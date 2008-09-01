In honor of the Hall of Fame ballots being tabulated this week, Daily Decks is examining current Hall of Famer's most famous creations. Miracle Grow, a deck designed and played by Alan Comer, helped change how Magic is played. Using just 10 lands, Comer packed his deck with cheap spells and cantrips to make sure his mana was always smooth. Designed to beat the popular Trix decks of the era, Comer used the list to finish 9th at Grand Prix—Las Vegas. Following the event, Miracle Grow became the deck to beat of that season.