Mike Long's Pros Bloom

Sorcery (14)
4 Infernal Contract 1 Elven Cache 4 Natural Balance 4 Prosperity 1 Drain Life
Instant (13)
4 Impulse 4 Vampiric Tutor 1 Three Wishes 2 Memory Lapse 1 Power Sink 1 Emerald Charm
Enchantment (8)
4 Cadaverous Bloom 4 Squandered Resources
Land (25)
4 Undiscovered Paradise 3 Bad River 7 Forest 6 Swamp 5 Island
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Memory Lapse 1 Power Sink 1 Elven Cache 3 Emerald Charm 3 City of Solitude 4 Elephant Grass 2 Wall of Roots
The most infamous combo deck of all time, as played by one of the most infamous players of all time. Pros Bloom saw heavy play during its days in Standard. The combo focused around Cadaverous Bloom, Prosperity, and Drain Life. By removing cards to Bloom you could add or to your mana pool. You could then filter that mana into a large Prosperity, netting you more cards to RFG to Bloom, and creating a cycle that eventually allowed you to Drain Life your opponent for more than lethal. Eventually Bloom decks ran afoul of cards like Abeyance and Soltari Visionary, but for a time they ruled the Standard world.