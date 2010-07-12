O n July 14, the Disney movie The Sorcerer's Apprentice will be released into the world. And it's going to have a Magic tie-in!

One of the characters in the movie is Drake Stone, played by Toby Kebbell. And in the world of the movie, Drake is sponsored by Wizards of the Coast. He's such a celebrity that (in the world of The Sorcerer's Apprentice) he even appears on cards.

And that means that actual cards had to be made for the movie. And instead of just mocking up regular cards, Magic R&D was called upon to make new cards for Drake Stone's appearance. They even made him a Planeswalker!

So here, for the first time anywhere, is a look into the world of The Sorcerer's Apprentice through the prism of its four custom-made Drake Stone Magic cards that only appear in the magical world of cinema (and one pre-existing card that seemed like a natural fit)!