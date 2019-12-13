Collector Boosters return with Theros Beyond Death, but we're tweaking the formula a little bit. We'll have the nitty-gritty below for those who like details, but for a quick look at how Theros Beyond Death Collector Boosters are bringing Theros to life, well, here you go:

And, for the detail oriented, here's a less-pretty bullet-point list for what contents can fall in which slots. Yay, lists!

There are fifteen cards plus a foil token in each Collector Booster found in eight "slots" in the booster. The slots are as follows:

Two premium foil basic Nyx Lands—these are the full-art lands showcasing Nyx art that we showed off last week. Every Collector Booster comes with two foil versions of these sweet lands. Eight premium foil common, uncommon, or non-Nyx basic lands—there are 111 commons (including non-Nyx basic lands) and 80 uncommons in the set. Each booster will have eight cards from among those cards. One ancillary card—each booster will contain one card from a Theros Beyond Death ancillary release, including Planeswalker Decks, Theme Boosters, and the Buy-a-Box promo. One non-foil rare or mythic with the extended-art frame—similar to the Throne of Eldraine Collector Booster frames, these have extended art across the borders. One premium foil rare or mythic rare—these can be either standard-frame or foil versions of the Collector Booster frame (point 4 above). One non-foil Saga or constellation showcase-frame card—these can be uncommon, rare, or mythic rare and can include the borderless planeswalkers. One foil constellation showcase-frame card—this slot will have one of the five uncommon showcase demigods, one of the six showcase rares, or one of the three borderless planeswalkers. One premium foil token from Theros Beyond Death.

Theros Beyond Death Collector Boosters release with the set January 24.