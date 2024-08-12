On Bloomburrow, the animalfolk of Valley live in harmony with one another. While Calamity Beasts may threaten to bring devastation to their plane, they've been able to carve out a home of their own through closely knit communities of friends and family alike. Harnessing a unique form of magic known as weaving, Bloomburrow stands apart from the Multiverse as a symbol of what could be: a peaceful home for all.

While the heart of Bloomburrow is in its communities, there are those who rise to the status of legends. These heroes (and villains) have become icons of Valley, their names and stories known by all who inhabit this pastoral corner of the Multiverse.

If you're curious about the story of Bloomburrow and Mabel's quest to defend her family, you can check out the story right here on DailyMTG. Plus, if you want to hear about the history of Bloomburrow itself, the Planeswalker's Guide to Bloomburrow (Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3). is the perfect place to learn all about this brand-new plane.

To those who are new to this plane, we invite you to learn more about the animalfolk of Bloomburrow. May your tale be powerful and your heart even more so!

Story Characters

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame

0224_MTGBLB_Main: Mabel, Heir to Cragflame 0336_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Mabel, Heir to Cragflame

Baker, hero, and (most proudly) mother, Mabel lives in the village of Goodhill with her husband Clem and their three adorable children: Rosalyn, Foggy, and Pip. She was a wild child: rambunctious at heart, always getting into mischief, and never home by nightfall. As she grew older, she found tending her family to be enough adventure for the moment. She was content to live her life in peace, but when Helga arrived in her village and told her of the rampage of Maha, the threats within Valley became too great to ignore. For the sake of her family, her friends, and her home, she answered' the call to adventure. Taking up her heirloom sword, Cragflame, she formed a party of heroes to find what disturbed the Calamity Beasts and what she could do to solve it. Though she is valorous, she doubted if she was capable of saving her home, unsure if she can live up to the great deeds of her ancestor Lily.

Glarb, Calamity's Augur

0215_MTGBLB_Main: Glarb, Calamity's Augur 0331_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Glarb, Calamity's Augur

Glarb is the wizard king that gently rules the city of Fountainport from his throne atop its many tiers. He wasn't always the schemer he is now but was once a mentor to those who would study augury. He ran a great school for those who wanted to herald the seasons and guide the future of Valley toward prosperity. Glarb became famous for not only his knowledge, but also his consideration for the cycles and seasons that gave Valley life. But visions of Valley's destruction at the paws and talons of Calamity Beasts haunted his dreams for many seasons. Unwilling to let his home fall victim to the perils he foresaw, he concocted a scheme with the help of the mercenary Cruelclaw to steal a Calamity Beast's egg, intending to raise it himself and mold it to his whims, certain that any consequences could not match the devastation seen in his visions.

Helga, Skittish Seer

0217_MTGBLB_Main: Helga, Skittish Seer 0332_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Helga, Skittish Seer

A former student of Glarb's and a persistent pessimist, Helga grew up in a village of almost exclusively of frogfolk. There, the expectations were clear: augury is one's path forward. Her village spared no effort in teaching her, but she didn't take to the craft like the rest of her clutch. Instead, she spent her pollywog youth in deep contemplation over the ripples of her pond. They then sent her away, hoping the stricter, proven tutelage of Glarb would unlock her potential. But she fared even worse there. Glarb accepted no lollygagging and certainly no absent-mindedness. She was shaken by his methods and his demeanor, which only worsened as his prophetic visions shook his psyche, so she left. Hoping to find peace, she instead only found terror at the hands of Maha. After she joined up with Mabel and set out on an adventure to set Valley right again, she found herself surrounded by fast friends who could help her grow.

The Infamous Cruelclaw

0219_MTGBLB_Main: The Infamous Cruelclaw 0334_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: The Infamous Cruelclaw

Cruelclaw has been many things: a lover sometimes, a scoundrel most of the time, and maybe both, depending on which side of the relationship you're on. No one knows a good time like Cruelclaw, and good times cost something. Whatever he needs, whether it be money, connections, or power, he takes as he likes and will do anything to stay on top. Originally, he earned his keep as a ne'er-do-well filching raccoonfolk heirlooms from their abandoned homes. Cruelclaw moved onto bigger jobs for more nasty clients. He has a reputation for never turning down a job and never losing a fight, though he's never fought a fair one. His most recent escapade was one for the history books: stealing the egg of Maha at the behest of Glarb. The heist was one thing, the journey back another. But Cruelclaw reckoned it was a safe bet to put your future in the hands of the most famous augur in Valley.

Gev, Scaled Scorch

0214_MTGBLB_Main: Gev, Scaled Scorch

Gev's never had a great reputation. Growing up in his home village, he wanted to be an artist, and he'd say he is one today. Instead of a canvas and a brush, his mediums are blades and an attitude. He spent long nights on the road looking for corpses to loot. But things changed once he met the burly Hugs and welcomed him into his line of business. The two became inseparable, not only as mercenaries, but as partners. A badgerfolk hug around the fire or under the stars is the quickest way to warm up in the cold of the night. Gev has softened over the years thanks to Hugs's good influence, though if anyone harms his companion, Gev is sure to introduce them to the working side of his daggers.

Hugs, Grisly Guardian

0218_MTGBLB_Main: Hugs, Grisly Guardian 0333_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Hugs, Grisly Guardian

The strong-armed, big-hearted badgerfolk Hugs is no stranger to danger. Growing up alone in the Root Maze, Hugs made few friends outside the insects he'd eventually have to snack on. When the lizardfolk Gev stumbled upon him as part of an adventure, they became fast friends, though Hugs couldn't speak a word and didn't yet have a name. They adventured together for many years, racking up big scores and spending them on bigger feasts. It was on one of these early adventures that Hugs fended off a Calamity Beast, a moose, while Gev led a town to safety. When the townsfolk returned, Hugs stood alone, wounded but tall. The children of the town gathered around him, arm in arm, with hugs all around. When he knelt and returned the gesture, Gev knew exactly what to call him. By the time he joined Mabel, the name was common knowledge among the children of Valley.

Zoraline, Cosmos Caller

0242_MTGBLB_Main: Zoraline, Cosmos Caller

Zoraline is from one of the longest batfolk lineages, traced meticulously back to the generation of Lily of Valley. She is also the second in line for the prestigious head cleric role at the largest church in Three Tree City, though she'd never tell you any of that even if she were awake enough to have the energy. The haughty ceremonies and the clamorous singing that echoed through the city at night didn't resonate with her desire to explore and analyze the night's sky. So, one day, she set off on her own wings with just a note to announce her departure. She didn't make it far before perching in the town of Goodhill for a night's (or seven nights') rest. It didn't take much to convince her to join up with Mabel and save Valley, though it wasn't just altruism that sent her adventuring. She'd gladly miss a few sermons more if it meant a practical lesson in adventuring was in store.

Finneas, Ace Archer

0212_MTGBLB_Main: Finneas, Ace Archer 0330_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Finneas, Ace Archer

Known as a crack shot throughout the village of Goodhill but not much farther, Finneas is a coddled child in a big family who grew up fast in the safety of his hometown. At first, archery was meant to be a time waster, but once his mother saw him nearly hit a target, she set him up with every manner of lesson she could. Since then, Finneas has always known he'd be a star archer or else he'd let his mother down. And he'd never let her down. He set his sights on joining the Pawpatch Party, a group of rabbitfolk dedicated to protecting Valley from threats, but his heart is set on adventure away from the watchful eye of his family. When Mabel asked for help, he knew his bow would come in handy, though he couldn't know how tough the quest would be. He's got great expectations to live up to, but his mother says he's ready to take on the world.

Maha, Its Feathers Night

0100_MTGBLB_Main: Maha, Its Feathers Night 0289_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Maha, Its Feathers Night

"We call it the Season of Long Night, whose wingspan brings darkness that blots out the sun from the sky, and in its wake, we can see the constellations of the night sky above and every night sky before it. Back in the ages of our ancestors, it was said that its talons sheared through the air and cut a permanent darkness into being. Its most recent rampage seemed to be on account of its missing egg. It seems even a Calamity can show parental affection."

