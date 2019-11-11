Note: Mystery Booster: Convention Edition's 2021 return to WPN stores featured several changes, including the removal of some cards and new artwork for others. Learn about these changes here.

Compiled by Eli Shiffrin

Document last modified August 18, 2021

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. If you can't find the answer you're looking for here, please contact us at Support.Wizards.com.

The "General Notes" section includes release information and explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" section contains answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" section include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

What is Mystery Booster?

With over 1,800 cards available, each Mystery Booster draft will be an unpredictable new experience! We've included a wide range of cards from previous sets, from collectible fan favorites to exciting Booster Draft all-stars. To celebrate Magic's history, each card is printed with the Planeswalker symbol in the lower-left corner but is otherwise unchanged from its previous printing.

Release Information

The Mystery Booster set contains 1,694 cards of equal rarity that appear in booster packs. Mystery Booster—Retail Edition booster packs contain an additional 121 cards that appear only in premium, and Mystery Booster—Convention Edition booster packs contain an additional 121 playtest cards.

Format Legality

Inclusion in the Mystery Booster set doesn't change what formats a card is legal in. Most of its cards are not legal in the Standard format, and many are not legal in the Modern format.

Playtest Cards

Each Mystery Booster—Convention Edition booster pack contains fourteen reprints, plus one other card. This last card is a specially designed playtest card straight from Magic: The Gathering's design files. These cards are an unprecedented peek inside an early stage of the design process, so the cards aren't set in a normal Magic frame, they haven't undergone rules scrutiny, and Play Design hasn't tested them rigorously for balance. The artwork is provided by Wizards of the Coast staff—from the incredibly talented to the incredibly available.

As you may notice, playtest cards have varying levels of seriousness.

Noxious Bayou

Land

{T}: Add {B} or {G}. You get a poison counter.

Bear with Set's Mechanic

1G

Creature — Bear

2/2

Vigilance

Aggressive (During your turn, there is an additional combat phase after the first, and only creatures with aggressive may attack during it.)

Playtest cards aren't legal for play in any tournament format other than Mystery Booster Limited formats. On the other hand, we expect they will spice up a wide variety of casual games. Cube may never be the same.

Playtest cards use a modified version of game symbols, such as {T} and {W}. These modified symbols should be treated as the standard symbols during play.

Playtest cards often use "CARDNAME" in place of the card's own name. This follows the same rules as an object referring to itself by name.

Remember a minute ago when I said these cards haven't undergone rules scrutiny? I wasn't kidding. For many playtest cards, you'll need to make a generous assumption that basic game rules will be updated to allow them to work. The Card-Specific Notes section will provide guidance for fitting these cards into the existing rules structure.

CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

A Good Thing

4WB

Enchantment

Spells and abilities you control can't destroy, exile, target, or cause you to sacrifice CARDNAME.

At the beginning of your upkeep, double your life total. Then, if you have 1,000 or more life, you lose the game.

To double a player's life total, that player gains as much life as needed so that their life total is twice the number it was before. If their life total was negative, that player loses as much life as needed so that their life total is twice as far below 0 as it was before. Other effects interact with this life gain or loss accordingly.

Abian, Luvion Usurper

5RG

Legendary Planeswalker — Abian

5

As CARDNAME enters the battlefield, you become Abian. (Your life total becomes equal to their loyalty. You can activate the loyalty abilities by spending or gaining life.)

+3: Discard your hand, then draw cards equal to the greatest power among creatures you control.

+1: Create a 3/2 red and green Spirit creature token.

−X: You deal X damage to any target.

While Abian is on the battlefield, you're both a player and a permanent. You're a legendary planeswalker that's red and green.

If an effect causes you to leave the battlefield, you resume being just a player. Your life total doesn't change. The Abian card that represented you moves to the appropriate zone.

If an effect adds or removes loyalty counters from Abian, you also gain or lose that much life. Similarly, if an effect causes you to gain or lose life, that many loyalty counters are put on or removed from Abian.

To activate your last ability, you can't pay more life than you have.

If you control Abian but haven't become Abian, its loyalty abilities function as normal, drawing from its loyalty counters and not your life. Its last ability causes you, the player, to deal damage, although the source of the ability is Abian.

Animate Spell

U

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant instant or sorcery spell on the stack

When CARDNAME becomes attached to an instant or sorcery, put that card onto the battlefield under its owner's control. It's a creature in addition to its other types with power and toughness each equal to its converted mana cost.

When CARDNAME leaves the battlefield, enchanted card's owner sacrifices it unless they cast it.

Animate Spell loses "enchant instant or sorcery spell on the stack" and gains "enchant permanent put onto the battlefield with Animate Spell" before becoming attached to that creature. It doesn't say that on the card, but we'll figure it out later.

Use the converted mana cost of the spell to determine the power and toughness of the creature it becomes. For a spell with {X} in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X to determine its converted mana cost.

If the creature leaves the battlefield before or at the same time as Animate Spell, it can't be cast.

While resolving Animate Spell's last ability, the spell is cast from the battlefield. As it moves to the stack, it stops being a creature. Its controller must pay its costs if they wish to cast it.

Banding Sliver

3WW

Creature — Sliver

3/3

All Slivers have banding. (Any creatures with banding, and up to one without, can attack in a band. Bands are blocked as a group. If any creatures with banding you control are blocking or being blocked by a creature, you divide that creature's combat damage, not its controller, among any of the creatures it's being blocked by or is blocking.)

Creatures don't "share" abilities in a band. For example, if Banding Sliver bands with a creature with flying, Banding Sliver can be blocked by a creature without flying, and this causes the blocking creature to also block the creature with flying.

While blocking, a creature with banding can block along with any number of creatures. This isn't a "band," but it's similar for how damage assignment is modified.

A player who controls a creature blocked by or blocking multiple creatures must choose a combat damage assignment order for those creatures. If each creature in that order loses banding, the order will be enforced. Otherwise, the player who controls the creature with banding can assign the other creature's damage, ignoring the damage assignment order and without assigning lethal damage to a creature before assigning damage to another creature.

Barry's Land

Basic Land — Cloud

{T}: Add {C}.

Cloud is a basic land type. It conveys the intrinsic mana ability "{T}: Add {C}." This is true only during a game using Mystery Booster playtest cards. If so, and you're instructed to choose a basic land type, you may choose Cloud. If something refers to "each basic land type," it includes Cloud.

Bear with Set's Mechanic

1G

Creature — Bear

2/2

Vigilance

Aggressive (During your turn, there is an additional combat phase after the first, and only creatures with aggressive may attack during it.)

As your first combat phase ends during your turn, if one or more creatures you control have aggressive, you have another combat phase before your second main phase. This is called the aggressive combat phase.

Creatures without aggressive can't attack during an aggressive combat phase.

If you control no creatures with aggressive as your first combat phase ends but control one later during your turn, you won't have an aggressive combat phase.

Bind

1G

Instant

Counter target activated ability. (Mana abilities can't be targeted.)

Draw a card.

//

Liberate

{1W}

Instant

Exile target creature you control. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

Bind // Liberate is a split card. It follows all the normal rules concerning split cards, except for Bind and Liberate are existing Magic cards.

Activated abilities are written in the form "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts, if applicable.

Bind can't target static abilities, triggered abilities, or mana abilities. A mana ability is an ability that produces mana, not an ability that costs mana.

Once the creature exiled by Liberate returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creatures will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creatures will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creatures will cease to exist.

If a token you control is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Biting Remark

3U

Creature — Elemental

3/3

Scrycast {0} (If you see this card while scrying, you may reveal it and cast it by paying {0}.)

Flying

If you cast a spell with scrycast, you don't look at any additional cards in your library. If you were instructed to scry 1, you won't do anything else to finish scrying, although you're still scrying while you cast the spell.

Blood Poet

2B

Creature — Vampire Cleric

3/2

Spark (Activate spark abilities by spending or giving yourself spark counters. Activate only one spark ability per turn, and only as a sorcery.)

+1: CARDNAME gains lifelink until end of turn.

−3: Target opponent discards a card. You gain life equal to its converted mana cost.

You can activate only one spark ability from among permanents you control each turn, no matter how many permanents you control with spark abilities.

If Blood Poet loses spark, its spark abilities can't be activated.

Bombardment

R

Sorcery

Until end of turn, cards you own that aren't on the battlefield lose all card types, costs, names, and abilities and become red sorceries named Missile that cost {R} with "Missile deals 2 damage to any target."

If a card you own is a Missile and changes zones other than by being cast as a Missile, it stops being a Missile.

You must keep cards that were in your hand as Bombardment resolved separate from those that enter your hand later in the turn.

If any portion of your library is randomized, those cards become new objects that aren't Missiles.

Cards you own keep any supertypes they may have, such as legendary and basic.

If Bombardment is somehow cast while another spell is on the stack, that spell becomes a Missile. Since that spell has no target chosen for its spell ability, it won't resolve. This is true even if that spell had a target for an ability it had.

The Missile characteristics are copiable values of the affected cards and spells.

Bone Rattler

3BB

Creature — Skeleton

4/4

When CARDNAME is put into your graveyard from anywhere, exile it. When you do, create four Reassembling Skeleton token cards and put them into your graveyard.

