"Just imagine what's waiting around the bend. Adventure. Discovery. Riches for the taking. This is why I sail."

—Captain Lannery Storm

Four mighty peoples face off in a desperate search for a legendary city of gold, hidden deep in the heart of Ixalan. Will you join the vampires of the Legion of Dusk in their march of conquest? Will you stand with the folk of the Sun Empire—and the dinosaurs that serve them—in defending their lands and heritage? Will you join the cunning merfolk of the River Heralds to trick and misdirect the invaders within the great forests? Or will you sail the Stormwreck Sea with the pirates of the Brazen Coalition, seeking plunder and power?

If The Art of Magic: The Gathering—Ixalan sparked your taste for adventure, you can experience it in these pages. Let author James Wyatt be your guide to the lost cities, dense forests, high seas, and ancient ruins of this world, as you bring Ixalan to life at your Dungeons & Dragons gaming table. New races, new monsters, and tons of roleplaying advice await inside this treasure chest of rules and lore.

The game mechanics in this supplement are usable in your D&D campaign but are not fully tempered by playtests and design iterations. For these reasons, material in this supplement is not legal in D&D Organized Play events.