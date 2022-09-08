It's time for Warhammer 40,000 Commander deck previews! To help our readers and preview seekers, we've created this handy guide to preview season.

Be sure to tune in to the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or twitch.tv/magic to get your first deep dive into the cards, mechanics, and big reveals for the Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks ahead of the global release October 7!

Then we'll show you even more to come right here on DailyMTG—and beyond—with new cards being shared across the Magic world.

This page will help you follow along with everything coming by giving you the outlets where upcoming Warhammer 40,000 Commander deck previews are planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in previews if you choose.

Below, you'll find a list of dates as well as any outlets previewing a card on that date. Once the previews are live, we'll update this article so that you can easily find them. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.

The way it will work is as such: Each deck gets its own day, and on that day we'll have some individual previews early on followed by one outlet doing a reveal of the rest of the deck. Each full deck reveal is noted below and will go up around 2 p.m. PT!

And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery, which will roll out when previews begin. Note that the gallery is updated every morning, Monday through Friday, so it contains all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of.

For the most up-to-date listings, bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest previews from Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks!

When you're ready for the grimdark future of these incredible cards, you can find Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks available for preorder at your local game store and online at Amazon.

Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck Previews

September 12

Live Previews

September 13 - The Tyranid Swarm

Live Previews

September 14 - The Ruinous Powers

Live Previews

September 15 - Necron Dynasty

Live Previews

September 16 - Forces of the Imperium

Live Previews