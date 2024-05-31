Compiled by Eric Levine

Document last modified May 15, 2024

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Modern Horizons 3 cards with the MH3 set code are permitted in the Modern format, as well as Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Cards printed in this set do not become legal for play in Standard or Pioneer.

The 42 cards with the MH3 set code (collector numbers 262–303) are reprinted cards from Magic's past. These can be recognized by the watermarks in their text boxes, showing the expansion symbol of their first printing. These cards are being introduced to the Modern format with their printing here, but their appearance in Modern Horizons 3 won't change their legality in other formats.

Modern Horizons 3 Commander cards with the M3C set code and numbered 1–8 and 84–135 (and their alternate versions numbered 9–83 and 136–151) are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Returning cards with the M3C set code numbered 152 and above are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted. Cards with the M3C set code are not legal for play in Modern unless a card with the same name is already permitted in Modern.

Special Guests cards are previously printed cards from a variety of backgrounds visiting the set. You never know who or what will make an appearance! There are 10 Special Guests cards in Modern Horizons 3. They have the set code SPG and are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Any cards opened from Modern Horizons 3 Play Boosters in a Sealed Deck event are part of your card pool. The same is true for any that are drafted in a Draft event.

In addition to the Booster Fun versions of cards with the MH3 and M3C set codes, Modern Horizons 3 Collector Boosters also contain reprints from Modern Horizons and Modern Horizons 2 in retro frames with their original expansion symbols. For card-specific rulings on those cards, please visit Gatherer.Wizards.com.

Returning Mechanics

Over seventy keyword abilities, keyword actions, ability words, and unnamed mechanics return in the Modern Horizons 3 set. The rules for these mechanics are unchanged in this release. However, some rules have changed since cards with those abilities were first printed.

In this section you will find notes about the mechanics that appear most frequently, mechanics that are particularly complex, and mechanics that may be unfamiliar.

Returning Mechanic: Energy

Sometimes, mana just isn't enough. Several cards in Modern Horizons 3 will give you energy counters that you can use to power up spells and permanents you control. If you can assemble a deck full of these cards, you'll have lots of energy counters and plenty of ways to spend them!

0029_MTGMH3_Main: Guide of Souls

Guide of Souls

{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

1/2

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 1 life and get {E} (an energy counter).

Whenever you attack, you may pay {E}{E}{E}. When you do, put two +1/+1 counters and a flying counter on target attacking creature. It becomes an Angel in addition to its other types.

0166_MTGMH3_Main: Primal Prayers

Primal Prayers

{2}{G}{G}

Enchantment

When Primal Prayers enters the battlefield, you get {E}{E} (two energy counters).

You may cast creature spells with mana value 3 or less by paying {E} rather than paying their mana costs. If you cast a spell this way, you may cast it as though it had flash.

{E} is the energy symbol. It represents one energy counter.

Energy counters are a kind of counter that a player may have. They're not associated with any specific permanents.

Keep track of how many energy counters each player has. Potential ways to track this include writing theme down on paper or using dice, but any method that is clear and mutually agreeable is fine. (At higher levels of tournament play, dice may not be allowed for tracking counters that players have.)

If an effect says you get one or more {E}, you get that many energy counters. To pay one or more {E}, you lose that many energy counters. You can't pay more energy counters than you have. Any effects that interact with counters a player gets, has, or loses can interact with energy counters.

Energy counters aren't mana. They don't go away as steps, phases, and turns end, and effects that add mana "of any type" can't give you energy counters.

Some triggered abilities state that you "may pay" a certain amount of {E}. You can't pay that amount multiple times to multiply the effect. You simply choose whether or not to pay that amount of {E} as the ability resolves.

Some triggered abilities that state that you "may pay" a certain amount of {E} describe an effect that happens "If you do." In that case, no player may take actions to try to stop the ability's effect after you make your choice. If the payment is followed by the phrase "When you do," then you'll choose any targets for that reflexive triggered ability and put it on the stack before players can take actions.

If a spell or ability with one or more targets states that you "may pay" some amount of {E}, and each permanent that it targets has become an illegal target, the spell or ability won't resolve. You can't pay any {E} even if you want to.

Some spells and abilities that give you {E} may require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. You won't get any {E}.

Returning Card Type: Kindred

The kindred type, formerly known as "tribal," appears on noncreature cards and allows them to have creature types. All cards that previously had the tribal card type will be updated to have the kindred card type with the release of Modern Horizons 3. (For more information on why the name of this card type was changed, you can read the announcement made in late November 2023.)

0004_MTGMH3_Main: Echoes of Eternity

Echoes of Eternity

{3}{C}{C}{C}

Kindred Enchantment — Eldrazi

If a triggered ability of a colorless spell you control or another colorless permanent you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

Whenever you cast a colorless spell, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

0011_MTGMH3_Main: Kozilek's Command

Kozilek's Command

{X}{C}{C}

Kindred Instant — Eldrazi

Choose two —

• Target player creates X 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature tokens with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

• Target player scries X, then draws a card.

• Exile target creature with mana value X or less.

• Exile up to X target cards from graveyards.

Kindred is a card type that allows noncreature cards to have creature types. For example, Echoes of Eternity is an Eldrazi (although not a creature) while on the battlefield and an Eldrazi card (although not a creature card) in zones other than the battlefield.

While it appears only on cards that already have other card types, kindred is a card type and will be counted by effects that refer to the number of card types among cards in a zone.

Returning Mechanic: Double-Faced Cards

The Modern Horizons 3 release features modal double-faced cards as well as transforming double-faced cards. The front faces of each of the 20 modal double-faced cards are all nonland faces, and the back faces are all land faces.

0250a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Disciple of Freyalise

Disciple of Freyalise

{3}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

3/3

When Disciple of Freyalise enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice another creature. If you do, you gain X life and draw X cards, where X is that creature's power.

//

Garden of Freyalise

Land

As Garden of Freyalise enters the battlefield, you may pay 3 life. If you don't, it enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {G}.

To determine whether it is legal to play a modal double-faced card, consider only the characteristics of the face you're playing and ignore the other face's characteristics. For example, if an effect stops you from casting creature spells, you can't cast Disciple of Freyalise, but you can still play Garden of Freyalise.

If an effect allows you to play a specific modal double-faced card, you may cast it as a spell or play it as a land, as determined by which face you choose to play. If an effect allows you to cast (rather than "play") a specific modal double-faced card, you can't play it as a land.

If an effect allows you to play a land or cast a spell from among a group of cards, you may play or cast a modal double-faced card with any face that fits the criteria of that effect. For example, if an effect allows you to play lands from your graveyard, you can play Garden of Freyalise, but you can't cast Disciple of Freyalise.

If an effect allows you to put a card with particular characteristics onto the battlefield without instructing you to play or cast it, you consider only the characteristics of a modal double-faced card's front face to see if that card qualifies. If it does, it enters the battlefield with its front face up. For example, if an effect allows you to put a creature card from your graveyard onto the battlefield, you can put Disciple of Freyalise onto the battlefield. However, an effect that lets you return a land card from your graveyard to your hand won't let you return Garden of Freyalise to your hand, as that card has only its front face's characteristics while in the graveyard.

The mana value of a modal double-faced card is based on the characteristics of the face that's being considered. On the stack or the battlefield, consider whichever face is up. In all other zones, consider only the front face. This is different than how the mana value of a transforming double-faced card is determined.

A modal double-faced card can't be transformed or be put onto the battlefield transformed. Ignore any instruction to transform a modal double-faced card or to put one onto the battlefield transformed.

The five transforming double-faced cards in this release are monocolored legendary creatures on their front faces with abilities that exile them and transform them into multicolored planeswalkers on their back faces.

0247a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Ral, Monsoon Mage

Ral, Monsoon Mage

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell during your turn, flip a coin. If you lose the flip, Ral, Monsoon Mage deals 1 damage to you. If you win the flip, you may exile Ral. If you do, return him to the battlefield transformed under his owner's control.

//

Ral, Leyline Prodigy

Legendary Planeswalker — Ral

2

Ral, Leyline Prodigy enters the battlefield with an additional loyalty counter on him for each instant and sorcery spell you've cast this turn.

+1: Until your next turn, instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

−2: Ral deals 2 damage divided as you choose among one or two targets. Draw a card if you control a blue permanent other than Ral.

−8: Exile the top eight cards of your library. You may cast instant and sorcery spells from among them this turn without paying their mana costs.

Each face of a transforming double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a transforming double-faced permanent is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

Each transforming double-faced card in this set is cast with its front face up. In every zone other than the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. If it is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's up; the other face's characteristics are ignored.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

The back face of a transforming double-faced card usually has a color indicator that defines its color. Colorless back faces, such as lands, do not.

In the Commander variant, a double-faced card's color identity is determined by the mana costs and mana symbols in the rules text of both faces combined. If either face has a color indicator or basic land type, those are also considered. For example, Ral, Monsoon Mage's color identity is blue and red, since its front face is red and its back face has a blue and red color indicator.

A transforming double-faced card enters the battlefield with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or allows you to cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up.

If you are instructed to put a card that isn't a double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will not enter the battlefield at all. In that case, it stays in the zone it was previously in. For example, if a single-faced card is a copy of Ral, Monsoon Mage, choosing to exile that permanent during the resolution of its triggered ability will cause it to remain in exile.

Returning Keyword Ability: Umbra Armor

The umbra armor keyword ability, formerly known as "totem armor," appears only on Auras. An Aura with umbra armor helps protect the permanent it's attached to; if that permanent would be destroyed, the Aura is destroyed instead!

0022_MTGMH3_Main: Dog Umbra

Dog Umbra

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

As long as another player controls enchanted creature, it can't attack or block. Otherwise, Dog Umbra has umbra armor. (If enchanted creature would be destroyed, instead remove all damage from it and destroy this Aura.)

0160_MTGMH3_Main: Lion Umbra

Lion Umbra

{G}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant modified creature (Equipment, Auras its controller controls, and counters are modifications.)

Enchanted creature gets +3/+3 and has vigilance and reach.

Umbra armor (If enchanted creature would be destroyed, instead remove all damage from it and destroy this Aura.)

Umbra armor's effect is mandatory. If the enchanted creature would be destroyed, you must remove all damage from it (if it has any) and destroy the Aura that has umbra armor instead.

Umbra armor's effect is applied no matter why the enchanted creature would be destroyed: because it's been dealt lethal damage, or because it's being affected by an effect that says to "destroy" it (such as Breathe Your Last). In either case, all damage is removed from the creature and the Aura is destroyed instead.

If a creature you control is enchanted with multiple Auras that have umbra armor, and the enchanted creature would be destroyed, one of those Auras is destroyed instead—but only one of them. You choose which one because you control the enchanted creature.

If a creature enchanted with an Aura that has umbra armor would be destroyed by multiple state-based actions at the same time (most likely because a creature with deathtouch has dealt damage to that creature greater than or equal to its toughness), umbra armor's effect will replace all of them and save the creature.

If a spell or ability would destroy both an Aura with umbra armor and the creature it's enchanting at the same time, umbra armor's effect will save the enchanted creature from being destroyed. Instead, the spell or ability will destroy the Aura in two different ways at the same time, but the result is the same as destroying it once.

Umbra armor's effect is not regeneration. Specifically, if umbra armor's effect is applied, the enchanted creature does not become tapped and is not removed from combat as a result. Effects that say the enchanted creature can't be regenerated won't prevent umbra armor's effect from being applied.

If a spell or ability says that it would "destroy" a creature enchanted with an Aura that has umbra armor, that spell or ability is what causes the Aura to be destroyed instead. Umbra armor doesn't destroy the Aura; rather, it changes the effects of the spell or ability. On the other hand, if a spell or ability deals lethal damage to a creature enchanted with an Aura that has umbra armor, the game rules regarding lethal damage cause the Aura to be destroyed, not that spell or ability.

Umbra armor has no effect if the enchanted creature is put into a graveyard for any other reason, such as if it's sacrificed, if the "legend rule" applies to it, or if its toughness is 0 or less.

If a creature enchanted with an Aura that has umbra armor has indestructible, lethal damage and effects that try to destroy it simply have no effect. Umbra armor won't do anything because it won't have to.

Returning Keyword Ability: Bestow

Bestow is an ability that appears on some enchantment creatures. Creatures with bestow can be cast as creatures, just like normal, but they can also be cast as Auras targeting a creature. When the enchanted creature leaves the battlefield, the Aura with bestow will stop being an Aura and go back to being a creature on the battlefield!

0027_MTGMH3_Main: Glyph Elemental

Glyph Elemental

{1}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Elemental

2/2

Bestow {1}{W} (If you cast this card for its bestow cost, it's an Aura spell with enchant creature. It becomes a creature again if it's not attached.)

Landfall — Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on Glyph Elemental.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 for each +1/+1 counter on Glyph Elemental.

0074_MTGMH3_Main: Triton Wavebreaker

Triton Wavebreaker

{U}

Enchantment Creature — Merfolk Wizard

1/1

Bestow {1}{U} (If you cast this card for its bestow cost, it's an Aura spell with enchant creature. It becomes a creature again if it's not attached.)

As long as Triton Wavebreaker is a creature, it has prowess. (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has prowess.

On the stack, a spell with bestow is either a creature spell or an Aura spell. It's never both, although it's an enchantment spell in either case.

Unlike other Aura spells, an Aura spell with bestow isn't countered if its target is illegal as it begins to resolve. Rather, the effect making it an Aura spell ends, it loses enchant creature, it returns to being an enchantment creature spell, and it resolves and enters the battlefield as an enchantment creature.

Unlike other Auras, an Aura with bestow isn't put into its owner's graveyard if it becomes unattached. Rather, the effect making it an Aura ends, it loses enchant creature, and it remains on the battlefield as an enchantment creature. It can attack (and its {T} abilities can be activated, if it has any) on the turn it becomes unattached if it's been under your control continuously, even as an Aura, since your most recent turn began.

If a permanent with bestow enters the battlefield by any method other than being cast, it will be an enchantment creature. You can't choose to pay the bestow cost and have it become an Aura.

Auras attached to a creature don't become tapped when the creature becomes tapped. Except in some rare cases, an Aura with bestow remains untapped when it becomes unattached and becomes a creature.

Returning Keyword Ability: Devoid

The Eldrazi are back in Modern Horizons 3, and devoid is returning with them as well. Cards with devoid are colorless regardless of their mana costs.

0174_MTGMH3_Main: Thief of Existence

Thief of Existence

{1}{C}{G}

Creature — Eldrazi

3/4

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell, exile up to one target noncreature, nonland permanent an opponent controls with mana value 4 or less. If you do, Thief of Existence gains "When this creature leaves the battlefield, target opponent draws a card."

0177_MTGMH3_Main: Abstruse Appropriation

Abstruse Appropriation

{2}{W}{B}

Instant

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Exile target nonland permanent. You may cast that card for as long as it remains exiled, and you may spend colorless mana as though it were mana of any color to cast that spell.

A card with devoid is just colorless. It's not colorless and the colors of mana in its mana cost.

Other cards and abilities can give a card with devoid a color. If that happens, it's just the new color, not that color and colorless.

Devoid works in all zones, not just on the battlefield.

If a card loses devoid, it will still be colorless. This is because effects that change an object's color (like the one created by devoid) are considered before the object loses devoid.

Devoid doesn't affect the color identity of the card for the purposes of the Commander variant. For example, while Abstruse Appropriation is colorless because it has devoid, its color identity is still white and black, and it can't be included in a Commander deck where the commander's color identity doesn't include both white and black.

Returning Game Term: Modified

Several cards in the Modern Horizons 3 release refer to "modified" creatures. A creature you control is considered modified if it has at least one counter on it, if it's equipped, or if it's enchanted by an Aura you control.

0178_MTGMH3_Main: Arna Kennerüd, Skycaptain

Arna Kennerüd, Skycaptain

{2}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

4/4

Flying, lifelink

Ward—Discard a card.

Whenever a modified creature you control attacks, double the number of each kind of counter on it. Then for each nontoken permanent attached to it, create a token that's a copy of that permanent attached to that creature.

0172_MTGMH3_Main: Temperamental Oozewagg

Temperamental Oozewagg

{3}{G}

Creature — Ooze Brushwagg

4/4

{2}{G}: Adapt 2. (If this creature has no +1/+1 counters on it, put two +1/+1 counters on it.)

Modified creatures you control have trample. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

An Aura controlled by another player does not cause a creature you control to be modified.

A creature with a counter on it is considered modified no matter what kind of counter it is or which player put it on that creature.

A creature that is equipped is considered modified no matter who controls the Equipment that's attached to it.

Only creatures can be modified. If a modified creature stops being a creature, it is no longer considered modified.

Returning Keyword Action: Adapt

0094_MTGMH3_Main: Fetid Gargantua

Crossing new horizons brings new opportunities to thrive. Adaptability is the key to success! Theability imbues creatures with a latent power and toughness boost that can be activated with an infusion of mana.

Fetid Gargantua

{4}{B}

Creature — Horror

4/4

{2}{B}: Adapt 2. (If this creature has no +1/+1 counters on it, put two +1/+1 counters on it.)

Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on Fetid Gargantua, you may draw two cards. If you do, you lose 2 life.

0159_MTGMH3_Main: Hydra Trainer

Hydra Trainer

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Warrior

1/1

You may exert Hydra Trainer as it attacks. When you do, target creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of counters on permanents you control. (An exerted creature won't untap during your next untap step.)

{2}{G}: Adapt 2. (If this creature has no +1/+1 counters on it, put two +1/+1 counters on it.)

You can always activate an ability that will cause a creature to adapt. As that ability resolves, if the creature has a +1/+1 counter on it for any reason, you simply won't put any +1/+1 counters on it.

If a creature somehow loses all of its +1/+1 counters, it can adapt again and get more +1/+1 counters.

Returning Keyword Ability: Annihilator

Eldrazi are here for a long time, not a good time, unless they're on your side. Annihilator is a triggered ability that makes some Eldrazi creatures even more brutal when they attack.

0013_MTGMH3_Main: Nulldrifter

Nulldrifter

{7}

Creature — Eldrazi Elemental

4/4

When you cast this spell, draw two cards.

Flying

Annihilator 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, defending player sacrifices a permanent.)

Evoke {2}{U} (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters the battlefield.)

Annihilator abilities trigger and resolve during the declare attackers step. The defending player sacrifices the required number of permanents of their choice before they declare blockers. Any creatures sacrificed this way won't be able to block.

If a creature with annihilator is attacking a planeswalker, and the defending player chooses to sacrifice that planeswalker, the attacking creature continues to attack. It may be blocked. If it isn't blocked, it simply won't deal combat damage to anything.

MODERN HORIZONS 3 MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0115_MTGMH3_Main: Ashling, Flame Dancer

Ashling, Flame Dancer

{2}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Shaman

4/4

You don't lose unspent red mana as steps and phases end.

Magecraft — Whenever you cast or copy an instant or sorcery spell, discard a card, then draw a card. If this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn, Ashling, Flame Dancer deals 2 damage to each opponent and each creature they control. If it's the third time, add {R}{R}{R}{R}.

You can keep unspent red mana indefinitely while Ashling is on the battlefield. That means if you add a red mana during one step or phase, you can spend it during a later step or phase, or even a later turn. You will still lose other types of unspent mana as each step and phase ends.

If a red mana you add has certain restrictions or riders associated with it (for example, if it was produced by the last ability of Arena of Glory), they'll apply to that mana no matter when you spend it.

Once Ashling leaves the battlefield, you have until the end of the current step or phase to spend whatever red mana you have before you lose that mana as normal. There is no penalty associated with this other than the loss of the mana.

If an effect creates multiple copies of an instant or sorcery spell, Ashling's last ability triggers once for each copy created by the effect.

Some effects instruct you to copy an instant or sorcery card in a zone other than the stack. These copies will not cause Ashling's last ability to trigger. However, most effects that do this also allow you to cast the copy, and casting the copy will cause Ashling's last ability to trigger.

0052_MTGMH3_Main: Bespoke Battlewagon

Bespoke Battlewagon

{3}{U}

Artifact — Vehicle

5/6

{T}: You get {E}{E} (two energy counters).

{T}, Pay {E}{E}: Tap target creature.

{T}, Pay {E}{E}{E}: Draw a card.

Pay {E}{E}{E}{E}: Bespoke Battlewagon becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.

Crew 4

As long as Bespoke Battlewagon isn't a creature, its {T} abilities can be activated even if you haven't controlled it continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn. If it is a creature, however, it's still subject to "summoning sickness" during that time period.

0146_MTGMH3_Main: Birthing Ritual

Birthing Ritual

{1}{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, if you control a creature, look at the top seven cards of your library. Then you may sacrifice a creature. If you do, you may put a creature card with mana value X or less from among those cards onto the battlefield, where X is 1 plus the sacrificed creature's mana value. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Birthing Ritual's ability checks if you control a creature at the beginning of your end step. If you don't, the ability won't trigger.

If Birthing Ritual's ability does trigger but you control no creatures when it tries to resolve, the ability will do nothing.

Use the mana value of the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

If one of the revealed creature cards has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining that card's mana value.

0252a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Bloodsoaked Insight

Bloodsoaked Insight

{5}{B/R}{B/R}

Sorcery

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each 1 life your opponents have lost this turn.

Target opponent exiles the top three cards of their library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards. If you cast a spell this way, mana of any type can be spent to cast it.

//

Sanguine Morass

Land

Sanguine Morass enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {B} or {R}.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Bloodsoaked Insight. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0053_MTGMH3_Main: Brainsurge

Brainsurge

{2}{U}

Instant

Draw four cards, then put two cards from your hand on top of your library in any order.

The two cards you put on top of your library can be from the four you just drew or ones that were already in your hand.

0001_MTGMH3_Main: Breaker of Creation

Breaker of Creation

{6}{C}{C}

Creature — Eldrazi

8/4

When you cast this spell, you gain 1 life for each colorless permanent you control.

Hexproof from each color

Annihilator 2 (Whenever this creature attacks, defending player sacrifices two permanents.)

Breaker of Creation's triggered ability will resolve before Breaker of Creation does. If Breaker of Creation is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0082_MTGMH3_Main: Breathe Your Last

Breathe Your Last

{1}{B}{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature or planeswalker. You gain 1 life for each of its colors.

If the target is a colorless creature or planeswalker, you won't gain any life.

0249a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Bridgeworks Battle

Bridgeworks Battle

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Target creature you control gets +2/+2 until end of turn. It fights up to one target creature you don't control. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

//

Tanglespan Bridgeworks

Land

As Tanglespan Bridgeworks enters the battlefield, you may pay 3 life. If you don't, it enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {G}.

You can cast Bridgeworks Battle targeting only the creature you control.

If you choose two target creatures and either target is an illegal target as Bridgeworks Battle tries to resolve, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Bridgeworks Battle tries to resolve, no creature gets +2/+2. If that creature is a legal target but the creature you don't control isn't, the creature you control still gets +2/+2.

0021_MTGMH3_Main: Charitable Levy

Charitable Levy

{1}{W}

Enchantment

Noncreature spells cost {1} more to cast.

Whenever a player casts a noncreature spell, put a collection counter on Charitable Levy. Then if there are three or more collection counters on it, sacrifice it. If you do, draw a card, then you may search your library for a Plains card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Charitable Levy's triggered ability resolves before the spell that causes it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

In the rare case where the player who controlled Charitable Levy as its last ability triggered doesn't control it as it resolves, that player won't be able to sacrifice Charitable Levy even if it has three or more collection counters on it.

0083_MTGMH3_Main: Chthonian Nightmare

Chthonian Nightmare

{1}{B}

Enchantment

When Chthonian Nightmare enters the battlefield, you get {E}{E}{E} (three energy counters).

Pay X {E}, Sacrifice a creature, Return Chthonian Nightmare to its owner's hand: Return target creature card with mana value X from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

Chthonian Nightmare's last ability must have a target to be activated. You can't activate it without a target in order to return Chthonian Nightmare to your hand.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0147_MTGMH3_Main: Collective Resistance

Collective Resistance

{1}{G}

Instant

Escalate {G} (Pay this cost for each mode chosen beyond the first.)

Choose one or more —

• Destroy target artifact.

• Destroy target enchantment.

• Target creature gains hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

You choose all of your modes at once. You can't wait to perform one mode's actions and then decide to choose more modes.

You can't choose any one mode multiple times.

No matter which combination of modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until Collective Resistance is done resolving.

If you chose more than one mode and the target of one of those modes becomes illegal, the other targets will still be affected. If all of the targets become illegal, Collective Resistance won't resolve.

If an effect allows you to cast Collective Resistance without paying its mana cost, you'll still have to pay the escalate costs if you choose more than one mode.

If Collective Resistance is copied, the effect that creates the copy will usually allow you to choose new targets, but you can't choose new modes.

0148_MTGMH3_Main: Colossal Dreadmask

Colossal Dreadmask

{4}{G}{G}

Artifact — Equipment

Living weapon (When this Equipment enters the battlefield, create a 0/0 black Phyrexian Germ creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature gets +6/+6 and has trample.

Equip {3}{G}{G}

The Phyrexian Germ token enters the battlefield as a 0/0 creature and the Equipment becomes attached to it before state-based actions would cause the token to die. Abilities that trigger as the token enters the battlefield see that a 0/0 creature entered the battlefield.

Like other Equipment, each Equipment with living weapon has an equip cost. You can pay this cost to attach an Equipment to another creature you control. Once the Phyrexian Germ token is no longer equipped, it will be put into your graveyard and subsequently cease to exist, unless another effect raises its toughness above 0.

If the Phyrexian Germ token is destroyed, the Equipment remains on the battlefield as with any other Equipment.

If the living weapon trigger causes two Phyrexian Germs to be created (due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), the Equipment becomes attached to one of them. The other will be put into your graveyard and subsequently cease to exist, unless another effect raises its toughness above 0.

0054_MTGMH3_Main: Consign to Memory

Consign to Memory

{U}

Instant

Replicate {1} (When you cast this spell, copy it for each time you paid its replicate cost. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

Counter target triggered ability or colorless spell.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with replicate won't affect the copies.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keywords (such as prowess) are triggered abilities and will use "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

0084_MTGMH3_Main: Consuming Corruption

Consuming Corruption

{B}{B}

Instant

Consuming Corruption deals X damage to target creature or planeswalker and you gain X life, where X is the number of Swamps you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Consuming Corruption resolves.

