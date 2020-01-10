Compiled by Eli Shiffrin, with contributions from Laurie Cheers, Tom Fowler, Carsten Haese, Nathan Long, and Thijs van Ommen.

Document last modified December 29, 2019.

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic™ rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. If you can't find the answer you're looking for here, please contact us at Support.Wizards.com.

The "General Notes" section includes release information and explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" section contains answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" section include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Theros Beyond Death set becomes legal for sanctioned Constructed play on its official release date: Friday, January 24, 2020. At that time, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, War of the Spark, Core Set 2020, Throne of Eldraine, and Theros Beyond Death.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

New Keyword Ability: Escape

The Theros Beyond Death story follows the Planeswalker Elspeth as she fights to escape the harsh finality of the Underworld, but she doesn't break free alone. Your cards with the new escape keyword can also shatter the shackles of the grave to help you.

Underworld Charger

{2}{B}

Creature — Nightmare Horse

3/3

Underworld Charger can't block.

Escape—{4}{B}, Exile three other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Underworld Charger escapes with two +1/+1 counters on it.

The official rules for escape are as follows:

702.137. Escape

702.137a Escape represents a static ability that functions while the card with escape is in a player's graveyard. "Escape [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost." Casting a spell using its escape ability follows the rules for paying alternative costs in rules 601.2b and 601.2f–h.

702.137b A spell or permanent "escaped" if that spell or the spell that became that permanent as it resolved was cast from a graveyard with an escape ability.

702.137c An ability that reads "[This permanent] escapes with . . . " means "If this permanent escaped, it enters the battlefield with . . . . " That ability may have a triggered ability linked to it that triggers "When it enters the battlefield this way." (See rule 603.11.) Such a triggered ability triggers when that permanent enters the battlefield after having applied its replacement effect, even if that replacement effect had no effect.

Escape's permission doesn't change when you may cast the spell from your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an escape cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was and no matter whether an alternative cost was paid.

After an escaped spell resolves, it returns to its owner's graveyard if it's not a permanent spell. If it is a permanent spell, it enters the battlefield and will return to its owner's graveyard if it dies later. Perhaps it will escape again—good underworld security is so hard to come by these days.

If a card has multiple abilities giving you permission to cast it, such as two escape abilities or an escape ability and a flashback ability, you choose which one to apply. The others have no effect.

If you cast a spell with its escape permission, you can't choose to apply any other alternative costs or to cast it without paying its mana cost. If it has any additional costs, you must pay those.

If a card with escape is put into your graveyard during your turn, you'll be able to cast it right away if it's legal to do so, before an opponent can take any actions.

Once you begin casting a spell with escape, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you're done casting the spell.

Returning Mechanic: Devotion

Elspeth may choose to defy the gods of Theros, but you can instead show your devotion to them and reap their rewards. '"Devotion" is a rules term that counts colored mana symbols in the mana costs of permanents you control to determine the magnitude of their effects.

Drag to the Underworld

{2}{B}{B}

Instant

This spell costs {X} less to cast, where X is your devotion to black. (Each {B} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to black.)

Destroy target creature.

Colorless and generic mana symbols ({C}, {0}, {1}, {2}, {X}, and so on) in mana costs of permanents you control don't count toward your devotion to any color.

Mana symbols in the text boxes of permanents you control don't count toward your devotion to any color.

Hybrid mana symbols, monocolored hybrid mana symbols, and Phyrexian mana symbols do count toward your devotion to their color(s).

If an activated ability or triggered ability has an effect that depends on your devotion to a color, you count the number of mana symbols of that color among the mana costs of permanents you control as the ability resolves. The permanent with that ability will be counted if it's still on the battlefield at that time.

If you put an Aura on an opponent's permanent, you still control the Aura, and mana symbols in its mana cost count towards your devotion.

Card Cycle: The Gods of Theros

The pantheon of Theros is mighty, and the very presence of its members will change your game. But if you show enough devotion to the gods of Theros, they'll take a more active hand in fighting beside you.

Heliod, Sun-Crowned

{2}{W}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

5/5

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to white is less than five, Heliod isn't a creature.

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature or enchantment you control.

{1}{W}: Another target creature gains lifelink until end of turn.

The type-changing ability that can make a God not be a creature functions only on the battlefield. It's always a creature card in other zones, regardless of your devotion to its color. It's always a creature spell while it's on the stack.

As a God enters the battlefield, your devotion to its color will determine whether any replacement effects that affect creatures entering the battlefield apply to that God. Because replacement effects are considered before the God is on the battlefield, the mana symbols in its mana cost won't be counted when determining this.

When a God enters the battlefield, your devotion to its color (including the mana symbols in the mana cost of the God itself) will determine if a creature entered the battlefield or not for abilities that trigger whenever a creature enters the battlefield.

If a God stops being a creature, it loses the type creature and the creature type God. It continues to be a legendary enchantment.

The abilities of Gods function as long as they're on the battlefield, regardless of whether they're creatures.

If a God is attacking or blocking and it stops being a creature, it will be removed from combat. It won't rejoin combat if it resumes being a creature later during that combat.

Counters put on a God remain on it while it's not a creature, even if they have no effect.

If an effect causes a God to lose all abilities, its ability that causes it to stop being a creature still applies if appropriate.

Returning Ability Word: Constellation

The starry realm of Nyx still sparkles down upon all the people of Theros, with its groups of stars representing the gods above. Constellation is an ability word to highlight abilities that trigger whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control. An ability word appears in italics and has no rules meaning.

Captivating Unicorn

{4}{W}

Creature — Unicorn

4/4

Constellation — Whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, tap target creature an opponent controls.

A constellation ability triggers whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control for any reason. Enchantments with other card types, such as enchantment creatures, will also cause constellation abilities to trigger.

An Aura spell that has an illegal target when it tries to resolve doesn't resolve and is instead put into its owner's graveyard. It doesn't enter the battlefield, so constellation abilities don't trigger.

Returning Mechanic: Sagas

The plane of Theros is home to countless myths and legends of brave heroes, ferocious monsters, and awe-inspiring gods. The Theros Beyond Death set features ten of these stories as Saga cards. You may recognize some of them from previous events in the Magic story.

Kiora Bests the Sea God

{5}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Create an 8/8 blue Kraken creature token with hexproof.

II — Tap all nonland permanents target opponent controls. They don't untap during their controller's next untap step.

III — Gain control of target permanent an opponent controls. Untap it.

As a Saga enters the battlefield, its controller puts a lore counter on it. As your precombat main phase begins (immediately after your draw step), you put another lore counter on each Saga you control. Putting a lore counter on a Saga in either of these ways doesn't use the stack.

Each symbol on the left of a Saga's text box represents a chapter ability. A chapter ability is a triggered ability that triggers when a lore counter that is put on the Saga causes the number of lore counters on the Saga to become equal to or greater than the ability's chapter number. Chapter abilities are put onto the stack and may be responded to.

A chapter ability doesn't trigger if a lore counter is put on a Saga that already had a number of lore counters greater than or equal to that chapter's number. For example, the third lore counter put on a Saga causes the III chapter ability to trigger, but I and II won't trigger again.

Once a chapter ability has triggered, the ability on the stack won't be affected if the Saga gains or loses counters, or if it leaves the battlefield.

If multiple chapter abilities trigger at the same time, their controller puts them on the stack in any order. If any of them require targets, those targets are chosen as you put the abilities on the stack, before any of those abilities resolve.

Removing lore counters won't cause a previous chapter ability to trigger. If lore counters are removed from a Saga, the appropriate chapter abilities will trigger again when the Saga receives lore counters.

Once the number of lore counters on a Saga is greater than or equal to the greatest number among its chapter abilities, the Saga's controller sacrifices it as soon as its chapter ability has left the stack, most likely by resolving or being countered. This state-based action doesn't use the stack.

Set Theme: Casting Spells During an Opponent's Turn

Several cards in the Theros Beyond Death set encourage you to be clever and cast spells during your opponent's turn, giving you a reward the first time you do so.

Arena Trickster

{3}{R}

Creature — Human Shaman

3/3

Whenever you cast your first spell during each opponent's turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Arena Trickster.

An ability that triggers when you cast a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

This ability triggers only on your very first spell during an opponent's turn, not the first spell after the card is on the battlefield. If you cast a spell before it's on the battlefield (including if you cast this card somehow during an opponent's turn), the ability won't trigger.

If you have more than one opponent, this ability can trigger once during each of those opponents' turns.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, this ability triggers no more than once during each opposing team's turn.

Set Theme: Heroic Creatures

Elspeth isn't the only hero on Theros—far from it! Some creatures are particularly more heroic than others, giving an attack boost to your creatures when you target them.

Hero of the Pride

{1}{W}

Creature — Cat Soldier

2/2

Whenever you cast a spell that targets Hero of the Pride, creatures you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

An ability that triggers when you cast a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If you cast a spell that targets this creature multiple times, this ability triggers just once.

This ability doesn't trigger if you copy a spell that targets it, or if a spell's targets are changed to target it.

This effect affects only creatures you control at the time the ability resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +1/+0.

CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Acolyte of Affliction

{2}{B}{G}

Creature — Human Cleric

2/3

When Acolyte of Affliction enters the battlefield, put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard, then you may return a permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

A permanent card is an artifact, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

The card you return with Acolyte of Affliction's ability may be one that you just put into your graveyard with its ability. This is because the ability doesn't target the card that you'll return.

Agonizing Remorse

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it or a card from their graveyard. Exile that card. You lose 1 life.

If you choose a card from their graveyard, it may be a land card.

You must choose a card to exile if able. If there are no nonland cards in the opponent's hand, you must exile a card from their graveyard, and vice versa.

No player may take actions between the time you choose a card and the time it's exiled.

If there are no nonland cards in their hand and no cards in their graveyard, then you just lose 1 life.

The Akroan War

{3}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Gain control of target creature for as long as The Akroan War remains on the battlefield.

II — Until your next turn, creatures your opponents control attack each combat if able.

III — Each tapped creature deals damage to itself equal to its power.

If The Akroan War leaves the battlefield before its first ability resolves, you won't gain control of the creature at all.

If a creature can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under that player's control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, the player isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Because a Saga isn't sacrificed until after its last ability has resolved, you still control the creature you took with The Akroan War's first ability while the last ability is resolving.

If the creature you took with The Akroan War's first ability has an ability that triggers when you sacrifice The Akroan War, you control the resulting trigger. If it has an ability that triggers when The Akroan War is put into a graveyard "from anywhere," check whether that ability should trigger only after the creature's former controller has regained control of it.

Alirios, Enraptured

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human

2/3

Alirios, Enraptured enters the battlefield tapped.

Alirios doesn't untap during your untap step if you control a Reflection.

When Alirios enters the battlefield, create a 3/2 blue Reflection creature token.

Spells and abilities can untap Alirios, even if it doesn't untap during your untap step.

Once you no longer control a Reflection, Alirios doesn't immediately become untapped. It'll be untapped during your next untap step.

Allure of the Unknown

{3}{B}{R}

Sorcery

Reveal the top six cards of your library. An opponent exiles a nonland card from among them, then you put the rest into your hand. That opponent may cast the exiled card without paying its mana cost.

If all six of the revealed cards are land cards, your opponent doesn't exile anything. You put all six cards into your hand.

If your opponent wishes to cast the card, they do so as part of the resolution of Allure of the Unknown. They can't wait to cast it later. Timing permissions based on a card's type are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Thrill of Possibility, those must be paid to cast the card.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Altar of the Pantheon

{3}

Artifact

Your devotion to each color and each combination of colors is increased by one.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. If you control a God, a Demigod, or a legendary enchantment, you gain 1 life.

Your devotion to two colors (for example, your devotion to red and green) is increased by one, not by two or three.

You gain just 1 life, no matter how many Gods, Demigods, and/or legendary enchantments you control beyond the first.

The last ability of Altar of the Pantheon is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to. You'll immediately add mana to your mana pool and gain 1 life, if applicable.

Anax, Hardened in the Forge

{1}{R}{R}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Demigod

*/3

Anax's power is equal to your devotion to red. (Each {R} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to red.)

Whenever Anax or another nontoken creature you control dies, create a 1/1 red Satyr creature token with "This creature can't block." If the creature had power 4 or greater, create two of those tokens instead.

The ability that defines Anax's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

If Anax dies at the same time as another nontoken creature you control, its ability triggers for each of them.

To determine whether you create two tokens, check the power of the creature that died immediately before it died.

If you create a token that's a copy of Anax, its last ability triggers when it dies.

Aphemia, the Cacophony

{1}{B}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Harpy

2/1

Flying

At the beginning of your end step, you may exile an enchantment card from your graveyard. If you do, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

While resolving Aphemia's triggered ability, you can't exile more than one enchantment card to get more than one Zombie token.

You choose whether to exile an enchantment card and which one to exile while Aphemia's triggered ability is resolving. If Aphemia dies in response to its own triggered ability, it could be the card you exile.

Arasta of the Endless Web

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Spider

3/5

Reach

Whenever an opponent casts an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/2 green Spider creature token with reach.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Archon of Falling Stars

{4}{W}{W}

Creature — Archon

4/4

Flying

When Archon of Falling Stars dies, you may return target enchantment card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it comes back onto the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

Archon of Sun's Grace

{2}{W}{W}

Creature — Archon

3/4

Flying, lifelink

Pegasus creatures you control have lifelink.

Constellation — Whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, create a 2/2 white Pegasus creature token with flying.

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

Ashiok, Nightmare Muse

{3}{U}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Ashiok

5

+1: Create a 2/3 blue and black Nightmare creature token with "Whenever this creature attacks or blocks, each opponent exiles the top two cards of their library."

−3: Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand, then that player exiles a card from their hand.

−7: You may cast up to three face-up cards your opponents own from exile without paying their mana costs.

Any effect that exiles a card exiles it face up unless that effect specifies otherwise.

The card exiled while resolving Ashiok's second ability may be the one that was returned to its owner's hand.

If Ashiok's second ability returns a token to its owner's hand, that player can't exile that token from their hand. They must exile a card from their hand if possible.

You may cast any face-up cards your opponents own from exile while resolving Ashiok's last ability, not just those exiled by Ashiok's second ability or by Ashiok's Nightmare tokens.

If you wish to cast any exiled cards, you do so as part of the resolution of Ashiok's last ability. You can't wait to cast them later. Timing permissions based on a card's type are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Thrill of Possibility, those must be paid to cast the card.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, any spells and/or permanents you control from Ashiok's last ability are exiled.

Ashiok, Sculptor of Fears (Planeswalker Deck card)

{4}{U}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Ashiok

4

+2: Draw a card. Each player puts the top two cards of their library into their graveyard.

−5: Put target creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

−11: Gain control of all creatures target opponent controls.

The effect of Ashiok's last ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't expire as the turn ends or if Ashiok leaves the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, any permanents you control from Ashiok's second ability are exiled, and the control effect of Ashiok's last ability ends.

Ashiok's Erasure

{2}{U}{U}

Enchantment

Flash

When Ashiok's Erasure enters the battlefield, exile target spell.

Your opponents can't cast spells with the same name as the exiled card.

When Ashiok's Erasure leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to its owner's hand.

The exiled spell isn't countered, but it won't resolve. This works against spells that can't be countered.

If Ashiok's Erasure leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield ability has resolved, its last ability triggers and resolves with no effect, then its enters-the-battlefield ability exiles the target spell for the rest of the game.

If there is no exiled card (perhaps because the exiled spell was a copy of a spell or was a commander spell that moved to the command zone in the Commander variant), or if the exiled card leaves exile somehow, Ashiok's Erasure won't stop players from casting spells.

Aspect of Lamprey

{3}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When Aspect of Lamprey enters the battlefield, target opponent discards two cards.

Enchanted creature has lifelink.

If the creature Aspect of Lamprey would enchant is an illegal target by the time the Aura spell resolves, the entire spell doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its ability won't trigger.

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

Aspect of Manticore

{2}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

When Aspect of Manticore enters the battlefield, enchanted creature gains first strike until end of turn.

Enchanted creature gets +2/+0.

If Aspect of Manticore leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield triggered ability resolves, the creature it last enchanted before it left gains first strike until end of turn.

Athreos, Shroud-Veiled (Buy-a-Box Promotion card)

{4}{W}{B}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

4/7

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to white and black is less than seven, Athreos isn't a creature.

At the beginning of your end step, put a coin counter on another target creature.

Whenever a creature with a coin counter on it dies or is put into exile, return that card to the battlefield under your control.

Your devotion to white and black is the number of mana symbols among mana costs of permanents you control that are white, black, or both. If an effect counts your devotion to two colors, a hybrid symbol that is both of those colors is counted just once.

If a token with a coin counter on it dies or is exiled, Athreos's last ability triggers, but won't return it to the battlefield.

The creature returns to the battlefield without a coin counter on it.

If an effect exiles a creature with a coin counter on it and immediately returns it to the battlefield, Athreos's last ability triggers but will have no effect. If an effect exiles a creature with a coin counter on it and would return it to the battlefield at a later time, Athreos's last ability will return that card to the battlefield and it won't be returned later.

If a creature with a coin counter on it is put into a graveyard or exile but leaves that zone before Athreos's last ability resolves, that card stays in its new zone, even if that zone is also a graveyard or exile. You don't return it to the battlefield.

If Athreos and a creature with a coin counter on it are both put into graveyards and/or exiled at the same time, the other creature will be returned to the battlefield.

If Athreos somehow gets a coin counter on itself, its last ability will return it when it dies or is exiled.

If Athreos leaves the battlefield, creatures with coin counters on them keep them. The counters won't have any meaning or effect unless another Athreos is on the battlefield later.

If a creature with a coin counter on it stops being a creature, it keeps its coin counter, but Athreos's last ability won't trigger when that permanent dies or is exiled unless it's a creature again by that time.

If a creature you don't own has a coin counter on it, that permanent will return to the battlefield under your control when it dies or is exiled while you control Athreos. In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, any creatures you control from Athreos's ability are exiled.

In a two-player game, if both players control an Athreos when a creature with a coin counter on it dies, the nonactive player (the one whose turn it isn't) will return the creature under their control. If that happens in a multiplayer game, the nonactive player closest to the right of the player whose turn it is will return the creature under their control.

Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

3/2

Menace

When Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths enters the battlefield, target opponent looks at the top three cards of your library and separates them into a face-down pile and a face-up pile. Put one pile into your hand and the other into your graveyard.

You choose just one target opponent to look at the top three cards of your library and put them into piles. Other players can't look, but they may attempt to offer advice without knowing what cards are there. The player who looks may also tell other players truths about those cards, or half-truths, or outright lies.

You don't have to reveal the cards in the face-down pile if you put it into your hand.

The opponent may split the cards into one pile of three and one pile of zero. The pile of three cards could be the face-up pile or the face-down pile. Sometimes your opponents seem very friendly, but keep in mind which god Atris serves.

Banishing Light

{2}{W}

Enchantment

When Banishing Light enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Banishing Light leaves the battlefield.

If Banishing Light leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Blight-Breath Catoblepas

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Beast

3/2

When Blight-Breath Catoblepas enters the battlefield, target creature an opponent controls gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is your devotion to black. (Each {B} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to black.)

The value of X is determined only as the triggered ability resolves. Once that happens, the value of X won't change later in the turn even if your devotion to black changes.

Blood Aspirant

{1}{R}

Creature — Satyr Berserker

1/1

Whenever you sacrifice a permanent, put a +1/+1 counter on Blood Aspirant.

{1}{R}, {T}, Sacrifice a creature or enchantment: Blood Aspirant deals 1 damage to target creature. That creature can't block this turn.

Blood Aspirant's first ability is a triggered ability, not an activated ability. It doesn't allow you to sacrifice a permanent whenever you want; rather, you need some other way of sacrificing permanents, such as its second ability.

If you sacrifice a permanent as part of casting a spell or activating an ability, Blood Aspirant's first ability will resolve before that spell or ability.

Blood Aspirant can be sacrificed to pay for the cost of its own last ability.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Blood Aspirant's last ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve. The creature can block as normal. If the target is legal but not dealt damage (most likely because of a prevention effect), it can't block this turn.

Brine Giant

{6}{U}

Creature — Giant

5/6

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each enchantment you control.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Brine Giant). The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The cost reduction ability reduces only the generic mana in Brine Giant's cost. The colored mana must still be paid.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to change by how much Brine Giant's cost is reduced.

