The global release of March of the Machine: The Aftermath hits stores this Friday, May 12! With characters—and the Multiverse—forever changed in the fallout of the Phyrexian invasion, these cards mark the beginning of new stories to come.

To celebrate the end of the Phyrexian war and get a look ahead to the future for characters, we asked the fine folks at Elder Dragon Social Club to show off Commander gameplay (and a few of the newest cards) led by all-new commanders arriving with March of the Machine: The Aftermath. Featuring Kathleen De Vere, Ben Wheeler, Ben Ulmer, and Cameron Lauder each playing their own decks—and special guest Sam of Rhystic Studies to share the lore and story behind characters—this is the kind of game that awaits you with your next Commander deck.

Preorder March of the Machine: The Aftermath products before the global release on May 12 at online retailers like Amazon and local game stores near you. You can also get a head start and play these cards now on MTG Arena!

Here are the four commanders and decklists piloted by each player:

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in these decklists. Cards not yet added to our database will appear under "Other" but can be found in the March of the Machine: The Aftermath Card Image Gallery. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

1 Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep 1 Arcane Signet 1 Breeding Pool 1 Growth Spiral 1 Blighted Woodland 1 Kiora, Master of the Depths 1 Lumbering Falls 1 Simic Signet 1 Rampant Growth 1 Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Nature's Lore 1 Tropical Island 1 Kiora Bests the Sea God 1 Serpent of Yawning Depths 1 Farseek 1 Yavimaya Coast 1 Deep-Sea Kraken 1 Halimar Depths 1 Quest for Ula's Temple 1 Kiora's Follower 1 Kiora, the Crashing Wave 1 Kraken of the Straits 1 Whelming Wave 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Stormsurge Kraken 1 Skittering Surveyor 1 Slinn Voda, the Rising Deep 1 Shipbreaker Kraken 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Lorthos, the Tidemaker 1 Flooded Grove 1 Sol Ring 1 Rejuvenating Springs 1 Brinelin, the Moon Kraken 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Rimewood Falls 1 Koma, Cosmos Serpent 1 Littjara Mirrorlake 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Spawning Kraken 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Hullbreaker Horror 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Otawara, Soaring City 1 Joint Exploration 1 Tangled Islet 1 Command Tower 8 Forest 7 Island 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Thornwood Falls 1 Jin-Gitaxias 1 Wrenn and Realmbreaker 1 Invasion of Zendikar 1 Invasion of Ikoria 1 Invasion of Ixalan 1 Invasion of Ravnica 1 Surrak and Goreclaw 1 Chrome Host Seedshark 1 Invasion of Segovia 1 Invasion of Shandalar 1 Invasion of Arcavios 1 Invasion of Muraganda 1 Tandem Takedown 1 Vorinclex 1 Invasion of Kamigawa 1 See Double 1 Invasion of Pyrulea 1 Invasion of Vryn 1 Meeting of Minds 1 Overgrown Pest 1 Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle 1 Wicked Slumber 1 Atraxa's Fall 1 Blighted Burgeoning 1 Cosmic Hunger 1 Tidal Terror 1 Portent Tracker 1 Fertilid's Favor 1 Wildwood Escort 1 Timberland Ancient 1 Filter Out

1 Nahiri, Forged in Fury 1 Embercleave 1 Boros Charm 1 Sacred Foundry 1 Command Tower 1 Sol Ring 1 Generous Gift 1 Boros Garrison 1 Dispatch 1 Buried Ruin 1 Puresteel Paladin 1 Shadowspear 1 Boros Signet 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Slayers' Stronghold 1 Inventors' Fair 1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon 1 Great Furnace 1 Ancient Den 1 Spectator Seating 1 Akiri, Fearless Voyager 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Wyleth, Soul of Steel 1 Axgard Armory 1 Rip Apart 1 Bruenor Battlehammer 1 Rustvale Bridge 1 Fighter Class 1 Mantle of the Ancients 1 Sundown Pass 1 Myriad Landscape 10 Mountain 9 Plains 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 1 Lion Sash 1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire 1 Two-Handed Axe 1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe 1 Astor, Bearer of Blades 1 The Reaver Cleaver 1 Arcane Signet 1 Thran Power Suit 1 Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden 1 Kemba, Kha Enduring 1 Bladehold War-Whip 1 Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber 1 Resistance Reunited 1 Sword of Forge and Frontier 1 Bladegraft Aspirant 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 1 Archangel Elspeth 1 Boon-Bringer Valkyrie 1 Seal from Existence 1 Monastery Mentor 1 Captain Lannery Storm 1 Quintorius, Loremaster 1 Sword of Once and Future 1 Guardian of Ghirapur 1 Into the Fire 1 Sunfall 1 Invasion of Belenon 1 Invasion of Gobakhan 1 Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus 1 Death-Greeter's Champion 1 Mirror-Style Master 1 Nahiri's Warcrafting 1 Chivalric Alliance 1 Conjurer's Mantle 1 Hedron Detonator 1 Cut Short 1 Alabaster Host Intercessor 1 Kor Halberd 1 Realmbreaker's Grasp 1 Aurelia, the Warleader 1 Valduk, Keeper of the Flame 1 Reyav, Master Smith 1 Pain Distributor 1 Wand of the Worldsoul 1 Reckless Handling 1 Campus Renovation 1 Nahiri's Resolve 1 Arni Metalbrow 1 Drannith Ruins

1 Nissa, Resurgent Animist 1 Fabled Passage 1 The Great Henge 1 Sakura-Tribe Elder 1 Dryad Arbor 1 Homeward Path 1 Blighted Woodland 1 Eternal Witness 1 Harrow 1 Crop Rotation 1 Blast Zone 1 Prismatic Vista 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Vigor 1 Gaea's Blessing 1 Three Visits 1 Fertilid 1 Scapeshift 1 Avenger of Zendikar 1 Explore 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Tuskguard Captain 1 Inspiring Call 1 The Mending of Dominaria 1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx 1 Ghost Quarter 1 Oran-Rief, the Vastwood 1 Scute Swarm 1 Beast Within 1 Cultivate 1 Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth 1 Lair of the Hydra 1 Myriad Landscape 20 Forest 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Roaring Earth 1 Silkguard 1 Rampant Rejuvenator 1 Cabaretti Courtyard 1 Clamavus 1 Sol Ring 1 Titania, Voice of Gaea 1 Demolition Field 1 Argoth, Sanctum of Nature 1 Exploration 1 Nissa, Ascended Animist 1 Wrenn and Realmbreaker 1 Invasion of Zendikar 1 Invasion of Ikoria 1 Kami of Whispered Hopes 1 Yedora, Grave Gardener 1 Surrak and Goreclaw 1 Ravenous Sailback 1 Tribute to the World Tree 1 Storm the Seedcore 1 Invasion of Shandalar 1 Invasion of Muraganda 1 Tandem Takedown 1 Vorinclex 1 Ancient Imperiosaur 1 Deeproot Wayfinder 1 Ozolith, the Shattered Spire 1 Doomskar Warrior 1 Glistening Dawn 1 Placid Rottentail 1 Atraxa's Fall 1 Blighted Burgeoning 1 Portent Tracker 1 Fertilid's Favor 1 Chomping Kavu 1 Timberland Ancient 1 Conclave Sledge-Captain 1 Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus 1 Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma 1 Renata, Called to the Hunt 1 Emergent Woodwurm 1 Leyline Immersion 1 Tranquil Frillback 1 Open the Way 1 Animist's Might 1 Drannith Ruins

1 Ob Nixilis, Captive Kingpin 1 Tainted Peak 1 Graven Cairns 1 Ophiomancer 1 Luxury Suite 1 Cryptolith Fragment 1 Judith, the Scourge Diva 1 Vindictive Vampire 1 Ob Nixilis Reignited 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Zulaport Cutthroat 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Blood Crypt 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Mayhem Devil 1 Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted 1 Canyon Slough 1 Bontu the Glorified 1 Goblin Assault 1 Phyrexian Tower 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Badlands 1 Sol Ring 1 Lampad of Death's Vigil 1 Spiteful Prankster 1 Bastion of Remembrance 1 Blood Artist 1 Temple of Malice 1 Ob Nixilis of the Black Oath 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Command Tower 1 Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth 1 Talisman of Indulgence 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Blightstep Pathway 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire 1 Ob Nixilis, the Adversary 1 Tramway Station 1 Raphael, Fiendish Savior 1 Tor Wauki the Younger 1 Garna, Bloodfist of Keld 1 Arcane Signet 7 Mountain 9 Swamp 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Chandra, Hope's Beacon 1 Breach the Multiverse 1 Archpriest of Shadows 1 Invasion of Fiora 1 Seer of Stolen Sight 1 Orthion, Hero of Lavabrink 1 Injector Crocodile 1 Terror of Towashi 1 Rankle and Torbran 1 Ayara, Widow of the Realm 1 Deadly Derision 1 City on Fire 1 Furnace Gremlin 1 Voldaren Thrillseeker 1 Pile On 1 Invasion of Innistrad 1 Furnace Reins 1 Invasion of Azgol 1 Rampaging Raptor 1 Sheoldred 1 Collective Nightmare 1 Urabrask 1 Compleated Huntmaster 1 Nahiri's Warcrafting 1 Stormclaw Rager 1 Corrupted Conviction 1 Ichor Drinker 1 Gloomfang Mauler 1 Final Flourish 1 Akki Scrapchomper 1 Dreg Recycler 1 Scorn-Blade Berserker 1 Nezumi Informant 1 Furnace Host Charger 1 Trailblazing Historian 1 Skittering Surveyor 1 Pain Distributor