If the target creature or planeswalker is an illegal target as Consuming Corruption tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0055_MTGMH3_Main: Copycrook

Copycrook

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Shapeshifter Rogue

0/0

You may have Copycrook enter the battlefield as a copy of any creature on the battlefield, except it has "Whenever this creature attacks, it connives." (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Except for the listed exception, Copycrook copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing more (unless that creature is itself copying something or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the chosen creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the chosen creature is copying something else (for example, if the chosen creature is a Clone), then your Copycrook enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen creature copied, with the listed exception.

If the chosen permanent is a token, Copycrook copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put the token onto the battlefield, with the listed exception. Copycrook does not become a token.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Copycrook enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen permanent will also work.

If Copycrook somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature, Copycrook can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield.

You can choose not to copy anything. In that case, Copycrook simply enters the battlefield as a 0/0 creature and is probably put into your graveyard immediately, unless something else is increasing its toughness to keep it alive. It won't have "Whenever this creature attacks, it connives."

Once an ability that causes a creature to connive begins to resolve, no player may take any other actions until it's done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the conniving creature after you discard a nonland card but before it receives a counter.

If no card is discarded, most likely because that player's hand is empty and an effect says they can't draw cards, the conniving creature does not receive a +1/+1 counter.

If a resolving spell or ability instructs a specific creature to connive but that creature has left the battlefield, the creature still connives. If you discard a nonland card this way, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on anything. Abilities that trigger "when [that creature] connives" will trigger.

0056_MTGMH3_Main: Corrupted Shapeshifter

Corrupted Shapeshifter

{3}{U}

Creature — Eldrazi Shapeshifter

*/*

Devoid (This card has no color.)

As Corrupted Shapeshifter enters the battlefield, it becomes your choice of a 3/3 creature with flying, a 2/5 creature with vigilance, or a 0/12 creature with defender.

While not on the battlefield, Corrupted Shapeshifter is a 0/0 creature card. It doesn't have flying, vigilance, or defender.

If an object on the battlefield becomes a copy of Corrupted Shapeshifter, it copies the values determined by its enters-the-battlefield replacement effect.

If a permanent enters the battlefield as a copy of Corrupted Shapeshifter, there will be two copy effects to apply to it. One will copy the values chosen for the Corrupted Shapeshifter being copied. And you'll choose the values for the copy's own enters-the-battlefield replacement effect. The resulting permanent will have the abilities from both effects, and its power and toughness will be determined by the last effect to apply. For example, if a creature entering the battlefield is copying an 0/12 Corrupted Shapeshifter with defender, you could make it a 3/3 or an 0/12, either way with flying and defender.

0085_MTGMH3_Main: Crabomination

Crabomination

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Crab Demon

5/5

Emerge from artifact {5}{B}{B} (You may cast this spell by sacrificing an artifact and paying the emerge cost reduced by that artifact's mana value.)

When Crabomination enters the battlefield, target opponent exiles the top card of their library, a card at random from their graveyard, and a card at random from their hand. You may cast a spell from among cards exiled this way without paying its mana cost.

Emerge from artifact is a variant of the emerge ability. It allows you to sacrifice an artifact rather than a creature, but otherwise functions identically to emerge.

An artifact's mana value is determined solely by the mana symbols printed in its upper right corner (unless that artifact is the back face of a double-faced card, is a melded permanent, or is copying something else; see below). If the mana cost includes {X}, X is 0. If it's a single-faced card with no mana symbols in its upper right corner (because it's an animated land, for example), its mana value is 0. Ignore any alternative costs or additional costs (such as kicker) that were paid as the artifact was cast.

Colored mana components of emerge costs can't be reduced with emerge.

You may sacrifice an artifact with a mana value of 0, such as a Food token, to cast Crabomination for its emerge cost. You'll just pay the full emerge cost with no reduction.

You may sacrifice an artifact with mana value greater than or equal to the emerge cost. If you do, you'll pay only the colored mana component of the emerge cost.

The mana value of the back face of a double-faced card is the mana value of its front face. The mana value of a melded permanent is the sum of the mana values of its front faces. An artifact that's a copy of either has a mana value of 0.

The mana value of a creature spell with emerge isn't affected by whether its emerge cost is paid. For example, if you cast Crabomination for its emerge cost and sacrifice an artifact whose mana value is 3, Crabomination's mana value remains 6.

The artifact chosen to be sacrificed is still on the battlefield up through the time that you activate mana abilities. Its abilities may affect the spell's cost, be activated to generate mana, and so on. However, if it has an ability that triggers when a spell is cast, it will have been sacrificed before that ability can trigger.

Once you begin to cast a spell with emerge, no player may take actions until you're done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the permanent you wish to sacrifice.

The spell you cast without paying its mana cost is cast during the resolution of Crabomination's triggered ability. Timing restrictions of that spell based on card type are ignored.

Crabomination's triggered ability doesn't allow you to play land cards, and as such, any land cards exiled with Crabomination's triggered ability will remain in exile. If you choose not to cast any of the exiled nonland cards (either because you can't or don't want to), those cards will remain in exile as well.

You choose whether or not to cast one of the exiled cards as Crabomination's triggered ability resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of that ability. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

If you cast a spell for another cost "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast it.

0180_MTGMH3_Main: Cranial Ram

Cranial Ram

{B}{R}

Artifact — Equipment

Living weapon (When this Equipment enters the battlefield, create a 0/0 black Phyrexian Germ creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature gets +X/+1, where X is the number of artifacts you control.

Equip {2}

The Phyrexian Germ token enters the battlefield as a 0/0 creature and the Equipment becomes attached to it before state-based actions would cause the token to die. Abilities that trigger as the token enters the battlefield see that a 0/0 creature entered the battlefield.

Like other Equipment, each Equipment with living weapon has an equip cost. You can pay this cost to attach an Equipment to another creature you control. Once the Phyrexian Germ token is no longer equipped, it will be put into your graveyard and subsequently cease to exist, unless another effect raises its toughness above 0.

If the Phyrexian Germ token is destroyed, the Equipment remains on the battlefield as with any other Equipment.

If the living weapon trigger causes two Phyrexian Germs to be created (due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), the Equipment becomes attached to one of them. The other will be put into your graveyard and subsequently cease to exist, unless another effect raises its toughness above 0.

0086_MTGMH3_Main: The Creation of Avacyn

The Creation of Avacyn

{1}{B}{B}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Search your library for a card, exile it face down, then shuffle.

II — Turn the exiled card face up. If it's a creature card, you lose life equal to its mana value.

III — You may put the exiled card onto the battlefield if it's a creature card. If you don't put it onto the battlefield, put it into its owner's hand.

Each The Creation of Avacyn you control has its own set of face-down exiled cards. (In most cases, this set of cards will contain just one card.) The Creation of Avacyn's second and third chapter abilities refer only to those cards, not those of any other The Creation of Avacyn.

In the unusual case where two or more cards are exiled face down with The Creation of Avacyn's first chapter ability (likely because the triggered ability was copied or the ability triggered a second time), the second chapter ability will turn all of the exiled cards face up. If at least one of them is a creature card, you'll lose life equal to the combined mana value of all the exiled cards.

In the unusual case where two or more cards are exiled face down with The Creation of Avacyn's first ability when the third chapter ability resolves, if at least one of the exiled cards is a creature card, you may choose to put all or none of the exiled cards that are permanent cards onto the battlefield. Regardless of what you choose, any remaining exiled cards will be put into their owners' hands.

0181_MTGMH3_Main: Cursed Wombat

Cursed Wombat

{B}{G}

Creature — Nightmare Wombat

2/3

{2}{B}{G}: Adapt 2. (If this creature has no +1/+1 counters on it, put two +1/+1 counters on it.)

Permanents you control have "Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on this permanent, put an additional +1/+1 counter on it. This ability triggers only once each turn."

Cursed Wombat's last ability grants a triggered ability to itself as well as other permanents you control, even if those permanents don't have power and toughness.

If another permanent would enter the battlefield under your control with one or more +1/+1 counters on it, the ability granted to that permanent by Cursed Wombat will trigger when that permanent enters the battlefield.

If Cursed Wombat leaves the battlefield while a spell or ability that would put one or more +1/+1 counters on one or more permanents you control is still on the stack, those permanents won't have the additional ability granted by Cursed Wombat when those counters would be put on those permanents, so that additional ability won't trigger.

If Cursed Wombat leaves the battlefield while one or more triggered abilities generated by the ability it grants are still on the stack, those abilities will still resolve as normal and put additional +1/+1 counters on the appropriate permanents.

If you control multiple Cursed Wombats, each permanent you control will have that many instances of the granted ability. These abilities are not redundant. For example, if you control two Cursed Wombats, each with no +1/+1 counters on them, and you activate the adapt ability of one of those Cursed Wombats, you'll put two +1/+1 counters on that Cursed Wombat, and then each of its granted triggered abilities will trigger. When those abilities resolve, each one will put an additional +1/+1 counter on that Cursed Wombat. Since those abilities trigger only once each turn, those additional counters won't cause those abilities to trigger any more that turn. (Curses!)

If Cursed Wombat leaves the battlefield and returns to the battlefield in the same turn, or if one Cursed Wombat leaves and another Cursed Wombat appears, the ability granted by the old one is different than the ability granted by the new one. This means that a permanent that already got an additional +1/+1 counter from the previous granted triggered ability could get another additional +1/+1 counter from the new granted triggered ability if more +1/+1 counters are put on it during that turn.

0182_MTGMH3_Main: Cyclops Superconductor

Cyclops Superconductor

{1}{U}{R}

Creature — Cyclops Wizard

2/2

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

When Cyclops Superconductor enters the battlefield, you get {E}{E}{E} (three energy counters).

When Cyclops Superconductor dies, you may pay {E}{E}{E}. When you do, Cyclops Superconductor deals damage equal to its power to any target.

You don't choose a target for Cyclops Superconductor's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {E}{E}{E} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

Use the power of Cyclops Superconductor as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the amount of damage Cyclops Superconductor deals due to its reflexive triggered ability.

0057_MTGMH3_Main: Deem Inferior

Deem Inferior

{3}{U}

Sorcery

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each card you've drawn this turn.

The owner of target nonland permanent puts it into their library second from the top or on the bottom.

The permanent's owner chooses whether to put it second from the top or on the bottom of their library. If multiple cards are put into the library this way (such as when this spell targets a melded permanent), that permanent's owner puts all the cards second from the top or all the cards on the bottom. They put them in whatever order they wish and do not need to reveal the order.

0058_MTGMH3_Main: Depth Defiler

Depth Defiler

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Eldrazi

3/5

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Kicker {C} (You may pay an additional {C} as you cast this spell.)

When you cast this spell, choose one. If it was kicked, choose both instead.

• Return target creature to its owner's hand.

• Target player draws two cards, then discards a card.

The triggered ability will resolve before Depth Defiler does. If Depth Defiler is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to its triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal. If Depth Defiler was kicked, you'll still follow the instructions of both modes.

Each chosen mode is performed in the order specified. Abilities that trigger while one mode is being performed won't be put onto the stack until Depth Defiler's triggered ability has finished resolving.

0116_MTGMH3_Main: Detective's Phoenix

Detective's Phoenix

{2}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Phoenix

2/2

Bestow—{R}, Collect evidence 6. (To pay this bestow cost, pay {R} and exile cards with total mana value 6 or greater from your graveyard.)

Flying, haste

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2 and has flying and haste.

You may cast Detective's Phoenix from your graveyard using its bestow ability.

If you can't exile enough cards to meet or exceed the required mana value, you can't choose to collect evidence at all.

Once you've announced that you're casting a spell, players can't take actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove cards from your graveyard to stop you from collecting evidence.

0002_MTGMH3_Main: Devourer of Destiny

Devourer of Destiny

{5}{C}{C}

Creature — Eldrazi

6/6

You may reveal this card from your opening hand. If you do, at the beginning of your first upkeep, look at the top four cards of your library. You may put one of those cards back on top of your library. Exile the rest.

When you cast this spell, exile target permanent that's one or more colors.

If you reveal more than one Devourer of Destiny from your opening hand, you'll put that many triggered abilities on the stack at the beginning of your first upkeep. As a result, you'll look at the top four cards of your library, put up to one back on top, and exile the rest once for each Devour of Destiny you revealed.

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

Devourer of Destiny's last triggered ability will resolve before Devourer of Destiny does. If Devourer of Destiny is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0250a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Disciple of Freyalise

Disciple of Freyalise

{3}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

3/3

When Disciple of Freyalise enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice another creature. If you do, you gain X life and draw X cards, where X is that creature's power.

//

Garden of Freyalise

Land

As Garden of Freyalise enters the battlefield, you may pay 3 life. If you don't, it enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {G}.

Use the power of the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0209_MTGMH3_Main: Disruptor Flute

Disruptor Flute

{2}

Artifact

Flash

As Disruptor Flute enters the battlefield, choose a card name.

Spells with the chosen name cost {3} more to cast.

Activated abilities of sources with the chosen name can't be activated unless they're mana abilities.

You can choose the name of any card. You can't choose the name of a token unless it's also the name of a card.

Some cards can have alternative names, such as split cards, adventurer cards, double-faced cards, and so on. You may choose one of the two names the card can have; Disruptor Flute's abilities won't affect anything with the other name. For example, if you choose Ondu Knotmaster, Throw a Line will still cost only {W}{B} to cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If you name a card that has both a mana ability and another activated ability, the mana ability can be activated but the other ability can't be activated.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

0022_MTGMH3_Main: Dog Umbra

Dog Umbra

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

As long as another player controls enchanted creature, it can't attack or block. Otherwise, Dog Umbra has umbra armor. (If enchanted creature would be destroyed, instead remove all damage from it and destroy this Aura.)

Dog Umbra continuously checks to see whether the controller of the enchanted creature is a different player from the controller of Dog Umbra. If either permanent changes controllers, the effect may change.

Attaching Dog Umbra to a creature another player controls that's already attacking or blocking won't remove that creature from combat.

0088_MTGMH3_Main: Dreamdrinker Vampire

Dreamdrinker Vampire

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire

2/1

Lifelink

{1}{B}: Adapt 1. (If this creature has no +1/+1 counters on it, put a +1/+1 counter on it.)

Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on Dreamdrinker Vampire, it gains menace until end of turn.

Multiple instances of menace on the same creature are redundant.

Once Dreamdrinker Vampire becomes blocked by a creature, giving it menace by putting one or more +1/+1 counters on it won't cause it to become unblocked.

0059_MTGMH3_Main: Dreamtide Whale

Dreamtide Whale

{2}{U}

Creature — Whale

7/5

Vanishing 2 (This creature enters the battlefield with two time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter from it. When the last is removed, sacrifice it.)

Whenever a player casts their second spell each turn, proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

If the last time counter is removed from a permanent with vanishing and the sacrifice ability is countered, that permanent will remain on the battlefield indefinitely with no time counters on it. As long as the permanent doesn't have any time counters on it, neither of vanishing's two triggered abilities will trigger again.

If a permanent that's already on the battlefield without time counters on it becomes a copy of a permanent with vanishing, it will stay on the battlefield indefinitely (unless time counters are somehow put on it later). If a permanent with one or more time counters on it becomes a copy of a permanent with vanishing, it will vanish as normal. If a permanent enters the battlefield as a copy of a permanent with vanishing, it enters with the appropriate number of time counters and will vanish as normal.

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0089_MTGMH3_Main: Drossclaw

Drossclaw

{1}{B}

Artifact — Equipment

Living weapon (When this Equipment enters the battlefield, create a 0/0 black Phyrexian Germ creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature gets +1/+1.

Whenever equipped creature attacks, each opponent loses 1 life.

Equip {2}

The Phyrexian Germ token enters the battlefield as a 0/0 creature and the Equipment becomes attached to it before state-based actions would cause the token to die. Abilities that trigger as the token enters the battlefield see that a 0/0 creature entered the battlefield.

Like other Equipment, each Equipment with living weapon has an equip cost. You can pay this cost to attach an Equipment to another creature you control. Once the Phyrexian Germ token is no longer equipped, it will be put into your graveyard and subsequently cease to exist, unless another effect raises its toughness above 0.

If the Phyrexian Germ token is destroyed, the Equipment remains on the battlefield as with any other Equipment.

If the living weapon trigger causes two Phyrexian Germs to be created (due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), the Equipment becomes attached to one of them. The other will be put into your graveyard and subsequently cease to exist, unless another effect raises its toughness above 0.

0253a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Drowner of Truth

Drowner of Truth

{5}{G/U}{G/U}

Creature — Eldrazi

7/6

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell, if {C} was spent to cast it, create two 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature tokens with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

//

Drowned Jungle

Land

Drowned Jungle enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {G} or {U}.

Drowner of Truth's triggered ability will resolve before Drowner of Truth does. If Drowner of Truth is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0003_MTGMH3_Main: Drownyard Lurker

Drownyard Lurker

{7}

Creature — Eldrazi Trilobite

7/7

Vigilance

When you cast or cycle Drownyard Lurker, create a 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature token with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

Cycling {2}{U} ({2}{U}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Drownyard Lurker's triggered ability will resolve before either Drownyard Lurker or its cycling ability does, as appropriate. If Drownyard Lurker or its cycling ability are countered or otherwise leave the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0004_MTGMH3_Main: Echoes of Eternity

Echoes of Eternity

{3}{C}{C}{C}

Kindred Enchantment — Eldrazi

If a triggered ability of a colorless spell you control or another colorless permanent you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

Whenever you cast a colorless spell, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at the beginning of" in their reminder text.

Replacement effects are unaffected by Echoes of Eternity's first ability. For example, a colorless creature that enters the battlefield under your control with one +1/+1 counter on it won't receive an additional +1/+1 counter.

Abilities that apply "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "as [this permanent] is turned face up" are also unaffected.

Echoes of Eternity's first ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If you control two copies of Echoes of Eternity, abilities of colorless spells and other colorless permanents you control trigger three times. A third Echoes of Eternity causes such abilities to trigger four times, a fourth causes such abilities to trigger five times, and so on.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. For example, if Elite Arcanist's enters-the-battlefield ability triggers twice, two cards are exiled. The value of X in the activation cost of Elite Arcanist's other ability is the sum of the two cards' mana values. As the ability resolves, you create copies of both cards and can cast none, one, or both of the copies in any order.

Abilities that apply "when [this permanent] is turned face up" will trigger an additional time only if that permanent is colorless once it has been turned face up.

Once an ability of a permanent you control has triggered, making it colorless won't cause that ability to trigger an additional time. Similarly, once an ability of a colorless permanent has triggered an additional time due to Echoes of Eternity's first ability, giving that permanent one or more colors won't remove that additional triggered ability from the stack.

If you control two copies of Echoes of Eternity and you cast a colorless spell, each of their second abilities will trigger. Then, each of their first abilities will cause the other's second ability to trigger an additional time. In total, you'll get four copies of the spell in addition to the original spell. If you control three copies of Echoes of Eternity, you'll end up with nine copies of the spell plus the original. Four copies of Echoes of Eternity means sixteen copies of the spell plus the original, five means twenty-five copies plus the original, and so on.

The copy created by Echoes of Eternity's last ability is put directly onto the stack. It isn't cast, so any abilities that apply "when you cast [this spell]" won't trigger.

0149_MTGMH3_Main: Eladamri, Korvecdal

Eladamri, Korvecdal

{1}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Warrior

3/3

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may cast creature spells from the top of your library.

{G}, {T}, Tap two untapped creatures you control: Reveal a card from your hand or the top card of your library. If you reveal a creature card this way, put it onto the battlefield. Activate only during your turn.

You can look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction; see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast a spell from the top of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must pay all costs and follow all timing rules for spells cast from the top of your library this way.

Because you never "cast" a land card, Eladamri, Korvecdal doesn't allow you to play a land creature (such as Dryad Arbor) from the top of your library.

0117_MTGMH3_Main: Eldrazi Linebreaker

Eldrazi Linebreaker

{1}{C}{R}

Creature — Eldrazi

3/3

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Trample

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target creature you control gains haste and gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the number of Eldrazi you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Eldrazi Linebreaker's last ability resolves.

0150_MTGMH3_Main: Eldrazi Repurposer

Eldrazi Repurposer

{2}{G}

Creature — Eldrazi Drone

3/3

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell and when Eldrazi Repurposer dies, create a 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature token with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

Eldrazi Repurposer's triggered ability will resolve before Eldrazi Repurposer does. If Eldrazi Repurposer is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0183_MTGMH3_Main: Emissary of Soulfire

Emissary of Soulfire

{1}{W}{U}

Creature — Djinn Monk

1/4

When Emissary of Soulfire enters the battlefield, you get {E}{E}{E} (three energy counters).

Pay {E}{E}: Put an exalted counter on target creature you control. Activate only as a sorcery. (Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each instance of exalted among permanents you control.)

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, exalted won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat. Similarly, creatures that enter the battlefield attacking later in combat won't affect exalted abilities that have already triggered or resolved.

A creature with multiple exalted counters will have that many instances of exalted.

0090_MTGMH3_Main: Emperor of Bones

Emperor of Bones

{1}{B}

Creature — Skeleton Noble

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, exile up to one target card from a graveyard.

{1}{B}: Adapt 2.

Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on Emperor of Bones, put a creature card exiled with Emperor of Bones onto the battlefield under your control with a finality counter on it. It gains haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

If any permanent with a finality counter on it would go to a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0006_MTGMH3_Main: Emrakul, the World Anew

Emrakul, the World Anew

{12}

Legendary Creature — Eldrazi

12/12

When you cast this spell, gain control of all creatures target player controls.

Flying, protection from spells and from permanents that were cast this turn

When Emrakul, the World Anew leaves the battlefield, sacrifice all creatures you control.

Madness—Pay six {C}.

Emrakul, the World Anew's triggered ability will resolve before Emrakul does. If Emrakul is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

The control-change effect of Emrakul's first ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step or when Emrakul leaves the battlefield.

If you discard a card with madness, you discard it into exile instead of into your graveyard. When you do, you can either cast it from exile for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.

Cards are discarded in a Magic game only from a player's hand. Effects that put cards into a player's graveyard from anywhere else do not cause those cards to be discarded.

Madness works independently of why you're discarding the card. You could discard it to pay a cost, because a spell or ability tells you to, or because you have too many cards in your hand during your cleanup step. You can't discard a card with madness just because you want to, though.

A card with madness that's discarded counts as having been discarded even though it's put into exile rather than a graveyard. If it was discarded to pay a cost, that cost is still paid. Abilities that trigger when a card is discarded will still trigger.

A spell cast for its madness cost is put onto the stack like any other spell. It can be countered, copied, and so on. As it resolves, it's put onto the battlefield if it's a permanent card or into its owner's graveyard if it's an instant or sorcery card.

Casting a spell with madness ignores the timing rules based on the card's card type. For example, you can cast a creature with madness if you discard it during an opponent's turn.

If you choose not to cast a card with madness when the madness triggered ability resolves, it's put into your graveyard. Madness doesn't give you another chance to cast it later.

If you discard a card with madness to pay the cost of a spell or activated ability, that card's madness triggered ability (and the spell that card becomes, if you choose to cast it) will resolve before the spell or ability the discard paid for.

If you discard a card with madness while a spell or ability is resolving, it moves immediately to exile. Continue resolving that spell or ability, noting that the card you discarded is not in your graveyard at this time. Its madness triggered ability will be placed onto the stack once that spell or ability has completely resolved.

0023_MTGMH3_Main: Envoy of the Ancestors

Envoy of the Ancestors

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

2/3

Outlast {W} ({W}, {T}: Put a +1/+1 counter on this creature. Outlast only as a sorcery.)

Modified creatures you control have lifelink. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

The cost to activate a creature's outlast ability includes the tap symbol ({T}). Envoy of the Ancestors's outlast ability can't be activated unless it has been under your control continuously since the beginning of your turn.

0091_MTGMH3_Main: Etched Slith

Etched Slith

{1}{B}

Artifact Creature — Phyrexian Slith

1/1

Menace

Whenever Etched Slith deals combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on it. When you do, you may remove a counter from another target permanent or opponent.

You don't choose a target for Etched Slith's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you put a +1/+1 counter on Etched Slith this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

If there's more than one type of counter on the targeted permanent or opponent, Etched Slith's controller chooses which counter to remove.

In a case where you put more than one +1/+1 counter on Etched Slith with its last ability (for example, because of the effect of Doubling Season), the reflexive ability will trigger once for each +1/+1 counter you put on it this way.

0093_MTGMH3_Main: Eviscerator's Insight

Eviscerator's Insight

{1}{B}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice an artifact or creature.

Draw two cards.

Flashback {4}{B} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost and any additional costs. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

0025_MTGMH3_Main: Expel the Unworthy

Expel the Unworthy

{1}{W}

Sorcery

Kicker {2}{W} (You may pay an additional {2}{W} as you cast this spell.)

Choose target creature with mana value 3 or less. If this spell was kicked, instead choose target creature. Exile the chosen creature, then its controller gains life equal to its mana value.

Use the creature's mana value as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much life its controller gains.

0152_MTGMH3_Main: Fanatic of Rhonas

Fanatic of Rhonas

{1}{G}

Creature — Snake Druid

1/4

{T}: Add {G}.

Ferocious — {T}: Add {G}{G}{G}{G}. Activate only if you control a creature with power 4 or greater.

Eternalize {2}{G}{G} ({2}{G}{G}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a 4/4 black Zombie Snake Druid with no mana cost. Eternalize only as a sorcery.)

If a creature card with eternalize is put into your graveyard during your main phase, you'll have priority immediately afterward. You can activate its eternalize ability before any player can try to exile it.

Once you've activated an eternalize ability, the card is immediately exiled. Opponents can't try to stop the ability by exiling the card.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else, except the characteristics specifically modified by eternalize. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into your graveyard.

The token is a Zombie in addition to its other types and is black instead of its other colors. Its base power and toughness are 4/4. It has no mana cost, and thus its mana value is 0. These are copiable values of the token that other effects may copy.

0118_MTGMH3_Main: Fanged Flames

Fanged Flames

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Fanged Flames deals 4 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If that creature or planeswalker would die this turn, exile it instead.

The replacement effect of Fanged Flames will exile the target creature or planeswalker if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0153_MTGMH3_Main: Fangs of Kalonia

Fangs of Kalonia

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control, then double the number of +1/+1 counters on each creature that had a +1/+1 counter put on it this way.

Overload {4}{G}{G} (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change "target" in its text to "each.")

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a creature, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

If you are instructed to cast a spell with overload "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to pay its overload cost instead.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with hexproof or with protection from the appropriate color.

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell with overload, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an overload cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0119_MTGMH3_Main: Flare of Duplication

Flare of Duplication

{1}{R}{R}

Instant

You may sacrifice a nontoken red creature rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Copy target instant or sorcery spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. A different mode can't be chosen.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast (like Kozilek's Command does), the copy will have the same value of X.

If the spell has damage divided as it was cast, the division can't be changed (although the targets receiving that damage still can). The same is true of spells that distribute counters.

The controller of a copy can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

If you copy a spell, you control the copy. It will resolve before the original spell does.

0026_MTGMH3_Main: Flare of Fortitude

Flare of Fortitude

{2}{W}{W}

Instant

You may sacrifice a nontoken white creature rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Until end of turn, your life total can't change, and permanents you control gain hexproof and indestructible.

Spells and abilities that would normally cause you to gain or lose life still resolve while your life total can't change, but the life-gain or life-loss part simply has no effect.

If a cost would include causing you to gain life, that cost can't be paid. Similarly, you can't pay a cost that includes the payment of any amount of life other than 0 life. However, you can choose to be dealt damage, even though that damage won't result in your life total changing.

The effect of Flare of Fortitude doesn't prevent damage. Rather, it changes the results of that damage. For example, if a creature with lifelink deals damage to you, you won't lose any life, but its controller will still gain that much life. Similarly, if a creature you control with lifelink deals damage to another player, that player will lose life but you won't gain any life.

Abilities that trigger whenever damage is dealt to you will still trigger because that damage is still dealt, even though your life total doesn't change as a result.

Effects that would replace having you gain life with some other event won't be able to be applied because it's impossible for you to gain life.

Effects that replace an event with having you gain life (like Words of Worship's effect does) or having you lose life will end up replacing the event with nothing.

If an effect says to set your life total to a certain number, that part of the effect won't do anything.

If an effect would cause you to exchange life totals with another player, the exchange won't happen. Neither player's life total changes.

In a Commander game, the damage dealt to you by commanders will still be counted, even if that damage doesn't cause you to lose life.

0095_MTGMH3_Main: Flare of Malice

Flare of Malice

{2}{B}{B}

Instant

You may sacrifice a nontoken black creature rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Each opponent sacrifices a creature or planeswalker with the greatest mana value among creatures and planeswalkers they control.

If an opponent has multiple creatures and/or planeswalkers tied for the greatest mana value, that player chooses which one to sacrifice.

Starting with the next opponent in turn order (or, if you cast Flare of Malice on an opponent's turn, starting with the opponent whose turn it is) and proceeding in turn order, each opponent chooses a creature or planeswalker with the greatest mana value among creatures and planeswalkers they control to sacrifice. Then those permanents are sacrificed at the same time.

0120_MTGMH3_Main: Frogmyr Enforcer

Frogmyr Enforcer

{7}

Artifact Creature — Frog Myr

4/4

Affinity for artifacts (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each artifact you control.)

//

{3}{R}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

2/2

A prototype card is a colorless card in every zone except the stack or the battlefield, as well as while on the stack or the battlefield if not cast as a prototyped spell. Ignore its alternative characteristics in those cases. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Frogmyr Enforcer is a colorless creature card with mana value 7. It can't be the target of Recommission, a spell that targets an artifact or creature card with mana value 3 or less in your graveyard.

When cast as a prototyped spell, that spell has the mana cost, power, and toughness characteristics shown in its colored, secondary text box rather than the normal values of those characteristics. Its color and mana value are determined by that mana cost. The permanent that spell becomes as it resolves has the same characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack in any other way, or the permanent it becomes leaves the battlefield, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

Regardless of how it was cast, a prototype card always has the same name, abilities, types, and so on. Only the mana cost, mana value, color, power, and toughness change depending on whether the card was cast as a prototyped spell.

The prototype ability functions in any zone that the spell could be cast from. For example, if an effect allows you to cast artifact spells from your graveyard, you could cast a prototyped Frogmyr Enforcer from your graveyard.

Casting a prototyped spell isn't the same as casting it for an alternative cost, and an alternative cost may be applied to a spell cast this way. For example, if an effect allows you to cast an artifact card without paying its mana cost, you could either cast Frogmyr Enforcer normally, or as a prototyped spell.

When casting a prototyped spell, use only its prototype characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast it. For example, if Frogmyr Enforcer is exiled with the last ability of Chandra, Dressed to Kill, you would be able to cast it for {3}{R} (because it's a red spell), even though you wouldn't be able to cast it as a colorless spell for its normal cost.

If an effect copies a prototyped spell, that copy (as well as the token it becomes on the battlefield) will have the same characteristics as the prototyped spell. Similarly, if an effect creates a token that's a copy of a prototyped permanent or causes another permanent to become a copy of it, the copy would have the same characteristics as the prototyped permanent.

When casting Frogmyr Enforcer prototyped, its affinity for artifacts ability will still apply.

0122_MTGMH3_Main: Galvanic Discharge

Galvanic Discharge

{R}

Instant

Choose target creature or planeswalker. You get {E}{E}{E} (three energy counters), then you may pay any amount of {E}. Galvanic Discharge deals that much damage to that permanent.

You may pay zero {E}. You will get {E}{E}{E}, but Galvanic Discharge won't deal any damage.

0186_MTGMH3_Main: Genku, Future Shaper

Genku, Future Shaper

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Moonfolk Wizard

2/5

Whenever another nontoken permanent you control leaves the battlefield, choose one that hasn't been chosen this turn. Create a creature token with those characteristics.

• 2/2 white Fox with vigilance.

• 1/2 blue Moonfolk with flying.

• 1/1 black Rat with lifelink.

{3}{W}{U}: Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

If multiple other nontoken permanents you control leave the battlefield simultaneously, you must still choose different modes for each instance of the triggered ability that's put onto the stack. If more than three other nontoken permanents you control leave the battlefield simultaneously, that choice is made only for the first three.

If Genku and one or more other nontoken permanents you control leave the battlefield at the same time, Genku's ability will trigger for each of those other nontoken permanents.

If you can't legally choose a mode because all three have been chosen that turn, that instance of the ability is removed from the stack with no effect.

If you somehow control two or more Genku, Future Shapers, track which modes have been chosen each turn for each one's ability separately.

0007_MTGMH3_Main: Glaring Fleshraker

Glaring Fleshraker

{2}{C}

Creature — Eldrazi Drone

2/2

Whenever you cast a colorless spell, create a 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature token with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

Whenever another colorless creature enters the battlefield under your control, Glaring Fleshraker deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Glaring Fleshraker's first ability goes on the stack above the spell that caused it to trigger and resolves first. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0124_MTGMH3_Main: Glimpse the Impossible

Glimpse the Impossible

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Exile the top three cards of your library. You may play those cards this turn. At the beginning of the next end step, if any of those cards remain exiled, put them into your graveyard, then create a 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature token for each card put into your graveyard this way. Those tokens have "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for a card played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Only the cards that remain in exile are put into your graveyard. For example, a permanent spell cast this way will remain on the battlefield.

0187_MTGMH3_Main: Golden-Tail Trainer

Golden-Tail Trainer

{1}{G}{W}

Creature — Fox Samurai

1/3

Aura and Equipment spells you cast cost {X} less to cast, where X is Golden-Tail Trainer's power.

Whenever Golden-Tail Trainer attacks, other modified creatures you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is Golden-Tail Trainer's power. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

All costs to cast a spell are locked in before mana abilities are activated and those costs are paid. If Golden-Tail Trainer's power changes after costs are locked in, or if Golden-Tail Trainer leaves the battlefield while you are activating mana abilities or paying those costs, the cost reduction effect won't be affected and the total cost to cast the spell won't change.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The value of X in Golden-Tail Trainer's last ability is determined only as the ability resolves.

0097_MTGMH3_Main: Grim Servant

Grim Servant

{3}{B}

Creature — Zombie Warlock

3/2

Menace

When Grim Servant enters the battlefield, search your library for a card with mana value less than or equal to your devotion to black, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle. You lose 3 life. (Each {B} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to black.)

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining that card's mana value.

Colorless and generic mana symbols ({C}, {0}, {1}, {2}, {X}, and so on) in mana costs of permanents you control don't count toward your devotion to any color.

Mana symbols in the text boxes of permanents you control don't count toward your devotion to any color.

Hybrid mana symbols, monocolored hybrid mana symbols, and Phyrexian mana symbols do count toward your devotion to their color(s).

Count the number of black mana symbols among the mana costs of permanents you control as Grim Servant's triggered ability resolves to determine your devotion to black. If Grim Servant is still on the battlefield at that time, it will be included in that count.

If you put an Aura on an opponent's permanent, you still control the Aura, and mana symbols in its mana cost count towards your devotion. Similarly, if you make an opponent the protector of a Siege you control, mana symbols in that battle's mana cost count toward your devotion.

0251a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Grist, Voracious Larva

Grist, Voracious Larva

{G}

Legendary Creature — Insect

1/2

Deathtouch

Whenever Grist, Voracious Larva or another creature enters the battlefield under your control, if it entered from your graveyard or you cast it from your graveyard, you may pay {G}. If you do, exile Grist, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control.

//

Grist, the Plague Swarm

Legendary Planeswalker — Grist

3

+1: Create a 1/1 black and green Insect creature token, then mill two cards. Put a deathtouch counter on the token if a black card was milled this way.

−2: Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

−6: For each creature card in your graveyard, create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a 1/1 black and green Insect.

In some rare cases, a spell or ability may cause Grist, Voracious Larva to transform while it's a creature (front face up) on the battlefield. If this happens, Grist, the Plague Swarm won't have any loyalty counters on it and will subsequently be put into its owner's graveyard.

You can activate one of Grist, the Plague Swarm's loyalty abilities the turn it enters the battlefield. However, you may do so only during one of your main phases when the stack is empty. For example, if Grist, the Plague Swarm enters the battlefield during combat, there will be an opportunity for your opponent to remove it before you can activate one of its abilities.

If Grist, Voracious Larva leaves the battlefield while its triggered ability is on the stack, you can't exile it from the zone it's put into, so you won't return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control.

Except for the listed exceptions, the tokens created by Grist, the Plague Swarm's last ability copy exactly what was printed on the original cards and nothing else. They don't copy any information about the objects those cards were before they were put into your graveyard.

The tokens are Insects instead of their other creature types, and they're black and green instead of their other colors. These are copiable values of the tokens that other effects may copy.

If any of the copied cards have {X} in their mana costs, {X} is 0.

If a card copied by one of the tokens had any "when [this creature] enters the battlefield" abilities, the appropriate token also has those abilities and will trigger them when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities that a token has copied will also work.

0028_MTGMH3_Main: Guardian of the Forgotten

Guardian of the Forgotten

{3}{W}

Creature — Elephant Warrior

4/4

Vigilance

Whenever a modified creature you control dies, manifest the top card of your library. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications. To manifest a card, put the top card of your library onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

To manifest a card, put it onto the battlefield face down. It becomes a 2/2 face-down creature card with no name, mana cost, or creature types. It's colorless and has a mana value of 0. Other effects that apply to the permanent can still grant it any characteristics it doesn't have or change the characteristics it does have.

Any time you have priority, you may turn a manifested creature face up by revealing that it's a creature card (ignoring any copy effects or type-changing effects that might be applying to it) and paying its mana cost. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

If a manifested creature would have morph or disguise if it were face up, you may also turn it face up by paying its morph cost or disguise cost.

Unlike a face-down creature that was cast using a morph or disguise ability, a manifested creature may still be turned face up after it loses its abilities if it's a creature card.

If a double-faced card is manifested, it will be put onto the battlefield face down. While face down, it can't transform. If the front face of the card is a creature card, you can turn it face up by paying its mana cost. If you do, its front face will be up.

Because the permanent is on the battlefield both before and after it's turned face up, turning a permanent face up doesn't cause any enters-the-battlefield abilities to trigger.

Because face-down creatures don't have a name, they can't have the same name as any other creature, even another face-down creature.

A permanent that turns face up or face down changes characteristics but is otherwise the same permanent. Spells and abilities that were targeting that permanent and Auras and Equipment that were attached to that permanent aren't affected unless the new characteristics of the object change the legality of those targets or attachments.

Turning a permanent face up or face down doesn't change whether that permanent is tapped or untapped.

If a face-down permanent leaves the battlefield, you must reveal it. You must also reveal all face-down spells and permanents you control if you leave the game or the game end.

You must ensure that your face-down spells and permanents can be easily differentiated from each other. You're not allowed to mix up the cards that represent them on the battlefield to confuse other players. The order in which they entered the battlefield should remain clear, as well as what ability caused them to be face down. (This includes morph, manifest, disguise, cloak, and a few other effects that turn cards face down.) Common methods for doing this include using markers or dice, or simply placing them in order on the battlefield.

If something tries to turn a face-down instant or sorcery card on the battlefield face up, reveal that card to show all players it's an instant or sorcery card. The permanent remains on the battlefield face down. Abilities that trigger when a permanent turns face up won't trigger, because even though you revealed the card, it never turned face up.

0029_MTGMH3_Main: Guide of Souls

Guide of Souls

{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

1/2

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 1 life and get {E} (an energy counter).

Whenever you attack, you may pay {E}{E}{E}. When you do, put two +1/+1 counters and a flying counter on target attacking creature. It becomes an Angel in addition to its other types.

You don't choose a target for Guide of Souls's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {E}{E}{E} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

The type-changing effect of the reflexive triggered ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step or when Guide of Souls leaves the battlefield.

0063_MTGMH3_Main: Harbinger of the Seas

Harbinger of the Seas

{1}{U}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Wizard

2/2

Nonbasic lands are Islands.

If a nonbasic land has an ability that triggers "when" it enters the battlefield, it will lose that ability before it can trigger.

If a nonbasic land has an ability that causes it to enter the battlefield tapped, it will lose that ability before it can apply. The same is also true of any other abilities that modify how a land enters the battlefield or apply "as" a land enters the battlefield, such as that of Vesuva or Cavern of Souls.

Nonbasic lands lose any other land types and abilities they had. They gain the land type Island and gain the ability "{T}: Add {U}."

Harbinger of the Seas doesn't affect names or supertypes. It won't turn any land into a basic land or remove the legendary supertype from a legendary land, and the lands won't be named "Island."

If Harbinger of the Seas loses its abilities, it continues to turn nonbasic lands into Islands. This is because effects that change subtypes are applied before considering effects that remove abilities, regardless of the order in which those effects started.

0008_MTGMH3_Main: Herigast, Erupting Nullkite

Herigast, Erupting Nullkite

{9}

Legendary Creature — Eldrazi Dragon

6/6

Emerge {6}{R}{R} (You may cast this spell by sacrificing a creature and paying the emerge cost reduced by that creature's mana value.)

When you cast this spell, you may exile your hand. If you do, draw three cards.

Flying

Each creature spell you cast has emerge. The emerge cost is equal to its mana cost.

If you sacrifice a creature with {X} in its mana cost, that X is 0.

A creature's mana value is determined solely by the mana symbols printed in its upper right corner (unless that creature is the back face of a double-faced card, is a melded permanent, or is copying something else; see below). If the mana cost includes {X}, X is 0. If it's a single-faced card with no mana symbols in its upper right corner (because it's an animated land, for example), its mana value is 0. Ignore any alternative costs or additional costs (such as kicker) that were paid as the creature was cast.

Colored mana components of emerge costs can't be reduced with emerge.

You may sacrifice a creature with a mana value of 0, such as a token creature that's not a copy of another permanent, to cast a spell for its emerge cost. You'll just pay the full emerge cost with no reduction.

You may sacrifice a creature with mana value greater than or equal to the emerge cost. If you do, you'll pay only the colored mana component of the emerge cost.

The mana value of the back face of a double-faced card is the mana value of its front face. The mana value of a melded permanent is the sum of the mana values of its front faces. A creature that's a copy of either has a mana value of 0.

The mana value of a creature spell with emerge isn't affected by whether its emerge cost is paid. For example, if you cast Herigast for its emerge cost and sacrifice a creature whose mana value is 3, Herigast's mana value remains 9.

The creature chosen to be sacrificed is still on the battlefield up through the time that you activate mana abilities. Its abilities may affect the spell's cost, be activated to generate mana, and so on. However, if it has an ability that triggers when a spell is cast, it will have been sacrificed before that ability can trigger.

Once you begin to cast a spell with emerge, no player may take actions until you're done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the permanent you wish to sacrifice.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than paying its mana cost", such as an emerge cost, you can't choose to cast it for any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast it.

Herigast's triggered ability will resolve before Herigast does. If Herigast is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to its triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

You may choose to exile your hand even if you have no cards in hand. If you do, you'll still draw three cards.

If a spell has more than one emerge cost, you may choose to pay it for any one of those emerge costs.

Once you begin to cast a spell using an emerge ability granted by Herigast, losing control of Herigast won't affect it. You can finish casting it as normal. For example, you can choose to sacrifice Herigast as you choose to pay a creature spell's emerge cost from an emerge ability granted by Herigast itself.

0064_MTGMH3_Main: Hope-Ender Coatl

Hope-Ender Coatl

{2}{U}

Creature — Eldrazi Snake

2/2

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Flash

When you cast this spell, counter target spell an opponent controls unless they pay {1}.

Flying

Hope-Ender Coatl's triggered ability will resolve before Hope-Ender Coatl does. If Hope-Ender Coatl is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0188_MTGMH3_Main: Horrid Shadowspinner

Horrid Shadowspinner

{1}{U}{B}

Creature — Horror

2/3

Lifelink

Whenever Horrid Shadowspinner attacks, you may draw cards equal to its power. If you do, discard that many cards.

The number of cards you discard is equal to Horrid Shadowspinner's power at the time you chose to draw cards, even if another effect changed the number of cards you drew or in the unusual case where Horrid Shadowspinner's power has changed since you chose to draw cards.

0157_MTGMH3_Main: Horrific Assault

Horrific Assault

{G}

Sorcery

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature or planeswalker you don't control. If you control an Eldrazi, you gain 3 life.

If either target is an illegal target as Horrific Assault tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage. As long as either target is still legal and you control an Eldrazi, you'll still gain 3 life.

0158_MTGMH3_Main: The Hunger Tide Rises

The Hunger Tide Rises

{2}{G}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I, II, III — Create a 1/1 black and green Insect creature token.

IV — Sacrifice any number of creatures. Search your library and/or graveyard for a creature card with mana value less than or equal to the number of creatures sacrificed this way and put it onto the battlefield. If you search your library this way, shuffle.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0159_MTGMH3_Main: Hydra Trainer

Hydra Trainer

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Warrior

1/1

You may exert Hydra Trainer as it attacks. When you do, target creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of counters on permanents you control. (An exerted creature won't untap during your next untap step.)

{2}{G}: Adapt 2. (If this creature has no +1/+1 counters on it, put two +1/+1 counters on it.)

If an exerted permanent is already untapped during your next untap step (most likely because an effect untapped it), exert's effect preventing it from untapping expires without having done anything.

If you gain control of another player's permanent until end of turn and exert it, and then that player regains control of it, it will untap during that player's untap step.

You can exert Hydra Trainer as you declare it as an attacking creature. You can't do so later in combat, and creatures put onto the battlefield attacking can't be exerted. Any abilities that trigger on exerting an attacking creature will resolve before blockers are declared.

You don't choose a target for Hydra Trainer's first ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you exert Hydra Trainer this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

The value of X is determined only once, as the reflexive triggered ability resolves.

0240a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Hydroelectric Specimen

Hydroelectric Specimen

{2}{U}

Creature — Weird

1/4

Flash

When Hydroelectric Specimen enters the battlefield, you may change the target of target instant or sorcery spell with a single target to Hydroelectric Specimen.

//

Hydroelectric Laboratory

Land

As Hydroelectric Laboratory enters the battlefield, you may pay 3 life. If you don't, it enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {U}.

The spell's target is changed to Hydroelectric Specimen only if Hydroelectric Specimen is a legal target for that spell.

If a spell has multiple targets, you can't target it with Hydroelectric Specimen's ability, even if only one of those targets is a creature or all but one of those targets have become illegal.

If a spell has multiple targets but it's targeting the same creature with all of them (such as Seeds of Strength targeting the same creature three times) you can target that spell with Hydroelectric Specimen's ability. In that case, you change all of those targets to Hydroelectric Specimen.

0210_MTGMH3_Main: Idol of False Gods

Idol of False Gods

{2}

Kindred Artifact — Eldrazi

{1}{C}, {T}: Create a 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature token with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

Whenever another Eldrazi you control dies, put a +1/+1 counter on Idol of False Gods.

As long as Idol of False Gods has eight or more +1/+1 counters on it, it's a 0/0 creature in addition to its other types and it has annihilator 2.

Idol of False Gods's second ability will trigger whenever another Eldrazi you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, even if that Eldrazi isn't a creature.

If Idol of False Gods loses its abilities, the type-changing effect of its last ability will continue to apply to it. This is because effects that change an object's types are always applied before effects that remove abilities. In that case, if it has eight or more +1/+1 counters on it, it will be an Eldrazi kindred artifact creature. This is true even if it somehow gained its eighth +1/+1 counter after losing its abilities. If Idol of False Gods loses its abilities before gaining its eighth +1/+1 counter, it will have annihilator 2; otherwise, it won't.

In the rare case where enough -1/-1 counters are placed on Idol of False Gods to reduce its toughness to 0 or less while it's a creature because of the effect of its last ability, Idol of False Gods will be put into its owner's graveyard when state-based actions are performed. Effects that care about the number and types of counters that were on Idol of False Gods when it died will see both the +1/+1 and -1/-1 counters, and any effects that trigger "whenever a modified creature dies" will still trigger.

0189_MTGMH3_Main: Imskir Iron-Eater

Imskir Iron-Eater

{6}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Demon

5/5

Affinity for artifacts (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each artifact you control.)

When Imskir Iron-Eater enters the battlefield, you draw X cards and you lose X life, where X is half the number of artifacts you control, rounded down.

{3}{R}, Sacrifice an artifact: Imskir deals damage equal to the sacrificed artifact's mana value to any target.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Imskir Iron-Eater's triggered ability resolves.

Use the mana value of the sacrificed artifact as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

If an artifact on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0031_MTGMH3_Main: Indebted Spirit

Indebted Spirit

{W}

Enchantment Creature — Spirit

1/1

Bestow {2}{W} (If you cast this card for its bestow cost, it's an Aura spell with enchant creature. It becomes a creature again if it's not attached.)

Afterlife 1 (When this permanent is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, create a 1/1 white and black Spirit creature token with flying.)

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has afterlife 1.

Because blockers are chosen all at once, you can't block with a creature with afterlife, wait for it to die, then block with the resulting Spirit tokens.

If Indebted Spirit is put into a graveyard from the battlefield while it's an Aura, its afterlife ability will still trigger.

If a bestowed Indebted Spirit and the creature it's attached to are put into a graveyard from the battlefield at the same time, each of their afterlife abilities will trigger.

0125_MTGMH3_Main: Infernal Captor

Infernal Captor

{3}{R}

Creature — Devil Rogue

3/3

Exploit (When this creature enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice a creature.)

When Infernal Captor exploits a creature, gain control of target artifact or creature until end of turn. Untap that permanent. It gains haste until end of turn.

A creature with exploit "exploits a creature" when the controller of the exploit ability sacrifices a creature as that ability resolves.

You choose whether to sacrifice a creature and which creature to sacrifice as the exploit ability resolves.

You can sacrifice the creature with exploit if it's still on the battlefield. This will cause its other ability to trigger.

If the creature with exploit isn't on the battlefield as the exploit ability resolves, you won't get any bonus from the creature with exploit, even if you sacrifice a creature. Because the creature with exploit isn't on the battlefield, its other triggered ability won't trigger.

You can't sacrifice more than one creature to any one exploit ability.

You can target an artifact or creature you already control (including Infernal Captor) with Infernal Captor's last ability just to untap that permanent and give it haste.

0126_MTGMH3_Main: Inventor's Axe

Inventor's Axe

{R}

Artifact — Equipment

Flash

When Inventor's Axe enters the battlefield, you get {E}{E} (two energy counters).

When Inventor's Axe enters the battlefield, attach it to target creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +2/+0.

Equip—Pay {E}{E}.

Inventor's Axe doesn't enter the battlefield attached to a creature. Instead, Inventor's Axe enters the battlefield and then its triggered ability attaches it to a creature. You may cast Inventor's Axe even if you don't control any creatures.

If the target creature becomes an illegal target, Inventor's Axe remains on the battlefield unattached.

0190_MTGMH3_Main: Invert Polarity

Invert Polarity

{U}{U}{R}

Instant

Choose target spell, then flip a coin. If you win the flip, gain control of that spell and you may choose new targets for it. If you lose the flip, counter that spell.

You don't make any decisions about new targets for the spell until you win the flip.

If you choose new targets for the target spell, the new targets must be legal.

If the target spell has a variable number of targets, you can't change how many targets it has.

If the target spell has damage divided as it was cast, the division can't be changed although the targets receiving that damage still can. The same is true of spells that distribute counters.

0009_MTGMH3_Main: It That Heralds the End

It That Heralds the End

{1}{C}

Creature — Eldrazi Drone

2/2

Colorless spells you cast with mana value 7 or greater cost {1} less to cast.

Other colorless creatures you control get +1/+1.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of It That Heralds the End). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

0191_MTGMH3_Main: Izzet Generatorium

Izzet Generatorium

{U}{R}

Artifact

If you would get one or more {E} (energy counters), you get that many plus one {E} instead.

{T}: Draw a card. Activate only if you've paid or lost four or more {E} this turn.

If you control two Izzet Generatoriums (Generatoria?), the number of {E} you get is the original number plus two. Three Izzet Generatoriums adds three to the original number, and so on.

0033_MTGMH3_Main: Jolted Awake

Jolted Awake

{W}

Sorcery

Choose up to one target artifact or creature card in your graveyard. You get {E}{E} (two energy counters). Then you may pay an amount of {E} equal to that card's mana value. If you do, return it from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Cycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0010_MTGMH3_Main: Kozilek, the Broken Reality

Kozilek, the Broken Reality

{9}

Legendary Creature — Eldrazi

9/9

When you cast this spell, up to two target players each manifest two cards from their hands. For each card manifested this way, you draw a card. (To manifest a card, put it onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Other colorless creatures you control get +3/+2.

Kozilek, the Broken Reality's triggered ability will resolve before Kozilek does. If Kozilek is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

If a targeted player has only one card in hand as Kozilek's triggered ability resolves, they manifest that card.

To manifest a card, put it onto the battlefield face down. It becomes a 2/2 face-down creature card with no name, mana cost, or creature types. It's colorless and has a mana value of 0. Other effects that apply to the permanent can still grant it any characteristics it doesn't have or change the characteristics it does have.

Any time you have priority, you may turn a manifested creature face up by revealing that it's a creature card (ignoring any copy effects or type-changing effects that might be applying to it) and paying its mana cost. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

If a manifested creature would have morph or disguise if it were face up, you may also turn it face up by paying its morph cost or disguise cost.

Unlike a face-down creature that was cast using a morph or disguise ability, a manifested creature may still be turned face up after it loses its abilities if it's a creature card.

If a double-faced card is manifested, it will be put onto the battlefield face down. While face down, it can't transform. If the front face of the card is a creature card, you can turn it face up by paying its mana cost. If you do, its front face will be up.

Because the permanent is on the battlefield both before and after it's turned face up, turning a permanent face up doesn't cause any enters-the-battlefield abilities to trigger.

Because face-down creatures don't have a name, they can't have the same name as any other creature, even another face-down creature.

A permanent that turns face up or face down changes characteristics but is otherwise the same permanent. Spells and abilities that were targeting that permanent and Auras and Equipment that were attached to that permanent aren't affected unless the new characteristics of the object change the legality of those targets or attachments.

Turning a permanent face up or face down doesn't change whether that permanent is tapped or untapped.

If a face-down permanent leaves the battlefield, you must reveal it. You must also reveal all face-down spells and permanents you control if you leave the game or the game end.

You must ensure that your face-down spells and permanents can be easily differentiated from each other. You're not allowed to mix up the cards that represent them on the battlefield to confuse other players. The order in which they entered the battlefield should remain clear, as well as what ability caused them to be face down. (This includes morph, manifest, disguise, cloak, and a few other effects that turn cards face down.) Common methods for doing this include using markers or dice, or simply placing them in order on the battlefield.

If something tries to turn a face-down instant or sorcery card on the battlefield face up, reveal that card to show all players it's an instant or sorcery card. The permanent remains on the battlefield face down. Abilities that trigger when a permanent turns face up won't trigger, because even though you revealed the card, it never turned face up.

0011_MTGMH3_Main: Kozilek's Command

Kozilek's Command

{X}{C}{C}

Kindred Instant — Eldrazi

Choose two —

• Target player creates X 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature tokens with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

• Target player scries X, then draws a card.

• Exile target creature with mana value X or less.

• Exile up to X target cards from graveyards.

If all of Kozilek's Command's targets are illegal as it tries to resolve, it will do nothing. If at least one target is still legal, it will resolve and do as much as it can.

If a creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0065_MTGMH3_Main: Kozilek's Unsealing

Kozilek's Unsealing

{2}{U}

Enchantment

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Whenever you cast a creature spell with mana value 4, 5, or 6, create two 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature tokens with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

Whenever you cast a creature spell with mana value 7 or greater, draw three cards.

Kozilek's Unsealing's triggered abilities trigger before the spell that causes it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

If you cast a creature spell with {X} in its mana cost, use the value of X that was chosen when it was cast to determine its mana value.

0192_MTGMH3_Main: Kudo, King Among Bears

Kudo, King Among Bears

{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Bear

2/2

Other creatures have base power and toughness 2/2 and are Bears in addition to their other types.

Kudo, King Among Bears's ability overwrites any effects that set a creature's power and toughness. Any existing effects or counters that raise, lower, or switch a creature's power and/or toughness continue to apply to the creature's newly set power and toughness. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Kudo enters the battlefield will overwrite this effect.

If an effect causes a noncreature permanent to become a creature and sets its power and toughness as it does so, that creature will have that power and toughness; it won't be 2/2. Notably, crewing a Vehicle does not set its power and toughness, so a Vehicle will be a 2/2 creature once crewed.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to creatures may become lethal if Kudo enters or leaves the battlefield during that turn.

0255a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Legion Leadership

Legion Leadership

{1}{R/W}

Instant

Until end of turn, double target creature's power and it gains first strike.

//

Legion Stronghold

Land

Legion Stronghold enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {R} or {W}.

To double a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+0, where X is that creature's power when Legion Leadership resolves.

0160_MTGMH3_Main: Lion Umbra

Lion Umbra

{G}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant modified creature (Equipment, Auras its controller controls, and counters are modifications.)

Enchanted creature gets +3/+3 and has vigilance and reach.

Umbra armor (If enchanted creature would be destroyed, instead remove all damage from it and destroy this Aura.)

Lion Umbra can't become attached to a creature unless that creature is already modified.

If a Lion Umbra you control is attached to a creature you control, that creature will continue to be a "modified creature" as long as Lion Umbra stays attached to it, regardless of whether it has any other Auras you control or Equipment attached to it or whether it has counters on it. However, if a Lion Umbra you control is attached to a creature you don't control and that creature has no Auras controlled by that creature's controller attached to it, no Equipment attached to it, and no counters on it, Lion Umbra will be put into its owner's graveyard due to being attached to an illegal object the next time state-based actions are performed.

0034_MTGMH3_Main: Mandibular Kite

Mandibular Kite

{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Living weapon (When this Equipment enters the battlefield, create a 0/0 black Phyrexian Germ creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has flying.

Equip {3}{W}

The Phyrexian Germ token enters the battlefield as a 0/0 creature and the Equipment becomes attached to it before state-based actions would cause the token to die. Abilities that trigger as the token enters the battlefield see that a 0/0 creature entered the battlefield.

Like other Equipment, each Equipment with living weapon has an equip cost. You can pay this cost to attach an Equipment to another creature you control. Once the Phyrexian Germ token is no longer equipped, it will be put into your graveyard and subsequently cease to exist, unless another effect raises its toughness above 0.

If the Phyrexian Germ token is destroyed, the Equipment remains on the battlefield as with any other Equipment.

If the living weapon trigger causes two Phyrexian Germs to be created (due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), the Equipment becomes attached to one of them. The other will be put into your graveyard and subsequently cease to exist, unless another effect raises its toughness above 0.

0100_MTGMH3_Main: Marionette Apprentice

Marionette Apprentice

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Artificer

1/2

Fabricate 1 (When this creature enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on it or create a 1/1 colorless Servo artifact creature token.)

Whenever another creature or artifact you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, each opponent loses 1 life.

You choose whether to put a +1/+1 counter on the creature or create a Servo token as the fabricate ability is resolving. No player may take actions between the time you choose and the time that a counter is added or a token is created.

Fabricate doesn't cause the creature with the ability to enter the battlefield with +1/+1 counters already on it. For example, Marionette Apprentice will enter the battlefield as a 1/2 creature, then its fabricate ability goes on the stack. Players may take actions (such as casting instants) while the ability is waiting to resolve.

If you can't put a +1/+1 counter on the creature for any reason as fabricate resolves (for instance, if it's no longer on the battlefield), you just create a Servo token.

0035_MTGMH3_Main: Metastatic Evangel

Metastatic Evangel

{1}{W}

Creature — Phyrexian Human Cleric

3/1

Whenever another nontoken creature enters the battlefield under your control, proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0101_MTGMH3_Main: Mindless Conscription

Mindless Conscription

{2}{B}

Enchantment

When Mindless Conscription enters the battlefield and whenever you draw your third card each turn, amass Zombies 3. (Put three +1/+1 counters on an Army you control. It's also a Zombie. If you don't control an Army, create a 0/0 black Zombie Army creature token first.)

In the rare case that you control multiple Army creatures (perhaps because you played a creature with changeling) while you amass Zombies, you choose which of your Army creatures to put the +1/+1 counters on. If that creature isn't a Zombie, it becomes a Zombie in addition to its other types.

If you don't control an Army, the Zombie Army token that you create enters the battlefield as a 0/0 creature. Any abilities that trigger when a creature with a certain power enters the battlefield, such as that of Mentor of the Meek, will see the token enter as a 0/0 creature before it gets +1/+1 counters.

0127_MTGMH3_Main: Mogg Mob

Mogg Mob

{R}{R}{R}

Creature — Goblin

3/3

Sacrifice Mogg Mob: It deals 3 damage divided as you choose among one, two, or three targets.

You choose how many targets Mogg Mob's ability has and how the damage is divided as you activate the ability. Each target must receive at least 1 damage.

If some of the targets are illegal as Mogg Mob's activated ability tries to resolve, the original division of damage still applies and the damage that would have been dealt to the illegal targets is lost. It won't be dealt instead to a legal target.

0128_MTGMH3_Main: Molten Gatekeeper

Molten Gatekeeper

{2}{R}

Artifact Creature — Golem

2/3

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, Molten Gatekeeper deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Unearth {R} ({R}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

If you activate a card's unearth ability but that card is removed from your graveyard before the ability resolves, that unearth ability will do nothing as it resolves.

Activating a card's unearth ability isn't the same as casting that card. The unearth ability is put on the stack, but the card is not. Spells and abilities that interact with activated abilities will interact with unearth, but spells and abilities that interact with spells (such as Flare of Denial) will not.

At the beginning of the next end step, a permanent returned to the battlefield with unearth is exiled. This is a delayed triggered ability, and it can be countered by effects that counter triggered abilities. If the ability is countered, the permanent will stay on the battlefield and the delayed triggered ability won't trigger again. However, the replacement effect will still exile the permanent if it eventually leaves the battlefield.

Unearth grants haste to the permanent that's returned to the battlefield (even if it's not a creature card). However, neither of the "exile" abilities is granted to that permanent. If that permanent loses all its abilities, it will still be exiled at the beginning of the next end step, and if it would leave the battlefield, it is still exiled instead.

If a permanent returned to the battlefield with unearth would leave the battlefield for any reason, it's exiled instead—unless the spell or ability that's causing the permanent to leave the battlefield is actually trying to exile it! In that case, it succeeds at exiling it. If that spell or ability later returns the card to the battlefield (as Static Prison might, for example), the permanent card will return to the battlefield as a new object with no relation to its previous existence. The unearth effects will no longer apply to it.

0162_MTGMH3_Main: Monstrous Vortex

Monstrous Vortex

{3}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast a creature spell with power 5 or greater, discover X, where X is that spell's mana value. (Exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card with that mana value or less. Cast it without paying its mana cost or put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom in a random order.)

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

When you discover, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether you cast the exiled card or put it into your hand.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast it.

If the discovered card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you can't cast the discovered card (perhaps because there are no legal targets for the spell), you'll put it into your hand.

Some spells and abilities that cause you to discover may require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and you won't discover.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If discover allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half (as long as its mana value is less than or equal to the effect's discover value) but not both halves.

If you discover an adventurer card, split card, or modal double-faced card, you might be able to cast that card with either set of characteristics depending on the effect's discover value. For example, if you discover 4 and reveal Galvanic Giant (an adventurer card from Wilds of Eldraine™ with a mana value of 4), you could cast Galvanic Giant, but not Storm Reading (its Adventure, which has a mana value of 7). If you discover 7 and reveal Galvanic Giant, you could cast either Galvanic Giant or Storm Reading.

0222_MTGMH3_Main: Monumental Henge

Monumental Henge

Land

Monumental Henge enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a Plains.

{T}: Add {W}.

{2}{W}{W}, {T}: Look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal a historic card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

You must already control a Plains as Monumental Henge enters the battlefield for it to enter untapped. If it enters the battlefield at the same time as a Plains when you control no other Plains, it will enter tapped.

0036_MTGMH3_Main: Muster the Departed

Muster the Departed

{2}{W}

Enchantment

When Muster the Departed enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.

Morbid — At the beginning of your end step, if a creature died this turn, populate. (Create a token that's a copy of a creature token you control.)

Muster the Departed doesn't need to have been on the battlefield when the creature died. For example, if a creature dies during combat on your turn and you cast Muster the Departed during your second main phase, its last ability will trigger at the beginning of your end step.

Muster the Departed's last ability will trigger only once during your end step, no matter how many creatures died under your control this turn. However, if no creatures have died under your control so far this turn as your end step begins, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to cause a creature to die under your control during the end step in time to have the ability trigger.

If you control no creature tokens when you populate, nothing will happen.

The new creature token copies the characteristics of the original token as stated by the effect that created the original token.

The new token doesn't copy whether the original token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, color, and so on.

Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the new token will work.

0193_MTGMH3_Main: Nadu, Winged Wisdom

Nadu, Winged Wisdom

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bird Wizard

3/4

Flying

Creatures you control have "Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability, reveal the top card of your library. If it's a land card, put it onto the battlefield. Otherwise, put it into your hand. This ability triggers only twice each turn."

Nadu, Winged Wisdom's last ability grants a triggered ability to itself as well as other creatures you control.

The ability that Nadu grants to each creature you control functions independently for each creature. Specifically, the ability can trigger twice each turn for each creature you control, not just twice total.

If Nadu leaves the battlefield while one or more triggered abilities generated by the ability it grants are still on the stack, those abilities will still resolve as normal.

If Nadu somehow enters the battlefield while a spell or ability that targets a creature you control is on the stack, the ability granted by Nadu won't trigger since that creature didn't have that ability when it became the target of that spell or ability.

If you somehow control more than one Nadu, each permanent you control will have that many instances of the granted ability. These abilities are not redundant. For example, if you control two Nadus and one becomes the target of a spell or ability, each of its granted abilities will trigger. If that same Nadu becomes the target of a spell or ability again later in the turn, each of its granted abilities will trigger again, as each of them have triggered only once so far this turn.

If Nadu leaves the battlefield and returns to the battlefield in the same turn, or if Nadu leaves and another Nadu appears, the triggered ability granted by the new one is different than the triggered ability granted by the old one. The one granted by the new Nadu may trigger twice for each creature you control, even if the ability granted by the old Nadu already triggered twice for those creatures that turn. (Note that creatures you control won't have the ability granted by the old one anymore, and if you control multiple Nadus, you won't have the opportunity to take actions before the "legend rule" gets you down to one Nadu.)

0194_MTGMH3_Main: The Necrobloom

The Necrobloom

{1}{W}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Plant

2/7

Landfall — Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, create a 0/1 green Plant creature token. If you control seven or more lands with different names, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token instead.

Land cards in your graveyard have dredge 2. (You may return a land card from your graveyard to your hand and mill two cards instead of drawing a card.)

If you control multiple lands with the same name, only one of those lands will count toward the seven or more required to create a Zombie. For example, if you control four lands named Forest, two named Plains, and one named Swamp, you control three lands with different names.

If multiple lands enter the battlefield under your control simultaneously, all of those lands are counted. For example, if you sacrifice seven lands while resolving Scapeshift and search your library for seven lands with different names, you'll create seven Zombie tokens.

If an effect puts a card into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," you're not drawing a card. Dredge can't replace this event.

Dredge can replace any card draw, not just the one during your draw step. One card draw can't be replaced by multiple dredge abilities.

You can't attempt to use a dredge ability if you don't have enough cards in your library.

Once you've announced that you're applying a card's dredge ability to replace a draw, players can't take any action until you've put that card into your hand and put the top cards of your library into your graveyard.

If you're drawing multiple cards, each draw is performed one at a time. For example, if you're instructed to draw two cards and you replace the first draw with a dredge ability, another card with a dredge ability (including one that was put into your graveyard by the first dredge ability) may be used to replace the second draw.

0102_MTGMH3_Main: Necrodominance

Necrodominance

{B}{B}{B}

Legendary Enchantment

Skip your draw step.

At the beginning of your end step, you may pay any amount of life. If you do, draw that many cards.

Your maximum hand size is five.

If a card or token would be put into your graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

If a player has more cards in their hand than their maximum hand size during the cleanup step of that player's turn, that player discards until they have that many cards. A player's maximum hand size isn't checked at any time other than their own cleanup step.

If multiple effects modify your hand size, apply them in timestamp order. For example, if you put Necrodominance onto the battlefield and then put Spellbook (an artifact that says you have no maximum hand size) onto the battlefield, you would have no maximum hand size. However, if those permanents entered the battlefield in the opposite order, your maximum hand size would be five.

While Necrodominance is on the battlefield under your control, abilities that trigger whenever a permanent you own is put into your graveyard from the battlefield (for example, "When this creature dies…") won't trigger because cards and tokens are never put into your graveyard.

If a Necrodominance you control is destroyed by a spell you own, Necrodominance will be exiled and then the spell will be put into your graveyard.

If you discard a card while you control Necrodominance, abilities that function when a card is discarded (such as madness) still work, even though that card never reaches your graveyard. In addition, spells or abilities that check the characteristics of a discarded card (such as connive) can find that card in exile.

0103_MTGMH3_Main: Nethergoyf

Nethergoyf

{B}

Creature — Lhurgoyf

*/1+*

Nethergoyf's power is equal to the number of card types among cards in your graveyard and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.

Escape—{2}{B}, Exile any number of other cards from your graveyard with four or more card types among them. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

The ability that defines Nethergoyf's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Nethergoyf's first ability counts card types, not cards. If the only card in your graveyard is a single artifact creature card, Nethergoyf will be a 2/3. If your graveyard consists of ten artifact cards and ten creature cards, Nethergoyf will still be a 2/3.

Card types that can appear on cards in a graveyard are artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Lhurgoyf, Forest, and Siege are subtypes, not card types.

Escape's permission doesn't change when you may cast the spell from your graveyard.

If you cast a spell with its escape permission, you can't choose to apply any other alternative costs or to cast it without paying its mana cost. If it has any additional costs, you must pay those.

Once you begin casting a spell with escape, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you're done casting the spell.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an escape cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was and no matter whether an alternative cost was paid.

After an escaped spell resolves, it returns to its owner's graveyard if it's not a permanent spell. If it is a permanent spell, it enters the battlefield and will return to its owner's graveyard if it dies later. It can escape again.

If a card has multiple abilities giving you permission to cast it, such as two escape abilities or an escape ability and a flashback ability, you choose which one to apply. The others have no effect.

If a card with escape is put into your graveyard during your turn, you'll be able to cast it right away if it's legal to do so, before an opponent can take any actions.

0013_MTGMH3_Main: Nulldrifter

Nulldrifter

{7}

Creature — Eldrazi Elemental

4/4

When you cast this spell, draw two cards.

Flying

Annihilator 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, defending player sacrifices a permanent.)

Evoke {2}{U} (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters the battlefield.)

Nulldrifter's first triggered ability will resolve before Nulldrifter does. If Nulldrifter is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0037_MTGMH3_Main: Nyxborn Unicorn

Nyxborn Unicorn

{1}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Unicorn

2/2

Bestow {3}{W} (If you cast this card for its bestow cost, it's an Aura spell with enchant creature. It becomes a creature again if it's not attached.)

Mentor (Whenever this creature attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on target attacking creature with lesser power.)

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2 and has mentor.

Mentor compares the power of the creature with mentor with that of the target creature at two different times: once as the triggered ability is put onto the stack, and once as the triggered ability resolves. If you wish to raise a creature's power so its mentor ability can target a bigger creature, the last chance you have to do so is during the beginning of combat step.

If the target creature's power is no longer less than the attacking creature's power as the ability resolves, mentor doesn't add a +1/+1 counter. For example, if two 3/3 creatures with mentor attack and both mentor triggers target the same 2/2 creature, the first to resolve puts a +1/+1 counter on it and the second does nothing.

If the creature with mentor leaves the battlefield with the mentor ability on the stack, use its power as that creature last existed on the battlefield to determine whether the target creature has lesser power.

0195_MTGMH3_Main: Obstinate Gargoyle

Obstinate Gargoyle

{1}{W}{B}

Artifact Creature — Gargoyle

2/2

Obstinate Gargoyle has flying as long as it's modified. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

Persist (When this creature dies, if it had no -1/-1 counters on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a -1/-1 counter on it.)

Once Obstinate Gargoyle has been blocked, causing it to gain flying by modifying it won't cause it to stop being blocked.

If a card with persist is removed from the graveyard after it dies but before the triggered ability resolves, it won't be returned to the battlefield.

If a creature has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, state-based actions remove the same number of each so that it has only one kind of those counters on it. A creature's persist ability can bring it back again if its -1/-1 counters are removed this way.

If a creature with persist that has +1/+1 counters on it receives enough -1/-1 counters to cause it to be destroyed by lethal damage or put into its owner's graveyard for having 0 or less toughness, persist won't trigger and the card won't return to the battlefield. That's because persist checks the creature as it last existed on the battlefield, and it still had -1/-1 counters on it at that point.

0038_MTGMH3_Main: Ocelot Pride

Ocelot Pride

{W}

Creature — Cat

1/1

First strike, lifelink

Ascend (If you control ten or more permanents, you get the city's blessing for the rest of the game.)

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, create a 1/1 white Cat creature token. Then if you have the city's blessing, for each token you control that entered the battlefield this turn, create a token that's a copy of it.

Once you have the city's blessing, you have it for the rest of the game, even if you lose control of some or all your permanents. The city's blessing isn't a permanent itself and can't be removed by any effect.

A permanent is any object on the battlefield, including tokens and lands. Spells and emblems aren't permanents.

If you control ten permanents but don't control a permanent or resolving spell with ascend, you don't get the city's blessing. For example, if you control ten permanents, lose control of two, then cast Ocelot Pride, you won't have the city's blessing.

If your tenth permanent enters the battlefield and then a permanent leaves the battlefield immediately afterwards (most likely due to the "legend rule" or due to being a creature with 0 toughness), you get the city's blessing before it leaves the battlefield.

Ascend on a permanent isn't a triggered ability and doesn't use the stack. Players can respond to a spell that will give you your tenth permanent, but they can't respond to you getting the city's blessing once you control that tenth permanent. This means that if your tenth permanent is a land you play, players can't respond before you get the city's blessing.

Ocelot Pride doesn't need to have been on the battlefield when you gained life. For example, if a creature with lifelink deals combat damage on your turn and you cast Ocelot Pride during your second main phase, its last ability will trigger at the beginning of your end step.

If the creature token created by Ocelot Pride's last ability is your tenth permanent, you'll get the city's blessing before the ability would check to see if you have the city's blessing.

Ocelot Pride's last ability doesn't target any of the tokens.

Each of the token copies you create copies the original characteristics of the token it's copying as stated by the effect that created that token. The newly created token doesn't copy whether the original token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it, whether it has any Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the original token is copying something else, the token copy you create will use the copiable values of the original token. In most cases, it will be a copy of whatever the original token is copying. If it's copying a permanent or card with {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of tokens you create will trigger when they enter the battlefield. Any "As [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[This permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the tokens will also work.

0196_MTGMH3_Main: Ondu Knotmaster

Ondu Knotmaster

{2}{W}{B}

Creature — Kor Rogue

2/2

Lifelink

Whenever another modified creature you control dies, put two +1/+1 counters on Ondu Knotmaster.

////

Throw a Line

{W}{B}

Sorcery — Adventure

Distribute two +1/+1 counters among one or two target creatures. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

You choose how the counters will be distributed as you cast Throw a Line. Each target must receive at least one +1/+1 counter.

If you choose two targets for Throw a Line, and one of the creatures is an illegal target as Throw a Line tries to resolve, the original distribution of counters still applies and the counter that would have been put on the illegal target are lost.

An adventurer card is a permanent card in every zone except the stack, as well as while on the stack if not cast as an Adventure. Ignore its alternative characteristics in those cases. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Ondu Knotmaster is a white and black creature card whose mana value is 4. It can't be the target of Pinnacle Monk's last ability ("When Pinnacle Monk enters the battlefield, return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand").

When casting a spell as an Adventure, use the alternative characteristics and ignore all of the card's normal characteristics. The spell's color, mana cost, mana value, and so on are determined by only those alternative characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

If you cast an adventurer card as an Adventure, use only its alternative characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast that spell. For example, if you control Eladamri, Korvecdal ("You may cast creature spells from the top of your library") and Ondu Knotmaster is on top of your library, you can cast Ondu Knotmaster, but not Throw a Line.

If a spell is cast as an Adventure, its controller exiles it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard as it resolves. For as long as it remains exiled, that player may cast it as a permanent spell. If an Adventure spell leaves the stack in any way other than resolving (most likely by being countered or by failing to resolve because its targets have all become illegal), that card won't be exiled and the spell's controller won't be able to cast it as a permanent later.

If an adventurer card ends up in exile for any other reason than by exiling itself while resolving, it won't give you permission to cast it as a permanent spell.

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions for the permanent spell you cast from exile. Normally, you'll be able to cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If an effect copies an Adventure spell, that copy is exiled as it resolves. It ceases to exist as a state-based action; it's not possible to cast the copy as a permanent.

An effect may refer to a card, spell, or permanent that "has an Adventure." This refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an adventurer card's set of alternative characteristics, even if they're not being used and even if that card was never cast as an Adventure.

If an effect refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an Adventure, it won't find an instant or sorcery spell on the stack that's been cast as an Adventure.

If an object becomes a copy of an object that has an Adventure, the copy also has an Adventure. If it changes zones, it will either cease to exist (if it's a token) or cease to be a copy (if it's a nontoken permanent), and so you won't be able to cast it as an Adventure.

If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose the alternative Adventure name. Consider only the alternative characteristics to determine whether that is an appropriate name to choose.

Casting a card as an Adventure isn't casting it for an alternative cost. Effects that allow you to cast a spell for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost may allow you to apply those to the Adventure.

0129_MTGMH3_Main: Party Thrasher

Party Thrasher

{1}{R}

Creature — Lizard Wizard

1/4

Noncreature spells you cast from exile have convoke. (Each creature you tap while casting a noncreature spell from exile pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

At the beginning of your precombat main phase, you may discard a card. If you do, exile the top two cards of your library, then choose one of them. You may play that card this turn.

If you sacrifice Party Thrasher while casting a noncreature spell from exile (to activate a mana ability, for example), the spell won't have convoke when you pay its costs unless it has convoke some other way.

Multiple instances of convoke on a single spell are redundant.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with {T} in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

Because convoke isn't an alternative cost, it can be used in conjunction with alternative costs.

When using convoke to cast a spell with {X} in its cost, first choose the value for X. That choice, plus any cost increases or decreases, will determine the spell's total cost. Then you can tap creatures you control to help pay that cost. For example, if you cast Wrath of the Skies (a spell with mana cost {X}{W}{W}) from exile, choosing 3 as the value of X, the total cost is {3}{W}{W}. If you tap a white creature and a red creature, you'll have to pay {2}{W}.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played using Party Thrasher's second ability. For example, if the chosen exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0165_MTGMH3_Main: Path of Annihilation

Path of Annihilation

{3}{G}

Enchantment

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When Path of Annihilation enters the battlefield, create two 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature tokens with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

Eldrazi you control have "{T}: Add one mana of any color."

Whenever you cast a creature spell with mana value 7 or greater, you gain 4 life.

In the rare case where Path of Annihilation is an Eldrazi, it will grant itself the ability "{T}: Add one mana of any color."

Path of Annihilation's last ability resolves before the spell that causes it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0039_MTGMH3_Main: Pearl-Ear, Imperial Advisor

Pearl-Ear, Imperial Advisor

{1}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Fox Advisor

3/4

Lifelink

Enchantment spells you cast have affinity for Auras. (They cost {1} less to cast for each Aura you control.)

Whenever you cast an Aura spell that targets a modified permanent you control, draw a card. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

If a spell has multiple instances of affinity, each one applies. For example, if you somehow control two Pearl-Ear, Imperial Advisors and you control two Auras, each enchantment spell you cast will cost {4} less to cast.

If you put an Aura on an opponent's permanent, you still control the Aura, and it still counts for your spells that have affinity for Auras.

A creature you control that's the target of an Aura spell isn't modified unless it already has a counter on it, an Equipment attached to it, or an Aura you control attached to it.

0066_MTGMH3_Main: Petrifying Meddler

Petrifying Meddler

{4}{U}

Creature — Eldrazi

4/5

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell, tap up to one target creature and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Reach

Petrifying Meddler's triggered ability will resolve before Petrifying Meddler does. If Petrifying Meddler is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0040_MTGMH3_Main: Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd

Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dog

2/2

Flash

Whenever Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd attacks, exile up to one other target nonland permanent. At the beginning of the next end step, return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control. If it entered under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on Phelia.

The exiled card will return to the battlefield at the beginning of the end step even if Phelia is no longer on the battlefield.

If the permanent that returns to the battlefield has any abilities that trigger at the beginning of the end step, those abilities won't trigger that turn.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Phelia is a good dog.

0197_MTGMH3_Main: Phlage, Titan of Fire's Fury

Phlage, Titan of Fire's Fury

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elder Giant

6/6

When Phlage enters the battlefield, sacrifice it unless it escaped.

Whenever Phlage enters the battlefield or attacks, it deals 3 damage to any target and you gain 3 life.

Escape—{R}{R}{W}{W}, Exile five other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Phlage's first ability causes you to sacrifice it if you didn't cast it, or if it was cast using any permission other than an escape ability.

Phlage's second ability triggers when it enters the battlefield, even if it didn't escape.

Escape's permission doesn't change when you may cast the spell from your graveyard.

If you cast a spell with its escape permission, you can't choose to apply any other alternative costs or to cast it without paying its mana cost. If it has any additional costs, you must pay those.

Once you begin casting a spell with escape, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you're done casting the spell.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an escape cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was and no matter whether an alternative cost was paid.

After an escaped spell resolves, it returns to its owner's graveyard if it's not a permanent spell. If it is a permanent spell, it enters the battlefield and will return to its owner's graveyard if it dies later. It can escape again.

If a card has multiple abilities giving you permission to cast it, such as two escape abilities or an escape ability and a flashback ability, you choose which one to apply. The others have no effect.

If a card with escape is put into your graveyard during your turn, you'll be able to cast it right away if it's legal to do so, before an opponent can take any actions.

0131_MTGMH3_Main: Powerbalance

Powerbalance

{R}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, you may reveal the top card of your library. If you do, you may cast that card without paying its mana cost if the two spells have the same mana value.

If an opponent casts a spell with {X} in its mana cost, use the value of X that was chosen when it was cast to determine its mana value.

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

The mana value of a split card not on the stack or a fused split spell on the stack is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. Otherwise, while a split card is on the stack, its mana value is determined by the mana cost of the half that was chosen to be cast.

You choose whether or not to cast the exiled card as Powerbalance's triggered ability resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of that ability. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

If the revealed card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast it.

In some unusual cases, the card you reveal from the top of your library may not have the same mana value as the spell your opponent cast, but you can still cast that card because the resulting spell does have the same mana value. For example, if an opponent casts a spell with mana value 4 and you reveal Frogmyr Enforcer (a prototype card with mana cost {7} and prototype cost {3}{R}), you can cast Frogmyr Enforcer as a prototyped spell, as that spell will have a mana value of 4.

0166_MTGMH3_Main: Primal Prayers

Primal Prayers

{2}{G}{G}

Enchantment

When Primal Prayers enters the battlefield, you get {E}{E} (two energy counters).

You may cast creature spells with mana value 3 or less by paying {E} rather than paying their mana costs. If you cast a spell this way, you may cast it as though it had flash.

If a spell you cast this way has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast it.

0167_MTGMH3_Main: Propagator Drone

Propagator Drone

{1}{G}

Creature — Eldrazi Drone

2/2

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Creature tokens you control have evolve. (They have "Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if it has greater power or toughness than this token, put a +1/+1 counter on this token." They see this creature enter.)

{3}{G}: Create a 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature token with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

When comparing the stats of the two creatures for evolve, you always compare power to power and toughness to toughness.

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, check its power and toughness against the power and toughness of the creature with evolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, evolve won't trigger at all.

If evolve triggers, the stat comparison will happen again when the ability tries to resolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, the ability will do nothing. If the creature that entered the battlefield leaves the battlefield before evolve tries to resolve, use its last known power and toughness to compare the stats.

If a creature enters the battlefield with +1/+1 counters on it, consider those counters when determining if evolve will trigger. For example, a 1/1 creature that enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it will cause the evolve ability of a 2/2 creature to trigger.

If multiple creatures enter the battlefield at the same time, evolve may trigger multiple times, although the stat comparison will take place each time one of those abilities tries to resolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and two 3/3 creatures enter the battlefield, evolve will trigger twice. The first ability will resolve and put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. When the second ability tries to resolve, neither the power nor the toughness of the new creature is greater than that of the creature with evolve, so that ability does nothing.

When comparing the stats as the evolve ability resolves, it's possible that the stat that's greater changes from power to toughness or vice versa. If this happens, the ability will still resolve and you'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and a 1/3 creature enters the battlefield under your control, its toughness is greater, so evolve will trigger. In response, the 1/3 creature gets +2/-2. When the evolve trigger tries to resolve, its power is greater. You'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve.

Multiple instances of evolve trigger separately and, similar to above, the stat comparison takes place for each one independently as they try to resolve.

0041_MTGMH3_Main: Proud Pack-Rhino

Proud Pack-Rhino

{2}{W}

Creature — Rhino

3/3

When Proud Pack-Rhino enters the battlefield, choose one —

• Put a shield counter on target permanent. (If it would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

• Proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

Shield counters don't prevent players from sacrificing creatures.

Removing a shield counter when a permanent would be dealt damage or destroyed isn't the same as regenerating that permanent.

If a permanent that would be dealt damage has more than one shield counter on it, that damage is prevented and only one shield counter is removed.

If a permanent with a shield counter is dealt unpreventable damage, that damage will be dealt and a shield counter will still be removed.

A creature with a shield counter on it may still be destroyed by state-based actions if it has damage marked on it equal to its toughness or has been dealt unpreventable damage by a source with deathtouch.

"Shield" is not an ability that creatures have and shield counters are not keyword counters. If a creature with a shield counter loses its abilities, the shield counter will still protect it as normal.

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0200_MTGMH3_Main: Pyretic Rebirth

Pyretic Rebirth

{2}{B}{R}

Instant

Return target artifact or creature card from your graveyard to your hand. Pyretic Rebirth deals damage equal to that card's mana value to up to one target creature or planeswalker.

If the target card in your graveyard is an illegal target when Pyretic Rebirth tries to resolve, no damage will be dealt.

If the target creature or planeswalker is an illegal target when Pyretic Rebirth tries to resolve, you'll still return the target artifact or creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

0132_MTGMH3_Main: Ral and the Implicit Maze

Ral and the Implicit Maze

{3}{R}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Ral and the Implicit Maze deals 2 damage to each creature and planeswalker your opponents control.

II — You may discard a card. If you do, exile the top two cards of your library. You may play them until the end of your next turn.

III — Create a Spellgorger Weird token. (It's a {2}{R} 2/2 Weird creature with "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Spellgorger Weird.")

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played with Ral and the Implicit Maze's second chapter ability. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Ral and the Implicit Maze's last ability creates a token that's a copy of the card Spellgorger Weird in the Oracle card reference. Official text for Spellgorger Weird can be found using the Gatherer card database at Wizards.com.

0247a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Ral, Monsoon Mage

Ral, Monsoon Mage

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell during your turn, flip a coin. If you lose the flip, Ral, Monsoon Mage deals 1 damage to you. If you win the flip, you may exile Ral. If you do, return him to the battlefield transformed under his owner's control.

//

Ral, Leyline Prodigy

Legendary Planeswalker — Ral

2

Ral, Leyline Prodigy enters the battlefield with an additional loyalty counter on him for each instant and sorcery spell you've cast this turn.

+1: Until your next turn, instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

−2: Ral deals 2 damage divided as you choose among one or two targets. Draw a card if you control a blue permanent other than Ral.

−8: Exile the top eight cards of your library. You may cast instant and sorcery spells from among them this turn without paying their mana costs.

In some rare cases, a spell or ability may cause Ral, Monsoon Mage to transform while he's a creature (front face up) on the battlefield. If this happens, Ral, Leyline Prodigy won't have any loyalty counters on him and will subsequently be put into his owner's graveyard.

You can activate one of Ral, Leyline Prodigy's loyalty abilities the turn he enters the battlefield. However, you may do so only during one of your main phases when the stack is empty. For example, if Ral, Leyline Prodigy enters the battlefield during combat, there will be an opportunity for your opponent to remove him before you can activate one of his abilities.

You flip a coin as Ral, Monsoon Mage's triggered ability resolves. No player may take actions between seeing the result of the flip and the effects that occur based on the result of the flip.

If Ral, Monsoon Mage is exiled and returns transformed while one or more instances of his triggered ability are still on the stack, those abilities will still resolve. However, if the controller of one of those abilities wins the flip, nothing will happen since the object that ability refers to is no longer on the battlefield.

The first ability of Ral, Leyline Prodigy will count any instant and sorcery spells you've cast that turn, including ones that were countered, didn't resolve for other reasons, or are still on the stack.

You choose how many targets Ral, Leyline Prodigy's second loyalty ability has and how the damage is divided as you activate the ability. Each target must receive at least 1 damage.

If some of the targets are illegal as Ral, Leyline Prodigy's second loyalty ability tries to resolve, the original division of damage still applies and the damage that would have been dealt to the illegal targets is lost. It won't be dealt instead to a legal target. If all of the targets are illegal, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

You follow all normal timing rules for spells cast with the permission granted by Ral, Leyline Prodigy's last ability. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a sorcery, you can cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If one of the exiled cards has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast it.

0105_MTGMH3_Main: Refurbished Familiar

Refurbished Familiar

{3}{B}

Artifact Creature — Zombie Rat

2/1

Affinity for artifacts (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each artifact you control.)

Flying

When Refurbished Familiar enters the battlefield, each opponent discards a card. For each opponent who can't, you draw a card.

When Refurbished Familiar's last ability resolves, the next opponent in turn order (or, if it's an opponent's turn, that opponent) chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other opponent in turn order (if any) does the same. All chosen cards are then discarded at the same time.

0134_MTGMH3_Main: Reiterating Bolt

Reiterating Bolt

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Replicate—Pay {E}{E}{E}. (When you cast this spell, copy it for each time you paid its replicate cost. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

Reiterating Bolt deals 3 damage to target creature or planeswalker.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with replicate won't affect the copies.

0201_MTGMH3_Main: Riddle Gate Gargoyle

Riddle Gate Gargoyle

{W}{U}

Artifact Creature — Gargoyle

2/2

Flying

When Riddle Gate Gargoyle enters the battlefield, you get {E}{E}{E} (three energy counters).

Whenever you attack, you may pay {E}{E}. When you do, target creature you control gains lifelink until end of turn.

You don't choose a target for Riddle Gate Gargoyle's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {E}{E} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0202_MTGMH3_Main: Rosheen, Roaring Prophet

Rosheen, Roaring Prophet

{2}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Giant Shaman

4/4

When Rosheen, Roaring Prophet enters the battlefield, mill six cards. You may put a card with {X} in its mana cost from among them into your hand.

{T}: Reveal any number of cards with {X} in their mana cost in your hand. Add {C}{C} for each card revealed this way. Spend this mana only on costs that contain {X}.

You can spend mana generated with Rosheen's last ability on any part of a cost that contains {X}. You're not limited to spending it only on the {X} part.

You don't have to spend all of the mana generated with Rosheen's last ability on the same cost.

You can use the mana generated with Rosheen's last ability in any cost you pay that includes {X}, including the mana costs of spells, activation costs, and even costs for special actions (such as morph). Any time you pay mana, that's a cost.

A "cost that contains {X}" may be a spell's total cost, an activated ability's cost, a suspend cost, or a cost you're asked to pay as part of the resolution of a spell or ability (such as Condescend). A spell's total cost includes either its mana cost (printed in the upper right corner) or its alternative cost (such as flashback), as well as any additional costs (such as kicker). If it's something you can spend mana on, it's a cost. If that cost includes the {X} symbol in it, you can spend mana generated by Rosheen on that cost.

0068_MTGMH3_Main: Sage of the Unknowable

Sage of the Unknowable

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

0/4

{T}: Add {C}. Spend this mana only to cast a colorless spell or to activate an ability.

The mana generated by Sage of the Unknowable's activated ability can be used to activate any ability, not just abilities of colorless sources.

0108_MTGMH3_Main: Scurrilous Sentry

Scurrilous Sentry

{3}{B}

Creature — Human Knight Rogue

2/3

Menace

Whenever Scurrilous Sentry enters the battlefield or attacks, it connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Once an ability that causes a creature to connive begins to resolve, no player may take any other actions until it's done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the conniving creature after you discard a nonland card but before it receives a counter.

If no card is discarded, most likely because that player's hand is empty and an effect says they can't draw cards, the conniving creature does not receive a +1/+1 counter.

If a resolving spell or ability instructs a specific creature to connive but that creature has left the battlefield, the creature still connives. If you discard a nonland card this way, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on anything. Abilities that trigger "when [that creature] connives" will trigger.

0070_MTGMH3_Main: Shadow of the Second Sun

Shadow of the Second Sun

{4}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant player

At the beginning of enchanted player's postcombat main phase, there is an additional beginning phase after this phase. (The end step happens after the added untap, upkeep, and draw steps.)

The enchanted player's additional beginning phase will be a lot like their normal beginning phase. During the untap step, permanents will phase in or out as appropriate and they'll untap their tapped permanents. Anything they control that triggers "at the beginning of your upkeep" or similar will trigger during their upkeep step, and they'll eventually draw a card for their draw step.

The additional beginning phase all happens during the current turn. Any effects that last "until your next turn" or similar won't expire just because they'll go through an additional beginning phase.

After the additional beginning phase, the game proceeds to the ending phase (unless something has added even more phases; see below).

If multiple phases are added to the same point in your turn, the most recently created phase happens first. For example, say you are enchanted by Shadow of the Second Sun and its ability triggers during your postcombat main phase. Later during that same main phase, another effect gives you an additional combat phase after this main phase. The additional combat will happen first, followed by the additional beginning phase.

Even if the enchanted player doesn't attack with any creatures during combat, they'll still get a postcombat main phase and Shadow of the Second Sun's ability will still trigger.

If the enchanted player somehow has more than two main phases in a turn, each main phase other than the first one is a postcombat main phase, and Shadow of the Second Sun's ability triggers at the beginning of each of them.

0228_MTGMH3_Main: Shifting Woodland

Shifting Woodland

Land

Shifting Woodland enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a Forest.

{T}: Add {G}.

Delirium — {2}{G}{G}: Shifting Woodland becomes a copy of target permanent card in your graveyard until end of turn. Activate only if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

You must already control a Forest as Shifting Woodland enters the battlefield for it to enter untapped. If it enters the battlefield at the same time as a Forest when you control no other Forests, it will enter tapped.

Shifting Woodland copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into your graveyard.

Any effects that applied to Shifting Woodland before it becomes a copy of another card will continue to apply after it becomes a copy. The same is true of any counters that are on Shifting Woodland.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Because Shifting Woodland isn't entering the battlefield when it becomes a copy of a card, any "When [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[This creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied card won't apply.

0109_MTGMH3_Main: Shilgengar, Sire of Famine

Shilgengar, Sire of Famine

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elder Demon

6/6

Flying

Sacrifice another creature: Create a Blood token. If you sacrificed an Angel this way, create a number of Blood tokens equal to its toughness instead.

{W/B}{W/B}{W/B}, Sacrifice six Blood tokens: Return each creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. Those creatures are Vampires in addition to their other types.

If you sacrificed an Angel to pay the cost of Shilgengar's second ability, use the toughness of that Angel as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many Blood tokens to create.

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would go to a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0136_MTGMH3_Main: Siege Smash

Siege Smash

{1}{R}

Instant

Split second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't cast spells or activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.)

Choose one —

• Destroy target artifact.

• Target creature gets +3/+2 and gains trample until end of turn.

Players still get priority while a spell with split second is on the stack; their options are just limited to mana abilities and certain special actions.

Players may turn face-down creatures face up while a spell with split second is on the stack.

Split second doesn't stop triggered abilities from triggering, such as that of Chalice of the Void. If one does, its controller puts it on the stack and chooses targets for it, if any. Those abilities will resolve as normal.

Casting a spell with split second won't affect spells and abilities that are already on the stack.

If the resolution of a triggered ability involves casting a spell, that spell can't be cast if a spell with split second is on the stack.

After a spell with split second resolves (or otherwise leaves the stack), players may again cast spells and activate abilities before the next object on the stack resolves.

0168_MTGMH3_Main: Signature Slam

Signature Slam

{2}{G}

Instant

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control, then each modified creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don't control. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Signature Slam tries to resolve but the creature you don't control is still a legal target, each modified creature you control (which may include the target creature you control if it's still on the battlefield) will still deal damage equal to its power to the creature you don't control.

If the creature you don't control is an illegal target as Signature Slam tries to resolve but the creature you control is a legal target, you'll still put a +1/+1 counter on the target creature you control.

0241a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Sink into Stupor

Sink into Stupor

{1}{U}{U}

Instant

Return target spell or nonland permanent an opponent controls to its owner's hand.

//

Soporific Springs

Land

As Soporific Springs enters the battlefield, you may pay 3 life. If you don't, it enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {U}.

If a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it just no longer exists. This works even against a spell that can't be countered.

If a copy of a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's moved there, then it will cease to exist as a state-based action. It can't be recast.

0169_MTGMH3_Main: Six

Six

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Treefolk

2/4

Reach

Whenever Six attacks, mill three cards. You may put a land card from among them into your hand.

As long as it's your turn, nonland permanent cards in your graveyard have retrace. (You may cast permanent cards from your graveyard by discarding a land card in addition to paying their other costs.)

If a spell you cast with retrace is countered, it's put back into your graveyard. You may use the retrace ability to cast it again.

0229_MTGMH3_Main: Snow-Covered Wastes

Snow-Covered Wastes

Basic Snow Land

{T}: Add {C}.

Because Snow-Covered Wastes is a basic land, you can include as many of them as you like in your Constructed decks.

In Limited events (including Sealed Deck and Booster Draft), Snow-Covered Wastes must be in your card pool to be included in your deck. You can't add Snow-Covered Wastes to your card pool in the same way that you can add other basic lands.

Wastes is not a land type. If something asks you to name a land type, you can't choose Wastes.

Snow is a supertype, not a card type. It has no rules meaning or function by itself, but spells and abilities may refer to it.

0245a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Sorin of House Markov

Sorin of House Markov

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

1/4

Lifelink

Extort (Whenever you cast a spell, you may pay {W/B}. If you do, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain that much life.)

At the beginning of your postcombat main phase, if you gained 3 or more life this turn, exile Sorin of House Markov, then return him to the battlefield transformed under his owner's control.

//

Sorin, Ravenous Neonate

Legendary Planeswalker — Sorin

3

Extort (Whenever you cast a spell, you may pay {W/B}. If you do, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain that much life.)

+2: Create a Food token.

−1: Sorin, Ravenous Neonate deals damage equal to the amount of life you gained this turn to any target.

−6: Gain control of target creature. It becomes a Vampire in addition to its other types. Put a lifelink counter on it if you control a white permanent other than that creature or Sorin.

In some rare cases, a spell or ability may cause Sorin of House Markov to transform while he's a creature (front face up) on the battlefield. If this happens, Sorin, Ravenous Neonate won't have any loyalty counters on him and will subsequently be put into his owner's graveyard.

You can activate one of Sorin, Ravenous Neonate's loyalty abilities the turn he enters the battlefield. However, you may do so only during one of your main phases when the stack is empty. For example, if you control another permanent with an ability that triggers at the beginning of your postcombat main phase and that ability is on the stack below Sorin of House Markov's last ability, there will be an opportunity for your opponent to remove Sorin, Ravenous Neonate before you can activate one of his abilities.

You may pay {W/B} a maximum of one time for each extort triggered ability. You decide whether to pay when the ability resolves.

The amount of life you gain from extort is based on the total amount of life lost, not necessarily the number of opponents you have. For example, if your opponent's life total can't change (perhaps because that player controls Platinum Emperion), you won't gain any life.

The extort ability doesn't target any player.

Sorin of House Markov doesn't need to have been on the battlefield when you gained the life. For example, if you gained 3 or more life during your upkeep and you cast Sorin of House Markov during your first main phase, its last ability will trigger at the beginning of your postcombat main phase.

Sorin of House Markov's last ability will trigger only once during your postcombat main phase, no matter how much life you gained this turn. However, if you haven't gained life so far this turn as your postcombat main phase begins, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to gain life during your postcombat main phase in time for the ability to trigger.

Sorin, Ravenous Neonate's second loyalty ability counts the total amount of life you gained without taking into account any life you lost during that turn. For example, if you gained 3 life and lost 3 life earlier in the turn, Sorin, Ravenous Neonate will deal 3 damage to the target.

The control effect created by Sorin, Ravenous Neonate's last ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step or if Sorin, Ravenous Neonate leaves the battlefield.

0170_MTGMH3_Main: Sowing Mycospawn

Sowing Mycospawn

{3}{G}

Creature — Eldrazi Fungus

3/3

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Kicker {1}{C} (You may pay an additional {1}{C} as you cast this spell.)

When you cast this spell, search your library for a land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

When you cast this spell, if it was kicked, exile target land.

Sowing Mycospawn's triggered abilities will resolve before Sowing Mycospawn does. If Sowing Mycospawn is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to those triggered abilities, the triggered abilities will still resolve as normal.

0140_MTGMH3_Main: Spawn-Gang Commander

Spawn-Gang Commander

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Eldrazi Goblin

2/2

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell, create three 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature tokens with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

{1}{C}, Sacrifice an Eldrazi: Spawn-Gang Commander deals 2 damage to any target.

Spawn-Gang Commander's triggered ability will resolve before Spawn-Gang Commander does. If Spawn-Gang Commander is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0171_MTGMH3_Main: Springheart Nantuko

Springheart Nantuko

{1}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Insect Monk

1/1

Bestow {1}{G}

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1.

Landfall — Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, you may pay {1}{G} if Springheart Nantuko is attached to a creature you control. If you do, create a token that's a copy of that creature. If you didn't create a token this way, create a 1/1 green Insect creature token.

If you don't pay {1}{G}, either because you simply chose not to or because Springheart Nantuko isn't attached to a creature you control, you'll still create a 1/1 green Insect creature token when Springheart Nantuko's landfall ability resolves.

0230_MTGMH3_Main: Spymaster's Vault

Spymaster's Vault

Land

Spymaster's Vault enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a Swamp.

{T}: Add {B}.

{B}, {T}: Target creature you control connives X, where X is the number of creatures that died this turn. (Draw X cards, then discard X cards. Put a +1/+1 counter on that creature for each nonland card discarded this way.)

You must already control a Swamp as Spymaster's Vault enters the battlefield for it to enter untapped. If it enters the battlefield at the same time as a Swamp when you control no other Swamps, it will enter tapped.

Connive X is a variant of connive. If a creature connives X, its controller will draw X cards, discard X cards, then then put a number of +1/+1 counters on the conniving permanent equal to the number of nonland cards discarded this way.

Once an ability that causes a creature to connive begins to resolve, no player may take any other actions until it's done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the conniving creature after you discard cards but before it receives +1/+1 counters, if any.

If no cards are discarded, most likely because that player's hand is empty and an effect says they can't draw cards, the conniving creature does not receive any +1/+1 counters.

If a resolving spell or ability instructs a specific creature to connive but that creature has left the battlefield, the creature still connives, although you can't put any +1/+1 counters on it. Abilities that trigger "when [that creature] connives" will trigger.

0044_MTGMH3_Main: Static Prison

Static Prison

{W}

Enchantment

When Static Prison enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Static Prison leaves the battlefield. You get {E}{E} (two energy counters).

At the beginning of your precombat main phase, sacrifice Static Prison unless you pay {E}.

If Static Prison leaves the battlefield before its first triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0071_MTGMH3_Main: Strix Serenade

Strix Serenade

{U}

Instant

Counter target artifact, creature, or planeswalker spell. Its controller creates a 2/2 blue Bird creature token with flying.

Strix Serenade can target a spell that can't be countered. That spell won't be countered when Strix Serenade resolves, but its controller will get a Bird token. (This won't come up often, but when it does, it'll be a hoot.)

0259a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Stump Stomp

Stump Stomp

{1}{R/G}

Sorcery

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature or planeswalker you don't control.

//

Burnwillow Clearing

Land

Burnwillow Clearing enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {R} or {G}.

If either target is an illegal target as Stump Stomp tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage.

0248a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Sundering Eruption

Sundering Eruption

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Destroy target land. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle. Creatures without flying can't block this turn.

//

Volcanic Fissure

Land

As Volcanic Fissure enters the battlefield, you may pay 3 life. If you don't, it enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {R}.

If the target land is an illegal target when Sundering Eruption tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. That land's controller won't get to search for a basic land card, and creatures without flying will still be able to block this turn.

If the target land isn't destroyed by Sundering Eruption's effect (perhaps because the land has indestructible), its controller still gets to search for a basic land card, and creatures without flying still can't block this turn.

The effect of Sundering Eruption prevents all creatures without flying from blocking that turn, including creatures that lose flying after Sundering Eruption resolves and creatures without flying that enter the battlefield later in the turn. Creatures without flying that gain flying later in the turn will be able to block if they have flying when blockers are being declared.

0260a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Suppression Ray

Suppression Ray

{3}{W/U}{W/U}

Sorcery

Tap all creatures target player controls. You may pay X {E}, then choose up to X creatures tapped this way. Put a stun counter on each of them. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

//

Orderly Plaza

Land

Orderly Plaza enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {W} or {U}.

"Creatures tapped this way" means creatures that became tapped as a result of Suppression Ray's effect, not creatures that were already tapped before Suppression Ray began to resolve. For example, if a player controls two tapped creatures and one untapped creature and you cast Suppression Ray targeting that player, you'll only be able to choose the creature that was untapped to get a stun counter (as long as you paid at least one {E}).

0072_MTGMH3_Main: Tamiyo Meets the Story Circle

Tamiyo Meets the Story Circle

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Until your next turn, whenever a creature attacks you or a planeswalker you control, it gets -2/-0 until end of turn.

II — Discard any number of cards, then investigate twice for each card discarded this way.

III — Shuffle up to three target cards from your graveyard into your library.

If you're instructed to investigate multiple times, those actions are sequential, meaning you'll create that many Clue tokens one at a time.

0242a_MTGMH3_MainDFC: Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student

{U}

Legendary Creature — Moonfolk Wizard

0/3

Flying

Whenever Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student attacks, investigate. (Create a Clue token. It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

When you draw your third card in a turn, exile Tamiyo, then return her to the battlefield transformed under her owner's control.

//

Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar

Legendary Planeswalker — Tamiyo

2

+2: Until your next turn, whenever a creature attacks you or a planeswalker you control, it gets -1/-0 until end of turn.

−3: Return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand. If it's a green card, add one mana of any color.

−7: Draw cards equal to half the number of cards in your library, rounded up. You get an emblem with "You have no maximum hand size."

In some rare cases, a spell or ability may cause Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student to transform while she's a creature (front face up) on the battlefield. If this happens, Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar won't have any loyalty counters on her and will subsequently be put into her owner's graveyard.

You can activate one of Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar's loyalty abilities the turn she enters the battlefield. However, you may do so only during one of your main phases when the stack is empty. For example, if Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar enters the battlefield during combat, there will be an opportunity for your opponent to remove her before you can activate one of her abilities.

If multiple effects modify your hand size, apply them in timestamp order. For example, if you put Necrodominance (an enchantment that says your maximum hand size is five) onto the battlefield and then activate Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar's last ability, you'll have no maximum hand size. However, if the emblem from Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar's last ability was created before you put Necrodominance onto the battlefield, your maximum hand size would be five.

0173_MTGMH3_Main: Territory Culler

Territory Culler

{4}{G}

Creature — Eldrazi

7/5

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Reach

Landfall — Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, look at the top card of your library. If it's a creature card, you may reveal it and put it into your hand. If you don't put the card into your hand, you may put it into your graveyard.

You don't have to reveal the card even if it's a creature card. You may leave it on top of your library or put it into your graveyard.

0174_MTGMH3_Main: Thief of Existence

Thief of Existence

{1}{C}{G}

Creature — Eldrazi

3/4

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell, exile up to one target noncreature, nonland permanent an opponent controls with mana value 4 or less. If you do, Thief of Existence gains "When this creature leaves the battlefield, target opponent draws a card."

Thief of Existence's triggered ability will resolve before Thief of Existence does. If Thief of Existence is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

If the target of Thief of Existence's triggered ability is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Thief of Existence won't gain another ability.

0206_MTGMH3_Main: Titans' Vanguard

Titans' Vanguard

{3}{R}{G}

Creature — Eldrazi

5/5

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell and whenever Titans' Vanguard attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on each colorless creature you control.

Trample

When you cast Titans' Vanguard, its triggered ability will resolve before Titans' Vanguard does. If Titans' Vanguard is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

Since Titans' Vanguard's triggered ability resolves before Titans' Vanguard does, it won't be on the battlefield when that ability resolves, and it won't receive a +1/+1 counter.

0175_MTGMH3_Main: Trickster's Elk

Trickster's Elk

{2}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Elk

3/3

Bestow {1}{G} (If you cast this card for its bestow cost, it's an Aura spell with enchant creature. It becomes a creature again if it's not attached.)

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a green Elk creature with base power and toughness 3/3.

If the enchanted creature gains an ability after Trickster's Elk becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

Trickster's Elk overwrites all colors and creature types the enchanted creature has. It's just a green Elk. The creature keeps any supertypes (such as legendary) it has but loses any other card types it has (such as artifact).

If the enchanted creature has any subtypes other than creature types, such as Equipment, Vehicle, or Urza's, it loses those as well.

Trickster's Elk overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Wing It, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

Trickster's Elk may enchant a permanent that is only temporarily a creature, such as a Vehicle. If this happens, Trickster's Elk's effect causes the enchanted permanent to remain a 3/3 green Elk creature even after the temporary effect making it a creature expires.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if Trickster's Elk becomes attached to it during that turn or becomes unattached later in the turn.

0014_MTGMH3_Main: Twisted Riddlekeeper

Twisted Riddlekeeper

{8}

Creature — Eldrazi Sphinx

5/5

Emerge {5}{C}{U} (You may cast this spell by sacrificing a creature and paying the emerge cost reduced by that creature's mana value.)

When you cast this spell, tap up to two target permanents. Put a stun counter on each of them. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Flying

The triggered ability will resolve before Twisted Riddlekeeper does. If Twisted Riddlekeeper is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to its triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

The triggered ability may target permanents that are already tapped. It will still put a stun counter on them.

0076_MTGMH3_Main: Ugin's Binding

Ugin's Binding

{2}{U}

Instant

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Return target nonland permanent you don't control to its owner's hand.

Whenever you cast a colorless spell with mana value 7 or greater, you may exile Ugin's Binding from your graveyard. When you do, return each nonland permanent you don't control to its owner's hand.

The last ability triggers only if Ugin's Binding is in your graveyard as you cast the colorless spell. That ability will resolve before the colorless spell does. If the colorless spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to Ugin's Binding's triggered ability, the ability will still resolve as normal.

0233_MTGMH3_Main: Ugin's Labyrinth

Ugin's Labyrinth

Land

Imprint — When Ugin's Labyrinth enters the battlefield, you may exile a colorless card with mana value 7 or greater from your hand.

{T}: Add {C}. If a card is exiled with Ugin's Labyrinth, add {C}{C} instead.

{T}: Return the exiled card to its owner's hand.

In the rare case where more than one card is exiled with Ugin's Labyrinth's imprint ability (likely because the triggered ability was copied or the ability triggered a second time), its last ability will return all such cards to their owners' hands.

0015_MTGMH3_Main: Ulamog, the Defiler

Ulamog, the Defiler

{10}

Legendary Creature — Eldrazi

7/7

When you cast this spell, target opponent exiles the top half of their library, rounded up.

Ward—Sacrifice two permanents.

Ulamog, the Defiler enters the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the greatest mana value among cards in exile.

Ulamog has annihilator X, where X is the number of +1/+1 counters on it.

Ulamog, the Defiler has received a minor update to clarify that the target of the first ability exiles the top half of their library. Its updated Oracle text appears above.

Ulamog, the Defiler's first ability will resolve before Ulamog does. If Ulamog is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to its triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

If Ulamog is entering the battlefield directly from exile, it will see itself when determining which card has the greatest mana value among cards in exile. If that's Ulamog, which seems likely, it will enter with ten +1/+1 counters on it.

Use the number of +1/+1 counters on Ulamog at the time its annihilator ability resolves to determine how many permanents defending player should sacrifice.

0142_MTGMH3_Main: Unstable Amulet

Unstable Amulet

{1}{R}

Artifact

When Unstable Amulet enters the battlefield, you get {E}{E} (two energy counters).

Whenever you cast a spell from anywhere other than your hand, Unstable Amulet deals 1 damage to each opponent.

{T}, Pay {E}{E}: Exile the top card of your library. You may play it until you exile another card with Unstable Amulet.

Unstable Amulet's second ability counts any spells cast from zones other than your hand. These are usually spells cast from exile, the graveyard, or the command zone. It also counts spells cast from outside the game, such as spells cast with Wish or Garth One-Eye's ability.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played with Unstable Amulet's last ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If Unstable Amulet leaves the battlefield before you play the most recently exiled card, you can play that card for as long as it remains exiled.

0078_MTGMH3_Main: Utter Insignificance

Utter Insignificance

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and has base power and toughness 1/1.

{2}{C}: Exile enchanted creature.

If the enchanted creature gains an ability after Utter Insignificance becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

Utter Insignificance overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Wing It, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if Utter Insignificance becomes attached to it during that turn.

0212_MTGMH3_Main: Vexing Bauble

Vexing Bauble

{1}

Artifact

Whenever a player casts a spell, if no mana was spent to cast it, counter that spell.

{1}, {T}, Sacrifice Vexing Bauble: Draw a card.

Players may cast spells that they know Vexing Bauble will counter. Any abilities that trigger when spells are cast will still trigger and resolve if appropriate, and any effects that count how many spells are cast will still count those spells if appropriate.

If a spell is cast with an alternative cost that includes mana (such as flashback), Vexing Bauble's first ability won't trigger and won't counter that spell. Similarly, if a spell is cast without paying its mana cost, but the player did pay mana for additional costs such as from kicker or from Thorn of Amethyst, Vexing Bauble's first ability won't trigger and won't counter that spell.

0079_MTGMH3_Main: Volatile Stormdrake

Volatile Stormdrake

{1}{U}

Creature — Drake

3/2

Flying, hexproof from activated and triggered abilities

When Volatile Stormdrake enters the battlefield, exchange control of Volatile Stormdrake and target creature an opponent controls. If you do, you get {E}{E}{E}{E}, then sacrifice that creature unless you pay an amount of {E} equal to its mana value.

Volatile Stormdrake can't be the target of any activated or triggered abilities your opponents control.

The effect of Volatile Stormdrake's last ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step, and it doesn't expire if Volatile Stormdrake leaves the battlefield.

As Volatile Stormdrake's last ability resolves, Volatile Stormdrake must be on the battlefield and the target creature must be a legal target. If either of these things isn't true, the ability does nothing.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, the effect giving you control of the target creature ends.

0016_MTGMH3_Main: Warped Tusker

Warped Tusker

{7}

Creature — Eldrazi Boar Beast

6/8

Reach

When you cast or cycle Warped Tusker, create a 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature token with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

Cycling {2}{G} ({2}{G}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

The triggered ability will resolve before Warped Tusker or its cycling ability does, as appropriate. If Warped Tusker or its cycling ability are countered or otherwise leave the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0144_MTGMH3_Main: Wheel of Potential

Wheel of Potential

{2}{R}

Sorcery

You get {E}{E}{E} (three energy counters), then you may pay X {E}.

Each player may exile their hand and draw X cards. If X is 7 or more, you may play cards you own exiled this way until the end of your next turn.

Players decide and announce in turn order, starting with the active player, whether or not they want to exile their hand. Then, all players who chose to do so exile their hands and draw X cards. Players later in the turn order will know if players before them are exiling their hands, but they don't get to see what those players will exile to help them decide whether to exile their hands themselves.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0047_MTGMH3_Main: White Orchid Phantom

White Orchid Phantom

{W}{W}

Creature — Spirit Knight

2/2

Flying, first strike

When White Orchid Phantom enters the battlefield, destroy up to one target nonbasic land. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

If the target land is an illegal target when White Orchid Phantom's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. That land's controller won't get to search for a basic land card.

If the target land isn't destroyed by White Orchid Phantom's last ability (perhaps because the land has indestructible), its controller still gets to search for a basic land card.

0213_MTGMH3_Main: Winter Moon

Winter Moon

{2}

Artifact

Players can't untap more than one nonbasic land during their untap steps.

If multiple Winter Moons are on the battlefield, their effects are redundant. Each player will still be able to untap no more than one nonbasic land during their untap step.

If Winter Moon is on the battlefield while another effect restricts untapping lands or permanents in a different way, their effects are cumulative. For example, if you control both Winter Moon and Static Orb, each player will be able to untap no more than two permanents, up to one of which can be a nonbasic land, during their untap step.

0049_MTGMH3_Main: Wrath of the Skies

Wrath of the Skies

{X}{W}{W}

Sorcery

You get X {E} (energy counters), then you may pay any amount of {E}. Destroy each artifact, creature, and enchantment with mana value less than or equal to the amount of {E} paid this way.

If a permanent on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0208_MTGMH3_Main: Writhing Chrysalis

Writhing Chrysalis

{2}{R}{G}

Creature — Eldrazi Drone

2/3

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell, create two 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature tokens with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

Reach

Whenever you sacrifice another Eldrazi, put a +1/+1 counter on Writhing Chrysalis.

Writhing Chrysalis's second ability will resolve before Writhing Chrysalis does. If Writhing Chrysalis is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0176_MTGMH3_Main: Wumpus Aberration

Wumpus Aberration

{3}{G}

Creature — Eldrazi Beast

6/6

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell, if {C} wasn't spent to cast it, target opponent may put a creature card from their hand onto the battlefield.

Trample

Wumpus Aberration's triggered ability will resolve before Wumpus Aberration does. If Wumpus Aberration is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

MODERN HORIZONS 3 NEW-TO-MODERN REPRINTS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0284_MTGMH3_Bonus: Annoyed Altisaur

Annoyed Altisaur

{5}{G}{G}

Creature — Dinosaur

6/5

Reach, trample

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom in a random order.)

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Due to a 2021 rules change to cascade, not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value. Previously, in cases where a card's mana value differed from the resulting spell, such as with some modal double-faced cards or cards with an Adventure, you could cast a spell with a higher mana value than the exiled card.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If cascade allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half but not both halves.

0285_MTGMH3_Bonus: Branching Evolution

Branching Evolution

{2}{G}

Enchantment

If one or more +1/+1 counters would be put on a creature you control, twice that many +1/+1 counters are put on that creature instead.

If a creature you control would enter the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters on it, it enters with twice that many instead.

If you control two Branching Evolutions, the number of +1/+1 counters put on a creature is four times the original number. Three Branching Evolutions multiplies the original number by eight, and so on.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many counters would be put onto a creature you control, you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

0289_MTGMH3_Bonus: Breya, Etherium Shaper

Breya, Etherium Shaper

{W}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human

4/4

When Breya, Etherium Shaper enters the battlefield, create two 1/1 blue Thopter artifact creature tokens with flying.

{2}, Sacrifice two artifacts: Choose one —

• Breya deals 3 damage to target player or planeswalker.

• Target creature gets -4/-4 until end of turn.

• You gain 5 life.

Breya can be one of the two artifacts sacrificed to pay the cost of its last ability.

0273_MTGMH3_Bonus: Buried Alive

Buried Alive

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Search your library for up to three creature cards, put them into your graveyard, then shuffle.

You can look in your library and then choose to find any number from zero to three creatures after you look at it.

0279_MTGMH3_Bonus: Cursed Mirror

Cursed Mirror

{2}{R}

Artifact

{T}: Add {R}.

As Cursed Mirror enters the battlefield, you may have it become a copy of any creature on the battlefield until end of turn, except it has haste.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Cursed Mirror enters the battlefield. Any "As [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[This creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

While it is copying a creature, Cursed Mirror does not have "{T}: Add {R}" (unless the creature it's copying also has that ability).

If something else becomes a copy of Cursed Mirror while Cursed Mirror is a copy of a creature, the duration of the effect is not copied. The new copy will still be a creature (with haste) after Cursed Mirror stops being a copy at the end of the turn.

Cursed Mirror copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Cursed Mirror enters the battlefield as a copy of whatever that creature is copying.

If the copied creature is a token, Cursed Mirror copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token. Copying a token doesn't make Cursed Mirror a token. Similarly, if Cursed Mirror itself is a token, copying a nontoken permanent doesn't make it stop being a token.

If Cursed Mirror somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as a creature, it can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield.

0263_MTGMH3_Bonus: Decree of Justice

Decree of Justice

{X}{X}{2}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Create X 4/4 white Angel creature tokens with flying.

Cycling {2}{W} ({2}{W}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

When you cycle Decree of Justice, you may pay {X}. If you do, create X 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens.

{X}{X} in the mana cost means that you pay twice X. If you want X to be 3, you pay {8}{W}{W} to cast Decree of Justice.

When you cycle this card, first the cycling ability goes on the stack, then the triggered ability goes on the stack on top of it. The triggered ability will resolve before you draw a card from the cycling ability.

The cycling ability and the triggered ability are separate. If the triggered ability doesn't resolve (because, for example, it has been countered), the cycling ability will still resolve, and you'll draw a card.

0268_MTGMH3_Bonus: Deep Analysis

Deep Analysis

{3}{U}

Sorcery

Target player draws two cards.

Flashback—{1}{U}, Pay 3 life. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

0264_MTGMH3_Bonus: Distinguished Conjurer

Distinguished Conjurer

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/2

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 1 life.

{4}{W}, {T}: Exile another target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

When the card exiled by the second ability returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Distinguished Conjurer's first ability triggers whenever any creature other than itself enters the battlefield under your control, including those returned by its last ability.

0291_MTGMH3_Bonus: Emerald Medallion

Emerald Medallion

{2}

Artifact

Green spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

The ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay.

The ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that cost.

If there are additional costs to cast a spell, or if the cost to cast a spell is increased by an effect (such as the one created by Thalia, Guardian of Thraben's ability), apply those increases before applying cost reductions.

The cost reduction can apply to alternative costs such as flashback costs.

If a spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you choose the value of X before calculating the spell's total cost.

0269_MTGMH3_Bonus: Estrid's Invocation

Estrid's Invocation

{2}{U}

Enchantment

You may have Estrid's Invocation enter the battlefield as a copy of an enchantment you control, except it has "At the beginning of your upkeep, you may exile this enchantment. If you do, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control."

If Estrid's Invocation doesn't copy an enchantment as it enters the battlefield, it won't have the ability to exile it at the beginning of your upkeep. You can't have it copy itself to get this ability.

Once Estrid's Invocation returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. You must choose an enchantment that's currently on the battlefield to copy (or to not copy anything). Auras that were attached to it will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any counters that were on it cease to exist.

Estrid's Invocation copies exactly what was printed on the original enchantment (unless that enchantment is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that enchantment is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, or so on.

If the copied enchantment has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the chosen enchantment is copying something else (for example, if the chosen enchantment is another Estrid's Invocation), then Estrid's Invocation enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen enchantment copied.

If the chosen enchantment is a token, Estrid's Invocation copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token. Estrid's Invocation doesn't become a token in this case.

If the chosen enchantment is an Aura, you choose what it enchants just before Estrid's Invocation enters the battlefield. The chosen recipient must be able to legally be enchanted by the Aura Estrid's Invocation will be. This doesn't target the player or permanent it will enchant, so an opponent's permanent with hexproof may be chosen this way.

If the chosen enchantment is an Aura but Estrid's Invocation won't be able to legally enchant anything, Estrid's Invocation remains in its current zone and doesn't enter the battlefield. If Estrid's Invocation is on the stack, it's put into its owner's graveyard.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied enchantment will trigger when Estrid's Invocation enters the battlefield. Any "as [this enchantment] enters the battlefield" or "[this enchantment] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen enchantment will also work.

If Estrid's Invocation somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another enchantment, it can't become a copy of that enchantment. You may choose only an enchantment that's already on the battlefield.

0292_MTGMH3_Bonus: Jet Medallion

Jet Medallion

{2}

Artifact

Black spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

The ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay.

The ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that cost.

If there are additional costs to cast a spell, or if the cost to cast a spell is increased by an effect (such as the one created by Thalia, Guardian of Thraben's ability), apply those increases before applying cost reductions.

The cost reduction can apply to alternative costs such as flashback costs.

If a spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you choose the value of X before calculating the spell's total cost.

0274_MTGMH3_Bonus: K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth

K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth

{4}{B/P}{B/P}{B/P}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Horror Minion

2/2

({B/P} can be paid with either {B} or 2 life.)

Lifelink

For each {B} in a cost, you may pay 2 life rather than pay that mana.

Whenever you cast a black spell, put a +1/+1 counter on K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth.

A Phyrexian mana symbol contributes 1 toward the mana value of a card, even if life is paid for it. Specifically, K'rrik's mana value is always 7.

K'rrik's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

K'rrik's ability lets you pay 2 life for {B} in any cost you pay, including the mana costs of spells, activation costs, and even costs for special actions (such as morph). Any time you pay mana, that's a cost.

K'rrik's ability doesn't modify or reduce costs you pay. It changes only how you may pay those costs.

You can't pay 2 life to pay for generic mana in costs you pay, even if an effect says that you must spend black mana to pay that generic mana.

If a cost contains a mana symbol that may be paid in multiple ways, such as {B/R}, {B/P}, or {2/B}, you choose how you'll pay it before you do so. If you choose to pay {B} this way, K'rrik's ability allows you to pay life rather than pay that mana.

0290_MTGMH3_Bonus: Kaalia of the Vast

Kaalia of the Vast

{1}{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Flying

Whenever Kaalia of the Vast attacks an opponent, you may put an Angel, Demon, or Dragon creature card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped and attacking that opponent.

Kaalia's ability doesn't trigger if it attacks a planeswalker or battle.

Although the creature you put onto the battlefield is an attacking creature, it was never declared as an attacking creature. This means that abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when it enters the battlefield attacking.

Any effects that say that the Angel, Demon, or Dragon creature can't attack (such as that of Propaganda or if the creature has defender) affect only the declaration of attackers. They won't stop the creature from entering the battlefield attacking.

If the opponent Kaalia attacked is no longer in the game when its ability resolves, you may put an Angel, Demon, or Dragon creature card onto the battlefield tapped, but it won't be attacking anyone and it won't be an attacking creature.

If Kaalia attacks an opponent, the creature enters attacking that player even if Kaalia is somehow attacking a different player or planeswalker as its triggered ability resolves.

0281_MTGMH3_Bonus: Laelia, the Blade Reforged

Laelia, the Blade Reforged

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Warrior

2/2

Haste

Whenever Laelia, the Blade Reforged attacks, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn.

Whenever one or more cards are put into exile from your library and/or your graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on Laelia.

Cards exiled by Laelia, the Blade Reforged are exiled face up.

The last ability triggers only once for each time cards are put into exile from your library and/or graveyard, no matter how many cards were exiled at the same time.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions while playing the exiled card. If it's a land, you can't play it unless you have land plays available.

You'll still pay all costs for a spell cast this way, including additional costs. You may also pay alternative costs if any are available.

If you play a card this way, it leaves exile and becomes a new object. If it returns to exile later in the turn, you can't play it again.

If a player is instructed to exile cards from their library "until" a certain event occurs (for example, because of the triggered ability of a spell with cascade or discover), that player exiles those cards one at a time. Laelia's last ability will trigger that many times.

Laelia's last triggered ability doesn't care which player is exiling cards from the library or graveyard. Cards put into exile from your library or graveyard for any reason, such as the delve ability, cause the ability to trigger.

0283_MTGMH3_Bonus: Meteoric Mace

Meteoric Mace

{4}{R}{R}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +4/+0 and has trample.

Equip {4}

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom in a random order.)

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Due to a 2021 rules change to cascade, not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value. Previously, in cases where a card's mana value differed from the resulting spell, such as with some modal double-faced cards or cards with an Adventure, you could cast a spell with a higher mana value than the exiled card.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If cascade allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half but not both halves.

0302_MTGMH3_Bonus: Nesting Grounds

Nesting Grounds

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Move a counter from target permanent you control onto another target permanent. Activate only as a sorcery.

You choose the two target permanents as Nesting Grounds's second ability is put onto the stack. You choose which kind of counter to move as that ability resolves.

To move a counter from one creature to another, the counter is removed from the first permanent and put on the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being removed from or put onto a permanent will apply.

If either permanent becomes an illegal target, no counter is removed or put.

The two target permanents don't have to share a type, which can result in some counters on permanents that would not occur normally, such as loyalty counters on creatures or +1/+1 counters on lands. Keyword counters will grant the permanent that keyword even if it's meaningless (such as trample on an enchantment); +1/+1 counters won't affect the permanent unless it's a creature; and many named counters (such as soul counters) won't have an effect unless the recipient permanent refers to them in some way.

0276_MTGMH3_Bonus: Ophiomancer

Ophiomancer

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Shaman

2/2

At the beginning of each upkeep, if you control no Snakes, create a 1/1 black Snake creature token with deathtouch.

Ophiomancer's ability checks if you control a Snake at the beginning of each upkeep. If you do, the ability won't trigger.

If the ability does trigger, but you control a Snake when it tries to resolve, the ability will do nothing. No Snake token will be created.

Ophiomancer's ability considers any permanent you control with the creature type Snake, not just the tokens Ophiomancer creates.

0265_MTGMH3_Bonus: Orim's Chant

Orim's Chant

{W}

Instant

Kicker {W} (You may pay an additional {W} as you cast this spell.)

Target player can't cast spells this turn. If this spell was kicked, creatures can't attack this turn.

Orim's Chant won't affect spells that your opponents cast before you cast Orim's Chant, including any spells that are still on the stack. Orim's Chant also won't stop your opponents from casting spells after you cast Orim's Chant but before Orim's Chant resolves.

Orim's Chant also won't affect creatures that are already attacking. It does not remove them from combat.

The target opponent can still activate abilities, including abilities of cards in their hands (like cycling). Their triggered abilities work as normal, they can still play lands, and so on.

A player who can't cast a spell can't suspend a card.

0294_MTGMH3_Bonus: Pearl Medallion

Pearl Medallion

{2}

Artifact

White spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

The ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay.

The ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that cost.

If there are additional costs to cast a spell, or if the cost to cast a spell is increased by an effect (such as the one created by Thalia, Guardian of Thraben's ability), apply those increases before applying cost reductions.

The cost reduction can apply to alternative costs such as flashback costs.

If a spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you choose the value of X before calculating the spell's total cost.

0286_MTGMH3_Bonus: Priest of Titania

Priest of Titania

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

1/1

{T}: Add {G} for each Elf on the battlefield.

Priest of Titania's ability counts all Elves on the battlefield. This includes Priest of Titania itself as well as Elves controlled by other players.

Priest of Titania's ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and players can't respond to it. Notably, this means other players can't try to remove Elves from the battlefield after you activate this ability but before it resolves.

0266_MTGMH3_Bonus: Recruiter of the Guard

Recruiter of the Guard

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

1/1

When Recruiter of the Guard enters the battlefield, you may search your library for a creature card with toughness 2 or less, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

If a creature card has "*" in its toughness, the ability that defines its toughness works in all zones. For example, if Nethergoyf is in your library, its toughness is determined by the ability "Nethergoyf's power is equal to the number of card types among cards in your graveyard and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1." If your graveyard consists of an artifact card, a creature card, and an instant card, you won't be able to find Nethergoyf with Recruiter of the Guard since Nethergoyf's toughness will be 4.

0295_MTGMH3_Bonus: Ruby Medallion

Ruby Medallion

{2}

Artifact

Red spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

The ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay.

The ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that cost.

If there are additional costs to cast a spell, or if the cost to cast a spell is increased by an effect (such as the one created by Thalia, Guardian of Thraben's ability), apply those increases before applying cost reductions.

The cost reduction can apply to alternative costs such as flashback costs.

If a spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you choose the value of X before calculating the spell's total cost.

0296_MTGMH3_Bonus: Sapphire Medallion

Sapphire Medallion

{2}

Artifact

Blue spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

The ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay.

The ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that cost.

If there are additional costs to cast a spell, or if the cost to cast a spell is increased by an effect (such as the one created by Thalia, Guardian of Thraben's ability), apply those increases before applying cost reductions.

The cost reduction can apply to alternative costs such as flashback costs.

If a spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you choose the value of X before calculating the spell's total cost.

0267_MTGMH3_Bonus: Sevinne's Reclamation

Sevinne's Reclamation

{2}{W}

Sorcery

Return target permanent card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, you may copy this spell and may choose a new target for the copy.

Flashback {4}{W} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The copy that Sevinne's Reclamation creates is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger. The copy wasn't cast from a graveyard, so it won't make another copy of itself.

A permanent card is an artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

If a card in a graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the target card is an illegal target by the time Sevinne's Reclamation tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You won't copy it if you cast it from a graveyard.

If you cast Sevinne's Reclamation from your graveyard, any abilities that trigger as the permanent card returns to the battlefield will resolve before the copy of Sevinne's Reclamation resolves but after new targets for the copy have been chosen.

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

0272_MTGMH3_Bonus: Shrieking Drake

Shrieking Drake

{U}

Creature — Drake

1/1

Flying

When Shrieking Drake enters the battlefield, return a creature you control to its owner's hand.

You may return Shrieking Drake itself to its owner's hand as its triggered ability resolves. If you don't control any other creature, you must return it.

Shrieking Drake's ability doesn't target any creature. Therefore, no player may take actions between the time you choose the creature to return and the time you return it.

0277_MTGMH3_Bonus: Toxic Deluge

Toxic Deluge

{2}{B}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, pay X life.

All creatures get -X/-X until end of turn.

If you cast Toxic Deluge without paying its mana cost, you'll still choose a value for X and pay X life. This is because it doesn't have {X} in its mana cost.

All creatures on the battlefield when Toxic Deluge resolves are affected. Ones that enter the battlefield or become creatures later in the turn are not.

0297_MTGMH3_Bonus: Urza's Incubator

Urza's Incubator

{3}

Artifact

As Urza's Incubator enters the battlefield, choose a creature type.

Creature spells of the chosen type cost {2} less to cast.

If you control multiple Urza's Incubators with the same chosen creature type, their effects are cumulative. For example, if you control two Urza's Incubators with Crab chosen for both, you'll be able to cast Crabomination (a Crab Demon creature card with a mana cost of {4}{B}{B}) for {B}{B}.

0278_MTGMH3_Bonus: Victimize

Victimize

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Choose two target creature cards in your graveyard. Sacrifice a creature. If you do, return the chosen cards to the battlefield tapped.

You must choose two targets. You can't cast Victimize targeting only one creature card.

If one of the targeted creature cards is an illegal target (for instance, because it has left your graveyard before Victimize resolves), you'll still sacrifice a creature and put the other card onto the battlefield. If both are illegal targets, Victimize won't resolve. You won't sacrifice a creature.

The creature you sacrifice isn't chosen until Victimize resolves. You can't return the creature you sacrifice because it will still be on the battlefield at the time targets are chosen.

As Victimize resolves, you must sacrifice a creature if able. You can't change your mind and choose not to sacrifice anything.

0288_MTGMH3_Bonus: Wirewood Symbiote

Wirewood Symbiote

{G}

Creature — Insect

1/1

Return an Elf you control to its owner's hand: Untap target creature. Activate only once each turn.

Returning the Elf you control to its owner's hand is the cost to activate the ability. Once you activate the ability, no one can try to do anything to the Elf to stop you from activating the ability.

You can target any creature with Wirewood Symbiote's ability, not just a tapped creature.

MODERN HORIZONS 3 SPECIAL GUESTS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0041_MTGMH3_SPGOther_MH3SpecialGuest: Dismember

Dismember

{1}{B/P}{B/P}

Instant

Target creature gets -5/-5 until end of turn.

A Phyrexian mana symbol contributes 1 toward the mana value of a card, even if life is paid for it. Specifically, Dismember's mana value is always 3.

0048_MTGMH3_SPGElem_MH3SpecialGuest: Endurance

Endurance

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/4

Flash

Reach

When Endurance enters the battlefield, up to one target player puts all the cards from their graveyard on the bottom of their library in a random order.

Evoke—Exile a green card from your hand.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

0043_MTGMH3_SPGOther_MH3SpecialGuest: Expressive Iteration

Expressive Iteration

{U}{R}

Sorcery

Look at the top three cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand, put one of them on the bottom of your library, and exile one of them. You may play the exiled card this turn.

Cards exiled are always exiled face up unless specified otherwise by the effect that exiled it.

If you choose to play the exiled card this turn, you must still pay all costs and follow all timing restrictions required by that card. If it's a land, you can't play it unless you have a land play available.

If you don't play the exiled card, it remains exiled. It won't be available to be played on future turns.

0047_MTGMH3_SPGElem_MH3SpecialGuest: Fury

Fury

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/3

Double strike

When Fury enters the battlefield, it deals 4 damage divided as you choose among any number of target creatures and/or planeswalkers.

Evoke—Exile a red card from your hand.

You divide the damage as you put the triggered ability on the stack, not as it resolves. Each target must be assigned at least 1 damage. You can't choose more than four targets and deal 0 damage to some of them.

If some of the targets are illegal as the triggered ability tries to resolve, the original division of damage still applies, but the damage that would have been dealt to the illegal targets isn't dealt at all.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

0046_MTGMH3_SPGElem_MH3SpecialGuest: Grief

Grief

{2}{B}{B}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/2

Menace

When Grief enters the battlefield, target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. That player discards that card.

Evoke—Exile a black card from your hand.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

0040_MTGMH3_SPGOther_MH3SpecialGuest: Prismatic Ending

Prismatic Ending

{X}{W}

Sorcery

Converge — Exile target nonland permanent if its mana value is less than or equal to the number of colors of mana spent to cast this spell.

The mana value is not a targeting condition. It is checked only as the spell resolves.

You can choose any value for X. Choosing a higher value for X lets you pay more mana and thus spend more colors of mana to cast it. For example, if you choose 0 for the value of X and pay {W} to cast Prismatic Ending, you can exile a nonland permanent with mana value 0 or 1. If you choose 4 for the value of X and pay {W}{U}{B}{R}{G}, you can exile a nonland permanent with mana value 5 or less.

The maximum number of colors of mana you can spend to cast a spell is five. Colorless is not a color.

If there are any alternative or additional costs to cast a spell with a converge ability, the colors of mana spent to pay those costs will count.

If you cast a spell with converge without spending any mana to cast it (perhaps because an effect allowed you to cast it without paying its mana cost), then the number of colors spent to cast it will be zero.

If a spell with a converge ability is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so the number of colors of mana spent to cast the spell will be zero. The number of colors spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

0044_MTGMH3_SPGElem_MH3SpecialGuest: Solitude

Solitude

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/2

Flash

Lifelink

When Solitude enters the battlefield, exile up to one other target creature. That creature's controller gains life equal to its power.

Evoke—Exile a white card from your hand.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

0045_MTGMH3_SPGElem_MH3SpecialGuest: Subtlety

Subtlety

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/3

Flash

Flying

When Subtlety enters the battlefield, choose up to one target creature spell or planeswalker spell. Its owner puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

Evoke—Exile a blue card from your hand.

Subtlety's triggered ability targets a spell on the stack. It can't target creatures or planeswalkers on the battlefield.

A spell that's put into its owner's library doesn't resolve, but it isn't countered. This will work on spells that say they can't be countered.

The owner of the spell is the one who chooses whether it goes on the top or bottom of their library. All players will know this information.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

MODERN HORIZONS 3 COMMANDER NEW CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0106_MTGMH3_NewOther: Aether Refinery

Aether Refinery

{4}{R}{R}

Artifact

If you would get one or more {E} (energy counters), you get twice that many {E} instead.

{T}: You get {E}, then you may pay one or more {E}. If you do, create an X/X black Aetherborn creature token, where X is the amount of {E} paid this way.

If you control two Aether Refineries, the amount of {E} you get is four times the original number. Three Aether Refineries multiplies the original number by eight, and so on.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many {E} you get (or how many counters you would get), you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

0069_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Aggressive Biomancy

Aggressive Biomancy

{X}{X}{G}{U}

Sorcery

Create X tokens that are copies of target creature you control, except they have "When this creature enters the battlefield, it fights up to one target creature you don't control."

The tokens copy exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exception (unless that creature is itself copying something else; see below). They don't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the tokens enter the battlefield as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exception.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is itself a token, the tokens created by Aggressive Biomancy copy the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created it, with the listed exception.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the tokens enter the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the creature will also work.

0039_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Angelic Aberration

Angelic Aberration

{5}{W}

Creature — Eldrazi Angel

4/4

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Flying, vigilance

When Angelic Aberration enters the battlefield, sacrifice any number of creatures each with base power or toughness 1 or less. Create that many 4/4 colorless Eldrazi Angel creature tokens with flying and vigilance.

Normally, a creature's base power and toughness are the power and toughness printed on the card or, for a token, the power and toughness set by the effect that created it. If another effect sets a creature's power and toughness to specific numbers or values, those become its base power and toughness. If an effect modifies a creature's power and/or toughness without setting them, that is not included when determining its base power and toughness.

If a creature has a characteristic-defining ability that sets its power and toughness, indicated with a */* or similar in the power and toughness box, that ability is taken into account when determining its base power and toughness.

Some creatures have base power and toughness 0/0 and an ability that gives them a bonus based on some criteria. Those are not characteristic-defining abilities, and that ability doesn't change its base power and toughness.

0045_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Aurora Shifter

Aurora Shifter

{1}{U}

Creature — Shapeshifter

1/3

Whenever Aurora Shifter deals combat damage to a player, you get that many {E}.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may pay {E}{E}. When you do, Aurora Shifter becomes a copy of another target creature you control, except it has this ability and "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, you get that many {E}."

You don't choose a target for Aurora Shifter's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {E}{E} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

Aurora Shifter copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exception (unless that permanent is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Aurora Shifter becomes a copy of whatever that creature copied (with the listed exception).

Because Aurora Shifter isn't entering the battlefield when it becomes a copy of another creature, any "When [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[This creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature won't apply.

0009_MTGMH3_CommPort: Azlask, the Swelling Scourge

Azlask, the Swelling Scourge

{3}

Legendary Creature — Eldrazi

2/2

Whenever Azlask, the Swelling Scourge or another colorless creature you control dies, you get an experience counter.

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}: Creatures you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of experience counters you have. Scions and Spawns you control gain indestructible and annihilator 1 until end of turn.

All experience counters are identical, no matter how you got them. For example, the last ability will count experience counters that you got from the first ability, from another ability, from proliferating, and so on.

The value of X is determined only once, as Azlask's last ability resolves.

0050_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Barrowgoyf

Barrowgoyf

{2}{B}

Creature — Lhurgoyf

*/1+*

Deathtouch, lifelink

Barrowgoyf's power is equal to the number of card types among cards in all graveyards and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.

Whenever Barrowgoyf deals combat damage to a player, you may mill that many cards. If you do, you may put a creature card from among them into your hand.

The ability that defines Barrowgoyf's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

The ability that defines Barrowgoyf's power and toughness counts card types, not cards. If the only card in all graveyards is a single artifact creature card, Barrowgoyf will be a 2/3. If the cards in all graveyards are ten artifact cards and ten creature cards, Barrowgoyf will still be a 2/3.

Card types that can appear on cards in a graveyard are artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Lhurgoyf, Forest, and Siege are subtypes, not card types.

0046_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Benthic Anomaly

Benthic Anomaly

{6}{U}

Creature — Eldrazi Serpent

7/8

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell, for each opponent, choose a creature that player controls. Create a token that's a copy of one of those creatures, except its power is equal to the total power of those creatures, its toughness is equal to the total toughness of those creatures, and it's a colorless Eldrazi creature.

Benthic Anomaly's triggered ability will resolve before Benthic Anomaly does. If Benthic Anomaly is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else, with the listed exceptions (unless that creature is itself copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is itself a token, the token created by Benthic Anomaly's ability copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created it, with the listed exception.

The token is an Eldrazi creature instead of its other types and subtypes and is colorless instead of retaining any of its colors. It retains any supertypes it had, such as legendary or snow. These are copiable values of the token that other effects may copy.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the creature will also work.

0051_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Bismuth Mindrender

Bismuth Mindrender

{3}{B}

Creature — Eldrazi

4/3

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Menace

Whenever Bismuth Mindrender deals combat damage to a player, that player exiles cards from the top of their library until they exile a nonland card. You may cast that card by paying life equal to the spell's mana value rather than paying its mana cost.

You choose whether or not to cast the exiled card as Bismuth Mindrender's triggered ability resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of that ability. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

If a spell you cast this way has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast it.

If you choose not to cast the card, it remains in exile.

0055_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Blaster Hulk

Blaster Hulk

{6}{R}{R}

Artifact Creature — Pirate

8/8

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each {E} (energy counter) you've paid or lost this turn.

Haste

Whenever Blaster Hulk attacks, you get {E}{E}, then you may pay eight {E}. When you do, Blaster Hulk deals 8 damage divided as you choose among up to eight targets.

Casting Blaster Hulk doesn't allow you to pay any {E}. It counts only {E} you've paid or lost that turn before you cast it.

You don't choose a target for Blaster Hulk's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay eight {E} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

You choose how many targets Blaster Hulk's last ability has and how the damage is divided as you activate the ability. Each target must receive at least 1 damage.

If some of the targets are illegal as Blaster Hulk's last ability tries to resolve, the original division of damage still applies and the damage that would have been dealt to the illegal targets is lost. It won't be dealt instead to a legal target. If all of the targets are illegal, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0070_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Bloodbraid Challenger

Bloodbraid Challenger

{3}{R}{G}

Creature — Elf Berserker

4/3

Cascade

Haste

Escape—{3}{R}{G}, Exile three other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Due to a 2021 rules change to cascade, not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value. Previously, in cases where a card's mana value differed from the resulting spell, such as with some modal double-faced cards or cards with an Adventure, you could cast a spell with a higher mana value than the exiled card.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If cascade allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half but not both halves.

Escape's permission doesn't change when you may cast the spell from your graveyard.

If you cast a spell with its escape permission, you can't choose to apply any other alternative costs or to cast it without paying its mana cost. If it has any additional costs, you must pay those.

Once you begin casting a spell with escape, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you're done casting the spell.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an escape cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was and no matter whether an alternative cost was paid.

After an escaped spell resolves, it returns to its owner's graveyard if it's not a permanent spell. If it is a permanent spell, it enters the battlefield and will return to its owner's graveyard if it dies later. It can escape again.

If a card has multiple abilities giving you permission to cast it, such as two escape abilities or an escape ability and a flashback ability, you choose which one to apply. The others have no effect.

If a card with escape is put into your graveyard during your turn, you'll be able to cast it right away if it's legal to do so, before an opponent can take any actions.

0071_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Broodmate Tyrant

Broodmate Tyrant

{4}{B}{R}{G}

Creature — Dragon

5/5

Flying

When Broodmate Tyrant enters the battlefield, create a 5/5 red Dragon creature token with flying.

Encore {5}{B}{R}{G}

Encore is an activated ability that functions from the graveyard. "Encore [cost]" means "[Cost], Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token that's a copy of this card that attacks that opponent this turn if able. The tokens gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery."

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the encore ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player, planeswalker, or battle, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

0006_MTGMH3_CmFeatur: Cayth, Famed Mechanist

Cayth, Famed Mechanist

{1}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Artificer

3/3

Fabricate 1 (When this creature enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on it or create a 1/1 colorless Servo artifact creature token.)

Other nontoken creatures you control have fabricate 1.

{2}, {T}: Choose one —

• Populate.

• Proliferate.

You choose whether to put a +1/+1 counter on the creature or create a Servo token as the fabricate ability is resolving. No player may take actions between the time you choose and the time that the counter is added or the token is created.

Fabricate doesn't cause the creature with the ability to enter the battlefield with +1/+1 counters already on it. For example, Cayth, Famed Machinist will enter the battlefield as a 3/3 creature, then its fabricate ability goes on the stack. Players may take actions (such as casting instants) while the ability is waiting to resolve.

If you can't put a +1/+1 counter on the creature for any reason as fabricate resolves (for instance, if it's no longer on the battlefield), you just create a Servo token.

If you control no creature tokens when you populate, nothing will happen.

The new creature token copies the characteristics of the original token as stated by the effect that created the original token.

The new token doesn't copy whether the original token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, color, and so on.

Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the new token will work.

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0063_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Chittering Dispatcher

Chittering Dispatcher

{2}{G}

Creature — Eldrazi Drone

2/3

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Myriad

When Chittering Dispatcher leaves the battlefield, create a 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature token with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

Myriad is a triggered ability. Whenever a creature with myriad attacks, for each opponent other than defending player, you may create a token copy that's tapped and attacking that player or a planeswalker they control. Exile the tokens at end of combat.

The term "defending player" in the myriad rules (or any other ability of an attacking creature) refers to the player the creature with myriad was attacking at the time it became an attacking creature this combat, the controller of the planeswalker the creature was attacking at the time it became an attacking creature this combat, or the protector of the battle this creature was attacking at the time it became an attacking creature this combat.

If the defending player is your only opponent, no tokens are put onto the battlefield.

You choose whether each token is attacking the player or a planeswalker they control as the token is created.

Although the tokens enter the battlefield attacking, they were never declared as attackers. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger, including the myriad ability of the tokens. If there are any costs to have a creature attack, those costs won't apply to the tokens.

The token creatures all enter the battlefield at the same time.

Each token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If myriad creates more than one token for any given player (due to an effect such as the one Doubling Season creates), you may choose separately for each token whether it's attacking the player or a planeswalker they control.

0047_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Copy Land

Copy Land

{2}{U}

Enchantment

You may have Copy Land enter the battlefield as a copy of any land on the battlefield, except it's an enchantment in addition to its other types.

Copy Land copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing more, with the listed exception (unless that permanent is itself copying something or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

In the unusual case where the chosen permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the chosen permanent is copying something else (for example, if the chosen permanent is another Copy Land), then your Copy Land enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen permanent copied, with the listed exception.

If the chosen permanent is a token, Copy Land copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exception. Copy Land does not become a token.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when Copy Land enters the battlefield. Any "as [this land] enters the battlefield" or "[this land] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen permanent will also work.

If Copy Land somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another permanent, Copy Land can't become a copy of that permanent. You may choose only a permanent that's already on the battlefield.

You can choose not to copy anything. In that case, Copy Land simply enters the battlefield as an enchantment with an irrelevant ability. We're sure you had your reasons.

0007_MTGMH3_CmFeatur: Coram, the Undertaker

Coram, the Undertaker

{1}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

0/5

Coram, the Undertaker gets +X/+0, where X is the greatest power among creature cards in all graveyards.

Whenever Coram attacks, each player mills a card.

During each of your turns, you may play a land and cast a spell from among cards in graveyards that were put there from libraries this turn.

Coram's first ability applies only while it is on the battlefield. In all other zones, its power is 0.

The value of X will change as the greatest power among creature cards in all graveyards changes.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for lands played and spells cast this way.

Once you begin to cast a spell this way, losing control of Coram won't affect it. You can finish casting it as normal.

If you play a land or cast a spell from a graveyard using another permission, it won't stop you from using Coram's permission to do the same thing later in the turn, provided you haven't already done so.

If you play a land, cast a spell, or both using the permission granted by Coram's last ability and then have a new Coram come under your control in the same turn, you can still play a land, cast a spell, or both using the new Coram's permission.

If it's your turn, you control Coram, and another player has permission to play a card in a graveyard that was put there from a library this turn (perhaps because it's an instant card they own that has flashback), whoever gets priority sooner will have the first chance to play that card. In most cases, this will be you, since the active player receives priority after a spell or ability resolves.

0064_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Desert Warfare

Desert Warfare

{3}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever you sacrifice a Desert and whenever a Desert card is put into your graveyard from your hand or library, put that card onto the battlefield under your control at the beginning of your next end step.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control five or more Deserts, create that many 1/1 red, green, and white Sand Warrior creature tokens. They gain haste.

Desert Warfare's first ability won't return any Deserts that you sacrificed or that were put into your graveyard from your hand or library before Desert Warfare entered the battlefield.

If the Desert leaves your graveyard before the delayed triggered ability created by Desert Warfare's first ability resolves, that Desert won't be put onto the battlefield from its new zone when that ability resolves.

0001_MTGMH3_CmdFace: Disa the Restless

Disa the Restless

{2}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Scout

5/6

Whenever a Lhurgoyf permanent card is put into your graveyard from anywhere other than the battlefield, put it onto the battlefield.

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, create a Tarmogoyf token.

Disa the Restless's last ability creates a token that's a copy of the card Tarmogoyf in the Oracle card reference. Official text for Tarmogoyf can be found using the Gatherer card database at Wizards.com.

0032_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Eldrazi Confluence

Eldrazi Confluence

{2}{C}{C}

Instant

Choose three. You may choose the same mode more than once.

• Target creature gets +3/-3 until end of turn.

• Exile target nonland permanent, then return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner's control.

• Create a 1/1 colorless Eldrazi Scion creature token with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

You choose the modes as you cast the spell. Once modes are chosen, they can't be changed.

If a mode requires a target, you can select that mode only if there's a legal target available. Ignore the targeting requirements for modes you don't choose. Each time you select that mode, you can choose a different target, or you can choose the same target.

No matter which combination of modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

If the same mode is chosen more than once, you choose their relative order as you cast the spell. For example, if you choose the second mode of Eldrazi Confluence more than once, you choose the relative order to exile and return the target nonland permanents.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until a spell is done resolving.

If a Confluence is copied, the effect that creates the copy will usually allow you to choose new targets, but you can't choose new modes.

If all targets for the chosen modes become illegal before a Confluence resolves, the spell will be countered and none of its effects will happen. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

0033_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Eldritch Immunity

Eldritch Immunity

{C}

Kindred Instant — Eldrazi

Target creature you control gains protection from each color until end of turn.

Overload {4}{C} (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change "target" in its text to "each.")

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with hexproof or with protection from the appropriate color.

Overload doesn't change when you can cast the spell.

Effects that cause you to pay more or less for a spell will cause you to pay that much more or less while casting it for its overload cost, too.

If you are instructed to cast a spell with overload "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to pay its overload cost instead.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an overload cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0124_MTGMH3_NewOther: Exterminator Magmarch

Exterminator Magmarch

{2}{B}{R}

Artifact Creature — Phyrexian Construct

5/3

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell that targets only a single nonland permanent an opponent controls, if another opponent controls one or more nonland permanents that spell could target, choose one of those permanents. Copy that spell. The copy targets the chosen permanent.

{1}{B}: Regenerate Exterminator Magmarch.

Exterminator Magmarch's first ability won't trigger if no other opponent controls any nonland permanents that spell could target. If the ability does trigger but no other opponent controls any nonland permanents the spell could target by the time the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything.

If a spell has multiple targets but all of them are the same nonland permanent an opponent controls, Exterminator Magmarch's ability will trigger as long as another opponent controls one or more nonland permanents that spell could target. The copy will target only the chosen permanent and no other permanents.

The copy is created even if the spell that caused the ability to trigger has been countered by the time the ability resolves. The copy resolves before the original spell.

The copy that Exterminator Magmarch's ability creates is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Other abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

The controller of a copy can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too. For example, if the spell you copy was kicked, the copies will also be kicked.

0108_MTGMH3_NewOther: Filigree Racer

Filigree Racer

{3}{R}

Artifact — Vehicle

5/5

When Filigree Racer enters the battlefield, you get {E}{E}{E}{E} (four energy counters).

Whenever Filigree Racer attacks, you may pay {E}{E}. When you do, target instant or sorcery card in your graveyard gains jump-start until end of turn. (You may cast that card from your graveyard by discarding a card in addition to paying its other costs. Then exile it.)

Crew 1

When casting a spell with jump-start, you must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using jump-start only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

A spell cast using jump-start will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, it's countered, or it leaves the stack in some other way.

If an effect allows you to pay an alternative cost rather than a spell's mana cost, you may pay that alternative cost when you jump-start a spell. You'll still discard a card as an additional cost to cast it.

0104_MTGMH3_NewOther: Final Act

Final Act

{4}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Choose one or more —

• Destroy all creatures.

• Destroy all planeswalkers.

• Destroy all battles.

• Exile all graveyards.

• Each opponent loses all counters.

If you choose more than one mode for Final Act, you perform the actions in the order written.

Counters that players could have include energy counters, experience counters, poison counters, rad counters, and ticket counters.

0125_MTGMH3_NewOther: Gluttonous Hellkite

Gluttonous Hellkite

{X}{X}{B}{R}{G}

Creature — Dragon

3/3

When you cast this spell, each player sacrifices X creatures. Gluttonous Hellkite enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it for each creature sacrificed this way.

Flying, trample

Gluttonous Hellkite's triggered ability will resolve before Gluttonous Hellkite does. If Gluttonous Hellkite is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

Use the number of creatures that were actually sacrificed this way, not the value of X, to determine the number of +1/+1 counters with which Gluttonous Hellkite should enter the battlefield.

0057_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Hideous Taskmaster

Hideous Taskmaster

{6}{R}

Creature — Eldrazi

7/2

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell, for each opponent, gain control of up to one target creature that player controls until end of turn. Untap those creatures. They gain trample, haste, and annihilator 1 until end of turn.

