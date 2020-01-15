INTRODUCTION

What is the Mastery System?

The Mastery System is a way for players to earn experience and unlock rewards by playing Magic: The Gathering Arena.

What's the difference between "Account Mastery" and "Set Mastery"?

Players complete the Account Mastery system as part of the new player experience, which unlocks the 15 starter decks as well as certain cosmetics. As ofCore Set 2020, we've expanded this system to now include Set Mastery system which will be specific to each new Standard set on Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Does the Mastery System cost anything?

All players receive access to the Account Mastery and base Set Mastery at no additional cost. Players can unlock additional rewards for the Set Mastery by purchasing a Mastery Pass.

Does the Mastery System ever reset?

The Account Mastery is part of our new player experience and may only be completed once. Your Set Mastery level and rewards will reset with the release of every new Standard set on MTG Arena.

SET MASTERY

How long is each Set Mastery available?

Set Masteries are available for the most recent Standard set, starting on the day the set is released and ending when the next set is released.

How do I earn rewards?

By play! Every time you complete a quest, earn one of your daily first 10 daily wins, or earn one of your 15 weekly wins when playing with a Standard deck you’ll receive experience points towards your current Mastery level. Additional XP may be available through special event rewards or promotional items (such as codes). As you level up, you'll receive rewards based on your current level.

What rewards can I earn?

All players can earn booster packs and a limited number of Mastery Orbs to unlock certain card styles. Additional rewards are available for players who have purchased a Mastery Pass.

What happens when a new set is released on MTG Arena?

When a new set is released on MTG Arena, a new Set Mastery reward track becomes available and your Set Mastery level is reset to 1.

Can I complete older set masteries?

There are currently no plans to allow players to complete Set Masteries for older sets. While you will keep any rewards you may have received from the previous Set Mastery, you will not be able to unlock any remaining rewards once the Set Mastery is no longer available.

Once a new set mastery is released, players will have until the next Standard set release to spend any remaining orbs on the corresponding Mastery Tree. For example, with the release of Theros Beyond Death players will no longer be able to earn experience or rewards from the Throne of Eldraine set mastery, however they will have until the release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths to spend any previously earned Eldraine mastery orbs on the Eldraine mastery tree.