On June 18, Modern Horizons 2 will be released, and with it comes The List of cards you can find in Set Boosters.

What is The List? Well, it's a list (obviously) that reaches back through Magic history to collect interesting cards. These cards may then appear in a Modern Horizons 2 Set Booster—about a 25% chance for one to show up in the final slot of the pack. All rarities are represented, from common all the way up to mythic rare, each with their customary rate of rareness compared to one another (commons will appear more than uncommons, uncommons more than rares, etc.).

Cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal, and being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard.

The List can change slightly from set to set, with some cards coming in that mesh well with the set they're appearing with, but generally the list will remain consistent.

Here are past versions of The List:

Modern Horizons 2 brings with it a few changes, and below you'll find those, as well as the full list of cards currently on The List.

(Note: for The List below, the card image that appears may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Card NameSet
Always WatchingSOI
Ancient DenMRD
Angel of SerenityC15
Animate DeadEMA
Arcbound OverseerDST
Aura ShardsINV
Blackblade ReforgedSS2
Celestial AncientDIS
Chatter of the SquirrelODY
Entreat the DeadC18
Fact or FictionMH1
Filigree AngelARB
Goblin AssassinLGN
Grand Arbiter Augustin IVMMA
Guttural ResponseDDS
Juniper Order RangerCSP
Lesser GargadonPCY
Lightning AxeTSP
Lightning BoltA25
Master of CrueltiesDGM
MindslicerODY
Nut CollectorODY
Obsessive StitcherM21
Olivia, Mobilized for WarSOI
Petrified FieldODY
Phenax, God of DeceptionBNG
Reduce to MemorySTX
Riptide DirectorLGN
Soulcatchers' AerieJUD
Spell SwindleXLN
Stasis SnarePBFZ
Stonehewer Giant2XM
Storm EntityFUT
Sun TitanE01
Time of IceDAR
Tireless TrackerSOI
Urborg, Tomb of YawgmothUMA
Veil of SummerM20
Aether VialDST
Bone MiserC19
Bridge from BelowFUT
Bruvac the GrandiloquentJMP
Callaphe, Beloved of the SeaTHB
Canyon JerboaZNR
Dragonlord AtarkaDTK
Kari Zev, Skyship RaiderAER
MountainUNH
Orvar, the All-FormKHM
Splinter TwinROE
TarmogoyfFUT

Making room to add these cards, the following were removed:

Card NameSet
AbradeHOU
Anointer PriestAKH
Beanstalk GiantELD
Bogbrew WitchM14
Brothers YamazakiCHK
Cloudgoat RangerLRW
Command BeaconC15
Coveted PeacockCN2
Decree of AnnihilationSCG
Djinn IlluminatusGPT
Doran, the Siege TowerLRW
Drift of PhantasmsRAV
Dromar, the BanisherINV
Etherium-Horn SorcererPC2
Fiery JusticeMM3
Food ChainMMQ
Giver of RunesMH1
Goldenglow MothSHM
Grim HaruspexFRF
Hua Tuo, Honored PhysicianC13
Ice-Fang CoatlMH1
Island #50JMP
Iterative AnalysisCNS
Kasmina, Enigmatic MentorWAR
Keeper of the Nine GalesLGN
Lightning AngelTSB
Liliana, the Last HopeEMN
Living DeathA25
Loyal UnicornC18
Lukka, Coppercoat OutcastIKO
Mages' ContestINV
Monastery MentorFRF
Muldrotha, the GravetideDAR
ParcelbeastIKO
Pedantic LearningODY
Phyrexian TowerUSG
Regal CaracalAKH
Renata, Called to the HuntTHB
Rowan KenrithBBD
Scroll RackTMP
Skyclave ShadeZNR
Slimefoot, the StowawayDAR
Spined ThopterNPH
Tamiyo's JournalSOI
The Flame of KeldDAR
Trokin High GuardP02
WastesOGW
Will KenrithBBD
Willow DryadPOR
Wrath of GodPOR

Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Modern Horizons 2:

