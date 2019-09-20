Compiled by Eli Shiffrin, with contributions from Laurie Cheers, Tom Fowler, Carsten Haese, Nathan Long, and Thijs van Ommen.

Document last modified August 15, 2019.

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. If you can't find the answer you're looking for here, please contact us at Support.Wizards.com.

The "General Notes" section includes release information and explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" section contains answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" section include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Throne of Eldraine set becomes legal for sanctioned Constructed play on its official release date: Friday, October 4, 2019. At that time, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, War of the Spark, Core Set 2020, and Throne of Eldraine.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Mechanic: Adventurer Cards

The Throne of Eldraine set features a new style of cards. Adventurer cards are creature cards, but each has a set of alternative characteristics in a subset frame on the left of its text box. You may cast the card as its Adventure—if you do, you can cast it as a creature later.

Giant Killer

W

Creature — Human Peasant

1/2

1W, T: Tap target creature.

//

Chop Down

2W

Instant — Adventure

Destroy target creature with power 4 or greater. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

An adventurer card is a creature card in every zone except the stack, as well as while on the stack if not cast as an Adventure. Ignore its alternative characteristics in those cases. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Giant Killer is a white creature card whose converted mana cost is 1. It can't be the target of the triggered ability of Mystic Sanctuary.

When casting a spell as an Adventure, use the alternative characteristics and ignore all of the card's normal characteristics. The spell's color, mana cost, converted mana cost, and so on are determined by only those alternative characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

If you cast an adventurer card as an Adventure, use only its alternative characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast that spell. For example, if Giant Killer is exiled with the last ability of Vivien, Champion of the Wilds, you can't cast it as Chop Down.

If a spell is cast as an Adventure, its controller exiles it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard as it resolves. For as long as it remains exiled, that player may cast it as a creature spell. If an Adventure spell leaves the stack in any way other than resolving (most likely by being countered or by failing to resolve because its targets have all become illegal), that card won't be exiled and the spell's controller won't be able to cast it as a creature later.

If an adventurer card ends up in exile for any other reason than by exiling itself while resolving, it won't give you permission to cast it as a creature spell.

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions for the creature spell you cast from exile. Normally, you'll be able to cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If an effect copies an Adventure spell, that copy is exiled as it resolves. It ceases to exist as a state-based action; it's not possible to cast the copy as a creature.

An effect may refer to a card, spell, or permanent that "has an Adventure." This refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an adventurer card's set of alternative characteristics, even if they're not being used and even if that card was never cast as an Adventure.

If an effect refers to a creature card, creature spell, or creature that has an Adventure, it won't find an instant or sorcery spell on the stack that's been cast as an Adventure.

If an object becomes a copy of an object that has an Adventure, the copy also has an Adventure. If it changes zones, it will either cease to exist (if it's a token) or cease to be a copy (if it's a nontoken permanent), and so you won't be able to cast it as an Adventure.

If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose the alternative Adventure name. Consider only the alternative characteristics to determine whether that is an appropriate name to choose.

Casting a card as an Adventure isn't casting it for an alternative cost. Effects that allow you to cast a spell for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost may allow you to apply those to the Adventure.

New Mechanic: Adamant

New to the Throne of Eldraine set, the adamant ability word indicates a reward for showing exceptional dedication to a color and spending three or more mana of that color to cast a spell. An ability word appears in italics and has no rules meaning.

Turn into a Pumpkin

3U

Instant

Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. Draw a card.

Adamant — If at least three blue mana was spent to cast this spell, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

If an instant or sorcery spell has an adamant ability, you perform the spell's instructions in order. You don't perform the adamant instruction before the spell resolves or before any other effects printed above it.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell without paying its mana cost, you can't choose to cast it and pay unless another rule or effect allows you to cast that spell for a cost. Similarly, you can't waive a cost reduction unless that effect says you may.

Adamant effects check what mana was actually spent to cast a spell. If an effect allows you to spend mana "as though it were mana" of any color or type, that allows you to spend mana you couldn't otherwise spend, but it doesn't change what mana you spent to cast the spell.

If you copy a spell that has an adamant ability, no mana was spent to cast the copy at all, so that ability won't apply.

Set Theme: Food

The plane of Eldraine has many rich culinary traditions, some sweet, some savory, and some decidedly unsavory. Several cards in this set will create or make use of Food artifacts so you can partake of this banquet, if you dare.

Tempting Witch

2B

Creature — Human Warlock

1/3

When Tempting Witch enters the battlefield, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

2, T, Sacrifice a Food: Target player loses 3 life.

Gingerbrute

1

Artifact Creature — Food Golem

1/1

Haste

1: Gingerbrute can't be blocked this turn except by creatures with haste.

2, T, Sacrifice Gingerbrute: You gain 3 life.

Food is an artifact type. Even though it appears on some creatures (such as Gingerbrute), it's never a creature type.

If an effect refers to a Food, it means any Food artifact, not just a Food artifact token. For example, you can sacrifice Gingerbrute to activate the last ability of Tempting Witch.

You can't sacrifice a Food token to pay multiple costs. For example, you can't sacrifice a Food token to activate its own ability and also to activate the ability of Tempting Witch.

Some spells that instruct you to create a Food token have targets. You can't cast these spells without choosing all required targets, and if all of those targets become illegal targets, the spell won't resolve and you won't create any Food. If some but not all of those targets become illegal, you'll do as much as possible, including creating Food.

Whatever you do, don't eat the delicious cards.

Set Theme: Drawing Your Second Card

Knowledge is power! Some cards in the Throne of Eldraine set have abilities that trigger whenever you draw your second card during a turn.

Faerie Vandal

1U

Creature — Faerie Rogue

1/2

Flash

Flying

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Faerie Vandal.

The triggered ability can trigger only once each turn. It doesn't matter whether the permanent with that ability was on the battlefield when the first card was drawn. If it's not on the battlefield when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

If an effect instructs you to draw multiple cards, the ability triggers after you draw whichever is the second one for the turn. You choose a target (if any) for the ability after you've drawn and looked at all of the cards and finished resolving the spell or ability that caused you to draw them.

If a spell or ability causes you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

Returning Mechanic: Hybrid Mana

Hybrid mana symbols represent a cost that can be paid with either of two colors. For example, g/u can be paid with either G or U. It's both a green and a blue mana symbol.

Thunderous Snapper

g/ug/ug/ug/u

Creature — Turtle Hydra

4/4

Whenever you cast a spell with converted mana cost 5 or greater, draw a card.

As you cast a spell or activate an activated ability with hybrid mana symbols in its cost, you choose which color of mana you will spend for each hybrid mana symbol. You do this at the same time you would choose modes or choose a value for an X in a mana cost. For example, you choose whether you'll cast Thunderous Snapper by paying GGGG, GGGU, GGUU, GUUU, or UUUU.

Each two-color hybrid symbol adds 1 to a card's converted mana cost. For example, the converted mana cost of Thunderous Snapper is 4.

A card with hybrid mana symbols in its mana cost is each color that appears in its mana cost, regardless of what mana was spent to cast it. For example, Thunderous Snapper is green and blue, even if you cast it with only green mana.

Similarly, a card's color identity (used in the Commander variant) always includes both of the colors that appear in a hybrid mana symbol on that card. Thunderous Snapper can't be included in a Commander deck whose commander has a color identity of only green, even though Thunderous Snapper could be cast with only green mana.

Cycles: Lands of the Wilds and of the Realm

Two cycles of lands in the Throne of Eldraine set, one at common and one at rare, show off the locales of the mysterious Wilds and the bastions of the Realm. All ten cards care about basic land types.

Mystic Sanctuary

Land — Island

(T: Add U.)

Mystic Sanctuary enters the battlefield tapped unless you control three or more other Islands.

When Mystic Sanctuary enters the battlefield untapped, you may put target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard on top of your library.

Castle Vantress

Land

Castle Vantress enters the battlefield tapped unless you control an Island.

T: Add U.

2UU, T: Scry 2.

An Island is a land with the subtype Island, not any land that could produce blue mana. For example, Mystic Sanctuary is an Island, but Castle Vantress isn't.

As these lands are entering the battlefield, they check for lands that are already on the battlefield. They won't see lands that are entering the battlefield at the same time (due to Scapeshift, for example).

If another effect puts these lands onto the battlefield tapped, they enter tapped, even if you control enough lands with the appropriate basic land type.

Once the common lands (such as Mystic Sanctuary) enter the battlefield tapped, there's no way to untap them with a spell or ability to make their last ability trigger.

Although the common lands have basic land types, they aren't basic lands.

Cycle: Relics of the Realm

Each of the five courts of the Realm has one ancient legendary artifact emblematic of the court's virtue. You can use them to help you in your battles—it's quite costly to call for their aid, but there are things you can do to lower that cost.

The Magic Mirror

6UUU

Legendary Artifact

This spell costs 1 less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

You have no maximum hand size.

At the beginning of your upkeep, put a knowledge counter on The Magic Mirror, then draw a card for each knowledge counter on The Magic Mirror.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The cost reduction ability reduces only the generic mana in the relic's cost. The colored mana must still be paid.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to change by how much a relic's cost is reduced.

CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Acclaimed Contender

2W

Creature — Human Knight

3/3

When Acclaimed Contender enters the battlefield, if you control another Knight, look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal a Knight, Aura, Equipment, or legendary artifact card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Acclaimed Contender's ability won't trigger if you don't control another Knight immediately after it enters the battlefield. If you don't control another Knight as that ability resolves, the ability has no effect. This doesn't have the be the same Knight at both times, however.

Acclaimed Contender's ability can get you at most one card from the top five cards, no matter how many other Knights you control.

Alela, Artful Provocateur (Brawl Deck card)

1WUB

Legendary Creature — Faerie Warlock

2/3

Flying, deathtouch, lifelink

Other creatures you control with flying get +1/+0.

Whenever you cast an artifact or enchantment spell, create a 1/1 blue Faerie creature token with flying.

Alela's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

A spell that's both an artifact and an enchantment spell causes Alela's last ability to trigger only once.

All That Glitters

1W

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 for each artifact and/or enchantment you control.

Because All That Glitters is an enchantment, the enchanted creature usually gets at least +1/+1.

A permanent that's both an artifact and an enchantment is counted only once.

You still control Auras that you put onto the battlefield attached to a permanent you don't control.

Animating Faerie

2U

Creature — Faerie

2/2

Flying

//

Bring to Life

2U

Sorcery — Adventure

Target noncreature artifact you control becomes a 0/0 artifact creature. Put four +1/+1 counters on it.

Bring to Life's effect lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step.

An artifact that becomes a creature due to Bring to Life can't attack unless you've controlled it continuously since your turn began.

An Equipment that's also a creature can't be attached to anything. You can activate its equip ability, but it won't become attached. If it's attached as it becomes a creature, it becomes unattached.

If another effect later causes the artifact to become a creature and sets its power and toughness as it does so, that creature will have that base power and toughness; it won't be 0/0. Notably, crewing a Vehicle does not set its power and toughness, so a Vehicle's base power and toughness remain 0/0 if you crew it.

Arcane Signet (Brawl Deck card)

2

Artifact

T: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

The color identity of your commander is set before the game begins and doesn't change during the game, even if your commander is in a hidden zone (like the hand or library) or an effect changes your commander's color.

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Arcane Signet's ability produces no mana. It doesn't produce C.

If you don't have a commander, Arcane Signet's ability produces no mana.

Archon of Absolution

3W

Creature — Archon

3/2

Flying

Protection from white (This creature can't be blocked, targeted, dealt damage, enchanted, or equipped by anything white.)

Creatures can't attack you or a planeswalker you control unless their controller pays 1 for each of those creatures.

Your opponents can choose not to pay to attack with a creature that attacks "if able." If there's no other player or planeswalker to attack, that creature simply doesn't attack.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, creatures can attack your teammate and planeswalkers your teammate controls without requiring a mana payment.

