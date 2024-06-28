Brew yourself a cup of tea, rally your closest friends, and get ready to venture into Bloomburrow. Join Mabel and her fellow courageous critters as they discover what it truly means to be a hero. On July 2, 2024, the story begins right here on DailyMTG! It'll be one of Magic's sweetest stories yet! Just make sure to steer clear of the fearsome Calamity Beasts.

Once we close the pages of Bloomburrow's story, we'll kick off previews with the Bloomburrow debut stream at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) on July 9, 2024. Tune in on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic, followed by the aftershow on WeeklyMTG.

For the latest information on Bloomburrow previews, bookmark this page and check back each day during preview season. The set releases on August 2, 2024, and you can preorder Bloomburrow Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander Decks, and more now at your local game store, through online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

If you want to see all the previewed cards from the set in one place, check out the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery. We'll update the gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some commons in the card image gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!

Bloomburrow (BLB)

July 3

July 9

July 10

July 11

July 12

July 15

July 16

July 17

July 19

Wizards Fan Email

Bloomburrow Commander (BLC)

July 9

July 18