Trample, haste, annihilator 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, defending player sacrifices a permanent.)

Hideous Taskmaster's second ability will resolve before Hideous Taskmaster does. If Hideous Taskmaster is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

0130_MTGMH3_NewOther: Horizon of Progress

Horizon of Progress

Land

{T}, Pay 1 life: Add one mana of any type that a land you control could produce.

{3}, {T}: You may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped.

{1}, {T}, Sacrifice Horizon of Progress: Draw a card.

The types of mana are white, blue, black, red, green, and colorless.

Any change to a land's type or abilities gained by a land can affect the types of mana that land can produce.

Horizon of Progress's first ability checks the effects of all mana-producing abilities of lands you control, but it doesn't check their costs or legality. For example, Spire of Industry says "{T}, Pay 1 life: Add one mana of any color. Activate only if you control an artifact." If you control Spire of Industry and Horizon of Progress, Horizon of Progress's first ability can generate any color of mana. It doesn't matter whether you control an artifact or whether Spire of Industry is untapped.

0092_MTGMH3_NewOther: Hourglass of the Lost

Hourglass of the Lost

{2}{W}

Artifact

{T}: Add {W}. Put a time counter on Hourglass of the Lost.

{T}, Remove X time counters from Hourglass of the Lost and exile it: Return each nonland permanent card with mana value X from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

0126_MTGMH3_NewOther: Infested Thrinax

Infested Thrinax

{3}{B}{G}

Creature — Lizard

4/4

Flash

When Infested Thrinax enters the battlefield, until end of turn, whenever a nontoken creature you control dies, create a number of 1/1 green Saproling creature tokens equal to that creature's power.

Use the power of the creature that died as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many Saproling tokens to create.

0034_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Inversion Behemoth

Inversion Behemoth

{2}{C}{C}

Creature — Eldrazi

2/9

At the beginning of combat on your turn, switch the power and toughness of each of any number of target creatures until end of turn.

Effects that switch a creature's power and toughness apply after all other effects, regardless of when those effects began to apply. For instance, if you switch a 2/4 creature's power and toughness and then give it +2/+0 later in the turn, it's a 4/4 creature, not a 6/2 creature.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the cleanup step or an effect removes that damage, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if you switch its power and toughness during that turn.

0029_MTGMH3_CommExP1: Jyoti, Moag Ancient

Jyoti, Moag Ancient

{2}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elemental

2/4

When Jyoti, Moag Ancient enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 green Forest Dryad land creature token for each time you've cast your commander from the command zone this game. (They're affected by summoning sickness.)

At the beginning of each combat, land creatures you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is Jyoti's power.

If your commander was countered, that time you cast it still counts.

If you have multiple commanders, Jyoti's first ability will create a 1/1 green Forest Dryad land creature token for each time you've cast either of them. For example, if you've cast one commander once and one twice, you'll create three Forest Dryads.

The value of X in Jyoti's last ability is calculated only once, as Jyoti's ability resolves.

0131_MTGMH3_NewOther: Lazotep Quarry

Lazotep Quarry

Land — Desert

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}, Sacrifice a creature: Add one mana of any color.

{X}{2}, {T}, Sacrifice a Desert: Exile target creature card with mana value X from your graveyard. Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a 4/4 black Zombie. Activate only as a sorcery.

Except for the listed exceptions, the token created by Lazotep Quarry's last ability copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object that card was before it was put into your graveyard.

The token is a Zombie instead of its other creature types, and it's black instead of its other colors. These are copiable values of the token that other effects may copy.

If the copied card has {X} in its mana cost, {X} is 0.

If a card copied by the token had any "when [this creature] enters the battlefield" abilities, the token also has those abilities and will trigger them when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0100_MTGMH3_NewOther: March from Velis Vel

March from Velis Vel

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Choose a nonbasic land type. Each land you control of that type becomes a copy of target creature you control until end of turn and gains haste until end of turn.

Flashback {4}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The lands copy exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else; see below). They don't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the lands become copies of whatever that creature copied.

Because the lands aren't entering the battlefield when they become copies of the creature, any "When [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[This creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature won't apply.

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

0053_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Mutated Cultist

Mutated Cultist

{2}{B}

Creature — Eldrazi Horror

1/3

Devoid (This card has no color.)

When you cast this spell, remove all counters from up to one target permanent or opponent. The next spell you cast this turn costs {1} less to cast for each counter removed this way.

Deathtouch

Mutated Cultist's triggered ability will resolve before Mutated Cultist does. If Mutated Cultist is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

The triggered ability can target a permanent controlled by any player, but it can't target you. It can target a permanent or opponent with no counters. If the targeted permanent or opponent has more than one kind of counter, you must remove all of them.

Counters that players could have include energy counters, experience counters, poison counters, rad counters, and ticket counters.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Mutated Cultist's second ability). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0002_MTGMH3_CmdFace: Omo, Queen of Vesuva

Omo, Queen of Vesuva

{2}{G/U}

Legendary Creature — Shapeshifter Noble

1/5

Whenever Omo, Queen of Vesuva enters the battlefield or attacks, put an everything counter on each of up to one target land and up to one target creature.

Each land with an everything counter on it is every land type in addition to its other types.

Each nonland creature with an everything counter on it is every creature type.

Omo's second ability grants every land type to lands with everything counters on them, not just basic land types. The full list of land types can be found in the Comprehensive Rules of Magic.

0110_MTGMH3_NewOther: Overclocked Electromancer

Overclocked Electromancer

{2}{R}

Creature — Lizard Wizard

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may pay {E}{E}{E}. If you do, put a +1/+1 counter on Overclocked Electromancer.

Whenever Overclocked Electromancer attacks, double its power until end of turn.

Whenever Overclocked Electromancer deals combat damage to a creature, if that creature was dealt excess damage this turn, you get X {E}, where X is that excess damage.

To double Overclocked Electromancer's power, it gets +X/+0, where X is its power when its second ability resolves.

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

0132_MTGMH3_NewOther: Planar Nexus

Planar Nexus

Land

Planar Nexus is every nonbasic land type. (Nonbasic land types include Cave, Desert, Gate, Lair, Locus, Mine, Power-Plant, Sphere, Tower, and Urza's.)

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Add one mana of any color.

The list of nonbasic land types in the reminder text is exhaustive as of the release of Modern Horizons The full list of land types can always be found in the Comprehensive Rules of Magic.

0117_MTGMH3_NewOther: Polygoyf

Polygoyf

{2}{G}

Creature — Lhurgoyf

*/1+*

Trample, myriad (Whenever this creature attacks, for each opponent other than defending player, you may create a token copy that's tapped and attacking that player or a planeswalker they control. Exile the tokens at end of combat.)

Polygoyf's power is equal to the number of card types among cards in all graveyards and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.

The term "defending player" in the myriad rules (or any other ability of an attacking creature) refers to the player the creature with myriad was attacking at the time it became an attacking creature this combat, the controller of the planeswalker the creature was attacking at the time it became an attacking creature this combat, or the protector of the battle this creature was attacking at the time it became an attacking creature this combat.

If the defending player is your only opponent, no tokens are put onto the battlefield.

You choose whether each token is attacking the player or a planeswalker they control as the token is created.

Although the tokens enter the battlefield attacking, they were never declared as attackers. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger, including the myriad ability of the tokens. If there are any costs to have a creature attack, those costs won't apply to the tokens.

The token creatures all enter the battlefield at the same time.

Each token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If myriad creates more than one token for any given player (due to an effect such as the one Doubling Season creates), you may choose separately for each token whether it's attacking the player or a planeswalker they control.

The ability that defines Polygoyf's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

The ability that defines Polygoyf's power and toughness counts card types, not cards. If the only card in all graveyards is a single artifact creature card, Polygoyf will be a 2/3. If the cards in all graveyards are ten artifact cards and ten creature cards, Polygoyf will still be a 2/3.

Card types that can appear on cards in a graveyard are artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Lhurgoyf, Forest, and Siege are subtypes, not card types.

0111_MTGMH3_NewOther: Pyrogoyf

Pyrogoyf

{3}{R}

Creature — Lhurgoyf

*/1+*

Pyrogoyf's power is equal to the number of card types among cards in all graveyards and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.

Whenever Pyrogoyf or another Lhurgoyf creature enters the battlefield under your control, that creature deals damage equal to its power to any target.

The ability that defines Pyrogoyf's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

The ability that defines Pyrogoyf's power and toughness counts card types, not cards. If the only card in all graveyards is a single artifact creature card, Pyrogoyf will be a 2/3. If the cards in all graveyards are ten artifact cards and ten creature cards, Pyrogoyf will still be a 2/3.

Card types that can appear on cards in a graveyard are artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Lhurgoyf, Forest, and Siege are subtypes, not card types.

If Pyrogoyf or the relevant Lhurgoyf creature leaves the battlefield while Pyrogoyf's last ability is on the stack, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

0118_MTGMH3_NewOther: Rampant Frogantua

Rampant Frogantua

{2}{G}

Creature — Frog

3/3

Trample

Rampant Frogantua gets +10/+10 for each player who has lost the game.

Whenever Rampant Frogantua deals combat damage to a player, you may mill that many cards. Put any number of land cards from among them onto the battlefield tapped.

Rampant Frogantua's second ability counts players who lost the game before Rampant Frogantua entered the battlefield.

Rampant Frogantua's second ability counts every player who has lost, no matter how the player lost the game: due to a state-based action (having 0 or less life, trying to draw a card from an empty library, having 10 or more poison counters), because of a spell or effect that states they lose the game, because your awesome might has left them with no choice other than concession, or for any other reason.

If the number of cards remaining in your library is less than the amount of combat damage dealt to a player by Rampant Frogantua, you can't choose to mill that many cards with Rampant Frogantua's last ability.

0094_MTGMH3_NewOther: Razorfield Ripper

Razorfield Ripper

{2}{W}

Artifact Creature — Equipment Rhino

3/3

Whenever Razorfield Ripper or equipped creature attacks, you get {E} (an energy counter), then it gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the amount of {E} you have.

Reconfigure—Pay {2} or {E}{E}{E} (Pay {2} or {E}{E}{E}: Attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a sorcery. While attached, this isn't a creature.)

The value of X is calculated only once, as Razorfield Ripper's triggered ability resolves.

Reconfigure represents two activated abilities. Reconfigure [cost] means "[Cost]: Attach this permanent to another target creature you control. Activate only as a sorcery," and "[Cost]: Unattach this permanent. Activate only if this permanent is attached to a creature and only as a sorcery."

Attaching an Equipment with reconfigure to a creature causes that Equipment to stop being a creature until it becomes unattached. It also loses any creature subtypes it had.

An Equipment doesn't become tapped when the permanent it's attached to becomes tapped. For example, if you attack with a creature that is equipped with Razorfield Ripper, then use reconfigure to unattach Razorfield Ripper after combat, Razorfield Ripper will be untapped and could be used to block during your opponent's turn.

Similarly, if an Equipment is tapped, its reconfigure abilities may still be activated and it may still become attached to creatures. Becoming attached doesn't untap it. In most cases, an attached Equipment being tapped won't affect gameplay, but it will be relevant if it becomes unattached again before it untaps.

If an Equipment with reconfigure somehow loses its abilities while it is attached, the effect causing it to not be a creature continues to apply until it becomes unattached.

As soon as an Equipment creature with reconfigure stops being a creature, any Equipment and Auras with enchant creature abilities become unattached. Auras that can enchant an Equipment that isn't a creature remain attached to it.

An Equipment creature with reconfigure can be attached to creatures by effects other than its reconfigure ability, such as the activated ability of Brass Squire.

Although it causes an Equipment to become attached to a creature, reconfigure is not an "equip ability" for the purpose of cards like Fighter Class and Leonin Shikari.

An Equipment creature can never become attached to itself. If an effect tries to do this, nothing happens.

If a permanent with reconfigure is somehow still a creature after it becomes attached (perhaps due to an effect like that of March of the Machines), it immediately becomes unattached from the equipped creature.

0119_MTGMH3_NewOther: Sage of the Maze

Sage of the Maze

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Wizard

1/3

{T}: Add two mana in any combination of colors.

{T}: Until end of turn, target land you control becomes an X/X Citizen creature with haste in addition to its other types, where X is twice the number of Gates you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

Tap an untapped Gate you control: Untap Sage of the Maze.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Sage of the Maze's second ability resolves.

0095_MTGMH3_NewOther: Salvation Colossus

Salvation Colossus

{6}{W}{W}

Artifact Creature — Construct

9/9

Flying, vigilance, trample

Whenever you attack, other creatures you control get +2/+2 and gain indestructible until end of turn.

Unearth—Pay eight {E}. (Pay eight energy counters: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

If you activate a card's unearth ability but that card is removed from your graveyard before the ability resolves, that unearth ability will do nothing as it resolves.

Activating a card's unearth ability isn't the same as casting that card. The unearth ability is put on the stack, but the card is not. Spells and abilities that interact with activated abilities will interact with unearth, but spells and abilities that interact with spells (such as Flare of Denial) will not.

At the beginning of the next end step, a permanent returned to the battlefield with unearth is exiled. This is a delayed triggered ability, and it can be countered by effects that counter triggered abilities. If the ability is countered, the permanent will stay on the battlefield and the delayed triggered ability won't trigger again. However, the replacement effect will still exile the permanent if it eventually leaves the battlefield.

Unearth grants haste to the permanent that's returned to the battlefield (even if it's not a creature card). However, neither of the "exile" abilities is granted to that permanent. If that permanent loses all its abilities, it will still be exiled at the beginning of the next end step, and if it would leave the battlefield, it is still exiled instead.

If a permanent returned to the battlefield with unearth would leave the battlefield for any reason, it's exiled instead—unless the spell or ability that's causing the permanent to leave the battlefield is actually trying to exile it! In that case, it succeeds at exiling it. If that spell or ability later returns the card to the battlefield (as Static Prison might, for example), the permanent card will return to the battlefield as a new object with no relation to its previous existence. The unearth effects will no longer apply to it.

0003_MTGMH3_CmdFace: Satya, Aetherflux Genius

Satya, Aetherflux Genius

{1}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

3/5

Menace, haste

Whenever Satya, Aetherflux Genius attacks, create a tapped and attacking token that's a copy of up to one other target nontoken creature you control. You get {E}{E} (two energy counters). At the beginning of the next end step, sacrifice that token unless you pay an amount of {E} equal to its mana value.

You choose which player, planeswalker, or battle the token is attacking as you create the token. It doesn't need to be attacking the same player, planeswalker, or battle that Satya is attacking.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else (unless that creature is itself copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the creature will also work.

0112_MTGMH3_NewOther: Sawhorn Nemesis

Sawhorn Nemesis

{3}{R}

Creature — Dinosaur

2/4

As Sawhorn Nemesis enters the battlefield, choose a player.

If a source would deal damage to the chosen player or a permanent they control, it deals double that damage instead.

The damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The doubled damage isn't dealt by Sawhorn Nemesis unless it was the original source of damage.

The protector of a battle with the Siege subtype is not that battle's controller.

If another effect (or effects) modifies how much damage a source would deal to the chosen player or a permanent they control (for example, by preventing some of that damage), the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses the order in which any such effects, including the effect of Sawhorn Nemesis, apply. If all of the damage is prevented before Sawhorn Nemesis's effect would apply, its effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents or players, that damage is divided or assigned before any effects that modify how much damage will be dealt. For example, if you attack the chosen player with a 5/5 creature with trample and it's blocked by a 2/2 creature they control, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then doubled to 4 and 6, respectively.

0035_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Selective Obliteration

Selective Obliteration

{3}{C}{C}

Sorcery

Each player chooses a color. Then exile each permanent unless it's colorless or it's only the color its controller chose.

Players decide and announce in turn order, starting with the active player, which color they are choosing. Players later in the turn order will know which colors were chosen by players before them.

Lands have no mana cost, so they are colorless unless an effect states otherwise. The colors of mana that a land can produce do not affect that land's color.

No matter what color any player chooses, all multicolored permanents will be exiled.

The colors chosen by players affect only whether or not permanents they control will be exiled. That choice does not affect whether particular permanents controlled by other players will be exiled.

For example, say you control a colorless creature, a blue creature, a green creature, and a creature that's both blue and green. No matter what you choose, your colorless creature will not be exiled, and your creature that's both blue and green will be exiled. If you choose blue or green, the creature you control that is only that color will not be exiled. It doesn't matter what anyone else chooses.

0113_MTGMH3_NewOther: Siege-Gang Lieutenant

Siege-Gang Lieutenant

{3}{R}

Creature — Goblin

2/2

Lieutenant — At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control your commander, create two 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens. Those tokens gain haste until end of turn.

{2}, Sacrifice a Goblin: Siege-Gang Lieutenant deals 1 damage to any target.

If you don't control your commander as the lieutenant ability resolves, you won't get its effect.

If you have multiple commanders, the lieutenant effect will happen as long as you control at least one commander. It will happen only once even if you control multiple commanders.

0096_MTGMH3_NewOther: Silverquill Lecturer

Silverquill Lecturer

{4}{W}

Creature — Kor Wizard

3/3

Creature spells you cast have demonstrate. (Whenever you cast a creature spell, you may copy it. If you do, choose an opponent to also copy it. Each copy becomes a token.)

You choose whether to make a copy as the demonstrate ability resolves. This happens before the original spell resolves. Your copy goes on the stack above the original spell.

If you copy a spell with demonstrate, you then immediately choose an opponent. If they copy the spell, it goes on top of the stack.

If you cast a spell with demonstrate and both you and an opponent copy it, the opponent's copy will resolve first, then your copy will resolve, and finally the original spell will resolve.

If you cast the spell and choose not to copy it, no opponent will get to copy it either.

If the spell had an X value chosen for it as it was cast, the copies will have the same value of X.

If any additional or alternative costs were paid to cast the spell with demonstrate, the copies will see those choices as well. For example, if the spell has a kicker ability and was kicked, the copies will also be kicked

Resolving copies of permanent spells become tokens as they enter the battlefield. These tokens are not considered "created" when this happens.

0036_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Spawnbed Protector

Spawnbed Protector

{7}

Creature — Eldrazi

6/8

At the beginning of your end step, return up to one target Eldrazi creature card from your graveyard to your hand. Create two 1/1 colorless Eldrazi Scion creature tokens with "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

If there are no Eldrazi creature cards in your graveyard at the beginning of your end step, Spawnbed Protector's ability won't do anything. You won't have time to put one or more Eldrazi creature cards in your graveyard once your end step begins.

If the target Eldrazi creature card is illegal as Spawnbed Protector's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't create Eldrazi Scion tokens.

0127_MTGMH3_NewOther: Sphinx of the Revelation

Sphinx of the Revelation

{3}{W}{U}

Artifact Creature — Sphinx

4/5

Flying, lifelink

Whenever you gain life, you get that many {E} (energy counters).

{W}{U}{U}, {T}, Pay X {E}: Draw X cards.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Sphinx of the Revelation's triggered ability will trigger twice. This may be relevant if you control a permanent with an ability that triggers "Whenever you get one or more {E}."

0133_MTGMH3_NewOther: Sunken Palace

Sunken Palace

Land — Cave

Sunken Palace enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {U}.

{1}{U}, {T}, Exile seven cards from your graveyard: Add {U}. When you spend this mana to cast a spell or activate an ability, copy that spell or ability. You may choose new targets for the copy. (Mana abilities can't be copied.)

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text.

A copy is created even if the spell or ability that caused the delayed triggered ability to trigger has been countered by the time that delayed triggered ability resolves. The copy resolves before the original spell.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell or ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If the spell is a permanent spell with targets, such as an Aura, you may also choose a new target for that spell. The new targets must be legal. If, for any target, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast" or "activated." Creating the copy won't cause abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell or activates an ability to trigger.

If the spell or ability that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell or ability that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast or activated, the copy will have the same value of X.

If the spell or ability has damage divided as it was cast or activated, the division can't be changed (although the targets receiving that damage still can). The same is true of spells and abilities that distribute counters.

The controller of a copy can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

Resolving copies of permanent spells become tokens as they enter the battlefield. These tokens are not considered "created" when this happens.

0134_MTGMH3_NewOther: Talon Gates of Madara

Talon Gates of Madara

Land — Gate

When Talon Gates of Madara enters the battlefield, up to one target creature phases out.

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Add one mana of any color.

{4}: Put Talon Gates of Madara from your hand onto the battlefield.

Phased-out permanents are treated as though they don't exist. They can't be the targets of spells or abilities, their static abilities have no effect on the game, their triggered abilities can't trigger, they can't attack or block, and so on.

As a permanent is phased out, Auras and Equipment attached to it also phase out at the same time. Those Auras and Equipment will phase in at the same time that permanent does, and they'll phase in still attached to that permanent.

Permanents phase back in during their controller's untap step, immediately before that player untaps their permanents. Creatures that phase in this way are able to attack during that turn, and their activated abilities with {T} in their costs can be activated. If a permanent had counters on it when it phased out, it will have those counters when it phases back in.

An attacking or blocking creature that phases out is removed from combat.

Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters the battlefield" abilities to trigger.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration ignore phased-out objects. If ignoring those objects causes the effect's conditions to no longer be met, the duration will expire.

Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in.

When you activate Talon Gates of Madara's last ability, you must reveal Talon Gates of Madara from your hand until that ability resolves or otherwise leaves the stack. If Talon Gates of Madara isn't still in your hand as that ability resolves, nothing happens.

0120_MTGMH3_NewOther: Tarmogoyf Nest

Tarmogoyf Nest

{2}{G}

Kindred Enchantment — Lhurgoyf Aura

Enchant land

Enchanted land has "{1}{G}, {T}: Create a Tarmogoyf token." (It's a {1}{G} Lhurgoyf creature with "Tarmogoyf's power is equal to the number of card types among cards in all graveyards and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.")

Tarmogoyf Nest's activated ability creates a token that's a copy of the card Tarmogoyf in the Oracle card reference. Official text for Tarmogoyf can be found using the Gatherer card database at Wizards.com.

0114_MTGMH3_NewOther: Tempt with Mayhem

Tempt with Mayhem

{1}{R}{R}

Instant

Tempting offer — Choose target instant or sorcery spell. Each opponent may copy that spell and may choose new targets for the copy they control. You copy that spell once plus an additional time for each opponent who copied the spell this way. You may choose new targets for the copies you control.

Starting with the next opponent in turn order (or the active player, if that player is one of your opponents), each opponent in turn order decides whether or not to copy the spell and, if they do, whether or not to choose new targets. Then, if that player did choose to copy the spell, the copy is put onto the stack. Finally, you copy that spell at least once (hopefully more, if the mayhem was tempting enough) and choose new targets for your copies if you wish. This means that your copies of the spell will resolve first, followed by the copies created by your opponents in the opposite order in which they were created.

In the case where the spell being copied grants one or more players extra turns, those extra turns are added one at a time. When the current turn ends, the most recently created turn will be taken first.

Each of the copies will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless its controller chooses new ones. That player may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal. If, for any target, they can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

The copies are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Creating a copy won't cause abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell to trigger.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copies will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copies will have the same value of X.

If the spell that's copied has damage divided as it was cast, the division can't be changed (although the targets receiving that damage still can). The same is true of spells that distribute counters.

The controller of a copy can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

Tempt with Mayhem can't target itself. There are limits, after all.

0037_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Twins of Discord

Twins of Discord

{7}

Creature — Eldrazi

8/6

Whenever you attack, choose odd or even. Creatures with mana value of that quality can't block this turn. (Zero is even.)

Each other colorless creature you control has bloodthirst 2. (If an opponent was dealt damage this turn, that creature enters the battlefield with two additional +1/+1 counters on it.)

The mana value of a face-down creature is 0.

The mana value of a token that isn't a copy of another object is 0.

If a creature on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

Multiple instances of bloodthirst are cumulative. For example, if you control Twins of Discord and a colorless creature with bloodthirst 1 enters the battlefield under your control, that creature will enter the battlefield with three +1/+1 counters on it if an opponent has been dealt damage that turn.

0004_MTGMH3_CmdFace: Ulalek, Fused Atrocity

Ulalek, Fused Atrocity

{C/W}{C/U}{C/B}{C/R}{C/G}

Legendary Creature — Eldrazi

2/5

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Whenever you cast an Eldrazi spell, you may pay {C}{C}. If you do, copy all spells you control, then copy all other activated and triggered abilities you control. You may choose new targets for the copies. (Mana abilities can't be copied.)

Ulalek must be on the battlefield in order for its triggered ability to trigger. Casting Ulalek itself won't cause that ability to trigger.

Each copy will have the same targets as the spell or ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If the spell is a permanent spell with targets, such as an Aura, you may also choose a new target for that spell. The new targets must be legal. If, for any target, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

The copies are created on the stack, so they're not "cast" or "activated." Creating the copies won't cause abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell or activates an ability to trigger. Abilities of copied spells that say "When you cast [this spell]" won't trigger.

If the spell or ability that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell or ability that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast or activated, the copy will have the same value of X.

If the spell or ability that's copied has damage divided as it was cast or activated, the division can't be changed (although the targets receiving that damage still can). The same is true of spells and abilities that distribute counters.

The controller of a copy can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

Resolving copies of permanent spells become tokens as they enter the battlefield. These tokens are not considered "created" when this happens.

0038_MTGMH3_CommExP2: Ulamog's Dreadsire

Ulamog's Dreadsire

{10}

Creature — Eldrazi

10/10

Vigilance

Ward—Sacrifice a permanent with mana value 1 or greater.

{T}: Create a 10/10 colorless Eldrazi creature token.

If a permanent on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

The mana value of a face-down permanent is 0.

The mana value of a token that isn't a copy of another object is 0.

0101_MTGMH3_NewOther: Wonderscape Sage

Wonderscape Sage

{1}{U}

Creature — Moonfolk Wizard

1/3

Flying

{T}, Return a land you control to its owner's hand: Draw a card. Then discard a card unless that land had a nonbasic land type.

Wonderscape Sage's last ability doesn't care if the returned land was nonbasic. It only cares if the land had a nonbasic land type. For example, if you control Omo, Queen of Vesuva and return a Forest with an everything counter on it to your hand to pay the cost of Wonderscape Sage's last ability, you won't discard a card.

Use the subtypes of the returned land as it last existed on the battlefield to determine whether or not you must discard a card. For example, if you return a Copy Land that's a copy of Urza's Cave (a land with the types Urza's and Cave) to your hand to pay the cost of Wonderscape Sage's last ability, you won't discard a card.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, and Eldraine are property of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2024 Wizards.