Strixhaven: School of Mages releases April 23, bringing a new wave of Set Boosters (plus more fun ways to open Strixhaven cards) and an updated selection of cards from The List.
Not familiar with The List already? As we recently celebrated with Time Spiral Remastered, one of the coolest parts of Magic is its history. Continuing after Zendikar Rising and Kaldheim, we've chosen a list of 300 interesting cards from Magic's past to return in The List.
Found in Set Boosters, cards from The List will appear in the final slot of the pack about 25% of the time. The List has commons, uncommons, rares, and mythic rares, all of which will fall at the proper rate to one another. Being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard. Cards are legal in whatever formats they are already legal in. The cards can be pulled from anywhere in Magic's 27-year history. The plan is for The List to change subtly from set to set, bringing in cards that might make sense with the set we're in, but it will mostly stay intact from set to set, meaning you will all get to learn what cards are in The List.
Strixhaven: School of Mages features more changes to The List, but here are links to the previous iterations as well:
(Note for The List below: The card image that appears may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)
Here are the updates to The List for Strixhaven: School of Mages:
|Card Name
|Set
|Academy Elite
|CNS
|Arcane Teachings
|JUD
|Archive Trap
|ZEN
|Balefire Liege
|EVE
|Biomass Mutation
|GTC
|Bloodied Ghost
|EVE
|Deathless Knight
|ELD
|Deeproot Champion
|XLN
|Dual Casting
|AVR
|Elenda, the Dusk Rose
|RIX
|Firemane Angel
|RAV
|Fool's Tome
|TMP
|Ghitu Chronicler
|DAR
|Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
|AVR
|Great Teacher's Decree
|IMA
|Grimoire of the Dead
|ISD
|Grind // Dust
|HOU
|Guttersnipe
|E01
|Heartwood Storyteller
|FUT
|Knowledge Pool
|MBS
|Mercurial Chemister
|RTR
|Mirrorpool
|OGW
|Mizzix of the Izmagnus
|C15
|Moldervine Reclamation
|M20
|Nephalia Academy
|EMN
|Niv-Mizzet Reborn
|WAR
|Nuisance Engine
|HOP
|Painful Lesson
|BBD
|Primeval Bounty
|M14
|Pursuit of Knowledge
|STH
|Relearn
|WTH
|Scroll of the Masters
|FRF
|Skullbriar, the Walking Grave
|CMD
|Spellbook
|10E
|Spellbound Dragon
|ARB
|Stonybrook Schoolmaster
|MOR
|Unbound Flourishing
|MH1
|Unexpected Results
|GTC
|Venerated Teacher
|ROE
|Walking Archive
|DIS
|Warriors' Lesson
|THS
|Young Pyromancer
|M14
|Island #50
|JMP (M21)
|Jubilant Mascot
|BBD
|Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor
|WAR
|Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
|UMA
|Liliana, the Last Hope
|EMN
|Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast
|IKO
|Mages' Contest
|INV
|Ormos, Archive Keeper
|JMP (M21)
|Pedantic Learning
|ODY
|Renata, Called to the Hunt
|THB
|Rowan Kenrith
|BBD
|Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
|THB
|Will Kenrith
|BBD
Making room to add these cards, the following were removed:
|Card Name
|Set
|Adarkar Valkyrie
|CSP
|Angrath, Captain of Chaos
|WAR
|Arcum's Astrolabe
|MH1
|Army Ants
|VIS
|Beck // Call
|DGM
|Bonecrusher Giant
|ELD
|Brallin, Skyshark Rider
|IKO (C20)
|Burst Lightning
|Player Rewards
|Chromanticore
|BNG
|Cruel Tutor
|POR
|Crystalline Sliver
|STH
|Cut // Ribbons
|AKH
|Daxos, Blessed by the Sun
|THB
|Diregraf Captain
|DKA
|Disenchant
|Player Rewards
|Doom Blade
|Player Rewards
|Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
|ROE
|Ezuri, Claw of Progress
|C15
|Fabricate
|M10
|Hans Eriksson
|CMR
|Harmonize
|Player Rewards
|Horned Helm
|5DN
|Hunted Troll
|C13
|Ice Cave
|APC
|Imperious Perfect
|C06
|Into the North
|CSP
|Wrenn and Six
|MH1
|Ith, High Arcanist
|TSP
|Ixidor, Reality Sculptor
|ONS
|Jokulmorder
|CSP
|Jötun Grunt
|CSP
|Kaya, Ghost Assassin
|CN2
|Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
|ELD
|Lazav, the Multifarious
|GRN
|Lightning Bolt
|RNA
|Moon-Eating Dog
|GS1
|Murderous Redcap
|SHM
|Mystical Tutor
|SS1
|Negate
|Player Rewards
|Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx
|THS
|Ohran Frostfang
|C19
|Plains
|UGL
|Read the Runes
|ONS
|Rite of Flame
|SS3
|Ruination Guide
|BFZ
|Sedge Sliver
|TSP
|Shabraz, the Skyshark
|IKO (C20)
|Shuriken
|BOK
|Sky Hussar
|DIS
|Stone Rain
|POR
|Terminate
|Player Rewards
|Thrumming Stone
|CSP
|Tibalt, Rakish Instigator
|WAR
|Vitu-Ghazi Guildmage
|RTR
|Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger
|NPH
Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Strixhaven: School of Mages:
|Card Name
|Set
|Academy Elite
|CNS
|Arcane Teachings
|JUD
|Archive Trap
|ZEN
|Balefire Liege
|EVE
|Biomass Mutation
|GTC
|Birthing Boughs
|MH1
|Bloodied Ghost
|EVE
|Cavern of Souls
|AVR
|Cold Storage
|TMP
|Cranial Plating
|TSR
|Crested Sunmare
|HOU
|Dark Depths
|CSP
|Deathless Knight
|ELD
|Deeproot Champion
|XLN
|Desolation Angel
|APC
|Dual Casting
|AVR
|Elenda, the Dusk Rose
|RIX
|Elspeth Conquers Death
|THB
|Erratic Portal
|EXO
|Firemane Angel
|RAV
|Fool's Tome
|TMP
|Frost Titan
|M11
|Ghitu Chronicler
|DAR
|Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
|AVR
|Great Teacher's Decree
|IMA
|Grimoire of the Dead
|ISD
|Grind // Dust
|HOU
|Guttersnipe
|E01
|Heartwood Storyteller
|FUT
|Herald's Horn
|C17
|Kindred Discovery
|C17
|Knowledge Pool
|MBS
|Mercurial Chemister
|RTR
|Mirrorpool
|OGW
|Mizzix of the Izmagnus
|C15
|Moldervine Reclamation
|M20
|Morophon, the Boundless
|MH1
|Nephalia Academy
|EMN
|Niv-Mizzet Reborn
|WAR
|Nuisance Engine
|HOP
|Painful Lesson
|BBD
|Panglacial Wurm
|CSP
|Pillage
|A25
|Primeval Bounty
|M14
|Pursuit of Knowledge
|STH
|Relearn
|WTH
|Release the Dogs
|M21 (JMP)
|Runed Stalactite
|LRW
|Scroll of the Masters
|FRF
|Scrying Sheets
|CSP
|Seething Song
|DDG
