuvenator's power, put them onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

Use Rampant Rejuvenator's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X for its last ability.

Smoke Spirits' Aid

{X}{R}

Sorcery

For each of up to X target creatures, create a red Aura enchantment token named Smoke Blessing attached to that creature. Those tokens have enchant creature and "When enchanted creature dies, it deals 1 damage to its controller and you create a Treasure token."

If a Smoke Blessing that would be created by Smoke Spirits' Aid can't be attached to that creature for any reason, the token isn't created.

Swift Reconfiguration

{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature or Vehicle

Enchanted permanent is a Vehicle artifact with crew 5 and it loses all other card types. (It's not a creature unless it's crewed.)

The permanent keeps all of its abilities. Notably, if Swift Reconfiguration enchants a Vehicle, that Vehicle gains crew 5 in addition to any crew abilities it already had.

If the enchanted permanent was attacking or blocking (or being attacked if it's a planeswalker) when Swift Reconfiguration becomes attached to it, that permanent is removed from combat.

If Swift Reconfiguration becomes attached to a creature that is also a planeswalker, that permanent loses its planeswalker type. Its controller may still activate its loyalty abilities as normal, but it can't be attacked and damage dealt to it doesn't remove loyalty counters.

If Swift Reconfiguration becomes attached to a creature that is also an Equipment, that permanent becomes a Vehicle and keeps the Equipment subtype and any related abilities. It can still be equipped to creatures using either an equip ability or a reconfigure ability. If it is crewed while attached to a creature, it becomes unattached from that creature.

Tanuki Transplanter

{3}{G}

Artifact Creature — Equipment Dog

2/4

Whenever Tanuki Transplanter or equipped creature attacks, add an amount of {G} equal to its power. Until end of turn, you don't lose this mana as steps and phases end.

Reconfigure {3} ({3}: Attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a sorcery. While attached, this isn't a creature.)

If Tanuki Transplanter attacks, use its power to determine how much {G} to add. If equipped creature attacks, use its power. In either case, use the power as the triggered ability resolves. Also in either case, if the creature isn't on the battlefield at that time, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much {G} to add.

