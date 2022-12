Reports of strange incidents are coming from every direction. Twisted things lurk in the shadows. Once-friendly villages have locked their gates, and suspicion clouds the air. The only certainty is that something terrifying is happening on Innistrad, and you've returned to this once-peaceful plane to investigate.

Different forces and factions vie for survival and advantage within the madness, and you can choose which to ally yourself with by grabbing one (or more) of the brand-new Shadows over Innistrad Intro Packs! Will you dominate the battlefield with "Vampiric Thirst"? Achieve victory through wisdom with "Unearthed Secrets"? Glide through your opponent's defenses with "Ghostly Tide"? Harness the power of death with "Horrific Visions"? Or smite your foes with "Angelic Fury"?

Whichever you choose, you'll have the chance to try out any of the five Intro Packs at your local Prerelease event on April 2 and 3. (You'll also be able to pick them up when Shadows over Innistrad releases April 8, of course, if you prefer to delay your fun.) Check out the full decklists below, and happy sleuthing!