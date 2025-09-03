Breaking news! Spider-Man is swinging, soaring, and thwipping across six brand-new drops. We've spotted the wall-crawler on powerful Magic staples that are sure to make you a menace at your next game night. With eye-popping artwork that looks right at home alongside cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man, it's a celebration of one of the world's most beloved Super Heroes (unless you're a certain editor-in-chief).

It looks like J. Jonah Jameson got an early scoop on this Superdrop! We'll be revealing the rest of these drops in the coming days. For now, you can read up on the latest Spider-Man news stories in the Secret Lair x Marvel's Spider-Man: Daily Bugle Breaking News drop.

Look out! Here comes Secret Lair's latest collection of your new favorite Magic cards! This Superdrop launches on September 22, 2025, with drops available only on MagicSecretLair.com. These drops are available in limited quantities. You don't need Spider-Senses to know when these go live; sign up below to be notified when this Superdrop hits the storefront.

Secret Lair x Marvel's Spider-Man: Daily Bugle Breaking News

Contents:

1x Fact or Fiction

1x Frantic Search

1x Scheming Symmetry

1x Blasphemous Act

1x Impact Tremors

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

The Secret Lair x Marvel's Spider-Man Superdrop is swinging onto MagicSecretLair.com on September 22, 2025! Remember, these drops are available in limited quantities, so be sure to snag yours before they vanish into the Spider-Verse.