—Wick, the whorled mind

Eluge, the Shoreless Sea

0049_MTGBLB_Main: Eluge, the Shoreless Sea 0288_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Eluge, the Shoreless Sea

"Eluge, whose arrival heralds the Season of Deep Waters. For most of us in Valley, we've been able to see across the length of any waters. But, as the abyssal jaws of Eluge breach the ponds, the waves seem endless, and each thrash of its tail is a tidal current that threatens to rip roots from soil. Eluge has never been spotted so far down the Long River as it has recently. There must be something upstream driving it closer, and anything that can drive such a Calamity upriver might threaten the whole of Valley."

—Alania, Divergent Storm

Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest

0135_MTGBLB_Main: Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest 0291_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest

"There are no words in Valley to describe this new Calamity. It might not even be one at all. It brings storms with it, though nothing resembling the storms of Valley. It tears through the sky with no rhyme or reason, no sense of purpose. One moment it is there, the next, gone with a thunderclap. Is it from beyond the Brambles, or somewhere farther beyond? In my journeys, I have heard of a plane of great fiery beasts, ruled by tooth and claw. Perhaps this Calamity is from there, transformed as it entered the Omenpath. I am somehow less worried about the creature itself and more concerned with the storms in its wake."

—Bello, bard of the Brambles

Others

Ygra, Eater of All

0241_MTGBLB_Main: Ygra, Eater of All 0294_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Ygra, Eater of All

"Ygra is ever hungry. We call its coming the Season of Salt, when our fields and friends are transfigured into salt pillars. As Ygra devours, it is left hungry still, mouth dry and blistered. No creature, not even a Calamity, can survive on salt alone. It would almost be pitiable if the source of its suffering wasn't the home I have come to love and strove to protect."

—Baylen, the haymaker

Baylen, the Haymaker

0205_MTGBLB_Main: Baylen, the Haymaker

Baylen, part-time farmer and part-time warrior, leads the defenses of Haymeadow Village with their unique ability to imbue both their body and weapons with raw power. Not long ago, Baylen had lived at the heart of busy Three Tree City among lizardfolk, learning their fiery ways before escaping into the rural Haymeadow. Though they wanted nothing more than to till the fields and avoid acclaim, Baylen was quickly scouted and made into an elite Pawpatch recruit. As Calamity Beast disturbances picked up, they were invited to join the Pawpatch Party and help defend Valley. When one such disturbance became a realized threat, Baylen grabbed their trusty scythe and channeled raw magic into it to drive off the Calamity. Baylen refused to leave Haymeadow defenseless and left the Pawpatch Party to assist the residents in defending themselves.

Clement, the Worrywort

0209_MTGBLB_Main: Clement, the Worrywort 0329_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Clement, the Worrywort

Clement has a reputation to uphold as the safest adventurer in Valley. A keen master of the elements hides beneath the charmingly worried demeanor. In his parties, you can rest assured that you'll be setting out to perfect weather, little to no danger, and a respectable reward. For most animalfolk in Valley, it sort of defeats the purpose of an adventure. But when danger does strike, you know Clement will be ready with provisions, directions, and destruction. And if that wasn't enough, he's said to cook some of Valley's best seedloaf, if you can get past the slimy coating. He says it's good for digestion; his parties would say it's hard to digest.

Camellia, the Seedmiser

0207_MTGBLB_Main: Camellia, the Seedmiser 0328_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Camellia, the Seedmiser

There is one squirrelfolk whose name strikes fear into every baker and farmer in Valley. Camellia has developed a near monopoly on the seeds in Valley, hoarding most of them until the first sign of snow or famine. She has good intentions, though her methods are a bit too extreme for most. Valley has never wanted for food since she first loaded her caches with seeds during the seasons of plenty. She knows better than any the cruelty of nature and the gnawing hunger of famine, having grown up in the Brambles where resources were scarce and community scarcer. It takes discipline to run Valley and without her, there might not be seasons of plenty for much longer.

Alania, Divergent Storm

0204_MTGBLB_Main: Alania, Divergent Storm 0327_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Alania, Divergent Storm

Alania is a mysterious and powerful otterfolk with an insatiable curiosity and a talent for copying magic at just a glance. She travels all of Valley that other animalfolk don't dare tread, all to answer the question of "Why?" Alania is known to be selective when joining parties as their mage, preferring unique experiences over boring promises of treasure or honor. This attitude, along with her aptitude, has unwittingly cultivated Alania a few self-appointed apprentices who eagerly join any parties she's on, whether she wants them to or not. Alania knows her curiosity will someday be the end of her, but no threat will stop her or her "apprentices" quests to understand Bloomburrow and beyond. It wasn't until she faced off against a rottenmouth viper alone, copying and using its own abilities against it, that she realized she should've been asking "Why not?"

Muerra, Trash Tactician

0227_MTGBLB_Main: Muerra, Trash Tactician

The worst thing an enemy can do is assume they can outsmart Muerra, 'the leader of a small throng of devoted raccoonfolk. Her warriors believe that survival is second only to winning. Under Muerra, they are confident they can do both. They roam and protect Scratchbark, a region leading to the Root Maze, fighting raiders for fun and rescuing naïve travelers in exchange for materials. Muerra knows Scratchbark like the back of her paw, using clever tactics to trick, disarm, surprise, and confuse her enemies. One of her most famous tales is how she used light magic to cause a sunspine lynx to attack itself.

Kastral, the Windcrested

0221_MTGBLB_Main: Kastral, the Windcrested 0335_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Kastral, the Windcrested

Kastral is an elite squad leader who dedicates herself to helping the lost. However, she's also known for returning from her Plumecreed journey seven seasons after her own funeral, surprising everyone, including herself. Kastral revealed she'd been lost after a strange, massive lightning storm suddenly appeared and sent her far off her path with a broken wing. Kastral recounted how she'd gotten help from folk she'd never seen before and had to run away from Calamity Beasts she'd never heard of. While her friends and family were overjoyed that she was alive, the once easygoing Kastral returned changed—faster than other Windcrested and more attuned to the winds than ever before. Folk have always speculated whether the Plumecreed journey itself makes the Windcrested and theorize Kastral's abilities are from surviving a journey more perilous than animalfolk can imagine. Kastral doesn't mind either way, believing that her powers are born from misfortune, believing that no one should ever feel as hopeless and lost as she once did.

Vren, the Relentless

0239_MTGBLB_Main: Vren, the Relentless

Vren is well known among the dead and dying. He has a penchant for following closely behind the trails of Calamity Beasts, hoping to find the best odds and end to recycle. When he can't find things to recycle, he'll make his own. In the marshes, a single wound can spell doom, either through infection or the sharp end of Vren's knife. He's recruited a gang large enough to fill a small rabbitfolk village and, on his orders, they'll do just about anything short of dying. He has to ask extra nicely for that. Still, his efforts are not always malicious. When Calamity Beasts do come by and need to be driven off rather than escaped, he can be seen setting up shop and selling arms and armor to those who might need it, and at a bargain to boot. He figures that the margins on recycled goods are nearly a hundred percent, so he's making a profit anyways.

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

0183_MTGBLB_Main: Lumra, Bellow of the Woods 0293_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

"They say that any who hear Lumra's roar are already lost. Forests engulf any land on which her voice tolls, boughs springing from nothing in seconds. Their canopies are too dense to pierce, their trunks towering and endless, impossible to scale. Sunlight is allowed no entry through the tangled, thorny overgrowths, and travelers are unable to find an exit. I wandered for weeks in her maze, past razed villages and lost souls. Sometimes, Lumra's thundering footfalls would quake the brush, and I would walk the opposite path. It's a miracle I escaped; all the others have wandered to their deaths. I suppose I got lucky!"