Ardenvale Tactician

1WW

Creature — Human Knight

2/3

Flying

//

Dizzying Swoop

1W

Instant — Adventure

Tap up to two target creatures. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

If two targets are chosen for Dizzying Swoop and one of them becomes an illegal target but not the other, the legal target will be tapped and Dizzying Swoop will be exiled. If both targets are illegal, Dizzying Swoop will be put into your graveyard.

Ayara, First of Locthwain

BBB

Legendary Creature — Elf Noble

2/3

Whenever Ayara, First of Locthwain or another black creature enters the battlefield under your control, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

T, Sacrifice another black creature: Draw a card.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Ayara's first ability causes the opposing team to lose 1 life twice, and you gain 1 life once.

Banish into Fable (Brawl Deck card)

4WU

Instant

When you cast this spell from your hand, copy it if you control an artifact, then copy it if you control an enchantment. You may choose new targets for the copies.

Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. You create a 2/2 white Knight creature token with vigilance.

The triggered ability that copies Banish into Fable resolves and creates copies of Banish into Fable even if Banish into Fable is countered. The ability and the copies resolve before Banish into Fable itself resolves.

Whether you control an artifact and/or an enchantment is checked only as the triggered ability resolves.

If you control one permanent that's an artifact and an enchantment, you'll copy Banish into Fable twice.

If the target nonland permanent is an illegal target by the time Banish into Fable tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't create a Knight token.

Barge In

R

Instant

Target attacking creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn. Each attacking non-Human creature gains trample until end of turn.

If the target attacking creature is an illegal target by the time Barge In tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. Your attacking non-Human creatures won't gain trample.

Bartered Cow

3W

Creature — Ox

3/3

When Bartered Cow dies or when you discard it, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

Bartered Cow's ability is a triggered ability, not an activated ability. It doesn't allow you to discard it or sacrifice it whenever you want; rather, you need some other way of discarding it or causing it to die.

Beanstalk Giant

6G

Creature — Giant

*/*

Beanstalk Giant's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

//

Fertile Footsteps

2G

Sorcery — Adventure

Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

The ability that defines Beanstalk Giant's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Beloved Princess

W

Creature — Human Noble

1/1

Lifelink

Beloved Princess can't be blocked by creatures with power 3 or greater.

Once a creature with power 2 or less has blocked this creature, changing the power of the blocking creature won't cause this creature to become unblocked.

Blacklance Paragon

1B

Creature — Human Knight

3/1

Flash

When Blacklance Paragon enters the battlefield, target Knight gains deathtouch and lifelink until end of turn.

Blacklance Paragon can be the target of its own triggered ability.

Bloodhaze Wolverine

1R

Creature — Wolverine

2/1

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, Bloodhaze Wolverine gets +1/+1 and gains first strike until end of turn.

If Bloodhaze Wolverine gains first strike after first-strike combat damage has been dealt, it will just deal regular combat damage.

Bonecrusher Giant

2R

Creature — Giant

4/3

Whenever Bonecrusher Giant becomes the target of a spell, Bonecrusher Giant deals 2 damage to that spell's controller.

//

Stomp

1R

Instant — Adventure

Damage can't be prevented this turn. Stomp deals 2 damage to any target.

Stomp only stops damage from being prevented by effects that specifically use the word "prevent."

Protection prevents damage, so protection will be unable to prevent damage after Stomp has resolved. However, this won't allow a spell or ability to target illegally, even if that spell or ability would cause damage to be dealt.

If the chosen target is an illegal target by the time Stomp tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. Damage can be prevented as usual.

Bonecrusher Giant's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If a spell targets Bonecrusher Giant more than once, its ability triggers only once.

Bramblefort Fink (Planeswalker Deck card)

1G

Creature — Ouphe

2/2

8: Bramblefort Fink has base power and toughness 10/10 until end of turn. Activate this ability only if you control an Oko planeswalker.

Whether you control an Oko planeswalker is checked only as you begin to activate Bramblefort Fink's ability. It doesn't matter if Oko leaves the battlefield before the ability resolves or later in the turn.

Any effects that modify Bramblefort Fink's power and/or toughness without setting them to a specific number or value will apply after its base power and toughness are set, regardless of the order in which those effects were created. The same is true of counters that modify its power and toughness.

Brimstone Trebuchet

2R

Artifact Creature — Wall

1/3

Defender, reach

T: Brimstone Trebuchet deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Whenever a Knight enters the battlefield under your control, untap Brimstone Trebuchet.

If more than one Knight enters the battlefield under your control at once, Brimstone Trebuchet's last ability triggers for each of them. Players may take actions, such as activating its activated ability, in between each of those triggered abilities resolving.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Brimstone Trebuchet's activated ability causes it to deal 1 damage twice.

Castle Garenbrig

Land

Castle Garenbrig enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a Forest.

T: Add G.

2GG, T: Add six G. Spend this mana only to cast creature spells or activate abilities of creatures.

The mana generated by Castle Garenbrig's last ability can't be spent to activate abilities of creature cards that aren't on the battlefield.

Castle Locthwain

Land

Castle Locthwain enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a Swamp.

T: Add B.

1BB, T: Draw a card, then you lose life equal to the number of cards in your hand.

No player may take actions between the time you draw a card and the time you lose life.

Cauldron Familiar

B

Creature — Cat

1/1

When Cauldron Familiar enters the battlefield, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Sacrifice a Food: Return Cauldron Familiar from your graveyard to the battlefield.

You can't activate Cauldron Familiar's last ability unless it's in your graveyard.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Cauldron Familiar's first ability causes the opposing team to lose 1 life twice, and you gain 1 life once.

Cauldron's Gift

4B

Sorcery

Adamant — If at least three black mana was spent to cast this spell, put the top four cards of your library into your graveyard.

You may choose a creature card in your graveyard. If you do, return it to the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

The creature card you return with Cauldron's Gift may be one that you just put into your graveyard with its adamant ability. This is because Cauldron's Gift doesn't target the card that you'll return.

No player may take actions between the time you put cards into your graveyard, the time you choose a creature card to return, and the time you return that card to the battlefield.

If the creature would enter the battlefield with no +1/+1 counters on it, it enters with one +1/+1 counter on it.

Charming Prince

1W

Creature — Human Noble

2/2

When Charming Prince enters the battlefield, choose one —

• Scry 2.

• You gain 3 life.

• Exile another target creature you own. Return it to the battlefield under your control at the beginning of the next end step.

Charming Prince's third mode can target any creature you own, including those another player controls.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Chittering Witch (Brawl Deck card)

3B

Creature — Human Warlock

2/2

When Chittering Witch enters the battlefield, create a number of 1/1 black Rat creature tokens equal to the number of opponents you have.

1B, Sacrifice a creature: Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn.

You can sacrifice Chittering Witch to pay the cost of its last ability.

In a multiplayer game, opponents who have left the game aren't counted by Chittering Witch's triggered ability.

Chulane, Teller of Tales (Brawl Deck card)

2GWU

Legendary Creature — Human Druid

2/4

Vigilance

Whenever you cast a creature spell, draw a card, then you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

3, T: Return target creature you control to its owner's hand.

Chulane's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Chulane's triggered ability doesn't count as playing a land. It can put a land card onto the battlefield even if you've already played your land for the turn, and even if it's not your turn.

The Circle of Loyalty

4WW

Legendary Artifact

This spell costs 1 less to cast for each Knight you control.

Creatures you control get +1/+1.

Whenever you cast a legendary spell, create a 2/2 white Knight creature token with vigilance.

3W, T: Create a 2/2 white Knight creature token with vigilance.

The Circle of Loyalty's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

The Circle of Loyalty's triggered ability won't trigger when you cast it because it's not on the battlefield yet.

Clackbridge Troll

3BB

Creature — Troll

8/8

Trample, haste

When Clackbridge Troll enters the battlefield, target opponent creates three 0/1 white Goat creature tokens.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, any opponent may sacrifice a creature. If a player does, tap Clackbridge Troll, you gain 3 life, and you draw a card.

If a player sacrifices a creature for any other reason (perhaps because it's a Food and the player was hungry), Clackbridge Troll's ability won't tap it or cause you to gain life or draw a card.

When Clackbridge Troll's last ability resolves, the next opponent in turn order chooses whether they want to sacrifice a creature at all and which creature to sacrifice if so, then each other opponent in turn order does the same, knowing the choices made before them. Then all the chosen creatures are sacrificed at the same time. If one or more creatures were sacrificed this way, Clackbridge Troll is tapped and you gain 3 life and draw a card—you don't gain more life or draw more cards if more than one creature was sacrificed.

Claim the Firstborn

R

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature with converted mana cost 3 or less until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn.

Claim the Firstborn can target any creature with converted mana cost 3 or less, even one that's untapped or one you already control.

If a creature on the battlefield has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

Command Tower (Brawl Deck card)

Land

T: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

The color identity of your commander is set before the game begins and doesn't change during the game, even if your commander is in a hidden zone (like the hand or library) or an effect changes your commander's color.

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Command Tower's ability produces no mana. It doesn't produce C.

If you don't have a commander, Command Tower's ability produces no mana.

Covetous Urge

u/bu/bu/bu/b

Sorcery

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from that player's graveyard or hand and exile it. You may cast that card for as long as it remains exiled, and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast that spell.

If you cast an Adventure with Covetous Urge, it's you, not the card's owner, who may cast the creature later.

Covetous Urge's effect doesn't change when you can cast the exiled card. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty.

Casting an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't cast it multiple times.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, the spell or permanent you control from Covetous Urge's effect is exiled.

Crystal Slipper

1R

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+0 and has haste.

Equip 1 (1: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

If a creature enters the battlefield under your control and gains haste, but then loses it before attacking, it won't be able to attack. This means that you can't use one Crystal Slipper to allow two new creatures to attack in the same combat.

Dance of the Manse

XWU

Sorcery

Return up to X target artifact and/or non-Aura enchantment cards each with converted mana cost X or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. If X is 6 or more, those permanents are 4/4 creatures in addition to their other types.

If a card in a player's graveyard has X in its mana cost, that X is considered to be 0.

If X is 6 or more, the artifacts and/or enchantments enter the battlefield as 4/4 creatures. They don't enter as noncreature permanents and then become creatures.

An artifact creature or enchantment creature returned this way will be a 4/4 creature.

An Equipment that's also a creature can't be attached to anything. You can activate its equip ability, but it won't become attached.

If another effect causes one of the returned permanents to become a creature and sets its power and toughness as it does so, that creature will have that power and toughness; it won't be 4/4. Notably, crewing a Vehicle does not set its power and toughness, so a Vehicle will remain a 4/4 creature if you crew it.

Deafening Silence

W

Enchantment

Each player can't cast more than one noncreature spell each turn.

Players may cast any number of creature spells plus one noncreature spell each turn.

Deafening Silence will look at the entire turn to see if a player has cast a noncreature spell yet that turn, even if Deafening Silence wasn't on the battlefield when that spell was cast. Notably, you can't cast Deafening Silence and then cast another noncreature spell that turn.

If you cast a noncreature spell that was countered, you can't cast another noncreature spell that turn.

Deathless Knight

b/gb/gb/gb/g

Creature — Skeleton Knight

4/2

Haste

When you gain life for the first time each turn, return Deathless Knight from your graveyard to your hand.

Deathless Knight must be in your graveyard immediately after you gain life for its last ability to trigger. If you gain life due to damage from a source with lifelink, and that damage is dealt at the same time that lethal damage is dealt to Deathless Knight, it won't be in your graveyard until state-based actions are performed a moment later, and so the ability can't trigger.

If Deathless Knight enters your graveyard after you've gained life in a turn, its last ability can't trigger during that turn.

Didn't Say Please

1UU

Instant

Counter target spell. Its controller puts the top three cards of their library into their graveyard.

A spell that can't be countered is a legal target for Didn't Say Please. The spell won't be countered when Didn't Say Please resolves, but its controller still puts the top three cards of their library into their graveyard.

Doom Foretold

2WB

Enchantment

At the beginning of each player's upkeep, that player sacrifices a nonland, nontoken permanent. If that player can't, they discard a card, they lose 2 life, you draw a card, you gain 2 life, you create a 2/2 white Knight creature token with vigilance, then you sacrifice Doom Foretold.

If Doom Foretold leaves the battlefield or changes control while its ability is on the stack, its effect still happens. You just won't be able to sacrifice it if instructed to do so.

If the player is unable to sacrifice a permanent and is unable to discard a card, they still lose 2 life, and the rest of Doom Foretold's effects happen.

If the player can sacrifice a nonland, nontoken permanent, that player must do so. They can't choose to rush toward their doom.

During your upkeep, you can sacrifice Doom Foretold for its own ability.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Doom Foretold's ability triggers twice during a team's upkeep. In any order you'd like, each of those players has to sacrifice a permanent. The full consequences happen if that player can't, even if you sacrifice Doom Foretold as the first triggered ability is resolving.

Drown in the Loch

UB

Instant

Choose one —

• Counter target spell with converted mana cost less than or equal to the number of cards in its controller's graveyard.

• Destroy target creature with converted mana cost less than or equal to the number of cards in its controller's graveyard.

For spells with X in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

If a creature on the battlefield has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Edgewall Innkeeper

G

Creature — Human Peasant

1/1

Whenever you cast a creature spell that has an Adventure, draw a card. (It doesn't need to have gone on the adventure first.)

Edgewall Innkeeper's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Elite Headhunter

b/rb/rb/rb/r

Creature — Human Knight

2/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

b/rb/rb/r, Sacrifice another creature or an artifact: Elite Headhunter deals 2 damage to target creature or planeswalker.

If Elite Headhunter somehow becomes an artifact, you can sacrifice it to pay the cost of its activated ability.

Embercleave

4RR

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Flash

This spell costs 1 less to cast for each attacking creature you control.

When Embercleave enters the battlefield, attach it to target creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has double strike and trample.

Equip 3

If you cast Embercleave outside of your combat phase, its cost won't be reduced.

If there are no creatures to attach Embercleave to when it enters the battlefield, it simply remains unattached.

If an attacking creature with double strike and trample destroys all of its blocking creatures with first-strike combat damage, all of its normal combat damage is assigned to the player or planeswalker that creature's attacking.

Embereth Skyblazer (Brawl Deck card)

3R

Creature — Human Knight

4/3

As long as it's your turn, Embereth Skyblazer has flying.

Whenever Embereth Skyblazer attacks, you may pay 2R. If you do, creatures you control get +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the number of opponents you have.

While resolving Embereth Skyblazer's triggered ability, you can't pay 2R multiple times to increase the bonus.

The value of X is determined only as Embereth Skyblazer's triggered ability resolves. It doesn't change later in the turn if opponents leave the game.

In a multiplayer game, opponents who have left the game before the ability resolves aren't counted by Embereth Skyblazer's triggered ability.

Emry, Lurker of the Loch

2U

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

1/2

This spell costs 1 less to cast for each artifact you control.

When Emry, Lurker of the Loch enters the battlefield, put the top four cards of your library into your graveyard.

T: Choose target artifact card in your graveyard. You may cast that card this turn. (You still pay its costs. Timing rules still apply.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Emry). The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The cost reduction ability reduces only the generic mana in Emry's cost. The colored mana must still be paid.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to change by how much Emry's cost is reduced.

If Emry's last ability targets an artifact land card, you can't play it. Effects that allow you to "cast" a card don't allow you to play a land card.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions for the target artifact card. Unless it has flash, you'll most likely only be able to cast it during your main phase while the stack is empty.

You'll still pay all costs for a spell cast this way, including additional costs. You may also pay alternative costs if any are available.

Casting the target card causes it to leave your graveyard and become a new object. You can't cast it again if it returns to your graveyard this turn.

Epic Downfall

1B

Sorcery

Exile target creature with converted mana cost 3 or greater.

If a creature on the battlefield has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Escape to the Wilds

3RG

Sorcery

Exile the top five cards of your library. You may play cards exiled this way until the end of your next turn.

You may play an additional land this turn.

The additional land that you play doesn't have to be from among the exiled cards.

Escape to the Wilds doesn't change when you can play the exiled cards. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty. If you exile a land card, you can play it only during your main phase and only if you have an available land play remaining.

Casting an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't cast it multiple times.

If you don't play a card exiled this way, it remains in exile.

Fabled Passage

Land

T, Sacrifice Fabled Passage: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle your library. Then if you control four or more lands, untap that land.

The land that you put onto the battlefield will be counted when determining whether you control four or more lands, but Fabled Passage will not.

If you control four or more lands, the basic land doesn't enter the battlefield untapped; it enters tapped and then you untap it.

Fae of Wishes

1U

Creature — Faerie Wizard

1/4

Flying

1U, Discard two cards: Return Fae of Wishes to its owner's hand.

//

Granted

3U

Sorcery — Adventure

You may choose a noncreature card you own from outside the game, reveal it, and put it into your hand.

The activated ability of Fae of Wishes can be activated only while Fae of Wishes is on the battlefield.

In a casual game, a card you choose from outside the game comes from your personal collection. In a tournament event, a card you choose from outside the game must come from your sideboard. You may look at your sideboard any time.

Faeburrow Elder

1GW

Creature — Treefolk Druid

0/0

Vigilance

Faeburrow Elder gets +1/+1 for each color among permanents you control.

T: For each color among permanents you control, add one mana of that color.

Faeburrow Elder's middle ability can give it at most +5/+5, that is, +1/+1 each for white, blue, black, red, and green. "Gold," "multicolor," and "colorless" aren't colors. Similarly, Faeburrow Elder's last ability can produce at most five mana.

Since Faeburrow Elder is a green and white permanent, its middle ability usually gives it at least +2/+2 and its last ability usually produces at least GW.

Feasting Troll King

2GGGG

Creature — Troll Noble

7/6

Vigilance, trample

When Feasting Troll King enters the battlefield, if you cast it from your hand, create three Food tokens. (They're artifacts with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

Sacrifice three Foods: Return Feasting Troll King from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate this ability only during your turn.

If you put Feasting Troll King onto the battlefield from your hand without casting it, its enters-the-battlefield ability won't trigger.

If you cast a creature spell that enters the battlefield as a copy of Feasting Troll King, such as Clone, the enters-the-battlefield ability will trigger.

Fervent Champion

R

Creature — Human Knight

1/1

First strike, haste

Whenever Fervent Champion attacks, another target attacking Knight you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

Equip abilities you activate that target Fervent Champion cost 3 less to activate.

Fervent Champion's last ability reduces only the generic mana in equip abilities. If those costs are only 3, 2, or 1, that equip ability will be free to activate if it targets Fervent Champion.

Festive Funeral

4B

Instant

Target creature gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the number of cards in your graveyard.

The value of X is determined only as Festive Funeral begins to resolve. The target creature's power and toughness won't change if other cards are put into your graveyard later in the turn.

Festive Funeral is still on the stack while you determine the value of X. It doesn't contribute to the value of X.

Fires of Invention

3R

Enchantment

You can cast spells only during your turn and you can cast no more than two spells each turn.

You may cast spells with converted mana cost less than or equal to the number of lands you control without paying their mana costs.

If an effect allows or instructs you to cast a spell during another player's turn, you can't do so. The restriction of Fires of Invention takes precedence over that permission. Similarly, if an effect allows or instructs you to cast a third spell during your turn, you can't do so.

Fires of Invention doesn't impose any restrictions on playing lands or activating abilities.

Fires of Invention will look at the entire turn to see if you've cast two spells yet that turn, even if Fires of Invention wasn't on the battlefield when those spells were cast. Notably, you can't cast Fires of Invention and then cast two more spells that turn; if Fires of Invention was your second (or third, or fourth) spell that turn, you can't cast another spell at all.

If you cast a spell that was countered, it still counts as one of your two spells.

You may choose to pay the mana cost or an alternative cost for spells you cast, even if their converted mana cost is less than or equal to the number of lands you control.

If a spell has X in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs (such as that of Fling), you must pay those to cast the card.

If an effect says that you may cast a card that you couldn't otherwise cast if you pay an alternative cost (such as the jump-start and flashback keywords do), you have to pay that alternative cost if you use that permission to cast the card. You can't choose to cast it but cast it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast one card twice during a turn (such as by casting it as an Adventure and then casting it from exile as a creature), you've cast two spells.

Flaxen Intruder

G

Creature — Human Berserker

1/2

Whenever Flaxen Intruder deals combat damage to a player, you may sacrifice it. When you do, destroy target artifact or enchantment.

//

Welcome Home

5GG

Sorcery — Adventure

Create three 2/2 green Bear creature tokens. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

Flaxen Intruder's triggered ability goes on the stack without a target. While that ability is resolving, you may sacrifice it. When you do, the reflexive triggered ability triggers and you pick a target artifact or enchantment to be destroyed. This is different from effects that say "If you do . . ." in that players may take actions after you've sacrificed Flaxen Intruder but before the artifact or enchantment is destroyed.

Fling

1R

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Fling deals damage equal to the sacrificed creature's power to any target.

The sacrificed creature's last known existence on the battlefield is checked to determine its power.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature to cast this spell; you can't cast it without sacrificing a creature, and you can't sacrifice additional creatures.

Players can only respond once this spell has been cast and all its costs have been paid. No one can try to interfere with the creature you sacrificed to prevent you from casting this spell.

Flutterfox

1W

Creature — Fox

2/2

As long as you control an artifact or enchantment, Flutterfox has flying.

Flutterfox gaining flying after it becomes blocked won't remove the blocking creature from combat or cause Flutterfox to become unblocked.

You control Auras that you put onto the battlefield attached to a permanent you don't control.

Folio of Fancies

1U

Artifact

Players have no maximum hand size.

XX, T: Each player draws X cards.

2U, T: Each opponent puts a number of cards equal to the number of cards in their hand from the top of their library into their graveyard.

It's not possible to pay XX2U and activate both abilities of Folio of Fancies. You'll need to find a way to untap it to activate both abilities during one turn.

To pay XX, choose a value for X, and pay twice that much mana.

If a player has fewer than X cards in their library, that player loses the game after the first ability of Folio of Fancies resolves. If each player loses the game this way, the game is a draw.

Foreboding Fruit

2B

Sorcery

Target player draws two cards and loses 2 life.

Adamant — If at least three black mana was spent to cast this spell, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

If at least three black mana was spent to cast Foreboding Fruit, you'll create a Food, even if you have another player draw two cards and lose 2 life.

Forever Young

1B

Sorcery

Put any number of target creature cards from your graveyard on top of your library.

Draw a card.

You choose the order that the creature cards are put on top of your library. You don't have to reveal this order to other players. Whichever ends up on top will be the card you draw.

You can cast Forever Young with no targets if you just want to draw a card.

If you choose any target creature cards and they are all illegal targets by the time Forever Young tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't draw a card.

Frogify

1U

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a blue Frog creature with base power and toughness 1/1. (It loses all other card types and creature types.)

If the affected creature gains an ability after Frogify becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

Frogify overwrites all colors and creature types the enchanted creature has. It's just a blue Frog. The creature keeps any supertypes (such as legendary) it has, but loses any other card types it has (such as artifact).

Frogify overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Frogify becomes attached to a creature will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Festive Funeral, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness.

Frogify may enchant a permanent that is only temporarily a creature, such as a Vehicle. If this happens, Frogify's effect causes the enchanted permanent to remain a 1/1 blue Frog creature even after the temporary effect expires.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if Frogify becomes attached to it during that turn.

Gadwick, the Wizened

XUUU

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

When Gadwick, the Wizened enters the battlefield, draw X cards.

Whenever you cast a blue spell, tap target nonland permanent an opponent controls.

If Gadwick enters the battlefield without being cast, or if it was cast for a cost other than its mana cost, the value of X for its first ability is 0.

Gadwick's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Gadwick's triggered ability won't trigger when you cast it because it's not on the battlefield yet.

Garenbrig Paladin

4G

Creature — Giant Knight

4/4

Adamant — If at least three green mana was spent to cast this spell, Garenbrig Paladin enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it.

Garenbrig Paladin can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Once a creature with power 3 or greater has blocked this creature, changing the power of the blocking creature won't cause this creature to become unblocked.

Garenbrig Squire

1G

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Whenever you cast a creature spell that has an Adventure, Garenbrig Squire gets +1/+1 until end of turn. (It doesn't need to have gone on the adventure first.)

Garenbrig Squire's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman

4BG

Legendary Planeswalker — Garruk

5

0: Create two 2/2 black and green Wolf creature tokens with "When this creature dies, put a loyalty counter on each Garruk you control."

−3: Destroy target creature. Draw a card.

−6: You get an emblem with "Creatures you control get +3/+3 and have trample."

If lethal damage is dealt to one of Garruk's Wolf tokens at the same time that Garruk's loyalty is brought to 0 or less, Garruk is put into your graveyard before the Wolf's triggered ability can save him.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Garruk's second ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve. You won't draw a card. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), you will still draw.

Giant Opportunity

2G

Sorcery

You may sacrifice two Foods. If you do, create a 7/7 green Giant creature token. Otherwise, create three Food tokens. (They're artifacts with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

You choose whether to sacrifice two Foods as Giant Opportunity resolves, not as you cast it.

You can't sacrifice more than two Foods to create more than one Giant token.

Giant's Skewer

1B

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+1.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a creature, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

Equip 3 (3: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The triggered ability of Giant's Skewer triggers even if the equipped creature died, and even if the creature that was dealt damage didn't die.

Gingerbrute

1

Artifact Creature — Food Golem

1/1

Haste

1: Gingerbrute can't be blocked this turn except by creatures with haste.

2, T, Sacrifice Gingerbrute: You gain 3 life.

Activating Gingerbrute's middle ability after it has become blocked by a creature without haste won't cause it to become unblocked.

Glass Casket

1W

Artifact

When Glass Casket enters the battlefield, exile target creature an opponent controls with converted mana cost 3 or less until Glass Casket leaves the battlefield.

If Glass Casket leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Gluttonous Troll (Brawl Deck card)

2BG

Creature — Troll

3/3

Trample

When Gluttonous Troll enters the battlefield, create a number of Food tokens equal to the number of opponents you have. (Food tokens are artifacts with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

1G, Sacrifice another nonland permanent: Gluttonous Troll gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

You can sacrifice a Food token created by Gluttonous Troll's triggered ability to pay for the cost of its activated ability.

In a multiplayer game, opponents who have left the game aren't counted by Gluttonous Troll's triggered ability.

The Great Henge

7GG

Legendary Artifact

This spell costs X less to cast, where X is the greatest power among creatures you control.

T: Add GG. You gain 2 life.

Whenever a nontoken creature enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on it and draw a card.

The first step of casting a spell is to move it to the stack. If this causes the greatest power among creatures you control to change, that new power will be used to determine the cost reduction.

Once you determine the cost to cast The Great Henge, you may activate mana abilities to pay that cost. If the greatest power among creatures you control changes while activating mana abilities, the cost to cast The Great Henge remains what you previously determined.

Once The Great Henge's last ability has triggered, you'll draw a card even if you can't put a +1/+1 counter on the creature for some reason (most likely because it has left the battlefield).

Grumgully, the Generous

1RG

Legendary Creature — Goblin Shaman

3/3

Each other non-Human creature you control enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

A non-Human creature you control that would enter the battlefield with no +1/+1 counters on it enters with one +1/+1 counter on it.

Any other non-Human creatures that enter the battlefield at the same time as Grumgully won't get a +1/+1 counter.

If a non-Human creature enters the battlefield as a copy of a Human creature, it won't get a +1/+1 counter. Similarly, if a Human enters as a non-Human creature, it will get a +1/+1 counter.

Happily Ever After

2W

Enchantment

When Happily Ever After enters the battlefield, each player gains 5 life and draws a card.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are five colors among permanents you control, there are six or more card types among permanents you control and/or cards in your graveyard, and your life total is greater than or equal to your starting life total, you win the game.

The second triggered ability of Happily Ever After has one very long intervening "if" clause. This means that all of the conditions must be true as your upkeep begins—you must control permanents with all five colors, your permanents and graveyard must contain six or more card types, and your life total must be high enough—or the ability won't trigger at all. If they're not all true as the ability resolves, you won't win the game.

Players can't take any actions during your turn before your upkeep begins.

You could have one permanent that's all five colors, or the five colors could be spread out among any number of permanents.

Lands are normally colorless permanents, even if they tap for mana of a certain color.

The card types that could appear among your permanents and cards in your graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Certain older sets contain tribal cards as well. Supertypes, such as legendary and basic, aren't card types.

Ignore the alternative characteristics of an adventurer card in your graveyard. Its alternative card type won't be counted among the card types of cards in your graveyard.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Happily Ever After's first ability causes each team to gain 5 life twice.

Harmonious Archon

4WW

Creature — Archon

4/5

Flying

Non-Archon creatures have base power and toughness 3/3.

When Harmonious Archon enters the battlefield, create two 1/1 white Human creature tokens.

Harmonious Archon overwrites all previous effects that set a creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Harmonious Archon enters the battlefield will overwrite this effect.

If an effect causes a noncreature permanent to become a creature and sets its power and toughness as it does so, that creature will have that power and toughness; it won't be 3/3. Notably, crewing a Vehicle does not set its power and toughness, so a Vehicle will be a 3/3 creature once crewed.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Festive Funeral, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to creatures may become lethal if Harmonious Archon enters or leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Heraldic Banner

3

Artifact

As Heraldic Banner enters the battlefield, choose a color.

Creatures you control of the chosen color get +1/+0.

T: Add one mana of the chosen color.

You must choose white, blue, black, red, or green for Heraldic Banner's ability. You can't choose "multicolor," "gold," or "colorless."

If there is somehow no chosen color, Heraldic Banner's static ability has no effect, and its mana ability produces no mana if you activate it. Colorless creatures won't get +1/+0, and you won't add C.

Hushbringer

1W

Creature — Faerie

1/2

Flying, lifelink

Creatures entering the battlefield or dying don't cause abilities to trigger.

Hushbringer affects a creature's own triggered abilities as well as other triggered abilities that trigger when that creature enters the battlefield or dies. Such triggered abilities start with "when" or "whenever."

Replacement effects are unaffected by Hushbringer's ability. For example, a creature that enters the battlefield with one +1/+1 counter on it will still receive a +1/+1 counter, and Leyline of the Void will still exile creatures that would die.

Abilities that apply "as [this creature] enters the battlefield," such as choosing a color with Diamond Knight, are unaffected.

The trigger event doesn't have to specifically refer to "creatures." In these cases, the trigger event may also refer to something being "put into a graveyard from the battlefield." For example, an ability that triggers "whenever an artifact is put into a graveyard from the battlefield" won't trigger if an artifact creature dies while Hushbringer is on the battlefield.

A creature entering the battlefield or dying at the same time as Hushbringer (including Hushbringer itself entering or dying) won't cause abilities to trigger.

An ability that triggers on an event that causes a creature to die will still trigger. For example, an ability that triggers "whenever you sacrifice a creature" still triggers.

An ability that triggers on a card leaving a zone (such as that of Syr Konrad, the Grim) won't trigger if that card is leaving its previous zone because it's entering the battlefield as a creature.

Look at each permanent as it exists on the battlefield, taking into account continuous effects that apply to it after entering or before dying, to determine whether any triggered abilities will be stopped from triggering. For example, if a land that has become a creature dies, an ability that triggers when it dies doesn't trigger.

An ability that triggers when a creature "leaves the battlefield" won't trigger if that creature leaves the battlefield by dying.

An ability that triggers when a card is put into a graveyard "from anywhere" may still trigger even if a creature dies. It will trigger if the ability is of a dying creature that triggers only when that creature is put into a graveyard from anywhere, if Hushbringer is the card being put into a graveyard, or if Hushbringer leaves the battlefield at the same time as the dying creature.

Hypnotic Sprite

UU

Creature — Faerie

2/1

Flying

//

Mesmeric Glare

2U

Instant — Adventure

Counter target spell with converted mana cost 3 or less. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

For spells with X in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

A spell that can't be countered is a legal target for Mesmeric Glare. The spell won't be countered when Mesmeric Glare resolves, but you'll still exile Mesmeric Glare.

Insatiable Appetite

1G

Instant

You may sacrifice a Food. If you do, target creature gets +5/+5 until end of turn. Otherwise, that creature gets +3/+3 until end of turn.

You choose a target creature as you cast Insatiable Appetite, but you don't choose whether to sacrifice a Food until the spell resolves.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Insatiable Appetite tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't sacrifice a Food.

Into the Story

5UU

Instant

This spell costs 3 less to cast if an opponent has seven or more cards in their graveyard.

Draw four cards.

Into the Story's cost reduction can only reduce its cost by 3. It doesn't reduce the cost further if more than one opponent has seven cards in their graveyard or if an opponent has fourteen cards in their graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Into the Story). The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Irencrag Feat

1RRR

Sorcery

Add seven R. You can cast only one more spell this turn.

Irencrag Feat's effect doesn't care how many spells you've cast so far in the turn. You can cast only one more.

Irencrag Feat's effect doesn't allow you to cast any spell you couldn't otherwise cast. For example, if an effect says you can't cast more than one spell each turn, Irencrag Feat won't let you cast a second.

If an effect allows or instructs you to cast another spell after you cast one more, you can't do so. The restriction of Irencrag Feat takes precedence over that permission.

Irencrag Feat's effect doesn't stop you from activating any abilities or from playing lands.

Joust

1R

Sorcery

Choose target creature you control and target creature you don't control. The creature you control gets +2/+1 until end of turn if it's a Knight. Then those creatures fight each other. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

You can't cast Joust unless you choose both a creature you control and a creature you don't control as targets.

The target creature you control gets +2/+1 only if it's a Knight as Joust resolves. It'll still fight if it doesn't get +2/+1.

If either target is an illegal target as Joust tries to resolve, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Joust tries to resolve, no creature gets +2/+1. If that creature is a legal target but the creature you don't control isn't, it still gets +2/+1 until end of turn if it's a Knight.

Keeper of Fables

3GG

Creature — Cat

4/5

Whenever one or more non-Human creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

If non-Human creatures you control deal combat damage to two or more players at the same time, Keeper of Fables's ability triggers for each of those players.

Keeper of Fables's ability triggers even if it's dealt lethal damage at the same time that non-Humans you control deal combat damage to a player.

Because creatures with first strike deal combat damage before creatures without first strike, Keeper of Fables's ability can trigger twice during one combat if your creatures deal combat damage to one player at different times.

Kenrith, the Returned King (Buy-a-Box Promotional Card)

4W

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

5/5

R: All creatures gain trample and haste until end of turn.

1G: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

2W: Target player gains 5 life.

3U: Target player draws a card.

4B: Put target creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under its owner's control.

Kenrith's first ability affects only creatures on the battlefield at the time it resolves. Creatures that enter the battlefield later in the turn won't gain trample or haste.

Kenrith's last ability can target a creature card in any player's graveyard. Its owner will control the creature, and it will remain on the battlefield even if you leave the game.

Kenrith's Transformation

1G

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Kenrith's Transformation enters the battlefield, draw a card.

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a green Elk creature with base power and toughness 3/3. (It loses all other card types and creature types.)

If the creature Kenrith's Transformation would enchant is an illegal target by the time the Aura spell resolves, the entire spell doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its ability won't trigger.

If the affected creature gains an ability after Kenrith's Transformation becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

Kenrith's Transformation overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Kenrith's Transformation becomes attached to a creature will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Festive Funeral, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness.

Kenrith's Transformation overwrites all colors and creature types the enchanted creature has. It's just a green Elk. The creature keeps any supertypes (such as legendary) it has, but loses any other card types it has (such as artifact).

