Strixhaven: School of Mages releases April 23, bringing a new wave of Set Boosters (plus more fun ways to open Strixhaven cards) and an updated selection of cards from The List.

Not familiar with The List already? As we recently celebrated with Time Spiral Remastered, one of the coolest parts of Magic is its history. Continuing after Zendikar Rising and Kaldheim, we've chosen a list of 300 interesting cards from Magic's past to return in The List.

Found in Set Boosters, cards from The List will appear in the final slot of the pack about 25% of the time. The List has commons, uncommons, rares, and mythic rares, all of which will fall at the proper rate to one another. Being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard. Cards are legal in whatever formats they are already legal in. The cards can be pulled from anywhere in Magic's 27-year history. The plan is for The List to change subtly from set to set, bringing in cards that might make sense with the set we're in, but it will mostly stay intact from set to set, meaning you will all get to learn what cards are in The List.

Strixhaven: School of Mages features more changes to The List, but here are links to the previous iterations as well:

(Note for The List below: The card image that appears may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Here are the updates to The List for Strixhaven: School of Mages:

Card NameSet
Academy EliteCNS
Arcane TeachingsJUD
Archive TrapZEN
Balefire LiegeEVE
Biomass MutationGTC
Bloodied GhostEVE
Deathless KnightELD
Deeproot ChampionXLN
Dual CastingAVR
Elenda, the Dusk RoseRIX
Firemane AngelRAV
Fool's TomeTMP
Ghitu ChroniclerDAR
Gisela, Blade of GoldnightAVR
Great Teacher's DecreeIMA
Grimoire of the DeadISD
Grind // DustHOU
GuttersnipeE01
Heartwood StorytellerFUT
Knowledge PoolMBS
Mercurial ChemisterRTR
MirrorpoolOGW
Mizzix of the IzmagnusC15
Moldervine ReclamationM20
Nephalia AcademyEMN
Niv-Mizzet RebornWAR
Nuisance EngineHOP
Painful LessonBBD
Primeval BountyM14
Pursuit of KnowledgeSTH
RelearnWTH
Scroll of the MastersFRF
Skullbriar, the Walking GraveCMD
Spellbook10E
Spellbound DragonARB
Stonybrook SchoolmasterMOR
Unbound FlourishingMH1
Unexpected ResultsGTC
Venerated TeacherROE
Walking ArchiveDIS
Warriors' LessonTHS
Young PyromancerM14
Island #50JMP (M21)
Jubilant MascotBBD
Kasmina, Enigmatic MentorWAR
Kozilek, Butcher of TruthUMA
Liliana, the Last HopeEMN
Lukka, Coppercoat OutcastIKO
Mages' ContestINV
Ormos, Archive KeeperJMP (M21)
Pedantic LearningODY
Renata, Called to the HuntTHB
Rowan KenrithBBD
Uro, Titan of Nature's WrathTHB
Will KenrithBBD

Making room to add these cards, the following were removed:

Card NameSet
Adarkar ValkyrieCSP
Angrath, Captain of ChaosWAR
Arcum's AstrolabeMH1
Army AntsVIS
Beck // CallDGM
Bonecrusher GiantELD
Brallin, Skyshark RiderIKO (C20)
Burst LightningPlayer Rewards
ChromanticoreBNG
Cruel TutorPOR
Crystalline SliverSTH
Cut // RibbonsAKH
Daxos, Blessed by the SunTHB
Diregraf CaptainDKA
DisenchantPlayer Rewards
Doom BladePlayer Rewards
Emrakul, the Aeons TornROE
Ezuri, Claw of ProgressC15
FabricateM10
Hans ErikssonCMR
HarmonizePlayer Rewards
Horned Helm5DN
Hunted TrollC13
Ice CaveAPC
Imperious PerfectC06
Into the NorthCSP
Wrenn and SixMH1
Ith, High ArcanistTSP
Ixidor, Reality SculptorONS
JokulmorderCSP
Jötun GruntCSP
Kaya, Ghost AssassinCN2
Korvold, Fae-Cursed KingELD
Lazav, the MultifariousGRN
Lightning BoltRNA
Moon-Eating DogGS1
Murderous RedcapSHM
Mystical TutorSS1
NegatePlayer Rewards
Nykthos, Shrine to NyxTHS
Ohran FrostfangC19
PlainsUGL
Read the RunesONS
Rite of FlameSS3
Ruination GuideBFZ
Sedge SliverTSP
Shabraz, the SkysharkIKO (C20)
ShurikenBOK
Sky HussarDIS
Stone RainPOR
TerminatePlayer Rewards
Thrumming StoneCSP
Tibalt, Rakish InstigatorWAR
Vitu-Ghazi GuildmageRTR
Vorinclex, Voice of HungerNPH

Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Strixhaven: School of Mages:

Card NameSet
Academy EliteCNS
Arcane TeachingsJUD
Archive TrapZEN
Balefire LiegeEVE
Biomass MutationGTC
Birthing BoughsMH1
Bloodied GhostEVE
Cavern of SoulsAVR
Cold StorageTMP
Cranial PlatingTSR
Crested SunmareHOU
Dark DepthsCSP
Deathless KnightELD
Deeproot ChampionXLN
Desolation AngelAPC
Dual CastingAVR
Elenda, the Dusk RoseRIX
Elspeth Conquers DeathTHB
Erratic PortalEXO
Firemane AngelRAV
Fool's TomeTMP
Frost TitanM11
Ghitu ChroniclerDAR
Gisela, Blade of GoldnightAVR
Great Teacher's DecreeIMA
Grimoire of the DeadISD
Grind // DustHOU
GuttersnipeE01
Heartwood StorytellerFUT
Herald's HornC17
Kindred DiscoveryC17
Knowledge PoolMBS
Mercurial ChemisterRTR
MirrorpoolOGW
Mizzix of the IzmagnusC15
Moldervine ReclamationM20
Morophon, the BoundlessMH1
Nephalia AcademyEMN
Niv-Mizzet RebornWAR
Nuisance EngineHOP
Painful LessonBBD
Panglacial WurmCSP
PillageA25
Primeval BountyM14
Pursuit of KnowledgeSTH
RelearnWTH
Release the DogsM21 (JMP)
Runed StalactiteLRW
Scroll of the MastersFRF
Scrying SheetsCSP
Seething SongDDG
Skullbriar, the Walking GraveCMD
Spellbook10E
Spellbound DragonARB
Stonybrook SchoolmasterMOR
Unbound FlourishingMH1
Unexpected ResultsGTC
Venerated TeacherROE
Vernal EquinoxMMQ
Walking ArchiveDIS
Warriors' LessonTHS
Yore-Tiller NephilimGPT
Young PyromancerM14
AbradeHOU
Acorn CatapultCMD
Akroma's MemorialFUT
Alpha KavuPLS
Amoeboid ChangelingLRW
Ancestor's ProphetONS
Ancient CravingP02
Angel's GraceTSP
Anointer PriestAKH
Arcbound SlithDST
Aven RiftwatcherPLC
AwakeningSTH
Battle of WitsM13
Beanstalk GiantELD
Belfry SpiritGK2
Beseech the QueenSHM
Blight SickleSHM
Bloodlord of VaasgothM12
Body SnatcherUDS
Bogbrew WitchM14
Boggart ArsonistsSHM
BonehoardCMA
Boros ChallengerGRN
Brain FreezeSCG
Brink of MadnessULG
BroodstarMRD
Brothers YamazakiCHK
Cadaverous KnightMIR
Calming LicidSTH
Cathedral of WarM13
Chemister's InsightGRN
Clearwater Goblet5DN
Cloudgoat RangerLRW
Combustible GearhulkKLD
Command BeaconC15
Contagion EngineSOM
Council's JudgmentCNS
Coveted PeacockCN2
Cradle GuardUSG
Crown of EmpiresM12
Decree of AnnihilationSCG
Djinn IlluminatusGPT
Doomwake GiantJOU
Door to NothingnessHOP
Doran, the Siege TowerLRW
Drift of PhantasmsRAV
Dromar, the BanisherINV
Dryad ArborFUT
Electrostatic PummelerKLD
Elvish ArchdruidDDU
Enclave CryptologistROE
EndlingMH1
Enlightened TutorMIR
Entreat the AngelsMM3
Eternal DominionSOK
Etherium-Horn SorcererPC2
EvermindSOK
ExtinctionTMP
Eye of the StormRAV
Fathom MageGK2
Fellwar StoneC15
Fiery JusticeMM3
Fodder CannonUDS
Fomori NomadFUT
Food ChainMMQ
Forced FruitionLRW
Fractured PowerstonePC2
Freyalise, Llanowar's FuryC14
Gaea's AnthemPLC
Gatekeeper of MalakirZEN
Gempalm PolluterLGN
Gemstone MineTSB
GigantosaurusM19
Giver of RunesMH1
Goblin ChieftainDDT
Goblin LoreP02
GodsireALA
Goldenglow MothSHM
Golgari ThugRAV
Grim HaruspexFRF
Grim HarvestCSP
Grizzly FateJUD
GroundbreakerPLC
Hammer MageMMQ
