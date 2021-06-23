Where to Find Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Previews
It's time for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms previews! To help our readers and preview seekers, we've created this handy guide to preview season—and have a few highlights to share upfront!
This page will help you follow along with everything coming by giving you the outlets we have planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in previews if you so choose.
We have a few previews appearing more frequently in Magic video spaces this time around that you'll want to know about, too:
- Gavin Verhey's Good Morning Magic videos will feature a new preview card each day, June 29 through July 2.
- On our official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel, we're debuting a series of videos for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. These videos preview new cards and star some familiar faces that Dungeons & Dragons and Magic fans will recognize. You will discover a new video released each day from June 29 through July 2 and a final video on July 5.
Below, you'll find a list of dates and outlets previewing cards (including for the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander decklists). Once the previews are live, we'll update this article so that you can easily find them. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.
And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery and our Variant Card Image Gallery. Note that the CIGs are updated every morning, so they contain all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of.
For the most up-to-date listings, bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest previews from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms!
June 24
- DailyMTG: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mechanics Article
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Polygon
- Weekly MTG
June 29
- @MTGArenaJP
- After Office TTV
- Crokeyz
- DailyMTG: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mechanics Article
- DailyMTG
- Danny Trejo
- Deborah Ann Woll
- Dragon+
- Elbenwald.de
- Eoin Higgins
- GabySpartz
- GamesRadar+
- Garbage Andy
- Geek Culture
- GoblinLorePod
- Good Morning Magic
- IGN
- ingame
- InMagic Community
- Iyingdi
- Janina Gavankar
- Joe Manganiello
- Kotaku AU
- LadyLavinias
- LOTUS CHANNEL
- LoveAshBelle
- Magic JP Facebook
- Magic KR Facebook
- Magic US Facebook
- Magic YouTube Channel
- MagicWithZuby
- Mashable
- NGA
- Olivia Gobert-Hicks
- Ouest France
- Screen Rant
- Sean Plott
- Sheepwave
- StarCityGames
- TurnOneThoughtseize
- Xolo Mariduena
- Wizards Fan Email
June 30
- @MTG_Arena Twitter
- @mtgjp Twitter
- @wizards_magicBR Twitter
- @wizards_magicES Twitter
- 3GB
- B. Dave Walters
- Brent Vos
- Camelot Gaming
- cEDH Brasil
- Corey Baumeister
- Cypheroftyr
- DailyMTG
- DeejayKnight
- Dot Esports
- FilipaMTG
- Formação Fireball
- Formato for Fun
- Games Haven
- Glamshatterskull
- GLHF
- Good Morning Magic
- IGN
- IGN Italia
- InnTale
- JafferMTG
- LevDev
- Magic APAC Facebook
- Magic YouTube Channel
- Mani Davoudi
- Naver Café
- Oh_joohyun
- Pedro Pérez
- PlayEDH Discord
- Pixie Kitten Plays
- r/MagicArena Subreddit
- The Games Capital
- TitanSmashMTG
- TheHermitDruid
- Warriors of Waterdeep
- Wizards Fan Email
July 1
- @wizards_magic Instagram
- 3DJuegos
- AstralsFlame
- Ausgamers
- CaptainRobear
- Cassius Marsh
- ComicBook.com
- Comic Book Resources
- CriticalBard
- DailyMTG: here and here
- DailyMTG: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mechanics Article
- Danny Jolles
- DanyTLaw
- Draftsim
- Eilidh Lonie
- Good Morning Magic
- hobbyjapan.co.jp/cardgamer/
- Magic Noobz
- Magic YouTube Channel
- MossyBeard
- Pascu (Destripando la Historia)
- Rebb Ford
- Skybilz
- SpellTable
- Weekly MTG
- Wizards Fan Email
July 2
- @MagicEsports Twitter
- Adam Styborski
- Amazonian
- Bennie Smith
- Cabrito Montês
- Cnews
- Grixisghoul
- DailyMTG
- DailyMTG: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mechanics Article
- GameSpot
- Good Morning Magic
- John Mankier
- Jordan Uhl
- Levunga
- Loading Ready Run
- Magic YouTube Channel
- Marcel Howard Jr.
- Marshall Sutcliffe
- Metal Mario
- MTGGoldfish Commander
- MTGMuddstah
- M.Wakatsuki/aisha: here and here
- r/magicTCG Subreddit
- Rocketbeans.tv
- TheAsianAvenger
- The Bearded Company
- The Command Zone
- 東京MTG - TokyoMTG.com
- Wizards Fan Email
July 3
- AthelarsMTG
- Commanders Brew
- Dana Fischer
- MandaHenderson
- Mental Misplay
- MercurioBlue
- Pleasant Kenobi
- Riley Knight
- Vana
July 4
July 5
- @wizards_magic Instagram Story
- Bigweb
- ChannelFireball
- CoolStuffInc
- Destructoid
- 晴れる屋メディア (Hareruya)
- Lords of Limited
- Magic Español YouTube
- Magic YouTube Channel
- Magic Untapped
- Making Magic
- MTGC
- Polygon
- TCGplayer Infinite
- Tencent
July 6
Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander
July 2
July 9
July 10
