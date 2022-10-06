Metagame Mentor: Pioneer Metagame Roundup – October 2022
Hello and welcome back to Metagame Mentor, the weekly column in which I highlight the decks to beat and the latest Constructed developments on the path to the Pro Tour. Today, I'll showcase the current metagame in Pioneer, which is the Constructed format for this weekend's Magic Online Champions Showcase with live video coverage. This article can act as your one-stop shop to acquaint yourself with the format for upcoming tournaments.
Last Weekend's Biggest Events
But as always, before breaking down the Pioneer metagame, I will start by summarizing last weekend's biggest events across all formats.
Congratulations to Oscar Christensen for being our #LMSAmsterdam Grand Open Qualifier Winner! He won the tournament using the deck "Golgari Yawgmoth".
The Top 8 Modern decklists of the 134-player Grand Open Qualifier in Amsterdam featured three Yawgmoth decks, including the winner's.
Since the Yawgmoth deck is filled with creature tutors, little tweaks can sometimes matter a lot. "The
Your Legacy Pit Open II champion, Hunter Nance! #thepitopen
The Legacy Pit Open II, a 306-player Legacy event, was won by Hunter Nance. He was one of the three Izzet Delver players in the Top 8.
The same venue also featured the 126-player Abra Roberts Modern Memorial, where Tyler Mollenkopf earned a Regional Championship invite with Living End.
As a reminder: From October 1 through December 18, Regional Championship Qualifiers (RCQs) will award invitations for the second round of Regional Championships, which will take place in the first quarter of 2023. In Europe, for example, it'll be on March 11-12 in Napoli. I'm looking forward to competing there myself since I earned an invitation last weekend with a sufficiently high finish at the Grand Open Qualifier in Amsterdam. Top finishers at these Regional Championships will then qualify for the second Pro Tour in 2023. To find RCQs around you, you can use the store and event locator with the filter "Regional Championship Qualifier" and/or visit your regional organizer's website.
The Pioneer Metagame
Pioneer, created in 2019, is a nonrotating, 60-card format that allows expansion sets and core sets from Return to Ravnica forward, and the most notable cards on its ban list are the fetch lands.
Three weeks ago, I analyzed the impact of Dominaria United on the Pioneer format. Today, I'll show how the metagame has developed further since then. For this, I used all Magic Online decklists from Pioneer Preliminary, Challenge, Showcase Challenge, Super Qualifier, and Premier events held from September 14 through October 3. In addition, I used top decklists from RCQs at Card Monster Con Lexington, La Boutique Mythique, Galactus Tuscolana, MTG Oasis, Cardbox Seimado Yakou, TC Batoroko Takadanobaba, Yellow Submarine Akihabara, CentrumMTG, Thailand Open, and NRG Series Trial Minneapolis. In total, this yielded 458 decks.
Across all main decks and sideboards, the most-played nonland cards from any set were
To provide a metagame breakdown that combines both popularity and performance, I assigned archetype labels to all decklists and awarded to each deck a number of points equal to its net wins, i.e., its number of match wins minus losses. For example, a deck that went 5–1 in the Swiss in a Challenge event followed by a loss in the quarterfinals was assigned three points. The sum of these numbers for every archetype was then used to determine its record-weighted metagame share, which represents its share of total net wins. Each archetype name hyperlinks to a well-performing decklist closest to the aggregate of the archetype.
|Archetype
|Record-Weighted Metagame Share
|1. Rakdos Midrange
|21.6%
|2. Green Devotion
|16.7%
|3. Abzan Greasefang
|7.3%
|4. Mono-White Humans
|6.2%
|5. Bant Spirits
|5.4%
|6. Izzet Phoenix
|5.3%
|7. Azorius Control
|5.2%
|8. Rakdos Sacrifice
|5.1%
|9.
|3.1%
|10.
|3.0%
|11. Mono-Blue Spirits
|2.8%
|12. Atarka Red
|2.0%
|13. Boros Heroic
|1.9%
|14. Jund Sacrifice
|1.6%
|15. Izzet Creativity
|1.5%
|16. Boros Midrange
|1.4%
|17. Mono-Red Aggro
|1.1%
|18. Niv to Light
|1.0%
|Other
|7.8%
The "Other" category, continuing the descending order, includes Elves, Gruul Stompy, Esper Control, Mono-Black Midrange, Bard Class, Bant Humans, Izzet Prowess, Mono-Black Aggro, Mono-Red Wizards, Transmogrify Fires, Rakdos Aggro, Mono-Red Creativity, Jeskai Midrange, Affinity, Izzet Control, Grixis Midrange, Goblins, Mono-Red Ramp, Orzhov Humans, Orzhov Midrange, Azorius Midrange, Sultai Ultimatum, Mono Green Aggro, Mono-Black Devotion, and more. The number of competitively viable Pioneer archetypes remains enormous.
The breakdown in this table could be interpreted as a winner's metagame, i.e., a distribution of the types of decks that you can expect to face at the top tables if you make a deep run in a Pioneer tournament. Rakdos Midrange and Green Devotion remain dominant, and together they form over a third of the record-weighted metagame.
The most notable developments over the last few weeks are the uptick in Abzan Greasefang and the downtick in Azorius Control. Moreover, Jund Sacrifice players are hopping over to Rakdos Sacrifice, and Mono-Red Aggro players are flocking to Atarka Red.
To analyze these developments in more detail, let's go over the archetypes that comprise at least 1% of the metagame one-by-one, starting with the most prominent. To provide a good, representative decklist for each, I used a proprietary decklist aggregation method that combines popularity and performance. The core of the method was explained in an article, but I have since extended it by considering win rates, sideboards, land counts, and other relevant aspects, inspired by the theory behind artificial neural networks. It provides a systematic way to pinpoint decklists for the "Decks to Beat" in Pioneer right now and to show differences with the ones from three weeks ago.
Title: Aggregate Rakdos Midrange
Format: Pioneer
4 Blightstep Pathway
4 Blood Crypt
4 Haunted Ridge
4 Fatal Push
4 Thoughtseize
4 Bloodtithe Harvester
4 Bonecrusher Giant
4 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
3 Dreadbore
3 Graveyard Trespasser
3 Liliana of the Veil
2 Swamp
2 Den of the Bugbear
2 Hive of the Eye Tyrant
2 Castle Locthwain
2 Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger
2 Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
1 Mountain
1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
1 Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth
1 Sulfurous Springs
1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
1 Tenacious Underdog
1 Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet
*3 Extinction Event
*2 Unlicensed Hearse
*2 Duress
*2 Reckoner Bankbuster
*2 Rending Volley
*2 Hidetsugu Consumes All
*1 Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet
*1 Go Blank
Rakdos Midrange, at 21.6% of the record-weighted metagame, is the premier midrange deck in Pioneer. Featuring discard, removal, value-generating permanents, and mid-sized creatures, it can take the role of an aggro deck against control players or the role of a control deck against aggro players. Add a flexible sideboard, and Rakdos Midrange has game against everything.
Liliana has been a huge boost from Dominaria United, and
Compared to the aggregate list from three weeks ago, we now see the second copy of Sheoldred in the main deck. Moreover, there are more
In Explorer, the online true-to-paper format featuring all Pioneer-legal cards that appear on MTG Arena, Rakdos Midrange is merely missing
Title: Aggregate Green Devotion
Format: Pioneer
13 Forest
4 Elvish Mystic
4 Llanowar Elves
4 Old-Growth Troll
4 Cavalier of Thorns
4 Karn, the Great Creator
4 Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner
4 Oath of Nissa
4 Storm the Festival
4 Wolfwillow Haven
4 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx
2 Lair of the Hydra
2 Boseiju, Who Endures
1 Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset
1 Sylvan Caryatid
1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
*1 The Chain Veil
*1 God-Pharaoh's Statue
*1 Pestilent Cauldron
*1 Pithing Needle
*1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
*1 Tormod's Crypt
*1 Heart of Kiran
*1 Reckoner Bankbuster
*1 Meteor Golem
*1 Damping Sphere
*1 Esika's Chariot
*1 Transmogrifying Wand
*1 Voracious Hydra
*1 Treasure Vault
*1 Shadowspear
Green Devotion, at 16.7% of the winner's metagame, is the premier ramp deck in Pioneer. With Elves and
There is still no consensus on which cards to run in the main deck flex slots. The singleton
If you control Teferi alongside
Compared to the aggregate list from three weeks ago,
In Explorer, Mono-Green Devotion is missing
Title: Aggregate Abzan Greasefang
Format: Pioneer
4 Concealed Courtyard
4 Parhelion II
4 Esika's Chariot
4 Thoughtseize
4 Grisly Salvage
4 Raffine's Informant
4 Satyr Wayfinder
4 Greasefang, Okiba Boss
4 Temple Garden
4 Blooming Marsh
3 Can't Stay Away
3 Overgrown Tomb
3 Witherbloom Command
2 Darkbore Pathway
2 Stitcher's Supplier
1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
1 Godless Shrine
1 Boseiju, Who Endures
1 Swamp
1 Liliana of the Veil
1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
1 Duress
*4 Fatal Push
*3 Abrupt Decay
*2 Duress
*2 Unlicensed Hearse
*2 Graveyard Trespasser
*1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
*1 Liliana of the Veil
Abzan Greasefang, at 7.3% of the record-weighted metagame, is the premier combo deck in Pioneer. The plan is to put
Compared to the aggregate list from three weeks ago,
In Explorer, Abzan Greasefang is missing
Title: Aggregate Mono-White Humans
Format: Pioneer
12 Plains
4 Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
4 Mutavault
4 Brave the Elements
4 Thalia's Lieutenant
4 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
4 Hopeful Initiate
4 Dauntless Bodyguard
4 Luminarch Aspirant
4 Brutal Cathar
3 Soldier of the Pantheon
2 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
2 Shefet Dunes
2 Extraction Specialist
2 Castle Ardenvale
1 Kytheon, Hero of Akros
*4 Wedding Announcement
*3 Portable Hole
*3 Declaration in Stone
*3 Rest in Peace
*2 Thalia, Heretic Cathar
Mono-White Humans, at 6.2% of the winner's metagame, is the premier aggro deck in Pioneer. The benefit of staying mono-color is that you can effortlessly fit
Mono-White Humans lists are still getting tuned, and card choices tend to vary. Compared to the aggregate list from three weeks ago, the aggregate list now has
In Explorer, Mono-White Humans is missing
Title: Aggregate Bant Spirits
Format: Pioneer
4 Branchloft Pathway
4 Mausoleum Wanderer
4 Rattlechains
4 Shacklegeist
4 Spell Queller
4 Supreme Phantom
4 Skyclave Apparition
4 Collected Company
4 Hallowed Fountain
3 Adarkar Wastes
3 Hengegate Pathway
3 Botanical Sanctum
3 Spectral Sailor
2 Selfless Spirit
2 Empyrean Eagle
1 Temple Garden
1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
1 Barkchannel Pathway
1 Breeding Pool
1 Island
1 Otawara, Soaring City
1 Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr
1 Remorseful Cleric
*3 Lofty Denial
*3 Portable Hole
*3 Extraction Specialist
*2 Unlicensed Hearse
*1 Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr
*1 Reidane, God of the Worthy
*1 Cemetery Illuminator
*1 Toski, Bearer of Secrets
Bant Spirits, at 5.4% of the record-weighted metagame, has overtaken Mono-Blue Spirits as the premier
The dream with Bant Spirits is to cast
In Explorer, neither
Title: Aggregate Izzet Phoenix
Format: Pioneer
4 Arclight Phoenix
4 Pieces of the Puzzle
4 Treasure Cruise
4 Consider
4 Lightning Axe
4 Opt
4 Riverglide Pathway
4 Spirebluff Canal
4 Steam Vents
4 Thing in the Ice
3 Fiery Impulse
2 Chart a Course
2 Hall of Storm Giants
2 Island
2 Stormcarved Coast
2 Strategic Planning
1 Otawara, Soaring City
1 Temporal Trespass
1 Galvanic Iteration
1 Spikefield Hazard
1 Spell Pierce
1 Crackling Drake
1 Izzet Charm
*2 Disdainful Stroke
*2 Abrade
*2 Aether Gust
*2 Young Pyromancer
*2 Mystical Dispute
*2 Unlicensed Hearse
*1 Spell Pierce
*1 Anger of the Gods
*1 Jace, Wielder of Mysteries
Izzet Phoenix, at 5.3% of the winner's metagame, aims to put
Compared to the aggregate list from three weeks ago,
In Explorer, this archetype is missing
Title: Aggregate Azorius Control
Format: Pioneer
4 Censor
4 Deserted Beach
4 Portable Hole
4 Hallowed Fountain
4 Irrigated Farmland
3 Absorb
3 Teferi, Hero of Dominaria
3 The Wandering Emperor
3 Shark Typhoon
2 Field of Ruin
2 Hall of Storm Giants
2 Supreme Verdict
2 Dovin's Veto
2 Island
2 Plains
2 Glacial Fortress
2 Memory Deluge
2 March of Otherworldly Light
2 Detention Sphere
1 Otawara, Soaring City
1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
1 Farewell
1 Castle Ardenvale
1 Castle Vantress
1 Behold the Multiverse
1 Doomskar
1 Saw It Coming
*2 Aether Gust
*2 Rest in Peace
*2 Elspeth, Sun's Champion
*2 Mystical Dispute
*2 Narset, Parter of Veils
*1 Dovin's Veto
*1 Temporary Lockdown
*1 Starnheim Unleashed
*1 Lyra Dawnbringer
*1 Baneslayer Angel
Azorius Control, at 5.2% of the record-weighted metagame, is the premier control deck in Pioneer. Nearly everyone over the past three weeks opted for a 60-card version, steering clear of
When playing against this deck, you always have to be wary of sweepers. They could be holding
In Explorer, this archetype is missing
Title: Aggregate Rakdos Sacrifice
Format: Pioneer
4 Cauldron Familiar
4 Mayhem Devil
4 Claim the Firstborn
4 Deadly Dispute
4 Fatal Push
4 Witch's Oven
4 Blightstep Pathway
4 Blood Crypt
4 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
4 Bloodtithe Harvester
3 Haunted Ridge
2 Den of the Bugbear
2 Hive of the Eye Tyrant
2 Mountain
2 Sulfurous Springs
2 Voldaren Epicure
2 Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
1 Swamp
1 Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth
1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
1 Eaten Alive
*4 Thoughtseize
*4 Leyline of the Void
*2 Kari Zev's Expertise
*2 Abrade
*1 Dreadbore
*1 Priest of Forgotten Gods
*1 Extinction Event
Rakdos Sacrifice, at 5.1% of the winner's metagame, has overtaken Jund Sacrifice as the premier
Compared to the aggregate Rakdos Sacrifice list from three weeks ago, we're no longer playing
There were still many Rakdos Sacrifice versions with
In Explorer, Rakdos Sacrifice is missing
Title: Aggregate Enigmatic Incarnation
Format: Pioneer
4 Chained to the Rocks
4 Enigmatic Incarnation
4 Fires of Invention
4 Leyline Binding
4 Nylea's Presence
4 Omen of the Sea
4 Trial of Ambition
4 Ketria Triome
4 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
3 Raugrin Triome
3 Sunpetal Grove
3 Temple Garden
2 Godless Shrine
2 Indatha Triome