Kenrith's Transformation may enchant a permanent that is only temporarily a creature, such as Enchanted Carriage. If this happens, the Aura's effect causes the enchanted permanent to remain a green Elk creature even after the temporary effect expires.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if Kenrith's Transformation becomes attached to it during that turn.

Knights' Charge (Brawl Deck card)

1WB

Enchantment

Whenever a Knight you control attacks, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

6WB, Sacrifice Knights' Charge: Return all Knight creature cards from your graveyard to the battlefield.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Knights' Charge's first ability causes the opposing team to lose 1 life twice, and you gain 1 life once.

Korvold, Fae-Cursed King (Brawl Deck card)

2BRG

Legendary Creature — Dragon Noble

4/4

Flying

Whenever Korvold, Fae-Cursed King enters the battlefield or attacks, sacrifice another permanent.

Whenever you sacrifice a permanent, put a +1/+1 counter on Korvold and draw a card.

If you somehow control no other permanents, you can attack with Korvold. You won't sacrifice anything, and there's no penalty for being unable to do so.

Korvold's last ability is a triggered ability, not an activated ability. It doesn't allow you to sacrifice a permanent whenever you want; rather, you need some other way of sacrificing permanents, such as Korvold's first triggered ability.

If you sacrifice a permanent as part of a spell or activated ability's cost, Korvold's last ability will resolve before that spell or ability.

If you sacrifice Korvold, its last ability triggers. You won't put a +1/+1 counter on anything, but you'll draw a card.

A legendary permanent that is put into a graveyard because of the "legend rule" isn't sacrificed.

Lochmere Serpent

4UB

Creature — Serpent

7/7

Flash

U, Sacrifice an Island: Lochmere Serpent can't be blocked this turn.

B, Sacrifice a Swamp: You gain 1 life and draw a card.

UB: Exile five target cards from an opponent's graveyard. Return Lochmere Serpent from your graveyard to your hand. Activate this ability only any time you could cast a sorcery.

An Island is a land with the subtype Island, not any land that could produce blue mana. For example, Mystic Sanctuary is an Island, but Castle Vantress isn't. Similarly, a Swamp is a land with the subtype Swamp, not any land that could produce black mana.

Activating Lochmere Serpent's first activated ability after it has become blocked won't cause it to become unblocked.

You can't activate Lochmere Serpent's last ability without targeting five cards in a single opponent's graveyard.

If up to four of the target cards are illegal targets by the time Lochmere Serpent's last ability resolves, the remaining legal targets are exiled and Lochmere Serpent is returned to your hand.

If each target card is an illegal target by the time Lochmere Serpent's last ability resolves, the entire ability won't resolve. Lochmere Serpent won't be returned.

Locthwain Gargoyle

1

Artifact Creature — Gargoyle

0/3

4: Locthwain Gargoyle gets +2/+0 and gains flying until end of turn.

You can activate Locthwain Gargoyle's ability multiple times during one turn, even if it already has flying.

Lovestruck Beast

2G

Creature — Beast Noble

5/5

Lovestruck Beast can't attack unless you control a 1/1 creature.

//

Heart's Desire

G

Sorcery — Adventure

Create a 1/1 white Human creature token. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

You don't have to attack with a 1/1 creature for Lovestruck Beast to be able to attack. You just need to control a 1/1 creature.

Once Lovestruck Beast is attacking, it'll remain attacking even if you no longer control a 1/1 creature.

If Lovestruck Beast's power and toughness are reduced to 1/1, it learns that loving oneself is the first step on the true path to happiness, and it can attack even if you control no other 1/1 creatures.

Lucky Clover

2

Artifact

Whenever you cast an Adventure instant or sorcery spell, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy.

If an effect copies an Adventure spell, that copy is exiled as it resolves. It ceases to exist as a state-based action; it's not possible to cast the copy as a creature.

Lucky Clover can copy any Adventure spell, not just one with targets.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

Lucky Clover's ability and the copy it creates both resolve before the Adventure spell. They resolve even if the Adventure spell is countered before the copy is created.

The Magic Mirror

6UUU

Legendary Artifact

This spell costs 1 less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

You have no maximum hand size.

At the beginning of your upkeep, put a knowledge counter on The Magic Mirror, then draw a card for each knowledge counter on The Magic Mirror.

Adventurer cards aren't instant or sorcery cards while they're in your graveyard.

If a split card is both an instant card and a sorcery card, it's only counted once for The Magic Mirror's cost reduction ability.

If The Magic Mirror leaves the battlefield while its last ability is on the stack, the ability will use the number of knowledge counters The Magic Mirror had before leaving the battlefield to determine how many cards you'll draw.

Mace of the Valiant (Brawl Deck card)

2W

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 for each charge counter on Mace of the Valiant and has vigilance.

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, put a charge counter on Mace of the Valiant.

Equip 3

The equipped creature has vigilance even if Mace of the Valiant has no charge counters on it.

Mantle of Tides

U

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+2.

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, attach Mantle of Tides to target creature you control.

Equip 3 (3: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The triggered ability of Mantle of Tides can target the creature it's already attached to.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Mantle of Tides's triggered ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve. Mantle of Tides remains attached to what it was attached to or remains unattached if it wasn't attached.

Maraleaf Rider

1G

Creature — Elf Knight

3/1

Sacrifice a Food: Target creature blocks Maraleaf Rider this turn if able.

If the target creature can't block for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't block. If there's a cost associated with having it block, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to block in that case either.

If the target creature can block other creatures but can't block Maraleaf Rider, it's free to block any other creature or to not block at all.

Memory Theft

2B

Sorcery

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. That player discards that card. You may put a card that has an Adventure that player owns from exile into that player's graveyard.

You choose which exiled adventurer card, if any, to put into that player's graveyard after seeing their hand. You may do this even if that player has no nonland cards in hand, or even no cards at all.

Memory Theft allows you to put any face-up exiled card with an Adventure that player owns into their graveyard, not just one that was cast as an Adventure and exiled.

Merchant of the Vale

2R

Creature — Human Peasant

2/3

2R, Discard a card: Draw a card.

//

Haggle

R

Instant — Adventure

You may discard a card. If you do, draw a card. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

You choose which card, if any, to discard while Haggle is resolving. In contrast, you must discard a card to activate the ability of Merchant of the Vale.

Midnight Clock

2U

Artifact

T: Add U.

2U: Put an hour counter on Midnight Clock.

At the beginning of each upkeep, put an hour counter on Midnight Clock.

When the twelfth hour counter is put on Midnight Clock, shuffle your hand and graveyard into your library, then draw seven cards. Exile Midnight Clock.

You can activate Midnight Clock's mana ability to pay the cost of its second ability.

Midnight Clock's last ability triggers after one or more counters are put onto it if it had fewer than twelve counters on it before those counters were put on it and it has twelve or more counters on it after.

If Midnight Clock leaves the battlefield while its last ability is on the stack, it won't be exiled.

Midnight Clock's first triggered ability triggers at the beginning of each upkeep, not just your upkeep. In a Two-Headed Giant game, an ability that triggers at the beginning of each upkeep rather than each player's upkeep triggers only once during each team's upkeep.

Mirrormade

1UU

Enchantment

You may have Mirrormade enter the battlefield as a copy of any artifact or enchantment on the battlefield.

Mirrormade copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, or so on. Notably, if Mirrormade copies an artifact creature or enchantment creature that's normally not a creature (such as one affected by Bring to Life), Mirrormade won't be a creature.

If the chosen permanent has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the chosen permanent is copying something else (for example, if the chosen permanent is another Mirrormade), then Mirrormade enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen permanent copied.

If the chosen permanent is a token, Mirrormade copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token. Mirrormade doesn't become a token in this case.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when Mirrormade enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen permanent will also work.

If Mirrormade somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another artifact or enchantment, it can't become a copy of that permanent. You may choose only a permanent that's already on the battlefield.

If Mirrormade copies an Aura this way, you choose what the Aura will enchant just before it enters the battlefield. You can't choose any permanent cards entering the battlefield at the same time as that Aura. This doesn't target the player or permanent it will enchant, so an opponent's permanent with hexproof may be chosen this way. The chosen recipient must be able to legally be enchanted by the Aura, so a player or permanent with protection from one of the Aura's qualities can't be chosen this way. If there's nothing legal for Mirrormade to enchant, it stays in its current zone (unless it's a spell, in which case it's put into its owner's graveyard).

Moonlit Scavengers

5U

Creature — Merfolk Rogue

4/5

When Moonlit Scavengers enters the battlefield, if you control an artifact or enchantment, return target creature an opponent controls to its owner's hand.

Moonlit Scavengers's ability won't trigger at all if you don't control an artifact or enchantment immediately after it enters the battlefield. If you don't control an artifact or enchantment as the ability resolves, the ability has no effect. These don't have the be the same artifact or enchantment at both times, however.

Moonlit Scavengers's ability doesn't return multiple creatures if you control multiple artifacts and/or enchantments.

You still control Auras that you put onto the battlefield attached to a permanent you don't control.

Murderous Rider

1BB

Creature — Zombie Knight

2/3

Lifelink

When Murderous Rider dies, put it on the bottom of its owner's library.

//

Swift End

1BB

Instant — Adventure

Destroy target creature or planeswalker. You lose 2 life. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

If the target creature or planeswalker is an illegal target by the time Swift End tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't lose 2 life or exile Swift End. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), you do lose 2 life and exile Swift End.

Mysterious Pathlighter

2W

Creature — Faerie

2/2

Flying

Each creature you control that has an Adventure enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it. (It doesn't need to have gone on the adventure first.)

A creature with an Adventure you control that would enter the battlefield with no +1/+1 counters on it enters with one +1/+1 counter on it.

Oathsworn Knight

1BB

Creature — Human Knight

0/0

Oathsworn Knight enters the battlefield with four +1/+1 counters on it.

Oathsworn Knight attacks each combat if able.

If damage would be dealt to Oathsworn Knight while it has a +1/+1 counter on it, prevent that damage and remove a +1/+1 counter from it.

If Oathsworn Knight can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under that player's control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Oathsworn Knight's last ability removes only one counter from it each time it would be dealt damage, not one counter per 1 damage prevented.

If multiple sources would deal damage to Oathsworn Knight simultaneously (for example, multiple creatures blocking it), its last ability applies once. All of that damage is prevented, and only one counter is removed.

If damage that can't be prevented is dealt to Oathsworn Knight, one counter is still removed from it.

Oko, the Trickster (Planeswalker Deck card)

4GU

Legendary Planeswalker — Oko

4

+1: Put two +1/+1 counters on up to one target creature you control.

0: Until end of turn, Oko, the Trickster becomes a copy of target creature you control. Prevent all damage that would be dealt to him this turn.

−7: Until end of turn, each creature you control has base power and toughness 10/10 and gains trample.

If Oko becomes a creature the same turn he enters the battlefield, you can't attack with him or use any of his T abilities (if he gains any).

While Oko is a creature, he isn't a planeswalker. Damage dealt to him won't cause him to lose loyalty.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Oko's second ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve. Damage that would be dealt to Oko won't be prevented.

Oko copies the printed values of the target creature. It won't copy counters on that creature or effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. Notably, it won't copy effects that made the target creature become a creature if it isn't normally a creature.

If the target creature is copying something else, then Oko becomes a copy of whatever that creature copied.

Oko's last ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't be 10/10.

Any effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness without setting them to a specific number or value will apply after its base power and toughness are set, regardless of the order in which those effects were created. The same is true of counters that modify its power and toughness.

Oko, Thief of Crowns

1GU

Legendary Planeswalker — Oko

4

+2: Create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

+1: Target artifact or creature loses all abilities and becomes a green Elk creature with base power and toughness 3/3.

−5: Exchange control of target artifact or creature you control and target creature an opponent controls with power 3 or less.

The effects of Oko's second and third abilities last indefinitely. They don't expire during the cleanup step or if you or Oko leave the game. Oko's third ability doesn't expire if the creature you take has its power raised above 3 later.

