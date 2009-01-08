The most infamous combo deck of all time, as played by one of the most infamous players of all time. Pros Bloom saw heavy play during its days in Standard. The combo focused around Cadaverous Bloom, Prosperity, and Drain Life. By removing cards to Bloom you could add or to your mana pool. You could then filter that mana into a large Prosperity, netting you more cards to RFG to Bloom, and creating a cycle that eventually allowed you to Drain Life your opponent for more than lethal. Eventually Bloom decks ran afoul of cards like Abeyance and Soltari Visionary, but for a time they ruled the Standard world.