Unlike a normal token, a token card doesn't cease to exist in a zone other than the battlefield. It's both a token and a card. It can move between zones any number of times and continues to exist for the rest of the game.

If a token card is put into a hidden zone, you must use a supplementary token card with a Magic card back to represent it. Since these don't exist yet, you may need to be creative.

For effects that look for or modify the creation of tokens, creating token cards isn't the same as creating tokens.

A Reassembling Skeleton token card is a 1/1 Skeleton Warrior creature with a mana cost of {1}{B} and the ability "{1}{B}: Return Reassembling Skeleton from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped."

Bucket List

1UR

Enchantment

Whenever you cast a spell of a type showing on CARDNAME, put a counter over that type and draw a card. If all five types on CARDNAME have counters over them, sacrifice it and draw one more card.

[BOX] artifact [BOX] creature [BOX] enchantment [BOX] instant [BOX] sorcery

Bucket List has an associated tracker list. The tracker list is (kind of) graphically represented on the card, but this list isn't an ability or a characteristic of the object.

The counter isn't put on Bucket List; it's put on the tracker list. Because it isn't on an object or player, it can't be proliferated, removed, or so on.

If an object becomes a copy of Bucket List, it has the tracker list for as long as it's a copy of it. This new tracker list will start empty, even if the tracker list of the original Bucket List had any counters. The new tracker list and any counters it gets cease to exist when the copy effect ends.

If you cast a spell that has more than one card type, you put a counter on each of those types on the tracker list.

You sacrifice Bucket List and draw an additional card while resolving the ability that triggers when you cast the fifth spell that covers the last card type on its tracker list.

Buried Ogre

1BBB

Creature — Zombie Ogre

6/4

You may begin the game with CARDNAME in your graveyard. If you do, you lose 1 life.

You may put Buried Ogre into your graveyard before shuffling the other cards in your deck to become your library. If you do, you lose 1 life immediately after setting your starting life total.

Celestine Cave Witch

3B

Creature — Human Warlock

2/3

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, create two 1/1 black Insect creature tokens.

Whenever CARDNAME attacks, you may sacrifice an Insect. When you do, curse defending player. (Create a black Aura Curse enchantment token that's attached to that player. It has enchant player and "At the beginning of your upkeep, you lose 1 life.")

If the Curse tokens can't be attached to the defending player (perhaps because that player has protection from black), the tokens aren't created at all.

If a creature is attacking a planeswalker, the planeswalker's controller is the defending player.

Chimney Goyf

4B

Creature — Lhurgoyf Imp

*/*+1

Flying

CARDNAME's power is equal to the number of card types among cards in all graveyards and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.

When CARDNAME dies, target opponent puts a card from their hand on top of their library.

The ability that defines Chimney Goyf's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield. If Chimney Goyf is in your graveyard, it will count itself.

Chimney Goyf counts card types, not cards. If the only card in all graveyards is a single artifact creature, Chimney Goyf will be 2/3. If the only cards in all graveyards are ten artifact creatures, Chimney Goyf will still be 2/3.

The card types that can normally appear on cards in a graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types.

Some playtest cards have unusual type lines. To determine whether those cards have a card type not listed above, refer to that card's Card-Specific Notes in this document.

If an instant or sorcery spell deals damage to Chimney Goyf or lowers its toughness, that spell is put into its owner's graveyard before state-based actions are performed. If that spell is the first of its type to enter a graveyard, it will raise Chimney Goyf's toughness before the game checks to see if Chimney Goyf dies.

Chronobot

2

Artifact Creature — Construct

2/2

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, switch upkeep steps with target opponent for as long as it remains on the battlefield. (You take your upkeep on their turn, and they take their upkeep on your turn.)

Untapping your permanents occurs in the untap step, and drawing a card occurs in the draw step. Neither of these are affected by Chronobot's theft of time.

While it's your upkeep during your opponent's turn, you're the active player. However, any rules or effects that check whose turn it is will still know that it's your opponent's turn.

If Chronobot enters the battlefield during an upkeep step, its effect doesn't affect that upkeep step. Similarly, if Chronobot leaves the battlefield during an upkeep step, its effect doesn't expire until the upkeep step is over.

Command the Chaff

4UU

Instant

Look at target opponent's sideboard. You may cast a card from that sideboard without paying its mana cost.

Exile CARDNAME.

In a Limited event, each card a player opened (in a Sealed Deck event) or drafted (in a Booster Draft event) is their sideboard.

You must cast the sideboard card you wish to cast while Command the Chaff is resolving. You can't cast it later in the turn.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Tormenting Voice, you must pay those to cast the card.

You can't play land cards from that sideboard.

Control Win Condition

4UU

Creature — Whale

*/*

This spell can't be countered.

Shroud

CARDNAME's power and toughness are each equal to the number of turns you've taken this game. (If this is in your deck, please keep track of your turns. This means you, Mark.)

Shroud is a keyword that means "This permanent can't be the target of spells or abilities." It includes spells and abilities you control.

The ability that defines Control Win Condition's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

During your turn, Control Win Condition counts the turn in progress to determine its power and toughness.

We can neither confirm nor deny which Mark wouldn't keep track of his turns every single time he drafted this card. Every. Single. Time. There are like twenty Marks in the studio so it's no use guessing. But he knows who he is.

Corrupted Key

B

Artifact — Key

As long as CARDNAME is tapped, creatures you control have menace and deathtouch.

Key is an artifact subtype. It has no rules meaning or function by itself, but other cards and abilities may refer to it.

Corrupted Key's ability doesn't allow you to tap it whenever you wish. You'll need another card to turn the key.

Cyclopean Titan

4BBBB

Creature — Zombie Giant

8/4

When CARDNAME dies, two target lands become Swamps. Exile CARDNAME.

{3}, {T}: Tap target creature, then return CARDNAME to its owner's hand.

If both target lands become illegal targets, Cyclopean Titan's triggered ability won't resolve. It will remain in your graveyard.

If a land becomes a basic land type (such as Swamp) but not "in addition to its other types," it loses all other land types it has and all abilities from its rules text and it has "{T}: Add {B}."

Do-Over

1U

Instant

Restart the turn, except with CARDNAME in exile. (First, return all cards to where they were as the turn began. For information from hidden zones like the hand, reconstruct as best you can, and do the rest at random.)

To restart the turn, start with the most recent game action and undo it, then repeat this for each game action taken this turn in reverse chronological order.

If any game actions involve randomizing a portion of the library, randomize it again to undo that action.

If any cards are put into a library to undo an action and they weren't known to have moved from a certain position in that library, randomize that library after moving those cards.

Any damage undone this way doesn't count as life gained. Similarly, life gain undone this way doesn't count as life lost.

While restarting the turn, no abilities can trigger. Abilities trigger when something happens, not when something unhappens.

Domesticated Mammoth

1G

Snow Creature — Mammoth

5/4

CARDNAME enters the battlefield with a token copy of Pacifism attached to it.

A token copy of Pacifism is an Aura enchantment token named Pacifism with mana cost {1}{W} and the abilities enchant creature and "Enchanted creature can't attack or block."

The token enters the battlefield at the same time as Domesticated Mammoth. If it can't legally be attached, it will be removed as a state-based action afterward.

For effects that look for or modify the creation of tokens, the token copy of Pacifism is considered to have been "created" and those effects will apply. For example, Doubling Season will really calm that Mammoth down.

Domesticated Watercourse

Land

CARDNAME enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {U} or {B}.

{UB}: Until end of turn, CARDNAME becomes an Equipment artifact with equip {2}.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

You can activate Domesticated Watercourse's mana ability to pay for its activated ability. Being tapped won't affect its abilities as an Equipment.

While Domesticated Watercourse is an Equipment, it can still be tapped to activate its mana ability, even if it's attached to a creature and even though it's no longer a land.

If Domesticated Watercourse is attached to a creature when it stops being an Equipment, it becomes unattached.

Enchantmentize

3U

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature or enchantment

Enchanted permanent is an enchantment and loses all other card types. (It still has its abilities, but it's no longer a creature.)

Enchantmentize may enchant a permanent that is only temporarily a creature, such as a Vehicle. If this happens, Enchantmentize's effect causes the enchanted permanent to remain an enchantment even after the temporary effect expires.

The enchanted permanent loses any subtypes associated with the card types it lost. It keeps any supertypes, such as legendary.

The enchanted permanent keeps any abilities it has.

Enroll in the Coalition

3W

Enchantment

You are a Flagbearer.

While choosing targets as part of casting a spell or activating an ability, your opponents must choose at least one Flagbearer if able.

Flagbearer is a creature type, but while you control Enroll in the Coalition, you're not a creature. You can't be the target of spells or abilities that target creatures but not players, even if those spells or abilities affect Flagbearers specifically.

Any player's Flagbearer may be targeted. For example, if each player controls a Coalition Honor Guard and you control Enroll in the Coalition, an opponent's Shock could target either creature or you, but not another player.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. Triggered abilities (written with "when," "whenever," or "at") don't have to target a Flagbearer.

