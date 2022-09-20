The List gets Un-ed with the release of Unfinity on October 7! This is The List for Unfinity—it's like The List you know and love, but with spins only an Un- set could inspire.

There are 60 cards on The List for Unfinity—58 individual cards plus two that have two variants each—selected from the constellation of past Un- sets. Here are just a few examples:

Cards on The List appearing in Unfinity feature the Planeswalker symbol in the lower left-hand corner just like cards from previous versions of The List. However, these cards will all be in traditional foil (some with a few updates to make them shine), and they can only be found in Unfinity Collector Boosters.

Note that a card that is on The List does not make it legal in Standard (or any other format); cards on The List are legal in those formats in which they would normally be legal.

Here's a look back at other versions of The List.

The List for Unfinity

Below is a complete list of the cards on The List for Unfinity.

(Note: card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included.)