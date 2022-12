I t's time to look at the full decklists for all five decks that make up the Magic: The Gathering Commander product! The new cards aren't in Gatherer yet, so not all of the cards will appear in the handy sidebar-window-thing. However, the Card Image Gallery has all of the card images, so that should help out until Gatherer gets populated.

Each deck comes with one official commander, plus two other three-color legendary creatures that can be swapped in to create a different play experience. For today's purposes, we're just using the official commander. But if you want to play Heavenly Inferno with Tariel, Reckoner of Souls or Oros, the Avenger as your commander, we're certainly not going to stop you.

Heavenly Inferno

Kaalia of the Vast alone holds the forces of Angels, Dragons, and Demons within the palm of her hand. Watch her toss each bone-crushing creature onto the battlefield with merciless glee while your horrified enemies are sliced, diced, and then deep-fried.

Mirror Mastery

Why play a great spell once, especially when you have a deck of 100 awesome cards? Riku of Two Reflections gives you twice the fun as you confound and dazzle your foes into oblivion with a barrage of Riku’s mirrored magic.

Counterpunch

Use Ghave, Guru of Spores to create a strangling tangle of vines and vegetation that will crush all who oppose you! The all-consuming power of growth turns your creatures into monstrous behemoths while Saprolings fuel your increasing might

Political Puppets

Make allies early by giving gifts that grant life and knowledge! With Zedruu the Greathearted as your commander, your foes will curse you as your friends grow stronger. Explore your inner puppeteer with a game-twisting masterwork of maniacal manipulation.

When The Mimeoplasm becomes your commander, death becomes your friend. Opponents will watch in helpless terror as you devour creatures from one graveyard to help you pound creatures into another. It’s a fiendish carnival of cadavers, and you’ll be the ringmaster!