If a spell or ability's targets are changed, or if a copy of a spell or ability is put onto the stack and has new targets chosen, it doesn't have to target a Flagbearer.

If a player chooses targets for another player's spell or ability, or if targets are chosen randomly, they don't have to target a Flagbearer.

Five Kids in a Trenchcoat

2W

Creature — Human Soldier

1/5

CARDNAME counts as five creatures for spells and effects that count the number of creatures you control.

Costs and effects that ask you to take an action on some number of creatures see Five Kids in a Trenchcoat as one creature. It's only five creatures for effects that determine how many creatures you control and then do something with that number.

Form of the Mulldrifter

4U

Tribal Enchantment — Elemental

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, draw two cards.

You may cast creature cards from your hand as though they were the card Mulldrifter. (You can still evoke this way. They're Mulldrifters.)

Mulldrifter is a 2/2 blue Elemental creature with flying, "When Mulldrifter enters the battlefield, draw two cards," and evoke {2}{U}.

Evoke {2}{U} means "You may cast this spell by paying {2}{U} rather than its mana cost." and "When this permanent enters the battlefield, if its evoke cost was paid, its controller sacrifices it."

A creature card cast this way has Mulldrifter's characteristics until it leaves the battlefield or leaves the stack other than by resolving. These characteristics are copiable values of that object.

If Form of the Mulldrifter leaves the battlefield, any Mulldrifters on the stack or battlefield remain Mulldrifters.

Frenemy of the Guildpact

1G

Creature — Spirit

3/2

Protection from enemy-colored multicolored. (This creature can't be blocked, targeted, dealt damage, enchanted, or equipped by anything that's two enemy colors, such as blue and green.)

The five enemy-colored multicolor pairs are white-black, blue-red, black-green, red-white, and green-blue.

If an object has more than two colors, it's not enemy-colored multicolor, even though it has two enemy colors among its colors.

Frogkin Kidnapper

1B

Creature — Frog Rogue

2/1

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, target opponent reveals their hand. Choose a nonland card from it. Ransom that card. (Exile it. Its owner may pay {3} at any time to return it to their hand.)

Paying {3} to get a ransomed card back is a special action. The card's owner may pay that cost any time they have priority, and players can't take actions in between the time the player announces their intent to pay and the time the card returns to the zone from which it came.

The exiled card's owner may pay its ransom cost even if the permanent that ransomed it leaves the battlefield.

Pay no attention to any other card in this set using the word "ransom" when determining how Frogkin Kidnapper's ability works.

Frontier Explorer

W

Creature — Cat Scout

2/1

{3}, {T}: Until end of turn, you may play one basic Plains card from outside the game.

In a casual game, a card you choose from outside the game comes from your personal collection. In a tournament event, a card you choose from outside the game must come from your sideboard, which includes an arbitrary number of basic lands. You may look at your sideboard at any time.

Geometric Weird

R

Creature — Weird

1/1

At the beginning of each end step, you may have CARDNAME's base power and toughness each become equal to the greatest number of spells and abilities from different sources that were on the stack simultaneously that turn.

Geometric Weird's effect sets its power and toughness indefinitely until something sets them to a different number.

To determine its potential new power and toughness, count the number of spells and abilities that were on the stack at the same time, but don't count abilities if you've already counted another ability from the same source.

Among abilities, only activated and triggered abilities use the stack. Activated abilities are written in the form "[Cost]: [Effect]." Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts, and some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Gold Mine

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

Legacy — {T}, Mark one of CARDNAME's unmarked nodes: Add one mana of any color.

[BOX], [BOX], [BOX], [BOX], [BOX]

Nodes remain permanently marked on the physical card. They're not removed as it becomes a new object or as the game ends.

If an object without nodes becomes a copy of an object with nodes, the copy has no nodes. A cost to mark one of its nodes can't be paid.

If an object with nodes becomes a copy of another object with nodes, the nodes on the physical card that's the copy will be marked if the legacy abilities it gains instruct you to mark a node. Thus far, this ruling applies only to the case where one Gold Mine becomes a copy of another Gold Mine.

Gorilla Tactics

1G

Instant

Create a 2/2 green Gorilla creature token.

When a spell or ability an opponent controls causes you to discard CARDNAME, create two 2/2 green Gorilla creature tokens.

In a Magic game, cards are discarded only from a player's hand. Effects that put cards from a player's library into that player's graveyard do not cause those cards to be discarded.

If a spell or ability an opponent controls causes you to make a choice and you choose to discard Gorilla Tactics, its last ability will trigger.

The Grand Tour

1U

Instant

Exile target permanent, then put it into its owner's hand. That player discards that card, then puts it on top of their library. Then they put it onto the battlefield.

If the target permanent is a token, it stops at exile. It doesn't move to any of the other zones or return to the battlefield. It does not pass Go. It does not collect two hundred mana.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

No player may take actions while The Grand Tour is resolving, and any abilities that trigger while the permanent is on tour won't be put onto the stack until The Grand Tour has finished resolving.

The Grand Tour does not include the command zone or zones belonging to any player other than its owner. Look for The MegaGrand Tour, coming soon.

Graveyard Dig

1(b/g)

Sorcery

Return up to two target [black or green] creature cards from your graveyard to your hand.

You may cast this spell for {2(b/g)(b/g)}. If you do, ignore the bracketed text.

If a spell or ability copies Graveyard Dig, the choice to pay its alternative cost is copied as well, and the bracketed text is ignored for the copy as well.

Growth Charm

1GG

Instant

Choose one —

• Rampant Growth

• Giant Growth

• Regrowth

Each mode uses a card name as shorthand for its text. Growth Charm's name is still Growth Charm, no matter how it grows.

Rampant Growth means "Search your library for a basic land card and put that card onto the battlefield tapped. Then shuffle your library."

Giant Growth means "Target creature gets +3/+3 until end of turn."

Regrowth means "Return target card from your graveyard to your hand."

Gunk Slug

2B

Creature — Slug

2/3

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, create three Gunk token cards and shuffle them into target opponent's library. (Gunk is a colorless sorcery card with no mana cost that has cycling {4}.)

Unlike a normal token, a token card doesn't cease to exist in a zone other than the battlefield. It's both a token and a card. It can move between zones any number of times and continues to exist for the rest of the game.

If a token card is put into a hidden zone, you must use a supplementary token card with a Magic card back to represent it. Since these don't exist yet, you may need to be creative.

For effects that look for or modify the creation of tokens, creating token cards isn't the same as creating tokens.

A Gunk token card is a colorless Gunk sorcery named Gunk with cycling {4}. It has no mana cost, so you can't normally cast it. It has no spell abilities, so if you do find a way to cast it, it won't have any effect.

Cycling {4} means "{4}, Discard this card: Draw a card."

High Troller

3R

Creature — Troll Shaman

4/1

All targeted spells and abilities cost {2} less and have their targets chosen randomly.

A spell or ability is targeted if it has one or more targets.

If a spell or ability has "any number" of targets or "up to" a given number of targets, first its controller choses how many targets it has. If that number is greater than zero, the targets are chosen randomly.

A triggered ability won't cost less, since there isn't a triggering cost to reduce, but its targets will be chosen randomly.

Targets are chosen only from among legal targets.

If a spell or ability has two or more targets where the legality of one or more of those targets depends on what one or more of the other targets are, the targets are chosen at random in the order specified on the card. If choosing one player or object as a target would cause no legal targets to remain for another target, that player or object can't be randomly chosen.

Targeted spells and abilities cost only {2} less, even if they have more than one target.

Once a spell or ability has had random targets chosen, a player can't choose to not finish casting or activating that spell or ability unless there's no way for the player to complete the process. For example, the player can't choose to not activate mana abilities to pay for the spell.

Impatient Iguana

1R

Creature — Lizard Wizard

2/1

If CARDNAME is in your opening hand and you're not the starting player, you may reveal it. If you do, you become the starting player.

Haste

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have finished taking mulligans.

If more than one player wishes to reveal Impatient Iguana in their opening hand, the starting player will remain unchanged if the original starting player is one of those players. Otherwise, the closest of those players to the right of the original starting player will be the new starting player.

Innocuous Insect

1UU

Creature — Eldrazi Insect

2/1

Buyback {1U} (You may pay an additional {1U} as you cast this spell. If you do, put this card into your hand as it resolves.)

Flash

Flying

When you cast this spell, draw a card.

If you pay the buyback cost for a permanent spell, it doesn't enter the battlefield as it resolves. It moves from the stack to its owner's hand.

Inspirational Antelope

1G

Creature — Antelope

1/3

Legacy — Before the game starts, choose a keyword or ability word and write it below.

Spells with __________ you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Once you've written a word for a word-blank legacy ability, you can't change it, even between games. It remains part of that physical card

If an object becomes a copy of an object with a word blank, the value in that blank is copied.

To choose a keyword ability, you may select any keyword ability (such as flying, hexproof, or legacy) but not a keyword action (such as destroy, populate, or scry).

If you choose a keyword that usually takes a modifier, such as costs for abilities like cycling or numbers for abilities like crew, don't include any such modifiers. For example, if you write "cycling," all spells you cast with a cycling ability cost {1} less, no matter what their cycling costs are.

An ability word appears in italics before an ability and has no inherent rules meaning.

Interplanar Brushwagg

3G

Creature — Brushwagg

6/4

Interplanar (This creature enters onto the interplanar battlefield. Players can't control creatures on the interplanar battlefield.)

Vigilance, haste

Whenever a player attacks with a creature with power 4 or greater, CARDNAME also attacks the player or planeswalker that creature is attacking.

Objects on the interplanar battlefield are on the battlefield and are known as interplanar permanents.

An interplanar permanent is a permanent that you don't control, but it's not a permanent an opponent controls.

If an effect refers to an interplanar permanent's controller, that part of the effect doesn't happen.

If an effect attempts to give a player control of an interplanar permanent, that part of the effect doesn't happen.

If an interplanar permanent gains an ability that refers to its controller or refers to "you," that part of the ability has no effect.

If a non-interplanar permanent becomes a copy of an interplanar permanent, the first permanent is still non-interplanar. If an interplanar permanent becomes a copy of a non-interplanar permanent, the first permanent is still interplanar.

If multiple triggered abilities of interplanar permanents need to be put on the stack, the active player puts them on the stack in any order they choose after all players have put any triggered abilities they control onto the stack. (In other words, the triggered abilities of interplanar permanents will resolve first.) These abilities have no controller.

If a player attacks with multiple creatures with power 4 or greater, that player chooses one player or planeswalker those creatures are attacking, and Interplanar Brushwagg ends up attacking that player or planeswalker.

Although Interplanar Brushwagg is an attacking creature if it uses its triggered ability, it was never declared as an attacking creature. This means that abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when it becomes attacking.

Any effects that say that Interplanar Brushwagg can't attack or can't attack a certain player (such as that of Propaganda, or if Interplanar Brushwagg gains defender) affect only the declaration of attackers. They won't stop Interplanar Brushwagg from becoming an attacking creature through its triggered ability.

Interplanar Brushwagg may end up attacking its owner this way.

Jasconian Isle

Land Creature — Island Fish

3/4

(CARDNAME isn't a spell, it's affected by summoning sickness, it's blue, and it has "{T}: Add {U}.")

CARDNAME enters the battlefield tapped.

CARDNAME doesn't untap during your untap step.

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may pay {UU}. If you do, untap CARDNAME.

This card will have a blue color indicator, which will make it blue. That's why the reminder text says so. Color indicators are added later in editing.

Playing Jasconian Isle as a land uses a land drop, the same as playing an artifact land or enchantment land.

If an effect allows you to cast a creature spell, you can't play Jasconian Isle that way.

If Jasconian Isle is changed into another basic land type (such as by Cyclopean Titan), it continues to be a 3/4 creature and a Fish, but it loses all of its abilities.

Kaya, Ghost Haunter

2WB

Legendary Planeswalker — Kaya

3

0: Exile CARDNAME haunting target creature for as long as that creature remains on the battlefield.

−1: You get an emblem with, "At the beginning of your upkeep, this emblem deals 3 damage to the owner of target haunted creature."

−2: You get an emblem with, "At the beginning of your upkeep, gain control of target haunted creature for as long as it remains haunted."

Haunting a creature has no inherent rules meaning. It's a designation that other effects (such as those of Kaya's emblems) may refer to.

Kaya returns to the battlefield immediately after the creature she haunts leaves the battlefield. When she returns this way, she's considered a new object and enters with her starting loyalty counters.

If Kaya somehow leaves exile, the creature is no longer haunted. Similarly, if Kaya isn't exiled by her first ability as it resolves, the creature isn't haunted.

Kaya's emblems can target a creature that's haunted by anything, not just by Kaya.

Krosan Adaptation

G

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn. You may choose new targets for the copies. The copies enter the battlefield as tokens.)

Enchanted creature gets +1/+0 and has vigilance.

The copies storm creates are created on the stack, so they're not cast. Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (such as storm) won't trigger.

Storm counts spells cast before the spell with storm was cast. Spells cast after the spell with storm was cast but before the storm ability resolves aren't counted.

The storm ability and the copies it creates all resolve before the spell with storm. They resolve even if the spell with storm is countered.

For effects that look for or modify the creation of tokens, the token copies of Krosan Adaptation are considered to have been "created" and those effects will apply.

Lantern of Undersight

1

Artifact

You draw cards from the bottom of your library instead of the top of your library.

If an effect refers to the top card of your library, it doesn't refer to the bottom card of your library while you control Lantern of Undersight. Lantern of Undersight affects only how you draw cards.

Largepox

BBBB

Sorcery

Each player discards a card, then loses 1 life, then sacrifices an artifact, a creature, an enchantment, a land, a planeswalker, and a tribal permanent, then exiles a card from their graveyard, then puts the top card of their library into their graveyard, then removes a counter from a permanent they control, then gets a poison counter.

While resolving Largepox, first the player whose turn it is chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other player in turn order does the same. Then all the chosen cards are discarded at the same time.

After each player has lost life, the player whose turn it is chooses a permanent of each listed type. One permanent can't be chosen twice this way, and that player skips any types of which they don't control a permanent. Next, each other player in turn order does the same, knowing choices made before them. Then, all the chosen permanents are sacrificed at the same time.

After exiling cards from their graveyards and moving cards from their libraries, the player whose turn it is chooses a counter on a permanent they control, then each other player in turn order does the same knowing choices made before them. Then, all of the chosen counters are removed at the same time.

A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game as a state-based action.

Lazier Goblin

R

Creature — Goblin

2/1

Motivate {3R} (This creature can't attack or block unless you have paid its motivate cost once. Motivate only as a sorcery.)

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, it deals 2 damage to any target.

Paying a creature's motivate cost is a special action that its controller may take any time they have priority during their main phase with no spells or abilities on the stack.

Once you motivate a creature, it remains motivated for you for as long as it remains on the battlefield. If another player gains control of it, that player must motivate it before it can attack or block, but if you regain control of it, it's still motivated for you.

Loopy Lobster

2U

Creature — Lobster

?/?

Four-faced (Whenever this becomes tapped, move it to the next stage, or to stage 1 if it's at stage 4.)

Stage 1 — (1/4)

Stage 2 — (4/1) Evolve

Stage 3 — (2/4) {U}: CARDNAME gets +1/-1 until end of turn.

Stage 4 — (4/4) Vigilance. {T}: Draw 2 cards.

A permanent with four-faced starts at stage 1.

If Loopy Lobster somehow enters the battlefield tapped, it will still be at stage 1.

If an object becomes a copy of a permanent with four-faced, that object remains at the stage it was. If it wasn't at a stage, it's at stage 1.

A creature card with four-faced that isn't on the battlefield is a 0/0 creature.

Activating Loopy Lobster's stage 3 ability creates an effect that lasts even if it moves to stage 4 during that turn.

Evolve means "Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature."

When comparing the stats of the two creatures for evolve, you always compare power to power and toughness to toughness.

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, check its power and toughness against the power and toughness of the creature with evolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, evolve won't trigger at all.

If evolve triggers, the stat comparison will happen again when the ability tries to resolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, the ability will do nothing. If the creature that entered the battlefield leaves the battlefield before evolve tries to resolve, use its last known power and toughness to compare the stats.

If a creature enters the battlefield with +1/+1 counters on it, consider those counters when determining if evolve will trigger. For example, a 1/1 creature that enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it will cause the evolve ability of a 2/2 creature to trigger.

If multiple creatures enter the battlefield at the same time, evolve may trigger multiple times, although the stat comparison will take place each time one of those abilities tries to resolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and two 3/3 creatures enter the battlefield, evolve will trigger twice. The first ability will resolve and put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. When the second ability tries to resolve, neither the power nor the toughness of the new creature is greater than that of the creature with evolve, so that ability does nothing.

When comparing the stats as the evolve ability resolves, it's possible that the stat that's greater changes from power to toughness or vice versa. If this happens, the ability will still resolve and you'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and a 1/3 creature enters the battlefield under your control, its toughness is greater so evolve will trigger. In response, the 1/3 creature gets +2/-2. When the evolve trigger tries to resolve, its power is greater. You'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve.

Louvaq, the Aberrant

2GU

Legendary Creature — Mutant

3/4

Protection from modified creatures. (Modified creatures have a power, toughness, or ability different than their printed version.)

At the beginning of each player's end step, you may put a +1/+1 counter on target creature that player controls.

A creature is modified if its text has been changed to modify its abilities, if it has gained or lost any abilities, or if a counter or an effect has set or changed its power or toughness.

Most copy effects will cause a creature to be modified, although, in some unusual cases, the copy effect will leave it with the same power, toughness, and abilities. For example, a Runeclaw Bear that becomes a copy of Glory Seeker will, oddly enough, not be modified.

If an effect only defined a * or ? symbol in a creature's power or toughness, it isn't modified.

A creature isn't modified if its controller, color, or types have been changed.

A token's "printed" abilities, power, and toughness are the values it was created with.

A face-down permanent's "printed" power and toughness are 2. It has no abilities.

Certain kinds of cards (such as flip cards, adventurer cards, and double-, triple-, and four-faced cards) define alternative characteristics for those objects under certain circumstances. Using these alternative characteristics doesn't count as being modified.

