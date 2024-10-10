What Is Extra Life?

Gaming is an amazing form of entertainment, an amazing way to make new friends, and, with the help of our friends at Extra Life, an amazing way to raise money for children's hospitals! Children's Miracle Network Hospitals treat thousands of children each year, regardless of their families' ability to pay.

Donations to Extra Life go straight to a Children's Miracle Network Hospital, which raises funds to help families in need, bridging the financial gap when no one else will. We invite you to join in this effort and help raise funds for this incredibly important cause over on ExtraLife.Wizards.com.

Wizards of the Coast has been working with Extra Life for over a decade, and contributing to a truly life-changing cause is one of the highlights of what we do here. Most importantly, we couldn't do it without the gaming community. Seeing this overwhelming support year after year is incredibly moving. We are so grateful for your support, and we hope to continue to work alongside you in making a magical future.

Interested in more ways to support Extra Life? We've got a whole line-up of events planned in support of this organization.

Magic: The Gathering x Extra Life

Wizards of the Coast has been a proud partner of Extra Life since 2013. Collectively, the Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons communities have rallied together to raise over $6 million dollars to help fund healthcare services, research, and life-saving treatments.

This year, donation funds will go toward children's hospitals through Extra Life, with funds raised by our Secret Lair drop going directly to the Wizards of the Coast Autism Center Development Fund at Seattle Children's Hospitals. These funds will contribute to efforts to expand clinical and outreach programs, including community training, clinical program development, staff and family training, family navigation support, crisis management, and other purposes critical to enhancing services for families living with autism spectrum disorders.

Your Guide to Extra Life 2024:

Pixel Perfect | Extra Life 2024

In continuation of our partnership with Extra Life, this side-scrolling, platforming drop features Fblthp braving a lava-filled adventure to battle the big, bad boss Nicol Bolas and save the day! With four amazing cards and awesome video game–inspired art, including Fierce Guardianship, this drop is the perfect power-up for your next deck. Plus, 50 percent of the product price will go toward Extra Life!

Pixel Perfect | Extra Life 2024 will be available at MagicSecretLair.com beginning Monday, October 14, at 9 a.m. PT and ending on Sunday, November 16, at 11:59 p.m. PT. This drop will be print to demand.

Art by Mike Burns

Contents:

1x Mana Geyser

1x Lightning Bolt

1x Fierce Guardianship

1x Delayed Blast Fireball

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

MTG Arena Cosmetics

During our Extra Life events, from October 15 to November 15, several Extra Life 2024 items will be available in the MTG Arena Store! These feature our favorite kindly kitty and homunculus hero: Ajani and Fblthp!

All proceeds less transaction fees will be donated to Extra Life benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

Pixel Ajani Avatar and Sleeve Bundle: 1,100 gems

Extra Life Logo Sleeve: 600 gems

Pixel Art Fblthp Sleeve: 600 gems

Extra Life Game Day Stream

The fan-favorite day of streaming fun returns! The Magic x Extra Life Game Day livestream will take place on November 2 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT. Join us on twitch.tv/Magic for a night filled with Magic (pun intended) as we raise funds for Extra Life with unexpected twists on gameplay!

If you're interested in learning more about the stream or donating to Extra Life, you can visit ExtraLife.Wizards.com where Wizards of the Coast and several members of our community will be supporting this amazing organization.

If you can't wait for Game Day, you're in luck! In the week leading up to the Extra Life 2024 Game Day livestream, Wizards employees will be taking over the twitch.tv/magic account! Tune in between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT from Monday, October 28, until Friday, November 1, to catch the action.

MagicCon: Las Vegas 2024

Headed to MagicCon: Las Vegas? Visit us at the Extra Life booth to meet Wizards of the Coast volunteers, learn more about our Extra Life 2024 efforts, and see how you can join in this year's charity efforts! Each $25 USD donation at MagicCon: Las Vegas's Extra Life booth will earn you your choice of a random Collector Booster or a Helga, Skittish Seer pin.

Digital Render*

In addition, a limited quantity of Pixel Perfect | Extra Life 2024 non-foil drops will be available at the merch booth, perfect for leveling up your deck for games at MagicCon! All of the pre-tax proceeds from Pixel Perfect | Extra Life 2024 drops at MagicCon will go toward Extra Life.

Want to play Magic at MagicCon and support Extra Life 2024 too? Join Extra Life, Mark Rosewater, Matt Tabak, and more special guests as you venture into the Unknown event on Saturday, October 26. All of the proceeds from the event go to Extra Life. Space is limited, so get your ticket to the Unknown event now.

Ultra PRO Charity Products

Thanks to Ultra PRO and MTG Pro Shop, the fun doesn't stop there! Available to preorder at ExtraLifeShop.com is a variety of Extra Life 2024 branded items to show off your support and raise funds for charity!

Playmats: $26.99 USD

Shirts: $29.99 USD

Pins: $12.99 USD

Stickers: $4.99 USD

A Pixel-Perfect Event

Thanks for joining us on this tour through our Extra Life celebration! We're excited to help support the amazing work that this organization does, all while providing you with plenty of fun experiences. Here's to another amazing event of charitable celebrations!