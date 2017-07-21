The M-Files: Hour of Devastation, Part 2
This week, we're diving back into Drake (our internal card database) to share more stories from the design and development of Hour of Devastation!
Our cast of commenters is the same as last week, but click below for a refresher on faces and names.
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Click to Reveal
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SM – Shawn Main, Hour of Devastation lead designer
ID – Ian Duke, developer
SPS – Sam Stoddard, developer
TABAK – Matt Tabak, editor
TJA – Tim Aten, editor (former)
EEF – Ethan Fleischer, designer
AP – Adam Prosak, developer
MDT – Melissa DeTora, playtester
AF – Aaron Forsythe, senior director of R&D
ELI – Eli Shiffrin, rules manager
JL – Jackie Lee, designer
KEN – Ken Nagle, editor
BH – Ben Hayes, developer
NKM – Nat Moes, editor
MJJ – Mons Johnson, Duel Masters designer and Magic playtester
JDR – Jules Robins, designer
EVL – Erik Lauer, head developer
BrH – Bryan Hawley, developer
With that out of the way, let's look at some cards!
Khenra Scrapper
ID: 2R 2/2 exert double strike -> 1R 1/3 +2/-2. Team doesn't think double strike is appropriate on a common here.
ID: haste -> menace
AP: +2/-2 -> +2/+0. May not follow our exert rules of exerting on an empty board. I don't think +2/-2 follows that rule either.
We wanted to avoid this, so we tried to get the stats to the point where there was an actual choice to be made.
Open Fire
AF: A bitter pill with
ID: 1R deal 2 -> 2R deal 3 to improve red in Limited. Now they can complain about
JDR: Can this get a more generic name? We regret not having access to this card in every acquisition-focused reprint product.
ID: Yes Jules, I'm following up on that. In all seriousness, the reason I'm excited for this card is to have the clean, reprintable version of "2R deal 3" that we can have in Planeswalker Decks, etc.
Yes, we know, this isn't
Abrade
ID: New card to kill
KEN: I see why we don't have a cycling
AP: I would prefer if this is 1R Sorcery deal 4 damage. Future Future League has more than enough cards that deal 3 to a creature.
Hazoret's Undying Fury
ID: New design from AP.
AF: Swingy!
DEL: Clarify intent? Current text makes it look like you can play a land off this, but you can't because you're in the middle of resolving this spell.
ID: Let's do casting spells instead of playing cards then. I took a stab at rules text.
KEN: Benefits greatly from "Ulamog and Kozilek don't rotate yet" changes.
ID: Rotation change: 4R -> 4RR. Overlap with big Eldrazi and
TABAK: Now four cards but with a converted mana cost 5 limit.
This was one of the many cards that we had to make a late change to due to the change to the Standard rotation. At first it could "
Life Goes On
ID: Okay, new life gain spell from KK's mini team.
KEN: Is this "eat the dead" flavor? Or some kind of "we are running away from Zombies, someone tripped and got left behind so the rest of us got away cleaner" vibe?
We were interested in a life gain spell to be used as a sideboard card to keep aggressive decks in check.
Tenacious Hunter
MDT: This is very close to CB08. Both 5 CMC and care about -1/-1 counters and gain life, and are 4/5.
ID: 4/5 and creature dies to gain 2 life -> 5/5 and gets +1/+0 and trample long as a creature has a -1/-1 counter on it. Moving away from black common.
AF: Weird card.
MJJ: Math is fun! Not.
ID: Offsite: +1/+0 and vigilance -> deathtouch and vigilance
We make a lot of changes to cards throughout a set's lifetime. Many of the changes are made to balance Limited, especially on lower-rarity cards. This is an example of a change we made because it was too close in design to another card, but the new version of this caused some weird gameplay interactions. It got a power bonus if a creature had a -1/-1 counter on it, but we didn't consider what would happen if this creature had the -1/-1 counter. Turns out that interaction caused some unnecessary math, and we ended up taking the power bonus off this in favor for an additional keyword.
Nissa's Defeat
MDT: This is the only Defeat that puts you up a card if you destroy the planeswalker. Might be correct but makes the cycle less elegant.
ID: It's true that the power level of the reward is asymmetric, but that's because this one costs three mana.
We iterated on the entire Defeat cycle a ton, and the green one was the hardest to get right. All of the abilities had to be within color pie of course, and green just isn't very good at destroying stuff. The original version of this card was a fight spell, similar to
Overcome
KEN: "Untap them" is puzzling until you've discovered mana Elves plus
MDT: I still think the "Untap them" is bizarre. It's only relevant with your mana creatures or if you are exerting. If this is a new player's first HOU pack I think it will confuse them, or they will think this is an instant.