Mana Abundance

2R

World Enchantment

If a player would add mana, instead all players add that mana.

Any restrictions or riders on the original mana are applied to each player's mana. If those refer to "you," they refer to the player who adds that mana.

All of the mana is produced by the source of the original mana, not by Mana Abundance.

If two or more permanents with the world supertype are on the battlefield, all but the most recent one are put into their owners' graveyards. In case of a tie, all are put into their owners' graveyards.

Maro's Gone Nuts

GG

Enchantment

Double any effect that doubles. (It quadruples.)

An effect "doubles" if it instructs a player to double something, or if it replaces an event with "double that much," "twice as many," or similar.

Double strike isn't an effect, so it's not doubled.

An effect that increases something by a specific amount (such as the first ability of Jaya, Venerated Firemage) isn't doubling, even if the result is double the normal result.

If two Maro's Gone Nuts are on the battlefield, effects that double instead octuple. If three are on the battlefield, effects that double instead sexdecuple, and so on.

Memory Bank

1U

Sorcery

Draw a card.

Bank (If you cast CARDNAME from your hand, exile it until the end of the match. You may cast it from exile during another game this match. It still counts toward your deck minimum.)

If a card with bank doesn't resolve for any reason (such as being countered, or all of its targets becoming illegal if it has any), it won't be banked.

Banked cards begin the next games in a match in exile. They're not outside the game.

Once you cast a banked card from exile, it behaves like any other spell. It may be countered, and it'll be put onto the battlefield if it resolves as a permanent spell, or into its owner's graveyard if it's not a permanent spell.

If you cast a spell you don't own or gain control of a spell, you didn't cast it from your hand, so you don't bank it.

Metagamer

WW

Creature — Human Advisor

2/2

Cards in the winning deck(s) of the latest Mythic Championship cost {1} more to cast.

You can find more information on the latest Mythic Championship, including decklists, at MTGEsports.com.

The "winning deck" is the deck that was played by the winner of the finals. That is, if the event uses multiple formats (such as a Constructed format and a Booster Draft), whatever format was played in the finals determines what the "winning deck" is.

Normally there is only one winning deck for each Mythic Championship. If that event was a team event, there may be more than one.

If a Mythic Championship is in progress during your game, Metagamer's effect affects spells that share a name with the winning deck in the previous Mythic Championship. If the Mythic Championship concludes while your game is in progress, the spells affected by Metagamer's effect will immediately change.

Metagamer's effect affects spells that share a name with cards in the winning deck, not just the physical cards played in that deck.

The last Mythic Championship will be (or was) Mythic Championship VI in November 2019. After that event, Metagamer will receive errata so that it refers to the winning deck from the latest Players Tour, Players Tour Final, or Mythic Invitational. If a new tournament series comparable to those is announced in the future, the rules text will be updated again.

Mirrored Lotus

0

Artifact

Reflect {0} (As this enters the battlefield, each opponent may pay {0}. When they do, they create a token copy of this except it lacks this ability.)

{T}, Exile CARDNAME: Add three mana of any one color.

You can't pay a reflect cost more than once as a permanent with reflect enters the battlefield.

Noxious Bayou

Land

{T}: Add {B} or {G}. You get a poison counter.

A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game as a state-based action.

One with Death

B

Instant

You lose the game.

Yes, you lose the game.

Yes, seriously.

One with Death has no target, so a spell or ability that changes targets can't be used to have another player lose the game.

Personal Decoy

5WU

Planeswalker — Duck

*

CARDNAME enters the battlefield with a number of loyalty counters on it equal to your life total. If it would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else. You can't be attacked.

+1: You gain 1 life.

−4: Draw a card.

Once Personal Decoy has entered the battlefield, there's no relation between its loyalty and your life.

Creatures can still attack Personal Decoy even though they can't attack you.

Unlike most planeswalkers, Personal Decoy isn't legendary. You can control two or more at once.

Pick Your Poison

3BG

Sorcery

Choose any number of modes that total exactly [4]. You may choose the same mode more than once.

[1] Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

[2] Create a 1/1 black Snake creature token with deathtouch.

[4] All creatures get -2/-2 until end of turn.

Each chosen mode is performed in the order printed. This means, for example, that you can't create a Snake token and then put a +1/+1 counter on it.

If you choose the first mode at least once, Pick Your Poison will have at least one target. If those targets all become illegal before Pick Your Poison would resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

Pithing Spyglass

2

Artifact

As CARDNAME enters the battlefield, name a keyword ability or ability word.

All cards in all zones lose that keyword ability or ability word and all text tied to that ability.

To choose a keyword ability, you may select any keyword ability (such as flying, hexproof, or legacy) but not a keyword action (such as destroy, populate, or scry).

An ability word appears in italics before an ability and has no inherent rules meaning. That ability following the ability word is the "text tied to that ability," not any other abilities the card may have that relate to it (such as those linked to an imprint ability).

Planequake

XR

Sorcery

CARDNAME deals X damage to each creature without flying and each planeswalker. If X is 10 or more, open the "Uncovered Cavern" plot booster.

If you don't have the appropriate unopened plot booster when instructed to open one, that part of the spell or ability's effect is ignored.

Creatures and planeswalkers dealt lethal damage by Planequake won't be destroyed until state-based actions are performed, after you've opened the "Uncovered Cavern" plot booster if applicable.

Priority Avenger

3W

Creature — Aven Wizard

3/4

Flying

Players can't cast instant spells unless a spell or ability is on the stack.

Among abilities, only activated and triggered abilities use the stack. Activated abilities are written in the form "[Cost]: [Effect]." Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts, and some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder texts.

Non-instant spells with flash may still be cast any time a player has priority, regardless of what's on the stack. The same is true of activating abilities.

Problematic Volcano

1RR

World Enchantment

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, it deals 4 damage to any target. Then, starting with you, each player assigns their creatures to the left or right of the volcano. Creatures enter the battlefield to the left or right of the volcano.

Creatures can't block creatures on the other side of the volcano.

While choosing sides for their creatures, each player will know the choices made by players before them.

The designation of left or right matters only for one Problematic Volcano. If another enters the battlefield, the designations for the first won't matter.

Problematic Volcano affects only the declaration of blockers. Creatures can still be put onto the battlefield blocking creatures on the other side, abilities of creatures can target creatures on the other side, and so on.

If a creature somehow has no side chosen for it (perhaps because it's not normally a creature but becomes one temporarily, or because Problematic Volcano's enters-the-battlefield ability didn't resolve) it can block and be blocked by creatures on either side.

If two or more permanents with the world supertype are on the battlefield, all but the most recent one are put into their owners' graveyards. In case of a tie, all are put into their owners' graveyards.

Puresteel Angel

8

Artifact Creature — Angel

4/4

Flying, indestructible

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, exile all artifacts that aren't colorless.

Whenever CARDNAME deals combat damage to a player, you get an emblem with "If you would lose the game, instead your life total becomes 20, shuffle your graveyard into your library, you lose all poison counters, and you lose this emblem."

If an effect says that a player wins the game, Puresteel Angel's emblem won't apply.

If you can't lose the game, Puresteel Angel's emblem won't apply.

Puresteel Angel's emblem has no effect if you concede the game.

If you have more than one Puresteel Angel's emblem, you'll only lose one of them if you would lose the game.

For your life total to become a certain number, you gain or lose the corresponding amount of life. For example, if your life total is 4 when you lose the game, the emblem will cause you to gain 16 life; alternatively, if your life total is 40, it will cause you to lose 20 life. If your life total is -214 life, you'll gain 234 life. Wow. Other cards that interact with life gain or life loss will interact with this effect accordingly.

Queue of Beetles

3R

Creature — Insect

3/3

Haste

The stack is now first in, first out instead of last in, first out. (The first spell or ability on the stack is the first one to resolve.)

While Queue of Beetles is on the battlefield, if both players pass priority, the bottom object of the stack resolves rather than the top object of the stack. Other than that, there are no changes to how priority or the stack works.

Ral's Vanguard

Vanguard

Requirement — Your starting deck contains only instant, sorcery, and land cards.

Starting hand size +1 Starting life total -5

If an instant or sorcery spell you cast would cause you to draw one or more cards, draw an additional card. If an instant or sorcery spell you cast would deal damage to a permanent or player, it deals 1 additional damage to that permanent or player.

Vanguard cards can be used only in a format that allows them (such as Limited events using the Mystery Booster set). Each player may begin the game with up to one vanguard card they own in the command zone. This card doesn't count toward the minimum deck size.

Vanguard cards can't be included in a deck or brought into the game from outside the game.

Your starting and maximum hand size is modified by the vanguard as noted. Your starting life total is similarly modified.

A vanguard with a requirement can't be your vanguard unless its requirement is met as the game begins.

Your starting deck includes only those cards that will be shuffled to become your library. It doesn't include your sideboard or any other cards that begin the game outside the game.

Copies of spells you control won't cause you to draw additional cards or deal additional damage.

Recycla-bird

U

Creature — Bird

1/1

Flying

When CARDNAME dies, put a flying counter on target creature you control.

