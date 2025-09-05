The global release of Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man swings into local game stores starting September 26, 2025. But if you're itching to join the ranks of your fellow Spider-Heroes before then, you can start at the set's Prerelease events. Combining casual gameplay with fresh cards, Prerelease events are the perfect place to learn about a new set. They're exciting, friendly, and amazing!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider Man

Prerelease Pack

But what is a Prerelease event? These events are hosted at local game stores and let you play with a new set a week ahead of its release. When you register for one of these events, you'll receive a Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Prerelease Pack that contains the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Boosters

1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die (from among five total color variations)

Prereleases are typically run as Sealed events, which means you'll construct a 40-card deck out of the contents of your Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. While every Prerelease event is welcoming to new players, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man is poised to be many players' first foray into playing Magic. Don't hesitate to ask questions if you're a new player or offer a helping hand if you're a more seasoned Magic fan.

For now, it's time to learn how to build a sealed deck and play Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man.

Building Your Prerelease Deck

Sealed Magic looks quite different from other formats like Standard and Commander. Rather than designing a specific deck from a wide pool of cards, you're drawing from a randomized selection of a single set's cards. While it may be tempting to play all the cool cards you open, you'll be able to play better games of Magic if you stick to a two-color deck.

To decide what colors you'll be playing, look for the most powerful, game-changing cards you open. These cards, called threats, are often massive creatures, board-clearing spells, or enchantments that supercharge your strategy.

0011_MTGSPM_Main: Rent Is Due 0037_MTGSPM_Main: Mysterio, Master of Illusion

If you're looking for an easy way to identify threats, look for cards that would change the tone of the game when you cast them. A card like Rent Is Due might provide value over the course of a game, but it won't have your opponent quaking in their boots. Mysterio, Master of Illusion , however, acts as an army-in-a-can card that can stave off attacking creatures and swing in for the win.

Your Spider-Senses aren't fooling you; your opponents are going to have threats of their own you'll want to prepare for. That's what removal is for! These cards take care of opposing threats by returning them to your opponent's hand, destroying them, or preventing them from hitting the board altogether.

Most pieces of removal are common and uncommon cards. Below, you'll find a list of the most noteworthy monocolor pieces of removal in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Limited. Keep an eye out (or eight) for these cards in your Play Boosters!

White (Select for card list) Spectacular Tactics

Sudden Strike

Web Up Blue (Select for card list) Amazing Acrobatics

School Daze

Spider-Byte, Web Warden

Whoosh!

Black (Select for card list) Sandman's Quicksand

Scorpion's Sting

The Spot's Portal

Venom's Hunger Red (Select for card list) Electro's Bolt

Shock

Shocker, Unshakable

Wisecrack