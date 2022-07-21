A long time ago—1994 to be exact—in a warehouse just far enough away, Legends were . . . lost. Case after case of the beloved Legends set sat on shelves waiting to be rediscovered, waiting to be, well, found. Waiting, as it would turn out, for Magic: The Gathering's 30th Anniversary Celebration.

And now, you can own a piece of history as honest-to-goodness Legends cards straight out of 1994 will be coming to Dominaria United Collector Boosters. These are not reprints. These are not cards that have been sitting in a binder for 28 years. These are cards that were pulled straight from their original packs, randomized, and inserted into Dominaria United Collector Boosters as part of a special promotion. Very carefully.

Does that sound a bit farfetched? A bit, of a tall tale? It did to us as well. Which is why we taped ourselves opening these packs. Because otherwise, who would believe such a, well, legend?

That's right. You could open a Dominaria United Collector Booster and find yourself staring at one of these.

The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale Chains of Mephistopheles Moat

There are, of course, some details. We included cards of every rarity, so it could be anything from a common to a rare (mythic rare didn't exist back then). We only had a finite number of cards from the set, so only about 3% of Collector Boosters will have a Lost Legends card. Any Lost Legends card will replace a common foil card in the Collector Booster, and they will all be English and, of course, non-foil.

Additionally, not all cards from the original Legends set will be included. Due to some weird 1994 collation print runs, we simply didn't open certain cards despite opening case after case after case. These include:

Adventurer's Guildhouse

Arboria

Backdraft

Blight

Blue Mana Battery

Brine Hag

Cathedral of Serra

Cocoon

Deadfall

Eternal Warrior

Floral Spuzzem

Frost Giant

Great Defender

Green Mana Battery

Heaven's Gate

Hunding Gjornersen

Ivory Guardians

Kry Shield

Land Tax

Lord Magnus

Mana Drain

Marhault Elsdragon

Mountain Yeti

Presence of the Master

Princess Lucrezia

Puppet Master

Rabid Wombat

Radjan Spirit

Ramirez DePietro

Relic Bind

Sea King's Blessing

Seafarer's Quay

Seeker

Shimian Night Stalker

Silhouette

Sir Shandlar of Eberyn

Sivitri Scarzam

Spectral Cloak

Spirit Link

Sunastian Falconer

Takklemaggot

Tor Wauki

Undertow

Underworld Dreams

Unholy Citadel

Wall of Dust

Wall of Light

Wall of Putrid Flesh

Wall of Tombstones

White Mana Battery

Additionally, the following cards will not be included:

Alabaster Potion

Barbary Apes

Caverns of Despair

Cleanse

Craw Giant

Darkness

Flash Counter

Gwendlyn Di Corci

Imprison

Invoke Prejudice

Nether Void

Pradesh Gypsies

Pyrotechnics

Relic Barrier

Sylvan Library

Wall of Opposition

But everything else is fair game. It could be anything from an Active Volcano or Adun Oakenshield to Xira Arien or Zephyr Falcon. It could even be a Moat!

Here is a list of every Legends card you may find:

Abomination

Acid Rain

Active Volcano

Adun Oakenshield

Aerathi Berserker

Aisling Leprechaun

Akron Legionnaire

Al-abara's Carpet

Alchor's Tomb

All Hallow's Eve

Amrou Kithkin

Angelic Voices

Angus Mackenzie

Anti-Magic Aura

Arcades Sabboth

Arena of the Ancients

Avoid Fate

Axelrod Gunnarson

Ayesha Tanaka

Azure Drake

Backfire

Barktooth Warbeard

Bartel Runeaxe

Beasts of Bogardan

Black Mana Battery

Blazing Effigy

Blood Lust

Boomerang

Boris Devilboon

Bronze Horse

Carrion Ants

Cat Warriors

Chain Lightning

Chains of Mephistopheles

Chromium

Clergy of the Holy Nimbus

Concordant Crossroads

Cosmic Horror

Crevasse

Crimson Kobolds

Crimson Manticore

Crookshank Kobolds

Cyclopean Mummy

Dakkon Blackblade

D'Avenant Archer

Demonic Torment

Devouring Deep

Disharmony

Divine Intervention

Divine Offering

Divine Transformation

Dream Coat

Durkwood Boars

Dwarven Song

Elder Land Wurm

Elder Spawn

Elven Riders

Emerald Dragonfly

Enchanted Being

Enchantment Alteration

Energy Tap

Equinox

Eureka

Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore

Fallen Angel

Falling Star

Feint

Field of Dreams

Fire Sprites

Firestorm Phoenix

Flash Flood

Force Spike

Forethought Amulet

Fortified Area

Gabriel Angelfire

Gaseous Form

Gauntlets of Chaos

Ghosts of the Damned

Giant Slug

Giant Strength

Giant Turtle

Glyph of Delusion

Glyph of Destruction

Glyph of Doom

Glyph of Life

Glyph of Reincarnation

Gosta Dirk

Gravity Sphere

Great Wall

Greater Realm of Preservation

Greed

Halfdane

Hammerheim

Hazezon Tamar

Headless Horseman

Hell Swarm

Hellfire

Hell's Caretaker

Holy Day

Horn of Deafening

Hornet Cobra

Horror of Horrors

Hyperion Blacksmith

Ichneumon Druid

Immolation

In the Eye of Chaos

Indestructible Aura

Infernal Medusa

Infinite Authority

Jacques le Vert

Jasmine Boreal

Jedit Ojanen

Jerrard of the Closed Fist

Johan

Jovial Evil

Juxtapose

Karakas

Kasimir the Lone Wolf

Keepers of the Faith

Kei Takahashi

Killer Bees

Kismet

Knowledge Vault

Kobold Drill Sergeant

Kobold Overlord

Kobold Taskmaster

Kobolds of Kher Keep

Lady Caleria

Lady Evangela

Lady Orca

Land Equilibrium

Land's Edge

Lesser Werewolf

Life Chisel

Life Matrix

Lifeblood

Living Plane

Livonya Silone

Lost Soul

Mana Matrix

Marble Priest

Master of the Hunt

Mirror Universe

Moat

Mold Demon

Moss Monster

Mountain Stronghold

Nebuchadnezzar

Nicol Bolas

North Star

Nova Pentacle

Osai Vultures

Palladia-Mors

Part Water

Pavel Maliki

Pendelhaven

Petra Sphinx

Pit Scorpion

Pixie Queen

Planar Gate

Primordial Ooze

Psionic Entity

Psychic Purge

Quagmire

Quarum Trench Gnomes

Raging Bull

Ragnar

Ramses Overdark

Rapid Fire

Rasputin Dreamweaver

Rebirth

Recall

Red Mana Battery

Reincarnation

Remove Enchantments

Remove Soul

Reset

Revelation

Reverberation

Righteous Avengers

Ring of Immortals

Riven Turnbull

Rohgahh of Kher Keep

Rubinia Soulsinger

Rust

Segovian Leviathan

Sentinel

Serpent Generator

Shelkin Brownie

Shield Wall

Sol'kanar the Swamp King

Spinal Villain

Spirit Shackle

Spiritual Sanctuary

Stangg

Storm Seeker

Storm World

Subdue

Sword of the Ages

Sylvan Paradise

Syphon Soul

Telekinesis

Teleport

Tempest Efreet

Tetsuo Umezawa

The Abyss

The Brute

The Lady of the Mountain

The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale

The Wretched

Thunder Spirit

Time Elemental

Tobias Andrion

Tolaria

Torsten Von Ursus

Touch of Darkness

Transmutation

Triassic Egg

Tuknir Deathlock

Tundra Wolves

Typhoon

Untamed Wilds

Urborg

Ur-Drago

Vaevictis Asmadi

Vampire Bats

Venarian Gold

Visions

Voodoo Doll

Walking Dead

Wall of Caltrops

Wall of Earth

Wall of Heat

Wall of Shadows

Wall of Vapor

Wall of Wonder

Whirling Dervish

Willow Satyr

Winds of Change

Winter Blast

Wolverine Pack

Wood Elemental

Xira Arien

Zephyr Falcon

Dominaria United releases September 9, but tune in August 18 as we kick off previews and our year-long celebration of 30 years of Magic: The Gathering.