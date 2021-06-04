On June 18, Modern Horizons 2 will be released, and with it comes The List of cards you can find in Set Boosters.

What is The List? Well, it's a list (obviously) that reaches back through Magic history to collect interesting cards. These cards may then appear in a Modern Horizons 2 Set Booster—about a 25% chance for one to show up in the final slot of the pack. All rarities are represented, from common all the way up to mythic rare, each with their customary rate of rareness compared to one another (commons will appear more than uncommons, uncommons more than rares, etc.).

Cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal, and being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard.

The List can change slightly from set to set, with some cards coming in that mesh well with the set they're appearing with, but generally the list will remain consistent.

Here are past versions of The List:

Modern Horizons 2 brings with it a few changes, and below you'll find those, as well as the full list of cards currently on The List.

(Note: for The List below, the card image that appears may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Making room to add these cards, the following were removed:

Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Modern Horizons 2: