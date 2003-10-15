News / Feature
The Power Nine
Mirrodin has folded words like "Mox" and "Lotus" back into common Magic parlance. Why is this exciting? Because the original Moxen and Lotus form six of Magic 's so-called Power Nine, a nonuple of the most rule-breakingly powerful cards ever to grace cardboard. In case you've heard the term but don't know the cards, here's a rundown of the original Power Nine:
Honorable Mention:
Library of Alexandria, arguably Magic's most powerful land, rounds out most people's list of the Power Ten