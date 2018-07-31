"The true test of all heroes is not what they achieve, but whom they inspire."

—Triumph of Gerrard

From the lush forest of Llanowar to the frozen expanse of Keld, the lands of the Domains teem with intrigue, exploration, and war. Orcs and kobolds raid Benalish farms, dissident factions of Keldons plan war in defiance of their leaders, and the sinister Cabal worms its way into the fabric of society. The Seven Great Houses of Benalia and the elfhames of Llanowar try to maintain stability and order, the Church of Serra seeks to cultivate art and virtue, and the Tolarian Academies pursue an ever deeper understanding of the science of magic. For the most part, the merfolk of Vodalia just wish to be left alone, but they can't ignore the ships crossing their waters—particularly the Cabal vessels sailing west from their Stronghold in Urborg.

Starting with the huge sweep of geography and history described in The Art of Magic: The Gathering—Dominaria, this supplement zooms in to the continent of Aerona and its environs to present a setting for your Dungeons & Dragons games. Author James Wyatt (lead designer of the forthcoming Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica) has filled these pages with character hooks, adventure ideas, new monsters, and new insights into the lands of the Domains. Play a fierce Keldon or a soaring aven, uphold the ideals of Serra or the legacy of Tolaria, and defend the shining cities of Benalia or the ancient elfhames of Llanowar. Battle the scheming cultists of the Cabal or the homarids of the Vodalian Sea. And explore a map featuring a more detailed look at Aerona, from the Hurloon Mountains to the Whispering Woods!

The game mechanics in this supplement are usable in your D&D campaign but are not fully tempered by playtests and design iterations. For these reasons, material in this supplement is not legal in D&D Organized Play events.