If the affected creature gains an ability after Oko's second ability resolves, it will keep that ability.

Oko's second ability overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Oko's second ability resolves will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Festive Funeral, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness.

Oko's second ability overwrites all colors and creature types the affected creature has. It's just a green Elk. The creature keeps any supertypes (such as legendary) it has, but loses any other card types it has (such as artifact).

Oko's second ability may target a permanent that is only temporarily an artifact or a creature, such as Oko, the Trickster. If this happens, the effect causes that permanent to remain a green Elk creature even after the temporary effect expires.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if Oko's second ability changes its toughness during that turn.

If either of the target permanents is an illegal target when Oko's last ability resolves, the exchange won't happen.

Gaining control of a permanent doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it. Gaining control of an Equipment doesn't cause it to become unattached, although its new controller may activate its equip abilities during their main phase.

Oko's Hospitality (Planeswalker Deck card)

3GU

Instant

Creatures you control have base power and toughness 3/3 until end of turn. You may search your library and/or graveyard for a card named Oko, the Trickster, reveal it, and put it into your hand. If you search your library this way, shuffle it.

You may cast Oko's Hospitality even if you control no creatures. You'll just search for Oko, the Trickster.

Oko's Hospitality overwrites all previous effects that set the creatures' base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Oko's Hospitality resolves will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Festive Funeral, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness.

Once and Future

3G

Instant

Return target card from your graveyard to your hand. Put up to one other target card from your graveyard on top of your library. Exile Once and Future.

Adamant — If at least three green mana was spent to cast this spell, instead return those cards to your hand and exile Once and Future.

You choose which card will be returned to your hand and which will be put on top of your library as you choose those cards as targets, not as Once and Future resolves.

If one of the two target cards is an illegal target by the time Once and Future resolves, you'll put the other in the appropriate zone and exile Once and Future. If both targets are illegal, the spell won't resolve and you won't exile Once and Future.

Once Upon a Time

1G

Instant

If this spell is the first spell you've cast this game, you may cast it without paying its mana cost.

Look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal a creature or land card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

The earliest opportunity you have to cast Once Upon a Time is during the first player's upkeep, before that player can play a land.

Opportunistic Dragon

2RR

Creature — Dragon

4/3

Flying

When Opportunistic Dragon enters the battlefield, choose target Human or artifact an opponent controls. For as long as Opportunistic Dragon remains on the battlefield, gain control of that permanent, it loses all abilities, and it can't attack or block.

If Opportunistic Dragon leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, your opponent keeps control of their Human or artifact, it doesn't lose any abilities, and it can still attack or block as normal. You don't gain control of it at all.

Opportunistic Dragon's effect doesn't expire if another player gains control of it or if it loses all abilities. The effect only expires once it's no longer on the battlefield.

If another player gains control of the permanent Opportunistic Dragon has kidnapped, that permanent doesn't regain its abilities and still can't attack or block.

If the stolen permanent normally has any abilities that would trigger when Opportunistic Dragon dies, those abilities won't trigger.

Outflank

W

Instant

Outflank deals damage to target attacking or blocking creature equal to the number of creatures you control.

Count the number of creatures you control as Outflank resolves to determine how much damage Outflank deals.

Outlaws' Merriment

1RWW

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, choose one at random. Create a red and white creature token with those characteristics.

• 3/1 Human Warrior with trample and haste.

• 2/1 Human Cleric with lifelink and haste.

• 1/2 Human Rogue with haste and "When this creature enters the battlefield, it deals 1 damage to any target."

As you put the triggered ability of Outlaws' Merriment on the stack, you choose a mode at random. Players can respond to the ability knowing which token will be created.

Outmuscle

3G

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control, then it fights target creature you don't control. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

Adamant — If at least three green mana was spent to cast this spell, the creature you control gains indestructible until end of turn.

You can't cast Outmuscle unless you choose both a creature you control and a creature you don't control as targets.

If either target is an illegal target as Outmuscle tries to resolve, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Outmuscle tries to resolve, no creature gets a +1/+1 counter. If that creature is a legal target but the creature you don't control isn't, it still gets a +1/+1 counter and gains indestructible if appropriate.

Because state-based actions don't destroy a creature with lethal damage marked on it until a player would receive priority, gaining indestructible from Outmuscle will save your creature if it's dealt lethal damage in the fight.

Overwhelmed Apprentice

U

Creature — Human Wizard

1/2

When Overwhelmed Apprentice enters the battlefield, each opponent puts the top two cards of their library into their graveyard. Then you scry 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them on the bottom of your library and the rest on top in any order.)

You scry 2 once after each opponent has moved the top cards of their library. You don't scry 2 for each opponent.

Piper of the Swarm

1B

Creature — Human Warlock

1/3

Rats you control have menace.

1B, T: Create a 1/1 black Rat creature token.

2BB, T, Sacrifice three Rats: Gain control of target creature.

The control-change effect of Piper of the Swarm's last ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step, and it doesn't expire if Piper of the Swarm leaves the battlefield. In a multiplayer game, it does expire if you leave the game.

Queen of Ice

2U

Creature — Human Noble Wizard

2/3

Whenever Queen of Ice deals combat damage to a creature, tap that creature. It doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

//

Rage of Winter

1U

Sorcery — Adventure

Tap target creature. It doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

A creature dealt combat damage by Queen of Ice won't untap during its controller's next untap step, even if it was already tapped and even if Queen of Ice leaves the battlefield before then (perhaps because that creature dealt lethal combat damage to Queen of Ice).

Rage of Winter can target a creature that's already tapped. That creature won't untap during its controller's next untap step.

Questing Beast

2GG

Legendary Creature — Beast

4/4

Vigilance, deathtouch, haste

Questing Beast can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Combat damage that would be dealt by creatures you control can't be prevented.

Whenever Questing Beast deals combat damage to an opponent, it deals that much damage to target planeswalker that player controls.

Once a creature with power 3 or greater has blocked this creature, changing the power of the blocking creature won't cause this creature to become unblocked.

Questing Beast only stops combat damage from being prevented by effects that specifically use the word "prevent."

The damage Questing Beast deals to the target planeswalker as its last ability resolves isn't combat damage.

If the opponent dealt damage controls no planeswalkers, Questing Beast's last ability simply does nothing.

Rally for the Throne

2W

Instant

Create two 1/1 white Human creature tokens.

Adamant — If at least three white mana was spent to cast this spell, you gain 1 life for each creature you control.

You create Humans and gain life all while Rally for the Throne is resolving. Nothing can happen between the two, and no player may choose to take actions.

Rankle, Master of Pranks

2BB

Legendary Creature — Faerie Rogue

3/3

Flying, haste

Whenever Rankle, Master of Pranks deals combat damage to a player, choose any number —

• Each player discards a card.

• Each player loses 1 life and draws a card.

• Each player sacrifices a creature.

If you really want, you can choose zero modes for Rankle's triggered ability, but carefully consider the hidden costs in not entertaining someone titled Master of Pranks.

You can't choose a mode more than once.

You can choose a mode even if some or all players will be unaffected.

For each chosen mode, perform that mode in its entirety before continuing on to the next chosen mode in the order printed.

As the first mode is performed, first the player whose turn it is chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other player in turn order does the same. Then all the chosen cards are discarded at the same time.

As the third mode is performed, first the player whose turn it chooses a creature they control, then each other player in turn order does the same, knowing the choices made before them. Then all the chosen creatures are sacrificed at the same time.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Rankle's second mode causes each team to lose 1 life twice.

Reaper of Night

5BB

Creature — Specter

4/5

Whenever Reaper of Night attacks, if defending player has two or fewer cards in hand, it gains flying until end of turn.

//

Harvest Fear

3B

Sorcery — Adventure

Target opponent discards two cards. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

If Reaper of Night attacks a planeswalker, the controller of the planeswalker is the defending player.

If the defending player has three or more cards in hand as Reaper of Night attacks, its ability won't trigger at all. If that player has three or more cards in hand as the ability resolves, it doesn't gain flying.

Once Reaper of Night's ability has resolved, the number of cards in defending player's hand no longer matters. Reaper of Night won't gain or lose flying if that number changes later in the turn.

Redcap Raiders

2R

Creature — Goblin Warrior

3/2

Whenever Redcap Raiders attacks, you may tap an untapped non-Human creature you control. If you do, Redcap Raiders gets +1/+1 and gains trample until end of turn.

While resolving the ability of Redcap Raiders, you can't tap more than one creature to get +1/+1 more than once.

Tapping an attacking creature with vigilance to pay the cost of Redcap Raiders's ability won't cause that creature to leave combat or to stop attacking.

Players can't take any actions between the time you choose whether to tap a creature and the time Redcap Raiders gets +1/+1 and gains trample.

Resolute Rider

w/bw/bw/bw/b

Creature — Human Knight

4/2

w/bw/b: Resolute Rider gains lifelink until end of turn.

w/bw/bw/b: Resolute Rider gains indestructible until end of turn. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it.)

Multiple instances of lifelink or indestructible on the same creature are redundant.

Revenge of Ravens

3B

Enchantment

Whenever a creature attacks you or a planeswalker you control, that creature's controller loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

The triggered ability of Revenge of Ravens resolves before any abilities the attacking player controls. If this causes the attacking player to lose the game, that player's triggered abilities won't resolve and no combat damage will be dealt.

Robber of the Rich

1R

Creature — Human Archer Rogue

2/2

Reach, haste

Whenever Robber of the Rich attacks, if defending player has more cards in hand than you, exile the top card of their library. During any turn you attacked with a Rogue, you may cast that card and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast that spell.

If a creature is attacking a planeswalker, the controller of the planeswalker is the defending player.

If the defending player doesn't have more cards in hand than you immediately after Robber of the Rich attacks, its ability doesn't trigger at all. If that player doesn't have more cards in hand as the ability resolves, the ability does nothing. It doesn't matter if that player has fewer or the same number of cards in hand in between these two times, or if they have fewer or the same number of cards in hand later.

The card Robber of the Rich exiles is exiled face up.

If Robber of the Rich leaves the battlefield, the effect allowing you to cast the exiled card if you attacked with a Rogue continues to apply, even during later turns—as long as you attack with a Rogue during those later turns.

You can cast the exiled card if the Rogue that attacked is still in combat, if it's left combat, if it's left the battlefield, or even if combat is over.

An effect that instructs you to "cast" a card doesn't allow you to play lands.

If you cast an Adventure with Robber of the Rich, it's you, not the card's owner, who may cast the creature later.

Robber of the Rich's effect doesn't change when you can cast the exiled card. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty.

Casting an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't cast it multiple times.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, any spells and/or permanents you control from Robber of the Rich's effect are exiled.

Rosethorn Halberd

G

Artifact — Equipment

When Rosethorn Halberd enters the battlefield, attach it to target non-Human creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +2/+1.

Equip 5 (5: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

If there are no creatures to attach Rosethorn Halberd to when it enters the battlefield, it simply remains unattached.

Rowan, Fearless Sparkmage (Planeswalker Deck card)

3RR

Legendary Planeswalker — Rowan

5

+1: Up to one target creature gets +3/+0 and gains first strike until end of turn.

−2: Rowan, Fearless Sparkmage deals 1 damage to each of up to two target creatures. Those creatures can't block this turn.

−9: Gain control of all creatures until end of turn. Untap them. They gain haste until end of turn.

Rowan's second ability can't target the same creature twice to deal 2 damage to it.

If a target of Rowan's second ability is a legal target but an effect prevents the damage that would be dealt to it, that creature still can't block this turn.

Rowan's third ability can affect creatures you already control or ones that are already untapped. It will untap them if applicable and give them haste.

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

The Royal Scions

1UR

Legendary Planeswalker — Will Rowan

5

+1: Draw a card, then discard a card.

+1: Target creature gets +2/+0 and gains first strike and trample until end of turn.

−8: Draw four cards. When you do, The Royal Scions deals damage to any target equal to the number of cards in your hand.

You draw a card and discard a card all while The Royal Scions's first ability is resolving. Nothing can happen between the two, and no player may choose to take actions.