—Flubs, the fool

Wick, the Whorled Mind

0120_MTGBLB_Main: Wick, the Whorled Mind 0314_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Wick, the Whorled Mind

A young pup raised in the marshland village of Conch, Wick was a prodigy amongst a community of psychics. He grew inseparable from his companion snail Grotgyre, their psychic bond so deeply engrained they could anticipate each other's thoughts. Then, a sickness befell the snails of Conch, and Wick along with them. He became haunted by visions of whorls and eyes, sleep eluding him. He was awake all hours of the night jotting out scripture until some years later, when his paranoia ascended into enlightenment. Wick found comfort in his connection to the snails and sought to spread it. He left his village alongside a few likeminded psychics to proselytize, recruiting followers to tunnel out spiraling, labyrinthian passages into the earth where he and his converts reclused. Each new member is subjected to the same taxing initiation that Wick endured, a connection to an anointed snail forged in exchange for ultimate truth. They revere every aspect of their snails—worship them, consume their flesh, convert what's left into magic—then a new connection is forged. With it, the cycle begins anew in a never-ending spiral.

Kitsa, Otterball Elite

0054_MTGBLB_Main: Kitsa, Otterball Elite 0304_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Kitsa, Otterball Elite

Kitsa has been an athlete her whole life, breaking tides and bones so often that her parent claims her blood has been replaced with water. Kitsa's friends know to dive down below the water before thinking to knock on her door. When she's not training for the next otterball competition or giving a scathing retort to her rivals, Kitsa collects pearls and returns lost artifacts to Valley residents. Because of her philanthropic acts and skills in the water, it wouldn't be a stretch to claim her as one of the most well-known names across Valley. Other otterball athletes swear that Kitsa's whiskers are the most dangerous part of her playstyle. Somehow, her nose twitches and she sees through all of their strategies. They've developed anti-Kitsa plays to block her and confuse her line of sight as much as possible, but Kitsa finds it amusing. Why not put that effort into getting better?

Beza, the Bounding Spring

0002_MTGBLB_Main: Beza, the Bounding Spring 0287_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Beza, the Bounding Spring

"We call it the Season of Spring, but honestly, most call Beza by name! It's adored enough that feasts are thrown in its honor. Beza isn't the only Calamity to turn ash and death to new growth, but it's certainly the biggest. Perhaps we're a bit too wishful to think it's a friend of ours, but it's true that it's never chased anyone. In fact, we've seen it fight off other Calamities. I distinctly remember my mother telling a story of climbing a tree in her youth to jump on its back as it walked by. Clearly, it's peaceful enough that she lived to tell the tale. And with an undefeated fighting record, well, I'd personally say the feasts are deserved."

—Ms. Bumbleflower

Bria, Riptide Rogue

0379_MTGBLB_StartKit: Bria, Riptide Rogue

A notorious thief and scallywag, Bria has plagued the good animalfolk of Fountainport for seasons. Once, she scaled to the top of the city and planted a banner that read "Free food courtesy of Glarb!" above the throne room. Word got around and the animalfolk showed up in droves, demanding a succulent meal, only to be dispersed by Glarb and his guards. When the merchants returned to their shops and stalls, much had been pilfered and pocketed with just a few shells left behind as a calling card. Bria uses her water to create paths and currents in midair, avoiding the crowded streets as she purloins valuables. She takes particular pride in evading Byrke and his rabbitfolk supporters, considering the rabbit constable her rival and friend, though the feeling is very much not mutual.

Byrke, Long Ear of the Law

0380_MTGBLB_StartKit: Byrke, Long Ear of the Law

Byrke has long patrolled the streets and byways of Fountainport, a law-abiding citizen and diligent constable in service to the great Glarb himself. He considers it his duty to deliver a lengthy and stern lecture to any arrested rascals before they're released. This has proven to be a highly effective deterrent, reforming those who are ready to never hear another one of his lectures again. The constable once rounded up a graffiti ring that'd been writing particularly nasty notes outside the pie shop by the docks, mostly about the quality of rhubarb used and how it might be better used. Once Bria emerged onto the scene, however, Bryke hasn't gotten a night's sleep in seasons. Though she always manages to get away, he's always right on her tail and a whisker away.

Flubs, the Fool

0356_MTGBLB_Promo_Buy-a-Box: Flubs, the Fool

It is rumored by some in Valley that Flubs is the luckiest creature alive. Ever the risk-taker, Flubs walks wherever the winds take him, guided by intuition and a thirst for adventure. Yet, despite his careless wanderings, he has yet to see a consequence. He has, on multiple occasions, dodged an arrow while bending to smell the flowers. He's sleepwalked out of house fires. He is the only animalfolk known to have escaped the ever-shifting forests of Lumra. Scholarly types theorize he is blessed by a hitherto unknown magic of fortune. Since the opening of the Omenpaths, Flubs has taken up exploration past the borders of his plane, with word of his luck having disseminated. Through a series of mishaps stumbling from Omenpath to Omenpath, he even gathered a small following. This following has since grown into a mysterious, multiversal organization, all with Flubs at its improbable center.

Commander

Ms. Bumbleflower

0003_MTGBLB_CmdrFace: Ms. Bumbleflower

Graceful, gracious, and generous, Ms. Bumbleflower is the owner and proprietor of Three Tree City's most popular inn and its signature pot of "never-ending stew." This utterly massive cauldron sits on the hearth at all times, where guests are free to take from and add to as they see fit. Ms. Bumbleflower can be found tidying up the inn or striking up friendly conversation on a grocery run. Even the most hardened and rambunctious guests do not dare offend her, either because of her kind nature or because they fear of offending everyone in town.

Ms. Bumbleflower inherited the inn from her mother, a retired pirate who founded the establishment as a safe place for animalfolk to rest. To this day, Ms. Bumbleflower is frequently visited by her mother's friends who regale her with adventurous stories of the past and even help around the inn. It's perhaps because of these burly and protective friends that Mr. Foxglove has a hard time courting her—not that Ms. Bumbleflower realizes he is.

Mr. Foxglove

0006_MTGBLB_CmdrFeat: Mr. Foxglove

Charming, cunning, and courageous, Mr. Foxglove is oft declared the adventurer "most likely to win your heart" by various guilds across Valley. The quick flick of his trusty rapier is enough to disarm any foe, and the quick flash of his toothy smile is enough to disarm any admirers. He's known for swashbuckling and gallivanting, but one fateful night, his luck had almost run out. Coming back from an adventure, he stumbled into Ms. Bumbleflower's inn, weary and worse for wear. She greeted him as always, and when he could barely stand, helped him to a bench to lay down. Romantics will tell you he laid in her lap and she tended his wounds, but Mr. Foxglove won't admit to anything of the sort. Still, he's often seen at the inn at odd times of day, hoping to catch her oblivious eye. He's nothing if not persistent.

Hazel of the Rootbloom

0002_MTGBLB_CmdrFace: Hazel of the Rootbloom

Cachemaster Hazel's name is spoken only in whispers amongst the populace of Bloomburrow, a threat to lord over the heads of misbehaving children. She is the enigmatic leader of the Belladonna, a faction of luddites both vicious and covert in their bid to reclaim the plane for nature. Once a mere cacheworker from a humble farming commune, Hazel grew enraged by her community's unsustainable practices and mistreatment of nature and swore to change them. She gained infamy through rousing speeches and powerful druidic magic, eventually seizing control of her commune after its old leader mysteriously passed. Though the cause of his death is yet unknown, some say it looked frighteningly similar to nightshade poisoning.

Hazel is seldom seen nowadays, preferring to cloak herself in a shroud of mystique. When she does emerge, extraordinary feats of magic are sure to follow. She still closely monitors the food caches of her commune, her magic springing forth a feast's bounty with little concern for those in its way. She once bridled the Calamity Beast of Spring and used its extraordinary magic to entomb an entire village under a grove of berry bushes as tall as the trees. Haughty and stern, Hazel is known for her hair-trigger temper and cold-burning anger. But those who know her well say she's a secret softie, not to mention a fantastic boss.

The Odd Acorn Gang

0007_MTGBLB_CmdrFeat: The Odd Acorn Gang

When Hazel needs something done, she'll call in a favor. The Odd Acorn Gang consists of the burly and brawny Rosemary, whose fists do the talking for her; the smarmy and sneaky Oregano, who can't help but pull pranks on their friends; and the silent and stylish Thyme, whose bow makes quick work of her enemies. However, just because these troublemakers work together doesn't mean they get along. In private, they can barely keep from clobbering one another. But, on the job, these smooth operators are a force to be reckoned with. Steal an acorn from Hazel's cache? You might wake up dangling over a pot of oil wishing you hadn't messed with the cachemaster.

Bello, Bard of the Brambles

0001_MTGBLB_CmdrFace: Bello, Bard of the Brambles

"The ringtail bard," "the trinketmaster," and most recently, "the omentrotter." These are just a small sample of the monikers Bello has earned over the course of his journeys. He's traveled all corners of Bloomburrow and now beyond, collecting trinkets, braving the elements, and delighting in foreign cuisines. Bello has gained wisdom and confidence from his many harrowing adventures, but he won't deny that unfamiliar worlds present a whole new level of danger. Thankfully, he scrapes by with his quick wit and silver tongue, often pilfering a souvenir in the process: Thran artifacts unearthed on Dominaria, crystals mined from the wilds of Ikoria, or filigree gears of a construct from Ghirapur to name a few. His crowning achievement, he'll add with a grin, is a hedron plucked from the highest point of the Akoum Skyclave.

Though adventure will always be a lure to Bello, he adores his homeworld and often returns to spin tales to a rapt audience. His elemental magic brings the world around him to life, animating stories using his collection. Every artifact has a spirit, he'll say, and his magic manifests that spirit in elemental form. Some are tame and friendly—a hearth's spark, a pasture's breeze—while others are the crack of an avalanche or the blaze of a wildfire. The only thing that eclipses the amount he's collected is the amount that he's lost. If ever an odd trinket is discovered in a bizarre, out-of-place location, it's likely that Bello accidentally left it there.

Wildsear, Scouring Maw

0008_MTGBLB_CmdrFeat: Wildsear, Scouring Maw

"Back in the age of Lily, Wildsear was known as the Season of Flames. Its flames would burn forever. That was until Lily took the Seedflame from them. Now it is a shadow of its past self, though still more than a match for the people of Valley. The fact that a creature could live so long, depleted and weakened, is a testament to its former strength and the enduring power of a Calamity Beast. It does make me ask the question, 'Where did that power go?' Did it return to the plane with Lily? Or is it still out there, like all nature, awaiting a return as the seasons change?"

—Bello, bard of the Brambles

Zinnia, Valley's Voice

0004_MTGBLB_CmdrFace: Zinnia, Valley's Voice

Zinnia's history is a curiosity to all. Despite being an open book with their outgoing and bumbling demeanor, no one knows where Zinnia came from. They crashed into Three Tree City—literally—and have been delighting citizens with their lute ever since. Boasting a never-ending array of romantic ballads and a taste for adventure, Zinnia brings joy and laughter to any social gathering. It's never clear where the nomadic stork will turn up next, but they can always be relied on for a song or a helping wing.

Rumors say Zinnia is a noble from a far-off land, one of opulent birdfolk royalty and elite soldiers who guard them. This rumor intensified after the calamitous arrival of the Storm Hawk, where Zinnia revealed their prowess in graceful flight and combat. With sharp, decisive moves befitting a veteran Plumecreed soldier, Zinnia led a dazzling rescue effort to move animalfolk living in a border village out of harm's way, distracting the Storm Hawk and outracing it. From this triumph, Zinnia is lovingly nicknamed the "Sovereign of Life," and it's considered good luck to have Zinnia perform for ceremonies such as weddings and baby showers.

Arthur, Marigold Knight

0005_MTGBLB_CmdrFeat: Arthur, Marigold Knight

Many songs have been written of Arthur's deeds, some sung by Zinnia themself. Who could forget the crossing of the Calamity Graveyard with a sunspine lynx at his tail and how he escaped with nary a singed whisker? Or when he battled back a group of nefarious necromancers who had set their sights on resurrecting the bones of a rottenmouth viper? Or when he gave Mabel herself, the savior of Valley, a sword lesson? Now, no one other than Arthur had seen those deeds, and Mabel seemed quite amused when asked to confirm their meeting, but the people of Valley have no need to doubt the heroic acts of Arthur upon his noble wicker steed.