A permanent with a keyword counter on it gains that keyword. To determine how this interacts with continuous effects, use the counter's timestamp. The timestamp of a counter is the most recent time that any counter of that kind was put onto that permanent.

Red Herring

1R

Creature — Fish

2/2

{1U}: Exchange CARDNAME from your hand with a permanent you control on the battlefield or a spell you control on the stack. If that permanent or spell was the target of a spell or ability, change that target to CARDNAME.

You reveal Red Herring in your hand as you activate its ability, but you choose which spell or permanent to exchange as the ability resolves. No player may take actions between the time you choose a spell or permanent and the time you make the exchange.

If Red Herring leaves your hand before its ability resolves, you can't exchange it or change the target of a spell.

If Red Herring isn't a legal target for a spell or ability that targets the returned spell or permanent, that spell continues to target what it originally did. That spell or permanent will be an illegal target for the spell or ability, and that spell or ability won't affect it.

Any counters on the returned object, objects attached to the returned object, or continuous effects affecting the returned object will be on, attached to, and/or affecting Red Herring.

If the returned object was attacking or blocking, so is Red Herring. If it was tapped, face down, or flipped, so is Red Herring.

Rift

Legendary Land

Before drawing your hand, you may start the game with CARDNAME in your opening hand. If you do, draw one fewer card. (Mulligans continue as normal.)

CARDNAME enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {C}.

You may put Rift into your hand before shuffling the other cards in your deck to become your library. If you do, you draw six cards instead of seven while drawing your opening hand and while taking mulligans. Your maximum hand size is still seven.

If you take a mulligan, you don't shuffle Rift into your library. You draw six cards instead of seven, then the mulligan procedure continues as normal.

Ruff, Underdog Champ

2WW

Legendary Creature — Dog Soldier

3/2

All Hounds are Dogs. (We'll errata this to be true.)

First strike, lifelink

Underdog — If you've lost a game this match, CARDNAME and other Dogs you control get +1/+1.

Once Ruff is revealed in any zone, for the rest of the match, any spell or ability that references the Hound creature type instead references the Dog creature type and all Hounds are Dogs instead. This isn't a type-changing or text-changing effect. It's simply time-traveling errata that has been, will have been, or will be issued.

If a game in a match is a draw, no player lost that game, even if the game was a draw because both players lost the game at the same time.

Sarah's Wings

W

Tribal Instant — Angel

Target creature or player gains flying until end of turn. (Players with flying can't be dealt damage by creatures without flying.)

An instance of flying on a player creates a prevention effect.

Players with flying can still be dealt damage by noncreature permanents without flying.

Abilities of creatures without flying can still target a player with flying. Any parts of that ability that don't deal damage will happen as normal.

Sarah's Wings does not enable user to fly.

Scaled Destruction

4WW

Sorcery

Choose one or more —

• Destroy all small creatures.

• Destroy all medium creatures.

• Destroy all large creatures.

(A small creature has total power and toughness 4 or less, medium is 5–8, and large is 9 or more.)

If you choose more than one mode, creatures are destroyed in the order specified. This may cause some creatures to escape destruction. For example, if you choose to destroy small and medium creatures while you control a 2/2 creature with the ability "Other creatures you control get +1/+1" and another 2/2 creature that's a 3/3 creature thanks to that ability, the first creature is destroyed, then the second creature won't be destroyed when medium creatures are destroyed since it's become a 2/2 creature.

If a creature has negative power or toughness, consider the actual value when determining the size of the creature. For example, a 0/7 creature that's been given -2/-1 is a -2/6 creature, which totals 4, making it small.

Seasoned Weaponsmith

2R

Creature — Bird Warrior

5/2

Tasty (This creature can be attacked directly. If it is attacked, it can't block creatures that didn't attack it.)

If a creature attacks a creature, the controller of the attacked creature is the defending player. That player's creatures that aren't attacked can block the attacking creature.

A player can use an attacked creature to block a creature attacking it or choose to not block with it at all.

An unblocked attacking creature that's attacking a creature deals its combat damage to the creature it attacks and vice versa, following the same rules for an attacking creature and a creature blocking it. However, if the attacking creature has trample, it can't assign trample damage to the defending player.

Seek Bolas's Counsel

UBR

Sorcery

Choose one at random —

• You get an emblem with "At the beginning of your upkeep, pay {UBR}. If you don't, you lose the game."

• Each player discards their hand.

• Planeswalk to Pools of Becoming. (Once there, you can roll the planar die only if you're playing Planechase.)

• For each opponent, exile cards from the top of their library until you exile a nonland card. You may cast those cards without paying their mana costs.

• Destroy all creatures and non-Bolas planeswalkers.

• You get an emblem with "You can cast nonland cards from your sideboard."

Once a spell or ability has had a random mode chosen, a player can't choose to not finish casting or activating that spell or ability unless there's no way for the player to complete the process. For example, the player can't choose to not activate mana abilities to pay for the spell.

Pools of Becoming is a plane card that reads "At the beginning of your end step, put the cards in your hand on the bottom of your library in any order, then draw that many cards" and "Whenever you roll CHAOS, reveal the top three cards of your planar deck. Each of the revealed cards' CHAOS abilities triggers. Then put the revealed cards on the bottom of your planar deck in any order." The second ability can't trigger unless you roll a planar die.

You planeswalk to Pools of Becoming even if you're not playing a Planechase game. This planeswalk isn't represented by a plane card. If you are playing a Planechase game, you planeswalk away from the current plane but don't reveal the top card of any planar deck.

Each player controls the current plane card during their turn.

You can't choose to roll a planar die (which would allow you to leave the Pools of Becoming or trigger its last ability) unless you're playing a Planechase game.

There's no way to leave Pools of Becoming other than by rolling a planar die or finding an effect that instructs you to planeswalk.

One card (Fractured Powerstone) allows you to roll the planar die even if you're not playing a Planechase game as long as you've already planeswalked to a plane card. If you roll the Planeswalker symbol outside of a Planechase game, you'll planeswalk away from Pools of Becoming, but you won't planeswalk to a new plane. You're totally lost, which tends to work out well.

If Bolas has you choose the fourth mode, you can't play land cards exiled this way.

You must cast any of the exiled cards you wish to cast while Seek Bolas's Counsel is resolving. You can't cast them later in the turn.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Tormenting Voice, you must pay those to cast the card.

The last mode's emblem doesn't change when you can cast cards from your sideboard.

In a Limited event, each card a player opened (in a Sealed Deck event) or drafted (in a Booster Draft event) is their sideboard.

Siege Elemental

4RR

Creature — Elemental

6/6

Trample

Untapped creatures can't block.

Tapped creatures can block.

Siege Elemental's last ability allows you to ignore only a creature's tapped status when determining if it can block. It doesn't allow a creature to block a creature it couldn't otherwise block.

Once a tapped creature has blocked, untapping it won't cause it to stop blocking.

Slivdrazi Monstrosity

CWUBRG

Legendary Creature — Sliver Eldrazi

8/8

Eldrazi you control are Slivers in addition to their other types.

Slivers you control have devoid and have annihilator 1.

{3}: Create a 1/1 colorless Eldrazi Sliver creature token. It has "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

{C} can be paid only with one colorless mana.

Devoid means "This object is colorless."

Due to the carefully calibrated system of layers that Magic uses to determine the interaction of continuous effects, gaining an ability that changes the color of an object has no effect on the color of that object. Despite this, Slivdrazi Monstrosity causes Slivers to become colorless as they gain devoid. Rather than try to figure out how this could work, this card should just be played as though it read "Slivers you control have devoid and annihilator 1 and are colorless."

Annihilator 1 means "Whenever this creature attacks, defending player sacrifices a permanent."

If a creature is attacking a planeswalker, the planeswalker's controller is the defending player.

If a creature attacks a planeswalker and that planeswalker leaves the battlefield, the creature continues to attack. If it's blocked, it'll deal combat damage as normal, but if it's unblocked, it won't deal any combat damage.

Slivdrazi Monstrosity's ability affects itself, causing it to become colorless and gain devoid and annihilator 1 while it's on the battlefield. While not on the battlefield, it's all colors.

Soulmates

2G

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant two creatures

Enchanted creatures each get +1/+1 and have hexproof.

When one of the enchanted creatures dies, destroy the other.

If one of the target creatures becomes an illegal target while Soulmates is on the stack, Soulmates resolves but doesn't enter the battlefield because its enchant ability won't be satisfied. If both targets are illegal, it doesn't resolve at all. In both of these cases, it's put directly into its owner's graveyard from the stack.

If one of the enchanted creatures leaves the battlefield without dying, Soulmates is put into its owner's graveyard but the other creature won't be destroyed. The same is true if one of the enchanted creatures can't legally be enchanted by Soulmates (perhaps because it gained protection from enchantments or it's no longer a creature).

Spellmorph Raise Dead

B

Instant

Return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

Spellmorph {B} (You may cast this card face down as a 2/2 creature for {3}. Cast it any time for its spellmorph cost.)

Spellmorph is a variant of morph. A spellmorph ability is a morph ability, and a spellmorph cost is a morph cost. All rules and rulings for morph apply to spellmorph, except for how to turn it face up.