The Royal Scions's last ability goes on the stack without a target. While that ability is resolving, you draw four cards. When you do, the reflexive triggered ability triggers and you pick a target to be dealt damage. This is different from effects that say "If you do . . ." in that you choose a target after looking at the cards you draw.

If you draw fewer than four cards while resolving the last ability of The Royal Scions, its reflexive triggered ability doesn't trigger.

If replacement effects cause you to draw five or more cards while resolving the last ability of The Royal Scions, its reflexive triggered ability still triggers only once, even if you draw eight cards.

Run Away Together

1U

Instant

Choose two target creatures controlled by different players. Return those creatures to their owners' hands.

If one of the two target creatures becomes an illegal target, Run Away Together can still determine its controller only to check whether the other creature is a legal target. If the illegal target has left the battlefield, use its last known information. If the other creature is still a legal target, it's returned to its owner's hand.

If both creatures are controlled by the same player as Run Away Together tries to resolve, both targets are illegal. The spell doesn't resolve.

Sage of the Falls

4U

Creature — Merfolk Wizard

2/5

Whenever Sage of the Falls or another non-Human creature enters the battlefield under your control, you may draw a card. If you do, discard a card.

You draw a card and discard a card all while Sage of the Falls's ability is resolving. Nothing can happen between the two, and no player may choose to take actions.

If more than one non-Human creature enters the battlefield at the same time, Sage of the Falls's ability triggers that many times. You'll resolve the abilities one at a time—you won't draw that many cards at once and then discard that many cards.

Scorching Dragonfire

1R

Instant

Scorching Dragonfire deals 3 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If that creature or planeswalker would die this turn, exile it instead.

Scorching Dragonfire's replacement effect will exile the target creature or planeswalker if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage. It applies to the target creature or planeswalker even if Scorching Dragonfire deals no damage to it (most likely due to a prevention effect).

Searing Barrage

4R

Instant

Searing Barrage deals 5 damage to target creature.

Adamant — If at least three red mana was spent to cast this spell, Searing Barrage deals 3 damage to that creature's controller.

Searing Barrage's adamant ability causes it to deal additional damage. It doesn't replace the damage dealt to the target creature.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Searing Barrage tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. No player will be dealt damage, even if you spent three red mana.

Seven Dwarves

1R

Creature — Dwarf

2/2

Seven Dwarves gets +1/+1 for each other creature named Seven Dwarves you control.

A deck can have up to seven cards named Seven Dwarves.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to one Seven Dwarves may become lethal if another Seven Dwarves you control leaves the battlefield during that turn.

The last ability of Seven Dwarves lets you ignore the "four-of" rule. It doesn't let you ignore format legality. For example, during a Throne of Eldraine Limited event, you can't add Seven Dwarves from your personal collection, no matter how happy they would be.

If you're fortunate enough to open or draft eight or more Seven Dwarves during a Limited event, you can include only seven of them in your deck. The rest remain in your sideboard.

Shambling Suit

3

Artifact Creature — Construct

*/3

Shambling Suit's power is equal to the number of artifacts and/or enchantments you control.

The ability that defines Shambling Suit's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

As long as Shambling Suit is on the battlefield, its ability will count itself, so it'll be at least 1/3.

A permanent that's both an artifact and an enchantment is only counted once.

Shinechaser

1WU

Creature — Faerie

1/1

Flying, vigilance

Shinechaser gets +1/+1 as long as you control an artifact.

Shinechaser gets +1/+1 as long as you control an enchantment.

A permanent that's both an artifact and an enchantment satisfies both of Shinechaser's abilities, so Shinechaser gets +2/+2.

Shining Armor

1W

Artifact — Equipment

Flash

When Shining Armor enters the battlefield, attach it to target Knight you control.

Equipped creature gets +0/+2 and has vigilance.

Equip 3 (3: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Gaining vigilance any time after the moment you choose to attack with a creature won't cause it to become untapped.

If there are no Knights to attach Shining Armor to when it enters the battlefield, it simply remains unattached.

Silverflame Squire

1W

Creature — Human Soldier

2/1

//

On Alert

2W

Instant — Adventure

Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn. Untap it. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

On Alert can target a creature that's already untapped. It will still get +2/+2.

Silverwing Squadron (Brawl Deck card)

5W

Creature — Human Knight

*/*

Flying, vigilance

Silverwing Squadron's power and toughness are each equal to the number of creatures you control.

Whenever Silverwing Squadron attacks, create a number of 2/2 white Knight creature tokens with vigilance equal to the number of opponents you have.

The ability that defines Silverwing Squadron's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

As long as Silverwing Squadron is on the battlefield, its ability will count itself, so it'll be at least 1/1.

In a multiplayer game, opponents who have left the game aren't counted by Silverwing Squadron's triggered ability.

Skullknocker Ogre

3R

Creature — Ogre

4/3

Whenever Skullknocker Ogre deals damage to an opponent, that player discards a card at random. If the player does, they draw a card.

If that player has one card in hand, it's discarded at random (even though that's not very random). The player draws a card.

Smitten Swordmaster

1B

Creature — Human Knight

2/1

Lifelink

//

Curry Favor

B

Sorcery — Adventure

You gain X life and each opponent loses X life, where X is the number of Knights you control.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Curry Favor causes the opposing team to lose X life twice, after you gain X life once.

So Tiny

U

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets -2/-0. It gets -6/-0 instead as long as its controller has seven or more cards in their graveyard.

So Tiny continuously checks the enchanted creature's controller's graveyard to determine just how tiny the enchanted creature is.

Sorcerer's Broom

2

Artifact Creature — Spirit

2/1

Whenever you sacrifice another permanent, you may pay 3. If you do, create a token that's a copy of Sorcerer's Broom.

The ability of Sorcerer's Broom is a triggered ability, not an activated ability. It doesn't allow you to sacrifice a permanent whenever you want; rather, you need some other way of sacrificing permanents, such as the activated ability of Food tokens.

If you sacrifice Sorcerer's Broom and another permanent at the same time, Sorcerer's Broom's ability triggers for that permanent.

While resolving the triggered ability of Sorcerer's Broom, you can't pay 3 multiple times to create more than one token. However, if you control more than one Sorcerer's Broom, you can pay 3 for each of their abilities.

The token will have Sorcerer's Broom's ability. It will also be able to create copies of itself.

The token won't copy counters, Auras, or Equipment on Sorcerer's Broom, nor will it copy other effects that have changed Sorcerer's Broom's power, toughness, types, color, and so on. Normally, this means the token will simply be a Sorcerer's Broom, but if any copy effects have affected that Sorcerer's Broom, they're taken into account.

If Sorcerer's Broom leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the token will still enter the battlefield as a copy of Sorcerer's Broom, using Sorcerer's Broom's copiable values from when it was last on the battlefield.

Sorcerous Spyglass

2

Artifact

As Sorcerous Spyglass enters the battlefield, look at an opponent's hand, then choose any card name.

Activated abilities of sources with the chosen name can't be activated unless they're mana abilities.

You can choose any card name, even if that card doesn't normally have an activated ability. You're not limited to the names of cards you saw in the opponent's hand.

You can't choose the name of a token (such as Food) unless that token has the same name as a card.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip and crew) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. Triggered abilities (starting with "when," "whenever," or "at") are unaffected by the last ability of Sorcerous Spyglass.

An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

Sorcerous Spyglass affects cards regardless of what zone they're in. This includes cards in hand, cards in the graveyard, and exiled cards.

Specter's Shriek

B

Sorcery

Target opponent reveals their hand. You may choose a nonland card from it. If you do, that player exiles that card. If a nonblack card is exiled this way, exile a card from your hand.

If you have no cards in hand, you won't have to exile anything if you have the player exile a nonblack card from their hand.

Steelclaw Lance

BR

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+2.

Equip Knight 1

Equip 3

Whether the target creature is a Knight is checked only as the equip Knight ability is activated and as that ability resolves. If the creature somehow becomes a non-Knight creature later, Steelclaw Lance remains attached to it.

Stolen by the Fae

XUU

Sorcery

Return target creature with converted mana cost X to its owner's hand. You create X 1/1 blue Faerie creature tokens with flying.

If a creature on the battlefield has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Stolen by the Fae tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't create any Faerie tokens.

Stormfist Crusader

BR

Creature — Human Knight

2/2

Menace

At the beginning of your upkeep, each player draws a card and loses 1 life.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Stormfist Crusader's triggered ability causes each team to lose 1 life twice after each player on that team has drawn a card.

Sundering Stroke

6R

Sorcery

Sundering Stroke deals 7 damage divided as you choose among one, two, or three targets. If at least seven red mana was spent to cast this spell, instead Sundering Stroke deals 7 damage to each of those permanents and/or players.

You must divide the damage as you announce Sundering Stroke, even if you intend to pay seven red mana to cast it. If you copy Sundering Stroke, no mana was spent to cast the copy at all, so the copy will deal the damage as divided.

Each chosen target must receive at least 1 damage.

If some of the targets become illegal for Sundering Stroke, the original division of damage still applies, but the damage that would have been dealt to illegal targets isn't dealt at all.

If an effect allows you to cast Sundering Stroke without paying its mana cost, you can't choose to cast it and pay its cost unless another rule or effect allows you to cast it for a cost.

Sundering Stroke checks what mana was actually spent to cast it. If an effect allows you to spend mana "as though it were mana" of any color or type, that will allow you to spend mana you couldn't otherwise spend, but it won't change what mana you spent to cast the spell.

Syr Carah, the Bold

3RR

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

3/3

Whenever Syr Carah, the Bold or an instant or sorcery spell you control deals damage to a player, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn.

T: Syr Carah deals 1 damage to any target.

If Syr Carah or an instant or sorcery spell you control deals damage to two or more players at the same time, Syr Carah's first ability triggers for each of those players.

Syr Carah's first ability triggers even if Syr Carah is dealt lethal damage at the same time that it or an instant or sorcery spell you control deals damage to a player.

Syr Carah doesn't change when you can cast the exiled card. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty. If you exile a land card, you can play it only during your main phase and only if you have an available land play remaining.

Playing an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't play it multiple times.

If you don't play the exiled card, it remains in exile.

Syr Elenora, the Discerning

3UU

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

*/4

Syr Elenora, the Discerning's power is equal to the number of cards in your hand.

When Syr Elenora enters the battlefield, draw a card.

Spells your opponents cast that target Syr Elenora cost 2 more to cast.

The ability that defines Syr Elenora's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

To determine the total cost of an opponent's spell that targets Syr Elenora, start with the mana cost or alternative cost that player is paying, add any cost increases (such as that of Syr Elenora's effect), then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Syr Faren, the Hengehammer

GG

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

2/2

Whenever Syr Faren, the Hengehammer attacks, another target attacking creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is Syr Faren's power.

The value of X is determined only as Syr Faren's triggered ability resolves. Once that happens, the value of X won't change later in the turn even if Syr Faren's power changes.

If Syr Faren leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

If Syr Faren's power is negative as its triggered ability resolves, X is considered to be 0.

Syr Gwyn, Hero of Ashvale (Brawl Deck card)

3RWB

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

5/5

Vigilance, menace

Whenever an equipped creature you control attacks, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

Equipment you control have equip Knight 0.

Syr Gwyn's triggered ability triggers once per attacking creature that's equipped, regardless of how many Equipment those creatures each carry.

Equipment you control still have their other equip abilities in addition to equip Knight 0.

Whether the target creature is a Knight is checked only as the equip Knight ability is activated and as that ability resolves. If the creature somehow becomes a non-Knight creature later, the Equipment remains attached to it.

If Syr Gwyn leaves the battlefield after an equip Knight ability has been activated, that ability still resolves even though the Equipment has lost that ability.

Syr Konrad, the Grim

3BB

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

5/4

Whenever another creature dies, or a creature card is put into a graveyard from anywhere other than the battlefield, or a creature card leaves your graveyard, Syr Konrad, the Grim deals 1 damage to each opponent.

