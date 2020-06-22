The Lore of Jumpstart on the Cards
While Jumpstart isn't tied to any particular plane or story, we highly encourage you to make some up. (What's the lore behind your pirate-unicorn team-up? Let us know with the hashtag #MTGJMP.) However, this set does introduce a handful of exciting new legends. Whether they end up your draft-deck superstar or future commander, we wanted to share a bit of backstory for each of the new characters.
One final blurb, then this article w̯͙̤̣̬͓̺̖͖̐̉́͘̚͘͜͡į̹̮̼͎̣̭̄̑̽̏͂͒́́͘l̸̢̘͇͉̯͓̰̬̦̊͗͂͑̌̔̄͊̇ľ̷̢̧̪̼̦̪̣̰̎̈̽͗͊̉̑̕͝ ŗ̷̲̪̹͚̠̦͒̂̊́̌͟e̵̡͍̞̹̳̳͗̍̂̌͂ă̶̛͉̣͓̞̏̋͗̎̄͛̕ͅͅć̸̟͔͍̪̪̱̉́̍͊̀͂͜h̳̭̠̩̙̠̔̀̓̈́̚͞ i̼̩͉̘̱͑͛̔̾̾̐̆t̷̛̹̝̫̤̰̤͉̹̜̮̃̃̒̉̆̚ş̞̙̳̺̠̳̼̠̅̇̍͒̽̀͝ c̸̨͇͕̮̼͖͋̇̇̀̇̍̃̆̚͠ͅǫ̸͍̣͕̰̀̍̌͗̈́̒̿͆͒͡ḿ̴̡̳͇̬̮̬̹̐̓͐̐͞p̷̨͕̝̫̦̈̇̋̓̿͘͝ļ̴̺̩̹̰͙̜̝̯͋̍̔̾̌̚e̟̳̻̹̠͖̭͉̰̔̒̈́̄͒̓͘̕ä̶̞̙̺̠̲̫́̓̓͐͟͡͡t̵͈̹͉̼͆͐̄̐̓͛͐͟͞i̷̡̧͖̰͉͓͍͂̓̍̉̐̕͞͠͡ͅͅͅớ̡̭̩͉̜͚͂̈́̂n̶̯͕͕̫̬̟̄̆̀̅̊̓͂͞ͅ.͖̭̮̞͎̍̃̃͆̿͛͊͟͜.͉͈̬̮̭͗́̓͐͢͠