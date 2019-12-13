News / Feature
Theros Beyond Death Collector Booster Contents
Collector Boosters return with Theros Beyond Death, but we're tweaking the formula a little bit. We'll have the nitty-gritty below for those who like details, but for a quick look at how Theros Beyond Death Collector Boosters are bringing Theros to life, well, here you go:
And, for the detail oriented, here's a less-pretty bullet-point list for what contents can fall in which slots. Yay, lists!
There are fifteen cards plus a foil token in each Collector Booster found in eight "slots" in the booster. The slots are as follows:
- Two premium foil basic Nyx Lands—these are the full-art lands showcasing Nyx art that we showed off last week. Every Collector Booster comes with two foil versions of these sweet lands.
- Eight premium foil common, uncommon, or non-Nyx basic lands—there are 111 commons (including non-Nyx basic lands) and 80 uncommons in the set. Each booster will have eight cards from among those cards.
- One ancillary card—each booster will contain one card from a Theros Beyond Death ancillary release, including Planeswalker Decks, Theme Boosters, and the Buy-a-Box promo.
- One non-foil rare or mythic with the extended-art frame—similar to the Throne of Eldraine Collector Booster frames, these have extended art across the borders.
- One premium foil rare or mythic rare—these can be either standard-frame or foil versions of the Collector Booster frame (point 4 above).
- One non-foil Saga or constellation showcase-frame card—these can be uncommon, rare, or mythic rare and can include the borderless planeswalkers.
- One foil constellation showcase-frame card—this slot will have one of the five uncommon showcase demigods, one of the six showcase rares, or one of the three borderless planeswalkers.
- One premium foil token from Theros Beyond Death.
Theros Beyond Death Collector Boosters release with the set January 24.