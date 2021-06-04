On June 18, Modern Horizons 2 will be released, and with it comes The List of cards you can find in Set Boosters.
What is The List? Well, it's a list (obviously) that reaches back through Magic history to collect interesting cards. These cards may then appear in a Modern Horizons 2 Set Booster—about a 25% chance for one to show up in the final slot of the pack. All rarities are represented, from common all the way up to mythic rare, each with their customary rate of rareness compared to one another (commons will appear more than uncommons, uncommons more than rares, etc.).
Cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal, and being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard.
The List can change slightly from set to set, with some cards coming in that mesh well with the set they're appearing with, but generally the list will remain consistent.
Here are past versions of The List:
Modern Horizons 2 brings with it a few changes, and below you'll find those, as well as the full list of cards currently on The List.
(Note: for The List below, the card image that appears may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)
Making room to add these cards, the following were removed:
Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Modern Horizons 2:
|Card Name
|Set
|Academy Elite
|CNS
|Always Watching
|SOI
|Ancient Den
|MRD
|Angel of Serenity
|C15
|Animate Dead
|EMA
|Arcane Teachings
|JUD
|Arcbound Overseer
|DST
|Archive Trap
|ZEN
|Aura Shards
|INV
|Balefire Liege
|EVE
|Biomass Mutation
|GTC
|Birthing Boughs
|MH1
|Blackblade Reforged
|SS2
|Bloodied Ghost
|EVE
|Cavern of Souls
|AVR
|Celestial Ancient
|DIS
|Chatter of the Squirrel
|ODY
|Cold Storage
|TMP
|Cranial Plating
|TSR
|Crested Sunmare
|HOU
|Dark Depths
|CSP
|Deathless Knight
|ELD
|Deeproot Champion
|XLN
|Desolation Angel
|APC
|Dual Casting
|AVR
|Elenda, the Dusk Rose
|RIX
|Elspeth Conquers Death
|THB
|Entreat the Dead
|C18
|Erratic Portal
|EXO
|Fact or Fiction
|MH1
|Filigree Angel
|ARB
|Firemane Angel
|RAV
|Fool's Tome
|TMP
|Frost Titan
|M11
|Ghitu Chronicler
|DAR
|Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
|AVR
|Goblin Assassin
|LGN
|Grand Arbiter Augustin IV
|MMA
|Great Teacher's Decree
|IMA
|Grimoire of the Dead
|ISD
|Grind // Dust
|HOU
|Guttersnipe
|E01
|Guttural Response
|DDS
|Heartwood Storyteller
|FUT
|Herald's Horn
|C17
|Juniper Order Ranger
|CSP
|Kindred Discovery
|C17
|Knowledge Pool
|MBS
|Lesser Gargadon
|PCY
|Lightning Axe
|TSP
|Lightning Bolt
|A25
|Master of Cruelties
|DGM
|Mercurial Chemister
|RTR
|Mindslicer
|ODY
|Mirrorpool
|OGW
|Mizzix of the Izmagnus
|C15
|Moldervine Reclamation
|M20
|Morophon, the Boundless
|MH1
|Nephalia Academy
|EMN
|Niv-Mizzet Reborn
|WAR
|Nuisance Engine
|HOP
|Nut Collector
|ODY
|Obsessive Stitcher
|M21
|Olivia, Mobilized for War
|SOI
|Painful Lesson
|BBD
|Panglacial Wurm
|CSP
|Petrified Field
|ODY
|Phenax, God of Deception
|BNG
|Pillage
|A25
|Primeval Bounty
|M14
|Pursuit of Knowledge
|STH
|Reduce to Memory
|STX
|Relearn
|WTH
|Release the Dogs
|JMP
|Riptide Director
|LGN
|Runed Stalactite
|LRW
|Scroll of the Masters
|FRF
|Scrying Sheets
|CSP
|Seething Song
|DDG
|Skullbriar, the Walking Grave
|CMD
|Soulcatchers' Aerie
|JUD
|Spell Swindle
|XLN
|Spellbook
|10E
|Spellbound Dragon
|ARB
|Stasis Snare
|PBFZ
|Stonehewer Giant
|2XM
|Stonybrook Schoolmaster
|MOR
|Storm Entity
|FUT
|Sun Titan
|E01
|Time of Ice
|DAR
|Tireless Tracker
|SOI
|Unbound Flourishing
|MH1
|Unexpected Results
|GTC
|Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth
|UMA
|Veil of Summer
|M20
|Venerated Teacher
|ROE
|Vernal Equinox
|MMQ
|Walking Archive
|DIS
|Warriors' Lesson
|THS
|Yore-Tiller Nephilim
|GPT
|Young Pyromancer
|M14
|Acorn Catapult
|CMD
|Aether Vial
|DST
|Akroma's Memorial
|FUT
|Alpha Kavu
|PLS
|Amoeboid Changeling
|LRW
|Ancestor's Prophet
|ONS
|Ancient Craving
|P02
|Angel's Grace
|TSP
|Arcbound Slith
|DST
|Aven Riftwatcher
|PLC
|Awakening
|STH
|Battle of Wits
|M13
|Belfry Spirit
|GK2
|Beseech the Queen
|SHM
|Blight Sickle
|SHM
|Bloodlord of Vaasgoth
|M12
|Body Snatcher
|UDS
|Boggart Arsonists
|SHM
|Bone Miser
|C19
|Bonehoard
|CMA
|Boros Challenger
|GRN
|Brain Freeze
|SCG
|Bridge from Below
|FUT
|Brink of Madness
|ULG
|Broodstar
|MRD
|Bruvac the Grandiloquent
|JMP
|Cadaverous Knight
|MIR
|Callaphe, Beloved of the Sea
|THB
|Calming Licid
|STH
|Canyon Jerboa
|ZNR
|Cathedral of War
|M13
|Chemister's Insight
|GRN
|Clearwater Goblet
|5DN
|Combustible Gearhulk
|KLD
|Contagion Engine
|SOM
|Council's Judgment
|CNS
|Cradle Guard
|USG
|Crown of Empires
|M12
|Doomwake Giant
|JOU
|Door to Nothingness
|HOP
|Dragonlord Atarka
|DTK
|Dryad Arbor
|FUT
|Electrostatic Pummeler
|KLD
|Elvish Archdruid
|DDU
|Enclave Cryptologist
|ROE
|Endling
|MH1
|Enlightened Tutor
|MIR
|Entreat the Angels
|MM3
|Eternal Dominion
|SOK
|Evermind
|SOK
|Extinction
|TMP
|Eye of the Storm
|RAV
|Fathom Mage
|GK2
|Fellwar Stone
|C15
|Fodder Cannon
|UDS
|Fomori Nomad
|FUT
|Forced Fruition
|LRW
|Fractured Powerstone
|PC2
|Freyalise, Llanowar's Fury
|C14
|Gaea's Anthem
|PLC
|Gatekeeper of Malakir
|ZEN
|Gempalm Polluter
|LGN
|Gemstone Mine
|TSB
|Gigantosaurus
|M19
|Goblin Chieftain
|DDT
|Goblin Lore
|P02
|Godsire
|ALA
|Golgari Thug
|RAV
|Grim Harvest
|CSP
|Grizzly Fate
|JUD
|Groundbreaker
|PLC
|Hammer Mage
|MMQ
|Hammer of Purphoros
|THS
|Hashep Oasis
|HOU
|Helix Pinnacle
|EVE
|Hell's Thunder
|ALA
|Helm of Kaldra
|5DN
|Hidetsugu's Second Rite
|SOK
|Hundred-Handed One
|THS
|Inventors' Fair
|KLD
|Ishkanah, Grafwidow
|EMN
|Isochron Scepter
|MRD
|Jadelight Ranger
|RIX
|Jubilant Mascot
|BBD
|Kalonian Hydra
|M14
|Kari Zev, Skyship Raider
|AER
|Kher Keep
|TSP
|Kilnmouth Dragon
|DDG
|Kingpin's Pet
|GTC
|Korlash, Heir to Blackblade
|FUT
|Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
|UMA
|Krark's Thumb
|MRD
|Land Tax
|BBD
|Lash Out
|LRW
|Lashweed Lurker
|EMN
|Latchkey Faerie
|MOR
|Light Up the Stage
|RNA
|Lightning Crafter
|MOR
|Liliana's Devotee
|M21
|Llanowar Reborn
|ARC
|Lord of the Undead
|PLS
|Lotus Bloom
|TSP
|Maelstrom Nexus
|ARB
|Man-o'-War
|VIS
|Marauding Raptor
|M20
|Memnite
|SOM
|Merfolk Mistbinder
|RIX
|Mischievous Quanar
|SCG
|Moggcatcher
|NEM
|Moonmist
|ISD
|Mountain
|UNH
|Murderous Cut
|KTK
|Muscle Sliver
|TMP
|Mycosynth Golem
|5DN
|Necravolver
|APC
|Necromancy
|VIS
|Necrotic Sliver
|PLC
|Nezumi Graverobber
|CHK
|Nicol Bolas
|A25
|Nightshade Peddler
|AVR
|Noble Benefactor
|WTH
|Noggle Hedge-Mage
|EVE
|Nylea, God of the Hunt
|THS
|Octopus Umbra
|C18
|Odds // Ends
|DIS
|Oloro, Ageless Ascetic
|C13
|Ormos, Archive Keeper
|JMP
|Orvar, the All-Form
|KHM
|Oubliette
|2XM
|Pact of Negation
|A25
|Panharmonicon
|KLD
|Parallax Wave
|NEM
|Parallel Evolution
|TOR
|Patron of the Akki
|BOK
|Patron Wizard
|ODY
|Pegasus Stampede
|EXO
|Phyrexian Obliterator
|A25
|Phyrexian Tyranny
|PLS
|Platinum Angel
|CN2
|Primal Vigor
|C13
|Prismatic Geoscope
|C16
|Progenitus
|CON
|Promise of Power
|DDC
|Pteramander
|RNA
|Reality Shift
|C19
|Relentless Rats
|10E
|Reveillark
|UMA
|Rootrunner
|CHK
|Saber Ants
|MMQ
|Scarecrone
|EVE
|Scourge of the Throne
|CNS
|Sensei Golden-Tail
|CHK
|Shambling Shell
|RAV
|Shelldock Isle
|LRW
|Shivan Meteor
|PLC
|Simian Spirit Guide
|PLC
|Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon
|SOM
|Skred
|CSP
|Skullclamp
|CMD
|Skyshroud Behemoth
|NEM
|Snubhorn Sentry
|RIX
|Soltari Monk
|TMP
|Song of the Dryads
|C14
|Spike Weaver
|EXO
|Splicer's Skill
|MH1
|Splinter Twin
|ROE
|Springjack Shepherd
|EVE
|Stonybrook Banneret
|MOR
|Sunscape Battlemage
|PLS
|Swiftfoot Boots
|A25
|Tarmogoyf
|FUT
|Tek
|INV
|Temporal Manipulation
|UMA
|The Chain Veil
|M15
|Thought Vessel
|C15
|Tombstalker
|FUT
|Tortured Existence
|STH
|Training Grounds
|ROE
|Triplicate Spirits
|M15
|Tuktuk the Explorer
|CM2
|Ulvenwald Mysteries
|SOI
|Unburial Rites
|ISD
|Urborg Panther
|MIR
|Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
|THB
|Urza's Blueprints
|ULG
|Vampire Nocturnus
|M10
|Vanguard of Brimaz
|BNG
|Vesuva
|TSP
|Victimize
|CMA
|Vodalian Illusionist
|WTH
|Voracious Dragon
|CON
|Warp World
|RAV
|Wayfarer's Bauble
|5DN
|Weatherlight
|DAR
|Wild Research
|APC
|Wizened Cenn
|LRW
|Workhorse
|EXO
|Worn Powerstone
|USG
|Yavimaya Scion
|ULG