ID: After much discussion, the "no untap" camp wins. Exert creatures and mana elves will be staying home from this party.
Mass creature-pumping effects like
Pride Sovereign
JL: Can this make green Cats or be white? The white tokens are weirding me out.
ID: One 2/2 -> two 1/1 lifelinks, to match Amonkhet's Cat tokens.
KEN: Green cards don't have lifelink. Did you want it to pay 1W to activate?
ID: 1G -> W to activate, based on KEN's feedback.
ELI: The only card in the set with an off-color activation cost? Man, Cats are awesome.
AF: Is this card more or less appealing if it is legendary?
One thing we typically consider when designing unique creatures with unusual creature types is whether it should be legendary for Commander appeal. Cat is a beloved creature type and has very little tribal support, and with this card being a threshold zero-plus tribal reward (meaning that the card becomes stronger the more of this tribe you have in play, but still works if you have none), it seemed like a great candidate for legendary status. However, we enjoyed how this card played in multiples and didn't want to weaken it just so it could be a commander.
Hour of Promise
KEN: This will get stuff like untapped
ID: Also KEN, part of the intent is that you can fetch unique non-Desert lands as well, though I'm hoping that deck would also play Deserts for the option of getting the Zombies.
ID: Design tweaked to be more of a Desert reward than Desert enabler.
ID: Can go to "basic lands or Deserts" if this is too much with
An earlier version of
Ramunap Hydra
ID: Changed Desert bonus so it doesn't scale indefinitely with the number of Deserts you control. It was asking players to play an unrealistic number of Deserts, to the detriment of their mana base.
TABAK: It's very strange that this is the one Desert bonus card that cares about battlefield and graveyard separately, letting you double up. The other nine (!!) cards do one thing and this one does another.
Consign // Oblivion
ID: Consign 2U -> 1U. Oblivion 1B -> 4B and
We wanted a card that could give control decks ways to deal with any nonland permanent, so we had this card that could bounce something to an opponent's hand and then have them discard it. The problem we were facing was that the play pattern was usually bounce a permanent on your opponent's end step, then make them discard that permanent in your main phase. It was essentially a five-mana
River Hoopoe
ID: Offsite—2, sac:
Here is an example of a card that got a late change for Limited. One of the goals for gold uncommons is to give players direction while drafting. The design we had for
Hollow One and Crook of Condemnation
Hollow One
ID: Could this be rare?
TJA: I'd buy it, probably with some number adjustments.
Crook of Condemnation
ID: New design as Constructed safeguard. KK confirms it works with the old concept.
ID: Looks like it will get new art after all, but Cynthia and Kimberly are working on it.
Sometimes we do rarity swaps to meet FFL needs. In this case we knew we wanted to add an artifact that could exile all cards from an opponent's graveyard all at once, and the only slot that was available in the set was at rare. We needed to shift something up, and we felt that
Scavenger Grounds
KEN: This goes into most of my Commander decks.
DGH: Sorcery "speed"
AF: Feels very much like an uncommon. Not sure what to add to it, but it could use something. The
ID: EVL agrees this needs some rarer text. Working on it!
Tabak: New text in. Was: 3, T: Exile target card from a graveyard. You gain 1 life. Activate this ability only any time you could cast a sorcery.
We definitely needed strong graveyard hate for FFL, and
Play Design Story of the Week
Pro Tour Shirts
The Play Design team consists of former Pro Tour players, and we are all very competitive in most aspects of our lives. Since we aren't playing Magic for prizes anymore, we are always looking for ways to one-up each other in other ways. Our most recent discussion involving this was "What was the first Pro Tour shirt you received?" It inspired some interesting discussion about when we started playing Magic and what generation we were a part of. It made some of us feel old (mine was Pro Tour Venice 2003), and some of us feel really old (Andrew Brown's was Pro Tour Dragons of Tarkir). We were all put in our place when Mark Rosewater chimed in and told us about his first shirt from Worlds 1994.
One thing was clear from our discussion. We are all passionate about Magic, and the game shaped each of our lives in some way. We come from different backgrounds, and while we have Magic in common, our different experiences with the game help us learn from each other every day. I'm proud to work with such passionate people who want to help make Magic the best game it can be.
Thanks for reading!
Until next time,
Melissa DeTora
@MelissaDeTora