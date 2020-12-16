What exactly is The List? Well, one of the coolest parts of Magic is its history, so we're pulling a trick from Time Spiral and Mystery Booster. We've chosen a list of 300 interesting cards from Magic's past. This is The List.
Found in Set Boosters, cards from The List will appear in the final slot of the pack about 25% of the time. The List has commons, uncommons, rares, and mythic rares which will fall at the proper rate to one another. Being on The List does not make cards Standard-legal. They are legal in whatever formats the cards are already legal in. The cards can be pulled from anywhere in Magic's 27-year history. The plan is for The List to change subtly from set to set, bringing in cards that might make sense with the set we're in, but it will mostly stay intact from set to set, meaning you will all get to learn what cards are in The List.
And for Kaldheim, we've made our first changes!
(Note for The List below: The card image that appears may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier on the right for the version included in The List.)
Here are the additions to The List for Kaldheim:
Click here to see additions
To make room for those, we removed the following:
Click here to see removals
And if you just want to see The List in full, it looks like this:
Click here for the full card list
|Card Name
|Set
|Clearwater Goblet
|5DN
|Elspeth Conquers Death
|THB
|Helm of Kaldra
|5DN
|Mycosynth Golem
|5DN
|Wayfarer's Bauble
|5DN
|Brothers Yamazaki
|CHK
|Nezumi Graverobber
|CHK
|Rootrunner
|CHK
|Sensei Golden-Tail
|CHK
|Arcbound Slith
|DST
|Cadaverous Knight
|Mirage
|Enlightened Tutor
|Mirage
|Urborg Panther
|Mirage
|Broodstar
|MRD
|Isochron Scepter
|MRD
|Krark's Thumb
|MRD
|Seething Song
|DDG
|Alpha Kavu
|PN
|Ancestor's Prophet
|ONS
|Body Snatcher
|UDS
|Brain Freeze
|SCG
|Brink of Madness
|GU
|Cradle Guard
|USG
|Decree of Annihilation
|SCG
|Erratic Portal
|EX
|Fodder Cannon
|UDS
|Food Chain
|MM
|Gempalm Polluter
|LGN
|Grizzly Fate
|JUD
|Hammer Mage
|MM
|Ixidor, Reality Sculptor
|ONS
|Keeper of the Nine Gales
|LGN
|Lord of the Undead
|PN
|Mischievous Quanar
|SCG
|Moggcatcher
|NE
|Parallax Wave
|NE
|Parallel Evolution
|TOR
|Patron Wizard
|OD
|Pegasus Stampede
|EX
|Phyrexian Tyranny
|PN
|Panglacial Wurm
|CSP
|Release the Dogs
|JMP
|Saber Ants
|MM
|Skyshroud Behemoth
|NE
|Spike Weaver
|EX
|Runed Stalactite
|LRW
|Sunscape Battlemage
|PN
|Urza's Blueprints
|GU
|Wild Research
|AP
|Workhorse
|EX
|Worn Powerstone
|USG
|Yavimaya Scion
|GU
|Relentless Rats
|10E
|Oubliette
|2XM
|Living Death
|A25
|Nicol Bolas
|A25
|Pact of Negation
|A25
|Phyrexian Obliterator
|A25
|Swiftfoot Boots
|A25
|Anointer Priest
|AKH
|Cut // Ribbons
|AKH
|Regal Caracal
|AKH
|Godsire
|ALA
|Hell's Thunder
|ALA
|Necravolver
|AP
|Maelstrom Nexus
|ARB
|Llanowar Reborn
|ARC
|Nightshade Peddler
|AVR
|Horned Helm
|5DN
|Land Tax
|BBD
|Tibalt, Rakish Instigator
|WAR
|Hans Eriksson
|CMR
|Morophon, the Boundless
|MH1
|Read the Runes
|ONS
|Ruination Guide
|BFZ
|Chromanticore
|BNG
|Vanguard of Brimaz
|BNG
|Patron of the Akki
|BOK
|Shuriken
|BOK
|Imperious Perfect
|C06
|Hua Tuo, Honored Physician
|C13
|Oloro, Ageless Ascetic
|C13
|Primal Vigor
|C13
|Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
|ELD Brawl
|Song of the Dryads
|C14
|Command Beacon
|C15
|Ezuri, Claw of Progress
|C15
|Fellwar Stone
|C15
|Thought Vessel
|C15
|Prismatic Geoscope
|C16
|Loyal Unicorn
|C18
|Octopus Umbra
|C18
|Reality Shift
|C19
|Tuktuk the Explorer
|CM2
|Bonehoard
|CMA
|Victimize
|CMA
|Acorn Catapult
|CMD
|Skullclamp
|CMD
|Coveted Peacock
|CN2
|Platinum Angel
|CN2
|Council's Judgment
|CNS
|Iterative Analysis
|CNS
|Scourge of the Throne
|CNS
|Progenitus
|CON
|Voracious Dragon
|CON
|Grim Harvest
|CSP
|Skred
|CSP
|Thrumming Stone
|CSP
|Hunted Troll
|C13
|Ice-Fang Coatl
|MH1
|Muldrotha, the Gravetide
|DAR
|Slimefoot, the Stowaway
|DAR
|The Flame of Keld
|DAR
|Weatherlight
|DAR
|Promise of Power
|DDC
|Kilnmouth Dragon
|DDG
|Dark Depths
|CSP
|Goblin Chieftain
|DDT
|Elvish Archdruid
|DDU
|Beck // Call
|DGM
|Odds // Ends
|DIS
|Sky Hussar
|DIS
|Diregraf Captain
|DKA
|Brallin, Skyshark Rider
|C20
|Cavern of Souls
|AVR
|Combustible Gearhulk
|KLD
|Ishkanah, Grafwidow
|EMN
|Lashweed Lurker
|EMN
|Helix Pinnacle
|EVE
|Noggle Hedge-Mage
|EVE
|Scarecrone
|EVE
|Springjack Shepherd
|EVE
|Grim Haruspex
|FRF
|Monastery Mentor
|FRF
|Akroma's Memorial
|FUT
|Dryad Arbor
|FUT
|Fomori Nomad
|FUT
|Korlash, Heir to Blackblade
|FUT
|Tombstalker
|FUT
|Belfry Spirit
|GK2
|Fathom Mage
|GK2
|Djinn Illuminatus
|GPT
|Cranial Plating
|TSR Showcase
|Boros Challenger
|GRN
|Chemister's Insight
|GRN
|Lazav, the Multifarious
|GRN
|Moon-Eating Dog
|GS1
|Kingpin's Pet
|GTC
|Door to Nothingness
|HOP
|Abrade
|HOU Game Day Promo
|Hashep Oasis
|HOU
|Ohran Frostfang
|C19
|Dromar, the Banisher
|INV
|Tek
|INV
|Moonmist
|ISD
|Unburial Rites
|ISD
|Doomwake Giant
|JOU
|Electrostatic Pummeler
|KLD
|Inventors' Fair
|KLD
|Panharmonicon
|KLD
|Murderous Cut
|KTK
|Amoeboid Changeling
|LRW
|Cloudgoat Ranger
|LRW
|Cold Storage
|TMP
|Doran, the Siege Tower
|LRW
|Forced Fruition
|LRW
|Lash Out
|LRW
|Shelldock Isle
|LRW
|Wizened Cenn
|LRW
|Fabricate
|M10
|Vampire Nocturnus
|M10
|Bloodlord of Vaasgoth
|M12
|Crown of Empires
|M12
|Herald's Horn
|C17
|Battle of Wits
|M13
|Cathedral of War
|M13
|Bogbrew Witch
|M14
|Kalonian Hydra
|M14
|Giver of Runes
|MH1
|Rite of Flame
|SS3
|The Chain Veil
|M15
|Triplicate Spirits
|M15
|Gigantosaurus
|M19
|Marauding Raptor
|M20
|Arcum's Astrolabe
|MH1
|Endling
|MH1
|Splicer's Skill
|MH1
|Vernal Equinox
|MMQ
|Wrenn and Six
|MH1
|Entreat the Angels
|MM3
|Fiery Justice
|MM3
|Latchkey Faerie
|MOR
|Lightning Crafter
|MOR
|Stonybrook Banneret
|MOR
|Spined Thopter
|NPH
|Crested Sunmare
|HOU
|Frost Titan
|M11
|Scrying Sheets
|CSP
|Wastes
|OGW
|Yore-Tiller Nephilim
|GPT
|Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger
|NPH
|Disenchant
|Player Rewards
|Harmonize
|Player Rewards
|Negate
|Player Rewards
|Terminate
|Player Rewards
|Burst Lightning
|Player Rewards
|Doom Blade
|Player Rewards
|Ancient Craving
|Portal 2
|Goblin Lore
|Portal 2
|Trokin High Guard
|Portal 2
|Phyrexian Tower
|Urza's Saga
|Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
|Planechase 2
|Fractured Powerstone
|Planechase 2
|Aven Riftwatcher
|PLC
|Gaea's Anthem
|PLC
|Groundbreaker
|PLC
|Necrotic Sliver
|PLC
|Shivan Meteor
|PLC
|Simian Spirit Guide
|PLC
|Drift of Phantasms
|RAV
|Eye of the Storm
|RAV
|Golgari Thug
|RAV
|Ice Cave
|APC
|Shambling Shell
|RAV
|Warp World
|RAV
|Jadelight Ranger
|RIX
|Merfolk Mistbinder
|RIX
|Snubhorn Sentry
|RIX
|Light Up the Stage
|RNA
|Lightning Bolt
|RNA MagicFest Promo
|Pteramander
|RNA
|Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
|ROE
|Enclave Cryptologist
|ROE
|Kaya, Ghost Assassin
|CN2
|Training Grounds
|ROE
|Vitu-Ghazi Guildmage
|RTR
|Beseech the Queen
|SHM
|Blight Sickle
|SHM
|Boggart Arsonists
|SHM
|Goldenglow Moth
|SHM
|Murderous Redcap
|SHM
|Tamiyo's Journal
|SOI
|Ulvenwald Mysteries
|SOI
|Eternal Dominion
|SOK
|Evermind
|SOK
|Hidetsugu's Second Rite
|SOK
|Contagion Engine
|SOM
|Memnite
|SOM
|Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon
|SOM
|Bonecrusher Giant
|ELD Showcase
|Pillage
|A25
|Awakening
|ST
|Calming Licid
|ST
|Crystalline Sliver
|ST
|Tortured Existence
|ST
|Extinction
|TE
|Muscle Sliver
|TE
|Scroll Rack
|TE
|Soltari Monk
|TE
|Adarkar Valkyrie
|CSP
|Hammer of Purphoros
|THS
|Hundred-Handed One
|THS
|Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx
|THS
|Nylea, God of the Hunt
|THS
|Gemstone Mine
|TSB
|Lightning Angel
|TSB
|Angel's Grace
|TSP
|Ith, High Arcanist
|TSP
|Kher Keep
|TSP
|Lotus Bloom
|TSP
|Sedge Sliver
|TSP
|Vesuva
|TSP
|Reveillark
|UMA
|Temporal Manipulation
|UMA
|Army Ants
|VI
|Man-o'-War
|VI
|Necromancy
|VI
|Angrath, Captain of Chaos
|WAR
|Noble Benefactor
|WL
|Vodalian Illusionist
|WL
|Birthing Boughs
|MH1
|Freyalise, Llanowar's Fury
|C14
|Into the North
|CSP
|Jokulmorder
|CSP
|Beanstalk Giant
|ELD Showcase
|Daxos, Blessed by the Sun
|THB Showcase
|Desolation Angel
|APC
|Gatekeeper of Malakir
|ZEN
|Jötun Grunt
|CSP
|Kindred Discovery
|C17
|Liliana's Devotee
|M21 Showcase
|Mystical Tutor
|SS1
|Parcelbeast
|IKO Showcase
|Shabraz, the Skyshark
|C20
|Skyclave Shade
|ZNR Showcase
|Cruel Tutor
|Portal
|Stone Rain
|Portal
|Willow Dryad
|Portal
|Wrath of God
|Portal
|Plains
|Unglued