Bronzehide Lion

{G}{W}

Creature — Cat

3/3

{G}{W}: Bronzehide Lion gains indestructible until end of turn.

When Bronzehide Lion dies, return it to the battlefield. It's an Aura enchantment with enchant creature you control and "{G}{W}: Enchanted creature gains indestructible until end of turn," and it loses all other abilities.

If you control but don't own Bronzehide Lion, you'll return it to the battlefield when it dies, not its owner. It'll enchant a creature you control.

You choose a creature you control for Bronzehide Lion to enchant as it returns to the battlefield. If there's nothing it can legally enchant, it remains in its owner's graveyard.

If a token is a copy of Bronzehide Lion, it won't return from its owner's graveyard.

If a nontoken permanent is a copy of Bronzehide Lion, it returns from its owner's graveyard as an Aura with the two abilities granted by Bronzehide Lion and none of its normal abilities. If it has any enters-the-battlefield replacement effects, those won't apply. The Aura keeps its name, colors, and any supertypes it may have.

Calix, Destiny's Hand

{2}{G}{W}

Legendary Planeswalker — Calix

4

+1: Look at the top four cards of your library. You may reveal an enchantment card from among them and put that card into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

−3: Exile target creature or enchantment you don't control until target enchantment you control leaves the battlefield.

−7: Return all enchantment cards from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If the target enchantment you control leaves the battlefield or otherwise becomes an illegal target before Calix's second ability resolves, the target permanent you don't control won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it comes back onto the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

If an Aura is being put onto the battlefield at the same time as an enchantment creature, that Aura can't enchant that creature.

Callaphe, Beloved of the Sea

{1}{U}{U}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Demigod

*/3

Callaphe's power is equal to your devotion to blue. (Each {U} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to blue.)

Creatures and enchantments you control have "Spells your opponents cast that target this permanent cost {1} more to cast."

The ability that defines Callaphe's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Callaphe's last ability applies to itself as well as other creatures and enchantments you control.

Callaphe's last ability gives only once instance of the ability to creatures you control that are also enchantments.

An opponent's spell that targets a single creature or enchantment you control more than once costs only {1} more to cast. An opponent's spell that targets multiple creatures and/or enchantments you control costs {1} more for each of them.

Chain to Memory

{U}

Instant

Target creature gets -4/-0 until end of turn. Scry 2.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Chain to Memory tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't scry 2.

Chainweb Aracnir

{G}

Creature — Spider

1/2

Reach

When Chainweb Aracnir enters the battlefield, it deals damage equal to its power to target creature with flying an opponent controls.

Escape—{3}{G}{G}, Exile four other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Chainweb Aracnir escapes with three +1/+1 counters on it.

If Chainweb Aracnir leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage it deals.

Cling to Dust

{B}

Instant

Exile target card from a graveyard. If it was a creature card, you gain 3 life. Otherwise, you draw a card.

Escape—{3}{B}, Exile five other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

If the target card is an illegal target by the time Cling to Dust tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't gain 3 life or draw a card.

If the exiled card is a creature card that's also another card type (such as an enchantment creature), you gain 3 life. You don't also draw a card.

Cling to Dust can target one of the five cards you'll exile to pay its escape cost. In this case, the spell won't resolve.

Dalakos, Crafter of Wonders

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Artificer

2/4

{T}: Add {C}{C}. Spend this mana only to cast artifact spells or activate abilities of artifacts.

Equipped creatures you control have flying and haste.

You can't spend mana generated by Dalakos's first ability 'to activate abilities of artifact cards that aren't on the battlefield or to pay costs in triggered abilities of artifacts.

An equipped creature is one with one or more Equipment attached. A creature that's also an Equipment isn't an equipped creature.

Dawn Evangel

{2}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Human Cleric

2/3

Whenever a creature dies, if an Aura you controlled was attached to it, return target creature card with converted mana cost 2 or less from your graveyard to your hand.

Dawn Evangel's ability can target the card whose death caused the ability to trigger if that card's converted mana cost is 2 or less.

Dawn Evangel's ability triggers when any player's creature dies, so long as that creature had an Aura you controlled attached to it.

If Dawn Evangel dies while enchanted by an Aura you control, its ability triggers.

If Dawn Evangel dies at the same time as another creature enchanted by an Aura you control, its ability triggers.

If a card in a graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Daxos, Blessed by the Sun

{W}{W}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Demigod

2/*

Daxos's toughness is equal to your devotion to white. (Each {W} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to white.)

Whenever another creature you control enters the battlefield or dies, you gain 1 life.

The ability that defines Daxos's toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Daxos may become lethal if your devotion to white decreases during that turn.

If another creature you control enters the battlefield at the same time as Daxos, you gain 1 life for that creature. Similarly, if another creature you control dies at the same time as Daxos, you gain 1 life for that creature. However, in the unusual case that Daxos dies at the same time that another creature enters the battlefield or vice versa, you won't gain 1 life for that creature.

Daybreak Chimera

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Chimera

3/3

This spell costs {X} less to cast, where X is your devotion to white. (Each {W} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to white.)

Flying

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Daybreak Chimera). The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The cost reduction ability reduces only the generic mana in Daybreak Chimera's cost. The colored mana must still be paid.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to change by how much Daybreak Chimera's cost is reduced.

Demon of Loathing (Theme Booster card)

{5}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

7/7

Flying, trample

Whenever Demon of Loathing deals combat damage to a player, that player sacrifices a creature.

If a creature is dealt lethal damage at the same time that Demon of Loathing deals combat damage to its controller, that player can't sacrifice that creature.

Destiny Spinner

{1}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Human

2/3

Creature and enchantment spells you control can't be countered.

{3}{G}: Target land you control becomes an X/X Elemental creature with trample and haste until end of turn, where X is the number of enchantments you control. It's still a land.

Destiny Spinner's first ability applies only while it's on the battlefield. While it's a spell, it can be countered.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target spells that can't be countered. When that spell or ability resolves, the uncounterable spell won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

The value of X is determined only as Destiny Spinner's activated ability resolves. Once that happens, the creature's base power and toughness won't change later in the turn even if the number of enchantments you control changes.

If you activate Destiny Spinner's ability more than once in a turn, the value of X may be different each time. If you choose the same land as the target more than once, the most recent effect (and most recent value of X) applies.

Destiny Spinner's activated ability doesn't untap the land that becomes a creature.

If you control no enchantments at the time Destiny Spinner's activated ability resolves, the land becomes a 0/0 creature and is put into its owner's graveyard unless another effect is raising its toughness.

Devourer of Memory

{U}{B}

Creature — Nightmare

2/1

Whenever one or more cards are put into your graveyard from your library, Devourer of Memory gets +1/+1 until end of turn and can't be blocked this turn.

{1}{U}{B}: Put the top card of your library into your graveyard.

Devourer of Memory's triggered ability grants it just +1/+1 each time cards are put into your graveyard from your library, no matter how many cards are put there at once.

Once Devourer of Memory has been blocked, resolving its triggered ability (perhaps by activating its activated ability) won't change or undo that block.

Drag to the Underworld

{2}{B}{B}

Instant

This spell costs {X} less to cast, where X is your devotion to black. (Each {B} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to black.)

Destroy target creature.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Drag to the Underworld). The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The cost reduction ability reduces only the generic mana in Drag to the Underworld's cost. The colored mana must still be paid.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to change by how much Drag to the Underworld's cost is reduced.

Dreadful Apathy

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature can't attack or block.

{2}{W}: Exile enchanted creature.

The creature that's exiled is the creature Dreadful Apathy enchants as its last ability resolves.

If Dreadful Apathy leaves the battlefield while its last ability is on the stack, the permanent that's exiled is the one Dreadful Apathy enchanted before leaving the battlefield, even if that permanent is no longer a creature.

Dream Trawler

{2}{W}{W}{U}{U}

Creature — Sphinx

3/5

Flying, lifelink

Whenever you draw a card, Dream Trawler gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

Whenever Dream Trawler attacks, draw a card.

Discard a card: Dream Trawler gains hexproof until end of turn. Tap it.

Dream Trawler's second triggered ability resolves before blockers are declared. This normally causes its first triggered ability to trigger, which also resolves before blockers are declared.

You can activate Dream Trawler's last ability even if it's already tapped. It still gains hexproof until end of turn.

Dreamshaper Shaman

{5}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Minotaur Shaman

5/4

At the beginning of your end step, you may pay {2}{R} and sacrifice a nonland permanent. If you do, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a nonland permanent card. Put that card onto the battlefield and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Dreamshaper Shaman can be sacrificed to pay for the cost of its own triggered ability.

While resolving Dreamshaper Shaman's ability, you can't pay {2}{R} more than once or sacrifice multiple permanents.

You can't pay {2}{R} and not sacrifice a nonland permanent, or vice versa. The cost must be paid in full or not at all.

If there are no nonland cards remaining in your library, you just randomize your library and continue playing.

Dryad of the Ilysian Grove

{2}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Nymph

2/4

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

Lands you control are every basic land type in addition to their other types.

Dryad of the Ilysian Grove's first ability is cumulative if you control more than one. It's also cumulative with other effects that let you play additional lands, such as the one from Escape to the Wilds.

Each land you control will have the land types Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. They'll also have the mana ability of each basic land type (for example, Forests have "{T}: Add {G}."). They'll still have their other subtypes and abilities.

Giving a land additional basic land types doesn't change its name or whether it's legendary or basic.

Eat to Extinction

{3}{B}

Instant

Exile target creature or planeswalker. Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card into your graveyard.

If the target creature or planeswalker is an illegal target by the time Eat to Extinction tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't look at or move the top card of your library.

If you don't put the top card of your library into your graveyard, it remains on top of your library.

Eidolon of Obstruction

{1}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Spirit

2/1

First strike

Loyalty abilities of planeswalkers your opponents control cost {1} more to activate.

Eidolon of Obstruction doesn't replace the loyalty cost of activating a loyalty ability or cause it to cost more loyalty to activate. It just adds a mana component to the ability's activation cost.

Loyalty abilities cost just {1} more to activate, no matter how much loyalty they cost to activate.

Elspeth Conquers Death

{3}{W}{W}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Exile target permanent an opponent controls with converted mana cost 3 or greater.

II — Noncreature spells your opponents cast cost {2} more to cast until your next turn.

III — Return target creature or planeswalker card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Put a +1/+1 counter or a loyalty counter on it.

If a creature on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases (such as that of this Saga's second chapter), then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The effect of the second chapter lasts until your next turn even if this Saga leaves the battlefield before then.

You choose which kind of counter to put on the returned permanent after it has entered the battlefield. You may put a +1/+1 counter on a planeswalker or a loyalty counter on a creature, but this isn't normally going to have any effect.

In a multiplayer game, if you leave the game after this Saga's second chapter ability resolves but before your next turn begins, its effect lasts until your next turn would have begun. It neither expires immediately nor lasts indefinitely.

Elspeth, Sun's Nemesis

{2}{W}{W}

Legendary Planeswalker — Elspeth

5

−1: Up to two target creatures you control each get +2/+1 until end of turn.

−2: Create two 1/1 white Human Soldier creature tokens.

−3: You gain 5 life.

Escape—{4}{W}{W}, Exile four other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

If you activate a loyalty ability of Elspeth, she's put into your graveyard, and she escapes all in the same turn, she'll be a new permanent. You can activate one of her loyalty abilities even though she's represented by the same card.

Elspeth, Undaunted Hero (Planeswalker Deck card)

{2}{W}{W}{W}

Legendary Planeswalker — Elspeth

5

+2: Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.

−2: Search your library and/or graveyard for a card named Sunlit Hoplite and put it onto the battlefield. If you search your library this way, shuffle it.

−8: Until end of turn, creatures you control gain flying and get +X/+X, where X is your devotion to white.

The value of X is determined only as Elspeth's last ability resolves. Once that happens, the value of X won't change later in the turn even if your devotion to white changes.

Elspeth's last ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +X/+X or gain flying.

Enemy of Enlightenment

{5}{B}

Enchantment Creature — Demon

5/5

Flying

Enemy of Enlightenment gets -1/-1 for each card in your opponents' hands.

At the beginning of your upkeep, each player discards a card.

The ability that modifies the power and toughness of Enemy of Enlightenment applies only while it's on the battlefield.

If a spell or ability causes an opponent to draw one or more cards, wait until that spell or ability has finished resolving to determine whether Enemy of Enlightenment dies for having 0 toughness. If that spell or ability also causes cards to leave that player's hand, Enemy of Enlightenment may briefly be a 0/0 creature without dying.

As the last ability resolves, first you choose a card in hand without revealing it, then each other player in turn order does the same. Then all the chosen cards are discarded at the same time.

If any player can't discard a card, skip that player and each other player discards a card.

Enigmatic Incarnation

{2}{G}{U}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, you may sacrifice another enchantment. If you do, search your library for a creature card with converted mana cost equal to 1 plus the sacrificed enchantment's converted mana cost, put that card onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library.

While resolving Enigmatic Incarnation's ability, you can't sacrifice multiple enchantments to get multiple creatures.

If an enchantment on the battlefield or a creature card in a library has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Entrancing Lyre

{3}

Artifact

You may choose not to untap Entrancing Lyre during your untap step.

{X}, {T}: Tap target creature with power X or less. It doesn't untap during its controller's untap step for as long as Entrancing Lyre remains tapped.

Entrancing Lyre's activated ability can target a creature that's already tapped. That creature won't untap for as long as Entrancing Lyre remains tapped.

If Entrancing Lyre leaves the battlefield, it's no longer tapped, so the creature is free to untap as usual.

If Entrancing Lyre becomes untapped before its activated ability resolves, the target creature is tapped, but it can untap as usual. This is true even if Entrancing Lyre becomes tapped again before the activated ability resolves.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Entrancing Lyre's ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve. The creature isn't tapped and can untap as usual.

If the target creature's power is increased after Entrancing Lyre's ability has resolved, it remains affected and won't untap as usual.

Once Entrancing Lyre is no longer tapped, the creature won't immediately become untapped.

Erebos, Bleak-Hearted

{3}{B}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

5/6

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to black is less than five, Erebos isn't a creature.

Whenever another creature you control dies, you may pay 2 life. If you do, draw a card.

{1}{B}, Sacrifice another creature: Target creature gets -2/-1 until end of turn.

While resolving Erebos's triggered ability, you can't pay more than 2 life to draw more than one card.

If one or more creatures you control die at the same time as Erebos, its triggered ability triggers for each of those creatures.

Erebos's last ability can target the creature you'll sacrifice to pay its cost. In this case, the ability won't resolve, but Erebos's triggered ability will trigger.

Erebos's Intervention

{X}{B}

Instant

Choose one —

• Target creature gets -X/-X until end of turn. You gain X life.

• Exile up to twice X target cards from graveyards.

If you choose the first mode and the target creature is an illegal target by the time Erebos's Intervention tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't gain X life.

Eutropia the Twice-Favored

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Constellation — Whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. That creature gains flying until end of turn.

Eutropia's ability can target a creature that already has flying. It still gets a +1/+1 counter. Multiple instances of flying on the same creature are redundant.

If an enchantment creature enters the battlefield under your control, Eutropia's ability can target that creature.

Eutropia can be the target of its own triggered ability.

Fateful End

{2}{R}

Instant

Fateful End deals 3 damage to any target. Scry 1.

If the chosen target is an illegal target by the time Fateful End tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't scry 1.

Favored of Iroas

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Constellation — Whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, Favored of Iroas gains double strike until end of turn.

Multiple instances of double strike on the same creature are redundant.

Final Flare

{2}{R}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature or enchantment.

Final Flare deals 5 damage to target creature.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature or enchantment to cast Final Flare; you can't cast it without sacrificing a permanent, and you can't sacrifice additional permanents.

Final Flare has no extra effect if you sacrifice an enchantment creature.

The First Iroan Games

{2}{G}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I — Create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.

II — Put three +1/+1 counters on target creature you control.

III — If you control a creature with power 4 or greater, draw two cards.

IV — Create a Gold token.

A Gold token is a colorless Gold artifact token with "Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color."

Flicker of Fate

{1}{W}

Instant

Exile target creature or enchantment, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it comes back onto the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

Flummoxed Cyclops

{3}{R}

Creature — Cyclops

4/4

Reach

Whenever two or more creatures your opponents control attack, Flummoxed Cyclops can't block this combat.

Once two or more creatures your opponents control have attacked, Flummoxed Cyclops won't be able to block, even if all but one of those attackers leave the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves.

In a game using the shared team turns option (a Two-Headed Giant game, for example), Flummoxed Cyclops's ability triggers if two or more players each attack with only one creature.

Furious Rise

{2}{R}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card until you exile another card with Furious Rise.

If you don't control a creature with power 4 or greater as your end step begins, Furious Rise's ability doesn't trigger. If you don't control one as the ability resolves, it has no effect. It doesn't have to be the same creature at both times, however.

Furious Rise's ability has you exile only one card, no matter how many creatures with power 4 or greater you control beyond the first.

Furious Rise's effect doesn't change when you can cast the exiled card. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty.

Casting an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't cast it multiple times.

If Furious Rise leaves the battlefield before you cast the most recently exiled card, you can cast that card for as long as it remains exiled.

Gallia of the Endless Dance

{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Satyr

2/2

Haste

Other Satyrs you control get +1/+1 and have haste.

Whenever you attack with three or more creatures, you may discard a card at random. If you do, draw two cards.

If Gallia leaves the battlefield, Satyrs you control lose haste. If they haven't been under your control since the turn began and don't otherwise have haste, they can't attack this turn. If they've already attacked, they remain attacking creatures.

Once three or more creatures you control have attacked, you'll be given the option to discard a card at random, even if some or all of those attackers leave the battlefield before Gallia's triggered ability resolves.

While resolving Gallia's last ability, you can't discard multiple cards to draw more than two cards.

You can't choose to discard a card at random if you have no cards in hand. If you have one card in hand, you may discard it at random, even though that's not very random.

Grasping Giant (Theme Booster card)

{5}{W}

Creature — Giant

5/7

Vigilance

Whenever Grasping Giant becomes blocked by a creature, exile that creature until Grasping Giant leaves the battlefield.

If more than one creature blocks Grasping Giant, its ability triggers once for each of those creatures.

Grasping Giant doesn't become unblocked when the creatures blocking it are exiled. Unless it gains trample, it won't deal combat damage.

If Grasping Giant leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the blocking creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Gravebreaker Lamia

{4}{B}

Enchantment Creature — Snake Lamia

4/4

Lifelink

When Gravebreaker Lamia enters the battlefield, search your library for a card, put it into your graveyard, then shuffle your library.

Spells you cast from your graveyard cost {1} less to cast.

Gravebreaker Lamia's last ability doesn't give you permission to cast cards from your graveyard. You need something else allowing you to do so, such as the escape keyword ability.

Gray Merchant of Asphodel

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Zombie

2/4

When Gray Merchant of Asphodel enters the battlefield, each opponent loses X life, where X is your devotion to black. You gain life equal to the life lost this way. (Each {B} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to black.)

The amount of life you gain is the total amount of life lost, not simply the value of X.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, each opposing team loses twice X life.

Haktos the Unscarred

{R}{R}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

6/1

Haktos the Unscarred attacks each combat if able.

As Haktos enters the battlefield, choose 2, 3, or 4 at random.

Haktos has protection from each converted mana cost other than the chosen number.

If Haktos can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under that player's control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Haktos has protection from each possible converted mana cost other than the chosen value, not just protection from the two options that weren't randomly chosen.

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost. If a card or permanent in any other zone has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

The converted mana cost of a token that isn't a copy of another object is 0. A token that is a copy of another object has the same converted mana cost as that object.

A number is chosen randomly for Haktos before it enters the battlefield. There's no point at which players can target it before it has gained the appropriate protection abilities.

If Haktos somehow has no choice made for its ability, its last ability grants it no protection abilities.

Hateful Eidolon

{B}

Enchantment Creature — Spirit

1/2

Lifelink

Whenever an enchanted creature dies, draw a card for each Aura you controlled that was attached to it.

If Hateful Eidolon dies at the same time as one or more enchanted creatures, its last ability triggers for each of those creatures. This includes Hateful Eidolon itself if it's enchanted.

