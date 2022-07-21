Lost Legends
A long time ago—1994 to be exact—in a warehouse just far enough away, Legends were
And now, you can own a piece of history as honest-to-goodness Legends cards straight out of 1994 will be coming to Dominaria United Collector Boosters. These are not reprints. These are not cards that have been sitting in a binder for 28 years. These are cards that were pulled straight from their original packs, randomized, and inserted into Dominaria United Collector Boosters as part of a special promotion. Very carefully.
Does that sound a bit farfetched? A bit, of a tall tale? It did to us as well. Which is why we taped ourselves opening these packs. Because otherwise, who would believe such a, well, legend?
That's right. You could open a Dominaria United Collector Booster and find yourself staring at one of these.
There are, of course, some details. We included cards of every rarity, so it could be anything from a common to a rare (mythic rare didn't exist back then). We only had a finite number of cards from the set, so only about 3% of Collector Boosters will have a Lost Legends card. Any Lost Legends card will replace a common foil card in the Collector Booster, and they will all be English and, of course, non-foil.
Additionally, not all cards from the original Legends set will be included. Due to some weird 1994 collation print runs, we simply didn't open certain cards despite opening case after case after case. These include:
- Adventurer's Guildhouse
- Arboria
- Backdraft
- Blight
- Blue Mana Battery
- Brine Hag
- Cathedral of Serra
- Cocoon
- Deadfall
- Eternal Warrior
- Floral Spuzzem
- Frost Giant
- Great Defender
- Green Mana Battery
- Heaven's Gate
- Hunding Gjornersen
- Ivory Guardians
- Kry Shield
- Land Tax
- Lord Magnus
- Mana Drain
- Marhault Elsdragon
- Mountain Yeti
- Presence of the Master
- Princess Lucrezia
- Puppet Master
- Rabid Wombat
- Radjan Spirit
- Ramirez DePietro
- Relic Bind
- Sea King's Blessing
- Seafarer's Quay
- Seeker
- Shimian Night Stalker
- Silhouette
- Sir Shandlar of Eberyn
- Sivitri Scarzam
- Spectral Cloak
- Spirit Link
- Sunastian Falconer
- Takklemaggot
- Tor Wauki
- Undertow
- Underworld Dreams
- Unholy Citadel
- Wall of Dust
- Wall of Light
- Wall of Putrid Flesh
- Wall of Tombstones
- White Mana Battery
Additionally, the following cards will not be included:
- Alabaster Potion
- Barbary Apes
- Caverns of Despair
- Cleanse
- Craw Giant
- Darkness
- Flash Counter
- Gwendlyn Di Corci
- Imprison
- Invoke Prejudice
- Nether Void
- Pradesh Gypsies
- Pyrotechnics
- Relic Barrier
- Sylvan Library
- Wall of Opposition
But everything else is fair game. It could be anything from an Active Volcano or Adun Oakenshield to Xira Arien or Zephyr Falcon. It could even be a Moat!
Here is a list of every Legends card you may find:
- Abomination
- Acid Rain
- Active Volcano
- Adun Oakenshield
- Aerathi Berserker
- Aisling Leprechaun
- Akron Legionnaire
- Al-abara's Carpet
- Alchor's Tomb
- All Hallow's Eve
- Amrou Kithkin
- Angelic Voices
- Angus Mackenzie
- Anti-Magic Aura
- Arcades Sabboth
- Arena of the Ancients
- Avoid Fate
- Axelrod Gunnarson
- Ayesha Tanaka
- Azure Drake
- Backfire
- Barktooth Warbeard
- Bartel Runeaxe
- Beasts of Bogardan
- Black Mana Battery
- Blazing Effigy
- Blood Lust
- Boomerang
- Boris Devilboon
- Bronze Horse
- Carrion Ants
- Cat Warriors
- Chain Lightning
- Chains of Mephistopheles
- Chromium
- Clergy of the Holy Nimbus
- Concordant Crossroads
- Cosmic Horror
- Crevasse
- Crimson Kobolds
- Crimson Manticore
- Crookshank Kobolds
- Cyclopean Mummy
- Dakkon Blackblade
- D'Avenant Archer
- Demonic Torment
- Devouring Deep
- Disharmony
- Divine Intervention
- Divine Offering
- Divine Transformation
- Dream Coat
- Durkwood Boars
- Dwarven Song
- Elder Land Wurm
- Elder Spawn
- Elven Riders
- Emerald Dragonfly
- Enchanted Being
- Enchantment Alteration
- Energy Tap
- Equinox
- Eureka
- Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore
- Fallen Angel
- Falling Star
- Feint
- Field of Dreams
- Fire Sprites
- Firestorm Phoenix
- Flash Flood
- Force Spike
- Forethought Amulet
- Fortified Area
- Gabriel Angelfire
- Gaseous Form
- Gauntlets of Chaos
- Ghosts of the Damned
- Giant Slug
- Giant Strength
- Giant Turtle
- Glyph of Delusion
- Glyph of Destruction
- Glyph of Doom
- Glyph of Life
- Glyph of Reincarnation
- Gosta Dirk
- Gravity Sphere
- Great Wall
- Greater Realm of Preservation
- Greed
- Halfdane
- Hammerheim
- Hazezon Tamar
- Headless Horseman
- Hell Swarm
- Hellfire
- Hell's Caretaker
- Holy Day
- Horn of Deafening
- Hornet Cobra
- Horror of Horrors
- Hyperion Blacksmith
- Ichneumon Druid
- Immolation
- In the Eye of Chaos
- Indestructible Aura
- Infernal Medusa
- Infinite Authority
- Jacques le Vert
- Jasmine Boreal
- Jedit Ojanen
- Jerrard of the Closed Fist
- Johan
- Jovial Evil
- Juxtapose
- Karakas
- Kasimir the Lone Wolf
- Keepers of the Faith
- Kei Takahashi
- Killer Bees
- Kismet
- Knowledge Vault
- Kobold Drill Sergeant
- Kobold Overlord
- Kobold Taskmaster
- Kobolds of Kher Keep
- Lady Caleria
- Lady Evangela
- Lady Orca
- Land Equilibrium
- Land's Edge
- Lesser Werewolf
- Life Chisel
- Life Matrix
- Lifeblood
- Living Plane
- Livonya Silone
- Lost Soul
- Mana Matrix
- Marble Priest
- Master of the Hunt
- Mirror Universe
- Moat
- Mold Demon
- Moss Monster
- Mountain Stronghold
- Nebuchadnezzar
- Nicol Bolas
- North Star
- Nova Pentacle
- Osai Vultures
- Palladia-Mors
- Part Water
- Pavel Maliki
- Pendelhaven
- Petra Sphinx
- Pit Scorpion
- Pixie Queen
- Planar Gate
- Primordial Ooze
- Psionic Entity
- Psychic Purge
- Quagmire
- Quarum Trench Gnomes
- Raging Bull
- Ragnar
- Ramses Overdark
- Rapid Fire
- Rasputin Dreamweaver
- Rebirth
- Recall
- Red Mana Battery
- Reincarnation
- Remove Enchantments
- Remove Soul
- Reset
- Revelation
- Reverberation
- Righteous Avengers
- Ring of Immortals
- Riven Turnbull
- Rohgahh of Kher Keep
- Rubinia Soulsinger
- Rust
- Segovian Leviathan
- Sentinel
- Serpent Generator
- Shelkin Brownie
- Shield Wall
- Sol'kanar the Swamp King
- Spinal Villain
- Spirit Shackle
- Spiritual Sanctuary
- Stangg
- Storm Seeker
- Storm World
- Subdue
- Sword of the Ages
- Sylvan Paradise
- Syphon Soul
- Telekinesis
- Teleport
- Tempest Efreet
- Tetsuo Umezawa
- The Abyss
- The Brute
- The Lady of the Mountain
- The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale
- The Wretched
- Thunder Spirit
- Time Elemental
- Tobias Andrion
- Tolaria
- Torsten Von Ursus
- Touch of Darkness
- Transmutation
- Triassic Egg
- Tuknir Deathlock
- Tundra Wolves
- Typhoon
- Untamed Wilds
- Urborg
- Ur-Drago
- Vaevictis Asmadi
- Vampire Bats
- Venarian Gold
- Visions
- Voodoo Doll
- Walking Dead
- Wall of Caltrops
- Wall of Earth
- Wall of Heat
- Wall of Shadows
- Wall of Vapor
- Wall of Wonder
- Whirling Dervish
- Willow Satyr
- Winds of Change
- Winter Blast
- Wolverine Pack
- Wood Elemental
- Xira Arien
- Zephyr Falcon
Dominaria United releases September 9, but tune in August 18 as we kick off previews and our year-long celebration of 30 years of Magic: The Gathering.