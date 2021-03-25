Strixhaven: School of Mages releases April 23, bringing a new wave of Set Boosters (plus more fun ways to open Strixhaven cards) and an updated selection of cards from The List.

Not familiar with The List already? As we recently celebrated with Time Spiral Remastered, one of the coolest parts of Magic is its history. Continuing after Zendikar Rising and Kaldheim, we've chosen a list of 300 interesting cards from Magic's past to return in The List.

Found in Set Boosters, cards from The List will appear in the final slot of the pack about 25% of the time. The List has commons, uncommons, rares, and mythic rares, all of which will fall at the proper rate to one another. Being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard. Cards are legal in whatever formats they are already legal in. The cards can be pulled from anywhere in Magic's 27-year history. The plan is for The List to change subtly from set to set, bringing in cards that might make sense with the set we're in, but it will mostly stay intact from set to set, meaning you will all get to learn what cards are in The List.

Strixhaven: School of Mages features more changes to The List, but here are links to the previous iterations as well:

(Note for The List below: The card image that appears may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Here are the updates to The List for Strixhaven: School of Mages:

Making room to add these cards, the following were removed:

Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Strixhaven: School of Mages: