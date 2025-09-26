Secret Lair: Secret Scare Superdrop
Prepare for ghoulish delights, terrifyingly tantalizing cards, and mind-bending collaborations that will shake the very foundations of your decks! We're summoning Secret Lair's Secret Scare Superdrop with a super-secret séance, and you're invited. These drops will be available on MagicSecretLair.com in limited quantities starting October 13, so don't delay before they depart this earthly realm.
We have a not-so-secret and not-so-scary promo for this Superdrop. You'll receive one (1) rainbow foil Cryptic Command promo card with each $199 spent on Secret Scare Superdrop products while supplies last. Additionally, fans will receive free shipping on all single orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply to these promotions, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).
One of these drops, Secret Lair x Jaws: Terror of Amity Island, contains the new-to-Magic card Jaws, Relentless Predator. A Universes Within version of Jaws, Relentless Predator will appear in a future Magic release, so this drop will not be available through WPN stores as we've done with recent drops containing new-to-Magic cards. Until then, swim at your own risk.
These specters of Secret Lair are materializing in the MagicSecretLair.com storefront on October 13, 2025, at 9 a.m. These drops are available in limited quantities. Commune with the phantoms (or our marketing team) and sign up below to be notified when this Superdrop hits the storefront.
Artist Series: Kieran Yanner
Contents:
- 1x Armageddon
- 1x Northern Paladin
- 1x Demonic Tutor
- 1x Lord of the Pit
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Jaws: Terror of Amity Island
Contents:
- 1x Jaws, Relentless Predator
- 1x Descent into Avernus as "Panic on Amity Island"
- 1x Reckless Endeavor
- 1x Sneak Attack
- 1x Abrade as "You're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat"
- 1x Blood token
Price:
- Non-foil: $39.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD
Secret Lair x The Office: Dwight's Destiny
Contents:
- 1x Heliod, Sun-Crowned as "Dwight Schrute, Hay King"
- 1x Steelshaper's Gift as "Dwight's Weapon Stash"
- 1x Swords to Plowshares
- 1x Baral, Chief of Compliance as "Dwight, Assistant (to the) King"
- 1x Garruk Relentless // Garruk, the Veil-Cursed as "Recyclops, Eco-friendly // Recyclops, Nature's Vengeance"
- 1x Reaper King as "Dwight o' Lantern"
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
Dreaming Darkly
Contents:
- 1x Glen Elendra Archmage
- 1x Guardian Project
- 1x Roon of the Hidden Realm
- 1x Soulherder
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Iron Maiden: Album Art
Contents:
- 1x Lethal Scheme
- 1x Grave Titan
- 1x Animate Dead
- 1x Temporal Tresspass
- 1x Unearth
- 1x Lignify
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Iron Maiden: Eddie Unchained
Contents:
- 1x Bruvac the Grandiloquent as "Eddie the Judge"
- 1x Windfall
- 1x Captain N'ghathrod as "Eddie, Ghost of the Navigator"
- 1x Nekusar, the Mindrazer as "Eddie, Lord of Light"
- 1x Iron Maiden
- 1x Mindcrank
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Trick or Treat
Contents:
- 1x Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
- 1x Satoru Umezawa
- 1x Voja, Jaws of the Conclave
- 1x Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
- 1x Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Furby: Doo-ay Noo-lah
Contents:
- 1x Distant Melody
- 1x Explore
- 1x Inspiring Call
- 1x Chromatic Lantern
- 1x Sol Ring
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
- Confetti foil: $59.99 USD
Secret Lair x Furby: The Gathering
Contents:
- 1x Sphere of Safety
- 1x Miscast
- 1x Phyrexian Arena
- 1x Tormenting Voice
- 1x Tamiyo's Safekeeping
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
- Confetti foil: $59.99 USD
Secret Lair x Furby: The OddBodies
Contents:
- 1x Hullbreaker Horror
- 1x Maddening Cacophony
- 1x Serum Visions
- 1x Umbris, Fear Manifest
- 1x Spellskite
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
- Confetti foil: $59.99 USD