2 Hallowed Fountain
1 Glasspool Mimic
1 Knight of Autumn
1 Skyclave Apparition
1 Titan of Industry
1 Forest
1 Sacred Foundry
1 Steam Vents
1 Stomping Ground
1 Zagoth Triome
1 Moon-Blessed Cleric
1 Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves
1 The Scarab God
1 Callous Bloodmage
1 Yorion, Sky Nomad
1 Mana Confluence
1 Savai Triome
1 Watery Grave
1 Gloomshrieker
1 Renegade Rallier
1 Spirited Companion
1 Blood Crypt
1 Breeding Pool
1 Woodland Cemetery
1 Archon of Sun's Grace
1 Deputy of Detention
1 Archon of Emeria
1 Serra Paragon
1 Island
1 Plains
*3 Portable Hole
*2 Rest in Peace
*2 Disdainful Stroke
*1 Yorion, Sky Nomad
*1 Agent of Treachery
*1 Yasharn, Implacable Earth
*1 Koma, Cosmos Serpent
*1 Rending Volley
*1 Nimble Larcenist
*1 Elite Spellbinder
*1 Kambal, Consul of Allocation
The toolbox of creatures and the mana base is still getting tweaked. Compared to the aggregate list from three weeks ago,
In Explorer,
Title: Aggregate Lotus Field
Format: Pioneer
4 Arboreal Grazer
4 Vizier of Tumbling Sands
4 Impulse
4 Hidden Strings
4 Sylvan Scrying
4 Pore Over the Pages
4 Emergent Ultimatum
4 Botanical Sanctum
4 Lotus Field
4 Thespian's Stage
3 Bala Ged Recovery
3 Boseiju, Who Endures
2 Otawara, Soaring City
2 Temple of Mystery
1 Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
1 Dig Through Time
1 Mastermind's Acquisition
1 Omniscience
1 Breeding Pool
1 Island
1 Yavimaya Coast
1 Behold the Beyond
1 Shimmer of Possibility
1 Baral, Chief of Compliance
*3 Supreme Verdict
*2 Mystical Dispute
*2 Zacama, Primal Calamity
*2 Natural State
*2 Behold the Multiverse
*1 Thought Distortion
*1 Pithing Needle
*1 Approach of the Second Sun
*1 Sphinx of the Final Word
The game plan with this combo deck is to find
In Explorer, the archetype is missing
Title: Aggregate Mono-Blue Spirits
Format: Pioneer
18 Snow-Covered Island
4 Ascendant Spirit
4 Mausoleum Wanderer
4 Spectral Sailor
4 Rattlechains
4 Shacklegeist
4 Supreme Phantom
4 Geistlight Snare
4 Curious Obsession
3 Faceless Haven
2 Slip Out the Back
2 Combat Research
1 Spell Pierce
1 Lofty Denial
1 Otawara, Soaring City
*4 Mystical Dispute
*4 Cerulean Drake
*3 Aether Gust
*2 Unlicensed Hearse
*1 Witness Protection
*1 Brazen Borrower
Mono-Blue Spirits, at 2.8% of the record-weighted metagame, has been overtaken by Bant Spirits, but it remains a viable archetype. Although you can't surprise opponents with
Playing against Mono-Blue Spirits can be tough because they have so many different instants, including various one-ofs and two-ofs. For focus, it's best to remember their most played instants—the four-ofs. For example, if they have two mana up and a Spirit on the battlefield, then you should mainly think about
In Explorer, this deck is fully legal. Accordingly, Mono-Blue Spirits is one of the most popular archetypes in Explorer.
Title: Aggregate Atarka Red
Format: Pioneer
4 Burning-Tree Emissary
4 Phoenix Chick
4 Reckless Bushwhacker
4 Atarka's Command
4 Cragcrown Pathway
4 Den of the Bugbear
4 Karplusan Forest
4 Stomping Ground
4 Monastery Swiftspear
4 Play with Fire
4 Kumano Faces Kakkazan
4 Bomat Courier
3 Legion Loyalist
3 Mountain
3 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider
2 Bonecrusher Giant
1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
*4 Rending Volley
*3 Kari Zev's Expertise
*2 Squee, Dubious Monarch
*2 Lava Coil
*2 Hazoret the Fervent
*1 Strangle
*1 Bonecrusher Giant
Three weeks ago, Mono-Red Obosh was the new hotness for red aggro players. Now, it's Atarka Red, at 2.0% of the winner's metagame. The new additions from Dominaria United include
In essence, Atarka Red is a red-based aggro deck that splashes
Since it's a novel archetype, Atarka Red decklists are still in development.
In Explorer, the archetype is missing
Title: Aggregate Boros Heroic
Format: Pioneer
4 Sacred Foundry
4 Needleverge Pathway
4 Battlefield Forge
4 Inspiring Vantage
4 Illuminator Virtuoso
4 Favored Hoplite
4 Tenth District Legionnaire
4 Monastery Swiftspear
4 Gods Willing
4 Defiant Strike
4 Ancestral Anger
4 Reckless Rage
4 Homestead Courage
2 Dreadhorde Arcanist
2 Sejiri Shelter
2 Invigorated Rampage
1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
1 Plains
*4 Showdown of the Skalds
*3 Portable Hole
*2 Rending Volley
*2 Jaya, Fiery Negotiator
*2 Unlicensed Hearse
*1 Jegantha, the Wellspring
*1 Den of the Bugbear
Boros Heroic, at 1.9% of the record-weighted metagame, aims to target their own creatures with pump spells. It will earn heroic triggers, connive triggers, and prowess triggers along the way.
The archetype has dropped in popularity ever since Dominaria United introduced
In Explorer, this archetype is missing
Title: Aggregate Jund Sacrifice
Format: Pioneer
4 Cauldron Familiar
4 Mayhem Devil
4 Unlucky Witness
4 Claim the Firstborn
4 Deadly Dispute
4 Witch's Oven
4 Blightstep Pathway
4 Blood Crypt
3 Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
3 Fatal Push
3 Darkbore Pathway
3 Haunted Ridge
3 Ob Nixilis, the Adversary
2 Cragcrown Pathway
2 Den of the Bugbear
2 Blooming Marsh
2 Stomping Ground
2 Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger
1 Hive of the Eye Tyrant
1 Voldaren Epicure
1 Eaten Alive
*4 Thoughtseize
*2 Unlicensed Hearse
*2 Damping Sphere
*2 Kolaghan's Command
*1 Fatal Push
*1 Jegantha, the Wellspring
*1 Ob Nixilis, the Adversary
*1 Pithing Needle
*1 Bloody Betrayal
Jund Sacrifice, at 1.6% of the winner's metagame, has been overtaken by Rakdos Sacrifice, but it remains a viable archetype.
The aggregate list from three weeks ago featured
In Explorer, this deck is fully legal. Accordingly, Jund Sacrifice is a popular archetype in Explorer.
Title: Aggregate Izzet Creativity
Format: Pioneer
4 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
4 Spirebluff Canal
4 Fiery Impulse
4 Indomitable Creativity
4 Steam Vents
4 Riverglide Pathway
4 Big Score
4 Jwari Disruption
3 Stormcarved Coast
3 Mountain
3 Unexpected Windfall
3 Fire Prophecy
2 Dig Through Time
2 Spell Pierce
2 Field of Ruin
2 Fires of Victory
2 Valakut Awakening
2 Izzet Charm
1 Otawara, Soaring City
1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
1 Xenagos, God of Revels
1 Worldspine Wurm
*3 Rending Volley
*2 Mystical Dispute
*2 Disdainful Stroke
*2 Hullbreaker Horror
*2 Narset's Reversal
*1 Anger of the Gods
*1 Negate
*1 Niv-Mizzet, Parun
*1 Omen of the Sea
Izzet Creativity, at 1.5% of the record-weighted metagame, aims to win by casting
But what if we've drawn one or both of our creatures? Well, if we've drawn Xenagos, then we can play
Izzet Creativity gained
Title: Aggregate Boros Midrange
Format: Pioneer
10 Plains
4 Karn, the Great Creator
4 Extraction Specialist
4 Knight of the White Orchid
4 Raffine's Informant
4 Serra Paragon
4 Skyclave Apparition
4 Thraben Inspector
4 Portable Hole
4 Chained to the Rocks
4 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
4 Field of Ruin
4 Sacred Foundry
3 Charming Prince
3 Elspeth Conquers Death
3 Cave of the Frost Dragon
3 Clifftop Retreat
3 Mountain
2 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx
2 Spirited Companion
1 Jetmir's Garden
1 Raugrin Triome
1 Savai Triome
*2 Elspeth, Sun's Champion
*2 Gideon, Ally of Zendikar
*2 March of Otherworldly Light
*1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk
*1 Damping Sphere
*1 Glass Casket
*1 God-Pharaoh's Statue
*1 Pithing Needle
*1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
*1 Tormod's Crypt
*1 Weathered Runestone
*1 Yorion, Sky Nomad
Boros Midrange, at 1.4% of the winner's metagame, is a newcomer made possible by Dominaria United's
If you recast
In Explorer,
Title: Aggregate Mono-Red Aggro
Format: Pioneer
14 Mountain
4 Den of the Bugbear
4 Bonecrusher Giant
4 Kumano Faces Kakkazan
4 Play with Fire
4 Fanatical Firebrand
4 Burning-Tree Emissary
4 Eidolon of the Great Revel
3 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider
3 Anax, Hardened in the Forge
3 Embercleave
2 Ramunap Ruins
2 Castle Embereth
2 Torbran, Thane of Red Fell
2 Monastery Swiftspear
1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
*4 Unchained Berserker
*3 Rending Volley
*3 Roast
*3 Unlicensed Hearse
*2 Hazoret the Fervent
Mono-Red Aggro, at 1.1% of the record-weighted metagame, has fallen by the wayside as everyone's trying Atarka Red, but equipping
In Explorer, the archetype is missing
Title: Aggregate Niv to Light
Format: Pioneer
4 Sylvan Caryatid
4 Bring to Light
4 Leyline Binding
3 Niv-Mizzet Reborn
3 Growth Spiral
2 Vanishing Verse
2 Drowned Catacomb
2 Hallowed Fountain
2 Overgrown Tomb
1 Nahiri, the Harbinger
1 Klothys, God of Destiny
1 Selfless Glyphweaver
1 The Scarab God
1 Valki, God of Lies
1 Deafening Clarion
1 Dreadbore
1 Extinction Event
1 Slaughter Games
1 Abrupt Decay
1 Kolaghan's Command
1 The Celestus
1 Blood Crypt
1 Forest
1 Glacial Fortress
1 Indatha Triome
1 Jetmir's Garden
1 Ketria Triome
1 Mana Confluence
1 Plains
1 Raffine's Tower
1 Raugrin Triome
1 Rootbound Crag
1 Savai Triome
1 Spara's Headquarters
1 Steam Vents
1 Stomping Ground
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Sunpetal Grove
1 Temple Garden
1 Watery Grave
1 Woodland Cemetery
1 Xander's Lounge
1 Zagoth Triome
*2 Dovin's Veto
*2 Rending Volley
*2 Thoughtseize
*2 Weathered Runestone
*1 Klothys, God of Destiny
*1 Deafening Clarion
*1 Arlinn, the Pack's Hope
*1 Ashiok, Nightmare Muse
*1 Go Blank
*1 Jegantha, the Wellspring
*1 Kambal, Consul of Allocation
The final archetype in today's roundup is Niv to Light, at 1.0% of the winner's metagame. This number is almost single-handedly due to Magic Online Champions Showcase competitor claudioh, who won a Pioneer Challenge with the deck recently. Perhaps Niv to Light is underplayed, and it got a massive boost from Dominaria United in the form of
The dream with Niv to Light is to put
In Explorer, this archetype is not yet possible because
Looking Ahead
This weekend, October 8-9, there will be Modern $30K and Modern $5K tournaments at SCG Con Dallas, both of which award Regional Championship slots. In addition, there is the 2022 Magic Online Champions Showcase Season 2, where the formats are Pioneer and Modern Cube. It will be streamed live beginning at 10 a.m. PT on October 8 at twitch.tv/magic. Don't miss the action!
Next weekend, October 15-16, there is the Magic Showdown in Warsaw, where both the Grand Open Qualifier and the Classic Qualifier feature the Pioneer format. And later in the month, we of course have Magic 30 and the Magic World Championship XXVIII coming up. On October 28–30, you'll be able to watch the best in the world battling it out live in Dominaria United Booster Draft, Standard, and Explorer for their chance to be crowned Magic World Champion!