Card NameSet
Academy EliteCNS
Always WatchingSOI
Ancient DenMRD
Angel of SerenityC15
Animate DeadEMA
Arcane TeachingsJUD
Arcbound OverseerDST
Archive TrapZEN
Aura ShardsINV
Balefire LiegeEVE
Biomass MutationGTC
Birthing BoughsMH1
Blackblade ReforgedSS2
Bloodied GhostEVE
Cavern of SoulsAVR
Celestial AncientDIS
Chatter of the SquirrelODY
Cold StorageTMP
Cranial PlatingTSR
Crested SunmareHOU
Dark DepthsCSP
Deathless KnightELD
Deeproot ChampionXLN
Desolation AngelAPC
Dual CastingAVR
Elenda, the Dusk RoseRIX
Elspeth Conquers DeathTHB
Entreat the DeadC18
Erratic PortalEXO
Fact or FictionMH1
Filigree AngelARB
Firemane AngelRAV
Fool's TomeTMP
Frost TitanM11
Ghitu ChroniclerDAR
Gisela, Blade of GoldnightAVR
Goblin AssassinLGN
Grand Arbiter Augustin IVMMA
Great Teacher's DecreeIMA
Grimoire of the DeadISD
Grind // DustHOU
GuttersnipeE01
Guttural ResponseDDS
Heartwood StorytellerFUT
Herald's HornC17
Juniper Order RangerCSP
Kindred DiscoveryC17
Knowledge PoolMBS
Lesser GargadonPCY
Lightning AxeTSP
Lightning BoltA25
Master of CrueltiesDGM
Mercurial ChemisterRTR
MindslicerODY
MirrorpoolOGW
Mizzix of the IzmagnusC15
Moldervine ReclamationM20
Morophon, the BoundlessMH1
Nephalia AcademyEMN
Niv-Mizzet RebornWAR
Nuisance EngineHOP
Nut CollectorODY
Obsessive StitcherM21
Olivia, Mobilized for WarSOI
Painful LessonBBD
Panglacial WurmCSP
Petrified FieldODY
Phenax, God of DeceptionBNG
PillageA25
Primeval BountyM14
Pursuit of KnowledgeSTH
Reduce to MemorySTX
RelearnWTH
Release the DogsJMP
Riptide DirectorLGN
Runed StalactiteLRW
Scroll of the MastersFRF
Scrying SheetsCSP
Seething SongDDG
Skullbriar, the Walking GraveCMD
Soulcatchers' AerieJUD
Spell SwindleXLN
Spellbook10E
Spellbound DragonARB
Stasis SnarePBFZ
Stonehewer Giant2XM
Stonybrook SchoolmasterMOR
Storm EntityFUT
Sun TitanE01
Time of IceDAR
Tireless TrackerSOI
Unbound FlourishingMH1
Unexpected ResultsGTC
Urborg, Tomb of YawgmothUMA
Veil of SummerM20
Venerated TeacherROE
Vernal EquinoxMMQ
Walking ArchiveDIS
Warriors' LessonTHS
Yore-Tiller NephilimGPT
Young PyromancerM14
Acorn CatapultCMD
Aether VialDST
Akroma's MemorialFUT
Alpha KavuPLS
Amoeboid ChangelingLRW
Ancestor's ProphetONS
Ancient CravingP02
Angel's GraceTSP
Arcbound SlithDST
Aven RiftwatcherPLC
AwakeningSTH
Battle of WitsM13
Belfry SpiritGK2
Beseech the QueenSHM
Blight SickleSHM
Bloodlord of VaasgothM12
Body SnatcherUDS
Boggart ArsonistsSHM
Bone MiserC19
BonehoardCMA
Boros ChallengerGRN
Brain FreezeSCG
Bridge from BelowFUT
Brink of MadnessULG
BroodstarMRD
Bruvac the GrandiloquentJMP
Cadaverous KnightMIR
Callaphe, Beloved of the SeaTHB
Calming LicidSTH
Canyon JerboaZNR
Cathedral of WarM13
Chemister's InsightGRN
Clearwater Goblet5DN
Combustible GearhulkKLD
Contagion EngineSOM
Council's JudgmentCNS
Cradle GuardUSG
Crown of EmpiresM12
Doomwake GiantJOU
Door to NothingnessHOP
Dragonlord AtarkaDTK
Dryad ArborFUT
Electrostatic PummelerKLD
Elvish ArchdruidDDU
Enclave CryptologistROE
EndlingMH1
Enlightened TutorMIR
Entreat the AngelsMM3
Eternal DominionSOK
EvermindSOK
ExtinctionTMP
Eye of the StormRAV
Fathom MageGK2
Fellwar StoneC15
Fodder CannonUDS
Fomori NomadFUT
Forced FruitionLRW
Fractured PowerstonePC2
Freyalise, Llanowar's FuryC14
Gaea's AnthemPLC
Gatekeeper of MalakirZEN
Gempalm PolluterLGN
Gemstone MineTSB
GigantosaurusM19
Goblin ChieftainDDT
Goblin LoreP02
GodsireALA
Golgari ThugRAV
Grim HarvestCSP
Grizzly FateJUD
GroundbreakerPLC
Hammer MageMMQ
Hammer of PurphorosTHS
Hashep OasisHOU
Helix PinnacleEVE
Hell's ThunderALA
Helm of Kaldra5DN
Hidetsugu's Second RiteSOK
Hundred-Handed OneTHS
Inventors' FairKLD
Ishkanah, GrafwidowEMN
Isochron ScepterMRD
Jadelight RangerRIX
Jubilant MascotBBD
Kalonian HydraM14
Kari Zev, Skyship RaiderAER
Kher KeepTSP
Kilnmouth DragonDDG
Kingpin's PetGTC
Korlash, Heir to BlackbladeFUT
Kozilek, Butcher of TruthUMA
Krark's ThumbMRD
Land TaxBBD
Lash OutLRW
Lashweed LurkerEMN
Latchkey FaerieMOR
Light Up the StageRNA
Lightning CrafterMOR
Liliana's DevoteeM21
Llanowar RebornARC
Lord of the UndeadPLS
Lotus BloomTSP
Maelstrom NexusARB
Man-o'-WarVIS
Marauding RaptorM20
MemniteSOM
Merfolk MistbinderRIX
Mischievous QuanarSCG
MoggcatcherNEM
MoonmistISD
MountainUNH
Murderous CutKTK
Muscle SliverTMP
Mycosynth Golem5DN
NecravolverAPC
NecromancyVIS
Necrotic SliverPLC
Nezumi GraverobberCHK
Nicol BolasA25
Nightshade PeddlerAVR
Noble BenefactorWTH
Noggle Hedge-MageEVE
Nylea, God of the HuntTHS
Octopus UmbraC18
Odds // EndsDIS
Oloro, Ageless AsceticC13
Ormos, Archive KeeperJMP
Orvar, the All-FormKHM
Oubliette2XM
Pact of NegationA25
PanharmoniconKLD
Parallax WaveNEM
Parallel EvolutionTOR
Patron of the AkkiBOK
Patron WizardODY
Pegasus StampedeEXO
Phyrexian ObliteratorA25
Phyrexian TyrannyPLS
Platinum AngelCN2
Primal VigorC13
Prismatic GeoscopeC16
ProgenitusCON
Promise of PowerDDC
PteramanderRNA
Reality ShiftC19
Relentless Rats10E
ReveillarkUMA
RootrunnerCHK
Saber AntsMMQ
ScarecroneEVE
Scourge of the ThroneCNS
Sensei Golden-TailCHK
Shambling ShellRAV
Shelldock IsleLRW
Shivan MeteorPLC
Simian Spirit GuidePLC
Skithiryx, the Blight DragonSOM
SkredCSP
SkullclampCMD
Skyshroud BehemothNEM
Snubhorn SentryRIX
Soltari MonkTMP
Song of the DryadsC14
Spike WeaverEXO
Splicer's SkillMH1
Splinter TwinROE
Springjack ShepherdEVE
Stonybrook BanneretMOR
Sunscape BattlemagePLS
Swiftfoot BootsA25
TarmogoyfFUT
TekINV
Temporal ManipulationUMA
The Chain VeilM15
Thought VesselC15
TombstalkerFUT
Tortured ExistenceSTH
Training GroundsROE
Triplicate SpiritsM15
Tuktuk the ExplorerCM2
Ulvenwald MysteriesSOI
Unburial RitesISD
Urborg PantherMIR
Uro, Titan of Nature's WrathTHB
Urza's BlueprintsULG
Vampire NocturnusM10
Vanguard of BrimazBNG
VesuvaTSP
VictimizeCMA
Vodalian IllusionistWTH
Voracious DragonCON
Warp WorldRAV
Wayfarer's Bauble5DN
WeatherlightDAR
Wild ResearchAPC
Wizened CennLRW
WorkhorseEXO
Worn PowerstoneUSG
Yavimaya ScionULG