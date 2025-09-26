Prepare for ghoulish delights, terrifyingly tantalizing cards, and mind-bending collaborations that will shake the very foundations of your decks! We're summoning Secret Lair's Secret Scare Superdrop with a super-secret séance, and you're invited. These drops will be available on MagicSecretLair.com in limited quantities starting October 13, so don't delay before they depart this earthly realm.

We have a not-so-secret and not-so-scary promo for this Superdrop. You'll receive one (1) rainbow foil Cryptic Command promo card with each $199 spent on Secret Scare Superdrop products while supplies last. Additionally, fans will receive free shipping on all single orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply to these promotions, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

One of these drops, Secret Lair x Jaws: Terror of Amity Island, contains the new-to-Magic card Jaws, Relentless Predator. A Universes Within version of Jaws, Relentless Predator will appear in a future Magic release, so this drop will not be available through WPN stores as we've done with recent drops containing new-to-Magic cards. Until then, swim at your own risk.

These specters of Secret Lair are materializing in the MagicSecretLair.com storefront on October 13, 2025, at 9 a.m. These drops are available in limited quantities. Commune with the phantoms (or our marketing team) and sign up below to be notified when this Superdrop hits the storefront.

Artist Series: Kieran Yanner 

Contents:

  • 1x Armageddon
  • 1x Northern Paladin
  • 1x Demonic Tutor
  • 1x Lord of the Pit

Price:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Jaws: Terror of Amity Island

Contents:

  • 1x Jaws, Relentless Predator
  • 1x Descent into Avernus as "Panic on Amity Island"
  • 1x Reckless Endeavor
  • 1x Sneak Attack
  • 1x Abrade as "You're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat"
  • 1x Blood token

Price:

  • Non-foil: $39.99 USD
  • Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x The Office: Dwight's Destiny 

Contents:

  • 1x Heliod, Sun-Crowned as "Dwight Schrute, Hay King"
  • 1x Steelshaper's Gift as "Dwight's Weapon Stash"
  • 1x Swords to Plowshares
  • 1x Baral, Chief of Compliance as "Dwight, Assistant (to the) King"
  • 1x Garruk Relentless // Garruk, the Veil-Cursed as "Recyclops, Eco-friendly // Recyclops, Nature's Vengeance"
  • 1x Reaper King as "Dwight o' Lantern"

Price:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Dreaming Darkly 

Contents:

  • 1x Glen Elendra Archmage
  • 1x Guardian Project
  • 1x Roon of the Hidden Realm
  • 1x Soulherder

Price:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Iron Maiden: Album Art 

Contents:

  • 1x Lethal Scheme
  • 1x Grave Titan
  • 1x Animate Dead
  • 1x Temporal Tresspass
  • 1x Unearth
  • 1x Lignify

Price:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Iron Maiden: Eddie Unchained 

Contents:

  • 1x Bruvac the Grandiloquent as "Eddie the Judge"
  • 1x Windfall
  • 1x Captain N'ghathrod as "Eddie, Ghost of the Navigator"
  • 1x Nekusar, the Mindrazer as "Eddie, Lord of Light"
  • 1x Iron Maiden
  • 1x Mindcrank

Price:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Trick or Treat 

Contents:

  • 1x Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
  • 1x Satoru Umezawa
  • 1x Voja, Jaws of the Conclave
  • 1x Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
  • 1x Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter

Price:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Furby: Doo-ay Noo-lah

Contents:

  • 1x Distant Melody
  • 1x Explore
  • 1x Inspiring Call
  • 1x Chromatic Lantern
  • 1x Sol Ring

Price:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
  • Confetti foil: $59.99 USD

Secret Lair x Furby: The Gathering 

Contents:

  • 1x Sphere of Safety
  • 1x Miscast
  • 1x Phyrexian Arena
  • 1x Tormenting Voice
  • 1x Tamiyo's Safekeeping

Price:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
  • Confetti foil: $59.99 USD

Secret Lair x Furby: The OddBodies 

Contents:

  • 1x Hullbreaker Horror
  • 1x Maddening Cacophony
  • 1x Serum Visions
  • 1x Umbris, Fear Manifest
  • 1x Spellskite

Price:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
  • Confetti foil: $59.99 USD