If an Aura you control is destroyed at the same time as the creature it enchants, Hateful Eidolon's triggered ability counts that Aura to determine whether it triggers and how many cards you'll draw.

Heliod, Sun-Crowned

{2}{W}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

5/5

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to white is less than five, Heliod isn't a creature.

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature or enchantment you control.

{1}{W}: Another target creature gains lifelink until end of turn.

Heliod's triggered ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Daxos, Blessed by the Sun or 3 life from Cling to Dust. If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Heliod's ability triggers only once.

If a creature is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it can't receive a counter from Heliod's ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Heliod's ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

Heliod can be the target of its own triggered ability.

A noncreature enchantment with a +1/+1 counter on it will be unaffected by that counter until it becomes a creature, at which time it will get +1/+1 for that counter.

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause the ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

Heliod's Intervention

{X}{W}{W}

Instant

Choose one —

• Destroy X target artifacts and/or enchantments.

• Target player gains twice X life.

The second mode of Heliod's Intervention causes the player to gain one amount of life equal to twice X. It doesn't cause the player to gain X life then gain X life again.

Heliod's Punishment

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Heliod's Punishment enters the battlefield with four task counters on it.

Enchanted creature can't attack or block. It loses all abilities and has "{T}: Remove a task counter from Heliod's Punishment. Then if it has no task counters on it, destroy Heliod's Punishment."

If the affected creature gains an ability after Heliod's Punishment becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

If the enchanted creature has an ability that defines a * in its power or toughness, that * is 0.

If a creature is enchanted by two or more Heliod's Punishments, it has only the activated ability of the one that most recently became attached. Activating that ability removes a task counter from only that one.

Hydra's Growth

{2}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Hydra's Growth enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on enchanted creature.

At the beginning of your upkeep, double the number of +1/+1 counters on enchanted creature.

If Hydra's Growth leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield triggered ability resolves, the creature it last enchanted before it left gets the +1/+1 counter.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a creature, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

Hyrax Tower Scout

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Scout

3/3

When Hyrax Tower Scout enters the battlefield, untap target creature.

Hyrax Tower Scout's ability can target an untapped creature, including Hyrax Tower Scout itself, if there are no tapped creatures you wish to untap.

Ichthyomorphosis

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a blue Fish with base power and toughness 0/1.

If the affected creature gains an ability after Ichthyomorphosis becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

Ichthyomorphosis overwrites all colors and creature types the enchanted creature has. It's just a blue Fish. The creature keeps any supertypes (such as legendary) it has, as well as any other card types it has (such as enchantment).

Ichthyomorphosis overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Ichthyomorphosis becomes attached to a creature will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness.

Ichthyomorphosis may enchant a permanent that is only temporarily a creature, such as a Vehicle. If this happens, Ichthyomorphosis will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action once the creature stops being a creature.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if Ichthyomorphosis becomes attached to it during that turn.

Ilysian Caryatid

{1}{G}

Creature — Plant

1/1

{T}: Add one mana of any color. If you control a creature with power 4 or greater, add two mana of any one color instead.

Ilysian Caryatid's activated ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

Impending Doom

{2}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +3/+3 and attacks each combat if able.

When enchanted creature dies, Impending Doom deals 3 damage to that creature's controller.

If the enchanted creature can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under that player's control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, the player isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Incendiary Oracle

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Shaman

2/2

{1}{R}: Incendiary Oracle gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

If a creature dealt damage by Incendiary Oracle this turn would die, exile it instead.

If a creature dealt damage by Incendiary Oracle would die at the same time as Incendiary Oracle, that creature is exiled instead.

If a creature dealt damage by Incendiary Oracle would die after Incendiary Oracle has left the battlefield, that creature dies and isn't exiled instead.

Inevitable End

{2}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has "At the beginning of your upkeep, sacrifice a creature."

Because Inevitable End grants the ability to the enchanted creature, the triggered ability triggers at the beginning of the upkeep of the controller of the enchanted creature, and that player chooses a creature to sacrifice. They might not sacrifice the enchanted creature right away, but it's certain that they'll have to do so eventually.

Players may take actions before the triggered ability granted by Inevitable End resolves, but they can't take any actions during a turn before that turn's upkeep begins to try to stop the ability from triggering.

Inspire Awe

{3}{G}

Instant

Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt this turn except combat damage that would be dealt by enchanted creatures and enchantment creatures. Scry 2.

You scry 2 while Inspire Awe is resolving, not after damage is prevented.

Inspire Awe doesn't modify the characteristics of creatures, so check immediately before damage would be dealt whether a creature is enchanted or also an enchantment in order to determine if its combat damage should be prevented.

Iroas's Blessing

{3}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When Iroas's Blessing enters the battlefield, it deals 4 damage to target creature or planeswalker an opponent controls.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1.

If the creature Iroas's Blessing would enchant is an illegal target by the time the Aura spell resolves, the entire spell doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its ability won't trigger.

Ironscale Hydra (Theme Booster card)

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Hydra

5/5

If a creature would deal combat damage to Ironscale Hydra, prevent that damage and put a +1/+1 counter on Ironscale Hydra.

You put only one +1/+1 counter on Ironscale Hydra per creature whose combat damage is prevented, no matter how much damage would have been dealt.

If damage that can't be prevented is dealt to Ironscale Hydra, the damage is dealt and you'll simultaneously put a +1/+1 counter on it, before the game checks for lethal damage.

Karametra's Blessing

{W}

Instant

Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn. If it's an enchanted creature or enchantment creature, it also gains hexproof and indestructible until end of turn. (It can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control. Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it.)

Whether the target creature is enchanted or an enchantment is checked only while Karametra's Blessing is resolving. If it becomes enchanted or stops being enchanted later (or, in some unusual cases, becomes or ceases to be an enchantment later) it won't gain or lose hexproof and indestructible.

Kiora Bests the Sea God

{5}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Create an 8/8 blue Kraken creature token with hexproof.

II — Tap all nonland permanents target opponent controls. They don't untap during their controller's next untap step.

III — Gain control of target permanent an opponent controls. Untap it.

Nonland permanents target opponent controls that are already tapped when the second chapter ability resolves won't be tapped again, but they won't untap during their controller's next untap step.

The second chapter ability keeps the permanents tapped even if Kiora Bests the Sea God leaves the battlefield before that player's next untap step.

Any nonland permanents that come under the target player's control after the second chapter ability resolves will untap as normal.

The second chapter ability targets the player but not their permanents. Permanents with hexproof may be tapped this way.

The control-change effect of the third chapter ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step. In a multiplayer game, it does expire if you leave the game.

Klothys, God of Destiny

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

4/5

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to red and green is less than seven, Klothys isn't a creature.

At the beginning of your precombat main phase, exile target card from a graveyard. If it was a land card, add {R} or {G}. Otherwise, you gain 2 life and Klothys deals 2 damage to each opponent.

Your devotion to red and green is the number of mana symbols among mana costs of permanents you control that are red, green, or both. If an effect counts your devotion to two colors, a hybrid symbol that is both of those colors is counted just once.

If the target card in a graveyard is an illegal target by the time Klothys's last ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve. You won't add mana, gain life, or deal damage.

If you exile a land card that has another card type (such as an artifact land), you add one mana, but you won't gain life or deal damage.

If you exile a nonland card, you gain only 2 life, no matter how many opponents are dealt damage.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Klothys's last ability causes the opposing team to lose 4 life and you gain 2 life.

Klothys's Design

{5}{G}

Sorcery

Creatures you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is your devotion to green. (Each {G} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to green.)

The value of X is determined only as Klothys's Design resolves. Once that happens, the value of X won't change later in the turn even if your devotion to green changes.

Klothys's Design affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +X/+X.

Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger

{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elder Giant

6/6

When Kroxa enters the battlefield, sacrifice it unless it escaped.

Whenever Kroxa enters the battlefield or attacks, each opponent discards a card, then each opponent who didn't discard a nonland card this way loses 3 life.

Escape—{B}{B}{R}{R}, Exile five other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Kroxa's first ability causes you to sacrifice it if you didn't cast it, or if it was cast using any permission other than an escape ability.

Kroxa's second ability triggers when it enters the battlefield, even if it didn't escape.

As the second ability resolves, first the next opponent in turn order (or, if it's an opponent's turn, the opponent whose turn it is) chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other opponent in turn order does the same. All the chosen cards are discarded at the same time, and then the appropriate players lose 3 life each.

An opponent loses 3 life if they discard a land card or if they can't discard a card at all.

Kunoros, Hound of Athreos

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Hound

3/3

Vigilance, menace, lifelink

Creature cards in graveyards can't enter the battlefield.

Players can't cast spells from graveyards.

Players can still play lands from graveyards if an effect allows them to do so.

If an effect exiles a card from a graveyard and allows a player to cast it, that player may do so. The spell is cast from exile, not a graveyard.

Look at the card as it exists in your graveyard to determine whether it can enter the battlefield. For example, Sculpting Steel (a noncreature card in the graveyard) can be put onto the battlefield as a copy of a creature, but Phyrexian Metamorph (a creature card in the graveyard) can't be put onto the battlefield, even if it would copy a noncreature artifact. A Theros Beyond Death God creature card can't be put onto the battlefield regardless of your devotion to its colors.

Labyrinth of Skophos

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{4}, {T}: Remove target attacking or blocking creature from combat.

A creature removed from combat by Labyrinth of Skophos remains tapped if it was tapped.

If a blocking creature is removed from combat, the creature it blocked remains blocked. Unless that creature has trample, it won't deal combat damage.

Once creatures attack or block, they remain attacking or blocking creatures through the end of combat step unless removed from combat (by Labyrinth of Skophos or a similar effect).

Lagonna-Band Storyteller

{3}{W}

Creature — Centaur Advisor

3/4

When Lagonna-Band Storyteller enters the battlefield, you may put target enchantment card from your graveyard on top of your library. If you do, you gain life equal to its converted mana cost.

If a card in a player's graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Lampad of Death's Vigil

{1}{B}

Enchantment Creature — Nymph

1/3

{1}, Sacrifice a creature: Each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Lampad of Death's Vigil can be sacrificed to pay the cost of its own ability.

You gain only 1 life, no matter how many opponents lose life.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, each opposing team loses 2 life and you gain 1 life.

Mantle of the Wolf

{3}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +4/+4.

When Mantle of the Wolf is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, create two 2/2 green Wolf creature tokens.

If the creature Mantle of the Wolf would enchant is an illegal target by the time the Aura spell resolves, the entire spell doesn't resolve. It's put into your graveyard from the stack, not the battlefield, so its ability won't trigger.

Medomai's Prophecy

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I — Scry 2.

II — Choose a card name.

III — When you cast a spell with the chosen name for the first time this turn, draw two cards.

IV — Look at the top card of each player's library.

If the third chapter ability somehow resolves with no name chosen for the second chapter ability, it creates a delayed triggered ability that can't possibly trigger, even if you cast a spell with no name.

Minion's Return

{2}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

When enchanted creature dies, return that card to the battlefield under your control.

If Minion's Return enchants a token creature, that creature won't return to the battlefield when it dies. Choose your minions wisely.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, the creature you control from Minion's Return is exiled if you don't own it.

Mirror Shield

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +0/+2 and has hexproof and "Whenever a creature with deathtouch blocks or becomes blocked by this creature, destroy that creature."

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The ability Mirror Shield grants triggers and resolves before combat damage is dealt. That creature won't deal combat damage to the equipped creature or be dealt damage by it.

If a creature with deathtouch blocks the equipped creature and is then destroyed, the equipped creature remains blocked. Unless the equipped creature has trample, it won't deal combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.

Once a creature without deathtouch has blocked or become blocked by the equipped creature, causing the other creature to gain deathtouch won't cause the ability granted by Mirror Shield to trigger.

Mischievous Chimera

{U}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Chimera

2/2

Flying

Whenever you cast your first spell during each opponent's turn, Mischievous Chimera deals 1 damage to each opponent. Scry 1.

You scry 1 just once, no matter how many opponents are dealt damage.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, each opposing team loses 2 life and you scry 1.

Nadir Kraken

{1}{U}{U}

Creature — Kraken

2/3

Whenever you draw a card, you may pay {1}. If you do, put a +1/+1 counter on Nadir Kraken and create a 1/1 blue Tentacle creature token.

While resolving Nadir Kraken's ability, you can't pay {1} multiple times to create multiple Tentacles or to give it multiple +1/+1 counters.

You choose whether to pay {1} after drawing the card and seeing what it is. If you draw multiple cards, you see them all before deciding how many of the resulting triggers you'll pay {1} for.

If Nadir Kraken leaves the battlefield after its ability has triggered, you can still pay {1} and get a Tentacle, even though you won't put a +1/+1 counter on Nadir Kraken.

Nessian Boar

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Boar

10/6

All creatures able to block Nessian Boar do so.

Whenever Nessian Boar becomes blocked by a creature, that creature's controller draws a card.

If a creature can't block Nessian Boar for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't block. If there's a cost associated with having it block, the player isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to block in that case either. If there's a cost associated with having it block Nessian Boar, but not to block other attacking creatures, that creature is free to block one of those other creatures or to not block at all.

If a creature is required to block two or more different creatures, its controller chooses which one that creature blocks.

Nessian Boar's second ability triggers for each creature blocking it.

Nessian Boar's second ability resolves before combat damage is dealt, and players have priority to cast spells (such as the cards the defending player just drew) after the ability has resolved but before combat damage is dealt.

Nessian Hornbeetle

{1}{G}

Creature — Insect

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control another creature with power 4 or greater, put a +1/+1 counter on Nessian Hornbeetle.

If you don't control a creature with power 4 or greater as your combat phase begins, Nessian Hornbeetle's ability doesn't trigger. If you don't control one as the ability resolves, it has no effect. It doesn't have to be the same creature at both times, however.

Nessian Hornbeetle's ability only gives it one +1/+1 counter, no matter how many creatures with power 4 or greater you control beyond the first.

Nightmare Shepherd

{2}{B}{B}

Enchantment Creature — Demon

4/4

Flying

Whenever another nontoken creature you control dies, you may exile it. If you do, create a token that's a copy of that creature, except it's 1/1 and it's a Nightmare in addition to its other types.

The token copies the creature as it last existed on the battlefield before it died, not as it existed in the graveyard before it was exiled.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature was tapped or untapped, whether it had any counters on it or Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that had changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied creature was copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied.

If the copied creature had {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the creature will also work.

If the token is a copy of a creature whose power and toughness are defined by an ability (usually printed as */* or similar), the token doesn't copy the ability that defines its power and toughness. It remains a 1/1 creature.

If something becomes a copy of the token, the copy is also a 1/1 and a Nightmare.

Nylea, Keen-Eyed

{3}{G}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

5/6

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to green is less than five, Nylea isn't a creature.

Creature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

{2}{G}: Reveal the top card of your library. If it's a creature card, put it into your hand. Otherwise, you may put it into your graveyard.

If you don't put the revealed noncreature card into your graveyard, it remains on top of your library.

Nylea's Huntmaster

{3}{G}

Creature — Centaur Shaman

4/3

When Nylea's Huntmaster enters the battlefield, target creature you control gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is your devotion to green. (Each {G} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to green.)

The value of X is determined only as the triggered ability resolves. Once that happens, the value of X won't change later in the turn even if your devotion to green changes.

Nylea's Intervention

{X}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Search your library for up to X land cards, reveal them, put them into your hand, then shuffle your library.

• Nylea's Intervention deals twice X damage to each creature with flying.

The second mode of Nylea's Intervention has it deal damage to each creature with flying equal to twice X. It doesn't deal X damage to them then deal X damage again.

Nyx Herald

{2}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Centaur Shaman

2/3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target enchanted creature or enchantment creature you control gets +1/+1 and gains trample until end of turn.

Once Nyx Herald's ability resolves, the creature keeps +1/+1 and trample even if it stops being enchanted later in the turn (or, in some unusual cases, stops being an enchantment).

Nyx Lotus

{4}

Legendary Artifact

Nyx Lotus enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Choose a color. Add an amount of mana of that color equal to your devotion to that color. (Your devotion to a color is the number of mana symbols of that color in the mana costs of permanents you control.)

Nyx Lotus's second ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

Nyxbloom Ancient

{4}{G}{G}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Elemental

5/5

Trample

If you tap a permanent for mana, it produces three times as much of that mana instead.

You're "tapping a permanent for mana" only if you're activating a mana ability of that permanent that includes the {T} symbol in its cost. A mana ability produces mana as part of its effect.

If an ability triggers "whenever you tap" something for mana and produces mana, that triggered mana ability won't be affected by Nyxbloom Ancient.

Nyxbloom Ancient doesn't produce any mana itself. Rather, it causes permanents you tap for mana to produce more mana. If the mana ability of that permanent puts any restrictions or riders on the mana it produces, that will apply to all the mana it produces this way.

The effects of multiple Nyxbloom Ancients are cumulative. For example, if you have two Nyxbloom Ancients on the battlefield, you'll get nine times the original amount and type of mana.

One with the Stars

{3}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature or enchantment

Enchanted permanent is an enchantment and loses all other card types. (It still has its abilities, but it's no longer a creature.)

If One with the Stars enchants an enchantment that has no other card types, the enchanted permanent won't be affected.

The enchanted permanent keeps its abilities but has no power or toughness. If one of its abilities refers to them, it uses 0.

The enchanted permanent loses any subtypes associated with the card types it lost. It keeps any supertypes, such as legendary.

One with the Stars may enchant a permanent that is only temporarily a creature, such as a Vehicle. If this happens, One with the Stars's effect causes the enchanted permanent to remain an enchantment even after the temporary effect expires.

Ox of Agonas

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Ox

4/2

When Ox of Agonas enters the battlefield, discard your hand, then draw three cards.

Escape—{R}{R}, Exile eight other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Ox of Agonas escapes with a +1/+1 counter on it.

You draw three cards, even if you discard no cards.

Phalanx Tactics

{1}{W}

Instant

Target creature you control gets +2/+1 until end of turn. Each other creature you control gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Phalanx Tactics tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. No creatures get +1/+1.

Pharika's Spawn

{3}{B}

Creature — Gorgon

3/4

Escape—{5}{B}, Exile three other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Pharika's Spawn escapes with two +1/+1 counters on it. When it enters the battlefield this way, each opponent sacrifices a non-Gorgon creature.

As the triggered ability resolves, first the next opponent in turn order (or, if it's an opponent's turn, the opponent whose turn it is) chooses a creature they control, then each other opponent in turn order does the same, knowing the choices made before them. Then all the chosen creatures are sacrificed at the same time.

Pheres-Band Brawler

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Centaur Warrior

4/4

When Pheres-Band Brawler enters the battlefield, it fights up to one target creature you don't control. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

If the target creature is an illegal target when Pheres-Band Brawler's ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. If Pheres-Band Brawler is no longer on the battlefield, the target creature won't deal or be dealt damage.

Pious Wayfarer

{W}

Creature — Human Scout

1/2

Constellation — Whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, target creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

If an enchantment creature enters the battlefield under your control, Pious Wayfarer's ability can target it.

Polukranos, Unchained

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Hydra

0/0

Polukranos enters the battlefield with six +1/+1 counters on it. It escapes with twelve +1/+1 counters on it instead.

If damage would be dealt to Polukranos while it has a +1/+1 counter on it, prevent that damage and remove that many +1/+1 counters from it.

{1}{B}{G}: Polukranos fights another target creature.

Escape—{4}{B}{G}, Exile six other cards from your graveyard.

If an amount of damage would be dealt to Polukranos greater than the number of +1/+1 counters on it, all of that damage is prevented, and all of those counters are removed. In most cases, this will result in Polukranos having 0 toughness, so it will be put into its owner's graveyard.

If damage that can't be prevented is dealt to Polukranos, the damage is dealt and you'll simultaneously remove that many +1/+1 counters from it, all before the game checks for lethal damage.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Polukranos's activated ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. If Polukranos is no longer on the battlefield, the target creature won't deal or be dealt damage.

Portent of Betrayal

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn. Scry 1.

Portent of Betrayal can target any creature, even one that's untapped or one you already control.

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Portent of Betrayal tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't scry 1.

Protean Thaumaturge

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/1

Constellation — Whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, you may have Protean Thaumaturge become a copy of another target creature, except it has this ability.

If an enchantment creature enters the battlefield under your control, Protean Thaumaturge's ability can target it.

Protean Thaumaturge copies the printed values of the target creature, plus any copy effects that have been applied to it. It won't copy counters on that creature or effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. Notably, it won't copy effects that made the target creature become a creature.

If Protean Thaumaturge copies a creature that's copying something else, it will become whatever the target is copying.

If something becomes a copy of Protean Thaumaturge, it also has the constellation ability.

Protean Thaumaturge's ability causes it to become a copy indefinitely. It doesn't expire during the cleanup step or if the target creature leaves the battlefield after the ability has resolved.

If an effect begins to apply to Protean Thaumaturge before it becomes a copy of another creature, that effect will continue to apply.

Purphoros's Intervention

{X}{R}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Create an X/1 red Elemental creature token with trample and haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

• Purphoros's Intervention deals twice X damage to target creature or planeswalker.

The second mode of Purphoros's Intervention has it deal damage to the target equal to twice X. It doesn't deal X damage then deal X damage again.

Relentless Pursuit

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Reveal the top four cards of your library. You may put a creature card and/or a land card from among them into your hand. Put the rest into your graveyard.

While resolving Relentless Pursuit, you could put no cards, a creature card, a land card, or a creature card and a land card into your hand.

Renata, Called to the Hunt

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Demigod

*/3

Renata's power is equal to your devotion to green. (Each {G} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to green.)

Each other creature you control enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

The ability that defines Renata's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

If a creature you control would normally enter the battlefield with no +1/+1 counters on it, Renata's second ability causes it to enter the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it.

A creature entering the battlefield at the same time as Renata won't get an additional +1/+1 counter.

Rise to Glory

{3}{W}{B}

Sorcery

Choose one or both —

• Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

• Return target Aura card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it comes back onto the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

Because modes are performed sequentially, an Aura returned to the battlefield with Rise to Glory can enchant a creature returned to the battlefield with Rise to Glory.

Setessan Champion

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Warrior

1/3

Constellation — Whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on Setessan Champion and draw a card.

If Setessan Champion leaves the battlefield after its ability has triggered, you still draw a card even though you won't put a +1/+1 counter on Setessan Champion.

Setessan Training

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When Setessan Training enters the battlefield, draw a card.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+0 and has trample.

If the creature Setessan Training would enchant is an illegal target by the time the Aura spell resolves, the entire spell doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its ability won't trigger.

Shadowspear

{1}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has trample and lifelink.

{1}: Permanents your opponents control lose hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

Equip {2}

You can activate Shadowspear's second ability whether or not it's equipped to a creature.

If a permanent enters the battlefield under an opponent's control with hexproof or indestructible after Shadowspear's second ability resolves, it won't lose that ability unless you activate Shadowspear's second ability again. The same is true if an opponent's permanent gains indestructible or hexproof after Shadowspear's second ability resolves.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, damage previously dealt to a creature with indestructible may cause it to be destroyed if Shadowspear's second ability resolves during that turn.

Shatter the Sky

{2}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Each player who controls a creature with power 4 or greater draws a card. Then destroy all creatures.

Shatter the Sky destroys all creatures, even if no player draws a card.

No player may take any actions between the time each qualifying player draws a card and the time all creatures are destroyed.

Siona, Captain of the Pyleas

{1}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

When Siona, Captain of the Pyleas enters the battlefield, look at the top seven cards of your library. You may reveal an Aura card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Whenever an Aura you control becomes attached to a creature you control, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.

Siona's last ability triggers both whenever an Aura enters the battlefield attached to a creature you control and whenever an Aura on the battlefield attached to a different object becomes attached to a creature you control. It doesn't trigger if an effect tries to attach an Aura to the creature it already enchants.

If an Aura becomes attached to Siona that causes another player to gain control of it, that player will control the triggered ability that creates a Soldier.

If an Aura becomes attached to Siona that causes it to lose all abilities, Siona's last ability won't trigger.

If an Aura becomes attached to a noncreature permanent you control that causes it to become a creature, Siona's last ability triggers. If an Aura becomes attached to a creature you don't control that causes it to become a creature you do control, Siona's last ability triggers. If an Aura becomes attached to a creature you control that causes it to no longer be a creature or to no longer be under your control, Siona's last ability doesn't trigger.

Skola Grovedancer

{1}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Satyr Druid

2/2

Whenever a land card is put into your graveyard from anywhere, you gain 1 life.

{2}{G}: Put the top card of your library into your graveyard.

Because Skola Grovedancer's ability triggers when land cards are put into your graveyard "from anywhere," Skola Grovedancer must be on the battlefield immediately after a land card is put there in order to trigger. This means that if Skola Grovedancer dies at the same time as a land you control, its ability won't trigger.

Skophos Maze-Warden

{3}{R}

Creature — Minotaur Warrior

3/4

{1}: Skophos Maze-Warden gets +1/-1 until end of turn.

Whenever another creature becomes the target of an ability of a land you control named Labyrinth of Skophos, you may have Skophos Maze-Warden fight that creature. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

An ability that triggers when a creature becomes the target of an ability resolves before the ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that ability is countered or if the creature is no longer a legal target.

If either Skophos Maze-Warden or the creature targeted by Labyrinth of Skophos has left the battlefield, the other won't deal or be dealt damage.

Skophos Warleader

{4}{R}

Creature — Minotaur Warrior

4/5

{R}, Sacrifice another creature or an enchantment: Skophos Warleader gets +1/+0 and gains menace until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Multiple instances of menace on the same creature are redundant.

Slaughter-Priest of Mogis

{B}{R}

Creature — Minotaur Shaman

2/2

Whenever you sacrifice a permanent, Slaughter-Priest of Mogis gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

{2}, Sacrifice another creature or an enchantment: Slaughter-Priest of Mogis gains first strike until end of turn.

The first ability of Slaughter-Priest of Mogis is a triggered ability, not an activated ability. It doesn't allow you to sacrifice a permanent whenever you want; rather, you need some other way of sacrificing permanents, such as its second ability.

Multiple instances of first strike on the same creature are redundant.

Sleep of the Dead

{U}

Sorcery

Tap target creature. It doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

Escape—{2}{U}, Exile three other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Sleep of the Dead can target a creature that's already tapped. That creature won't untap during its controller's next untap step.

Soulreaper of Mogis

{2}{B}

Enchantment Creature — Minotaur Shaman

2/3

{2}{B}, Sacrifice a creature: Draw a card.

Soulreaper of Mogis can be sacrificed to pay the cost of its own ability.

Staggering Insight

{W}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has lifelink and "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card."

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant. On the other hand, multiple instances of the triggered ability trigger separately if a creature is enchanted by more than one Staggering Insight.

Stampede Rider

{2}{R}

Creature — Satyr

2/3

Trample

At the beginning of each combat, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, Stampede Rider gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Stampede Rider gets only +1/+1 from its ability, no matter how many creatures with power 4 or greater you control beyond the first.

Once Stampede Rider's ability has given it +1/+1, it won't lose that bonus if you no longer control a creature with power 4 or greater later in the turn.

If you don't control a creature with power 4 or greater as your combat phase begins, Stampede Rider's ability doesn't trigger. If you don't control one as the ability resolves, it has no effect. It doesn't have to be the same creature at both times, however.

Starlit Mantle

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature you control

When Starlit Mantle enters the battlefield, enchanted creature gains hexproof until end of turn. (It can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1.

If Starlit Mantle leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield triggered ability resolves, the creature it last enchanted before it left gains hexproof until end of turn.

Storm Herald

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Shaman

3/2

Haste

When Storm Herald enters the battlefield, return any number of Aura cards from your graveyard to the battlefield attached to creatures you control. Exile those Auras at the beginning of your next end step. If those Auras would leave the battlefield, exile them instead of putting them anywhere else.

Storm Herald itself is among the creatures that may be enchanted by the returning Auras.

If an Aura can't be attached to a creature you control, you can't return it to the battlefield.

Only Auras that were returned to the battlefield will be exiled at the beginning of your next end step. Any that you choose to leave in your graveyard will remain.

If an effect exiles an Aura returned this way, that effect exiles it, not Storm Herald's effect. If that effect returns the Aura to the battlefield, it won't be affected by Storm Herald's effect anymore.

Sunmane Pegasus

{3}{W}

Creature — Pegasus

2/3

Flying

{1}{W}: Sunmane Pegasus gains vigilance and lifelink until end of turn.

Multiple instances of vigilance or lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

Swimmer in Nightmares (Planeswalker Deck card)

{2}{U}

Creature — Nightmare Merfolk

1/4

Swimmer in Nightmares gets +3/+0 as long as there are ten or more cards in a single graveyard.

Swimmer in Nightmares can't be blocked as long as you control an Ashiok planeswalker.

The ability that modifies the power of Swimmer in Nightmares applies only while it's on the battlefield.

The first ability of Swimmer in Nightmares gives it just +3/+0, no matter how many graveyards beyond the first have ten cards.

Taranika, Akroan Veteran

{1}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

Vigilance

Whenever Taranika, Akroan Veteran attacks, untap another target creature you control. Until end of turn, that creature has base power and toughness 4/4 and gains indestructible.

Taranika's triggered ability can target a creature that's already untapped. It still becomes 4/4 and gains indestructible.

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

Any effects that modify the target creature's power and/or toughness without setting them to a specific number or value will apply after its base power and toughness are set, regardless of the order in which those effects were created. The same is true of counters that modify its power and toughness.

Taranika's triggered ability isn't optional. If your only other creatures are bigger than 4/4, you'll have to shrink one for the turn.

Tectonic Giant

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Elemental Giant

3/4

Whenever Tectonic Giant attacks or becomes the target of a spell an opponent controls, choose one —

• Tectonic Giant deals 3 damage to each opponent.

• Exile the top two cards of your library. Choose one of them. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

An ability that triggers when a creature becomes the target of a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Players can cast spells and activate abilities after the triggered ability resolves but before the spell that caused it to trigger does.

If a spell targets Tectonic Giant more than once, its ability triggers only once.

You choose which of the exiled cards you'll be able to play while the ability is resolving. You can't wait to pick one later. The other card remains in exile.

Tectonic Giant doesn't change when you can play the exiled card. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty. If you exile a land card, you can play it only during your main phase and only if you have an available land play remaining.

Playing an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't play it multiple times.

