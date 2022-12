A rt Fight: Ravnica is gone. And that means that all the wallpapers that were saved up for it are now fair game. And these are wallpapers featuring art that was specifically commissioned for Art Fight! So here are the ten guild wallpapers that were originally going to be distributed there, plus the Dragon's Maze wallpaper that actually was!

Azorius

652x473 | 1280x960 | 1920x1080 | 2560x1440 | iPad (2048x2048)

Orzhov

Dimir

Izzet

Rakdos

Golgari

Gruul

Boros

Selesnya

Simic

Dragon's Maze