Hammer of PurphorosTHS
Hashep OasisHOU
Helix PinnacleEVE
Hell's ThunderALA
Helm of Kaldra5DN
Hidetsugu's Second RiteSOK
Hua Tuo, Honored PhysicianC13
Hundred-Handed OneTHS
Ice-Fang CoatlMH1
Inventors' FairKLD
Ishkanah, GrafwidowEMN
Island #50JMP (M21)
Isochron ScepterMRD
Iterative AnalysisCNS
Jadelight RangerRIX
Jubilant MascotBBD
Kalonian HydraM14
Kasmina, Enigmatic MentorWAR
Keeper of the Nine GalesLGN
Kher KeepTSP
Kilnmouth DragonDDG
Kingpin's PetGTC
Korlash, Heir to BlackbladeFUT
Kozilek, Butcher of TruthUMA
Krark's ThumbMRD
Land TaxBBD
Lash OutLRW
Lashweed LurkerEMN
Latchkey FaerieMOR
Light Up the StageRNA
Lightning AngelTSB
Lightning CrafterMOR
Liliana's DevoteeM21
Liliana, the Last HopeEMN
Living DeathA25
Llanowar RebornARC
Lord of the UndeadPLS
Lotus BloomTSP
Loyal UnicornC18
Lukka, Coppercoat OutcastIKO
Maelstrom NexusARB
Mages' ContestINV
Man-o'-WarVIS
Marauding RaptorM20
MemniteSOM
Merfolk MistbinderRIX
Mischievous QuanarSCG
MoggcatcherNEM
Monastery MentorFRF
MoonmistISD
Muldrotha, the GravetideDAR
Murderous CutKTK
Muscle SliverTMP
Mycosynth Golem5DN
NecravolverAPC
NecromancyVIS
Necrotic SliverPLC
Nezumi GraverobberCHK
Nicol BolasA25
Nightshade PeddlerAVR
Noble BenefactorWTH
Noggle Hedge-MageEVE
Nylea, God of the HuntTHS
Octopus UmbraC18
Odds // EndsDIS
Oloro, Ageless AsceticC13
Ormos, Archive KeeperJMP (M21)
Oubliette2XM
Pact of NegationA25
PanharmoniconKLD
Parallax WaveNEM
Parallel EvolutionTOR
ParcelbeastIKO
Patron of the AkkiBOK
Patron WizardODY
Pedantic LearningODY
Pegasus StampedeEXO
Phyrexian ObliteratorA25
Phyrexian TowerUSG
Phyrexian TyrannyPLS
Platinum AngelCN2
Primal VigorC13
Prismatic GeoscopeC16
ProgenitusCON
Promise of PowerDDC
PteramanderRNA
Reality ShiftC19
Regal CaracalAKH
Relentless Rats10E
Renata, Called to the HuntTHB
ReveillarkUMA
RootrunnerCHK
Rowan KenrithBBD
Saber AntsMMQ
ScarecroneEVE
Scourge of the ThroneCNS
Scroll RackTMP
Sensei Golden-TailCHK
Shambling ShellRAV
Shelldock IsleLRW
Shivan MeteorPLC
Simian Spirit GuidePLC
Skithiryx, the Blight DragonSOM
SkredCSP
SkullclampCMD
Skyclave ShadeZNR
Skyshroud BehemothNEM
Slimefoot, the StowawayDAR
Snubhorn SentryRIX
Soltari MonkTMP
Song of the DryadsC14
Spike WeaverEXO
Spined ThopterNPH
Splicer's SkillMH1
Springjack ShepherdEVE
Stonybrook BanneretMOR
Sunscape BattlemagePLS
Swiftfoot BootsA25
Tamiyo's JournalSOI
TekINV
Temporal ManipulationUMA
The Chain VeilM15
The Flame of KeldDAR
Thought VesselC15
TombstalkerFUT
Tortured ExistenceSTH
Training GroundsROE
Triplicate SpiritsM15
Trokin High GuardP02
Tuktuk the ExplorerCM2
Ulvenwald MysteriesSOI
Unburial RitesISD
Urborg PantherMIR
Uro, Titan of Nature's WrathTHB
Urza's BlueprintsULG
Vampire NocturnusM10
Vanguard of BrimazBNG
VesuvaTSP
VictimizeCMA
Vodalian IllusionistWTH
Voracious DragonCON
Warp WorldRAV
WastesOGW
Wayfarer's Bauble5DN
WeatherlightDAR
Wild ResearchAPC
Will KenrithBBD
Willow DryadPOR
Wizened CennLRW
WorkhorseEXO
Worn PowerstoneUSG
Wrath of GodPOR
Yavimaya ScionULG