If you don't play the exiled card that you chose, it remains in exile with the card you didn't choose.

Temple Thief

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue

2/2

Temple Thief can't be blocked by enchanted creatures or enchantment creatures.

Once a creature has blocked Temple Thief, causing that creature to become enchanted (or, in some rare cases, causing it to become an enchantment creature) won't cause Temple Thief to become unblocked.

Terror of Mount Velus (Theme Booster card)

{5}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

5/5

Flying, double strike

When Terror of Mount Velus enters the battlefield, creatures you control gain double strike until end of turn.

Multiple instances of double strike on the same creature are redundant.

The triggered ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't gain double strike.

Thassa, Deep-Dwelling

{3}{U}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

6/5

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to blue is less than five, Thassa isn't a creature.

At the beginning of your end step, exile up to one other target creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under your control.

{3}{U}: Tap another target creature.

When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If you gain control of a creature "until end of turn," you'll control it during your end step.

When an effect returns the exiled card "under your control," you control it indefinitely after that. In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, any creatures you control from Thassa's effect but don't own are exiled.

Thassa's Oracle

{U}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Wizard

1/3

When Thassa's Oracle enters the battlefield, look at the top X cards of your library, where X is your devotion to blue. Put up to one of them on top of your library and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. If X is greater than or equal to the number of cards in your library, you win the game. (Each {U} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to blue.)

If your devotion to blue is zero at the time the triggered ability of Thassa's Oracle resolves, you don't look at or move any cards in your library. If you have no cards in your library, you win the game.

The Triumph of Anax

{2}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I, II, III — Until end of turn, target creature gains trample and gets +X/+0, where X is the number of lore counters on The Triumph of Anax.

IV — Target creature you control fights up to one target creature you don't control. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

The value of X for the first three chapters is determined only as each chapter ability resolves. Once that happens, the value of X won't change later in the turn even if the number of lore counters on The Triumph of Anax changes.

If either target is an illegal target as the final chapter ability resolves, no creature will deal or be dealt damage.

Thirst for Meaning

{2}{U}

Instant

Draw three cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard an enchantment card.

You can discard either one enchantment card or two cards which may or may not be enchantments. If you really want to, you can discard two enchantment cards.

Threnody Singer

{1}{U}

Creature — Siren

1/3

Flash

Flying

When Threnody Singer enters the battlefield, target creature an opponent controls gets -X/-0 until end of turn, where X is your devotion to blue. (Each {U} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to blue.)

The value of X is determined only as the triggered ability resolves. Once that happens, the value of X won't change later in the turn even if your devotion to blue changes.

Thrill of Possibility

{1}{R}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

Draw two cards.

You must discard exactly one card to cast Thrill of Possibility; you can't cast it without discarding a card, and you can't discard additional cards.

Thryx, the Sudden Storm

{3}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Giant

4/5

Flash

Flying

Spells you cast with converted mana cost 5 or greater cost {1} less to cast and can't be countered.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Thryx). The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

Thryx's last ability doesn't apply to itself while it's a spell.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target spells you control with converted mana cost 5 or greater. When that spell or ability resolves, your spell won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

If Thryx enters the battlefield while a spell with converted mana cost 5 or greater that you cast is on the stack, that spell can't be countered, even though you don't get the {1} discount.

Players can't attempt to remove Thryx to raise the cost of a spell you wish to cast, but they can remove it to allow their spells and abilities to counter your spells.

Treacherous Blessing

{2}{B}

Enchantment

When Treacherous Blessing enters the battlefield, draw three cards.

Whenever you cast a spell, you lose 1 life.

When Treacherous Blessing becomes the target of a spell or ability, sacrifice it.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If you cast a spell that targets Treacherous Blessing, you choose whether you lose 1 life before or after you sacrifice it. You lose 1 life even if you sacrifice it first.

Treeshaker Chimera (Theme Booster card)

{5}{G}{G}

Creature — Chimera

8/5

All creatures able to block Treeshaker Chimera do so.

When Treeshaker Chimera dies, draw three cards.

If a creature can't block Treeshaker Chimera for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't block. If there's a cost associated with having it block, the player isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to block in that case either. If there's a cost associated with having it block Treeshaker Chimera, but not to block other attacking creatures, that creature is free to block one of those other creatures or to not block at all.

If a creature is required to block two or more different creatures, its controller chooses which one that creature blocks.

Triton Waverider

{3}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Wizard

3/3

Constellation — Whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, Triton Waverider gains flying until end of turn.

Multiple instances of flying on the same creature are redundant.

Triumphant Surge

{3}{W}

Instant

Destroy target creature with power 4 or greater. You gain 3 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Triumphant Surge tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't gain 3 life.

Tymaret Calls the Dead

{2}{B}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I, II — Put the top three cards of your library into your graveyard. Then you may exile a creature or enchantment card from your graveyard. If you do, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

III — You gain X life and scry X, where X is the number of Zombies you control.

The card that you exile for the first two chapter abilities may be one of the cards that you just put into your graveyard.

While resolving the first two chapter abilities, you can't exile multiple cards to create multiple Zombies.

If X is greater than the number of cards in your library while resolving the third chapter ability, you look at your entire library and put it back in any order. You still gain life equal to the full value of X.

Tymaret, Chosen from Death

{B}{B}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Demigod

2/*

Tymaret's toughness is equal to your devotion to black. (Each {B} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to black.)

{1}{B}: Exile up to two target cards from graveyards. You gain 1 life for each creature card exiled this way.

The ability that defines Tymaret's toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Tymaret may become lethal if your devotion to black decreases during that turn.

Underworld Breach

{1}{R}

Enchantment

Each nonland card in your graveyard has escape. The escape cost is equal to the card's mana cost plus exile three other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast cards from your graveyard for their escape cost.)

At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice Underworld Breach.

If a card has no mana cost, its escape cost is an unpayable cost, so you can't cast it for that cost.

If you're casting an adventurer card or split card with escape, you choose how you wish to cast it, then pay the appropriate cost (for the Adventure, the creature, or the half of the split card you chose) plus exiling three cards.

Underworld Dreams

{B}{B}{B}

Enchantment

Whenever an opponent draws a card, Underworld Dreams deals 1 damage to that player.

If a spell or ability causes you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

Underworld Fires

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Underworld Fires deals 1 damage to each creature and each planeswalker. If a permanent dealt damage this way would die this turn, exile it instead.

Creatures and planeswalkers don't necessarily have to be dealt lethal damage by Underworld Fires to be exiled. After being dealt damage, if they would die for any reason that turn, they'll be exiled instead.

Underworld Rage-Hound

{1}{R}

Creature — Elemental Hound

3/1

Underworld Rage-Hound attacks each combat if able.

Escape—{3}{R}, Exile three other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Underworld Rage-Hound escapes with a +1/+1 counter on it.

If Underworld Rage-Hound can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under that player's control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, the player isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Underworld Sentinel (Theme Booster card)

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Skeleton Soldier

4/5

Whenever Underworld Sentinel attacks, exile target creature card from your graveyard.

When Underworld Sentinel dies, put all cards exiled with it onto the battlefield.

Underworld Sentinel can attack even if there's no creature card in your graveyard to exile.

If you gain control of another player's Underworld Sentinel and it then dies, you'll put the exiled cards onto the battlefield under your control.

If Underworld Sentinel leaves the battlefield without dying, the exiled creature cards are exiled for the rest of the game. If Underworld Sentinel returns to the battlefield later, it'll be a new object with no memory of the creatures it exiled previously.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, any permanents you control from Underworld Sentinel but don't own are exiled.

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elder Giant

6/6

When Uro enters the battlefield, sacrifice it unless it escaped.

Whenever Uro enters the battlefield or attacks, you gain 3 life and draw a card, then you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

Escape—{G}{G}{U}{U}, Exile five other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Uro's first ability causes you to sacrifice it if you didn't cast it, or if it was cast using any permission other than an escape ability.

Uro's second ability triggers when it enters the battlefield, even if it didn't escape.

Uro's effect doesn't count as playing a land. It can put a land card onto the battlefield even if it's not your turn or if you've already played your land for the turn.

Warbriar Blessing

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When Warbriar Blessing enters the battlefield, enchanted creature fights up to one target creature you don't control. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

Enchanted creature gets +0/+2.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Warbriar Blessing's triggered ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. If the enchanted creature is no longer on the battlefield, the target creature won't deal or be dealt damage.

If Warbriar Blessing leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield triggered ability resolves, the creature it last enchanted before it left will be the one to fight.

Warden of the Chained

{1}{R}{G}

Creature — Minotaur Warrior

4/4

Trample

Warden of the Chained can't attack unless you control another creature with power 4 or greater.

Once Warden of the Chained is attacking, 'it will remain attacking even if you no longer control another creature with power 4 or greater.

If you control two Wardens of the Chained, each will fulfill the other's condition and both will be able to attack.

Whirlwind Denial

{2}{U}

Instant

For each spell and ability your opponents control, counter it unless its controller pays {4}.

Among abilities, only activated and triggered abilities use the stack. Activated abilities are written in the form "[Cost]: [Effect]." Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts, and some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder texts.

As Whirlwind Denial resolves, first the opponent whose turn it is (or, if it's your turn, the next opponent in turn order) chooses which spells and/or abilities to pay for, then pays that amount. Then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then all spells and abilities that weren't paid for are countered at the same time.

Wings of Hubris

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature has flying.

Sacrifice Wings of Hubris: Equipped creature can't be blocked this turn. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

If Wings of Hubris becomes attached to a creature you don't control, you can activate the ability to make that creature unblockable, but you won't be able to sacrifice the creature at the beginning of the next end step.

If you gain control of a creature "until end of turn," you control it during your end step. If you use Wings of Hubris to make this creature fly too close to the sun, you'll sacrifice it.

Wrap in Flames

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Wrap in Flames deals 1 damage to each of up to three target creatures. Those creatures can't block this turn.

The "can't block" effect applies to each of the targeted creatures—and to only those creatures—even if Wrap in Flames deals no damage to one or more of them (due to a prevention effect, for example) or if Wrap in Flames deals damage to a different creature (due to a redirection effect).

If any of the targeted creatures is an illegal target by the time Wrap in Flames resolves, it won't be dealt damage and will be able to block. The other targeted creatures will still be affected.