To cast a spell with a morph ability, you turn it face down before determining whether it's legal to cast. The face-down spell (and the permanent it becomes) is a 2/2 creature with no name, mana cost, creature types, or abilities. It's colorless and has a converted mana cost of 0, and the cost to cast the spell is {3}. Other effects that apply to the spell or permanent can still grant or change any of these characteristics.

The controller of the face-down creature with spellmorph can cast it, regardless of who cast the face-down creature spell.

To cast a spell with spellmorph from the battlefield, first reveal that it has a spellmorph cost. If it does, ignore all effects that are affecting it to determine whether it's legal to cast; it's no longer a creature. If it's legal to cast, move it to the stack. If you realize that you can't legally cast the spell, the game rewinds and it remains face down on the battlefield.

If a face-down creature with spellmorph loses all abilities, it can't be cast from the battlefield.

If a card with spellmorph is manifested, you can cast it from the battlefield.

The face-down characteristics of a permanent are copiable values. If another object becomes a copy of a face-down creature or if a token is created that's a copy of a face-down creature, that new object is a 2/2 colorless face-up creature with no abilities.

Because face-down creatures don't have a name, they can't have the same name as any other creature or share any creature types with any other creature, even another face-down creature.

If a face-down permanent you control leaves the battlefield, you must reveal it. If a face-down spell you control leaves the stack other than by resolving, you must reveal it. You must also reveal all face-down spells and permanents you control if you leave the game or if the game ends. The game doesn't count them as being turned face up when you reveal them this way.

You must ensure that your face-down spells and permanents can be easily differentiated from each other. You're not allowed to mix them up on the battlefield to confuse other players. The order they entered the battlefield should remain clear. Common methods for indicating this include using markers or dice, or simply placing them in order on the battlefield.

There are no cards in this set that would turn a face-down instant or sorcery card face up, but some older cards can try to do this. If something tries to turn a face-down instant or sorcery card on the battlefield face up, reveal that card to show all players it's an instant or sorcery card. The permanent remains on the battlefield face down. Abilities that trigger when a permanent turns face up won't trigger, because even though you revealed the card, it never turned face up.

Are you still reading? That's awesome. Face-down cards are tricky. One more ruling to go.

If an effect tries to return a face-down creature to the battlefield after it leaves (such as Momentary Blink or Adarkar Valkyrie's delayed triggered ability), that effect returns the card face up. If it tries to put an instant or sorcery card onto the battlefield this way, that card remains in its current zone instead.

Squidnapper

3UU

Creature — Squid Pirate

3/4

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, gain control of target creature an opponent controls until CARDNAME leaves the battlefield or that player pays the ransom.

Ransom — {6} and 2 life

If Squidnapper leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, you won't gain control of the target creature at all.

Paying a ransom cost to end an effect is a special action. The card's owner may pay that cost any time they have priority, and players can't take actions in between the time the player announces their intent to pay and the time the card returns to the zone from which it came.

If a card with a ransom ability loses that ability, it has no ransom cost. No player may pay its ransom cost.

Pay no attention to any other card in this set using the word "ransom" when determining how Squidnapper's ransom ability works.

Stack of Paperwork

W

Enchantment

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, draw a card.

Combat damage uses the stack. (Combat damage assignment can be responded to before damage is dealt. You know, like it used to.)

Normally, each player assigns a creature's combat damage, and it's immediately dealt. While Stack of Paperwork is on the battlefield, this assignment is put onto the stack as a single game object controlled by no player, and all damage is dealt as assigned as that object resolves.

If a creature leaves the battlefield, combat damage it deals is dealt by that creature as it last existed on the battlefield. Combat damage that would be dealt to it isn't dealt.

If a creature that would be dealt combat damage stops being a creature, combat damage that would be dealt to it isn't dealt. If a creature that would deal combat damage stops being a creature, it deals combat damage.

If Stack of Paperwork leaves the battlefield once a combat damage object is on the stack, combat damage still uses the stack for this combat damage step.

No other aspects of the previous combat damage rules are applied while Stack of Paperwork is on the battlefield. Blocking creatures are still ordered and combat damage must be assigned going through that order, requiring lethal damage to be assigned in that order.

Start

2W

Instant

Create two 1/1 white Warrior creature tokens with vigilance.

//

Fire

{1R}

Instant

Fire deals 2 damage divided as you choose among one or two targets.

Start // Fire is a split card. It follows all the normal rules concerning split cards, except for both Start and Fire are already halves of other split cards.

You divide the damage as you cast Fire, not as it resolves. Each target must be assigned at least 1 damage. In other words, as you cast Fire, you choose whether to have it deal 2 damage to a single target or deal 1 damage to each of two targets.

If Fire targets two creatures and one becomes an illegal target, the remaining target is dealt 1 damage, not 2.

Sunimret

4BB

Sorcery

Reverse miracle {B} (If this card is on the bottom of your library as you begin searching it, you may cast it by paying its reverse miracle cost.)

Exile all creatures.

As you begin to search your library, before changing the position of any cards, look at the bottom card. If it has reverse miracle, you may cast it from your library before continuing to search your library.

While casting a card from your library, you can't change the position of any cards in your library unless instructed to do so.

Swarm of Locus

1B

Creature — Insect Locus

1/1

Flying

Whenever CARDNAME attacks, it gets +1/+0 until end of turn for each Locus you control.

It's unlikely the Swarm of Locus pun will survive creative review. They'll assign a new creature type, as Locus can't be both a land type and a creature type. For now, the triggered ability of Swarm of Locus counts both the temporary creature type Locus and the land type Locus. Other effects that refer to one won't affect the other.

Throat Wolf

1RR

Summon Wolf

3/1

You may cast CARDNAME during an opponent's combat phase.

Firstest strike (This creature deals combat damage to creatures before creatures with first strike.)

After each opponent's first combat phase of each turn, there is an additional combat phase. Only CARDNAME can attack during that combat phase.

"Summon" isn't a card type. Throat Wolf is a creature.

As the declare blockers step ends, if any creatures have firstest strike, there's an additional combat step where only those creatures deal damage. The game waits until after this step to determine whether there will be a first-strike combat damage step.

If a creature with firstest strike enters the battlefield during the firstest-strike combat damage step or the first-strike combat damage step, it deals regular combat damage instead.

If a creature with firstest strike gains first strike, it deals damage during the first strike and firstest strike combat damage steps. If it gains double strike, it deals damage during all three combat damage steps.

Throat Wolf's last ability reads like it's pointless. Only Throat Wolf can attack, but it can't attack, so nothing can attack. Rather than assume the text is pointless, this ability should be played as though it read "After each opponent's first combat phase on each turn, you have a combat phase. Only Throat Wolf can attack during that combat phase."

While it's your combat phase during your opponent's turn, you're the active player and the attacking player. However, any rules or effects that check whose turn it is will still know that it's your opponent's turn.

If two players each control Throat Wolf, player A's first combat phase will be followed by player B's first combat phase from B's Throat Wolf, which will be followed by player A's second combat from A's Throat Wolf. On player C's turn (where C is the active player and player A is the next player in turn order) player C's combat phase is followed by player A's combat phase, then player B's combat phase following player A's, then player A's following player B's, then player B's that follows player C's finally happens.

Tibalt the Chaotic

1RR

Legendary Planeswalker — Tibalt

4

+1: Cast a copy of one of the following cards chosen at random—Ignorant Bliss, Crack the Earth, Blazing Volley.

−3: Cast a copy of one of the following cards chosen at random—Seething Song, Dance with Devils, Flamebreak.

−6: Cast a copy of one of the following cards chosen at random—Hellion Eruption, Insurrection, Warp World.

Ignorant Bliss is an instant card with mana cost {1}{R} and the ability "Exile all cards from your hand face down. At the beginning of the next end step, return those cards to your hand, then draw a card."

Crack the Earth is . . . you know what? The Oracle ™ card reference for all nine specified cards can be found at Gatherer.Wizards.com.

you know what? The Oracle card reference for all nine specified cards can be found at Gatherer.Wizards.com. The copy is created outside the game. After the copy resolves, it ceases to exist.

You cast the copy without paying its mana cost. Note that this is unique to Tibalt and is not the normal process for casting a copy of a card. If this card survived playtesting, we'd probably add words to make it more obvious.

You cast the copy while Tibalt's ability is resolving. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn.

Time Sidewalk

4UUUU

Sorcery

Take an extra turn after this one.

If this card is in your opening hand, you may exile it. If you do, create four Time Walk token cards and shuffle them into your deck.

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have finished taking mulligans.

Unlike a normal token, a token card doesn't cease to exist in a zone other than the battlefield. It's both a token and a card. It can move between zones any number of times and continues to exist for the rest of the game.

If a token card is put into a hidden zone, you must use a supplementary token card with a Magic card back to represent it. Since these don't exist yet, you may need to be creative.

For effects that look for or modify the creation of tokens, creating token cards isn't the same as creating tokens

A Time Walk token card is a sorcery with mana cost {1}{U} and the ability "Take an extra turn after this one."

Transcantation

1R

Instant

Target instant or sorcery spell becomes a copy of Lightning Bolt. Its controller may choose new targets for it.