1B: Each player puts the top card of their library into their graveyard.

If one or more creatures die at the same time as Syr Konrad, its first ability triggers for each of those creatures.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Syr Konrad's first ability causes it to deal 1 damage twice.

Taste of Death (Brawl Deck card)

4BB

Sorcery

Each player sacrifices three creatures. You create three Food tokens. (They're artifacts with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

As Taste of Death resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses three creatures they control, then each other player in turn order does the same, knowing the choices made before them. Then all the chosen creatures are sacrificed at the same time.

If a player controls three or fewer creatures, that player sacrifices each creature they control.

You create three Food tokens, no matter how many creatures were actually sacrificed, even if some or all players sacrificed no creatures.

Thorn Mammoth (Brawl Deck card)

5GG

Creature — Elephant

6/6

Trample

Whenever Thorn Mammoth or another creature enters the battlefield under your control, Thorn Mammoth fights up to one target creature you don't control.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Thorn Mammoth's last ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. If Thorn Mammoth is no longer on the battlefield, the target creature won't deal or be dealt damage.

Thrill of Possibility

1R

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

Draw two cards.

You must discard exactly one card to cast Thrill of Possibility; you can't cast it without discarding a card, and you can't discard additional cards.

Thunderous Snapper

g/ug/ug/ug/u

Creature — Turtle Hydra

4/4

Whenever you cast a spell with converted mana cost 5 or greater, draw a card.

For spells with X in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

Thunderous Snapper's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Tome of Legends (Brawl Deck card)

2

Artifact

Tome of Legends enters the battlefield with a page counter on it.

Whenever your commander enters the battlefield or attacks, put a page counter on Tome of Legends.

1, T, Remove a page counter from Tome of Legends: Draw a card.

If you control another player's commander, you won't put a page counter on Tome of Legends when you attack with that creature. Similarly, if another player controls your commander, you'll still put a page counter on Tome of Legends if it attacks. (Perhaps the page is about your commander's shocking betrayal.)

Torbran, Thane of Red Fell

1RRR

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Noble

2/4

If a red source you control would deal damage to an opponent or a permanent an opponent controls, it deals that much damage plus 2 instead.

The additional 2 damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The damage isn't dealt by Torbran unless Torbran is the original source of damage.

If another effect modifies how much damage your red source would deal, including preventing some of it, the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses an order in which to apply those effects. If all of the damage is prevented, Torbran's effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents an opponent controls or among an opponent and one or more permanents they control, divide the original amount before adding 2. For example, if you attack with a 5/5 red creature with trample and your opponent blocks with a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. These amounts are then modified to 4 and 5, respectively.

Tournament Grounds

Land

T: Add C.

T: Add R, W, or B. Spend this mana only to cast a Knight or Equipment spell.

Mana produced by the second ability of Tournament Grounds can't be spent to activate abilities, including equip abilities.

If an effect refers to a "[subtype] spell," it refers only to a spell that has that subtype. For example, Knights' Charge is a card with "Knight" in its name and benefits Knights, but it isn't a Knight card.

Trail of Crumbs

1G

Enchantment

When Trail of Crumbs enters the battlefield, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

Whenever you sacrifice a Food, you may pay 1. If you do, look at the top two cards of your library. You may reveal a permanent card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

While resolving the second triggered ability, you can't pay 1 multiple times to look at more cards.

A permanent card is an artifact, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

Trapped in the Tower

1W

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature without flying

Enchanted creature can't attack or block, and its activated abilities can't be activated.

If the enchanted creature gains flying, Trapped in the Tower is put into your graveyard as a state-based action. The creature won't get stuck in the tower again when it loses flying.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. Triggered abilities (starting with "when," "whenever," or "at") are unaffected by Trapped in the Tower.

True Love's Kiss

2WW

Instant

Exile target artifact or enchantment.

Draw a card.

If the target artifact or enchantment is an illegal target by the time True Love's Kiss tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't draw a card or live happily ever after.

Turn into a Pumpkin

3U

Instant

Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. Draw a card.

Adamant — If at least three blue mana was spent to cast this spell, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

If the target nonland permanent is an illegal target by the time Turn into a Pumpkin tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't draw a card, and you won't create a Food if you spent three blue mana to cast the spell.

Vantress Gargoyle

1U

Artifact Creature — Gargoyle

5/4

Flying

Vantress Gargoyle can't attack unless defending player has seven or more cards in their graveyard.

Vantress Gargoyle can't block unless you have four or more cards in hand.

T: Each player puts the top card of their library into their graveyard.

If Vantress Gargoyle attacks a planeswalker, the controller of that planeswalker is the defending player.

Vantress Gargoyle's attacking and blocking restrictions are checked only at the moment that you declare it as an attacking or blocking creature. If the defending player loses cards from their graveyard after Vantress Gargoyle attacks, or if you lose cards from your hand after it blocks, it remains in combat.

Venerable Knight

W

Creature — Human Knight

2/1

When Venerable Knight dies, put a +1/+1 counter on target Knight you control.

If a Knight you control is dealt lethal damage at the same time as Venerable Knight, they die at the same time. That Knight can't receive a counter from Venerable Knight's ability in time to save it.

Wandermare

1GW

Creature — Horse

3/3

Whenever you cast a creature spell that has an Adventure, put a +1/+1 counter on Wandermare. (It doesn't need to have gone on the adventure first.)

Wandermare's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Weapon Rack

4

Artifact

Weapon Rack enters the battlefield with three +1/+1 counters on it.

T: Move a +1/+1 counter from Weapon Rack onto target creature. Activate this ability only any time you could cast a sorcery.

The +1/+1 counters on Weapon Rack won't affect it unless it somehow becomes a creature.

Once Weapon Rack runs out of +1/+1 counters, it remains on the battlefield. You can activate its last ability, but it won't do anything.

If Weapon Rack has left the battlefield or has no +1/+1 counters on it by the time its activated ability resolves, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on the target creature. If the creature becomes an illegal target or can't have a +1/+1 counter put onto it for some other reason, you won't remove a +1/+1 counter from Weapon Rack.

Wicked Guardian

3B

Creature — Human Noble

4/2

When Wicked Guardian enters the battlefield, you may have it deal 2 damage to another creature you control. If you do, draw a card.

If Wicked Guardian leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, you may still have it deal 2 damage to another creature you control and draw a card.

While resolving Wicked Guardian's triggered ability, you can't have it deal 2 damage multiple times or to multiple creatures to draw more cards.

If the damage Wicked Guardian deals is prevented (perhaps because you chose for it to deal 2 damage to a creature with protection from black), you still draw a card.

No player may take actions between the time you choose which creature (if any) is dealt damage and the time you draw a card if you chose one.

Wicked Wolf

2GG

Creature — Wolf

3/3

When Wicked Wolf enters the battlefield, it fights up to one target creature you don't control.

Sacrifice a Food: Put a +1/+1 counter on Wicked Wolf. It gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Wicked Wolf's first ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. If Wicked Wolf is no longer on the battlefield, the target creature won't deal or be dealt damage.

You can activate Wicked Wolf's last ability any number of times while its first ability is on the stack.

You can activate Wicked Wolf's last ability even if it's already tapped.

Wildborn Preserver

1G

Creature — Elf Archer

2/2

Flash

Reach

Whenever another non-Human creature enters the battlefield under your control, you may pay X. When you do, put X +1/+1 counters on Wildborn Preserver.

If you pay X while Wildborn Preserver's triggered ability is resolving, the reflexive triggered ability triggers and will resolve separately. This is different from effects that say "If you do . . ." in that players may take actions after you've paid mana but before the creature gets +1/+1 counters.

Wildwood Tracker

G

Creature — Elf Warrior

1/1

Whenever Wildwood Tracker attacks or blocks, if you control another non-Human creature, Wildwood Tracker gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

If you don't control another non-Human creature immediately after Wildwood Tracker attacks or blocks, its ability doesn't trigger at all. If you don't control one as the ability resolves, the ability does nothing. It doesn't matter whether you control a non-Human creature in between those times, or whether you still control one later in the turn.

Wintermoor Commander

WB

Creature — Human Knight

2/*

Deathtouch

Wintermoor Commander's toughness is equal to the number of Knights you control.

Whenever Wintermoor Commander attacks, another target Knight you control gains indestructible until end of turn. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it.)

The ability that defines Wintermoor Commander's toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

As long as Wintermoor Commander is on the battlefield, its ability will count itself, so it'll be at least 2/1.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Wintermoor Commander may become lethal if Knights you control leave the battlefield during that turn.

Wishclaw Talisman

1B

Artifact

Wishclaw Talisman enters the battlefield with three wish counters on it.

1, T, Remove a wish counter from Wishclaw Talisman: Search your library for a card, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library. An opponent gains control of Wishclaw Talisman. Activate this ability only during your turn.

Once Wishclaw Talisman runs out of wish counters, it remains on the battlefield. You can't activate its last ability at all.

You choose which opponent gains control of Wishclaw Talisman while its ability is resolving. If that player later leaves the game, you regain control of Wishclaw Talisman.

Wishful Merfolk

1U

Creature — Merfolk

3/2

Defender

1U: Wishful Merfolk loses defender and becomes a Human until end of turn.

While Wishful Merfolk is a Human, it's no longer a Merfolk.

Witch's Oven

1

Artifact

T, Sacrifice a creature: Create a Food token. If the sacrificed creature's toughness was 4 or greater, create two Food tokens instead. (They're artifacts with "2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

No player may take actions between the time you announce you're activating Witch's Oven's ability and the time you sacrifice a creature. Notably, they can't try to remove or shrink the creature you'd like to bake.

Witch's Vengeance

1BB

Sorcery

Creatures of the creature type of your choice get -3/-3 until end of turn.

You choose a creature type as Witch's Vengeance resolves, not as you cast it. No player may take actions between the time you choose a creature type and the time those creatures get -3/-3.

To choose a creature type, you must choose an existing creature type, such as Human or Knight. You can't choose multiple creature types, such as "Human Knight," but choosing "Human" is enough to affect a Human Knight. Card types such as artifact can't be chosen; nor can supertypes such as legendary; nor can subtypes that aren't creature types, such as Vehicle.

Witch's Vengeance affects only creatures of the chosen type that are on the battlefield at the time it resolves. This includes creatures you control, creatures with hexproof, and creatures with protection from black. Creatures that enter the battlefield or become the chosen type later in the turn won't get -3/-3.

Workshop Elders (Brawl Deck card)

6U

Creature — Human Artificer

4/4

Artifact creatures you control have flying.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may have target noncreature artifact you control become a 0/0 artifact creature. If you do, put four +1/+1 counters on it.

The effect of Workshop Elders's triggered ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step.

An artifact that becomes a creature due to Workshop Elders can't attack unless you've controlled it continuously since your turn began.

If another effect later causes the artifact to become a creature and sets its power and toughness as it does so, that creature will have that base power and toughness; it won't be 0/0. Notably, crewing a Vehicle does not set its power and toughness, so a Vehicle's base power and toughness remain 0/0 if you crew it.

Worthy Knight

1W

Creature — Human Knight

2/2

Whenever you cast a Knight spell, create a 1/1 white Human creature token.

Worthy Knight's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If an effect refers to a "[subtype] spell," it refers only to a spell that has that subtype. For example, Knights' Charge is a card with "Knight" in its name and benefits Knights, but it isn't a Knight card.

Worthy Knight's triggered ability won't trigger when you cast it because it's not on the battlefield yet.

Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig

GGG

Legendary Creature — Giant Noble

0/0

Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig enters the battlefield with four +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever another green creature enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on Yorvo. Then if that creature's power is greater than Yorvo's power, put another +1/+1 counter on Yorvo.

Yorvo's triggered ability compares the power of the entering green creature only after putting a +1/+1 counter on Yorvo. If that counter causes Yorvo's power to be greater than or equal to the entering creature's power, it won't get a second +1/+1 counter.

If the entering green creature dies before Yorvo's triggered ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine whether Yorvo gets a second +1/+1 counter.

