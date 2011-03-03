The StarCityGames.com Legacy Open came to Washington, DC last weekend, and Daniel Signorini took top honors. The deck he used to take down the title? Team America. The black, blue, and green archetype is a staple of the format which occasionally bubbles up in a Top 8 here and there. The reason it can do so is its combination of a powerful creature base (Tarmogoyf and Tombstalker) alongside solid disruption (Stifle, Force of Will, Hymn to Tourach) and finally a smattering of card advantage (Brainstorm, Predict).