|Skullbriar, the Walking Grave
|CMD
|Spellbook
|10E
|Spellbound Dragon
|ARB
|Stonybrook Schoolmaster
|MOR
|Unbound Flourishing
|MH1
|Unexpected Results
|GTC
|Venerated Teacher
|ROE
|Vernal Equinox
|MMQ
|Walking Archive
|DIS
|Warriors' Lesson
|THS
|Yore-Tiller Nephilim
|GPT
|Young Pyromancer
|M14
|Abrade
|HOU
|Acorn Catapult
|CMD
|Akroma's Memorial
|FUT
|Alpha Kavu
|PLS
|Amoeboid Changeling
|LRW
|Ancestor's Prophet
|ONS
|Ancient Craving
|P02
|Angel's Grace
|TSP
|Anointer Priest
|AKH
|Arcbound Slith
|DST
|Aven Riftwatcher
|PLC
|Awakening
|STH
|Battle of Wits
|M13
|Beanstalk Giant
|ELD
|Belfry Spirit
|GK2
|Beseech the Queen
|SHM
|Blight Sickle
|SHM
|Bloodlord of Vaasgoth
|M12
|Body Snatcher
|UDS
|Bogbrew Witch
|M14
|Boggart Arsonists
|SHM
|Bonehoard
|CMA
|Boros Challenger
|GRN
|Brain Freeze
|SCG
|Brink of Madness
|ULG
|Broodstar
|MRD
|Brothers Yamazaki
|CHK
|Cadaverous Knight
|MIR
|Calming Licid
|STH
|Cathedral of War
|M13
|Chemister's Insight
|GRN
|Clearwater Goblet
|5DN
|Cloudgoat Ranger
|LRW
|Combustible Gearhulk
|KLD
|Command Beacon
|C15
|Contagion Engine
|SOM
|Council's Judgment
|CNS
|Coveted Peacock
|CN2
|Cradle Guard
|USG
|Crown of Empires
|M12
|Decree of Annihilation
|SCG
|Djinn Illuminatus
|GPT
|Doomwake Giant
|JOU
|Door to Nothingness
|HOP
|Doran, the Siege Tower
|LRW
|Drift of Phantasms
|RAV
|Dromar, the Banisher
|INV
|Dryad Arbor
|FUT
|Electrostatic Pummeler
|KLD
|Elvish Archdruid
|DDU
|Enclave Cryptologist
|ROE
|Endling
|MH1
|Enlightened Tutor
|MIR
|Entreat the Angels
|MM3
|Eternal Dominion
|SOK
|Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
|PC2
|Evermind
|SOK
|Extinction
|TMP
|Eye of the Storm
|RAV
|Fathom Mage
|GK2
|Fellwar Stone
|C15
|Fiery Justice
|MM3
|Fodder Cannon
|UDS
|Fomori Nomad
|FUT
|Food Chain
|MMQ
|Forced Fruition
|LRW
|Fractured Powerstone
|PC2
|Freyalise, Llanowar's Fury
|C14
|Gaea's Anthem
|PLC
|Gatekeeper of Malakir
|ZEN
|Gempalm Polluter
|LGN
|Gemstone Mine
|TSB
|Gigantosaurus
|M19
|Giver of Runes
|MH1
|Goblin Chieftain
|DDT
|Goblin Lore
|P02
|Godsire
|ALA
|Goldenglow Moth
|SHM
|Golgari Thug
|RAV
|Grim Haruspex
|FRF
|Grim Harvest
|CSP
|Grizzly Fate
|JUD
|Groundbreaker
|PLC
|Hammer Mage
|MMQ
|Hammer of Purphoros
|THS
|Hashep Oasis
|HOU
|Helix Pinnacle
|EVE
|Hell's Thunder
|ALA
|Helm of Kaldra
|5DN
|Hidetsugu's Second Rite
|SOK
|Hua Tuo, Honored Physician
|C13
|Hundred-Handed One
|THS
|Ice-Fang Coatl
|MH1
|Inventors' Fair
|KLD
|Ishkanah, Grafwidow
|EMN
|Island #50
|JMP (M21)
|Isochron Scepter
|MRD
|Iterative Analysis
|CNS
|Jadelight Ranger
|RIX
|Jubilant Mascot
|BBD
|Kalonian Hydra
|M14
|Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor
|WAR
|Keeper of the Nine Gales
|LGN
|Kher Keep
|TSP
|Kilnmouth Dragon
|DDG
|Kingpin's Pet
|GTC
|Korlash, Heir to Blackblade
|FUT
|Kozilek, Butcher of Truth
|UMA
|Krark's Thumb
|MRD
|Land Tax
|BBD
|Lash Out
|LRW
|Lashweed Lurker
|EMN
|Latchkey Faerie
|MOR
|Light Up the Stage
|RNA
|Lightning Angel
|TSB
|Lightning Crafter
|MOR
|Liliana's Devotee
|M21
|Liliana, the Last Hope
|EMN
|Living Death
|A25
|Llanowar Reborn
|ARC
|Lord of the Undead
|PLS
|Lotus Bloom
|TSP
|Loyal Unicorn
|C18
|Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast
|IKO
|Maelstrom Nexus
|ARB
|Mages' Contest
|INV
|Man-o'-War
|VIS
|Marauding Raptor
|M20
|Memnite
|SOM
|Merfolk Mistbinder
|RIX
|Mischievous Quanar
|SCG
|Moggcatcher
|NEM
|Monastery Mentor
|FRF
|Moonmist
|ISD
|Muldrotha, the Gravetide
|DAR
|Murderous Cut
|KTK
|Muscle Sliver
|TMP
|Mycosynth Golem
|5DN
|Necravolver
|APC
|Necromancy
|VIS
|Necrotic Sliver
|PLC
|Nezumi Graverobber
|CHK
|Nicol Bolas
|A25
|Nightshade Peddler
|AVR
|Noble Benefactor
|WTH
|Noggle Hedge-Mage
|EVE
|Nylea, God of the Hunt
|THS
|Octopus Umbra
|C18
|Odds // Ends
|DIS
|Oloro, Ageless Ascetic
|C13
|Ormos, Archive Keeper
|JMP (M21)
|Oubliette
|2XM
|Pact of Negation
|A25
|Panharmonicon
|KLD
|Parallax Wave
|NEM
|Parallel Evolution
|TOR
|Parcelbeast
|IKO
|Patron of the Akki
|BOK
|Patron Wizard
|ODY
|Pedantic Learning
|ODY
|Pegasus Stampede
|EXO
|Phyrexian Obliterator
|A25
|Phyrexian Tower
|USG
|Phyrexian Tyranny
|PLS
|Platinum Angel
|CN2
|Primal Vigor
|C13
|Prismatic Geoscope
|C16
|Progenitus
|CON
|Promise of Power
|DDC
|Pteramander
|RNA
|Reality Shift
|C19
|Regal Caracal
|AKH
|Relentless Rats
|10E
|Renata, Called to the Hunt
|THB
|Reveillark
|UMA
|Rootrunner
|CHK
|Rowan Kenrith
|BBD
|Saber Ants
|MMQ
|Scarecrone
|EVE
|Scourge of the Throne
|CNS
|Scroll Rack
|TMP
|Sensei Golden-Tail
|CHK
|Shambling Shell
|RAV
|Shelldock Isle
|LRW
|Shivan Meteor
|PLC
|Simian Spirit Guide
|PLC
|Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon
|SOM
|Skred
|CSP
|Skullclamp
|CMD
|Skyclave Shade
|ZNR
|Skyshroud Behemoth
|NEM
|Slimefoot, the Stowaway
|DAR
|Snubhorn Sentry
|RIX
|Soltari Monk
|TMP
|Song of the Dryads
|C14
|Spike Weaver
|EXO
|Spined Thopter
|NPH
|Splicer's Skill
|MH1
|Springjack Shepherd
|EVE
|Stonybrook Banneret
|MOR
|Sunscape Battlemage
|PLS
|Swiftfoot Boots
|A25
|Tamiyo's Journal
|SOI
|Tek
|INV
|Temporal Manipulation
|UMA
|The Chain Veil
|M15
|The Flame of Keld
|DAR
|Thought Vessel
|C15
|Tombstalker
|FUT
|Tortured Existence
|STH
|Training Grounds
|ROE
|Triplicate Spirits
|M15
|Trokin High Guard
|P02
|Tuktuk the Explorer
|CM2
|Ulvenwald Mysteries
|SOI
|Unburial Rites
|ISD
|Urborg Panther
|MIR
|Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
|THB
|Urza's Blueprints
|ULG
|Vampire Nocturnus
|M10
|Vanguard of Brimaz
|BNG
|Vesuva
|TSP
|Victimize
|CMA
|Vodalian Illusionist
|WTH
|Voracious Dragon
|CON
|Warp World
|RAV
|Wastes
|OGW
|Wayfarer's Bauble
|5DN
|Weatherlight
|DAR
|Wild Research
|APC
|Will Kenrith
|BBD
|Willow Dryad
|POR
|Wizened Cenn
|LRW
|Workhorse
|EXO
|Worn Powerstone
|USG
|Wrath of God
|POR
|Yavimaya Scion
|ULG