Lightning Bolt is an instant with mana cost {R} and the ability "Lightning Bolt deals 3 damage to any target."

The target spell loses all characteristics printed on the card and has only Lightning Bolt's characteristics. These become the spell's copiable values. Once it resolves, it's put into its owner's graveyard and has its normal characteristics again.

As the spell becomes Lightning Bolt, it stops having any targets. If the spell's controller doesn't change the spell's target so it has one, the spell won't resolve.

Any additional effects that happen while a spell is resolving based on additional or alternative costs, such as buyback and flashback, won't happen.

Trial and Error

RR

Elemental Instant — Fire

Whenever CARDNAME is countered or fizzles, you may copy it and choose new targets for the copy.

CARDNAME deals 3 damage to any target.

Elemental is a card type, and Fire is an elemental type. This has no relation to the creature type Elemental. If an effect refers to an Elemental, it refers to the creature type.

A spell fizzles when it tries to resolve but each of its targets is no longer a legal target.

Truth or Dare

1UU

Sorcery

Target opponent chooses one —

• Truth — That player plays with their hand revealed for the rest of the game.

• Dare — Mill all but the bottom ten cards of that player's library. (To mill, put the top card of that library into its owner's graveyard.)

Once a spell or ability has had another player choose modes for it, a player can't choose to not finish casting or activating that spell or ability unless there's no way for the player to complete the process. For example, the player can't choose to not activate mana abilities to pay for the spell.

While playing with your hand revealed, you can still reveal cards to pay a cost.

If you need to choose a card in your hand without revealing it to other players (most likely because an effect instructs each player to discard a card), you can hide your hand while choosing one or use any other method to keep your choice secret.

Underdark Beholder

4BB

Creature — Beholder

6/6

CARDNAME enters the battlefield with ten eyestalk counters on it.

If CARDNAME would be dealt damage, remove that many eyestalk counters from it instead. If you can't, sacrifice it.

Whenever CARDNAME attacks, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal an instant, sorcery, or enchantment card with converted mana cost less than the number of eyestalk counters on CARDNAME. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Shuffle your library.

Underdark Beholder's second ability isn't a damage-prevention effect. It can replace damage that can't be prevented.

If Underdark Beholder leaves the battlefield while its last ability is on the stack, use the number of eyestalk counters it had before it left to determine what converted mana cost to look for.

You must cast the revealed card while Underdark Beholder's triggered ability is resolving. You can't cast it later in the turn.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Tormenting Voice, you must pay those to cast the card.

Unicycle

2

Artifact — Equipment Vehicle

3/1

First strike, haste

Equipped creature has first strike and haste.

Equip {1}

Crew 1

If Unicycle is attached to a creature when it becomes a creature, it becomes unattached. It remains unattached when it stops being a creature.

Vazal, the Compleat

3GGG

Legendary Artifact Creature — Phyrexian

7/7

Megalegendary (Your deck can have only one copy of this card.)

Vigilance, trample

CARDNAME has the activated abilities of all other permanents on the battlefield.

If you're fortunate enough to have two copies of Vazal in a Limited event, you can still put only one into your deck. The other remains in your sideboard.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. Vazal won't gain triggered abilities (which start with "when," "whenever," or "at").

If an activated ability references the card it's printed on by name, treat Vazal's instance of that ability as though it referenced Vazal by name instead.

If Vazal gains an activated ability that's normally linked to a non-activated ability of the card it came from, the ability Vazal has isn't linked to any ability.

If Vazal gains an activated ability that's normally linked to another activated ability of the card it came from, those two abilities Vazal gains are linked for as long as Vazal remains on the battlefield.

If Vazal has a crew or equip ability, activating it won't cause anything to happen.

Visitor from Planet Q

1U

Instant Creature — Alien

0/4

All creature cards you own with flash are instants in addition to their other types.

Whenever you cast another spell with two or more card types, you may draw a card, then discard a card.

The card types that can normally appear on spells are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types.

Some playtest cards have unusual type lines. To determine whether those cards have a card type not listed above, refer to that card's Card-Specific Notes in this document.

If you don't draw a card, you don't discard a card.

Weaponized Scrap

4

Artifact Creature — Construct

6/6

Upgrade (This creature enters the battlefield covering another artifact you control. If it can't, exile it. Ignore the artifact it's covering. Anywhere this card goes, cards underneath it also go. It has haste.)

The card with upgrade moves to the battlefield, but it doesn't enter the battlefield. Instead, it overlays an artifact you control. That artifact becomes represented by the new card—if it was tapped, it's still tapped; if it had counters on it, it still has those counters; if it was attacking, it's still attacking; and so on.

Enters-the-battlefield triggers won't trigger when an artifact with upgrade overlays another artifact.

If you can't choose an artifact you control while applying a permanent's upgrade replacement effect, it doesn't move to or enter the battlefield at all and instead moves to exile.

An artifact can be upgraded more than once.

If the upgraded object moves to the top or bottom of its owner's library, that player chooses the relative order for its component cards without revealing that order.

If a player's commander is upgraded, the resulting creature is still their commander. If it leaves the battlefield, the commander can be put into the command zone instead, and the other cards move to the expected zone.

Whammy Burn

R

Instant

Shuffle your whammy deck, then reveal cards from the top of your whammy deck until you reveal an Island or choose to stop. Then, if no Islands were revealed this way, CARDNAME deals X damage to any target, where X is the number of cards revealed. (A whammy deck consists of a Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest.)

If you don't have a whammy deck when an effect refers to it, shuffle a Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest card from outside the game to form your whammy deck immediately before performing any part of that effect.

The whammy deck exists in the additional deck zone. Since this is a game zone, it's not outside the game (for effects such as that of Frontier Explorer).

You can't draw cards from the whammy deck or interact with it in any way other than by effects that specifically interact with the whammy deck. Effects that affect cards you own not on the battlefield don't affect cards in the whammy deck.

You choose a target as you cast Whammy Burn before revealing any cards from your whammy deck.

Witty Demon

1BB

Creature — Demon

4/3

Flying

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, if your starting library had at least 13 cards over the minimum, search your library for a card and put that card into your hand, then shuffle your library. Otherwise, CARDNAME deals 4 damage to you.

The minimum deck size is normally 40 cards in a Limited event and 60 cards in a Constructed event.

"Starting library" should be interpreted as "starting deck," including cards that started the game in a zone other than your library (such as Buried Ogre or Memory Bank).

Wizened Arbiter

WW

Creature — Human Soldier Wizard

2/1

When Wizened Arbiter enters the battlefield, you may reveal a white card you own from outside the game. If you do, exchange that card with a card in your hand.

In a casual game, a card you choose from outside the game comes from your personal collection. In a tournament event, a card you choose from outside the game must come from your sideboard. You may look at your sideboard at any time.

You don't have to reveal the card in your hand that's leaving the game.

If you have no cards in hand, you can't put the white card you reveal into your hand.

Wrath of Sod

2GW

Sorcery

Put a manabond counter on all creatures. (They lose all other abilities and become lands with "{T}: Add one mana of this card's color.")

If each manabond counter is removed from a permanent, the manabond effect ends.

Permanents with a manabond counter on them retain their colors and supertypes, while losing all other card types and subtypes.

Xyru Specter

2BB

Summon — Specter

2/2

Flying

When CARDNAME deals damage to an opponent, that player discards a card unless they challenge you. If challenged, and you show them two black cards in your hand, they must discard two cards.

"Summon" isn't a card type. Xyru Specter is a creature.

If you're challenged, you may reveal any number of cards from your hand. The effect that allowed a player to challenge you will specify what you must reveal to win the challenge.

You're in Command

1W

Sorcery

Choose target creature you own and control. That creature becomes your commander. Any other commanders you have are no longer your commander. (That creature starts with a commander tax of {0}.)

You're in Command gives you a commander even if you're not playing a Commander game.

To become your commander, the following things are true: If your commander would be put into a zone other than the stack or battlefield, you may put it into the command zone instead. You may cast that commander from the command zone. You pay an additional {2} for each time you've cast it from the command zone this game. If a commander has dealt 21 combat damage to a player while it's a commander, that player loses the game. Damage dealt before it was your commander isn't counted.

If a card becomes your commander during a game, no deckbuilding rules of the Commander variant apply. You can still play cards that don't correspond to that commander's color identity.

If you have a commander in the command zone as You're in Command resolves, that card is no longer your commander. It remains in the command zone and can't be cast.

If You're in Command targets a creature that's represented by multiple cards, each of those cards becomes your commander. The additional cost to cast them and combat damage dealt by them are tracked separately for each card. Damage dealt while they're together representing one creature counts for each of those commanders.

If you cast You're in Command targeting a token and that token leaves the battlefield, it ceases to exist. Why did you put a token in charge?

Zyym, Mesmeric Lord

1UBB

Legendary Creature — Vampire Wizard

3/4

Flying, deathtouch

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, target opponent chooses an order for the cards in their hand, then reveals them one by one until you say stop. That player then discards the most recently revealed card.

While resolving Zyym's triggered ability, the target opponent can't rush through revealing their cards. After each is revealed, they must wait for you to choose to continue or stop.

