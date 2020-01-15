Theros Beyond Death Mastery System
What's Included
The following rewards are available to all players to earn as part of the Theros Beyond Death Mastery system:
- 39 Theros Beyond Death booster packs
- 5 Theros Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for card styles on the Theros Mastery Tree).
If you purchase the Theros Beyond Death Mastery Pass, you’ll also receiving the following rewards (in addition to the rewards available to all players):
- Elspeth Avatar, Elspeth’s Nightmare Sleeve, Common Nyx Owl
- 20 booster packs (x4 GRN, x4 RNA, x4 WAR, x4 M20, x4 ELD)
- 1,800 Gems
- 4,000 Gold
- 1 Rank Draft Token (can be redeemed for entry into one Ranked Draft)
- 25 Card Styles
- 25 Theros Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for card styles on the Set Mastery Tree)
- 10 Mythic Rare ICRs
- Uncommon and Rare Nyx Owl visual upgrades
- Ashiok Exquisite Sleeve (Exquisite = Card Sleeve with VFX)
- Level 91 and Beyond: Uncommon ICR (1:20 Upgrade Rate)
How many levels are there in the Theros set mastery?
The Theros set mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through Level 78, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 91 - and beyond!
Mastery System FAQ
INTRODUCTION
What is the Mastery System?
The Mastery System is a way for players to earn experience and unlock rewards by playing Magic: The Gathering Arena.
What's the difference between "Account Mastery" and "Set Mastery"?
Players complete the Account Mastery system as part of the new player experience, which unlocks the 15 starter decks as well as certain cosmetics. As ofCore Set 2020, we've expanded this system to now include Set Mastery system which will be specific to each new Standard set on Magic: The Gathering Arena.
Does the Mastery System cost anything?
All players receive access to the Account Mastery and base Set Mastery at no additional cost. Players can unlock additional rewards for the Set Mastery by purchasing a Mastery Pass.
Does the Mastery System ever reset?
The Account Mastery is part of our new player experience and may only be completed once. Your Set Mastery level and rewards will reset with the release of every new Standard set on MTG Arena.
SET MASTERY
How long is each Set Mastery available?
Set Masteries are available for the most recent Standard set, starting on the day the set is released and ending when the next set is released.
How do I earn rewards?
By play! Every time you complete a quest, earn one of your daily first 10 daily wins, or earn one of your 15 weekly wins when playing with a Standard deck you’ll receive experience points towards your current Mastery level. Additional XP may be available through special event rewards or promotional items (such as codes). As you level up, you'll receive rewards based on your current level.
What rewards can I earn?
All players can earn booster packs and a limited number of Mastery Orbs to unlock certain card styles. Additional rewards are available for players who have purchased a Mastery Pass.
What happens when a new set is released on MTG Arena?
When a new set is released on MTG Arena, a new Set Mastery reward track becomes available and your Set Mastery level is reset to 1.
Can I complete older set masteries?
There are currently no plans to allow players to complete Set Masteries for older sets. While you will keep any rewards you may have received from the previous Set Mastery, you will not be able to unlock any remaining rewards once the Set Mastery is no longer available.
Once a new set mastery is released, players will have until the next Standard set release to spend any remaining orbs on the corresponding Mastery Tree. For example, with the release of Theros Beyond Death players will no longer be able to earn experience or rewards from the Throne of Eldraine set mastery, however they will have until the release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths to spend any previously earned Eldraine mastery orbs on the Eldraine mastery tree.
Mastery Pass FAQ
MASTERY PASS
What is the "Mastery Pass"? How is different than the Mastery System?
While all players have access to the base Mastery System, the Mastery Pass is an optional way for players to earn additional rewards through Set Mastery.
How much does the Mastery Pass cost?
The Mastery Pass can be purchased for 3,400 gems. Players can earn gems through rewards in certain events, or by purchasing them directly from the store.
What do I receive when I purchase the Theros Mastery Pass?
All players who purchase the Theros Mastery Pass will automatically receive the common Nyx Owl pet, the Elspeth avatar and Elspeth’s Nightmare card sleeve. Additionally, you will receive all the Mastery Pass rewards based on your current level, including any rewards from earlier levels you have not yet received.
If I purchase the Theros Mastery Pass, what happens when a Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths comes out?
Each Set Mastery and corresponding Mastery Pass is tied to a specific card set. Once a new card set is released, the previous Set Mastery (and its corresponding Mastery Pass) will no longer be available. While you will keep any rewards you may have received from the previous Set Mastery, you will not be able to unlock any remaining rewards once the Set Mastery is no longer available.