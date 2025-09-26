Prepare for ghoulish delights, terrifyingly tantalizing cards, and mind-bending collaborations that will shake the very foundations of your decks! We're summoning Secret Lair's Secret Scare Superdrop with a super-secret séance, and you're invited. These drops will be available on MagicSecretLair.com in limited quantities starting October 13, so don't delay before they depart this earthly realm.

We have a not-so-secret and not-so-scary promo for this Superdrop. You'll receive one (1) rainbow foil Cryptic Command promo card with each $199 spent on Secret Scare Superdrop products while supplies last. Additionally, fans will receive free shipping on all single orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply to these promotions, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

One of these drops, Secret Lair x Jaws: Terror of Amity Island, contains the new-to-Magic card Jaws, Relentless Predator. A Universes Within version of Jaws, Relentless Predator will appear in a future Magic release, so this drop will not be available through WPN stores as we've done with recent drops containing new-to-Magic cards. Until then, swim at your own risk.

These specters of Secret Lair are materializing in the MagicSecretLair.com storefront on October 13, 2025, at 9 a.m. These drops are available in limited quantities. Commune with the phantoms (or our marketing team) and sign up below to be notified when this Superdrop hits the storefront.

Artist Series: Kieran Yanner

Contents:

1x Armageddon

1x Northern Paladin

1x Demonic Tutor

1x Lord of the Pit

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Jaws: Terror of Amity Island

Contents:

1x Jaws, Relentless Predator

1x Descent into Avernus as "Panic on Amity Island"

1x Reckless Endeavor

1x Sneak Attack

1x Abrade as "You're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat"

1x Blood token

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x The Office: Dwight's Destiny

Contents:

1x Heliod, Sun-Crowned as "Dwight Schrute, Hay King"

1x Steelshaper's Gift as "Dwight's Weapon Stash"

1x Swords to Plowshares

1x Baral, Chief of Compliance as "Dwight, Assistant (to the) King"

1x Garruk Relentless // Garruk, the Veil-Cursed as "Recyclops, Eco-friendly // Recyclops, Nature's Vengeance"

1x Reaper King as "Dwight o' Lantern"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Dreaming Darkly

Contents:

1x Glen Elendra Archmage

1x Guardian Project

1x Roon of the Hidden Realm

1x Soulherder

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Iron Maiden: Album Art

Contents:

1x Lethal Scheme

1x Grave Titan

1x Animate Dead

1x Temporal Tresspass

1x Unearth

1x Lignify

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Iron Maiden: Eddie Unchained

Contents:

1x Bruvac the Grandiloquent as "Eddie the Judge"

1x Windfall

1x Captain N'ghathrod as "Eddie, Ghost of the Navigator"

1x Nekusar, the Mindrazer as "Eddie, Lord of Light"

1x Iron Maiden

1x Mindcrank

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Trick or Treat

Contents:

1x Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose

1x Satoru Umezawa

1x Voja, Jaws of the Conclave

1x Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver

1x Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Furby: Doo-ay Noo-lah

Contents:

1x Distant Melody

1x Explore

1x Inspiring Call

1x Chromatic Lantern

1x Sol Ring

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Confetti foil: $59.99 USD

Secret Lair x Furby: The Gathering

Contents:

1x Sphere of Safety

1x Miscast

1x Phyrexian Arena

1x Tormenting Voice

1x Tamiyo's Safekeeping

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Confetti foil: $59.99 USD

Secret Lair x Furby: The OddBodies

Contents:

1x Hullbreaker Horror

1x Maddening Cacophony

1x Serum Visions

1x Umbris, Fear Manifest

1x Spellskite

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Confetti foil: $59.99 USD

The Secret Scare Superdrop releases October 13. Don't get surprised by a jump scare; sign up below to be notified when these drops hit the storefront!