Daniel Signorini's Team America

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
Creature (8)
4 Tarmogoyf 4 Tombstalker
Sorcery (7)
3 Hymn to Tourach 4 Ponder
Instant (22)
4 Brainstorm 4 Daze 4 Force of Will 2 Go for the Throat 2 Predict 2 Snuff Out 4 Stifle
Artifact (2)
2 Engineered Explosives
Enchantment (1)
1 Sylvan Library
Land (20)
1 Bayou 1 Misty Rainforest 4 Polluted Delta 2 Tropical Island 4 Underground Sea 4 Verdant Catacombs 4 Wasteland
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Engineered Explosives 3 Pithing Needle 1 Darkblast 2 Dispel 1 Ghastly Demise 3 Krosan Grip 2 Jace, the Mind Sculptor 2 Consuming Vapors
Deal Another Hand

The StarCityGames.com Legacy Open came to Washington, DC last weekend, and Daniel Signorini took top honors. The deck he used to take down the title? Team America. The black, blue, and green archetype is a staple of the format which occasionally bubbles up in a Top 8 here and there. The reason it can do so is its combination of a powerful creature base (Tarmogoyf and Tombstalker) alongside solid disruption (Stifle, Force of Will, Hymn to Tourach) and finally a smattering of card advantage (Brainstorm, Predict).